I am a married father of two living in Sydney, Australia and am a career financial services professional.

You don’t need to be a Doctor, Immunologist, Virologist or any other long titled “gist” to be able to read, understand and think about what is happening in the world right now.

This journey started with this letter.

A letter to my two adult kids: Vaccines and the free Spike Protein

A letter to my two adult kids: Vaccines and the free Spike Protein

In realizing that our corporatized governments lied to us about all things Covid/Vaccines, I was left with one question: What else have they lied to me about?

That question is the driving force behind this Substack.

It takes a bit of work to figure out just HOW they lie.

My goal is to explain those lies to family, friends and now to you, so that we can protect ourselves and help others do the same.

I want the lies to die with me.

Unbekoming Subscriber Testimonials

Unbekoming Subscriber Testimonials

Unbekoming Interview Library

Unbekoming Interview Library

Unbekoming Book Summary Library

Unbekoming Book Summary Library

