Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Tom Gunn's avatar
Tom Gunn
7h

Outstanding!! Even though I have been a devoted functional medicine follower for a decade, with as many books that I have read, YouTube podcasts by all the well-known gurus, and daily lessons from Dr. Joseph Mercola, they have not been enough. Variana's writing describe a much needed holistic view of each of us. I found so many of the symptoms she describes in her articles that really hit home to me -- conditions like low thyroid and low body temperature. I have lately become aware of Mercola's "A Midwestern Doctor", "Unbekoming", and now Variana Volk. What treasures of information and new knowledge! These articles are gold!

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
8h

Amazing interview!!!

"The whole approach starts from a wrong picture of how the body holds itself up. The body is a tensegrity system. The bones do not stack on each other like blocks. They float inside a continuous network of fascia, muscle, and connective tissue, and the network only holds shape when tension is balanced across the whole web at once. You cannot fix one part by pulling on it. The web responds as a unit. Pull on one piece and the rest of the system compensates somewhere else."

Could not agree more - a far bigger deal than most have any idea! https://unfiltered.doctorschierling.com/p/what-if-there-were-a-universal-cause

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