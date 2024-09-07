Vaccines are a cult in a vial, an idea that has supplanted religion and yet claims to be secular. The idea of vaccines hits about as hard as high-grade heroin and is just as addictive. Because vaccines are in fact toxic trash the idea of vaccines causes people to lose their minds and their lives. The idea of vaccines is destroying our society and all of western civilization. – Toby Rogers

Vaccination is violence, for poisoning is violence.

Poisoning after hypnosis or force is violation. Rape.

Vaccination is societal rape.

Society is raped by a government it can see, but by a force it cannot.

I was first introduced to Harris Coulter by Toby Rogers.

And so, it is only fitting that I am going to sprinkle Toby’s recent essay “Vaccines are an ideology” throughout.

With thanks to Harris Coulter.

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -35:05

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Vaccination Social Violence And Criminalty By Harris Coulter Unbekoming Book Summary 195KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality: The Medical Assault on the American Brain (1990)

By Harris Coulter

Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality: The Medical Assault on the American Brain: Coulter, Harris: 9781556430848: Amazon.com: Books

45 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is the central thesis of the book discussed in the book?

The central thesis is that childhood vaccination programs cause a wide range of neurologic disabilities, which in turn produce the majority of autistics, minimally brain-damaged individuals, and sociopaths. These neurological issues have undermined the American educational system and society, leading to the highest crime rate in U.S. history over the past two decades. The book argues that vaccine-induced encephalitis is the root cause of these widespread neurological problems.

The "Well Baby" Visit - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 2: How does the book define autism and when did it first appear?

Autism is described as a condition characterized by self-absorbed alienation, where children have difficulty relating to others and their surroundings. The book states that autism first appeared in the United States in the early 1940s, coinciding with the widespread introduction of whooping cough (pertussis) vaccination. Dr. Leo Kanner published the first description of autism in 1943, identifying it as a new mental illness in young people.

The Autism Vaccine - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 3: What are some of the key symptoms of autism described?

Key symptoms of autism described in the book include extreme aloneness, inability to relate to people and situations, lack of communication, resistance to change, and obsessive desire for sameness. Autistic children often have difficulty with eye contact, struggle with empathy, and may exhibit repetitive behaviors. The book also mentions impaired language development, unusual responses to sensory stimuli, and difficulties with abstract thinking and symbolization.

Autism-Friendly City - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Think about how powerful vaccines are AS AN IDEA. The injectable biological products themselves do not work as advertised and cause catastrophic side effects; nearly all of the supposed benefits from vaccines actually come from clean water, having enough food to eat, sanitation systems, etc. But as an idea, vaccines have the unrivaled ability to hypnotize people and convince them to abandon their core values. – Toby Rogers

Question 4: How does the book explain the rise in autism diagnoses since the 1940s?

The book attributes the rise in autism diagnoses directly to the expansion of childhood vaccination programs, particularly the pertussis vaccine. It argues that the first cases of autism emerged in the United States when vaccination against whooping cough was becoming increasingly popular and widespread. The book suggests a clear chronological parallel between the introduction and expansion of vaccination programs and the increase in autism cases in various countries.

1 in 36 - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 5: What is minimal brain damage and how is it related to autism?

Minimal brain damage is described as a condition characterized by hyperactivity, attention deficits, and learning disabilities. The book presents it as part of a spectrum of neurological disorders caused by vaccine-induced encephalitis, with autism being a more severe manifestation. Both conditions are said to share similar underlying neurological impairments and are presented as different expressions of the same fundamental problem – brain damage resulting from childhood vaccinations.

Epidemic Denial - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 6: How does the book describe the symptoms of minimal brain damage?

Minimal brain damage is characterized by hyperactivity, short attention span, and learning disabilities. Symptoms include impulsiveness, low frustration tolerance, and difficulty in school. The book also mentions sleep disturbances, clumsiness, and speech problems. These children often struggle with reading, writing, and arithmetic. The condition is said to affect boys more frequently than girls and can persist into adulthood.

Jamison's Story - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Vaccines make scientists and doctors completely abandon science and medicine. Double blind randomized controlled trials? Who needs those? Postmarket surveillance? Why would we do that? Automated reporting of side effects? What, are you some kind of nutter? – Toby Rogers

Question 7: What is the post-encephalitic syndrome and how does it relate to autism and minimal brain damage?

Post-encephalitic syndrome refers to the long-term neurological effects following encephalitis (brain inflammation). The book argues that autism and minimal brain damage are manifestations of this syndrome, primarily caused by vaccine-induced encephalitis. Symptoms of post-encephalitic syndrome overlap with those of autism and minimal brain damage, including behavioral changes, learning difficulties, and neurological impairments. The book presents these conditions as part of a continuum of neurological damage resulting from childhood vaccinations.

Autophagy - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 8: How does the book link childhood vaccinations to neurological disorders?

The book posits that childhood vaccinations, particularly the pertussis vaccine, cause encephalitis (brain inflammation) in many children. This vaccine-induced encephalitis is said to result in various neurological disorders, including autism and minimal brain damage. The book argues that the chronological parallel between the introduction and expansion of vaccination programs and the rise in neurological disorders provides evidence for this link. It also cites symptomatic similarities between vaccine reactions and the onset of these disorders.

Real Autism Science - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 9: What evidence does the book provide for the connection between vaccines and neurological damage?

The book primarily relies on chronological correlations and symptomatic parallels. It points to the emergence of autism in the 1940s coinciding with widespread pertussis vaccination, and the increase in neurological disorders as vaccination programs expanded. The book also cites similarities between acute vaccine reactions and the symptoms of conditions like autism and minimal brain damage. Additionally, it references studies on experimental allergic encephalomyelitis and the known ability of vaccines to cause encephalitis in some cases.

Less is More - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Vaccines cause people on the political left to completely abandon their understanding of capital. The left pretends that vaccines descend like magic from the sky with no relationship to corporate power or profit. The left conceives of doctors and scientists in general and vaccinologists in particular as a priestly class (without the pedophilia) unbothered by worldly concerns like paying the mortgage or keeping up with the Joneses. – Toby Rogers

Question 10: How does the book describe the impact of neurological disorders on education and literacy?

The book argues that widespread neurological disorders have severely impacted education and literacy in the United States. It cites declining SAT scores since the 1960s and increasing rates of illiteracy and innumeracy. The book claims that learning disabilities, attention deficits, and behavioral problems resulting from vaccine-induced neurological damage have undermined the educational system. It suggests that a significant portion of the population struggles with basic reading, writing, and math skills due to these neurological impairments.

Australian Autism - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 11: What does the book say about the rise in violent crime and its potential connection to neurological disorders?

The book argues that the rise in violent crime since the 1960s is largely attributable to neurological disorders caused by childhood vaccinations. It suggests that individuals with vaccine-induced brain damage often struggle with impulse control, empathy, and rational decision-making, leading to increased violent behavior. The book draws parallels between the symptoms of post-encephalitic syndrome and characteristics of violent criminals, proposing that the vaccination program has produced a generation prone to aggressive and antisocial behavior.

Epidemic Denial - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 12: How does the book explain the emergence of the "sociopathic personality"?

The book presents the sociopathic personality as an extreme manifestation of the post-encephalitic syndrome. It argues that individuals with vaccine-induced neurological damage may develop traits such as lack of empathy, impulsiveness, and inability to form lasting relationships. The book suggests that these characteristics, combined with cognitive deficits and emotional immaturity, can lead to sociopathic behavior. It proposes that the increase in sociopathic personalities is a direct result of widespread childhood vaccination programs.

Doran Fink (He/Him) - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Vaccines lead people on the political right to completely abandon their theory of the state. Heretofore the right claimed that the state could do almost nothing right (with the possible exception of the military). But when it comes to vaccines, the right is suddenly rapturous about the ability of the state to create new and novel medical products for the good of the people. – Toby Rogers

Question 13: What criticisms does the book make of the medical profession's approach to vaccines?

The book strongly criticizes the medical profession for what it describes as hubris and negligence regarding vaccination programs. It accuses the medical establishment of ignoring or dismissing evidence of vaccine-induced neurological damage, and of failing to adequately investigate the long-term consequences of vaccinations. The book also criticizes the profession for its insistence on mandatory vaccination policies and for what it sees as an overly aggressive vaccination schedule for infants and young children.

Interview with Larry Cook - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 14: How does the book describe the impact of neurological disorders on family life?

The book suggests that neurological disorders resulting from vaccinations have had a profound negative impact on family life. It describes the challenges faced by families with children suffering from autism, minimal brain damage, or other neurological issues. These challenges include emotional stress, financial burden, and strain on relationships. The book also implies that the prevalence of these disorders has contributed to higher rates of divorce and family breakdown.

Interview with Mary Beth Rosenstiel - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 15: What does the book say about the prevalence of learning disabilities and their potential causes?

The book argues that learning disabilities are far more prevalent than officially recognized, potentially affecting 15-20% of school children. It attributes this high prevalence directly to neurological damage caused by childhood vaccinations. The book suggests that conditions such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, and attention deficit disorders are manifestations of vaccine-induced brain damage. It criticizes the educational system and medical profession for failing to recognize the true extent and cause of these learning disabilities.

Ending Autism - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Vaccines compel the leaders of civil society to completely abandon the notion of civil society. Citizens are being maimed and killed every day by vaccines and the leaders of civil society have stepped forward to ask, ‘How can we help to maim and kill even more people to better serve the fascist Pharma state?’ – Toby Rogers

Question 16: How does the book link neurological disorders to drug and alcohol addiction?

The book argues that neurological disorders caused by childhood vaccinations predispose individuals to drug and alcohol addiction. It suggests that those with minimal brain damage or other neurological issues often turn to substances to self-medicate or cope with their symptoms. The book also points out that the use of stimulant medications to treat conditions like ADHD may lead to later substance abuse. It proposes that the rise in drug and alcohol addiction since the 1960s is partly attributable to the neurological damage caused by widespread vaccination programs.

Interview with Twilah Hiari - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 17: What does the book say about the rise in childhood asthma and its potential causes?

The book links the increase in childhood asthma to vaccine-induced neurological damage. It suggests that impairment of the cranial nerves controlling respiration, caused by vaccine-induced encephalitis, may result in various breathing difficulties, including asthma. The book notes a significant increase in childhood asthma rates since the 1970s and proposes that this rise correlates with the expansion of childhood vaccination programs. It also suggests a potential connection between asthma, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and vaccine reactions.

Interview with Mary Beth Rosenstiel - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 18: How does the book describe the economic impact of widespread neurological disorders?

The book argues that the economic impact of widespread neurological disorders is substantial. It cites increased educational costs due to the need for special education programs and services for children with learning disabilities and behavioral issues. The book also mentions the long-term economic consequences of reduced workforce productivity due to cognitive impairments and the costs associated with increased crime rates. Additionally, it suggests that the healthcare costs for managing chronic neurological conditions represent a significant economic burden.

The Political Economy of Autism - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

THE IDEA OF VACCINES is that we are in control, that we know what we are doing, that we have conquered nature, that we can stop all disease, and ultimately that we can live forever. The idea of vaccines is that we are God — omniscient, benevolent, infallible, timeless. – Toby Rogers

Question 19: What criticisms does the book make of psychological and psychiatric approaches to behavioral disorders?

The book strongly criticizes psychological and psychiatric approaches to behavioral disorders, particularly in relation to autism and minimal brain damage. It argues that these approaches often mistakenly attribute neurological problems to emotional or environmental factors, ignoring the underlying physical brain damage. The book is particularly critical of psychoanalytic theories that blame parents, especially mothers, for their children's neurological issues. It contends that these approaches have led to ineffective treatments and unnecessary guilt for parents.

Refrigerator Mother - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 20: How does the book explain the rise in childhood obesity and eating disorders?

The book suggests that childhood obesity and eating disorders may be linked to vaccine-induced neurological damage. It proposes that impairment of the brain centers controlling appetite and metabolism, caused by vaccine-induced encephalitis, could lead to these conditions. The book notes that post-encephalitic patients often experienced weight gain or loss, and draws parallels to modern increases in obesity and eating disorders. It also suggests that conditions like anorexia and bulimia may be neurological in origin rather than purely psychological.

Interview with Kerri Rivera - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 21: What does the book say about the impact of neurological disorders on sexual behavior?

The book suggests that neurological disorders resulting from vaccination can lead to abnormal sexual behavior. It describes how individuals with post-encephalitic syndrome may exhibit hypersexuality, sexual precocity, or deviant sexual behaviors. The book argues that the "sexual revolution" of the 1960s might be partly attributed to the neurological effects of widespread vaccination. It also links neurological damage to increased rates of sexual crimes and the inability to form healthy intimate relationships.

Interview with Guillemette Crépeaux - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

For the last two thousands years, most people in the west believed that we were expelled from paradise because of our sinful nature but that we can live forever through our faith in Jesus Christ. Now the vaccine religion would have us believe that the sole cause of death is viruses and our own defective genes but that we can live forever through our faith in The Science.™ - Toby Rogers

Question 22: How does the book describe the long-term consequences of vaccine-induced neurological damage?

The book portrays the long-term consequences as severe and far-reaching. It argues that vaccine-induced neurological damage leads to lifelong impairments in cognitive function, emotional regulation, and social behavior. The book suggests these impairments contribute to educational failures, unemployment, substance abuse, criminal behavior, and the breakdown of family structures. It also proposes that the cumulative effect of widespread neurological damage has fundamentally altered the fabric of American society.

Interview with Anne Dachel - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 23: What does the book say about the differences in vaccination policies between the US and other countries?

The book contrasts the extensive mandatory vaccination schedule in the United States with more limited programs in other countries. It notes that many Western European countries only require tetanus and oral polio vaccinations, while the U.S. mandates a much broader range of vaccines. The book suggests that these differences in policy may account for lower rates of certain neurological disorders in other countries. It also criticizes the U.S. for what it perceives as an overly aggressive vaccination schedule, particularly for infants.

Interview with Dr Kenneth Stoller - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 24: How does the book explain the apparent rise in left-handedness and ambidexterity?

The book proposes that the observed increase in left-handedness and ambidexterity may be a result of vaccine-induced neurological damage. It suggests that encephalitis can affect brain lateralization, leading to changes in hand dominance. The book cites studies showing higher rates of left-handedness among individuals with learning disabilities and other neurological issues. It argues that the rising rates of left-handedness in younger generations may be indicative of widespread subclinical brain damage from vaccinations.

Vaccination: The best of all possible worlds. (substack.com)

Vaccines are a cult in a vial, an idea that has supplanted religion and yet claims to be secular. The idea of vaccines hits about as hard as high-grade heroin and is just as addictive. Because vaccines are in fact toxic trash the idea of vaccines causes people to lose their minds and their lives. The idea of vaccines is destroying our society and all of western civilization. – Toby Rogers

Question 25: What does the book say about the impact of neurological disorders on sleep patterns?

The book describes various sleep disturbances as common features of vaccine-induced neurological disorders. It mentions problems such as insomnia, nightmares, night terrors, and irregular sleep-wake cycles as symptoms of post-encephalitic syndrome. The book suggests that these sleep issues are neurological in origin, rather than psychological. It also proposes that the observed increase in sleep disorders in the general population may be partly attributable to widespread subclinical neurological damage from vaccinations.

SIDS - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 26: How does the book describe the connection between neurological disorders and cranial nerve palsies?

The book argues that vaccine-induced neurological disorders often involve impairment of cranial nerves. It describes various symptoms related to cranial nerve palsies, including visual disturbances, hearing problems, speech difficulties, and breathing issues. The book suggests that these cranial nerve impairments are direct results of vaccine-induced encephalitis and contribute to the complex symptomatology of conditions like autism and minimal brain damage. It also proposes that seemingly disparate symptoms can be unified under the concept of post-encephalitic syndrome.

Interview with Mary Holland - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 27: What does the book say about the prevalence of headaches and migraines in individuals with neurological disorders?

The book indicates that headaches and migraines are common among individuals with vaccine-induced neurological disorders. It suggests that these headaches are a direct result of brain inflammation caused by vaccinations. The book also notes that headaches were a frequent symptom in historical cases of encephalitis and draws parallels to modern increases in headache prevalence, especially among children and adolescents. It proposes that the rise in migraine headaches may be another manifestation of widespread subclinical neurological damage.

Interview with Judy Wilyman PhD - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 28: How does the book explain the rise in childhood allergies and autoimmune disorders?

The book links the increase in childhood allergies and autoimmune disorders to vaccine-induced neurological damage. It argues that vaccines can trigger an abnormal immune response, leading to allergic hypersensitivity and autoimmune reactions. The book suggests that the immune system disruption caused by vaccines may contribute to conditions such as asthma, food allergies, and various autoimmune diseases. It also proposes that the rising rates of these conditions correlate with the expansion of childhood vaccination programs.

Allergy - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 29: What does the book say about the impact of neurological disorders on language development?

The book describes various language development issues as common features of vaccine-induced neurological disorders. It mentions problems such as delayed speech, difficulty with language comprehension, and impaired communication skills. The book argues that these language issues are direct results of brain damage caused by vaccinations, particularly affecting areas of the brain responsible for language processing. It also suggests that the observed increases in speech and language disorders in children may be attributable to widespread vaccination programs.

Interview with Jennifer Margulis - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 30: How does the book describe the connection between neurological disorders and impulsive behavior?

The book strongly links impulsive behavior to vaccine-induced neurological disorders. It argues that damage to areas of the brain responsible for impulse control and decision-making results in increased impulsivity. The book describes this impulsiveness as a key feature of conditions like minimal brain damage and sociopathic personality. It suggests that the rise in impulsive behaviors, including criminal acts, can be traced back to neurological damage caused by childhood vaccinations. The book also proposes that the "irresistible impulse" often cited in criminal cases is a manifestation of this vaccine-induced brain damage.

Interview with Josh Walkos - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 31: What does the book say about the prevalence of depression and suicide in individuals with neurological disorders?

The book suggests that depression and suicidal tendencies are common among individuals with vaccine-induced neurological disorders. It argues that the emotional instability, social difficulties, and cognitive impairments associated with these disorders can lead to chronic depression. The book notes an increase in depression and suicide rates, particularly among adolescents and young adults, and links this trend to the neurological effects of childhood vaccinations. It also proposes that the apparent rise in depression and suicide since the 1960s correlates with the first vaccinated generation reaching adolescence and adulthood.

Interview with Dr. Kevin Stillwagon - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 32: How does the book explain the apparent decline in IQ scores since the 1960s?

The book attributes the decline in IQ scores since the 1960s to widespread neurological damage caused by vaccination programs. It argues that vaccine-induced brain damage has led to cognitive impairments in a significant portion of the population, resulting in lower average IQ scores. The book cites declining SAT scores and other standardized test results as evidence of this trend. It suggests that the timing of this decline coincides with the first heavily vaccinated generation reaching school age and taking these tests.

Stanley Plotkin - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

[Unbekoming: I’m now wondering whether “fluoride causes IQ reduction” is actually a limited hangout. Partially true, but not the primary truth. I don’t believe any of the fluoride studies control for vaccination.]

Question 33: What does the book say about the impact of neurological disorders on mathematical ability?

The book argues that vaccine-induced neurological disorders have significantly impaired mathematical abilities in the population. It describes conditions such as dyscalculia (difficulty with basic arithmetic) as manifestations of brain damage caused by vaccinations. The book cites declining math scores in standardized tests and international comparisons as evidence of this trend. It suggests that the observed deterioration in mathematical skills correlates with the expansion of childhood vaccination programs and the resulting neurological damage.

Dare to Question - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 34: How does the book describe the long-term social consequences of widespread neurological damage?

The book paints a grim picture of the long-term social consequences of vaccine-induced neurological damage. It argues that this damage has led to a breakdown in social structures, increased crime rates, declining educational standards, and economic challenges. The book suggests that the cumulative effect of widespread neurological impairment has fundamentally altered American society, contributing to issues such as drug addiction, family instability, and social alienation. It proposes that many of the social problems faced today are direct or indirect results of the vaccination programs implemented since the 1940s.

We don't vaccinate! - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 35: What solutions or recommendations does the book propose to address the issues raised?

The book recommends immediate suspension of all childhood vaccination programs pending a thorough investigation of their impact on public health. It advocates for making vaccinations voluntary rather than mandatory. The book suggests that the medical profession's monopoly on health-related matters should be curtailed, arguing that this monopoly has led to the current situation. It also calls for a reevaluation of the medical approach to neurological and behavioral disorders, emphasizing the need to recognize their potential origins in vaccine-induced brain damage. The book urges a shift away from purely psychological or social explanations for these issues towards a neurological understanding.

The Denmark “Aaby” Study - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 36: How does the book describe the historical context of encephalitis and its connection to vaccination programs?

The book traces the history of encephalitis outbreaks, particularly focusing on the epidemic encephalitis lethargica of the 1920s and 1930s. It argues that the symptoms observed in these historical cases closely resemble those seen in modern vaccine-induced neurological disorders. The book suggests that the increase in encephalitis cases following the introduction of widespread vaccination programs provides evidence for a causal link between vaccines and neurological damage.

Childhood Vaccination - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 37: What does the book say about "developmental delay" and its relationship to vaccine-induced neurological damage?

The book presents "developmental delay" as a key feature of vaccine-induced neurological damage. It argues that encephalitis caused by vaccinations can interrupt or impair normal neurological development, leading to delays in physical, cognitive, and emotional maturation. The book suggests that many cases of developmental delay diagnosed today are actually manifestations of vaccine-induced brain damage, resulting in a prolonged state of neurological immaturity.

Vaccination: The Hidden Truth - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 38: How does the book criticize the use of psychoactive medications to treat symptoms of neurological disorders in children?

The book strongly criticizes the widespread use of psychoactive medications, such as stimulants and antidepressants, to treat children with neurological disorders. It argues that these medications merely mask symptoms without addressing the underlying neurological damage caused by vaccines. The book suggests that such treatments can lead to further neurological harm and increase the risk of substance abuse later in life. It also criticizes the medical profession for overprescribing these drugs and potentially contributing to the drug addiction epidemic.

Grey Wolves - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 39: What does the book say about genetic factors potentially influencing susceptibility to vaccine damage?

The book acknowledges the possibility of genetic factors influencing susceptibility to vaccine damage. It suggests that some individuals may be genetically predisposed to react more severely to vaccines, resulting in neurological damage. However, the book argues that this genetic susceptibility does not negate the role of vaccines in causing widespread neurological disorders. Instead, it proposes that vaccination programs are causing harm to a genetically diverse population, with some individuals being more severely affected than others.

Health Freedom Defense Fund - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 40: How does the book describe the role of the medical-industrial complex in perpetuating vaccination programs?

The book portrays the medical-industrial complex as a powerful force perpetuating vaccination programs despite evidence of harm. It argues that the alliance between medical organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and government agencies has created a self-reinforcing system that prioritizes vaccination over safety concerns. The book suggests that financial interests and professional prestige have led the medical establishment to ignore or suppress evidence of vaccine-induced neurological damage, thereby continuing to promote and expand vaccination programs.

The McDowell Triplets - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 41: What analysis does the book provide regarding the economic incentives behind the promotion of vaccination programs?

The book argues that strong economic incentives drive the promotion of vaccination programs. It suggests that pharmaceutical companies profit significantly from vaccine production and sales, while the medical profession benefits from the ongoing management of vaccine-induced chronic conditions. The book also points out that the economic burden of widespread neurological disorders is largely borne by families and society, rather than by those promoting and implementing vaccination programs. It implies that these economic factors contribute to the continued expansion of vaccination schedules despite potential risks.

Necessity - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 42: How does the book characterize the role of the media and public health officials in shaping public perception of vaccines?

The book criticizes the media and public health officials for presenting a one-sided view of vaccination, emphasizing benefits while downplaying or ignoring risks. It argues that these entities have largely accepted and promoted the medical establishment's stance on vaccines without critical investigation. The book suggests that this uncritical acceptance has led to a public perception of vaccines as universally safe and necessary, making it difficult for alternative viewpoints or concerns about vaccine safety to gain traction in public discourse.

Grandmother - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 43: What does the book say about potential differences in vaccine effects between various racial or ethnic groups?

The book suggests that there may be differences in vaccine effects among racial or ethnic groups, particularly noting that African American children might be more susceptible to vaccine-induced neurological damage. It cites studies indicating higher rates of certain vaccine-related conditions, such as autism and asthma, in African American populations. The book proposes that these differences could be due to genetic factors, lower birth weights, or socioeconomic conditions that may increase vulnerability to vaccine reactions.

The Poisoning - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 44: How does the book critique the scientific research supporting vaccine safety and efficacy?

The book strongly criticizes the scientific research supporting vaccine safety and efficacy, arguing that it is inadequate and often biased. It suggests that many studies fail to consider long-term neurological effects of vaccines, focusing instead on short-term measures of efficacy and immediate adverse reactions. The book also claims that research is often conducted or funded by parties with vested interests in promoting vaccines, leading to potential conflicts of interest. It argues for more independent, long-term studies on the neurological impacts of vaccination.

The Unvaccinated - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 45: What alternative explanations for the rise in neurological disorders does the book explore and criticize?

The book acknowledges but ultimately dismisses various alternative explanations proposed by mainstream medicine for the rise in neurological disorders. These include improved diagnostic criteria, greater awareness, environmental toxins, and changes in parenting or educational practices. The book argues that these explanations are insufficient to account for the dramatic increase in conditions such as autism and learning disabilities. It contends that the medical establishment has promoted these alternative explanations to deflect attention from the potential role of vaccines in causing widespread neurological damage.

Dissolving My Vaxxed Illusions - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.