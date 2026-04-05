Book Summaries
Each summary distils a full book into a set of questions and answers drawn from the text — designed to give you the core arguments, evidence, and implications without requiring the full read. Some books led to essays, interviews, or further investigation. Many sit outside what mainstream publishing, media, or medicine would consider acceptable.
The list below covers medicine, nutrition, vaccines, childbirth, pet health, central banking, hidden history, secret societies, consciousness, and more. They are sorted alphabetically by title. Browse the titles here, then use the search function on the home page to find the one you’re looking for. If you find this work valuable, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber.
A Farewell to Virology (Expert Edition) — Dr. Mark Bailey
A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind (2014) — Stephen Mitford Goodson
A Poison Like No Other (2025) — Matt Simon
Allen Carr’s Easy Way to Stop Smoking — Allen Carr
Amalgam Illness: Diagnosis and Treatment (1999) — Andrew Hall Cutler
Amanita Muscaria: Herb of Immortality (2005) — Donald Teeter
Amusing Ourselves to Death (1985) — Neil Postman
An End to the Upside Down Cosmos — Mark Gober
An Introduction to Homotoxicology (1990) — Dr. David Riley
Animal Pharm — Mark Purdey
Apocalypse 1945: The Destruction of Dresden (1963) — David Irving
Atlas Shrugged (1957) — Ayn Rand
Behold a Pale Horse (1991) — William Cooper
Behind the Green Mask: UN Agenda 21 (2011) — Rosa Koire
Bentonite Clay: Heal Yourself Naturally (2014) — Nancy Stine
Better Breast Health For Life! — Tirza Derflinger
Beyond the Pill — Jolene Brighten
Big Kibble (2020) — Shawn Buckley and Dr. Oscar Chavez
Bodypower (1983) — Dr. Vernon Coleman
Butchered by Healthcare — Dr. Robert Yoho
Can You Catch A Cold? (2024) — Daniel Roytas
Cancer as a Metabolic Disease (2012) — Thomas Seyfried
Cancer Is Not a Disease (2009) — Andreas Moritz
Charcoal Remedies (2005) — John Dinsley
Chaga: King of the Medicinal Mushrooms — David Wolfe
Chemtrails Exposed (2016) — Peter Kirby
Chemtrails, HAARP, and Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth (2014) — Elena Freeland
Comfrey: Past, Present and Future (2010) — Lawrence D. Hills
Confessions of a Medical Heretic (1979) — Dr. Robert Mendelsohn
Confessions of an Economic Hit Man (2004) — John Perkins
Corporate Coup: Venezuela and the End of US Empire (2024) — Anya Parampil
Count Down — Shanna Swan
Covert Regime Change (2021) — Lindsey A. O’Rourke
Covid Vaccines from a Spiritual Perspective — Thomas Mayer
Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained (2018) — Forrest Maready
Cu-RE Your Fatigue (2021) — Morley Robbins
Curing the Incurable: Vitamin C, Infectious Diseases, and Toxins (2011) — Dr. Thomas Levy
Dead Doctors Don’t Lie (1999) — Joel D. Wallach and Ma Lan
Dead Pets Don’t Lie (2015) — Joe Ardis and Donna Howell
Death by Medicine (2011) — Gary Null
Death Object: Exploding The Nuclear Weapons Hoax (2017) — Akio Nakatani
Do You Have the Guts to Be Beautiful — Jennifer Daniels and Mitra Ray
Doctors Are More Harmful Than Germs (2011) — Harvey Bigelsen
End The Fed (2009) — Ron Paul
Energy (2014) — Paul Eck
Everything Below the Waist (2019) — Jennifer Block
False Claims (2025) — Lisa Pratta
Fasting Can Save Your Life (1964) — Herbert Shelton
Food is Your Best Medicine (1966) — Henry G. Bieler
Food Pets Die For (2008) — Ann Martin
Forbidden Facts (2025) — Gavin de Becker
Four Thousand Weeks (2021) — Oliver Burkeman
Good-Bye Germ Theory (2004) — Dr. William Trebing
Gut and Physiology Syndrome — Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride
Heal Your Leaky Gut (2017) — Dr. David Brownstein and Jodie Gould
Heal Yourself with Natural Foods (1998) — Nancy Appleton
Healing is Voltage (2015) — Jerry Tennant
Healing Ourselves (2021) — Shamini Jain
Hidden History: The Secret Origins of the First World War (2014) — Gerry Docherty and Jim MacGregor
Hijacking Bitcoin (2024) — Roger Ver
Holocaust Reparations and the Gaza Genocide — Peter Myers
Home-Prepared Dog & Cat Diets (1999) — Donald Strombeck
How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor (1987) — Dr. Robert Mendelsohn
Human Tuning: Sound Healing With Tuning Forks (2010) — John Beaulieu
Hydrogen Peroxide: Medical Miracle (2010) — William Campbell Douglass
Ina May’s Guide to Childbirth (2003) — Ina May Gaskin
Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It (2008) — Dr. David Brownstein
Ireland 1845-1850: the Perfect Holocaust (2014) — Chris Fogarty
Is Psychiatry a Crime Against Humanity? (2024) — Peter C. Gøtzsche
Loom of the Future (1994) — Trevor James Constable
Magnet Therapy (2011) — Philpott, Kalita and Lothrop
Manifest Destiny (2018) — F. William Engdahl
Mere Christianity — C. S. Lewis
Method and Madness (2015) — Norman Finkelstein
Mold Money (2016) — Daniel Stih
Murder by Injection (1988) — Eustace Mullins
Musical Truth — Mark Devlin
My Water-Cure (1886) — Sebastian Kneipp
Never Be Sick Again (2002) — Raymond Francis
New Age Bible Versions (1993) — G. A. Riplinger
No More Tears (2025) — Gardiner Harris
Occult Feminism (2021) — Rachel Wilson
OFFICIAL TERROR in Tasmania, Australia — Keith Allan Noble
Oil Pulling Therapy (2008) — Dr. Bruce Fife
Opposing the Money Lenders (2016) — Kerry Bolton
Our Country, Then and Now — Richard C. Cook
Overdiagnosed (2011) — H. Gilbert Welch, Lisa Schwartz and Steve Woloshin
Pasteur and Rabies (1890) — Dr. Thomas Dolan
Pasteur: Plagiarist, Impostor (1942) — R.B. Pearson
Pawns in the Game (1958) — William Guy Carr
Penetration (1998) — Ingo Swann
Politics in Healing (2000) — Daniel Healey
Protomorphology (1947) — Royal Lee and William Hanson
Public Health SOS (2009) — Camilla Rees and Magda Havas
Quest For Love (2022) — Anneke Lucas
Rabbit-Tortoise Model for Cancer Cure — Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury
Sacred Economics (2011) — Charles Einstein
Sanitation, Not Vaccination (1881) — William Tebb
Sauna Detoxification Using Niacin (2019) — David Root and Daniel Root
Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare (2001) — Michael Hoffman
Seeds of Destruction (2007) — William F. Engdahl
Seeing Like a State — James C. Scott
Shattering the Myths of Darwinism (1992) — Richard Milton
Should I Be Tested for Cancer? (2004) — H. Gilbert Welch
Soar (2013) — Tom Bunn
Supernormal (2013) — Dean Radin
Tao and Dharma: Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda (1995) — Robert Svoboda and Arnie Lade
Ten Myths About Israel (2024) — Ilan Pappe
Terrain Therapy (2022) — Dr. Ulric Williams
Terror, Love and Brainwashing (2021) — Alexandra Stein
The Amazing Liver and Gallbladder Flush (2012) — Andreas Moritz
The Arsenic Century (2010) — James Whorton
The Biggest Prison on Earth (2019) — Ilan Pappe
The Blood and its Third Element — Antoine Béchamp
The Candida Cure — Ann Boroch
The Cancer Industry (2018) — Mark Sloan
The Case Against the Nuclear Atom (1963) — Dewey Larson
The Case Against Vaccination (1896) — Walter R. Hadwen
The Clot Thickens (2021) — Dr. Malcolm Kendrick
The Creature from Jekyll Island (1994) — G. Edward Griffin
The Crime Against the School Child (1915) — Charles M. Higgins
The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind (1895) — Gustave Le Bon
The Curse of Louis Pasteur — Nancy Appleton
The Defeat of the West — Emmanuel Todd
The Energy Cure (2010) — William Bengston
The Field (2008) — Lynne McTaggart
The Fluoride Deception — Christopher Bryson
The Giza Death Star (2001) — Joseph P. Farrell
The Global Gang — Paul Cudenec
The Golden Fountain (1994) — Coen van der Kroon
The Healing Power of Pleasure (2021) — Julia Paulette Hollenbery
The Medical Voodoo (1935) — Annie Riley Hale
The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy (2012) — Ioan Ratiu
The Miracle of MSM (1999) — Jacob, Lawrence and Zucker
The Most Dangerous Book in the World — S. K. Bain
The New World Order (1990) — Ralph Epperson
The Occult Renaissance Church of Rome (2017) — Michael Hoffman
The One-Minute Cure (2008) — Madison Cavanaugh
The PCR Disaster — Illa
The Persecution and Trial of Gaston Naessens — Christopher Bird
The Philosophy of Fasting (1906) — Edward Earle Purinton
The Poisoned Needle (1957) — Eleanor McBean
The Populist Delusion (2022) — Neema Parvini
The Power of the Powerless (1978) — Václav Havel
The Shadows of Power (1988) — James Perloff
The Story of Medicine (2014) — Dr. Vernon Coleman
The Top 10 Cancer Cures No One is Talking About (2011) — Danica Collins
The Truth About Contagion (2021) — Dr. Thomas Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell
The Truth About Pet Foods (2002) — Dr. Randy Wysong
The United Nations’ Global Straitjacket (1999) — Joan Veon
The UV Advantage — Dr. Michael F. Holick
The Venetian Conspiracy — Webster Tarpley
The Whole Soy Story (2005) — Kaayla Daniel
Thimerosal (2015) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
This Is Your Brain on Birth Control (2023) — Sarah E. Hill
Toilet Training in Less Than a Day (1976) — Nathan Azrin and Richard Foxx
The Diaper-Free Baby (2007) — Christine Gross-Loh
Toxic Superfoods (2023) — Sally K. Norton
Tragedy and Hope 101 — Joseph Plummer
Tripping over the Truth (2019) — Travis Christofferson
Tuberculosis (Consumption) Not Contagious (1897) — Dr. Charles Dulles
Tuning the Human Biofield (2021) — Eileen Day McKusick
Turtles All The Way Down — Anonymous
Tyranny of the Status Quo (1983) — Milton and Rose Friedman
Vaccination: Proved Useless and Dangerous (1889) — Alfred R. Wallace
Vaccinations: How Vaccines Wreck Immunity (2015) — Dr. Jack and Mary Stockwell
Vaccines and Autoimmunity (2015) — (controlled opposition analysis)
Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality (2025) — John Leake and Dr. Peter McCullough
Vaccinosis: The Mark of the Beast (2009) — Dr. Patricia Jordan
Vax Facts — Dr. Paul Thomas and DeeDee Hoover
Virus Mania (2021) — Engelbrecht, Köhnlein, Bailey and Scoglio
War is a Racket (1935) — Smedley D. Butler
Warriors and Worriers — Joyce F. Benenson
Watermelons (2012) — James Delingpole
We — Yevgeny Zamyatin
What is Money? The Saylor Series (2022) — Michael Saylor and Robert Breedlove
What Really Makes You Ill? (2019) — Dawn Lester and David Parker
When the Body Says No (2003) — Gabor Maté
Who Paid The Piper (1999) — Frances Stonor Saunders
Why and How Doctors Kill More People than Cancer (2011) — Dr. Vernon Coleman
Why Materialism Is Baloney (2014) — Bernardo Kastrup
Willful Blindness (2012) — Margaret Heffernan
World Without Cancer (1974) — G. Edward Griffin
Your Baby’s Microbiome (2017) — Toni Harman and Alex Wakeford
Your Guide to Cellular Health — Dr. Joseph Mercola
Zero Accountability in a Failed System (2025) — Dr. Sherri Tenpenny