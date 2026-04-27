Short Stories

Some things resist the essay form. The architecture of a medical decision can be laid out in evidence, percentages, and citations, and the analysis will hold. What it cannot hold is the moment a mother lifts a baby out of a car seat, the silence in a kitchen after a phone call ends, the texture of a small hand pressed against a temple. These belong to fiction, because fiction goes where the data cannot.

The stories on this page work the same territory the essays work, from a different angle. A doctor’s appointment, a vial, an exemption form, a parking lot, a cake cooling on a rack. Each one stays close to a single moment and lets the moment hold the weight. Some are drawn from real people whose lives became the story; others come from patterns I have seen too many times to ignore. They are written for readers who want the evidence and also want what the evidence cannot say, and for readers who arrived through the fiction and may not yet know the rest of the work is here.

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