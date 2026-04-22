Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
6h

Awesome! We homeschooled (along with some Classical Conversations) our four children all the way thru, before sending them to college (our local community college) when they turned 16, so they could have their two-year degrees by the time others were graduating HS. Beyond the normal "stuff," our kids learned logic, real history, politics, and critical thinking. Oh, and of course, they learned about natural health - all aspects, including vaccines. We made sure they knew what to expect in college - so that nothing they heard was a surprise. (I was writing about this very topic for my next post)

What I am seeing today, Lauren, is a literal explosion of what I call "The Crunchy Mom" movement - mothers doing just what you and your group are doing. Thanks for these kinds of interviews, Unbekoming. They are helpful because they show people that yes, it can be done! And thank you for being willing to be interviewed, Lauren.

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Neil D's avatar
Neil D
6h

An interesting read and I hope that she and her son, and her community continue to thrive. We need to have a back-to-nature movement...

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