Before You Consent

A diagnosis arrives. A prescription is offered. A procedure is scheduled. The appointment lasts twelve minutes, sometimes less, and decisions that will affect years of your life are compressed into a sentence or two. The framing feels like an emergency. The pace makes refusal feel reckless. By the time you get home, you may already have filled the prescription, booked the surgery, or signed the consent form, without ever being told what the published evidence actually shows about necessity, safety, and outcomes for someone in your specific situation.

This series is built for that moment. Each guide covers a single decision point, one diagnosis, one prescription, one recommendation, and walks you through what to know before the appointment, what to ask during the conversation, and what to do after, whether you proceed or decline. Every figure is sourced. Every protocol is attributed to the researcher who published it. The guides are printable, designed to be folded into a pocket, carried into the room, and used. The evidence exists. The conversation that uses it is the one your appointment didn’t cover.

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