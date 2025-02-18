Putting pen to paper also activates a part of the brain that typing cannot. It offers a connection to our deeper selves that I can’t entirely explain. - Michelle Leduc Catlin

1. Michelle, you’ve had an incredible journey spanning television, coaching, and personal growth, with a talent for helping others find their voice and tell their story. Could you share the key moments or turning points that shaped your unique approach to writing, coaching, and healing?

I started writing professionally at the beginning of my career in lifestyle television. My writing at that time consisted almost exclusively of other people’s words. Either editing interview clips or writing “throws” and “tags” — intro and extro lines for television hosts to speak, in order to set up and wrap up a prerecorded story that I’d produced. These short blurbs were about quickly creating interest for the viewer, and had to be in the voice of the host. Their words, their cadence. I did this for many years, which gave me an interesting skillset — being able to write in other people’s voices.

Concurrently, I began to immerse myself in personal growth courses and leadership training. These gave me the confidence to leave production and start pursuing an acting career. To make a living, I freelanced as a writer to help people with web copy, promotional materials, newsletters, talking points, and anything else they wanted in their voice.

It wasn’t until I became debilitated with chronic fatigue that I really started using my writing for myself. I was reading a lot of spiritual books and journaling for hours to try and understand, process and work through years of illness. It was there, in the anger and sorrow and grief, that I found my voice. I started writing from a different place, from “behind" my thoughts. You might call it heart-centred, but for me it was simply intimate, raw and true.

After years of fatigue, and eventually an inability to work or make any plans, I stopped resisting what was happening to me. In my non-judgemental journal, I found acceptance. I stopped worrying about my career, my contribution to society, even my social life. I surrendered to the idea that my life may never return to “normal” again.

Once I did that, I found myself present to small joys. I started photographing trees on my country road, and even named some of them. Truthfully, I started hugging a few, just to get a sense of them. My writing began to flow with insights that I felt compelled to share. My journal often yielded essays on life that needed virtually no editing. It was this process of surrendering to the present and the permission to put all my thoughts and feelings on the page that I credit with the beginning of my healing.

A friend, whom I’d known through leadership training where I’d been her coach, asked me to teach a workshop on how to journal for personal growth. That eventually led to The Power of Journaling. It was pure creative invention. I had no idea if it would work, but it was true to my personal experience. People reported major shifts in their own lives during the course. What I loved about it was that I didn’t have to give them answers — they were tapping into their own inner wisdom.

This is the heart of everything I do. By allowing people to be, they give themselves permission to just be present. There is nothing about them that needs to be fixed. In this space, we all have access to consciousness, where wisdom resides. When people are free to be themselves without have to fix, change, or defend anything, they figure out what’s best for them, what’s wanted and needed in their lives, what’s next. And they are free to create.

2. You frequently explore the relationship between creativity and structured thinking. How do you balance both in your daily life or projects?

I’m not sure I balance anything. Haha. Though as a Libra, I’m always working on that.

I love structure. I don’t actually find it antithetical to creativity. In fact, my most creative work has come from the most constrained frameworks. When I worked in lifestyle television, I had to produce and direct 3 stories a week for many years. Sometimes locations were aesthetically lacking, interviewees were nervous, equipment was technically limited in the pre-digital days. These circumstances often led to my best work because I had to think outside the box. Necessity, as they say, is the mother of invention.

Any writer who has ever faced a blank page will tell you how painful it can be to get started. I would guess painters experience the same thing with a canvas. But if you have a subject, a deadline, even a mood that creates parameters, your mind begins to machinate and your create juices begin to flow.

I’m not sure if I’ve answered the question, so I’ll add this…

I schedule my creativity, at least as it pertains to my work. Professionals don’t have the luxury of waiting for the Muse. My schedule doesn’t just say “write.” It says, “Complete blog” or “Write podcast intro.” And if I’m really on my game, it says, “I have written an authentic blog that inspires me.”

When we schedule not just the “to do” but the intention behind the to do, we synchronize with our creativity and true up to our intention.

3. In your view, what are some common misconceptions about intelligence and critical thinking that hold people back?

The biggest misconception about intelligence and critical thinking is that the former automatically leads to the latter.

One of the greatest revelations over the past few years has been that the most highly educated people (considered the most intelligent) are often the most indoctrinated, and therefore the least likely to do critical thinking. Rather, what passes for intellectual rigour these days is reading mainstream publications and watching the government-supported news — all of which are reading from the same hymnbook.

The way our society deals with intelligence is to slowly squeeze it out of people. Those who are book smart often learn to regurgitate information at the expense of doing their own thinking. Once our ego is praised for doing well in school, for giving the acceptable answers, it holds tighter and tighter to the idea that we must get it right, we must follow the most agreed upon views. We then begin to equate our identity with our “intelligent" views and no longer question them. We search for confirmation to bolster our now deeply embedded opinions, looking to the same sources that gave us the initial information — schools, media, “experts.” All churning out the same narrative and confirming each other’s bias.

The greatest gift of getting sick for me was that it led to questioning everything. It opened up spirituality, it changed my political views, it freed me from the information silos to which I had relegated myself. Life then presented a smorgasbord of ideas to taste and chew on. They say that “being right” is the booby prize. I highly recommend letting that go, even temporarily, and just exploring other views. We may come back to some of the same beliefs or opinions, but we gain understanding, compassion, and sometimes respect for other ways of seeing. This is desperately needed and wanted in the world.

4. What role does curiosity play in the development of practical intelligence, and how can people cultivate it further?

I think we are often afraid to follow our curiosity. I’m thinking of the last 5 years and the things that we were told to do and believe. I hear many people now say that something didn’t feel right to them, but they ignored that twinge. That feeling was a spark of curiosity. We have been trained to ignore it or dismiss it, even to be afraid of it. As if others — authority figures, experts, the majority — somehow know better than our instincts or our inherent intuition.

It’s taken me decades to even begin to trust those feelings because curiosity was not emphasized in my education or upbringing. And we can be our own worst enemies. Our identity wants so much to fit it with the crowd, to be liked, to belong. So when we are told that those who don’t adhere to the accepted narrative are unintelligent or unwelcome, we often cower. We push down our curiosity in favour of approval. And you can’t access intelligence from a place of fear.

What’s wanted and needed in the world, and within each of us is to cultivate wisdom, which is deeper than intelligence. For that, we must let go of needing to fit in, to have the “right” or acceptable answer, or to be liked. It’s scary at first, but when you surrender that egoic need for others’ approval, you are free.

So how do you do that? Practice. You can use a journal if you’re not ready to explore out loud. Illuminate that little spark. Examine it. Explore it. See where it takes you. You don’t have to share it with anyone, but the truth, as they say, will set you free. It’s something I still grapple with and suspect I always will.

5. How do you define “mental flexibility,” and why is it such a critical skill in today’s world?

Mental flexibility is the ability to consider ideas with an open mind and discard or change one’s beliefs and/or opinions based on new thinking or new knowledge. Perhaps paradoxically, it requires either no ego attachment or a quality unrelated to intelligence — humility. The willingness to be wrong.

The world is ruled by people who are masterful at divide-and-conquer for profit and control. They pit us against each other using politics, religion, health, the environment — anything to keep us in a state of fear and reactivity. As long as we are having emotional reactions rather than intelligent response, we stay in our subconscious brain, designed to keep us safe in the herd, adhering to the most acceptable views and behaviours.

Practicing presence, being in the current moment without fear of what may come, we stay connected to our conscious mind, capable of critical thinking. Being present also gives us access to collective consciousness, and allows for new ideas because we’re not attached to past opinions or future judgement.

6. What advice do you give to those who struggle to maintain focus and discipline when pursuing intellectually demanding tasks?

I’m not a big proponent of giving advice. People either don’t want it or don’t take it. But if I’m coaching someone, I would have them look at what it is they are committed to in their task. Often times, we lose sight of why we’re doing what we’re doing. What is the “why” behind the task? What becomes possible in our lives with the accomplishment of the task? What is the future we are creating? The content of our lives is sometimes uninspiring and leaves us feeling wishy washy. But context is enrolling and decisive.

When we are present to our authentic commitments, our focus and discipline sort themselves out.

7. How important is the concept of self-reflection in solving problems effectively, and what methods do you recommend for deepening this practice?

Everything worthwhile in life can benefit from self-reflection. Our relationships, career aspirations, the things we want to contribute, our very sense of purpose. Self-reflection is also an access to personal power. Our ability to respond (response-ability) rather than react comes from that reflection.

My greatest and favourite tool is my journal. It seems like there’s always a fresh start in a blank page. You can express what is wanted, expel what is stuck, access inner wisdom, and create your life newly — literally writing and rewriting your life story. Journaling is the safest and most inexpensive form of therapy and personal growth I have found.

8. Are there particular thinkers or researchers who have had a major influence on your work or the way you approach cognitive development?

My first foray into personal growth began 30 years ago this May. I started participating in and then coaching at Landmark Education (now Landmark Worldwide). Their incomparable programs had a profound impact on my life, opening up new ways of thinking and being in the world. I trained as a leader and then trained hundreds of other leaders for many years. It was this training that lay the foundation for my personal and spiritual growth journey.

There were also many spiritual voices I read and listened to during my 13 years of chronic fatigue, including Deepak Chopra, Richard Rohr, and Tara Brach, but it was Eckhart Tolle and his School of Awakening that had the biggest influence. It was where I really learned the power and practice of presence.

9. How do you approach teaching the difference between information absorption and true understanding, particularly in a world saturated with data?

Information overload can certainly obfuscate the truth. It often prevents us from stepping back and thinking about what we’ve heard, read or watched, or just noticing our Spidey senses as our body reacts. It also trains us to look to others for answers rather than trusting our instincts. I’m not suggesting that information is bad, but as you say, we are saturated with data and it doesn’t seem to make a difference to the quality of our lives — and it certainly doesn’t lead to wisdom. Mostly, we look for confirmation bias, which then leads to further division rather than understanding. We need to learn to discern for ourselves and trust ourselves.

I don’t think anyone can teach discernment. I think the best we can do is to practice presence. I teach people how to tap into their inner wisdom and knowing by practicing through their journal. Like me, many people find it difficult to slow down their minds and meditate in silence. But journaling forces our thinking to slow down to the speed of our pen. Thoughts become untangled and clarified simply by virtue of the fact that we can only write so fast. Putting pen to paper also activates a part of the brain that typing cannot. It offers a connection to our deeper selves that I can’t entirely explain. Journaling has been found to help not only with psychological issues, but physical issues, including speeding up wound healing.

That’s kind of a tangent to your question, but I keep coming back to focusing on tapping into our inherent wisdom rather than external sources of information. When we’re present to who we really are, I think discernment comes automatically.

10. What practical exercises or habits do you suggest for developing critical thinking and decision-making skills?

I highly recommend listening to people with vastly different opinions. It took me decades to explore contrary political and religious opinions to my own, but it opened up a world of ideas and so much compassion for other ways of thinking and being in the world.

We’re mostly indoctrinated into our beliefs and opinions, but how many of us explore the “opposition” with real curiosity? As a practical exercise, try deep breathing before and during watching or reading a confronting or contrary opinion. Put aside your thoughts about it just for a few minutes, and let go of any meaning you attach to what they’re saying, or any judgement about them personally. You can always pick up your opinion right where you left it.

Being in the present with no judgement is a simple step to critical thinking. Which of course doesn’t mean it’s easy. But presence, like life, is a practice.

11. You mention that learning can often be hindered by rigid structures. Could you explain this idea and suggest ways to overcome such barriers?

Intelligence comes in a wide variety of forms, as does learning. Our school system was designed to teach us to conform and adhere to rules, to follow authority, to retain information that those in charge want us to retain. But many people do not thrive in that environment and some outright fail. Cultivate compassion for yourself and your unique learning style. If you don’t thrive inside a particular structure, explore others.

In terms of barriers, I have found most to be self-imposed. Many people focus on pushing through, but it is this kind of thinking that left me exhausted for so many years. I’m not saying it doesn’t work or that people shouldn’t try. It’s just that my personal approach is to help people remove their barriers, rather than push through them.

12. Could you explain how pattern recognition works in everyday problem-solving, and why it’s a skill worth mastering?

I’m not sure I understand this question. I don’t think pattern recognition is worth mastering. I think it’s worth identifying, if you find yourself repeating self-destructive behaviour. This is something I help people with in my one-on-one self-sabotage coaching. I do an in-depth analysis through a comprehensive questionnaire that explores every area of the client’s life. I help them to identify disempowering or self-sabotage patterns and then offer structures and protocols to create new and empowering ones.

Patterns are often subconscious, programmed into us through repetitive messaging from parents, school, media, governments, advertising, entertainment and all other input, whether we consciously notice or not. Most of our decisions are made through subconscious patterns and are not actually real choices. When we can see the patterns and input we’re letting in, we can begin to override that programming and make conscious choices that reprogram and empower us.

13. From your experience, how does one break free from conventional thinking when approaching complex issues?

Breaking free from conventional thinking requires the recognition that we’re mostly not actually doing any real thinking at all. We mostly select the most repetitive content to which we’ve been exposed, the content that garners the most approval in our lives, and take it on as our own. This is why people tend to have the same religious or political beliefs as their parents.

It takes courage to consider alternative views. Unless you’re willing to risk being wrong or even disliked, there is no way out. We have to be willing to be afraid of what we might find and explore anyway. People latch onto their opinions as if the opinions are their identity. As long as we think our views are who we are, we are susceptible to the subconscious drive to keep us safe in both our actions and our thoughts — which is inconsistent with real thinking.

Conventional thinking isn’t an issue only for those who don’t know what’s happening in the world. It’s an issue for those who are aware as well. Often, people switch from one set of tightly held opinions to another that can then become the new conventional thinking. To break free is to stay open and not identify oneself with one’s opinions at all.

14. How do the concepts you promote extend beyond intellectual growth and benefit areas like personal development or relationships?

I actually don’t teach or promote intellectual growth. I teach and promote personal growth, ontological growth — the exploration of who we’re being. We have put so much emphasis on doing in Western culture, but so little on being. Gandhi’s advice to be the change is profound. When we transform who we’re being, our doing can become so much more effective. Real transformation starts from the inside. When we shift who we’re being, the world around us shifts automatically.

I teach people to mine the wisdom within themselves.

15. What is one key lesson or takeaway you hope your readers gain from engaging with your work?

There is a prophesy from the Hopi Indians of what is now northwestern Arizona. It says that “we are the ones we’ve been waiting for.” More than hope, my stand is that those who engage with my work have the profound experience that they are the ones they’ve been waiting for. This is your time. Your moment. You are here to become your greatest self…and the world needs your wisdom.

16. What can you tell us about your upcoming course, "The Power of Journalling"? What key insights or skills will participants gain, and who do you think would benefit most from enrolling?

The Power of Journaling is for anyone who wants to learn to tap into their inner wisdom and be empowered in any area of life.

That is a bold statement, but it has been my repeated experience for myself and for participants. Through a guided online conversation, in the privacy of your journal, you will explore themes of Trust, Love, Courage, Integrity, Intention and more, as they pertain to whatever circumstances you are currently dealing with in your life.

You don’t ever have to have journaled before and you don’t have to commit to anything outside the 10 weekly classes. And if you miss class, you will have access to the recorded sessions library. I’m also giving people access to a hypnotherapy library where they can download audio sessions to keep and use.

The course is scheduled to start at noon EST on Saturday, March 1st, but I’m considering moving the time depending on where the most participants live.

The Power of Journaling - starting SATURDAY, MARCH 1,2025 | MichelleLeducCatlin

17. As we wrap up, what projects or ideas are you currently focused on, and how can readers connect with or support you in your work?

You can follow my work and subscribe for free at www.gatheryourwits.com.

I put out blogs about personal growth and programming, 2-minute coaching videos, quotes to contemplate, and a podcast called Trued Up (available on YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, or Apple Podcasts and Spotify) — an inquiry that invites viewers to be the change. It’s a conversation about how and why some people true themselves up to their values and principles, find courage to express their authentic selves and speak truth to power.

I lead in-person and online seminars about how we’re programmed to self-sabotage, and how to journal to access your inner wisdom and reprogram your life. You can find out more about my upcoming course at powerofjournaling.com.

I also work one-on-one with people who want to discover their unique self-sabotage patterns and habits, and learn to reprogram for succeed in any area of life.

You can check out my professional credentials and register for all coaching and courses at michelleleduccatlin.com.

