Lies are Unbekoming

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Book Summaries

Each summary distils a full book into a set of questions and answers drawn from the text — designed to give you the core arguments, evidence, and implications without requiring the full read. Some books led to essays, interviews, or further investigation. Many sit outside what mainstream publishing, media, or medicine would consider acceptable.

The list below covers medicine, nutrition, vaccines, childbirth, pet health, central banking, hidden history, secret societies, consciousness, and more. They are sorted alphabetically by title. Browse the titles here, then use the search function on the home page to find the one you’re looking for. If you find this work valuable, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber.

  1. A Farewell to Virology (Expert Edition) — Dr. Mark Bailey

  2. A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind (2014) — Stephen Mitford Goodson

  3. A Poison Like No Other (2025) — Matt Simon

  4. Allen Carr’s Easy Way to Stop Smoking — Allen Carr

  5. Amalgam Illness: Diagnosis and Treatment (1999) — Andrew Hall Cutler

  6. Amanita Muscaria: Herb of Immortality (2005) — Donald Teeter

  7. Amusing Ourselves to Death (1985) — Neil Postman

  8. An End to the Upside Down Cosmos — Mark Gober

  9. An Introduction to Homotoxicology (1990) — Dr. David Riley

  10. Animal Pharm — Mark Purdey

  11. Apocalypse 1945: The Destruction of Dresden (1963) — David Irving

  12. Atlas Shrugged (1957) — Ayn Rand

  13. Behold a Pale Horse (1991) — William Cooper

  14. Behind the Green Mask: UN Agenda 21 (2011) — Rosa Koire

  15. Bentonite Clay: Heal Yourself Naturally (2014) — Nancy Stine

  16. Better Breast Health For Life! — Tirza Derflinger

  17. Beyond the Pill — Jolene Brighten

  18. Big Kibble (2020) — Shawn Buckley and Dr. Oscar Chavez

  19. Bodypower (1983) — Dr. Vernon Coleman

  20. Butchered by Healthcare — Dr. Robert Yoho

  21. Can You Catch A Cold? (2024) — Daniel Roytas

  22. Cancer as a Metabolic Disease (2012) — Thomas Seyfried

  23. Cancer Is Not a Disease (2009) — Andreas Moritz

  24. Charcoal Remedies (2005) — John Dinsley

  25. Chaga: King of the Medicinal Mushrooms — David Wolfe

  26. Chemtrails Exposed (2016) — Peter Kirby

  27. Chemtrails, HAARP, and Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth (2014) — Elena Freeland

  28. Comfrey: Past, Present and Future (2010) — Lawrence D. Hills

  29. Confessions of a Medical Heretic (1979) — Dr. Robert Mendelsohn

  30. Confessions of an Economic Hit Man (2004) — John Perkins

  31. Corporate Coup: Venezuela and the End of US Empire (2024) — Anya Parampil

  32. Count Down — Shanna Swan

  33. Covert Regime Change (2021) — Lindsey A. O’Rourke

  34. Covid Vaccines from a Spiritual Perspective — Thomas Mayer

  35. Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained (2018) — Forrest Maready

  36. Cu-RE Your Fatigue (2021) — Morley Robbins

  37. Curing the Incurable: Vitamin C, Infectious Diseases, and Toxins (2011) — Dr. Thomas Levy

  38. Dead Doctors Don’t Lie (1999) — Joel D. Wallach and Ma Lan

  39. Dead Pets Don’t Lie (2015) — Joe Ardis and Donna Howell

  40. Death by Medicine (2011) — Gary Null

  41. Death Object: Exploding The Nuclear Weapons Hoax (2017) — Akio Nakatani

  42. Do You Have the Guts to Be Beautiful — Jennifer Daniels and Mitra Ray

  43. Doctors Are More Harmful Than Germs (2011) — Harvey Bigelsen

  44. End The Fed (2009) — Ron Paul

  45. Energy (2014) — Paul Eck

  46. Everything Below the Waist (2019) — Jennifer Block

  47. False Claims (2025) — Lisa Pratta

  48. Fasting Can Save Your Life (1964) — Herbert Shelton

  49. Food is Your Best Medicine (1966) — Henry G. Bieler

  50. Food Pets Die For (2008) — Ann Martin

  51. Forbidden Facts (2025) — Gavin de Becker

  52. Four Thousand Weeks (2021) — Oliver Burkeman

  53. Good-Bye Germ Theory (2004) — Dr. William Trebing

  54. Gut and Physiology Syndrome — Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride

  55. Heal Your Leaky Gut (2017) — Dr. David Brownstein and Jodie Gould

  56. Heal Yourself with Natural Foods (1998) — Nancy Appleton

  57. Healing is Voltage (2015) — Jerry Tennant

  58. Healing Ourselves (2021) — Shamini Jain

  59. Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War (2014) — Gerry Docherty and Jim MacGregor

  60. Hijacking Bitcoin (2024) — Roger Ver

  61. Holocaust Reparations and the Gaza Genocide — Peter Myers

  62. Home-Prepared Dog & Cat Diets (1999) — Donald Strombeck

  63. How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor (1987) — Dr. Robert Mendelsohn

  64. Human Tuning: Sound Healing With Tuning Forks (2010) — John Beaulieu

  65. Hydrogen Peroxide: Medical Miracle (2010) — William Campbell Douglass

  66. Ina May’s Guide to Childbirth (2003) — Ina May Gaskin

  67. Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It (2008) — Dr. David Brownstein

  68. Ireland 1845-1850: the Perfect Holocaust (2014) — Chris Fogarty

  69. Is Psychiatry a Crime Against Humanity? (2024) — Peter C. Gøtzsche

  70. Loom of the Future (1994) — Trevor James Constable

  71. Magnet Therapy (2011) — Philpott, Kalita and Lothrop

  72. Manifest Destiny (2018) — F. William Engdahl

  73. Mere Christianity — C. S. Lewis

  74. Method and Madness (2015) — Norman Finkelstein

  75. Mold Money (2016) — Daniel Stih

  76. Murder by Injection (1988) — Eustace Mullins

  77. Musical Truth — Mark Devlin

  78. My Water-Cure (1886) — Sebastian Kneipp

  79. Never Be Sick Again (2002) — Raymond Francis

  80. New Age Bible Versions (1993) — G. A. Riplinger

  81. No More Tears (2025) — Gardiner Harris

  82. Occult Feminism (2021) — Rachel Wilson

  83. OFFICIAL TERROR in Tasmania, Australia — Keith Allan Noble

  84. Oil Pulling Therapy (2008) — Dr. Bruce Fife

  85. Opposing the Money Lenders (2016) — Kerry Bolton

  86. Our Country, Then and Now — Richard C. Cook

  87. Overdiagnosed (2011) — H. Gilbert Welch, Lisa Schwartz and Steve Woloshin

  88. Pasteur and Rabies (1890) — Dr. Thomas Dolan

  89. Pasteur: Plagiarist, Impostor (1942) — R.B. Pearson

  90. Pawns in the Game (1958) — William Guy Carr

  91. Penetration (1998) — Ingo Swann

  92. Politics in Healing (2000) — Daniel Healey

  93. Protomorphology (1947) — Royal Lee and William Hanson

  94. Public Health SOS (2009) — Camilla Rees and Magda Havas

  95. Quest For Love (2022) — Anneke Lucas

  96. Rabbit-Tortoise Model for Cancer Cure — Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury

  97. Sacred Economics (2011) — Charles Einstein

  98. Sanitation, Not Vaccination (1881) — William Tebb

  99. Sauna Detoxification Using Niacin (2019) — David Root and Daniel Root

  100. Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare (2001) — Michael Hoffman

  101. Seeds of Destruction (2007) — William F. Engdahl

  102. Seeing Like a State — James C. Scott

  103. Shattering the Myths of Darwinism (1992) — Richard Milton

  104. Should I Be Tested for Cancer? (2004) — H. Gilbert Welch

  105. Soar (2013) — Tom Bunn

  106. Supernormal (2013) — Dean Radin

  107. Tao and Dharma: Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda (1995) — Robert Svoboda and Arnie Lade

  108. Ten Myths About Israel (2024) — Ilan Pappe

  109. Terrain Therapy (2022) — Dr. Ulric Williams

  110. Terror, Love and Brainwashing (2021) — Alexandra Stein

  111. The Amazing Liver and Gallbladder Flush (2012) — Andreas Moritz

  112. The Arsenic Century (2010) — James Whorton

  113. The Biggest Prison on Earth (2019) — Ilan Pappe

  114. The Blood and its Third Element — Antoine Béchamp

  115. The Candida Cure — Ann Boroch

  116. The Cancer Industry (2018) — Mark Sloan

  117. The Case Against the Nuclear Atom (1963) — Dewey Larson

  118. The Case Against Vaccination (1896) — Walter R. Hadwen

  119. The Clot Thickens (2021) — Dr. Malcolm Kendrick

  120. The Creature from Jekyll Island (1994) — G. Edward Griffin

  121. The Crime Against the School Child (1915) — Charles M. Higgins

  122. The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind (1895) — Gustave Le Bon

  123. The Curse of Louis Pasteur — Nancy Appleton

  124. The Defeat of the West — Emmanuel Todd

  125. The Energy Cure (2010) — William Bengston

  126. The Field (2008) — Lynne McTaggart

  127. The Fluoride Deception — Christopher Bryson

  128. The Giza Death Star (2001) — Joseph P. Farrell

  129. The Global Gang — Paul Cudenec

  130. The Golden Fountain (1994) — Coen van der Kroon

  131. The Healing Power of Pleasure (2021) — Julia Paulette Hollenbery

  132. The Medical Voodoo (1935) — Annie Riley Hale

  133. The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy (2012) — Ioan Ratiu

  134. The Miracle of MSM (1999) — Jacob, Lawrence and Zucker

  135. The Most Dangerous Book in the World — S. K. Bain

  136. The New World Order (1990) — Ralph Epperson

  137. The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome (2017) — Michael Hoffman

  138. The One-Minute Cure (2008) — Madison Cavanaugh

  139. The PCR Disaster — Illa

  140. The Persecution and Trial of Gaston Naessens — Christopher Bird

  141. The Philosophy of Fasting (1906) — Edward Earle Purinton

  142. The Poisoned Needle (1957) — Eleanor McBean

  143. The Populist Delusion (2022) — Neema Parvini

  144. The Power of the Powerless (1978) — Václav Havel

  145. The Shadows of Power (1988) — James Perloff

  146. The Story of Medicine (2014) — Dr. Vernon Coleman

  147. The Top 10 Cancer Cures No One is Talking About (2011) — Danica Collins

  148. The Truth About Contagion (2021) — Dr. Thomas Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell

  149. The Truth About Pet Foods (2002) — Dr. Randy Wysong

  150. The United Nations’ Global Straitjacket (1999) — Joan Veon

  151. The UV Advantage — Dr. Michael F. Holick

  152. The Venetian Conspiracy — Webster Tarpley

  153. The Whole Soy Story (2005) — Kaayla Daniel

  154. Thimerosal (2015) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  155. This Is Your Brain on Birth Control (2023) — Sarah E. Hill

  156. Toilet Training in Less Than a Day (1976) — Nathan Azrin and Richard Foxx

  157. The Diaper-Free Baby (2007) — Christine Gross-Loh

  158. Toxic Superfoods (2023) — Sally K. Norton

  159. Tragedy and Hope 101 — Joseph Plummer

  160. Tripping over the Truth (2019) — Travis Christofferson

  161. Tuberculosis (Consumption) Not Contagious (1897) — Dr. Charles Dulles

  162. Tuning the Human Biofield (2021) — Eileen Day McKusick

  163. Turtles All The Way Down — Anonymous

  164. Tyranny of the Status Quo (1983) — Milton and Rose Friedman

  165. Vaccination: Proved Useless and Dangerous (1889) — Alfred R. Wallace

  166. Vaccinations: How Vaccines Wreck Immunity (2015) — Dr. Jack and Mary Stockwell

  167. Vaccines and Autoimmunity (2015) — (controlled opposition analysis)

  168. Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality (2025) — John Leake and Dr. Peter McCullough

  169. Vaccinosis: The Mark of the Beast (2009) — Dr. Patricia Jordan

  170. Vax Facts — Dr. Paul Thomas and DeeDee Hoover

  171. Virus Mania (2021) — Engelbrecht, Köhnlein, Bailey and Scoglio

  172. War is a Racket (1935) — Smedley D. Butler

  173. Warriors and Worriers — Joyce F. Benenson

  174. Watermelons (2012) — James Delingpole

  175. We — Yevgeny Zamyatin

  176. What is Money? The Saylor Series (2022) — Michael Saylor and Robert Breedlove

  177. What Really Makes You Ill? (2019) — Dawn Lester and David Parker

  178. When the Body Says No (2003) — Gabor Maté

  179. Who Paid The Piper (1999) — Frances Stonor Saunders

  180. Why and How Doctors Kill More People than Cancer (2011) — Dr. Vernon Coleman

  181. Why Materialism Is Baloney (2014) — Bernardo Kastrup

  182. Willful Blindness (2012) — Margaret Heffernan

  183. World Without Cancer (1974) — G. Edward Griffin

  184. Your Baby’s Microbiome (2017) — Toni Harman and Alex Wakeford

  185. Your Guide to Cellular Health — Dr. Joseph Mercola

  186. Zero Accountability in a Failed System (2025) — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

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