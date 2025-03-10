It was thanks to klimer that first pointed me to Dr Jerry Tennant.

Healing is Voltage: Acupuncture Muscle Batteries redefines how we understand health, framing the body as an intricate electrical system where every organ relies on a steady voltage supply to function and heal. Tennant’s core idea is that chronic disease stems from voltage depletion—when the body’s "muscle batteries" can’t hold a charge, organs falter, and healing stalls. Drawing from acupuncture, bioelectric medicine, and cellular physiology, he explains how the fascia serves as the body's wiring system, distributing energy through meridian pathways. Scar tissue, dental infections, emotional trauma, and nutritional deficiencies all act as circuit breakers, disrupting voltage flow and leading to dysfunction.

Here this Q&A distills Tennant’s most essential insights, from the direct link between pH and cellular charge to the role of the thyroid in voltage regulation. It explores how emotional patterns create electrical blockages, why Tesla’s resonant circuits apply to human physiology, and how muscle batteries power specific organs. Tennant doesn’t just identify problems—he offers practical solutions, from correcting voltage imbalances with targeted frequencies to supporting cellular function with precise nutrition. His work challenges conventional medicine’s biochemical focus, presenting a compelling framework where restoring the body's electrical integrity is the key to true healing.

With thanks to Dr Jerry Tennant.

Healing is Voltage: Acupuncture Muscle Batteries: Tennant MD, MD, Jerry L

Acupuncture Muscle Batteries - by klimer - Eclectic Healing

Deep Dive Conversation Library (Bonus for Paid Subscribers)

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.56:

23 thoughts and reflections from “Healing is Voltage: Acupuncture Muscle Batteries”

Thank you for your support.

Analogy

Imagine your body as a modern smart city. The city has a main power plant (your central nervous system) connected to a sophisticated electrical grid (your fascia system) that powers everything from streetlights to buildings. Each neighborhood (organ system) has its own backup battery stations (muscle batteries) that store and provide power to local services. These batteries get recharged through regular activity (movement) and connection to the main grid.

Just like a city, your body has power distribution stations (BioTerminals) that manage electricity flow to different districts. When everything works properly, power flows smoothly, services run efficiently, and repairs happen automatically. However, problems can arise: short circuits from damaged wiring (scars), failing power stations (dental infections), or brownouts from stress on the system (emotional blocks).

The city's health depends on maintaining a specific voltage throughout - too little power and services start failing (chronic disease), too much in one area and you get surges (inflammation). The city also needs proper raw materials to make repairs (nutrition) and an efficient waste management system (detoxification).

The maintenance crew (healthcare practitioners) can't just treat the symptoms of power problems - they need to understand the entire electrical grid, identify where the system is failing, and restore proper power flow. This is why measuring and correcting voltage becomes crucial for maintaining the city's (body's) health.

This smart city analogy helps explain why treating symptoms without addressing the underlying power supply issues rarely leads to lasting health improvements. Just as a city can't function properly without the right electrical infrastructure, your body can't maintain health without proper voltage.

12-point summary

Cellular Voltage Fundamentals: Healthy cells require -25 millivolts for normal function and -50 millivolts for repair and regeneration. When cells can't maintain these voltage levels, chronic disease develops. This is like having a rechargeable battery that needs one level of charge to operate and a higher level to make copies of itself. Body's Electrical Infrastructure: The fascia system serves as the body's biological wiring system, conducting electrons through semiconductive tissue that connects every cell. This network aligns with traditional acupuncture meridians and explains how electrical signals travel throughout the body, much like the wiring in your home carries electricity to every room. Muscle Battery System: Specific groups of muscles act as rechargeable batteries for particular organs. These muscle batteries store and provide voltage through the fascia system to their designated organs. When these batteries become depleted, the organs they power begin to malfunction, leading to specific symptoms and health issues. Tesla Circuit Organization: The body organizes its electrical system into paired organs forming Tesla resonating circuits. Solid organs (capacitors) connect to the back, while hollow organs (coils) connect to the front, creating complete circuits that maintain proper energy flow. This sophisticated arrangement ensures efficient power distribution throughout the body. Impact of Dental Health: Dental infections, particularly root canals, can severely disrupt the body's electrical system by creating powerful electron-stealing effects. Each tooth connects to specific meridian circuits, explaining why dental problems can cause seemingly unrelated health issues in distant parts of the body. Role of Emotions: Emotional patterns create magnetic fields that can become stored in specific circuits, disrupting normal voltage flow. Different emotions affect different meridians - anger impacts the liver/gallbladder circuit, fear affects the kidney/bladder circuit, and so on. These emotional blocks can be cleared using specific frequencies while maintaining memories. Thyroid-Voltage Connection: Thyroid hormones play a crucial role in regulating cellular voltage, with T3 controlling cell membrane voltage and T2 controlling mitochondrial voltage. Maintaining proper thyroid function is essential for overall voltage regulation and cellular health. Oxygen-Voltage Relationship: Cellular oxygen levels depend directly on voltage - higher voltage allows more oxygen to dissolve in cellular fluid. This relationship dramatically affects energy production efficiency, with well-oxygenated cells producing 38 ATP molecules compared to only 2 ATP molecules in oxygen-deprived conditions. Scar Tissue Effects: Scars create electrical shorts in the body's circuitry by providing unintended conductive pathways through the fascia. These shorts can drain voltage from entire circuits, affecting organs and tissues far from the original scar location. BioTerminal System: The body has central and lateral BioTerminals that act as switching stations for distributing voltage throughout the body. These points, which correspond to traditional chakra locations, manage power distribution to specific body regions and their associated organs. pH and Voltage Correlation: There's a precise mathematical relationship between pH and voltage, where a pH of 7.35 equals -20 millivolts and 7.45 equals -25 millivolts. This correlation explains why maintaining proper pH is crucial for cellular health. Nutritional Support: Cellular repair requires specific nutritional components, including proteins, vitamins, minerals, and specialized compounds like colostrum and fulvic acids. These nutrients provide both the building materials and regulatory factors needed for proper cellular function and repair.

40 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is the relationship between cellular voltage and health?

Cells are designed to operate at a specific voltage of -25 millivolts during normal function, but require -50 millivolts to create new cells for repair and healing. This fundamental relationship forms the basis of cellular health - when voltage drops below these required levels, cells cannot function properly or regenerate effectively. Think of this like a rechargeable battery that needs a certain power level to operate and an even higher level to replicate itself.

The body is in a constant state of cellular renewal, with different tissues regenerating at varying rates. For example, the macula of the eye regenerates every 48 hours, while the liver regenerates every eight weeks. Without proper voltage, this renewal process breaks down, leading to chronic disease as cells cannot repair or replace themselves effectively.

Question 2: How do electron donors and electron stealers affect human physiology?

Electron donors are solutions or substances that provide electrons (showing negative voltage readings) and are associated with healing and proper cellular function. They are alkaline in nature, act as antioxidants, and support constructive processes in the body. In contrast, electron stealers (showing positive voltage readings) remove electrons from tissues, are acidic in nature, act as free radicals, and contribute to destructive processes in the body.

These opposing forces play a crucial role in health and disease. When the body maintains adequate electron donors, cells can function and repair themselves. However, when electron stealers dominate, they damage cells by removing necessary electrons, leading to cellular dysfunction and tissue damage. This explains why maintaining an alkaline state (electron donor rich) is crucial for health, while acidic conditions (electron stealer dominant) contribute to disease.

Question 3: Why does healing require -50 millivolts while normal cell function requires -25 millivolts?

Normal cellular function requires -25 millivolts to maintain basic operations, much like how a car needs a certain amount of fuel to idle. However, when cells need to create new copies of themselves for repair or replacement, they require double that voltage at -50 millivolts. This higher voltage requirement provides the additional energy needed for the complex process of cell division and regeneration.

This dual voltage system can be observed in everyday injuries. When you hit your thumb with a hammer, the area becomes red, swollen, and pulsing - these are signs that the voltage has automatically increased to -50 millivolts to facilitate healing. Once enough new cells have been created to repair the damage, the voltage returns to the normal -25 millivolts. If the body cannot maintain the -50 millivolts needed for repair, chronic pain and dysfunction result.

Question 4: How does pH relate to cellular voltage in the body?

The relationship between pH and voltage follows a precise mathematical correlation where a pH of 7.35 equals -20 millivolts, and a pH of 7.45 equals -25 millivolts. This correlation exists because pH is essentially a logarithmic measure of electron activity in a solution. When measuring voltage in solutions, negative values indicate electron donation capability, while positive values indicate electron stealing capability.

On the pH scale, a reading of 0 corresponds to +400 millivolts (maximum electron stealing), while a pH of 14 corresponds to -400 millivolts (maximum electron donating). A pH of 7 represents the neutral point where there is neither electron donation nor stealing. This explains why maintaining proper pH is crucial for cellular health - it directly reflects the electron availability necessary for cellular function.

Question 5: What role does oxygen play in cellular voltage and health?

Oxygen's solubility in cellular fluid is directly dependent on the voltage present - higher voltage allows more oxygen to dissolve in cellular fluid, while lower voltage causes oxygen to leave the solution. This relationship becomes critical when considering that cells are approximately 70% water, making oxygen availability directly dependent on cellular voltage levels.

The impact of oxygen availability dramatically affects cellular energy production through the Krebs cycle. With adequate oxygen, cells can produce 38 ATP molecules from each unit of fatty acids. However, when oxygen is limited due to low voltage, cells can only produce 2 ATP molecules from the same amount of fatty acids. This massive difference in energy production efficiency explains why low voltage conditions lead to cellular dysfunction and fatigue.

Question 6: How does the fascia system function as the body's wiring system?

The fascia system consists of a continuous network of connective tissue that extends from a central band running up the back and over the skull, down the front of the body, and connects to every muscle and organ through smaller branches. This network functions as a biological semiconductor, capable of conducting electrons at high speeds but only in one direction, similar to electronic circuits in computers or smartphones.

The fascial system's ability to conduct electrons makes it the primary "wiring system" of the body, connecting the central power supply to every cell. This system corresponds closely with traditional acupuncture meridians, suggesting that ancient practitioners were identifying and working with this biological electrical system, though they described it in different terms.

Question 7: What is the significance of muscle batteries in maintaining organ health?

Muscles function as rechargeable batteries in the body, storing and providing voltage to specific organs through the fascial system. Each organ is powered by a specific stack of muscles, similar to how batteries are stacked in a flashlight. These muscle batteries must maintain sufficient charge to provide the necessary voltage for their associated organs to function properly.

The muscle battery system operates through specific circuits, with each organ having its own dedicated power supply. For example, the stomach meridian has its own set of muscles that provide power specifically to the stomach and related functions. When these muscle batteries become depleted, the organs they support begin to dysfunction, leading to specific symptoms and health issues related to those organs.

Question 8: How do Tesla resonating circuits function in the human body?

Tesla resonating circuits in the body consist of paired organs and systems wired in parallel, creating a capacitor-coil relationship. Solid organs act as capacitors and are wired to the back of the body, while hollow organs function as coils and are wired to the front. This arrangement creates a complete circuit that allows for energy storage and transfer, similar to Tesla's original resonating circuit design.

These circuits work in pairs, such as the lung-large intestine, heart-small intestine, and liver-gallbladder connections. Each pair forms a complete Tesla circuit that maintains proper energy flow and communication between the paired organs. This system explains why problems in one organ often affect its paired organ, and why treating one part of the circuit can influence the entire system.

Question 9: What is the relationship between acupuncture meridians and muscle pathways?

Acupuncture meridians correspond directly to specific groups of muscles and their surrounding fascia, forming distinct electrical circuits throughout the body. Research by Helene Langevin found an 80% correspondence between acupuncture points and intermuscular or intramuscular connective tissue planes, suggesting that ancient acupuncture practitioners were mapping out the body's natural electrical pathways.

These muscle-meridian relationships form specific power supply circuits for different organs and body functions. Each meridian consists of a stack of muscles that provides voltage to specific organs and tissues. Understanding this relationship helps explain why stimulating certain acupuncture points can affect specific organs - the stimulation is actually affecting the voltage supply to those organs through the muscle-fascia system.

Question 10: How does the cell membrane function as a microprocessor?

Cell membranes are composed of phospholipids arranged in opposing layers, creating a unique structure that acts like a biological microprocessor. The phospholipid arrangement creates a capacitor effect, storing electrons between the layers, while also functioning as a liquid crystal that can change its configuration based on electrical signals. This structure allows the membrane to process and respond to various environmental signals.

The cell membrane contains semiconductor properties similar to computer chips, with the ability to act as transistors and diodes. These properties enable the membrane to control what enters and exits the cell, process information from the environment, and regulate cellular functions based on electrical signals. This sophisticated processing ability makes the cell membrane the true "brain" of the cell, controlling all aspects of cellular function through its electrical properties.

Question 11: How are voltage measurements taken in living tissue?

Traditional voltmeters can't effectively measure the constantly pulsing voltage in living tissue, so practitioners use indirect methods based on impedance measurements. Devices like the BioModulator measure impedance with reactance and capacitance over time, while systems like Nakatani and Voll use ohm measurements with standard applied amperage. These measurements provide a reliable indication of tissue voltage when direct voltage readings aren't possible.

Each time a measurement is taken, a small amount of electrical current passes through the tissue, which means the measurement process itself provides a minor treatment effect. For this reason, the first measurement of the day is considered the most accurate, as subsequent readings may be influenced by the cumulative effect of previous measurements. The readings are calibrated so that 50 units represents normal tissue voltage, with higher readings indicating inflammation and lower readings suggesting degeneration.

Question 12: What are Nakatani and Voll points, and why are they significant?

Nakatani points, discovered by Dr. Yoshio Nakatani in 1951, are specific locations on the body that correspond to entire organ systems and their electrical status. These points were organized into three categories: measurement points for assessing overall organ function, sedation points for reducing high readings, and tonification points for boosting low readings. Dr. Voll expanded on this work by identifying points that correspond to specific parts of organs rather than entire systems.

The significance of these points lies in their ability to provide diagnostic information about organ function through electrical measurements. Voll discovered that when a measurement at these points shows a quick drop of 20 units (called an "indicator drop"), it signals a significant health issue in the corresponding organ system. This finding helped establish the connection between electrical measurements and organ health assessment.

Question 13: How does the BioModulator measure and correct voltage issues?

The BioModulator functions as both a diagnostic and therapeutic device by measuring tissue impedance with reactance and capacitance over time, providing a more comprehensive assessment than simple ohm measurements. Unlike traditional measurement devices, it can detect the complex electrical patterns in living tissue and respond with appropriate corrective frequencies. This dual capability allows for real-time assessment and treatment.

The device delivers pulsed electromagnetic fields modulated with specific frequencies that the body can select and utilize as needed. This Frequency Selective Microcurrent approach allows each organ system to receive the specific electrical support it requires, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all frequency. The BioModulator can also be used with various attachments, including the BioTransducer, which adds magnetic field modulation to enhance the delivery of voltage correction to tissues.

Question 14: What is the significance of central and lateral BioTerminals?

Central and lateral BioTerminals represent key switching points in the body's electrical system where voltage is distributed from the main power line (running up the back and down the front of the body) to specific regions and organs. The central BioTerminals act as primary distribution points, while lateral BioTerminals direct power to the right and left sides of each body region. This system ensures organized power distribution throughout the body's electrical network.

Each body region (head, neck, chest, abdomen, and pelvis) has its own set of BioTerminals that manage power distribution to the organs within that region. The central BioTerminal readings typically represent an average of the corresponding right and left lateral BioTerminal readings, though this can be affected by blockages or voltage deficits in the circuit. Understanding this system allows practitioners to efficiently diagnose and treat voltage distribution problems in specific body regions.

Question 15: How do dental infections affect body voltage and meridian systems?

Dental infections create powerful electron-stealing effects that can dramatically reduce voltage in their associated meridian circuits. Each tooth corresponds to specific acupuncture circuits, and when a tooth becomes infected, it acts almost like a circuit breaker, disrupting the flow of voltage through its entire meridian. This explains why dental infections can cause seemingly unrelated symptoms in distant parts of the body that share the same circuit.

Root canals present a particularly serious problem because they involve leaving dead tissue in the body, which creates a constant source of electron-stealing toxins. These infections can be so severe that they may actually reverse the polarity of the associated muscle batteries, potentially leading to cancer development in tissues along that meridian. This understanding highlights the critical importance of dental health in maintaining proper body-wide voltage patterns.

Question 16: What causes chronic disease from a voltage perspective?

Chronic disease develops when cells lose their ability to maintain the -25 millivolts needed for normal function and the -50 millivolts required for repair and regeneration. This voltage deficit can be caused by multiple factors including thyroid hormone imbalances, dental infections, scar tissue creating electrical shorts, emotional stress causing sympathetic nervous system dominance, and the presence of toxins that the body cannot effectively remove.

When voltage drops, several cascading effects occur: oxygen levels in cells decrease, leading to inefficient energy production; microorganisms become more active due to the low-oxygen environment; and cells lose their ability to make new replacements for damaged tissue. This creates a vicious cycle where decreased voltage leads to increased tissue damage, which further depletes voltage resources, ultimately resulting in chronic disease conditions.

Question 17: How does scar tissue affect the body's electrical system?

Scar tissue acts like an electrical short circuit in the body's wiring system because it creates unintended conductive pathways through the fascia. When a scar intersects with the fascial system, it can drain voltage away from its intended circuit, similar to how a short circuit in a house's wiring can prevent electricity from reaching its intended destination. This effect can be demonstrated by touching a problematic scar, which often causes temporary whole-body weakness.

The impact of a scar extends beyond its immediate location, affecting the entire circuit it intersects. For example, a scar on the abdomen that crosses the stomach meridian can affect voltage delivery to all organs and tissues supplied by that circuit. This explains why seemingly unrelated symptoms can develop in areas far from the original scar. Fortunately, these electrical shorts can be corrected using specific treatments with the BioModulator and appropriate essential oils.

Question 18: What is the Boyd-Lemke Sympathetic Twist and why is it important?

The Boyd-Lemke Sympathetic Twist, originally described as "bowling ball syndrome," occurs when the body becomes stuck in a sympathetic nervous system dominant state, causing specific muscle patterns to emerge. This condition results in flexor muscles contracting while extensor muscles relax, creating a characteristic postural distortion that affects the body's horizontal diaphragms, including the floor of the skull. Understanding this mechanism revolutionized the treatment approach from purely structural to addressing the underlying autonomic nervous system imbalance.

This condition significantly impacts the body's ability to maintain proper voltage levels because it interferes with normal muscle function and thus the recharging of the body's muscle batteries. When half of the muscles are held in contraction and half in relaxation due to sympathetic dominance, the natural recharging process through movement becomes compromised. Correcting this condition is often a crucial first step in restoring proper voltage patterns throughout the body.

Question 19: How do emotions affect the body's electrical system?

Emotions create magnetic fields that can become stored in specific Tesla circuits (BioTerminals) depending on their nature. Traditional Chinese medicine has long recognized these emotional-meridian relationships, associating anger with the liver/gallbladder circuit, fear with the kidney/bladder circuit, worry with the spleen-pancreas/stomach circuit, and so on. These stored emotional fields can act like computer viruses, consuming energy and disrupting normal circuit function without conscious awareness.

The good news is that these emotional magnetic fields can be erased without losing the associated memories. By applying specific frequencies through the BioModulator while focusing on the emotional event, the disruptive magnetic field can be cleared in about three to five minutes. This explains why emotional clearing often results in immediate improvements in physical symptoms associated with the affected circuits.

Question 20: What role does polarity reversal play in cancer development?

Polarity reversal occurs when cellular voltage drops so low that it shifts from an electron donor state (negative voltage) to an electron stealer state (positive voltage). When voltage reaches +30 millivolts, conditions become favorable for cancer development. This polarity reversal is particularly common in circuits affected by dental infections, especially root canals, which create powerful electron-stealing effects that can reverse the normal polarity of entire meridian circuits.

This understanding of cancer's relationship to voltage polarity helps explain why cancer tends to develop along specific meridian pathways and why it's rare to find cancer without an associated dental infection in the same circuit. It also suggests why maintaining proper voltage and addressing dental infections may be crucial in both preventing and treating cancer. The presence of cancer at +30 millivolts represents the extreme end of the voltage spectrum, opposite from the -50 millivolts needed for healthy cell regeneration.

Question 21: How does the BioModulator correct voltage problems?

The BioModulator works through a sophisticated dual approach of measuring and correcting tissue voltage. It delivers pulsed electromagnetic fields that are modulated with specific frequencies, allowing the body to selectively use what it needs. This Frequency Selective Microcurrent technology recognizes that different organs operate at different frequencies, enabling precise targeting of voltage correction to specific systems.

When used with its BioTransducer attachment, the device can deliver voltage and frequency corrections directly to cells through magnetic field modulation. This combination allows for both direct cellular voltage correction and recharging of the muscle battery systems through the BioTerminals. The process typically involves first treating the specific area of concern with the BioTransducer, then using electrode patches on the appropriate BioTerminals to recharge the associated muscle batteries, ensuring a comprehensive approach to voltage restoration.

Question 22: What is the significance of the "bowling ball syndrome" correction?

The "bowling ball syndrome" correction addresses a fundamental imbalance in the autonomic nervous system that occurs when someone becomes stuck in sympathetic dominance. This condition creates a characteristic pattern where flexor muscles contract and extensor muscles relax, causing postural distortions that affect the entire body's electrical system. The correction involves treating the sternocleidomastoid muscle with specific frequencies to reset this pattern.

Correcting this syndrome is often a crucial first step in voltage therapy because it restores proper function to the craniosacral pump and balances the autonomic nervous system. While the correction provides immediate relief, lasting results depend on addressing underlying emotional factors that may be keeping the person in sympathetic dominance. This understanding transformed treatment from a purely structural approach to one that addresses both physical and emotional components of health.

Question 23: How do essential oils affect cellular function?

Essential oils work by correcting what could be called "cellular software" - the frequency patterns that DNA uses to direct cellular proteins. Different plants naturally vibrate at frequencies that match various human organs, making their concentrated oils effective tools for resetting proper cellular frequencies. The oils contain different components - phenolics, sesquiterpenes, and monoterpenes - each playing a specific role in cellular correction.

The process works in a specific sequence: phenolics first clean cell receptors, then sesquiterpenes erase incorrect information, allowing monoterpenes to restore proper frequency patterns. These components must be applied separately through "layering" since they can neutralize each other if mixed. This understanding led to the development of the Tennant BioTerminal Oil system, which provides a structured approach to applying the correct sequence of oils for maximum effectiveness.

Question 24: What is the proper sequence for treating chronic conditions?

Treatment of chronic conditions begins with assessing and correcting thyroid function to ensure free T3 levels are between 3.0 and 4.0, as this hormone partially controls cell membrane voltage. The next step involves correcting the Boyd-Lemke sympathetic twist to restore proper craniosacral pump function. Following these foundational corrections, treatment focuses on identifying and addressing the specific muscle batteries associated with presenting symptoms.

The process then involves systematically checking for and treating scar tissue that may be creating electrical shorts, addressing dental infections in affected meridians, and implementing appropriate detoxification protocols. Emotional clearing work is often necessary, as stored emotional patterns can block proper voltage flow. Throughout treatment, proper nutritional support must be maintained to ensure cells have the raw materials needed for repair and regeneration.

Question 25: How are lateral BioTerminals used in treatment?

Lateral BioTerminals serve as distribution points for voltage from the main power line to specific body regions. Treatment involves applying specific frequencies through electrode patches, with proper placement determined by the affected meridian systems. The patches are coded red and black to ensure proper polarity, and treatment typically involves applying them to corresponding points on both sides of the body to balance the electrical system.

The treatment process often begins with direct treatment of affected organs using the BioTransducer, followed by BioTerminal treatment to recharge the associated muscle batteries. This dual approach ensures both immediate voltage correction and sustained support through the body's natural power supply system. The efficiency of this approach lies in its ability to target specific circuits while maintaining overall system balance.

Question 26: What are the key nutritional components needed for cellular repair?

Cellular repair requires a comprehensive array of nutrients, including proteins, vitamins, minerals, and specific compounds that support cellular energy production. The Restore formula was developed to provide these essential components in their most bioavailable forms, including whey isolate for protein, natural B vitamins, stabilized glutathione, and specific cellular support factors like alpha-lipoic acid and colostrum. These nutrients work together to provide the raw materials needed for cell repair and regeneration.

Perhaps equally important is the presence of specific cellular support compounds like S-Adenosyl-methionine (SAMe) for methylation, NADH for cellular energy production, and specific growth factors from colostrum. These compounds help ensure that cells not only have building materials but also the regulatory factors needed to use them effectively. The formula is designed to be taken as a complete meal replacement, ensuring consistent delivery of these critical nutrients.

Question 27: How does iodine support cellular function?

Iodine plays a crucial role in cellular function by facilitating the movement of cellular secretions from inside cells to outside. Without adequate iodine, cells struggle to move their products effectively, leading to the formation of cysts in various organs including the thyroid, breasts, ovaries, and testicles. Additionally, iodine serves as a primary component of the immune system's first line of defense.

Beyond its role in cellular secretion, iodine is essential for proper thyroid function and thus impacts overall cellular voltage regulation. Low iodine levels can lead to hypothyroidism, which in turn affects cellular voltage throughout the body. The supplementation of iodine must be carefully balanced with other nutrients including selenium, zinc, and vitamin C to ensure proper utilization and prevent potential imbalances.

Question 28: How do digestive enzymes support voltage correction?

Digestive enzymes play a fundamental role in voltage correction by ensuring proper breakdown and absorption of nutrients necessary for cellular repair. Many people lack adequate stomach acid to break down proteins and may not have sufficient bile production for fat digestion, particularly if they've had their gallbladder removed. Proper enzyme supplementation helps overcome these deficiencies, ensuring that nutritional components actually reach the cells that need them.

Beyond their digestive role, high-dose enzyme therapy can help break down internal scar tissue that may be creating electrical shorts in the body's circuitry. This application of enzymes, as demonstrated through medical imaging, shows their ability to gradually dissolve fibrous tissue that might otherwise interfere with proper voltage distribution. This dual action of supporting nutrient absorption while helping to remove potential voltage blocks makes enzyme therapy a crucial component of voltage correction protocols.

Question 29: What role does nitric oxide play in health?

Nitric oxide functions as a master hormone in the body, controlling numerous physiological processes including circulation, oxygen delivery, and nutrient distribution to cells. Its production naturally decreases with age, and many common medications can further inhibit its production. This decrease in nitric oxide has been linked to various aspects of metabolic syndrome, including diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and elevated blood fats.

Correcting nitric oxide deficiency requires a careful approach, as traditional supplements like l-arginine or l-citrulline may actually increase cardiovascular risk in people with endothelial dysfunction. Professional-strength Neo-40 provides a safer approach to nitric oxide restoration, helping to support proper circulation and cellular oxygen delivery without the risks associated with amino acid supplementation.

Question 30: How do fulvic and humic acids support cellular function?

Fulvic and humic acids serve distinct but complementary roles in supporting cellular function. Fulvic acid, being a smaller molecule, can penetrate cell membranes and help transport nutrients into cells while also helping remove toxins. It's particularly effective at binding to heavy metals within cells and facilitating their removal. Humic acid, with its larger molecular structure, remains in the digestive tract where it can bind to toxins and heavy metals for elimination.

The combination of these acids creates a powerful detoxification system, with fulvic acid mobilizing cellular toxins and delivering them to humic acid for elimination. This process must be supported by proper methylation nutrients (provided in the Restore formula) to work effectively. The coordinated action of these acids helps restore proper cellular function by removing toxic interference while supporting nutrient delivery.

Question 31: How does the six-element theory differ from traditional five-element theory?

The six-element theory expands on traditional Chinese medicine by recognizing the critical role of the autonomic nervous system in health. While the five-element theory focuses on organ relationships without addressing the autonomic system, the six-element theory specifically includes the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems as essential components. This addition acknowledges these systems' fundamental role in controlling the body's automatic responses and mind-body connection.

When arranged in the six-element pattern, the organ relationships form a hexagon that mirrors ancient symbolic patterns found across multiple cultures. This arrangement places the organs in their natural anatomical relationships: head, neck, chest, abdomen, pelvis, and liver/gallbladder. Each paired system forms a Tesla circuit, creating a more complete understanding of how the body's electrical system functions as an integrated whole.

Question 32: What is the relationship between chakras and BioTerminals?

BioTerminals represent a modern scientific understanding of what ancient traditions identified as chakras. While chakras were described as energy spheres connecting to the universe, BioTerminals are identified as actual switching points where voltage is distributed from the body's main power line to specific regions. These points occur where multiple meridians cross and correspond closely with traditional chakra locations, suggesting ancient practitioners were identifying real anatomical features through their observations.

The main difference lies in the practical application - while chakra theory focuses on spiritual energy centers, BioTerminal theory provides a measurable, physiological explanation for these power distribution points. Each region of the body has central and lateral BioTerminals that manage power distribution to specific organs and tissues, creating a comprehensive system for diagnosing and treating voltage-related health issues.

Question 33: How does Jin Shin relate to modern voltage therapy?

Jin Shin, an ancient Japanese healing art, identified energy points that closely correspond to what we now understand as lateral BioTerminals. The technique involves using the practitioner's body as a natural BioModulator to bypass energy blockages and restore proper flow. This system demonstrates remarkable insight into the body's electrical pathways, despite being developed long before modern scientific understanding.

Modern voltage therapy has incorporated these insights while adding precise measurement and targeted frequency delivery through devices like the BioModulator. The numbered points used in Jin Shin correspond to specific lateral BioTerminals, allowing practitioners to integrate traditional wisdom with modern technology. This integration provides a more complete approach to restoring proper voltage distribution throughout the body.

Question 34: What is the connection between traditional acupuncture and muscle batteries?

Traditional acupuncture meridians precisely map the pathways of muscle groups that function as rechargeable batteries for specific organs. Research has shown an 80% correspondence between acupuncture points and intermuscular or intramuscular connective tissue planes, confirming that ancient practitioners were identifying actual anatomical structures. These muscle batteries store and provide voltage to their associated organs through the fascial system.

Understanding this connection transforms our view of acupuncture from a mysterious energy system to a precise map of the body's electrical infrastructure. Each meridian represents a stack of muscles working together to power specific organs and functions. This explains why traditional acupuncture points are effective - they're accessing actual power distribution points in the body's electrical system.

Question 35: How do sympathetic and parasympathetic systems relate to voltage?

The sympathetic and parasympathetic systems form a primary Tesla circuit that controls overall voltage distribution throughout the body. The parasympathetic system (traditionally called the pericardium meridian) and sympathetic system (triple burner meridian) work together to regulate automatic functions and voltage distribution. When balanced, they maintain proper voltage levels throughout all body systems.

Being stuck in sympathetic dominance (fight-or-flight mode) disrupts normal voltage patterns by causing certain muscles to contract while others relax, interfering with the natural recharging of muscle batteries. This explains why chronic stress can lead to voltage depletion and subsequent health issues. Correcting this imbalance often requires addressing both physical and emotional factors that maintain sympathetic dominance.

Question 36: How are MRI results affected by voltage therapy?

MRI imaging provides visible evidence of voltage therapy's effects by showing changes in tissue inflammation and edema. Clinical studies have documented significant reductions in inflammatory signals and bone marrow edema following voltage therapy treatments. These changes can occur rapidly, sometimes showing measurable improvement after just one treatment session.

The imaging results demonstrate how voltage therapy affects tissue at a cellular level, reducing inflammation and promoting proper fluid balance. This provides objective confirmation of the therapy's effectiveness and helps explain the rapid symptom improvement many patients experience. The ability to document these changes through standard medical imaging helps bridge the gap between traditional and alternative approaches to healing.

Question 37: What is the relationship between thyroid function and cellular voltage?

Thyroid hormones play a crucial role in cellular voltage regulation, with T3 controlling cell membrane voltage and T2 controlling mitochondrial voltage. This relationship explains why thyroid dysfunction often leads to widespread health issues - without proper thyroid hormone levels, cells cannot maintain the voltage necessary for normal function or repair. The goal is to maintain free T3 levels between 3.0 and 4.0 for optimal voltage regulation.

Proper thyroid function requires more than just hormone production - it needs adequate iodine, selenium, and other nutrients to function effectively. Many patients who previously required thyroid medication have found their needs reduced or eliminated after addressing nutritional deficiencies and voltage issues. This suggests that some thyroid problems may be secondary to voltage and nutritional deficiencies rather than primary thyroid dysfunction.

Question 38: How do dental infections affect specific organ systems?

Dental infections create powerful electron-stealing effects that can drain voltage from specific meridian circuits associated with each tooth. Because each tooth connects to specific organ systems through these circuits, an infection in one tooth can affect seemingly unrelated organs and tissues throughout the body. This explains why dental problems often correlate with specific health issues in distant parts of the body.

Root canals present a particular challenge because they leave dead tissue in the body, creating a constant source of electron-stealing toxins. These infections can be so severe that they reverse the polarity of their associated circuits, potentially leading to cancer development along those pathways. Understanding these connections helps explain why addressing dental infections is often crucial for resolving chronic health issues.

Question 39: What role do adrenal glands play in maintaining voltage?

The adrenal glands consist of two distinct systems that affect voltage in different ways. The outer adrenal glands produce cortisol, aldosterone, and testosterone, affecting blood sugar, inflammation control, and fluid balance. The inner adrenal glands produce adrenaline, which influences body temperature, blood pressure, pulse rate, stress response, and multiple other functions that impact voltage regulation.

Adrenal function can be assessed through blood pressure measurements - the top number relates to outer adrenal function, while the bottom number reflects inner adrenal function. Supporting proper adrenal function often requires specific nutritional support for each system, along with addressing emotional factors that may be depleting adrenal resources through chronic stress responses.

Question 40: How does emotional clearing affect voltage patterns?

Emotional patterns create magnetic fields that can become stored in specific Tesla circuits, disrupting normal voltage flow. These stored emotions correlate with specific meridians - anger affects the liver/gallbladder circuit, fear affects the kidney/bladder circuit, worry affects the spleen-pancreas/stomach circuit, and so on. These emotional blocks can persist indefinitely, consuming energy and disrupting normal function without conscious awareness.

The good news is that these emotional patterns can be cleared without losing the associated memories by applying specific frequencies while focusing on the emotional event. This typically takes only 3-5 minutes and can result in immediate improvements in both emotional and physical symptoms associated with the affected circuits. This explains why emotional clearing often produces rapid improvements in seemingly unrelated physical conditions.

