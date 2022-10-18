“The Unvaccinated”, it sounds like the title of a horror movie co-produced by the FDA and the CDC.

I wrote this in June 2022, when I first watched Vaxxed 2.

Infertility, Vaccines, Teflon and Ukraine. (substack.com)

If you were going to only watch one doco, watch Vaxxed 2. If you were only going to spend 30 minutes then just watch the last 30 minutes of Vaxxed 2 and listen to all the parents of unvaccinated children tell you how healthy these kids are, how they never go to the doctor, how they have hardly ever been ill and if ill, it’s mild and short. This is the only place I am aware of where we get to SEE the vision of what our children (and all of us for that matter) might have been like had we not pumped them with a toxic stew. Oh, and another theme among the unvaxxed kids is just how smart they are…

I lied, it’s actually not the last 30 mins, but the last 21 mins, which I have cut out and headlined this stack piece with.

This is the baseline.

This is what a human being not injected with 72 doses (US), 42 doses (Australia), that include a total of 38 chemicals, looks like.

Who should watch this 21-minute extract?

If you raised vaccinated children and are open to seeing how we were led astray.

If you are planning on having a baby.

If you have a baby and have started the vaccine schedule…it’s never too late to just stop.

If you are a grand-parent and you think you have a chance of talking some sense to your kids.

Who else have I missed?

If these unvaccinated kids were dying of disease, then the CDC and the FDA and the TGA (Australia) would be right.

But seeing that they are not, then all the lettered agencies and the propaganda they fund and spew, are wrong.

This from Handley in his magnificent book How to end the autism epidemic, discussing the one ingredient out of thirty-eight that has been “studied” by the authorities:

And here are all thirty-eight vaccine ingredients. Once again I’ve underlined (bold) the one that has been studied for its relationship to autism: 2-Phenoxyethanol, albumin, aluminum hydroxide, aluminum potassium sulfate, amino acids, ammonium sulfate, antibiotics, bovine components, bovine serum, chick embryo cell culture, culture, detergent, dextrose, enzymes, formaldehyde, gelatin, glutaraldehyde, human components, human embryonic cells, lactalbumin hydrolysate, medium 199, mineral salts, monosodium l-glutamate, phenol, phosphate, polymixin B sulfate, polysorbate-80, potassium aluminum sulfate, potassium chloride, potassium phosphate monobasic, sodium borate, sodium chloride, sodium phosphate dibasic, sorbitol, soy peptone, sucrose, thimerosal, vero (monkey kidney) cells, and yeast protein. Do you think it’s reasonable to say, “Case closed; we’ve studied vaccines and autism”?

The other 37 have not been studied for their relationship to autism.

Here is Handley (from the crowd) talk to “the doctors” or should I say Cult Members.

This YouTube comment summed it up:

Those two doctors are on the take, no question. The gentlemen in the audience supplied facts and studies proving his statements and the doctor basically said 'You're a big meanie and I won't listen to you' in so many words.

I am absolutely fascinated by unvaccinated children.

And in awe of their parents.

I look at our two wonderful kids and reflect on their pain and suffering from vaccine injury, and what a different reality, via a different sliding door, would have looked like. Parents in deep sleep are easily manipulated into sacrificing their children to the orthodoxy.

Considering my interest in the “baseline state” I recently came across this website which opens with a good 15-minute video about an unvaccinated family and their three children. It is now part of the “baseline” collateral.

Unvaccinated Children: A Beacon of Hope for Humanity

