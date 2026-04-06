Dr. Paul Marik was, for decades, one of the most published critical care specialists in the United States. He built his reputation on a deceptively simple idea: that cheap, existing drugs — vitamin C, hydrocortisone, thiamine — could be repurposed to save patients dying of sepsis in hospital ICUs. That same principle, applied under very different political conditions during COVID, led him to co-found the FLCCC Alliance and fight publicly for treatment protocols the medical establishment was determined to suppress. It cost him his university position. It did not cost him his curiosity. Somewhere in the thousands of hours he spent reading during that period, a pattern emerged that pulled him toward cancer — and toward the realisation that much of what he had been taught about the disease was, in his own words, “wrong or at least misguided.”

What followed was Cancer Care, a monograph backed by more than 1,300 peer-reviewed references, laying out the case that cancer is a metabolic disease — a disease of damaged mitochondria and disordered energy production. The treatment implications are radical. If the problem is metabolic, the solution doesn’t have to cost $150,000 a year. It can be built from repurposed drugs that already exist, already have safety profiles, and already sit on pharmacy shelves around the world. In March 2026, Marik published The Metabolic Trap, a framework that distills his approach down to its strategic core: five metabolic axes targeted simultaneously, with six coordinated agents, designed to overwhelm a cancer cell’s ability to adapt and survive. The logic is not “which drug kills cancer” but “how do we close every escape route at once.”

This interview covers the full arc — from the moment his understanding of cancer broke, through the science of mitochondrial dysfunction and the Warburg effect, to the practical questions that matter most to anyone facing a diagnosis: what to eat, what to take, what to say to a surgeon before an operation, and what to do when your oncologist won’t listen. Marik is not a man given to hedging, and his answers reflect that. Whether you are encountering the metabolic theory of cancer for the first time or deep into your own research, this conversation lays out a framework, a protocol, and a way of thinking about the disease that the mainstream oncology system is structurally incapable of offering.

With thanks to Dr. Paul Marik.

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1. You’ve written that much of what you once understood about cancer — what causes it, how it should be treated — was “wrong or at least misguided.” You spent decades as one of the most published critical care specialists in the United States. What broke your earlier understanding, and when did the shift begin?

For most of my career, I believed—without hesitation—that I understood cancer.

I had been trained in the conventional model: cancer as a genetic disease driven by somatic mutations, treated with surgery, radiation, and cytotoxic or targeted therapies designed to attack those mutations. This framework was presented not as a theory, but as settled science. And like most physicians trained in modern medicine, I accepted it. I taught it. I practiced within it.

As a critical care physician, my world was one of protocols, evidence hierarchies, and physiological precision. I believed in the system—not blindly, but with confidence that it was fundamentally sound, even if imperfect.

That confidence began to fracture during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID was not just a clinical crisis—it was an epistemological one. We witnessed, in real time, how fragile medical consensus could be. Long-held assumptions were challenged. Treatments were dismissed, then reconsidered. Data was selectively interpreted. And perhaps most importantly, many of us began to recognize that medicine was not as purely evidence-based as we had believed—it was shaped by incentives, institutions, and inertia.

During this period, I developed a deep interest in repurposed drugs—initially in the context of COVID. What began as a pragmatic search for safe, widely available therapies quickly opened an unexpected door.

I was struck—stunned, in fact—by the sheer volume of scientific literature on repurposed drugs with anticancer effects. Not fringe reports or anecdotal claims, but mechanistic studies, animal models, and even clinical data. Drugs I had prescribed for decades—metformin, doxycycline, ivermectin, propranolol—were repeatedly shown to influence cancer biology in meaningful ways.

Yet this body of work existed largely outside mainstream oncology.

That realization was deeply unsettling.

It led me to ask a simple but uncomfortable question: What else have we missed?

That question brought me to the work of Otto Warburg and Thomas Seyfried—two scientists who, separated by nearly a century, arrived at a radically different understanding of cancer.

Warburg, nearly 100 years ago, observed that cancer cells rely heavily on fermentation (glycolysis) even in the presence of oxygen—a phenomenon now known as the Warburg effect. He proposed that cancer was fundamentally a disease of impaired cellular respiration.

Seyfried expanded on this work, integrating modern molecular biology with metabolic theory. He argued that cancer is not primarily a genetic disease, but a metabolic one—driven by mitochondrial dysfunction, with genetic mutations as downstream effects rather than root causes.

At first, this perspective felt almost heretical.

But the more I read, the more it explained—simply and coherently—many of the inconsistencies and failures of the mutation-centric model. It provided a unifying framework that connected disparate observations: the variability of mutations within tumors, the limited success of targeted therapies, and the predictable metabolic vulnerabilities shared across many cancers.

This was not a minor adjustment in thinking.

It was a paradigm shift.

If cancer is fundamentally a metabolic disease, then our therapeutic approach must also change. Instead of chasing an ever-expanding list of mutations, we should be targeting the core metabolic processes that sustain tumor growth—glucose metabolism, mitochondrial function, redox balance, and cellular signaling pathways that regulate energy use.

This is where repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals take on new significance. Many of these agents—long used for entirely different indications—interact directly with these metabolic pathways. When used thoughtfully, and in combination, they have the potential to create what I have come to describe as “multi-axis metabolic pressure”—a coordinated disruption of the tumor’s energy systems.

Looking back, I don’t see my earlier understanding as naïve—it was the product of a system that rewards certainty and discourages questioning. But COVID forced many of us to confront an uncomfortable truth: medicine evolves not just through new data, but through the willingness to re-examine old assumptions.

For me, that re-examination led to a different way of seeing cancer.

And once you see it through a metabolic lens, it becomes very difficult to see it any other way.

2. The idea of repurposing cheap, existing drugs for serious diseases has been a thread through your entire career — the sepsis cocktail, the COVID protocols, now cancer. The concept isn’t new, and you’ve acknowledged that others were working on this before you. What did you build on when you entered the cancer space, and what did you change?

The idea of repurposing existing drugs is not new—I certainly didn’t invent it. What I did was take a concept that had been sitting on the margins of medicine and try to bring it into a coherent, clinically actionable framework.

When I entered the cancer space, I was struck by two things.

First, there already existed a substantial—though largely ignored—body of literature showing that many commonly used drugs have meaningful anticancer effects. Agents like metformin, doxycycline, ivermectin, and mebendazole had demonstrated activity across multiple tumor types through diverse mechanisms—targeting metabolism, mitochondria, microtubules, and signaling pathways. In parallel, there was an equally rich literature on nutraceuticals—curcumin, EGCG, sulforaphane, melatonin—each with plausible biologic effects.

But this work was fragmented. It lacked a unifying model, and more importantly, it lacked a strategy.

What I tried to build was a systems-based approach—what I’ve called multi-axis metabolic pressure. Rather than thinking of cancer as a single pathway disease to be targeted with one drug, I began to view it as a complex adaptive system that requires simultaneous disruption across multiple metabolic and signaling networks. That insight led to structured combination protocols—layering repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals in a way that is biologically rational, synergistic, and difficult for tumors to escape.

The second issue I encountered was the profound misunderstanding—particularly in the United States—around off-label prescribing.

It is entirely legal, and in fact routine, for physicians to prescribe FDA-approved drugs for indications not listed on the label. Prior to COVID, it was estimated that roughly 40–60% of all prescriptions were off-label. In pediatrics, where formal trials are often lacking, the proportion is even higher. In many areas of medicine, off-label use is not fringe—it is standard of care.

Physicians are permitted to prescribe based on their clinical judgment and the available scientific evidence. While transparency with patients is important, there is no legal requirement for a special form of “off-label consent,” and the courts have consistently upheld this.

What changed during COVID was not the science—it was the climate. Suddenly, the long-standing norms of medical practice were disrupted. Drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine became politicized, and physicians who prescribed them—often based on emerging data and clinical judgment—were, in some cases, sanctioned or even lost their licenses. That was unprecedented, and it sent a chilling signal across the profession.

In oncology, this matters enormously.

Modern cancer therapies—particularly targeted agents and immunotherapies—can cost upwards of $100,000 to $180,000 per year. Multiple studies show that up to 60% of families with a cancer diagnosis experience significant financial hardship as a result. This is not a marginal issue—it is a central failure of the system.

And this is in high-income countries.

In low- and middle-income countries, these therapies are simply inaccessible. For the majority of the world’s population, they are not an option.

That reality forces a different kind of thinking.

Repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals are not just scientifically interesting—they are economically essential. They are widely available, relatively safe, and inexpensive. If used intelligently—in combination, guided by biology—they offer a plausible path to more accessible cancer care.

My goal has been to bring this approach out of the shadows: to organize the science, challenge misconceptions, and develop rational, multi-drug strategies that are both biologically sound and globally scalable.

This is not about replacing conventional oncology.

It is about expanding the therapeutic toolbox—so that treatment is not limited by cost, geography, or outdated assumptions about what is and isn’t possible.

3. The metabolic theory says cancer is fundamentally a disease of damaged mitochondria and disordered energy metabolism — not a disease driven by genetic mutations. Otto Warburg described this nearly a century ago. If the foundational observation is that old, why does mainstream oncology still treat cancer as a genetic disease?

The idea that cancer is fundamentally a metabolic disease is not new. Otto Warburg described nearly a century ago that cancer cells exhibit abnormal energy metabolism—favoring glycolysis even in the presence of oxygen. This observation has been repeatedly confirmed and remains one of the most consistent biological features of cancer.

Yet mainstream oncology continues to frame cancer primarily as a genetic disease. Why?

The answer is not that metabolism has been disproven—it is that the genetic paradigm became dominant. The discovery of oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes in the latter half of the 20th century provided a powerful, reductionist framework: cancer as a disease of accumulated mutations. This model was experimentally tractable, aligned with emerging molecular biology tools, and—importantly—lent itself to drug development targeting specific mutations.

However, over time, significant limitations of the somatic mutation theory have become apparent. Tumors with vastly different genetic profiles often behave similarly. Conversely, tumors with similar mutations can behave very differently. Most strikingly, despite decades of genomic research, targeting mutations has yielded only modest survival benefits in many solid tumors.

In contrast, the metabolic features of cancer—mitochondrial dysfunction, altered redox balance, dependence on glucose and glutamine—are far more consistent across tumor types.

The work of Thomas Seyfried has been particularly influential in reframing cancer as a disorder of energy metabolism, with genomic instability as a downstream effect rather than the primary cause. This perspective does not deny the role of mutations, but places them in context—as consequences of metabolic dysfunction.

Even James Watson later acknowledged this shift in thinking, suggesting that greater progress might come from focusing on cancer cell metabolism rather than exclusively on genetic decoding.

So why has this not translated into clinical practice?

Part of the reason is structural. Modern oncology—both scientifically and economically—has been built around the genetic model. Drug development pipelines, regulatory frameworks, clinical trial designs, and academic incentives are all aligned with targeting mutations. Shifting paradigms in medicine is inherently slow, particularly when the existing framework is deeply entrenched.

Another reason is practical: metabolic therapies are inherently more complex. They often involve combinations of interventions—dietary strategies, repurposed drugs, and nutraceuticals—applied simultaneously to create multi-axis pressure on tumor metabolism. This does not fit easily into the traditional single-drug, single-target clinical trial model.

Finally, many of these interventions are inexpensive and off-patent. As a result, there is limited financial incentive to fund the large-scale trials required to change guidelines, even if the underlying biology is compelling.

Importantly, this is not a matter of conspiracy, but of inertia, incentives, and scientific framing. Medicine advances within systems, and those systems tend to reinforce existing paradigms.

What is now emerging is not a replacement of one theory by another, but a synthesis. Cancer is both genetic and metabolic—but metabolism may be the more fundamental layer, the engine that drives the disease, with genetic changes reflecting downstream adaptation.

If that is correct, it changes how we think about treatment.

Instead of targeting one mutation at a time, the goal becomes disrupting the metabolic flexibility of cancer cells—creating a coordinated “metabolic trap” that they cannot escape.

That shift—from targeting genes to targeting energy—may ultimately prove to be one of the most important conceptual advances in oncology.

4. Your most recent work, The Metabolic Trap , introduces a five-axis model: glucose metabolism, mitochondrial function, cytoskeleton/mitosis, adrenergic stress signaling, and circadian/redox regulation. The core idea is that cancer cells can escape pressure on any single pathway by switching fuels or survival programs, but they struggle when all five are constrained simultaneously. Can you walk us through how these five axes work together to create what you call “metabolic inflexibility”?

FYI: The specific “Metabolic Trap: Multi-Axis Metabolic Pressure in Cancer Therapy Using Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals” framework and terminology were first developed and formally articulated by Dr. Paul Marik.

Cancer is not simply a disease of uncontrolled cell division; it is a disease of profound metabolic adaptation. Tumor cells reprogram their energy systems to sustain rapid growth, survive in hostile microenvironments, and evade therapeutic pressure. One of the earliest and most enduring observations of this phenomenon is the Warburg effect, in which cancer cells preferentially rely on aerobic glycolysis rather than mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation. While this shift supports biosynthesis and proliferation, it also creates exploitable metabolic vulnerabilities.

The central challenge in targeting cancer metabolism lies in its plasticity. Tumor cells are not metabolically rigid; when one pathway is inhibited, they frequently compensate by switching to alternative fuels or signaling networks—shifting between glucose, glutamine, and fatty acid metabolism, or toggling between glycolysis and mitochondrial respiration. This adaptability underlies much of therapeutic resistance.

The concept of the metabolic trap emerges as a response to this problem. Rather than targeting a single metabolic pathway, this approach applies multi-axis metabolic pressure, simultaneously disrupting several interconnected systems essential for tumor survival. By doing so, it seeks to overwhelm the tumor’s adaptive capacity and induce a state of metabolic inflexibility—a condition in which cancer cells can no longer effectively switch fuels, rewire signaling pathways, or compensate for energetic stress.

At its core, the metabolic trap is a systems-level intervention, not a single-drug strategy. It targets five key axes of tumor biology:

Glucose metabolism , which provides the primary substrate for rapid energy production and biosynthesis

Mitochondrial function , critical for energy efficiency and cancer stem cell survival

Cytoskeletal and mitotic machinery , required for cell division

Stress and adrenergic signaling , which supports invasion, angiogenesis, and immune evasion

Circadian and redox regulation, which allows tumor cells to tolerate oxidative stress and environmental instability

When these axes are targeted simultaneously, the tumor is placed under coordinated pressure at multiple levels of its metabolic network. This is fundamentally different from conventional approaches that inhibit a single pathway and allow escape through compensatory mechanisms.

Repurposed drugs provide a practical and biologically coherent foundation for this strategy. Agents such as metformin reduce systemic and intracellular growth signaling through AMPK activation and mTOR inhibition, effectively lowering the tumor’s metabolic “set point.” Doxycycline, by impairing mitochondrial protein synthesis, targets the energy-producing machinery and may preferentially affect cancer stem-like cells. Mebendazole disrupts microtubule dynamics, interfering with mitosis and cellular replication. Propranolol attenuates adrenergic signaling, reducing pro-tumorigenic stress responses and microenvironmental support. Melatonin acts as a regulatory agent, modulating circadian rhythms, oxidative stress, and apoptotic signaling.

Nutraceuticals further broaden this metabolic pressure. Compounds such as curcumin, EGCG, resveratrol, and sulforaphane interact with multiple signaling pathways—including AMPK, NF-κB, and antioxidant systems—providing additional layers of metabolic disruption while maintaining a favorable safety profile.

Within this framework, ivermectin functions not as a single-axis agent but as a cross-axis amplifier. Its reported effects on pathways such as PI3K/AKT/mTOR, Wnt/β-catenin, and mitochondrial function allow it to reinforce multiple components of the trap simultaneously, linking energy metabolism, survival signaling, and cellular stress responses.

The defining feature of the metabolic trap is coordination. The goal is not simply to apply multiple therapies, but to strategically constrain the tumor’s escape routes. If glycolysis is suppressed, mitochondrial compensation is simultaneously limited. If mitochondrial function is impaired, proliferative escape via cytoskeletal adaptation is targeted. If external stress signaling supports survival, it is blocked. If redox and circadian mechanisms allow tolerance of stress, they are modulated.

In this environment, cancer cells are no longer able to adapt efficiently. The result is a convergence toward:

Energetic collapse

Impaired proliferation

Increased susceptibility to apoptosis and treatment sensitization

Thus, the metabolic trap represents a shift in therapeutic thinking—from targeting cancer as a static entity to confronting it as a dynamic, adaptive metabolic system. By imposing simultaneous constraints across multiple axes, it seeks to transform metabolic flexibility—one of cancer’s greatest strengths—into a critical vulnerability.

5. In that framework, you position ivermectin not as a sixth axis but as a “cross-axis bridge drug” — something that reinforces several parts of the trap at once. What does ivermectin do that the other five agents don’t, and why does it sit in a category of its own?

Modern oncology has largely been built on a reductionist model: identify a dominant pathway, target it with precision, and expect tumor regression. Yet cancer has repeatedly demonstrated that it is not a disease of isolated pathways, but of adaptive biological systems. Tumors do not fail because a single pathway is inhibited—they evolve.

This reality has driven growing interest in systems-level therapeutic strategies, particularly those targeting cancer metabolism. The concept of the multi-axis metabolic trap represents one such approach. Rather than focusing on a single vulnerability, it imposes coordinated stress across multiple metabolic and signaling domains, with the goal of inducing metabolic inflexibility—a state in which tumor cells can no longer adapt.

Within this framework, most agents exert pressure on a defined axis: glucose metabolism, mitochondrial function, mitosis, stress signaling, or redox regulation. However, one agent does not fit neatly into this schema.

Ivermectin occupies a unique role.

It is not best understood as a single-target drug, nor even as a multi-target agent in the conventional sense. Instead, ivermectin functions as a network-level amplifier, linking and reinforcing multiple axes of the metabolic trap simultaneously. This property may explain why it demonstrates disproportionate synergy when used in combination, despite modest activity as a monotherapy.

Cancer as a Networked, Adaptive System

Cancer cells survive because they are metabolically flexible. When glycolysis is suppressed, they increase reliance on mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation or fatty acid oxidation. When mitochondrial function is impaired, they revert to glycolysis or shift toward proliferative escape pathways. When external stress signals promote survival, tumors exploit these cues to maintain growth and resist therapy.

This adaptability is not random—it is orchestrated through interconnected signaling networks, including:

PI3K/AKT/mTOR , regulating growth and energy utilization

Wnt/β-catenin , governing stemness and persistence

YAP/TAZ , linking mechanical signals to proliferation

Redox and mitochondrial pathways , controlling survival under stress

Nuclear transport systems, coordinating transcriptional responses

These systems form a redundant and resilient network, allowing tumors to rewire themselves under therapeutic pressure.

The central challenge, therefore, is not simply to inhibit one pathway, but to disrupt the network’s ability to adapt.

The Multi-Axis Metabolic Trap

The metabolic trap addresses this challenge by simultaneously targeting five major axes:

Glucose metabolism (e.g., metformin, berberine) Mitochondrial function (e.g., doxycycline) Cytoskeleton and mitosis (e.g., mebendazole) Stress/adrenergic signaling (e.g., propranolol) Circadian/redox regulation (e.g., melatonin)

Each axis alone represents a vulnerability. However, tumors can often compensate when only one is targeted. The power of the trap lies in coordination—blocking multiple escape routes at once.

Yet even within this coordinated system, there remains a critical need: integration.

Without integration, multi-agent therapy risks becoming a collection of parallel interventions rather than a unified strategy. This is where ivermectin becomes mechanistically important.

Ivermectin: A Cross-Axis Integrator

Preclinical studies suggest that ivermectin influences a wide array of pathways central to tumor survival, including:

PI3K/AKT/mTOR inhibition , reducing anabolic signaling

Wnt/β-catenin suppression , targeting cancer stem cell biology

YAP/TAZ modulation , affecting proliferation and cytoskeletal dynamics

Importin α/β–mediated nuclear transport , altering transcriptional control

Mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress induction, disrupting energy balance

Unlike agents that act primarily on one axis, ivermectin’s effects are distributed across the network. This allows it to function as a bridge between metabolic and signaling domains.

In practical terms, ivermectin:

Reinforces glucose axis inhibition by attenuating downstream survival signaling

Amplifies mitochondrial stress , compounding the effects of mitochondrial inhibitors

Intersects with cytoskeletal signaling , complementing anti-mitotic agents

Disrupts transcriptional adaptation , limiting the tumor’s ability to reprogram

Increases oxidative stress, narrowing redox tolerance

Thus, ivermectin does not introduce a new axis—it connects existing ones.

Synergy Over Potency

A key principle of the metabolic trap is that efficacy does not depend on the maximal potency of individual agents, but on their combinatorial interaction.

Ivermectin exemplifies this principle.

As a monotherapy, its anticancer effects are modest and inconsistent. However, in combination with agents targeting defined metabolic axes, it appears to:

Enhance signal disruption across pathways

Increase coherence of metabolic stress

Reduce redundancy within the tumor’s adaptive network

This transforms a set of partial pressures into a system-wide constraint.

In this context, ivermectin’s value lies not in what it does alone, but in how it modifies the behavior of the system as a whole.

Conclusion

In the multi-axis metabolic trap, ivermectin is not simply another repurposed drug.

It is the integrator of the system.

By linking metabolic disruption to signaling interference, amplifying cross-axis stress, and constraining adaptive escape, ivermectin transforms a collection of interventions into a coordinated therapeutic strategy.

In doing so, it highlights a broader shift in oncology—from targeting individual pathways to destabilizing the networks that sustain cancer itself.

6. Your Cancer Care monograph lists 17 Tier One repurposed drugs with a strong recommendation. The Metabolic Trap distills the core protocol down to six agents. A reader looking at both documents might be confused about what to actually do. What’s the relationship between the comprehensive list and the focused framework?

How the 17 “Tier One” Drugs Relate to the 6-Drug Metabolic Trap

At first glance, there appears to be a disconnect.

On one hand, the Cancer Care monograph presents 17 Tier One repurposed drugs, each supported by a strong scientific rationale. On the other, the Metabolic Trap distills the approach down to a core set of six agents.

So which is it?

Seventeen drugs—or six?

The answer is that these are not competing strategies, but two different layers of the same system.

Two Levels of the Same Model

The easiest way to understand this is to think in terms of architecture vs. components.

The Metabolic Trap (6 agents) is the framework

The Tier One list (17 drugs) is the toolkit

The trap defines how the system works.

The list defines what you can use to build it.

The Metabolic Trap: The Irreducible Core

The six-agent framework represents the minimum viable system required to create multi-axis metabolic pressure.

Each drug in the core protocol was selected not because it is the “best” drug in isolation, but because it occupies a critical functional role:

Lowering metabolic input (glucose/insulin signaling)

Disrupting mitochondrial function

Interfering with mitosis

Blocking stress-mediated survival signals

Destabilizing redox and circadian adaptation

Integrating and amplifying cross-axis stress

In other words, the six drugs are not arbitrary—they are strategically positioned nodes in the metabolic network.

Remove one, and the system becomes easier for the tumor to escape.

This is why the Metabolic Trap feels “simpler”: it is not a list—it is a design.

The 17 Tier One Drugs: The Expanded Toolkit

The 17 Tier One agents serve a different purpose.

They represent a menu of validated options that:

Act on similar pathways

Provide redundancy within each axis

Allow personalization based on patient factors

Enable rotation to reduce adaptation

Offer alternatives when a drug is contraindicated or not tolerated

Provide for additional drugs which can be added when the 6 agent metabolic trap is not producing the desired response.

For example:

If metformin is not tolerated → berberine or another AMPK activator may substitute

If doxycycline cannot be used → another mitochondrial stressor may be considered

If propranolol is contraindicated → alternative approaches to stress signaling may be used

In this sense, the 17 drugs are functionally grouped, not meant to be used all at once.

Why Not Use All 17 at Once?

Because the goal is not maximal drug exposure.

The goal is coordinated metabolic constraint.

Using too many agents simultaneously risks:

Increased toxicity

Loss of strategic clarity

Redundant mechanisms without added benefit

More is not better.

Better coordination is better.

The Key Concept: Functional Roles, Not Fixed Drugs

The most important shift for the reader is this:

The system is defined by functions, not by specific drugs.

Each axis needs to be covered—but how you cover it can vary.

This is why the same framework can be:

Simplified (6 core agents)

Expanded (adding selected Tier One agents)

Adapted (rotating drugs over time)

Without losing its underlying logic.

A Practical Way to Think About It

A helpful analogy is to think of the metabolic trap as a five-lock system:

Each lock represents a metabolic axis

The tumor escapes if even one lock remains open

The six-drug protocol provides one key for each lock, plus an integrator.

The 17-drug list provides multiple interchangeable keys for each lock.

You don’t need every key.

You need to ensure that every lock is engaged.

Why This Distinction Matters

Without this clarification, readers may fall into one of two errors:

Over-simplification

→ Using only one or two agents and expecting meaningful results Over-complexity

→ Trying to use all available drugs simultaneously without strategy

The metabolic trap avoids both extremes by emphasizing:

Coverage of all axes

Coordination between agents

Adaptability over time

Bottom Line

The 17 Tier One drugs and the 6-drug Metabolic Trap are not in conflict.

They are different expressions of the same underlying strategy:

The Trap defines the structure

The Tier One list provides the flexibility

One gives you the blueprint.

The other gives you the building materials.

7. How essential is the dietary foundation? If a patient is taking the repurposed drugs but hasn’t changed what they eat — still consuming a standard high-carbohydrate diet — how much of the protocol’s effectiveness are they losing?

The dietary foundation is not an “adjunct” to the metabolic protocol—it is the central pillar that determines whether the rest of the strategy works or fails.

At its core, the multi-axis framework is designed to impose coordinated metabolic stress on the tumor: lowering glucose availability, suppressing insulin/IGF-1 signaling, activating AMPK, inhibiting mTOR, and destabilizing mitochondrial function. A high-carbohydrate diet directly counteracts each of these mechanisms.

Why diet is critical—not optional

A standard high-glycemic, high-carbohydrate diet does three things that fundamentally undermine the protocol:

1. Sustains the tumor’s primary fuel source

Cancer cells—particularly those exhibiting the Warburg phenotype—are heavily dependent on glucose. A high-carbohydrate intake ensures a continuous supply of this fuel, effectively feeding the very pathway you are trying to suppress.

2. Drives insulin and IGF-1 signaling

Elevated carbohydrate intake increases insulin levels, which activates the PI3K–AKT–mTOR axis—one of the central growth and survival pathways in cancer biology. This directly opposes the effects of metformin and berberine.

3. Blunts AMPK activation

The metabolic backbone of your protocol relies on chronic AMPK activation to create an energy-stressed cellular environment. Persistent glucose availability signals “energy abundance,” thereby reducing AMPK activation and weakening the metabolic pressure.

What happens if diet is ignored?

If a patient takes the full panel of repurposed drugs but continues a high-carbohydrate diet, the result is biological contradiction:

Metformin and berberine attempt to lower glucose → diet continuously raises it

Doxycycline targets mitochondria → glucose-driven glycolysis compensates

Mebendazole disrupts mitosis → growth signals remain elevated via insulin

Ivermectin and phytochemicals apply stress → nutrient abundance buffers that stress

In effect, the tumor is being pushed and rescued at the same time.

How much efficacy is lost?

While it’s difficult to assign a precise percentage, conceptually:

The protocol without dietary control becomes partial and inconsistent

The depth and durability of metabolic stress are markedly reduced

The likelihood of adaptive resistance increases significantly

In practical terms, a high-carbohydrate diet can undermine a substantial portion of the protocol’s effectiveness—not marginally, but fundamentally.

The correct framing

It is more accurate to think of the system this way:

Diet creates the metabolic terrain.

The drugs exploit that terrain.

If the terrain is not altered, the drugs are working uphill.

The clinical takeaway

A low-glycemic, metabolically restrictive diet is critical to the success of this approach. It is the intervention that:

Lowers systemic glucose availability

Reduces insulin/IGF-1 signaling

Enhances AMPK activation

Amplifies the effects of repurposed drugs

Limits metabolic escape pathways

Without it, the protocol is biologically incoherent.

Bottom line

A high-carbohydrate diet does not simply “reduce” the effectiveness of a metabolic cancer protocol—it actively undermines it.

If the goal is to create a true multi-axis metabolic trap, dietary intervention is not optional.

It is the foundation upon which everything else depends.

8. Many people reading this will have a family member who is already deep into conventional chemotherapy. Your monograph describes how standard chemo targets the bulk tumour population but can actually promote the proliferation of cancer stem cells — the very cells responsible for relapse and metastasis. What do you say to someone in that situation? What can be done alongside conventional treatment to limit that damage and address the cells that chemo misses?

This is one of the most difficult—and most important—clinical realities to confront.

By the time most patients are diagnosed, they are already on a well-defined path: surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy. These treatments are not trivial—they can shrink tumors, relieve symptoms, and in some cases prolong survival. So the question is not whether to reject conventional therapy outright, but how to think more clearly about what it does—and what it does not do.

The uncomfortable truth

Most cytotoxic chemotherapy is designed to target rapidly dividing cells. It is, in essence, a proliferation-directed strategy.

That works—to a point.

It reduces tumor bulk. It often produces impressive radiographic responses.

But cancer is not a uniform mass.

It is a hierarchical ecosystem, and within that ecosystem is a small but critical population:

→ Cancer stem cells (CSCs)

These cells behave very differently:

They divide slowly (or intermittently)

They are metabolically flexible

They are resistant to oxidative and cytotoxic stress

They can regenerate the tumor after treatment

So while chemotherapy may debulk the tumor, it can simultaneously:

Select for resistant clones

Spare or even enrich CSC populations

Create a post-treatment microenvironment that favors regrowth

This is not a fringe idea. It is a well-described biological phenomenon.

So what do you say to the patient?

You do not say: “Stop chemotherapy.”

That is neither realistic nor responsible.

Instead, you reframe the strategy:

Chemotherapy addresses one dimension of the disease—primarily proliferation.

What it does not adequately address is the metabolic and stem-cell biology of cancer.

And that opens the door to a rational, integrative approach.

What can be done alongside chemotherapy?

The goal is not to “replace” chemotherapy—but to complement it by targeting the vulnerabilities it leaves behind.

This is where the concept of multi-axis metabolic pressure becomes clinically useful.

You are, in effect, asking:

How do we make the environment as hostile as possible for cancer stem cells—while chemotherapy is reducing tumor bulk?

1. Target the metabolic backbone

Cancer stem cells rely heavily on mitochondrial function and metabolic plasticity.

This is why a metabolic foundation is critical:

Metformin → AMPK activation, mTOR inhibition, reduces insulin signaling

Berberine → complementary AMPK activation, glucose suppression

Together, they:

Lower systemic glucose and insulin (fuel + signaling)

Create a hostile energetic environment

Reduce the adaptive capacity of CSCs

2. Directly target mitochondrial function (CSC vulnerability)

Chemotherapy largely ignores this axis.

Agents that interfere with mitochondrial function can preferentially affect CSCs:

Doxycycline

→ Inhibits mitochondrial ribosomes

→ Disrupts oxidative phosphorylation

→ Targets CSC energy production

This is one of the most important complementary strategies.

3. Disrupt cytoskeletal integrity and mitotic machinery

CSCs rely on structural and signaling pathways distinct from bulk tumor cells.

Mebendazole

→ Disrupts microtubules

→ Interferes with cell division and intracellular transport

→ Shows activity against resistant cell populations

4. Modulate the tumor microenvironment

Chemotherapy can create a pro-inflammatory, pro-growth rebound state.

Blunting that response is critical:

Propranolol

→ Reduces adrenergic signaling

→ Decreases stress-mediated tumor progression

→ May reduce metastasis signaling

Melatonin

→ Antioxidant and mitochondrial regulator

→ Supports circadian control (often disrupted in cancer)

→ May enhance treatment tolerance

5. Use phytochemicals to apply distributed pressure

These are not “weak alternatives”—they are multi-target modulators:

Curcumin

Epigallocatechin gallate

Resveratrol

Sulforaphane

They collectively:

Modulate NF-κB, STAT3, and inflammatory signaling

Interfere with stemness pathways

Enhance oxidative stress selectively in tumor cells

6. Diet is not optional—it is foundational

This is where many patients unknowingly undermine everything.

A high-carbohydrate, high-insulin diet:

Fuels glycolysis

Activates growth signaling (insulin/IGF-1)

Counteracts AMPK activation

Supports CSC survival

A low-glycemic, metabolically controlled diet:

Reduces glucose availability

Lowers insulin-driven signaling

Enhances the effect of metformin/berberine

Pushes cancer cells toward metabolic stress

Without dietary alignment, the entire metabolic strategy is significantly weakened.

Putting it all together

Think of it this way:

Chemotherapy → reduces tumor bulk

Metabolic therapy → targets the cells that survive

You are addressing two different biological compartments of the disease.

The strategic shift

Instead of asking:

“Is chemotherapy enough?”

You ask:

“What is chemotherapy missing, and how do we systematically close those gaps?”

Final message to the patient

You don’t need to abandon conventional therapy.

But you do need to understand its limits.

And you can act on that understanding.

The goal is not just to shrink the tumor.

The goal is to prevent it from coming back.

That requires going beyond proliferation—and into metabolism, adaptation, and stem-cell biology.

9. One of the most striking sections of your work covers what happens during cancer surgery itself — that tumour excision can trigger metastatic spread, and that three specific repurposed drugs taken before surgery may reduce that risk. Most patients have never heard this. Can you explain the perioperative window and what a patient should be discussing with their surgical team?

This is one of the most underappreciated—and clinically important—moments in the entire cancer journey.

The perioperative window: a moment of vulnerability

Cancer surgery is not just a mechanical event. It is a biological shock.

During and immediately after surgery, several things happen simultaneously:

Tumor manipulation can release cancer cells into the bloodstream

The body mounts a surge of inflammatory cytokines (IL-1, IL-6)

This drives COX-2 activation , angiogenesis, and adhesion

There is transient immune suppression (particularly NK cell activity)

Stress hormones (catecholamines) surge, activating β-adrenergic signaling

Together, this creates what can be described as a “perfect storm” for metastasis—a temporary environment in which the barriers that normally prevent circulating tumor cells from surviving and implanting are significantly lowered

This is why the perioperative period has been called an “underutilized therapeutic window”—because biologically, it may be one of the most decisive moments in determining long-term outcome.

The three perioperative strategies

Our approach targets three distinct steps of the metastatic cascade:

1. Block adhesion → Modified Citrus Pectin (MCP)

Targets galectin-3

Prevents tumor cells from: Clustering Binding to endothelium Establishing metastatic niches



This is critical because a single cell rarely forms a metastasis—clusters do

2. Block stress signaling → Propranolol

Inhibits β-adrenergic signaling

Reduces: Tumor cell migration Inflammatory signaling Immune suppression



Importantly, human trials show:

Reduced pro-metastatic gene expression

Improved immune infiltration (CD8+ T cells, macrophage polarization)

3. Block inflammation/COX-2 → COX-2 inhibitors (e.g., etodolac, ketorolac)

Reduce prostaglandin E2 (PGE2)

Decrease: Angiogenesis Tumor cell adhesion Immunosuppression



When combined with propranolol, this creates a synergistic blockade of the surgical stress response

(Context-specific 4th agent) → Cimetidine

Particularly relevant in colorectal cancer:

Blocks E-selectin–mediated adhesion

May significantly improve long-term survival in some studies

What should patients actually do?

This is where your message becomes practical—and important.

Patients should not walk into surgery passively.

They should have a structured discussion with their surgical and anesthesia team.

The key questions a patient should ask

1. “How are we addressing the biological stress of surgery?”

This reframes the conversation away from just “removing the tumor” to:

inflammation

immune suppression

metastatic risk

2. “Is there a role for perioperative beta-blockade?”

Specifically:

Use of propranolol before and after surgery

Monitoring heart rate and blood pressure

Coordination with anesthesia

3. “Will a COX-2 inhibitor or NSAID be used perioperatively?”

Ask about: ketorolac (intraoperative) or selective COX-2 inhibitors

Discuss bleeding risk vs benefit

4. “Are there any contraindications in my case?”

This is essential:

Cardiovascular risk (for COX-2 inhibitors)

Asthma or bradycardia (for beta-blockers)

Drug interactions (e.g., cimetidine + propranolol)

5. “Can we plan this in advance—not the day of surgery?”

This is critical.

Most benefit appears when these interventions are:

Started several days before surgery

Continued into the early postoperative period

The deeper message

What you are really teaching is this:

Cancer outcomes are not determined only by the tumor biology—but by how we manage key biological transitions.

And the perioperative period is one of those transitions.

It is a moment where:

The tumor is being removed

But the system is temporarily destabilized

If nothing is done, the biology may favor dissemination.

If targeted interventions are used, you may:

Preserve immune surveillance

Reduce adhesion and implantation

Blunt the inflammatory cascade

The bottom line

The days surrounding cancer surgery may be one of the most important—and most overlooked—opportunities to influence long-term outcomes, and patients should actively engage their surgical team about strategies to reduce metastatic risk during this window.

10. What are the most dangerous mistakes you see among people who are trying to treat cancer outside conventional oncology? Where are well-intentioned patients getting it wrong — wrong drugs, wrong combinations, wrong assumptions about supplements?

The most dangerous mistake is not a specific drug, diet, or supplement.

It is choosing the wrong guide.

Patients step outside conventional oncology because they are searching for something better—more rational, more humane, more effective. That instinct is understandable. But in doing so, many unknowingly walk into a landscape that is largely unregulated, scientifically inconsistent, and at times, frankly predatory.

The single biggest error I see is this:

patients place their trust in practitioners who are not medically qualified, not scientifically grounded, and not acting in the patient’s best interest.

There are many individuals operating in this space who:

lack formal medical training or oncology experience

rely on theories that have no biological plausibility

promote protocols that have already been scientifically debunked

use expensive, proprietary “treatments” with no credible evidence

and, in some cases, are driven more by financial gain than patient outcomes

This is not a fringe problem—it is widespread.

And the consequences can be devastating.

Where well-intentioned patients get it wrong

Once trust is misplaced, a cascade of additional mistakes often follows:

1. Falling for “single-cause” explanations

Cancer is not caused by one thing—and it cannot be treated with one thing.

Be wary of anyone who tells you:

“Cancer is just parasites”

“Cancer is only a toxin problem”

“One supplement cures all cancers”

These are simplistic narratives that ignore decades of biology.

2. Using the wrong drugs—or the right drugs incorrectly

Repurposed drugs can be powerful. But:

dose matters

timing matters

combinations matter

patient selection matters

Using the right drug in the wrong way can be ineffective—or harmful.

3. Random combinations of supplements

Many patients end up taking:

15–30 supplements

with overlapping mechanisms

unknown interactions

no coherent strategy

This is not precision medicine. It is biochemical noise.

A rational approach requires:

a clear framework (e.g., targeting metabolic pathways)

intentional combinations

avoidance of redundancy and antagonism

4. Ignoring the metabolic foundation

No protocol works in isolation from the metabolic environment.

A high–glycemic, insulin-driven diet will:

fuel tumor growth

counteract metabolic therapies

blunt the effect of repurposed drugs

This is one of the most common—and most overlooked—failures.

5. Overestimating “natural = safe”

Many assume that supplements are harmless.

They are not.

Some can:

interfere with chemotherapy or immunotherapy

increase bleeding risk

alter drug metabolism

promote tumor growth under certain conditions

“Natural” is not a synonym for “safe” or “effective.”

6. Delaying or abandoning effective conventional care

This is perhaps the most dangerous downstream consequence.

There are situations where:

surgery is critical

chemotherapy is life-saving

immunotherapy offers real benefit

Rejecting these outright—based on misinformation—can close a window that may never reopen.

The bottom line

The issue is not that patients are seeking alternatives.

The issue is that they are navigating a complex, high-stakes disease in an environment where:

misinformation is common

incentives are often misaligned

and scientific rigor is inconsistent

What patients should do instead

Vet the practitioner carefully Medical training matters Oncology literacy matters Scientific reasoning matters

Ask hard questions What is the biological rationale? What evidence supports this? What are the risks?

Look for coherence, not complexity A good protocol is structured, not chaotic

Seek independent validation A referral from a prior patient is often invaluable But it should not replace scientific scrutiny



A final, uncomfortable truth

Hope is powerful—but it is also vulnerable.

And in cancer care, misplaced hope—placed in the wrong hands—can cost patients the one thing they cannot afford to lose:

time.

That is why the first decision—the choice of who guides your care—is often the most important one you will ever make.

11. A 2004 literature review estimated the overall contribution of cytotoxic chemotherapy to five-year survival in adults at 2.3 percent in Australia and 2.1 percent in the United States. Your own data shows that new cancer therapies approved over the past 15 years have added a median of 2.4 months to overall survival. Despite these numbers, the drugs in your protocol — which cost pennies by comparison — have no phase III trials behind them. Why don’t those trials exist, and who would need to fund them?

The absence of large phase III randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for repurposed, low-cost drugs is not an accident—it is a structural consequence of how modern clinical research is funded and regulated.

RCTs are extraordinarily expensive, often costing tens to hundreds of millions of dollars. In practice, they are almost entirely funded by industry. That creates a simple economic reality: drugs that are off-patent, inexpensive, and widely available offer no financial return on investment. As a result, there is no commercial incentive to fund the trials needed for regulatory approval in oncology.

This is not a scientific barrier—it is a financial one.

At the same time, there are important methodological limitations to RCTs that are often overlooked. While they are considered the gold standard for isolating the effect of a single intervention under controlled conditions, they do not necessarily reflect real-world clinical practice, where patients are heterogeneous and treatments are frequently combined and individualized. This becomes particularly relevant when evaluating multi-agent, multi-target approaches—such as metabolic or repurposed drug protocols—which are inherently difficult to test within the traditional “one drug vs placebo” framework.

In addition, RCTs are not immune to bias. Trial design, comparator selection, endpoints, and reporting are frequently shaped by sponsors. This does not invalidate RCTs, but it does underscore that they are not infallible.

Importantly, well-conducted observational studies—when carefully designed with appropriate controls, matching, and statistical rigor—have repeatedly been shown to produce results that are often concordant with randomized trials. In settings where RCTs are impractical or unlikely to be funded, high-quality observational research becomes not just an alternative, but a necessity.

So the key question is not whether evidence can be generated—it is who will generate it.

If these therapies are to be properly evaluated, the responsibility will have to shift away from industry and toward:

Academic consortia

Independent research foundations

Government agencies (such as the National Institutes of Health)

Philanthropic funding bodies

A practical and scientifically credible path forward would be large, prospective, well-controlled observational studies, using national registry data or matched cohort designs, with outcomes compared against expected survival based on established population benchmarks.

In other words, instead of waiting for a funding model that will never materialize, the field needs to adopt research designs that are feasible, rigorous, and aligned with the realities of these therapies.

The paradox is clear: the treatments that are cheapest and potentially most accessible are the least likely to ever be tested in the system we currently rely on to define “evidence.”

12. When a patient takes your protocol to their oncologist, what typically happens in that room? And for the patient whose oncologist refuses to engage — what is the practical path to actually getting these drugs prescribed and supervised?

This is one of the most important — and most difficult — real-world questions. What happens in that room often determines whether a patient feels empowered or shut down.

What typically happens in the oncology visit

In most cases, the conversation follows a predictable pattern:

1. Immediate skepticism or dismissal

Oncologists are trained within a very specific framework — guideline-driven, trial-based, protocolized care. When a patient brings a multi-agent metabolic approach using repurposed drugs, it sits outside that framework. The default reaction is often:

“There’s no evidence for this.”

“This isn’t standard of care.”

“These drugs aren’t approved for cancer.”

That response is not usually malicious — it reflects training, medico-legal risk, and time pressure.

2. Concern about safety and interactions

Even when the oncologist is open-minded, their first responsibility is to avoid harm. Common concerns include:

Drug–drug interactions with chemotherapy or immunotherapy

Hepatic or renal toxicity (especially with combinations)

Lack of dosing standardization

Unknown cumulative effects of multi-agent protocols

3. Loss of control over the treatment plan

A multi-agent protocol designed outside their system can feel like a loss of control. That matters more than people realize. Oncology is tightly managed, and introducing external variables creates discomfort.

4. The conversation shuts down

In many cases, the oncologist simply says:

“I can’t prescribe or supervise this.”

And the discussion ends there.

What rarely happens — but does happen

There is a smaller group of oncologists who will:

Review the agents individually

Agree to some (e.g., metformin, propranolol, vitamin D)

Ask for a simplified version rather than a full protocol

Monitor labs if the patient proceeds

These tend to be physicians who are:

More academically curious

Familiar with repurposed drug literature

Comfortable practicing slightly outside rigid guidelines

The practical path forward (this is what patients need)

If the primary oncologist refuses to engage, the patient still has several viable paths — but they must be approached carefully and intelligently.

1. Reframe the conversation (this alone changes outcomes)

Instead of presenting a “protocol,” patients should present individual agents with rationale:

“Would you be comfortable with metformin given its metabolic effects?”

“Can we discuss propranolol in the perioperative setting?”

“Is there any concern about adding melatonin for sleep and potential benefit?”

This shifts the discussion from alternative vs conventional → to adjunctive, drug-by-drug decisions.

That is far more acceptable to most oncologists.

2. Start with the “low-resistance” drugs

Some agents are far easier for oncologists to accept:

Metformin

Propranolol

Vitamin D

Melatonin

These have:

Established safety profiles

Non-oncology indications

Some supportive literature

Once these are accepted, it often opens the door to broader discussion.

3. Use a second physician (this is often the key step)

If the oncologist declines, the most practical route is:

A primary care physician

An internist

An integrative medicine physician

These clinicians can:

Prescribe off-label medications legally

Monitor labs (LFTs, renal function, glucose, etc.)

Coordinate care alongside oncology

This is completely legitimate medical practice in the United States.

4. Off-label prescribing is both legal and common

This point is critical and often misunderstood:

Physicians in the U.S. routinely prescribe drugs off-label

Historically, 40–60% of prescriptions have been off-label

In oncology, off-label use is especially common

The barrier is not legality — it is comfort, familiarity, and perceived risk.

5. Patients should not go it alone

One of the most dangerous patterns is:

Patients sourcing drugs themselves

Using online protocols without supervision

Combining multiple agents without monitoring

This is where harm occurs.

Even a skeptical physician is far safer than no physician.

6. Build a “parallel care model”

The most successful patients typically end up with:

Oncologist → directs standard therapy

Second physician → supervises metabolic/repurposed approach

Shared lab monitoring → ensures safety

This parallel model avoids conflict while maintaining oversight.

A critical reality patients must understand

The system is not designed for multi-agent, low-cost therapies.

Not because they don’t work — but because:

They are difficult to study in traditional RCTs

There is no financial incentive to fund trials

Regulatory frameworks favor single-agent drugs

So the friction patients encounter is structural, not personal.

The most important advice to patients

If I had to distill this into one practical message:

Do not try to “win the argument” with your oncologist.

Instead, quietly build a team that allows you to move forward safely.

That means:

Be respectful, not adversarial

Introduce therapies incrementally

Ensure medical supervision at all times

Final perspective

What happens in that room is often frustrating — but it is predictable.

Patients who succeed are not the ones who push hardest.

They are the ones who:

Understand the system

Work around its constraints

Stay medically supervised

And move forward methodically

That is how this actually gets done in the real world.

13. You’ve described this work as a dynamic process — the drug tiering changed between the first and second editions of Cancer Care , and The Metabolic Trap represents a further evolution of your thinking. What has changed most in your understanding over the past two years, and where do you expect the protocol to move next?

What’s changed most is that I’ve stopped thinking in terms of drugs and started thinking in terms of pressure.

Two years ago, Cancer Care was deliberately broad. I was mapping the landscape — identifying and tiering repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals with credible anticancer signals. That was necessary. But a long list of agents is not a strategy.

What I’ve come to understand is that cancer is a dynamic, adaptive system. If you apply pressure in one pathway, it escapes through another. So the question is no longer, “Which drug works?” The question is, “How do you impose sustained, multi-axis metabolic pressure on a system designed to evade it?” That’s the shift behind The Metabolic Trap.

So the framework has become narrower, but more intelligent. A smaller core, organized around biologic principles — glucose and insulin signaling, mitochondrial function, cytoskeletal dynamics, stress signaling, and the tumor microenvironment — rather than an ever-expanding list of agents.

The second major shift is that I now think much more about adaptation and resistance. A static protocol will fail. Cancer evolves. Treatment has to evolve with it. That’s why cycling, rotation, and layering have become central — not as complexity for its own sake, but as a way to stay ahead of escape pathways.

Third, I’ve become much more focused on implementation. It’s not enough for a protocol to make sense mechanistically — it has to be tolerable, prescribable, and integratable with standard oncology. And diet is not optional. If you’re driving insulin and glucose with a high-carbohydrate diet, you are undermining the entire strategy.

Where is this going?

Toward personalization — matching metabolic pressure to tumor biology and patient context.

Toward more precise sequencing — not just what to use, but when and how to rotate it.

Toward true integration with conventional oncology — not alternative, but rationally additive.

And toward better real-world data — because these multi-agent strategies are never going to fit neatly into the traditional RCT model.

So the evolution is this: from lists to logic, from single agents to coordinated pressure, and from static protocols to dynamic, adaptive treatment.

And I think that’s where the field is headed.

14. Is there a case — a patient outcome, a clinical observation, a piece of data — that stands out to you as the most compelling evidence that this metabolic approach is working?

Paul Mann is probably the single most compelling case that stands out to me. He was the first patient I personally met whose life had been so dramatically turned around by a metabolic approach — and by ivermectin and a low-glycemic diet in particular.

Paul was a middle-aged man with widely metastatic prostate cancer. He had gone through the standard oncologic options, and those treatments had failed. At that point he had essentially been referred to hospice. In searching for alternatives, he came across information on ivermectin and eventually found a practitioner willing to prescribe it. My understanding is that he drove a very long distance, even across state lines, to obtain treatment. He combined ivermectin with a low-carbohydrate, low-glycemic diet.

What happened next was striking. Within months, he began to recover function. He was able to dance again — something he loved and had lost. His PET scan showed remarkable improvement. When I met him, he was walking normally and looked well. That kind of recovery is very hard to ignore.

Now, I want to be careful here. Paul’s story is still an anecdote, and anecdotes do not by themselves establish proof. But they do matter. They are often the first signal that something important is happening. And Paul is not an isolated outlier. His case fits a broader pattern of responses we have seen repeatedly with this approach. Not every patient responds as dramatically as he did, of course. Cancer is biologically heterogeneous, and these treatments are not miracles. But when you see outcomes like that in patients who were otherwise out of options, you have to pay attention. That is how medicine often begins — not with a phase III trial, but with an observation that is too important to dismiss.

15. You now work through the Independent Medical Alliance, publishing these protocols freely, funded entirely by donors. For someone reading this who wants to stay current with your work, access the latest version of the protocol, or connect with practitioners who use this approach — where should they go, and what is IMA building that doesn’t exist yet in cancer care?

This is a rapidly evolving field. My own understanding has changed significantly over just the past few years, and that creates a real problem — books are simply too slow. By the time something is printed, parts of it are already outdated.

That’s why I’ve shifted to a more dynamic model of communication. My Substack — Marik’s Metabolic Playbook — is intended to be the primary conduit for this work. It allows me to update protocols in real time, explain the rationale behind changes, and engage directly with readers. That two-way interaction is critical. We’re learning from clinicians and patients as much as we are from the literature.

At the same time, the Independent Medical Alliance is building what we call a Cancer Hub — a centralized resource where clinicians and patients can access the most current protocols, supporting documents, and educational materials. The goal is to make this information freely available, not locked behind paywalls or institutional barriers.

But what we’re really building — and what doesn’t yet exist in cancer care — is an open, adaptive system. Traditional oncology is static, protocol-driven, and largely controlled by industry and regulatory structures. What we are trying to create is the opposite: a continuously evolving, evidence-informed framework that integrates repurposed drugs, nutrition, and metabolic therapies, and that can adapt quickly as new data and clinical observations emerge.

Equally important is the network. Patients don’t just need information — they need physicians willing to engage with it. So part of this effort is connecting patients with practitioners who understand this approach and can prescribe and supervise these therapies safely.

In short, this is about democratizing cancer care — making knowledge accessible, keeping it current, and building a community around a fundamentally different way of thinking about the disease.