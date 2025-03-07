Healing shouldn’t be a mystery, and it shouldn’t require endless dependence on practitioners. The goal is to give people the tools to understand and work with their own emotional and energetic states—without needing to outsource their well-being.

Abby Wynne has spent years refining an approach that blends psychotherapy, energy healing, and shamanic practices in a way that’s actually useful. In this interview, she lays out practical methods for managing emotional baggage, recognizing energetic influences, and making healing something you can do for yourself.

This conversation is packed with insights and straightforward techniques, and I appreciate the time and thought Abby put into sharing them.

With thanks to Abby Wynne.

1. Abby, your journey into energy healing seems to have begun with a personal quest for self-improvement before becoming a parent. Could you share more about that transformative period and how it shaped your approach to healing?

I grew up in Dublin, Ireland, in a family of visionaries. When something that was needed didn’t exist, my family created it. I admired my grandparents and my Dad for their entrepreneurial spirit, I admired my Aunt, who was an advocate for those without voices. One thing they all had in common, along with their strong creativity and wilfulness, was anger. Anger is an amazing creative force, but it can also get out of hand too, at times. I grew up surrounded by anger and I knew I had this anger in me, too.

When my now husband asked me to marry him, I knew we would have children together and I did not want to be an angry mother. I went to talk therapy. Each time I went it was a struggle; in each session I was probed and interrogated until I would open a pandora’s box of rage. The therapist certainly stirred it around but did not help me extinguish it. It would take me the best part of a week to get the lid back on and feel normal again. Then I’d go back to therapy, and he would push me to rip the lid off that pandora’s box again.

It was exhausting. I thought this was what therapy was supposed to be – I was not given tools or techniques to work with the anger, to listen to it or ask it what it wanted from me. I didn’t even know I could do that. I had to work through it myself, and I became resentful due to the lack of support.

During our 6th session together, the therapist told me he could no longer help me. I heard him say ‘counselling could not help me’. Sometimes we hear something other than what is being said in an emotional moment. That was it for talk therapy for me. I later learned that another therapist would have referred me on to someone else, would have given me tools, would have given me more time. This was a good learning for me in what a therapist shouldn’t be.

I still needed help, but I now held the belief that counselling was not the way forward, so I felt a little stranded. I started reading self-help books. My expectations that the books would ‘do what it says on the tin’, in other words, I would actually achieve the results bragged about on the cover of each book, were dashed once I started into them. I realised most of these books talked about the way life could be but never told you HOW to get there. Over time, my expectations for these books dropped dramatically and I became thrilled if I received one good piece of information per book. I kept reading, though. I still hadn’t found what I was looking for.

I enrolled in an evening class called ‘Introduction to counselling’ which was a pre-cursor to a psychotherapy degree, in case I had missed something. I really was on a quest at this point. A friend at work saw I was having a hard time controlling my emotions and suggested Reiki.

I had never heard of Reiki before, at that point I was ready to try anything. I went for a session and for the first time in my life I found peace. Bliss! I was walking on air!

I needed to go back again, and again and again. I hadn’t realised how much anger I was carrying - and my Reiki therapist told me it wasn’t all my anger. I needed to know more. Talking didn’t transform the anger, but the Reiki did. The Reiki didn’t transform my thoughts, but I was learning how to do that myself. I started to relax, thinking I had it all sorted. Then I had a blow - my therapist was an academic and was studying a PhD, she was going to take a year off. She suggested I learn Reiki so I could do it for myself anytime I needed it. I didn’t know I could do that! The quest continues…

During this time, I discovered a new book, about Shamanism. I had moved away in my research from psychology and now was becoming interested in energy medicine. I couldn’t put this book down for the best part of a year. I carried it around with me everywhere and referred to it often. I was taking my healing process into my own hands. This book taught me shamanic techniques allowing for the opening of the energy field and the venting of pent-up emotions. That, plus the calming effect of Reiki, put me solidly a path to learn more about energy, the human psyche and our multi-dimensionality. Just like my visionary family - I wanted to create something new that was needed.

I continued with my counselling study and went to college part time. I became a psychotherapist, I became accredited. I went to many workshops and got certified as a Reiki Master Teacher. I became a Shamanic practitioner. I did all this training while working and having babies. After my fourth child, I quit my job and opened up a healing practice and started to see clients. I ran workshops, and I set up a support group for unemployed people to heal their self-confidence to help them get a job.

However, in those early days I was still playing by the book, keeping each modality separate from the other as that is what the mainstream required. Yet this did not satisfy me or my clients. I didn’t want to be that therapist that opened a pandora’s box for my client and then left it open until they could come back to me for a Reiki session. Many people couldn’t afford to do two hours a week of therapy, what if I could roll all the therapies into one, and do it all in an hour?

I took a risk and stepped out of the mainstream box. I guess you could call me a maverick therapist! I created a new way of working, weaving the energy work into the psychotherapy. Together, my clients and I could recognise then open their proverbial pandora’s box, witness the emotion trapped there, transform/vent/shift the pressure of it, and then seal it up again. My clients were able to manage their lives between sessions, mostly all of them saw dramatic shifts in their sense of wellbeing. It was a pleasure to work with them and exciting to watch their progress.

Of course I was totally transparent with my clients, telling them exactly what I was doing as I I was doing it, sometimes teaching them the processes so they could use them for themselves outside of the sessions. It was a very empowering way to practice therapy. They loved working this way, and it really accelerated their healing process. Many of my clients found that their clarity of thought and balance of emotions enabled them to excavate deeper during the week between session, so they could come in almost gleefully with more to be released when they saw me next.

Unlike other therapists I didn’t hook my clients in for 6 sessions. I told them that I would be here when they needed me, they could book a session if they felt they needed it. People came to me for three sessions over 4-6 weeks to give them time to process the changes, and it worked really well. Many told me after these sessions they felt they had completed 6 months or more work of healing work. Word got out.

I attracted many, many clients, and worked with hundreds of people. And people came back too, over the years. Some of my clients have been with me for 10 years or more, coming for a top up session maybe once or twice a year.

I learned so much from my sessions, saw patterns, understood the healing processes and the magic and alchemy involved in healing work. After several years of working this way, I put a book together listing the main issues that would come up and offering some of the techniques that I would use to transform the pain and retrain thought patterns. I wanted to write the book that I had been looking for, the one that told you how to become well, rather than tell you that it is possible to be well. That book was published by Hay House and is called, ‘How to Be Well.’ I wrote a sequel too, called ‘Heal your Inner Wounds,’ which again teaches you how to do exactly that.

2. In your book, Energy Healing Made Easy, you describe energy healing as "clearing what is in the way of being well." What were some of the most surprising blocks you discovered when working with people over the years?

I just want to say that title is a misnomer - healing is not easy. This book is part of a set commissioned by Hay House — the ‘Made Easy’ series. In it I stripped away the labels and song and dance from energy healing to excavate the bare bones of what energy healing is, and how it works. And yes, there is many a song and dance made about healing, usually running around naked under a full moon – none of that is necessary. Once you know what energy healing is in its purest form it becomes a very powerful tool. I have had many letters from Reiki Master teachers telling me they finally understood what healing is after reading my book!

To answer your question - healing is releasing everything that is not you. When you look at yourself truthfully and honestly you will see the stories you are constantly telling yourself, these have to go. On top of that, there is a layer of pain that you refuse to let go of because you identify yourself as the person who is in pain. Shifting your idea of who you are and taking responsibility for your behaviour is one of the most difficult things a person can do.

Bessel van der Kolk says, ‘Sooner or later most survivors (of trauma).. come up with what many of them call their “cover story” that offers some explanation for their symptoms and behaviour for public’s consumption.’ As you can imagine there can be many benefits to having a cover story, it’s like a permission slip for bad behaviour. I believe this is why so many people subconsciously refuse to heal. Energy healing can be used as a band aid to keep emotions in balance, but in order for real healing to happen, the stories have to go as well as the pain.

For me, the most surprising thing was seeing that when some people really did begin to get better, to feel happier, they would stop the process of healing because it upset someone close to them. There was a dynamic from another layer of our multidimensionality that I had not worked with before, the family system and the pattern of co-dependency. People are trapped in patterns with loved ones where the loved ones keep them sick so they can feel better about themselves. One of my clients told me her sister told her if she got better, she would have to move out, so she stopped coming to see me and regressed. Healing is a brave thing, not only do you have to face your deepest pain, you also take great risks in your relationships. I understand better now why so many people steer clear of it.

3. You mention that "healing is contagious." Have you witnessed this ripple effect in families or communities, and what does that look like in practice?

This quote, ‘healing is contagious,’ comes from my Energy Healing book. It’s based on the principle of entrainment - which can be defined as the process of one thing synchronising to the same pattern or rhythm as another thing. The best example of this I can show you is this video:

One of the comments underneath says, ‘when women start living together,’ which is true, women living together synchronise, they entrain their menstrual cycle to the dominant female. Similarly, when one person changes their energy, it affects all of the people living in that environment, moving in the general direction of wellness. Of course, the opposite can happen too, but our natural movement is towards the light, just like plants. Something in us allows for the lifting, and the healing then becomes contagious in a natural and graceful way. When healing happens this way, like a frog in a saucepan, we may not notice at first, but over time there is a general feeling of wellness, a shift in the things we are attracted to, we start to choose things that are better for us because we like to feel better. But dramatic things can make the changes obvious too. One of my clients told me after several sessions, her neighbours started smiling at her and saying hello. She had lived in that same street for 3 years; it was a noticeable shift for her. Perhaps their lives changed in other ways too, we will never know.

4. You write about the importance of being "authentic" in energy healing work. Was there a moment in your life when you realized you weren't being authentic with yourself, and how did that realization change you?

Being authentic to me, means being real with what is in front of you right now, in this moment. No stories, no assumptions, no lies. As I’ve said, we tell ourselves bucketloads of lies every day, we don’t even realise we are doing it until we bring our attention to it.

We’re very good at telling ourselves negative stories; repeating limiting beliefs we inherited from our childhood (you’ll never be good enough), or we tell ourselves we can never have the things that make us happy, so we settle for less. We end up eroding our sense of self-worth and confidence, and it drains us because somewhere deep down we know we are living a lie.

Neil Kramer says, ‘Truth burns down the house you used to live in.’ That house is your house of lies. Lies weigh us down energetically and are heavy to carry around. Once you release yourself from a lie, it feels good, light, freeing. Over time, doing this reduces your tolerance for lies because we like feeling light and free. We get energy back when we release a lie, and over time we want more, so we can release more, and more, until we are living authentically. Not everybody does, however, as I’ve said, being authentic is taking a risk at times. For me, on my quest, I had to go all the way. I healed the relationship I had with my self first. I stopped telling myself lies about myself and learned how to make friends with myself. That took a while, but the wellspring of anger dissipated greatly once I did this. That was what freed me up the most. But I went further, and I learned that I need my alone time, it was just a part of me that I needed to work with, and not against. Accepting these parts of ourselves and giving them what they need is a real key to living joyfully. I need thinking time, as well as time with people that I love. If I spend too much time around people, I get resentful and cranky, it’s part of who I am. I learnt how to honour it rather than apologise for it. I discovered this when overscheduling clients, the last thing I wanted to be was resentful of the time I was giving to my clients. I did not want to get burnt out, so I changed my hours, and for me that has allowed for my longevity in this field of work.

5. The concept of "energetic grounding" features prominently in your work. For someone who has never experienced this sensation, how would you describe what being truly grounded feels like?

It’s difficult to describe, better to show than to tell. We live mostly outside of our heads - in that our locus of awareness is usually outside of us, as we are constantly thinking about things that are not in the here and now. Visualise the locus, or the focus of awareness as I call it, as a ball of light that’s flitting around outside of you. Where is it? What colour is it? How big and bright is it? Allow your imagination to show you.

When we pull the focus of are awareness into our heads, there can be a shift in how we feel. Can you ask it to come closer to you? It’s probably on the left or right hand side of your face now. Then breathe with it, imagine it is slowing down and breathing with you – rising and falling, synchronising with your will. Using the power of your will, imagine that it moves inside your head, right into your mind so that your brain lights up with it. It feels different now, doesn’t it? Many people don’t get past this point.

If you’re at this point and want to do more, then imagine this ball of light, the focus of your awareness, dropping slowly down your body with every breath, until it's at your throat. How does that feel? Your throat and neck probably feel suddenly restricted as you bring your awareness there. It’s okay, breathe with it a few breaths and try to soften. Can you do it?

Can you allow the focus of your awareness to drop down into your chest? Breathe with it there Your heart? Just at your breastbone – if you have it, then this is you, centred. It takes practice. Many people lose focus at this point, and it all jumps back a little. If you want to see how long you can stay here, like this, with your focus of awareness in your heart, then I highly recommend it. It affects your body as well as your mind, being centred gives you better balance and you’re more likely to respond to life, than react. It can take about 20 mins to really get to this point if you’ve not done it before, it’s a practice that takes time. I offer guided audios to help people do this, here is one that can help:

But you’re still not grounded, and you asked me about grounding. If you are still here and want to do more, you can breathe and visualise your ball of light dropping down into your stomach. It can be a different colour at this point, that’s fine, breathe and drop down to your root, the base of your spine. You’re still not grounded!

Imagine the ball of light splits in two, then travels slowly, with every breath, down each of your legs (at the same time) until it’s in both of your feet. You might imagine your legs lit up now, and your spine, that helps you come more into your body. When the ball of light drops through your feet into the ground, some people like to imagine roots growing out of their feet, it still needs to travel down, at least a full body’s length through the rock and stone until you feel anchored to earth.

What’s interesting to me is that many exercises tell you they’re doing grounding and go straight to the parts where the roots are growing out of your feet - you can do this in your mind sure, but if you’re not in your body then you’re not really grounding. Many of these exercises help you get centred, but again, you’re not really in your whole body if you’re just focusing on your heart and have not taken the time to pull yourself out of wherever you were, and back into your body. Be patient, it takes time to get used to it.

What’s the difference between being centred and grounded? Being grounded earths you - you can breathe into the earth then and release anxiety into the ground, feel anchored and held, and more present in the moment. Sometimes though, energetically, it doesn’t feel good to connect to earth, depending on what is going on in the world, and of course, where you live. So don’t do it if you’re sensitive to energies. You don’t want to pick up other people’s emotion after doing such a great job coming back into your body. If you want to learn how to do this it is the premise of my book, Energy Healing Made Easy where I teach you this and more, on a step by step basis.

6. You discuss how we often take on other people's energies. What's a simple method readers could use today to identify if they're carrying someone else's emotional energy?

This isn’t simple. If you’ve been carrying other people’s emotional energy all your life, you won’t know you’re doing it. If, on the other hand, you meet someone you have not seen in a while and then come away from them feeling drained, heavy and in some emotion that doesn’t fit your life situation, its more obvious.

I do have a nice visualisation that you can use if you want to put down heavy emotions. Remember that when we dream, it's our subconscious speaking to us in images. When we use visualisations, we are speaking back to our subconscious, giving instructions or permission for something. We can reorganise how we carry ourselves using visualisations, changing what we take on and what we don’t. It’s quite a significant tool for empowerment. No wonder society tells us it’s childish to use our imagination! They’re afraid that we can use it to become the most powerful version of ourselves.

Imagine that each emotion you carry is a shopping bag, or a suitcase, a handbag or a backpack. Sit down and breathe and slow down your mind. If you start this exercise by doing the centring exercise first, it will take you to an even deeper level.

Now, give yourself permission to see how much emotional baggage you are carrying. You may only see a few small bags at first. Then, once you get used to it, ask to see another layer. More bags appear, they always do. Backpacks, suitcases, let it reveal itself as you get used to seeing them around you, rather than carrying them yourself.

You can visualise a person you think you might be carrying emotions for, usually a close family member such as a mother or a sister and ask to see that as baggage too. Soon you are surrounded by so many heavy suitcases and bags you feel exhausted just looking at them - do you really want to pick them back up again?

Now the fun part - you could imagine a butler separating out the bags, what is yours and what is not yours, then they could cart all the bags that are not yours to a skip, or burn them in a fire, or, they could hire a taxi, fill it up with the bags and send them back to the person they came from. You can have fun with it, and you will feel instantly relieved.

But then you are left with what is yours. And that can be a shock too.

You can imagine some of the bags changing colour, getting lighter, melting away - if they have lessons to teach you, they will not go very far.

When you’re done, shake off the image and notice how your body feels.

If you do this exercise every day for a week, each day it will be different, and by the end of a week you will be carrying a lot less than you were when you started.

7. Many people might be skeptical about energy healing. What evidence or experiences have you found most compelling when speaking with those who are doubtful?

I find that most skeptics are adamant energy healing is a load of rubbish and doesn’t work. I don’t waste my time speaking to them anymore because I have learned, if you’re not open to it then it won’t work! Simple as that. We choose the world we want to live in as I’ve said, people can live in a house of lies, or they can live authentically. It is a choice. You have to give permission for energy healing to happen. It’s funny, when you talk about energy, people know the energy of anger is so much different to the energy of love, or peace, yet they won’t entertain the idea that you can work with directly with emotional energy and transform it. Of course you can!

There are people out there who are on the fence, who may not know about energy healing and would be open to the possibility that it might help. They are the ones that I hope are reading this article. To them I say, energy healing is not something you can know from talking, it’s something that must be experienced. If you just want to feel better and have tried many things, try energy healing. What do you have to lose? Of course you could get a bad therapist, so be open to shopping around, finding someone you like. If they feel off, then they are not right for you. Get a referral from someone who has been before. A difficult truth is that many therapists, like my first counsellor, don’t do their own inner work. That affects the quality of the therapy they offer, and bad therapy is worse than no therapy at all.

If you’ve been reading thus far and tried any of the visualisations I offered, perhaps you’re feeling a shift in your energy already. We are very powerful beings, energy healing taps into a part of us that we always wished for, knew was there, but was extinguished over time by conformity and the need to fit in. We don’t need to fit in, we need to be ourselves completely. Labelling it ‘woo woo’, snake oil, or claptrap put’s people off energy healing for a reason. If you’re ready, energy healing is a wonderful way to help you realise your true potential, set good boundaries and thrive. You don’t really hear of many people thriving now, do you?

8. You write about creating a "space of love" for healing work. How has your understanding of what this means evolved over your years of practice?

I came up with that term, ‘space of love’, to describe a place in time where you can feel safe to relax and be yourself completely. To bring in all that you are into the present moment without fear or judgement, so you can put down your energetic baggage and cry, sleep, but most of all, heal. The quality of the space that you create for yourself improves over time, as the quality of the energy that you are improves.

I find that even at home, in their quiet time, people don’t feel safe to relax. That’s why they go for alcohol, substances, or food, to hold that space for them, or to force it a little bit. It does work, just for a time, and then it doesn’t anymore. Dependency on the substance or behaviour is created that way. We can hold this loving space for ourselves, just as a good therapist holds the space for their clients so they feel safe enough to unburden themselves. As I said above, many therapists cannot hold that space for themselves, so they are unable to do it for their clients. I am starting to train therapists this year, it’s my first time offering practitioner training. It will be certified, and my therapists-in-training will do their inner work first. I call it “Life Mastery Practitioner”, combining energy healing, psychotherapy, shamanism and mindfulness. I’m very excited about it and I hope to be running my school and having graduate therapists for a long time to come.

9. The relationship between physical pain and emotional blocks is addressed in your work. Could you share a particularly memorable case where you witnessed this connection being healed?

Yes, in me.

I was bent over double with anger, and I saw myself reflected back to myself in a mirrored building as I was stomping off to work, before I did any healing on myself. I was in my 20’s and worked in an office. This was when I realised, I was angry, and I didn’t want to bring that anger into a marriage, or into the lives of my children. I stood there looking at myself, I looked like I was an old angry woman. I didn’t like it. I decided at that moment not to be angry anymore. I let go of the emotional energy right there, and something huge in me unburdened itself. I didn’t need revenge, I had no vendetta, I just wanted to be soft, gentle, and nice to be around. I saw my shape change before my eyes, in that moment I was able to stand up straight, my face got softer, the colour came back into my cheeks. I stopped holding myself tight. And I could walk without pain. I had not realised I was in so much pain until it was gone.

We do this to ourselves all the time, hold ourselves heavy or tight with emotion. I hope the readers are noticing if they’re doing it to themselves, so they can stop.

10. The concept of "healing crisis" appears in your book—when things seem to get worse before they get better. What advice would you give to someone currently experiencing this challenging phase?

A healing crisis happens when the body lets go of the associated energies around something that has been healed. This can be painful – It is like a detox where the body goes cold turkey. I described how bent over I was with anger, when the body gets used to being bent over, stretching out can be painful. Pent up emotional energies may need to be processed before they leave, so crying is common, anger, acting out of these emotions can happen. What makes it a crisis is that it feels like its out of control, and we don’t know what to do or how long it will take. It can take weeks sometimes, even months, if you don’t have support with it. It’s like a dam, purging all the silt and mud and dirt before the water can run clean. There are things you can do about it, once you realise what is going on you can navigate it better. Getting support is important. The main focus should be on looking after yourself, you’ve already done the hard work of recognising, acknowledging and transforming the pain, so to breathe through it and let it go, whatever that looks like. Make that space of love for yourself and allow yourself to relax in it.

We have a tendency to need to know all the answers, sometimes when someone is in a healing crisis, they think its because something new has just happened, they go over the thought processes in their mind, who said what, and why, and by doing this they’re blocking the flow, creating more layers to untangle that are not needed. Just be with the feelings, let them do the talking, not you.

11. The metaphor of clearing dye from a swimming pool appears in your book to explain healing. What other metaphors have you found helpful when explaining energy concepts to beginners?

I use many metaphors all the time, I have done here in this article! Emotional baggage looking like suitcases and shopping. The dam clearing the dirt before it can run clean. Houses made of lies. I also like to use the idea of a lightbulb with a dimmer switch. When you hide, you’re dimming your light. Some people throw blankets over the lightbulb to hide themselves even more… Take the blankets off and give yourself permission to be a bright light that shines at its highest capacity by turning up that switch!

12. You write about how family systems can resist when one member begins healing. What strategies have you found most effective for maintaining your healing journey while respecting family dynamics?

Time is always the best strategy when there’s an upset in the family system. As I’ve mentioned earlier, sometimes the family system doesn’t like it when one of its members becomes healed. But sometimes it does. Both of these are stories that we tell ourselves where we are not in control.

Sometimes we can set the trajectory for healing rather than having it set for us. As I’ve said, we tend to move in the direction of healing so ultimately, everyone in the family system does want to heal, only consciously there may be some resistance to the process. One strategy is to create a story for your family system, where everyone celebrates when one person heals. It starts by the client playing the story out in their mind, then holding this story in their heart as true, then radiating it outwards. This makes riding the bumps and waves of the family systems healing crisis easier, knowing that it will eventually settle at a higher level of equilibrium. If it doesn’t settle after a time, the reason why, or the person who is resisting the most, will usually become apparent. You can always have a chat with that person and find out what they have suddenly become uncomfortable with. Most of the time, that person thinks that you won’t need them anymore, especially if the relationship is based on one person needing the other to look after them. Once they have had their fears put at ease, the relationship can blossom into something more beautiful, at a different level. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out this smoothly, that’s part of the risk you have to take.

13. Your background includes both psychotherapy and shamanic training. How do these different approaches complement each other in your practice?

It was indeed difficult to package and market the work that I was offering 15 years ago when I started out. Thankfully, there has been an upsurge in healing and a recognition that energy work, spiritual work and psychotherapy must go together for any real healing to happen. Shamanism works with the spirit, psychotherapy with the mind, they complement each other beautifully. If you don’t have one without the other, the healing doesn’t stick, the client can easily slip back as if it didn’t happen.

Energy healing is shamanism, where shamanism means working with what you see in front of you right now, to influence it towards healing. Interestingly, Jung was deeply influenced by shamanism, most of the concepts he teaches through his work come from there. Gestalt psychotherapy is also shamanic, working on a moment to moment basis. The further we move from emotion and spirit to the mind, the further we move from deep, transformational healing. The mind does not do the healing work, it just analysis the situation and can create more harm than good unless you take it in hand. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy works mainly with just the mind and can be good to shift repetitive unhealthy thought patterns. Mindfulness is so valuable so that you become the master of your thoughts. I work mostly with CBT and Mindfulness when I do bring psychotherapy into the mix. We go on our healing journey, and we heal something, then use CBT to retrain old unhealthy thought patterns into something new that supports the healing, and Mindfulness to keep the day to day on an even keel.

Ultimately, once the client is fully aware of everything that is going on for their healing process, they are empowered to reinforce the healing, rather than falling back into their old destructive patterns.

14. You mention that we don't have to wait until we die to experience heaven or hell—we can create them here on earth. Could you elaborate on this perspective?

The stories we tell ourselves about our life situation, plus the emotions that we carry, plus the situations that we get ourselves into can either make our lives a heaven or a hell -don’t you think? Our lives are a consequence of our choices, and every moment of every day we have an opportunity to make a difference choice. What are you choosing? And why? Start there.

15. In your experience, what's the most common misconception people have about energy healing before they try it?

That it’s just some made up woo woo thing that has no effect, that its a con job. As I have said, it is most unfortunately but there are many practitioners out there that don’t do their inner work, they’re not shining their lights at the best they can be, they are not living to their true potential AND they don’t know how to create a space of love. So when a person goes to such a therapist, the energy healing is not helpful. Sometimes the client can actually be healing the therapist, and if the client doesn’t realise what is going on, they can get hooked into a nasty relationship.

Your body won’t entrain to someone with poor energy because that’s not how healing works. If you’re an energy healer you must have a self-practice that you do every day, you must look after your body, soul and mind, so you are at your best. Many therapists do not have a self-care practice, and they overstretch themselves to the point of burn out.

Think of it in terms of music - everyone has a note or a tone. You can sound it out loud and clear, or it’s gritty and low. The practitioner’s note should be clear, light and attractive on the ear, consistent and powerful when needed. The client can tune their note in, to match their therapist’s, and they leave therapy feeling better.

Finding a good therapist can be a difficult thing to do, especially if they give you the hard sell - they talk the talk but they’re not walking the walk, that’s how we say it. Many people don’t know they can shop around until they find the therapist that is right for them. That’s why I’m setting up a school, I’m hoping my Life Mastery Practitioners will be able to see more clients than I ever could, to ripple the healing outwards across the world.

16. You're clearly passionate about empowering people to heal themselves. What are you currently focused on in your work, and how can readers stay connected with you as they continue their healing journeys?

Yes, I am very passionate!

My Life Mastery Practitioner School is here:

https://www.LifeMasteryPractitionerSchool.com

I am currently recruiting the first wave of therapists, it’s the first year to offer this training and I will be offering it again next year. People can visit and watch the first module for free if they want to know more.

My personal website is https://www.abby-wynne.com, where I facilitate group monthly online healing sessions and run a Healing Circle. I also have online healing programmes, downloadable healing sessions and meditations there too. I am selective at this stage around my client work, I rarely do one to one’s at this stage, that’s where the new practitioners will come in. If people want to know more and work with me, I would suggest signing up for the next online group healing session, it’s just an hour long, open to the public, low cost and recorded as you get a deeper healing experience as you repeat it.

Socially, I have a Substack:

Truth, Spirituality, Poetry and Fried Eggs | Abby Wynne | Substack

I am also on most channels, Facebook and Telegram are where I post my most regular updates.

