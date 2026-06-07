Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Carol Taylor's avatar
Carol Taylor
37m

A must read! Knowledge is Golden !

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Nick Hudson's avatar
Nick Hudson
2m

Thank you for the kind introductory words. The reason I invested so much time in this was that the questions were so artfully crafted.

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