I have to thank Roman Shapoval for introducing me to Naomi Cook.

Liam Scheff was the one who first opened my eyes to the Electric Universe, and once you see it—once you start learning about the electrical nature of all life, the biofield, the role of electrons, Pollack’s work on structured water, and Becker’s research on biological electricity—everything changes. You begin to see the body not as a machine, but as an intricate electrical system deeply attuned to its environment. And then, when you think about EMF—the mobile phone pressed against your head for hours each day, the wireless signals saturating your surroundings—how could it not have physical and biological consequences?

Naomi Cook has walked this path firsthand, forced to confront the unseen forces shaping our health. Her journey—from registered nurse to children’s author to health activist—has been one of deep unlearning and re-evaluation, driven by necessity and the pursuit of truth. In this interview, she shares her story, the lessons she’s learned, and the solutions she’s discovered along the way.

With thanks to Naomi Cook.

1. Naomi, can you please tell us about your background as a registered nurse and how it led you to become a children's author and health activist?

Of course! I moved to Australia in 2005 to do a Masters of Nursing at the University of Sydney. One of my favourite topics was health promotion, but I was pretty mainstream about it! I cringe when I look back at how arrogant I was in my perspectives on public health. When my daughter aged 5, was diagnosed with an imminently life threatening brain tumour my whole perspective on health and medicine was turned upside down, and here the unlearning and humbling process began as I suddenly found myself at odds with the ‘health’ care system as I fought to keep her alive post surgery. She woke up with a brain injury that medicine struggles to contain, let alone treat so I was forced to explore outside the medical system for solutions. Years later I can say I’m lucky to have developed a balanced perspective – yes mainstream medicine is ‘illness care/maintenance’ however my daughter requires aspects of this system to stay alive, literally, on a day to day, hour to hour basis. At the same time, if it wasn’t for my exploration outside of mainstream medicine and all the solutions that have come to me over to the years to support her treatment resistant conditions, she wouldn’t be here today.

My interest in public health continued as I began to research how the environment contributes to health, something that really isn’t covered in nursing education! As I looked for ways to keep my daughter safe from developing regrowth I started looking at EMFs/EMR. This accelerated in 2019 with the announcement of the deployment of 5G. My thoughts had been to speak a little about it publicly then sit back and let everyone else be the activists... I had no idea that 1-2 years later in 2020/21 I’d be speaking at public rallies, getting interviewed by the ABC, trashed by the media before being called in for ‘counselling’ at the Nursing Council! At my counselling interview I asked the panel outright if speaking publicly about 5G was against the nursing code of conduct and they told me it was. After that I decided to surrender my Nursing registration so I could continue to speak and write freely.

2. What inspired you to write "The Little Bush Nurse" series, and how does it empower children in terms of health and wellness?

During the early years after my daughter’s diagnosis I started writing a health themed children’s book series to inspire children to take care of their own health, literally simple things like toothbrushing, going to sleep at night, healthy eating – the things many parents struggle to get their kids to do! Empowerment is a huge passion of mine after experiencing fear and disempowerment after my daughter’s diagnosis.

3. Your journey into EMF activism began in 2019. What was the catalyst that sparked your interest in this field?

I can’t even say it was one thing, somehow it just happened – I felt a moral obligation to do so! At that time I had been studying permaculture and really wanted to spend time growing vegetables in no dig gardens over ‘speaking out’. But there was this strong driving force that wouldn’t let me turn my head the other way even though I felt reluctant to take on this work of speaking out. I have this clear memory of sitting in my office one morning, looking out the window feeling this central urge to start conversations about this, too powerful to ignore – it would have eaten away at me. I’m glad I honoured that inner voice.

4. You've mentioned your daughter's experience with Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome (EHS). How has this personal connection shaped your advocacy work?

Yes! The universe works in mysterious ways indeed, the year I began to deepen my exploration into the health impacts of wireless tech my youngest daughter, then 9, developed confusing symptoms that progressed to her being bed and couch ridden over the course of 9 months. An integrative GP suggested she had electrosensitivity and conducted some bloodwork which positively correlated to her symptom picture supporting this diagnosis. If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have been catapulted so quickly and deeply into creating a ‘green’ EMR safe haven at home. This has helped me formulate safe tech solutions for others that I often share on social media. It has probably completely shaped my work from being problem focused to solutions focused simply because I HAD to find solutions!

5. Can you explain the process of working with Safer EMF to create a low EMF classroom? What were some of the challenges you faced?

This was a fantastic experience, and essentially the fruits of years of relationship building with the school my daughter attended as we all compromised on this! Safer Tech were so helpful with diagnosing the main sources of exposure and in helping me select the right shielding fabrics. The results were having a Wifi zone in the upper class, preventing backspray into the lower class behind the router with shielding fabric . The lower class was an ethernet only zone and we educated the other students about switching off Bluetooth and wifi and we needed shielding fabric down an entire large wall, ceiling to floor to block the router from the neighbouring class. It wasn’t foolproof as students did often quickly use the WiFi in the lower class but it was a great improvement and better than any other classroom I’ve seen!

6. In your experience, what are the most effective ways to initiate conversations about EMF exposure with schools and educators?

As I mentioned above, respectful relationships are the cornerstone to these conversations, plus an energy of compromise and being solutions focused. From my perspective the school still doesn’t necessarily ‘believe’ all that I’ve shared about my daughter’s sensitivity but they are still being accommodating and respectful, at this stage of the collective consciousness I can’t ask for much more.

7. Where do you recommend people look for credible scientific information on the impacts of EMF on human biology?

There is so much online – but a succinct place to start, aside from my paper and the references on there (hehe) is the Bio-initiative Report where health impacts are categorized relevant to scientific papers and also ORSAA which is our Australian group and database for papers that have found harm.

8. What are some of the most concerning health impacts of EMF exposure that you've come across in your research?

The biggest issue appears to be the formation of Oxidative Stress which when unaddressed leads to inflammation, which again, unaddressed can lead to downstream health effects (disease) which may vary in manifestation – probably relating to genes and other environmental exposures. But at the same time this is empowering information because we can learn how to tackle oxidative stress on a cellular level, or at least work on reducing it as a daily effort.

9. Can you break down in simple terms how electromagnetic radiation (EMR) affects our bodies at a cellular level?

As far as I have gleaned, this isn’t fully understood yet but theories include those put forward by Prof Martin Pall that the calcium channel on the cell membrane becomes disrupted by exposure which leads to an excessive cellular intake of calcium ions, this is potentially one cause or leading factor in the generation of oxidative stress.

10. What are some common misconceptions about Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) that you'd like to address?

Firstly we are ALL electrosensitive because we are electromagnetic beings on a cellular level, all the way through to organs and beyond. Being ‘hyper’ sensitive implies there is something wrong with the sufferer whereas what we really have are highly sensitive individuals for some reason or another akin to the canaries in the coalmine! Mainstream perception of this condition is that it is somewhat psychosomatic – but surely over time this will change as consciousness shifts around this topic.

11. In your view, what are the most effective strategies for raising awareness about the potential risks of 5G technology?

Many of us have been there and done that, i.e shouted at rallies, talked to politicians, spammed our facebook friends and followers with what is essentially fear porn…This can have an impact of course and has played its role (and will continue to play a role) but perhaps the most fruitful way to educate people is via meaningful connections and conversations, relationships and strong community bonds – the things we most struggle to do in modern living where most of us don’t even know our neighbours. It is easy to post angry memes on facebook thinking we are shifting consciousness whereas in actual fact this quickly tires/bores friends and connections. Not to mention the potential impact on a quantum level (propagating frequencies of fear and outrage). It is from the standpoint of a meaningful connection and respectful interchange that we have the greatest impact and actually educate this also helps frame these new truths/realities in a way that is less threatening to people when they come from this grounded stance.

12. Could you share some practical tips for reducing daily EMF exposure, especially in home environments?

My favourite safe tech tip – as I am essentially a frequent creator of content for social media and use my smartphone daily for this work - is to ethernet connect it! I have a Belkin smartphone adapter that allows me to hardwire my phone, whilst it is on flight mode with Bluetooth and WiFi switched off, testing this with an EMR reader shows low/zero levels of RF emission. My second life changing tip is to have a family communal wired connection such as a computer placed in the house where there is frequent family traffic: For me this is the kitchen. What this has enabled me to do is render my smartphone jobless at home with regard to internet access! The wired laptop is our family source of music, google searches, quick weather checks, facetimes etc etc. It provides the convenience of an easily accessible internet access but is RF free. It also provides my teens (aged 14 and 17) with a place to do a quick internet search themselves as they don’t have smartphones. As you can see this is not anti-tech behaviour but puts technology back in its place – a set location in the house (not attached to our bodies) and doesn’t contribute to EMF smog in the house.

13. What are your thoughts on various EMF mitigation tools available in the market? Are there any you particularly recommend or advise against?

People want a quick fix and hope that a pendent, bracelet, pocket device will enable them to continue to use wireless technology as they wish rather than 1. Adjusting their own tech habits 2. Growing connections/relationships where the impact of wireless technology can be discussed to impact the collective and bring forth collective change. Many products have some science around them which is great, it’s just that in my opinion they need MORE if someone is going to put all their eggs in one basket, for example and microwave themselves with a Bluetooth enabled 5G phone in their pocket that has a small rather hopeful piece of shungite stone strapped onto it.

How would we truly know these devices/creations actually do what they hope and claim to do? We’d need to assess whether these devices positively impact oxidative stress formation (this is a big ask), potentially looked at energetic patterns around the human body/biofield (another big ask as this in itself is next level science!) PLUS use the sensitivity of a cohort of EHS sufferers and assess qualitatively from there to really have a foolproof product! This is a huge ask…I am not against these products in anyway and do actually have some and have used some fleetingly in the past however the ONLY way we can be sure that we are not being harmed by wireless tech is to reduce and eliminate where possible. Once that is accomplished sure, why not add in some cool product that picks your fancy (they are often costly) but just don’t rely on it…

14. What projects or initiatives are you currently focused on in your role as a health activist and author?

I’ve been working on a documentary for the past few years – this is my biggest secret and now I’ve spilled the beans! It hasn’t yet come to fruition which has been a source of frustration to me but I must respect the fact that perhaps the timing hasn’t been right. The point of the documentary isn’t to add to the fear porn around 5G and EMF but to focus on solutions viewers can instantly implement, empowering them to take action rather than frightening them into potential cognitive dissonance or keeping them stuck in an activist loop of ‘outrage’ over proactivity.

15. For those inspired by your work, how can they stay connected and support your ongoing efforts in EMF awareness and children's health education?

My social media is the best place to find me although I will admit to being less active there these days enjoying immersing myself in ‘life’ with my two horses and my two teens! But Tinkerbell Former Fairy is my public page and Naomi Cook my personal page, naomi_cookie_biscuit my Instagram and Naomi Cook Former RN my telegram. I love connecting with Safe Tech aware people so am happy to hear from anyone!

https://www.facebook.com/naomi.cook.986

https://www.facebook.com/TinkerbellFormerFairy/

https://www.instagram.com/naomi_cookie_biscuit/

