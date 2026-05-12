Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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John Galt - the fake one's avatar
John Galt - the fake one
2hEdited

I often see an intricate analysis of how the govt cons us , but what's the point?

The bigger question is - what can we as individuals do?

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skintnick's avatar
skintnick
2h

Thank-you both it doesn't get more critical than this!

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