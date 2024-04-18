Lies are Unbekoming

The Marxification of Education
by James Lindsay - 30 Q&A Interactive Book Summary
  
Unbekoming
7
Interview with Jennifer Depew, R.D.
On Pomegranate, Glyphosate, Iodine, Phytonutrients and more.
  
Unbekoming
15
Childhood Innocence
On The Marxist Queering
  
Unbekoming
11
Endotoxin
Interview with Geoff Pain PhD
  
Unbekoming
48
Boeing
On John "Swampy" Barnett.
  
Unbekoming
7
Homœopathy
Interview with Jayne Evans
  
Unbekoming
26
Health Freedom Defense Fund
Interview with Leslie Manookian
  
Unbekoming
15
Synchronosophy
Interview with Veronika Bond
  
Unbekoming
12
Interview with Stephanie Seneff Ph.D
On Deuterium, Glyphosate, Mitochondria, Vaping, Cancer and more.
  
Unbekoming
16
Interview with Lourdes & Chris Lavoy
On Option C, Surviving Cancer, Responsibility and more.
  
Unbekoming
22
Interview with Patrick D. Hahn
On Covid "Vaccines", Schizophrenia, Antidepressants, ADHD and more.
  
Unbekoming
29
Interview with Dr Christopher Exley
On Aluminium, Adjuvants, Alzheimer's, Fluoride and more.
  
Unbekoming
36
