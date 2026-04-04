Interviews

This page collects every interview I’ve conducted with physicians, researchers, naturopaths, authors, whistleblowers, and independent investigators. The subjects range from terrain theory and vaccine injury to suppressed therapies, central banking, birth interventions, cancer treatment, and institutional capture. What connects every conversation is a guest willing to follow evidence wherever it leads — especially past the boundaries of acceptable opinion.

These are long-form exchanges, not soundbites. Each one is designed to let the guest lay out their case in full, with the detail and sourcing that mainstream coverage routinely omits. The list is sorted alphabetically by surname. The entire interview library is free and open to everyone. If you find value in this work, you can support it by becoming a paid subscriber.