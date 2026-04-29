Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

You’re not going through this alone: "flagged her as a problem despite stellar grades. She walked away from the program in tears. Then she started writing."

The publication that resulted from that decision, Diogenes in Exile, is now a sustained investigation into how the helping professions are captured.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XhrgFvvOcg&list=PLBG6e1YmbrdypMO4QOQZ3n6NP4vGmdN10&index=2

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/heresy

This kind of decline is historically rare and uniquely dangerous. When a society loses the clarity and the will to defend its own continuity, the decay is slow, steady, and difficult to reverse. Recovery, if it comes, will not resemble the rapid reconstruction of post-war Germany. It will require something deeper: a long process of cultural and moral reawakening, a rediscovery of purpose, and a renewed capacity to see the world as it is rather than as institutions prefer to describe it.

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Runemasque's avatar
Runemasque
2h

Regarding the censure of a Buddhist approach, this has me wondering what that looks like at Naropa. I have heard from those who went there that it is full and well woke, being in Boulder. I would guess that this would mean that Buddhist practices are legitimate only in the delineated ways.

The Affirmative model mentioned of course had me thinking of the transgender psychology bind that had triggered mandatory "affirmation" as soon as anyone triggers into the transgender domain. I am not currently clear where we're at with that after the recent Supreme Court case, I think, which prohibited limiting the speech of as therapist.

Yes, professional boards are number one controls of institutions. The government partners with them in such a way as to control everyone in a way that would seem unconstitutional. More and more professional are coming under this control system. So ridiculous to the point that the person who cuts your hair may be under this control. Where I am there was a car in which a horse masseuse was persecuted by the state, and after an exhausting legal fight, did eventually win a judgement allowing her to massage horses without the government in the middle.

I am keenly interested in the dynamic of those who do not go along. That can look so many ways. I would very much like to understand the many ways in which a person may come to stand apart, differentiate, facilitate other possibilities, and contribute to both an individual and a grander social experience and historical process.

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