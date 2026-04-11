Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
1h

Great interview. It takes courage to stand up for science, reason, evidence and ethics in a world in which such concepts are being demeaned and degraded - because they fail to sustain the "official narrative" - of the day. Thank you for your very important work Dr. Hickey. I have read all of your and Dr. Rancourt's covid research along the way and found it to pose some of the very most important and compelling challenges to the government narratives parroted "evidence-free" by all Western MSM. Great work!

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Cobie's avatar
Cobie
1h

Excellent interview! Thank you Mr Hickey!

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