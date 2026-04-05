Book Summaries

Each summary distils a full book into a set of questions and answers drawn from the text — designed to give you the core arguments, evidence, and implications without requiring the full read. Some books led to essays, interviews, or further investigation. Many sit outside what mainstream publishing, media, or medicine would consider acceptable.

The list below covers medicine, nutrition, vaccines, childbirth, pet health, central banking, hidden history, secret societies, consciousness, and more. They are sorted alphabetically by title. Browse the titles here, then use the search function on the home page to find the one you’re looking for. If you find this work valuable, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber.