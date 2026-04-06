Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
4hEdited

Interesting. Cancer behaves, for all practical purposes, just like a parasite. Most importantly, antiparasitics like fenbendazole kill parasites and cancer cells using the same mechanisms. My new book, Cancer is a Parasite: Kill it With the Safe, Over-the-Counter Antiparasitic Fenbendazole, published by Skyhorse, explains the nature of cancer, that is, what cancer is. Cancer is a parasite, as demonstrated convincingly, as in beyond a doubt, in the book. Dr. Marik is concerned with what causes cancer, not its nature. Whereas I am concerned with the characteristics of cancer cells not their cause.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3hEdited

Years ago I read a book by former Canadian doctor Guyslaine Lanctot, in which she already states that cancer is a metabolic disease. The book was called the Medical Mafia I think.

Recently a Substacker mentioned that ivermectin works probably because 6 out of ten cancer cells he examined turned out to be parasitic infections instead of cancers. I think it was David Nixon

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