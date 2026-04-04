Interviews

This page collects every interview I’ve conducted with physicians, researchers, naturopaths, authors, whistleblowers, and independent investigators. The subjects range from terrain theory and vaccine injury to suppressed therapies, central banking, birth interventions, cancer treatment, and institutional capture. What connects every conversation is a guest willing to follow evidence wherever it leads — especially past the boundaries of acceptable opinion.
These are long-form exchanges, not soundbites. Each one is designed to let the guest lay out their case in full, with the detail and sourcing that mainstream coverage routinely omits. The list is sorted alphabetically by surname. The entire interview library is free and open to everyone. If you find value in this work, you can support it by becoming a paid subscriber.
Alva, Ruth
Andrews, Jamie
Arce, Dr. Marizelle
Arsov, Lubomir
Arumugham, Vinu
Baaijen, Mees
Baker, Jeff M.D.
Bazin, Xavier
Beaumont, Bearnairdine
Bevege, Alison
Bilek, Jennifer
Bond, Joshua
Bond, Veronika
Boyd, Dr. Jordan Etters
Brennan, Karen PhD
Briggs, William M.
Brooks, Toney PhD
Bryant, Michael Allen
Carman, Elizabeth
Catlin, Michelle Leduc
Chappelle, Mike
Chastka, Dr. Edward
Christoff, Jason
Clerc, Olivier
Coimbra, Cicero
Coleman, Dr. Lewis
Coleman, Dr. Vernon
Collits, Paul
Cook, Larry
Cook, Naomi
Cowan, Dr. Thomas
Crouse, Dennis N. PhD — First, Second
Crépeaux, Guillemette
Cudenec, Paul
Curious Outlier
Dachel, Anne
Davelaar, Dr. Petra
Davidson, Ben
Davis, Iain
Davis, Vicky
Depew, Jennifer R.D.
Donoghue, Siobhan
Downey, Chris
Doyle, Marek
esc
Evans, Jayne
Exley, Dr. Christopher
Fiamengo, Janice
Fischbein, Dr. Stuart
Fugar, Georgia
Garner, Joy Lucette
Geddes, Martin
Geertsen, Lauren
Genereux, Grant
Girardot, Marc
Gober, Mark
Golden, Dr. Isaac
Goldstein, Emmanuel
Gonzalez, Salli
Gottstein, Jim
Green, Michael — First, Second
Greenwood, Feargus O’Connor
Griffith, Michael Gray
La Guardia, Dr. Ralph
Guenther, Bernhard
Guppy, Michelle M.
Hahn, Patrick D.
Hamer, John — First, Second, Third
Handley, J.B.
Heyer, Walt
Hiari, Twilah
Historian, Zoomer
Holland, Mary
Holledauer, John
Hoyt, Jeff
Hughes, David A.
Joy, Gander
Kak, Subhash
Kalcker, Dr. Andreas
Kalokerinos, Dr. Archie (republished)
Karmameleon, Leon (Telestai Network)
Keegan, Cameron
Kerstin, Anya
King, Dr. Amanda
Kirschner, Dr. Rick
Klessig, Dr. Heidi
klimer
Koehli, Harrison
Koenraadt, Johannes
Kolenchuk, Tracy
Kopf, Carol
Kupsch, Melissa
Lamarche, Jerad
Latypova, Sasha
Lavoy, Lourdes & Chris
Lee, Rebecca
Leendertse, Paul
Lelièvre, Luc
Lerman, Debbie
Lester, Dawn
Levy, Dr. Thomas
Liu, Xuewu
Maavak, Dr. Mathew
Manookian, Leslie
Margulis, Jennifer
Marohasy, Dr. Jennifer
Marzinsky, Jerry
Mason, Kate
McKusick, Eileen
McNeill, Janet
Miller, Ian
Miller, William
Milligan, Robert
Moller, Gary
Moody, Jim
Morić, Hrvoje
Moulden, Dr. Andrew (republished)
Murray, Ruth
Myers, Peter
Natal, Daniel
Newby, Kris
Nordangård, Dr. Jacob — First, Second
Northrup, Christiane MD
O’Kanu, Franklin
O’Neill, Michael
Pain, Geoff PhD
Parvini, Neema
Pelton, Jennifer L.
Perloff, James
Petersen, Carol RPh — First, Second
Petrov, Ati
Plummer, Joe
Popper, Dr. Pam
Prokopov, Dr. Arkadi
Rancourt, Dr. Denis
Rees, Hedley
Reynolds, Morgan
Richmond, Maureen
Rivera, Kerri
Rooted Misfits, The (Ben & Karen)
Rosenstiel, Mary Beth
Rowan, Shannon
Rowen, Dr. Robert
Runa
Scadden, Tracey
Schierling, Dr. Russell
Seneff, Stephanie PhD
Shanley, Laura
Shapoval, Roman S.
Shifted Paradigms
Shirazi, Dr. David
Shoniwa, Rusere
Sibrel, Bart
Smith, Megan
Spears, Chase
Stillwagon, Dr. Kevin
Stoller, Dr. Kenneth
Stone, Mike — First, Second
Taylor, Leslie Dennis
Tesstamona
Thompson, Nick
Thorburn, Doug
Thorne, Sam
Tice, Dr. Adam
Ullman, Dana — First, Second
Vollmer, Amandha Dawn
Walkos, Josh
Wallach, Michael
Washington, Cal
Weeks, Darren
Weisdorf, Chris
Whitehead, David
Wilyman, Judy PhD
Winey, Timothy
Wojak, Dr.
Wolfe, Terry — First, Second
Wynne, Abby
Wysong, Randy
Yapp, Kristi
Young, Kyle