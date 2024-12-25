If you’ve been following the DMSO discussion you would know that A Midwestern Doctor has created a magnificent multi-part series diving into the subject in great detail.

Recently Dr Robert Yoho has collated all the parts and added a very helpful index.

Surviving Healthcare | Robert Yoho, MD | Substack

A Midwestern Doctor Dmso Posts 9.92MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I’ve decided to further promote and amplify this collection/handbook with my own synthesis and summary below.

With thanks to the incredibly important work of A Midwestern Doctor.

The Forgotten Side of Medicine | A Midwestern Doctor | Substack

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -53:48

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

1× 0:00 -17:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Related

Healing with DMSO

DMSO Nature’s Healer

The DMSO Handbook for Doctors

I’m going to steal Dr Robert Yoho’s disclaimer:

The information presented here is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice.

If you think I am your doctor, you are deluded, and if you think medical care can be run out of a Substack, you are crazy. But if you yearn for a day when chlorine dioxide, DMSO, and common sense will replace Rockefeller medicine, join the club. It cannot come too soon.

12-point summary

1. Revolutionary Discovery and Properties DMSO represents a fundamental shift in medical treatment, as it can rapidly enter the body through any route of administration and cross biological barriers that normally block other substances. This simple chemical, discovered as a paper manufacturing byproduct, demonstrated unprecedented abilities to carry other substances throughout the body while simultaneously protecting cells from death under various stressful conditions.

The compound's remarkable safety profile, with no deaths linked to its use among millions of users over 60 years, sets it apart from common medications like NSAIDs and opioids that kill tens of thousands annually. Its ability to serve multiple therapeutic functions simultaneously - reducing inflammation, improving circulation, relieving pain, and protecting cells - makes it unique in medical science.

2. Medical Applications and Success Rates DMSO consistently demonstrated 80-90% success rates across a wide range of conditions, from acute injuries to chronic diseases. Its applications include treating strokes, spinal cord injuries, autoimmune conditions, arthritis, burns, and even previously "incurable" conditions like scleroderma and Down Syndrome.

Clinical evidence showed dramatic results, such as stroke patients recovering function when treated within hours, paralyzed individuals regaining mobility, and children with Down Syndrome achieving unprecedented developmental progress. These outcomes were consistently reproduced across thousands of cases and multiple research centers worldwide.

3. FDA Opposition and Regulatory Barriers The FDA's campaign against DMSO began with concerns about managing multiple applications but evolved into a broader power struggle over medical regulation. Under Commissioner Goddard, the agency implemented aggressive enforcement tactics, including police-style raids, threats of criminal prosecution, and media manipulation to discourage DMSO research and use.

This opposition persisted despite extensive safety data and positive clinical results, with the FDA maintaining barriers through rigid interpretation of testing requirements that DMSO couldn't meet due to its distinctive properties. The agency's handling of DMSO established precedents for suppressing promising treatments that continue to impact medical innovation today.

4. Research and Scientific Evidence By 1991, over 3,000 clinical studies involving more than 500,000 patients had documented DMSO's safety and efficacy. Multiple international symposiums presented extensive research showing positive results across numerous conditions, with particularly strong evidence in treating acute injuries, inflammation, and neurological conditions.

The research was notable for its breadth and consistency, with positive results reproduced across multiple species, research centers, and countries. However, the FDA's insistence on double-blind studies - impossible due to DMSO's characteristic odor and immediate effects - created an arbitrary barrier to approval despite this extensive evidence.

5. Public and Professional Response Initial public response to DMSO was overwhelmingly positive, with demand spreading rapidly as patients experienced dramatic recoveries. By 1965, over 100,000 people were using DMSO, and many doctors incorporated it into their practices despite regulatory restrictions.

This widespread adoption led to the development of a significant black market and cross-border treatment centers, particularly in Mexico. Several states eventually passed legislation to legalize DMSO use within their borders, demonstrating strong public and professional support despite federal opposition.

6. International Adoption vs US Restriction While the FDA restricted DMSO use in the United States, many other countries maintained its availability based on positive clinical evidence. Countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Soviet Union approved DMSO for various medical applications, creating a stark contrast with U.S. policy.

This international-domestic divide highlighted how regulatory policy, rather than scientific evidence, drove DMSO's limited availability in the United States. The contrast became particularly evident at international research symposiums, where European scientists showed much greater openness to DMSO's therapeutic potential.

7. Economic and Industry Impact Initially, major pharmaceutical companies invested heavily in DMSO development, with six leading companies competing to bring it to market. However, FDA opposition effectively ended this interest, as companies feared regulatory retaliation affecting their other products.

This demonstrates how regulatory pressure can discourage even large pharmaceutical companies from developing promising treatments, particularly when those treatments might compete with existing profitable drugs. The economic impact extended beyond pharmaceuticals, affecting medical practice patterns and creating alternative markets for DMSO access.

8. Scientific Innovation and Suppression DMSO's story illustrates how institutional barriers can suppress medical innovation despite strong scientific evidence. The contrast between early research freedom, which led to numerous discoveries, and later regulatory restrictions shows how bureaucratic control can limit scientific progress.

This suppression established patterns that continue to affect medical innovation today, where promising treatments may be overlooked or abandoned due to regulatory hurdles rather than scientific merit. The DMSO case demonstrates how regulatory frameworks can prioritize control over advancement.

9. Medical Freedom and Patient Access The DMSO controversy highlighted fundamental tensions between regulatory protection and medical freedom. Patients and doctors often found themselves forced to choose between following federal restrictions and accessing potentially life-changing treatment.

This conflict led to various workarounds, including state-level legalization and cross-border treatment, demonstrating how regulatory restrictions can create parallel systems of medical care. The situation raised enduring questions about balancing safety oversight with treatment access.

10. Political and Legislative Response Congressional intervention, including multiple hearings and investigations, proved unable to overcome FDA resistance to DMSO. Despite clear evidence of arbitrary standards and inconsistent handling, political oversight failed to significantly impact agency decision-making.

This demonstrated the limitations of legislative oversight in affecting regulatory policy, even with strong evidence of agency overreach. The political response also highlighted how bureaucratic inertia can resist change even when supported by elected officials.

11. Legacy and Current Status Though DMSO remains available today through various channels, its full potential remains largely unrealized due to decades of regulatory suppression. The single FDA approval for interstitial cystitis represents a fraction of its demonstrated therapeutic applications.

The compound's history serves as a cautionary tale about regulatory overreach and lost medical opportunities. Despite continued evidence of its value, institutional barriers established during its suppression continue to limit its integration into mainstream medicine.

12. Lessons for Medical Innovation DMSO's story provides crucial insights into the challenges facing medical innovation, particularly for treatments that don't fit traditional pharmaceutical models. The case demonstrates how regulatory frameworks designed to ensure safety can instead become barriers to beneficial treatments.

The experience offers important lessons about the need for flexible regulatory approaches that can accommodate novel treatments while maintaining appropriate safety oversight. It also highlights the importance of preserving medical freedom and professional judgment in treatment decisions.

50 Questions & Answers

1. What is DMSO and how was it discovered?

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a simple chemical compound composed of two methyl groups and an oxygen atom bonded to sulfur, naturally occurring in small amounts in milk, tomatoes, tea, coffee, beer, clams, and cooked corn. The salty smell of the ocean is partially due to microalgae creating DMSO near the surface. It was first synthesized by Russian chemist Alexander Zaytsev in 1866 but remained largely forgotten until the 1940s when industrial chemists explored its potential as a solvent from paper manufacturing waste.

In the 1950s, Crown Zellerbach, a major American paper manufacturer, began producing DMSO and assigned chemist Robert J. Herschler to research potential uses. Through a lab accident, Herschler discovered DMSO could carry dyes through skin, leading to collaboration with Dr. Stanley Jacob who found it could rapidly enter the body and spread throughout it, regardless of application method.

2. What are the primary ways DMSO can be administered and absorbed by the body?

DMSO can be administered through multiple routes including topical application, oral consumption, intravenous delivery, and direct injection. When applied to the skin, DMSO enters the bloodstream within 5 minutes and reaches bones within an hour. Within 30 minutes of application, DMSO can be found in all tissues of the body, with highest concentrations in plasma, kidney, spleen, lung, heart, and testes.

The absorption is so efficient that over 90% of topically applied DMSO enters the body, with tissue concentrations peaking 1.5 to 2 hours after application. Orally administered DMSO reaches peak blood levels in 4 hours and becomes undetectable after 120 hours, while its metabolite MSM appears after 48 hours and disappears after 400 hours.

3. What is DMSO's safety profile compared to other common medications?

DMSO demonstrates remarkable safety compared to commonly used medications like NSAIDs and opioids. While NSAIDs and opioids each kill tens of thousands of Americans annually, DMSO has not been linked to a single death in over 60 years of widespread use by millions of people. A systematic review of published DMSO studies found only minor and transient side effects, primarily skin irritation and a garlic-like odor.

Even at extremely high doses - 3-30 times the standard dosage taken daily for 90 days - human studies showed no toxicity. Animal studies demonstrated that reaching toxic levels would require drinking roughly two quarts within an hour, which is more than most users consume over two months. This safety profile makes DMSO significantly safer than most conventional medications.

Top Five Uses

Determining the absolute "top five" uses of DMSO is challenging as the sources highlight its remarkable versatility and effectiveness for a vast range of conditions. However, based on the frequency of mentions, the strength of the evidence presented, and the transformative potential of DMSO for these specific areas, here are five prominent uses discussed:

Treating Musculoskeletal Issues: The sources repeatedly emphasize DMSO's exceptional ability to alleviate pain, reduce inflammation, and accelerate healing for a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions, including: Arthritis (Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis)

Bursitis

Tendonitis

Sprains and Strains

Back Pain

Sports Injuries Promoting Wound Healing: DMSO possesses remarkable wound-healing properties. It can be used to treat: Burns (including severe burns)

Surgical Incisions

Diabetic Ulcers

Pressure Sores

Skin Infections Managing Pain: DMSO is a potent analgesic and can be used for various types of pain, such as: Chronic Pain

Neuropathic Pain (nerve pain)

Cancer Pain

Headaches

Post-Surgical Pain Treating Neurological Conditions: DMSO has shown potential in treating a variety of challenging neurological conditions, including: Stroke

Spinal Cord Injury

Head Trauma

Down Syndrome

Alzheimer's Disease Addressing Autoimmune and Connective Tissue Disorders: The sources present evidence supporting DMSO's use for: Scleroderma

Fibromyalgia

Interstitial Cystitis

Lupus

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

The sources consistently portray DMSO as a safe and highly effective therapeutic agent with a broad spectrum of applications. While these five uses represent some of the most prominent areas of discussion, it's essential to recognize that the sources advocate for DMSO's potential in treating many other conditions as well.

4. What are the most common side effects of DMSO?

The two most frequent side effects of DMSO are skin irritation upon topical application and a characteristic garlic or clam-like odor. The skin irritation affects 50-85% of users, particularly those with fair skin, and typically disappears within 10-20 minutes. In roughly 15% of patients, this reaction is "marked," and in 3.5% it is significant enough to stop treatment, though these reactions clear within 10 days of discontinuation.

The garlic-like odor occurs in many users when DMSO is metabolized and the body cannot fully oxidize it, leading to excretion through skin and lungs. This effect typically lasts for a few hours but can persist up to 72 hours in some cases. The odor's intensity often correlates with the dose used and tends to decrease as overall health improves. A very small risk (1 in 1-2000) exists for allergic reactions.

Pets

Widely Used in Veterinary Medicine

The sources state that DMSO is fully permitted and widely used in veterinary medicine , treating many of the same conditions it's used for in humans.

This widespread use led many Americans to use "veterinary" DMSO for themselves, even though the FDA restricted its use in humans.

Applications for Pets

The sources mention several specific instances of DMSO being used to treat animals:

Musculoskeletal Conditions: A veterinary practice using 90% DMSO reported successful treatment of various musculoskeletal issues in dogs, including: ACL ruptures: DMSO halved recovery time after surgical repair, with reduced swelling and pain. Multiple fractures: A German Shepherd hit by a truck recovered rapidly after surgery with DMSO. Prosthetic implant swelling: DMSO significantly reduced swelling and sensitivity around implants. Severe tendinitis: A racing Greyhound with severe tendinitis recovered after DMSO treatment and went on to win races and set track records.

Mammary Gland Engorgement: In 25 dogs with mammary gland engorgement, applying DMSO three times daily led to cessation of lactation and reduced enlargement within three days, faster than standard treatments.

Interdigital Cysts: DMSO, combined with an antibiotic, helped treat interdigital cysts in six dogs, with most achieving complete recovery.

Flea Bite Allergies: DMSO, along with flea elimination measures, provided rapid relief from inflammation and itching caused by flea allergies in 20 dogs and cats.

Skin Problems in Cats: An author reported a case where DMSO lotion successfully treated a cat with severe skin issues, reducing pain, stopping scratching, and promoting healing.

Eye Ulcer in a Dog: A reader reported a case where DMSO cured an eye ulcer in a dog, saving the dog's eye and restoring its sight.

Stroke in a Dog: A reader shared a story of DMSO successfully treating a stroke in their dog.

Horse Studies:

The sources highlight numerous studies demonstrating DMSO's effectiveness in treating musculoskeletal conditions in horses. These studies provide evidence for its use in veterinary medicine and support its potential benefits for similar conditions in humans.

5. How does DMSO's mechanism of action differ from conventional drugs?

DMSO represents a new therapeutic principle rather than a conventional drug because it alters what enters and exits cells while protecting them from damage. Unlike traditional medications that target specific symptoms or conditions, DMSO acts as a universal solvent that can easily mix with any concentration of water and pass through biological membranes without damaging them - a property unique among known substances.

This fundamental difference allows DMSO to serve multiple functions simultaneously: it acts as an anti-inflammatory agent, improves circulation, carries other substances throughout the body, protects cells from death under stress conditions, and stabilizes proteins. This broad mechanism of action explains why DMSO can effectively treat such a wide range of conditions and why it often works when conventional treatments fail.

6. What are DMSO's most significant applications in treating neurological conditions?

DMSO demonstrates remarkable effectiveness in treating strokes, traumatic brain injuries, and spinal cord injuries - conditions where conventional medicine offers limited options. In stroke treatment, DMSO can protect brain tissue whether given immediately or hours after the event, and uniquely, it's effective for both ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes. Clinical trials showed that 63% of stroke patients achieved improved or markedly improved neurological status when treated with DMSO within 12 hours of onset.

For spinal cord injuries, DMSO has produced dramatic recoveries even in cases of complete quadriplegia. When administered within 90 minutes of injury, it can prevent paralysis entirely. Even in older injuries, DMSO has shown ability to restore some function. Multiple cases exist of patients regaining mobility after being told they would never walk again, including a sixteen-year-old girl who recovered from complete quadriplegia to walking normally after a year of DMSO treatment.

Buying DMSO

The sources recommend buying DMSO directly from reputable suppliers to ensure purity and quality. Here are the two best options mentioned:

DMSOstore.com: This online retailer specializes in DMSO products and offers a variety of options, including liquid and gel forms in different concentrations.

Jacob Lab: This brand, associated with Dr. Stanley Jacob, a pioneer in DMSO research, is also highly recommended. You can purchase their products directly from their website.

When selecting a supplier, the sources suggest considering these factors:

Purity: Look for DMSO that is at least 99.9% pure.

Packaging: Liquid DMSO should be sold in glass containers to prevent leaching of plastic.

Reputation: Choose a supplier known for quality and customer satisfaction.

Previously, the sources recommended purchasing DMSO from Amazon using links to specific brands. However, due to recent reports of those links redirecting to resellers or products being shipped in non-compliant plastic containers, it is now advised to purchase directly from the manufacturer's website.

It's crucial to use high-quality DMSO from a trusted source to ensure safety and effectiveness.

7. How effective is DMSO in treating pain and inflammatory conditions?

DMSO demonstrates exceptional effectiveness in treating both acute and chronic pain conditions, often providing immediate relief where other treatments have failed. It works through multiple mechanisms: blocking pain signal conduction in nerve fibers, reducing inflammation, relaxing muscles, and improving circulation to affected areas. Studies consistently show an 80-90% success rate in treating various types of pain, from arthritis to failed back surgery syndrome.

The anti-inflammatory effects are particularly noteworthy, as DMSO can often replace both NSAIDs and steroids while being significantly safer. It's especially effective for conditions like bursitis, tendinitis, and arthritis, where studies show most patients experience significant improvement. Professional athletes frequently used DMSO to rapidly recover from injuries that would typically end their season, often returning to play in days rather than months.

8. What evidence exists for DMSO's effectiveness in treating stroke patients?

A 2002 clinical trial demonstrated that DMSO administration within 12 hours of stroke onset resulted in 63% of patients achieving improved or markedly improved neurological status, compared to only 20% improvement in standard treatment groups. This effectiveness was particularly notable given that the study included older patients (average age 65) who typically have worse outcomes with conventional treatments.

Animal studies provide extensive supporting evidence, showing DMSO can protect brain tissue from death even when blood supply is cut off, prevent reperfusion injuries when blood flow returns, and reduce brain swelling. Unlike current stroke treatments which can only be used for ischemic strokes, DMSO is effective for both ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, eliminating the dangerous delay required for CT scanning before treatment can begin.

Infections

The sources describe several ways DMSO can be used for infections, both on its own and in combination with other treatments. Here's what the sources say:

DMSO's Own Antimicrobial Properties:

DMSO possesses inherent antibacterial and antifungal properties .

An ENT doctor observed that DMSO could calm inflammation from head infections, although the improvement often lasted only a few hours. However, when he mixed DMSO with an antibiotic, the effects were frequently long-lasting.

Enhancing Antibiotic Effectiveness:

The sources highlight DMSO's ability to decrease antibiotic resistance in bacteria. This suggests that combining DMSO with antibiotics could potentially make them more effective against resistant strains.

Specific Examples of DMSO Use for Infections:

The sources provide numerous examples of DMSO being used successfully for various types of infections:

Ear Infections: The ENT doctor found that a drop of DMSO mixed with an antibiotic, applied directly to the eardrum, was effective for treating otitis media.

Sinusitis: The same doctor observed positive results using DMSO for sinusitis. A Russian study also reported success treating children with maxillary sinusitis using DMSO injections.

Throat Infections: The doctor found that DMSO, applied directly to the inflamed area, was beneficial for throat infections like tonsillitis.

Skin Infections: The sources describe DMSO's effectiveness in treating a range of skin infections, including: Infected wounds Infected mycosis Suppurative diseases of the skin (boils, abscesses) Mastitis (breast infection)

Bites: One author finds DMSO helpful for insect and dog bites. There's also mention of its use for snake bites in animals, with a reader testimonial suggesting it prevents tissue sloughing after pit viper bites.

DMSO's Role in the Immune Response:

The sources discuss DMSO's immunomodulatory effects . It can suppress the immune response , which can be beneficial in certain infections but also potentially problematic if it hinders the body's ability to fight off a strong infection.

The sources suggest that this immune suppression may be one reason DMSO is effective against certain autoimmune conditions.

9. How has DMSO been used to treat sports injuries and trauma?

Professional athletes widely adopted DMSO for treating injuries, as it could often return them to play in days rather than the weeks or months required with conventional treatments. The Oakland Raiders team physician reported using 70% topical DMSO 20-30 times yearly for five years, finding good to excellent results 70-80% of the time, with players returning to play 50-75% faster than with traditional treatments. These results were particularly notable for severe swelling injuries of extremities, especially ankle, elbow, hands, and wrist injuries.

Multiple studies support these observations, showing DMSO's effectiveness for acute traumas like sprains, strains, and contusions. One study of 1371 patients found a 95.04% complete recovery rate for various traumatic injuries. Athletes particularly valued DMSO because it allowed them to continue training despite minor pulls or sprains, though they were cautioned to remain aware of their bodies to avoid masking serious injuries requiring rest.

How to dilute DMSO

The sources provide instructions on how to dilute DMSO, primarily focusing on topical applications. Here's a breakdown:

Starting Point:

Begin with 70% DMSO : This concentration is generally well-tolerated and effective for most applications. You can purchase pre-diluted 70% DMSO or dilute 100% DMSO to reach this concentration.

Sensitive areas (face): Start with 30% DMSO and gradually increase as tolerated.

Dilution Methods:

To create a 50% DMSO solution : Mix five parts of 70% DMSO with two parts of distilled or purified water.

To create a 35% DMSO solution: Mix equal parts of 70% DMSO with distilled or purified water.

To create a 33% DMSO solution: Mix one part 100% DMSO with two parts of distilled or purified water.

Important Notes:

Always use distilled or purified water for dilution. Tap water may contain impurities that could react with DMSO or be introduced into the body.

DMSO generates heat when mixed with water . This is a normal chemical reaction and doesn't affect the efficacy or safety of the solution.

Store diluted DMSO in a glass container with a DMSO-resistant cap. Avoid using plastic containers, as DMSO can dissolve certain types of plastic.

Label the container clearly with the concentration and date of dilution.

The sources emphasize that the appropriate concentration of DMSO can vary depending on the individual and the specific condition being treated. Start with a lower concentration and gradually increase as needed, paying close attention to any skin reactions.

10. What role does DMSO play in treating autoimmune conditions?

DMSO has shown remarkable effectiveness in treating various autoimmune conditions through its powerful yet safe anti-inflammatory properties. It has successfully treated conditions including asthma, inflammatory bowel diseases (ulcerative colitis and irritable bowel syndrome), interstitial cystitis, ITP, lupus, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, scleroderma, Sjögren's syndrome, and uveitis. The compound's ability to reduce inflammation while modulating immune response makes it uniquely suited for these conditions.

Research suggests DMSO's effectiveness in autoimmune conditions may be linked to its ability to inhibit pleomorphic bacteria, which some researchers believe play a role in triggering autoimmune responses. Studies show 10-15% of chronic illnesses, including blood clots and cancers, may have a pleomorphic etiology, and DMSO's ability to address these underlying causes rather than just symptoms may explain its broad effectiveness in autoimmune conditions.

11. How has DMSO been used to treat Down Syndrome and what were the results?

Clinical trials in the 1970s demonstrated remarkable improvements in children with Down Syndrome treated with DMSO. In Oregon, 67 moderately or severely mentally disabled children with Down Syndrome received varying doses of DMSO, showing dose-dependent improvements. A Chilean study of 55 children showed significant improvements in development scores, with documented cases of children progressing from vegetative states to walking, talking, and achieving academic milestones previously thought impossible.

One particularly notable case was Melody Clark, who at 11 months couldn't stand or walk and had classic Down Syndrome symptoms. After DMSO treatment, by age eight she could walk, run, talk, read, and spell almost normally - functioning at a second-grade level and excelling in arithmetic. Similar results were seen in other cases, including Billy King, who progressed from having the mental capacity of a ten-month-old to that of a seven-year-old after two years of treatment.

12. What success has DMSO shown in treating scleroderma?

Scleroderma studies demonstrated significant success rates with DMSO treatment. Of 42 patients with chronic scleroderma who hadn't responded to previous treatments, 26 showed good or excellent improvement. DMSO caused complete remissions in three patients, while nine had to resume treatment when symptoms returned. The treatment was particularly effective when started earlier in the disease process, with many patients experiencing softening of skin, improved joint motion, and healing of persistent ulcers.

A Russian study of 52 women and 6 men with progressive scleroderma showed even more impressive results. DMSO stopped disease progression in all but 2 patients (96.6%), and clinical recovery occurred in 34 of 40 patients with plaque scleroderma. Of 40 patients who completed the treatment course, none experienced relapses during the five-year follow-up period, demonstrating DMSO's potential for long-term disease management.

Chronic Pain

When choosing a type of DMSO for chronic pain and deciding how to apply it, consider these points from the sources:

Topical DMSO is generally recommended for chronic pain.

DMSO is available in liquid and gel forms. Liquids allow for greater control over the dosage and may be less irritating to the skin, but gels are easier to apply and provide a sustained release of DMSO.

Clean the area before applying DMSO and allow it to dry before contact with anything else. This prevents potentially harmful substances from being pulled into the body.

Start with a lower concentration (30-50%) and gradually increase as tolerated. The face is particularly sensitive and requires lower concentrations.

Chronic pain often takes longer to respond to DMSO than acute pain. While acute pain can improve rapidly, you may need 4-7 days of consistent applications to see improvement in chronic pain, and it could take 6-8 weeks for lasting relief.

Consider oral DMSO if topical application is not effective or if the pain is systemic. However, the gastrointestinal tract is sensitive to higher DMSO concentrations, so starting with a low oral dose is recommended.

Specific instructions for topical application of DMSO:

Liquid DMSO: You can apply liquid DMSO directly to the skin using a natural hair paintbrush or by dipping your finger in the liquid and rubbing it onto the affected area.

Gel DMSO: Rub the gel into the affected area.

Remember: It's important to patch test before using DMSO, especially if using it orally, to check for any allergic reactions. More detailed instructions on using DMSO, both topically and orally, can be found in the sources.

13. How effective is DMSO for treating burn injuries?

DMSO shows remarkable effectiveness in treating burns of various severities. A study of 1,371 patients with skin disorders, including 173 with second or third-degree burns, showed a 95.04% complete recovery rate using DMSO spray. When applied within minutes of a burn, DMSO typically stops pain immediately, prevents blistering, and promotes full recovery without scarring or skin contractures.

One extraordinary case involved a six-year-old girl who severely burned her finger in an electrical socket, cooking it through until the tip was ash white. Within 30 minutes of immersion in full-strength DMSO, the pain disappeared, the next day the finger turned pink, and rather than being lost, it fully recovered. These results have been consistently replicated across numerous cases, with DMSO preventing both immediate damage and long-term complications from burns.

14. What evidence exists for DMSO's effectiveness in treating eye conditions?

Studies have shown DMSO's effectiveness in treating various eye conditions, including macular degeneration and retinitis pigmentosa. In one study of 50 patients with these conditions, 22 experienced improved visual acuity, 9 showed improved visual fields, and 5 demonstrated improved dark adaptation. Some patients with severe vision loss, including cases of complete blindness, experienced significant vision restoration after DMSO treatment.

Safety studies consistently showed no adverse effects from DMSO application to eyes, contrary to early FDA concerns. Clinical observations revealed DMSO could protect eyes from radiation damage, reduce inflammation, and improve various forms of eye disease. Multiple documented cases exist of patients regaining sight after years of blindness, including a man who regained vision after being blind for over 30 years following a dynamite explosion.

Dental Uses

The sources highlight several promising applications of DMSO in dentistry, suggesting it can be a valuable tool for managing pain, inflammation, infections, and promoting healing within the oral cavity:

DMSO as a Mouthwash or Toothpaste: Many individuals find DMSO to be an effective mouthwash or toothpaste, noting its ability to reduce bleeding gums and improve overall oral hygiene.

Pain Relief:

DMSO can provide temporary relief from toothaches until a dentist can be seen.

Swishing with a diluted DMSO solution can alleviate pain in the oral cavity.

Dentists have reported using DMSO successfully to manage pain after dental procedures, including extractions and restorative work.

Infection Control:

DMSO has inherent antibacterial properties and can enhance the effectiveness of antibiotics . This makes it a useful adjunct in treating oral infections.

Dentists have reported using DMSO (alone or with antibiotics) to treat infections and swelling in the mouth.

Periodontal Disease:

Multiple studies and anecdotal reports suggest DMSO's effectiveness in treating periodontal disease.

A 1969 Polish study found that DMSO significantly improved symptoms of periodontal disease , including pain, bleeding, and gum adherence.

Some dentists use DMSO to stabilize teeth loosened by periodontitis.

Other Dental Applications:

Post-Extraction Healing: Dentists have reported using DMSO in empty tooth sockets after extractions to reduce swelling and promote healing.

Pulpitis: Several studies have demonstrated DMSO's efficacy in treating pulpitis (inflammation of the dental pulp).

Dry Socket: A Russian study found that a mixture containing DMSO accelerated healing of dry socket (a painful complication after tooth extraction).

Periodontosis: A Russian study reported success using DMSO with azathioprine to treat periodontosis.

Specific Studies and Reports:

The sources cite numerous Russian and Bulgarian studies from the 1980s and 1990s demonstrating DMSO's effectiveness in treating various dental conditions, including deep caries, generalized periodontitis, and inflammation of the salivary glands.

Stanley Jacob, a pioneer in DMSO research, reported on a dentist who consistently eliminated post-procedure pain by applying DMSO to the gums.

Another author described dentists using DMSO for pain, infections, and swelling, and for preventing damage from X-rays.

15. How has DMSO been used to treat internal organ disorders?

DMSO demonstrates significant effectiveness in treating various internal organ conditions, particularly those involving inflammation or reduced blood flow. For liver conditions, studies show DMSO can prevent and treat liver damage from various causes, including toxins and cirrhosis. In one study of 12 terminal liver cirrhosis patients who stopped drinking alcohol, DMSO treatment resulted in improved health and liver function in all eight patients who completed the six-month program.

In treating pancreatic conditions, DMSO has shown remarkable results with pancreatitis. A randomized double-blind trial of 78 patients with chronic recurring pancreatitis found that those receiving DMSO were completely pain-free within 24 hours, compared to 48% of controls still experiencing pain after five days. Similar positive results have been documented for kidney conditions, including kidney stones and various forms of nephritis.

Burn Injuries

When using DMSO to treat burn injuries, there are a few key points to consider from the sources:

DMSO is incredibly effective for burns when applied quickly after the injury. It can prevent injured tissue from dying, reduce pain, prevent blistering, and promote full recovery without scarring.

Topical application is the recommended route of administration for burn injuries.

Use a high concentration of DMSO (70-90%) for best results.

Apply DMSO liberally to the affected area. Soaking a gauze pad in DMSO and placing it on the burn is a good option, or you can apply liquid DMSO directly to the burn using a natural hair paintbrush.

Repeat application every 2-3 hours, especially in the initial stages.

Here are some examples from the sources of how DMSO has been used successfully to treat burns:

A six-year-old girl burned her finger on a light socket. The finger was "cooked through and burned ash white at the tip." Full-strength DMSO was applied to the finger within 30 minutes of the injury. After 20 minutes, the pain disappeared, and the finger fully recovered.

A 1985 study by Russian burn specialists found that DMSO was superior to other treatment options (nitrofurazone, trimecaine, and monomycin) for treating burns in adolescents.

A large study of chronic skin wounds, including burns, found that 95.04% of patients had a complete recovery (with no scarring) after using DMSO.

The sources emphasize that DMSO's effectiveness for burns depends on the speed of application. The sooner DMSO is applied after a burn injury, the better the outcome.

16. How did DMSO transition from industrial solvent to medical treatment?

Crown Zellerbach, seeking uses for their paper manufacturing byproduct, assigned chemist Robert Herschler to study DMSO in the 1950s. Through a laboratory accident, Herschler discovered DMSO could carry dyes through skin, leading him to connect with Dr. Stanley Jacob at Oregon Health Sciences University. Jacob, who was researching organ preservation, immediately recognized DMSO's revolutionary potential when he noticed he could taste iodine mixed with DMSO applied to his skin.

This discovery led Jacob to shift his focus entirely to DMSO research, conducting numerous experiments and treating patients with various conditions. Initial successes with burns, sprains, and arthritis led to broader experimentation, revealing DMSO's remarkable versatility in treating numerous conditions. The transition accelerated as both medical professionals and the public began experiencing dramatic results, leading to widespread adoption before FDA intervention.

17. What role did Crown Zellerbach play in DMSO's development?

Crown Zellerbach, as the world's largest producer of DMSO, played a crucial role in its medical development. The company not only funded initial research but also collaborated with the University of Oregon to patent medical uses of DMSO. However, their approach to licensing created challenges when they chose to work with six major pharmaceutical companies simultaneously, rather than focusing on one or two as advised.

This decision led to a chaotic situation where multiple companies competed to be first to market, creating an atmosphere of urgency the FDA hadn't previously encountered. The resulting pressure and complexity may have contributed to the FDA's resistant stance. Crown Zellerbach's involvement ended abruptly when the FDA terminated their investigational new drug application in September 1965, effectively halting their role in DMSO's medical development.

18. How did the thalidomide crisis impact DMSO's regulatory journey?

The thalidomide crisis profoundly affected DMSO's regulatory journey through its impact on FDA policy and personnel. Frances Kelsey's successful blocking of thalidomide led to the 1962 Kefauver-Harris Amendment, requiring drug manufacturers to prove both safety and efficacy before approval. This new requirement, coupled with the FDA's restrictive interpretation of "well-controlled" studies as requiring double-blind trials, created significant obstacles for DMSO approval.

The crisis also affected FDA culture, as officials sought recognition similar to Kelsey's by finding the "next thalidomide" to stop. This mentality contributed to the FDA's aggressive stance against DMSO, despite its proven safety profile. The amendment's implementation dramatically slowed new drug approvals and created a regulatory environment where promising but unconventional treatments faced increasingly difficult approval pathways.

Eye Conditions

When considering DMSO for eye conditions, here's what the sources say:

DMSO can potentially improve vision and treat various eye conditions , including macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, cataracts, glaucoma, and eye inflammation.

Topical application is generally recommended for eye conditions . This allows for a higher concentration of DMSO to reach the eye.

Use a lower concentration of DMSO for eye drops (15-50%) than for other topical applications. The eyes are sensitive, and higher concentrations can cause temporary burning or irritation.

Always use sterile DMSO when applying it to the eyes.

Specific instructions for applying DMSO eye drops:

Prepare a sterile DMSO solution in the desired concentration. This can be done by mixing sterile DMSO liquid with sterile water or saline solution.

Wash your hands thoroughly .

Using a sterile dropper, place 1-2 drops of the DMSO solution into the affected eye .

Close your eye and gently roll your eyeball to distribute the solution .

Repeat application as needed.

Important Considerations:

DMSO can cause a temporary stinging sensation when applied to the eyes . This typically lasts for 30-40 seconds and then subsides.

It's essential to consult with an eye care professional before using DMSO for any eye condition. They can help determine the appropriate concentration and frequency of application and monitor for any potential side effects.

The sources contain numerous anecdotal reports and case studies of individuals experiencing vision improvement and relief from eye conditions after using DMSO. However, more controlled clinical studies are needed to confirm these findings.

The sources emphasize the potential benefits of DMSO for eye conditions, but caution is advised due to the sensitive nature of the eyes.

19. What was the initial public and medical community response to DMSO?

The initial response to DMSO was overwhelmingly positive from both the public and many medical professionals. Patients experiencing dramatic recoveries from various conditions spread word of DMSO's effectiveness, leading to widespread demand. By 1965, over 100,000 people were using DMSO, and numerous doctors began incorporating it into their practices. Professional athletes openly endorsed it, and gas stations across America advertised its availability.

However, the medical establishment showed mixed reactions. While many doctors embraced DMSO after witnessing its effectiveness, others, particularly in academic medicine, were hostile to Jacob's work. Some colleagues called him a "quack" and "charlatan," particularly after media coverage brought public attention to DMSO before extensive peer review. This division within the medical community would continue throughout DMSO's development.

20. How did international adoption of DMSO differ from US adoption?

International adoption of DMSO proceeded more smoothly than in the United States, with many countries maintaining its availability while the FDA restricted it. Germany, Austria, and Switzerland approved DMSO for various topical applications, while Canada approved it for scleroderma. The Soviet Union began using it in 1971, and various South American countries incorporated it into their medical systems.

This international acceptance was particularly evident at research symposiums, where European scientists showed much more openness to DMSO than their American counterparts. The 1965 German symposium demonstrated this contrast, with 150 European participants showing great interest while American researchers remained constrained by FDA restrictions. This international-US divide persists today, with DMSO remaining more widely available and accepted in many other countries.

21. What key events led to DMSO's only FDA approval for interstitial cystitis?

In 1978, DMSO gained its sole FDA approval for treating interstitial cystitis through an unusual process. A committee assigned to evaluate DMSO took a different approach than previous reviews, focusing on patients with chronic interstitial cystitis who had failed all other treatments. Instead of requiring impossible standards, they accepted the improvement of these treatment-resistant patients as sufficient evidence of efficacy.

However, controversy emerged when it was discovered the trial had procedural issues, including missing records and lack of proper approvals. Despite these problems, the FDA maintained the approval after determining the investigators were merely careless rather than fraudulent. This decision proved significant as the FDA rarely reverses approvals, though the controversy made the agency even more resistant to approving DMSO for other conditions.

22. How did the black market for DMSO develop?

After the FDA's 1965 research ban, a significant black market emerged as patients who had experienced DMSO's benefits sought to continue treatment. People obtained DMSO from various sources, including veterinary supplies, industrial sources, and even gas stations that openly advertised its availability. The black market thrived because DMSO remained legal for industrial and veterinary use, making it relatively easy to obtain despite medical restrictions.

Cross-border treatment centers also emerged, particularly in Mexico, where DMSO clinics treated thousands of American patients daily. One Tijuana clinic alone treated 30,000 Americans in 1979, generating over 20 million dollars annually. This demonstrated both the persistent demand for DMSO and patients' willingness to seek treatment outside official channels when denied access through the conventional medical system.

23. What role did media coverage play in DMSO's story?

Media coverage significantly influenced DMSO's journey, beginning with a 1963 Portland newspaper story that led to national attention. The New York Times published multiple front-page articles, including an April 1965 editorial calling DMSO "the nearest thing to a wonder drug the nineteen-sixties have produced." This coverage helped spread awareness and increase demand, but also contributed to tension with the medical establishment who felt proper scientific channels were being bypassed.

Television played a particularly powerful role, especially Mike Wallace's 60 Minutes segments in 1980, which sparked renewed national interest and led to Congressional hearings. The program was so impactful that Jacob's university had to hire twelve additional phone operators to handle the surge in inquiries. However, media coverage also complicated DMSO's regulatory journey, as the FDA often cited "premature" public attention as problematic.

24. How did different states approach DMSO legislation?

Several states bypassed federal restrictions by passing their own legislation legalizing DMSO use. Florida led this movement in 1977, followed by Oregon in 1979, and several other states including Louisiana, Montana, Texas, and Washington. These laws protected doctors' rights to prescribe DMSO within their states, though they generally couldn't advertise this service. Patients from across the country would travel to these states to receive DMSO treatment.

This state-level action represented a significant challenge to FDA authority and demonstrated growing frustration with federal restrictions on DMSO access. However, not all state efforts succeeded; some states like Connecticut attempted but failed to pass similar legislation. The varying success of these efforts highlighted the tension between state and federal authority in medical regulation.

25. What was the timeline of major DMSO research symposiums and their findings?

The first major DMSO symposium occurred in March 1966 at New York's Waldorf Astoria Hotel, organized by the New York Academy of Sciences despite FDA pressure to cancel it. Over 1,000 researchers attended, presenting 82 papers demonstrating DMSO's safety and efficacy. Notably, no researchers withdrew their papers even after the FDA's crackdown, showing strong scientific support for DMSO.

Subsequent symposiums included the November 1966 Vienna conference, which attracted 150 scientists from twelve countries and covered data from over 10,000 patients. Additional New York symposiums followed in 1974 and 1982, consistently reporting favorable results. These gatherings provided crucial platforms for sharing research and maintaining scientific momentum despite regulatory obstacles, though their findings had limited impact on FDA policy.

26. How did FDA Commissioner Goddard's actions affect DMSO's development?

James Goddard's tenure as FDA Commissioner marked a crucial turning point in DMSO's history. He used DMSO as a vehicle to expand FDA's enforcement powers, implementing aggressive police-state tactics against researchers and doctors. Under his leadership, the FDA initiated no-knock raids, threatened scientists with criminal prosecution, and used media manipulation to discourage DMSO research and use.

Goddard's approach effectively intimidated the medical community, causing many physicians to abandon DMSO research and treatment. His actions established a precedent for FDA conduct that continued long after his departure. Despite his relatively short 28-month tenure, Goddard's aggressive policies created lasting obstacles to DMSO development and set patterns of FDA behavior that persist today.

27. What were the FDA's main arguments against DMSO approval?

The FDA's primary argument against DMSO centered on claiming insufficient evidence from "well-controlled" studies, specifically defining this as double-blind trials. This requirement posed a particular challenge for DMSO because its distinctive garlic-like odor and skin reactions made true blinding impossible. The agency also cited concerns about eye toxicity, though this was based on animal studies using extremely high doses and was never observed in humans.

These arguments persisted despite extensive evidence of DMSO's safety and efficacy, including data from over 100,000 patients. When pressed in Congressional hearings, FDA officials would frequently cite these same points while avoiding discussion of the substantial body of positive evidence. This pattern suggested the agency's opposition was more bureaucratic than scientific.

28. How did the 1962 Kefauver-Harris Amendment impact DMSO regulation?

The Kefauver-Harris Amendment, passed in response to the thalidomide crisis, fundamentally altered drug approval requirements by mandating proof of both safety and efficacy. While well-intentioned, this legislation gave the FDA broad discretion in defining "substantial evidence" of efficacy. The FDA's subsequent interpretation requiring double-blind trials created particular challenges for DMSO, as its unique properties made such trials impractical.

Additionally, the amendment dramatically increased the cost and complexity of drug approval, effectively creating a pay-to-play system favoring large pharmaceutical companies. This especially impacted natural or unpatentable substances like DMSO, as the multi-billion dollar cost of bringing new drugs to market made it economically unfeasible to pursue approval without patent protection.

29. What role did Congress play in the DMSO controversy?

Congress repeatedly attempted to address the FDA's stonewalling of DMSO through hearings and investigations. Notable hearings in 1980 featured compelling testimony from doctors, patients, and researchers about DMSO's benefits and the FDA's obstruction. Several Congress members actively championed DMSO's cause, introducing multiple resolutions to legalize it and challenging the FDA's regulatory approach.

Despite these efforts, Congress ultimately proved unable to overcome FDA resistance. The hearings clearly demonstrated the agency's arbitrary standards and inconsistent handling of DMSO applications, but produced no meaningful policy changes. This highlighted the limitations of Congressional oversight in affecting FDA decision-making, even with clear evidence of agency overreach.

30. How did pharmaceutical companies respond to DMSO's potential?

Initially, pharmaceutical companies showed great interest in DMSO, with six major companies (including Merck, Squibb, and Syntex) investing heavily in its development. These companies conducted extensive research and submitted multiple new drug applications. However, after the FDA's 1965 crackdown, they largely abandoned DMSO research, fearing regulatory retaliation that could affect their other products.

Many company executives privately acknowledged DMSO's value but felt unable to challenge the FDA's position. This demonstrated how regulatory pressure could effectively discourage even large pharmaceutical companies from pursuing promising treatments. Eventually, some companies found ways to use DMSO as a "vehicle" in other approved products, but abandoned efforts to develop it as a standalone treatment.

31. What methods did the FDA use to discourage DMSO research?

The FDA employed multiple tactics to discourage DMSO research, including aggressive enforcement actions against researchers and doctors. They conducted intimidating inspections, copied personal correspondence without permission, and threatened criminal prosecution. The agency also used "selective prosecution" to make examples of certain researchers, effectively warning others away from DMSO research. These actions went far beyond normal regulatory oversight, creating an atmosphere of fear in the medical community.

The FDA also employed media manipulation, issuing misleading "white papers" and fact sheets about DMSO's supposed dangers while refusing to provide supporting evidence. They blacklisted investigators, threatened scientists with court action, and used questionable methods to control the medical profession's actions. Many researchers abandoned DMSO studies not because of scientific concerns, but due to fear of professional consequences.

32. How did the FDA's approach to DMSO change over time?

Initially, the FDA's resistance to DMSO stemmed from concerns about being overwhelmed by numerous potential applications. Under Goddard's leadership, this evolved into an aggressive campaign to establish FDA authority over medical practice. Later commissioners maintained the anti-DMSO stance despite acknowledging they lacked solid information about the drug's dangers, suggesting institutional inertia rather than scientific evidence drove continued opposition.

By the 1980s, the FDA's position softened slightly, allowing limited research and approving DMSO for interstitial cystitis. However, the agency maintained most of its restrictions until the passage of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, which effectively ended the FDA's ability to prohibit DMSO use as a natural substance. Yet by then, much of the momentum for DMSO research and development had been lost.

33. What legal challenges emerged around DMSO use?

Legal challenges around DMSO centered on conflicts between federal prohibition and state-level legalization. Several states passed laws protecting doctors' rights to prescribe DMSO, creating jurisdictional conflicts with federal regulation. Additionally, court cases challenged the FDA's authority to regulate how doctors practice medicine, with some courts ruling the agency had exceeded its statutory authority.

A significant legal battle involved Stanley Jacob himself, who faced federal prosecution for allegedly bribing an FDA official. The case ended in acquittal and a DOJ apology, but cost Jacob hundreds of thousands in legal fees and drove him to bankruptcy. This case exemplified how legal challenges could be used to discourage DMSO advocacy, even when allegations proved baseless.

34. How did state rights conflict with federal authority regarding DMSO?

The conflict between state and federal authority manifested primarily through state legislation legalizing DMSO use within their borders, directly challenging FDA restrictions. States like Florida, Oregon, Louisiana, and others passed laws protecting physicians' rights to prescribe DMSO, creating a complex legal landscape where the treatment could be legal at the state level while federally prohibited.

This state-federal tension highlighted broader questions about medical regulation and states' rights to determine healthcare policies. The situation created practical challenges for doctors and patients, who had to navigate conflicting regulatory frameworks. Some states became havens for DMSO treatment, with patients traveling across state lines to access care, demonstrating how federal restrictions could be partially circumvented through state action.

35. What impact did FDA's handling of DMSO have on medical freedom?

The FDA's handling of DMSO established concerning precedents for medical freedom, demonstrating how regulatory authority could be used to restrict access to promising treatments despite substantial evidence of safety and efficacy. The agency's actions showed how administrative interpretation of regulations could effectively prevent physicians from using their professional judgment in treating patients, even when conventional treatments had failed.

This case illustrated the broader implications of centralized medical regulation, showing how agency decisions could override both physician expertise and patient choice. The DMSO controversy highlighted tensions between regulatory protection and medical freedom, raising questions about the appropriate balance between safety oversight and treatment access that remain relevant today.

36. What were the most significant DMSO studies and their findings?

Major studies consistently demonstrated DMSO's effectiveness across multiple conditions. The 1966 New York Academy of Sciences symposium presented 82 papers showing positive results in treating conditions ranging from stroke to arthritis. Studies involving thousands of patients showed 80-90% success rates in treating various forms of pain and inflammation, with particularly strong results in sports injuries and trauma.

Clinical trials demonstrated DMSO's effectiveness in treating stroke patients, with 63% showing significant improvement when treated within 12 hours. Studies of burn victims showed 95% complete recovery rates, while research on spinal cord injuries demonstrated unprecedented success in preventing paralysis when administered promptly. These findings were replicated across multiple research centers and countries, creating a substantial body of evidence supporting DMSO's therapeutic value.

37. Why was double-blind testing problematic for DMSO?

Double-blind testing proved particularly challenging for DMSO due to its distinctive properties. The compound's characteristic garlic-like odor and tendency to cause skin reactions made it impossible to truly blind either patients or researchers to who received the active treatment. Additionally, DMSO's systemic absorption meant that applying it to one part of the body for comparison with a placebo on another part was ineffective, as the compound would affect both areas.

These inherent characteristics conflicted with the FDA's rigid interpretation of "well-controlled" studies as requiring double-blind protocols. Despite extensive evidence from other types of studies, the FDA's insistence on double-blind trials created an impossible standard for DMSO approval, highlighting how regulatory requirements could be misaligned with the practical realities of certain treatments.

38. What animal studies demonstrated DMSO's safety and efficacy?

Extensive animal studies across at least 11 different species demonstrated DMSO's remarkable safety profile. Studies showed animals could survive extraordinarily high doses, with toxicity levels far above any therapeutic dose. Even when tissue injury occurred at extreme doses, it typically reversed within a week. These studies were particularly extensive because the FDA's opposition prompted researchers to conduct far more safety testing than typical for most drugs.

Animal research also provided crucial evidence of DMSO's effectiveness in treating various conditions. Studies showed DMSO could prevent paralysis in animals with spinal cord injuries, protect against stroke damage, and accelerate healing of burns and wounds. These results were consistently reproduced across different species and research centers, providing strong preclinical support for DMSO's therapeutic applications.

39. How extensive was the research into DMSO's toxicology?

DMSO underwent unusually comprehensive toxicology testing, partly due to FDA scrutiny. A landmark study involving 78 prisoners who received 3-30 times the normal dose for 90 days showed no significant toxicity. This study included extensive monitoring of blood work, eyes, EEG, bone marrow, EKG, and cerebral spinal fluid, finding only minor transient changes.

By 1991, over 3,000 clinical studies involving more than 500,000 patients had been conducted, making DMSO one of the most thoroughly researched substances in medical history. Despite this extensive testing revealing an exceptional safety profile, the FDA continued to cite toxicity concerns, suggesting their opposition was based on factors other than scientific evidence.

40. What international research supported DMSO's medical use?

International research provided substantial support for DMSO's medical applications. German, Austrian, and Swiss studies demonstrated its effectiveness for various conditions, while Soviet research beginning in 1971 showed positive results across multiple applications. South American studies provided particularly compelling evidence for DMSO's ability to treat developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome.

Research symposiums in Vienna and other international locations brought together scientists from numerous countries, generating data from thousands of patients. These international studies often showed more positive results than U.S. research, possibly because they weren't constrained by FDA restrictions. This international body of evidence highlighted the disparity between global and U.S. approaches to DMSO research and use.

41. How did research protocols for DMSO evolve over time?

Research protocols initially focused on treating specific conditions like arthritis and burns, with physicians having significant latitude in administration methods. After the FDA's 1965 intervention, protocols became more restrictive, requiring detailed documentation and limiting patient numbers. This shift from practical clinical research to highly controlled studies made it more difficult to discover new applications or treat urgent cases.

The evolution of protocols also reflected changing regulatory requirements. Early studies often relied on case series and clinical observations, while later research attempted to conform to FDA demands for controlled trials. This evolution created a paradox where the most compelling evidence came from earlier, more flexible studies, while later, more restricted research struggled to demonstrate effects that were obvious in clinical practice.

42. What evidence supported DMSO's ability to cross biological barriers?

Studies showed DMSO could enter the bloodstream within 5 minutes of skin application and reach bones within an hour. Radio-labeled DMSO studies demonstrated it entered all tissues within 30 minutes, with highest concentrations in plasma, kidney, spleen, lung, heart, and testes. This remarkable penetration ability was unique among known substances, as DMSO could pass through biological membranes without damaging them.

The ability to cross the blood-brain barrier proved particularly significant, allowing DMSO to reach brain tissue in stroke and injury cases. Laboratory studies revealed DMSO's unique molecular structure, with both polar and non-polar regions, enabled this penetration. This property also made DMSO valuable as a carrier for other medications, enhancing their delivery to target tissues.

43. How did research methodology challenges affect DMSO's approval process?

The FDA's insistence on double-blind studies created an insurmountable methodological challenge for DMSO approval. The compound's distinctive odor and immediate effects made true blinding impossible, yet the FDA refused to accept alternative study designs despite their scientific validity. This methodological impasse effectively prevented DMSO from meeting approval requirements, regardless of actual efficacy.

Additionally, DMSO's variable dosing requirements complicated research design. Different patients required different concentrations and application frequencies for optimal results, making standardized protocols less effective. The contrast between successful clinical use and difficulties in formal study designs highlighted the limitations of rigid research methodologies in evaluating certain treatments.

44. What was Stanley Jacob's role in DMSO development and advocacy?

Stanley Jacob emerged as DMSO's primary medical pioneer and advocate after discovering its therapeutic potential while researching organ preservation. His intellectual capacity allowed him to maintain his duties as a surgery professor while coordinating global DMSO research and treating thousands of patients. Jacob's dedication led to numerous breakthrough discoveries about DMSO's applications, particularly in treating otherwise incurable conditions.

Despite facing professional ostracism and FDA harassment, Jacob continued advocating for DMSO for decades. He testified before Congress, published extensive research, and treated patients who traveled from around the world. Even when faced with bankruptcy from legal defense costs, he maintained his commitment to making DMSO available to those who needed it.

45. How did Dr. Jack de la Torre's research advance DMSO understanding?

Dr. de la Torre's research in the early 1970s dramatically demonstrated DMSO's potential for treating brain trauma. His groundbreaking experiments showed DMSO could prevent death and disability in animals with severe brain injuries that typically proved fatal. This work revealed DMSO's unique ability to protect brain tissue from damage and reduce swelling, offering hope for treating previously untreatable conditions.

Over eight years at the University of Chicago, de la Torre authored over 200 publications documenting DMSO's effectiveness in treating brain and spinal cord injuries. His research suggested millions could be spared from disability if DMSO were adopted as standard treatment for strokes and trauma. Despite these remarkable findings, institutional resistance prevented widespread implementation of his protocols.

46. What role did Robert Herschler play in DMSO's discovery and development?

Robert Herschler made the initial breakthrough discovery of DMSO's ability to penetrate skin while working as a Crown Zellerbach chemist. His observation that DMSO could carry dyes through skin led to collaboration with Stanley Jacob, launching DMSO's medical applications. Herschler continued researching DMSO's properties and potential uses, contributing to understanding its fundamental mechanisms.

Herschler became a vocal advocate for DMSO, particularly criticizing regulatory obstacles. He characterized FDA resistance as "bureaucratic Mickey Mouse" harming American healthcare, and helped maintain industrial production of DMSO, ensuring continued availability despite medical restrictions. His industrial chemistry background provided crucial technical expertise supporting DMSO's development.

47. How did Frances Kelsey influence DMSO's regulatory journey?

Frances Kelsey's role in preventing thalidomide approval significantly impacted DMSO's regulatory fate. Her success led to the 1962 Kefauver-Harris Amendment requiring proof of drug efficacy, dramatically changing approval requirements. When approached about DMSO, Kelsey expressed concern about managing multiple potential applications, contributing to initial FDA resistance.

Kelsey's status as a hero of the thalidomide crisis influenced other FDA officials who sought similar recognition by blocking potentially dangerous drugs. This created an institutional bias toward rejection, particularly affecting novel treatments like DMSO that didn't fit traditional pharmaceutical models. The resulting regulatory framework prioritized avoiding potential risks over enabling access to promising treatments.

48. What was Pat McGrady's contribution to the DMSO story?

Pat McGrady provided crucial documentation of DMSO's history and the FDA's actions against it. His detailed reporting and interviews with key figures, including FDA commissioners, helped preserve the historical record of DMSO's development and suppression. His work revealed inconsistencies in FDA positions and documented the impact of regulatory decisions on patient access to treatment.

McGrady's investigations highlighted how FDA officials often lacked solid information about DMSO while maintaining opposition to its use. His reporting showed how institutional politics rather than scientific evidence drove regulatory decisions, providing valuable insight into bureaucratic obstacles facing medical innovations.

49. How did various medical institutions approach DMSO research?

Medical institutions showed varying responses to DMSO research. While some, like Oregon Health Sciences University under Dean Baird, supported investigation despite controversy, many institutions became hesitant after FDA opposition emerged. This division reflected broader tensions between clinical observation and regulatory compliance, with institutional priorities often favoring regulatory conformity over clinical innovation.

Research centers conducting DMSO studies often found themselves caught between compelling clinical results and regulatory pressures. Some institutions continued research through state-level legal protection, while others abandoned promising studies due to federal pressure. This institutional response pattern demonstrated how regulatory policy could effectively suppress medical research despite positive clinical evidence.

50. What role did medical schools play in DMSO research and development?

Medical schools initially provided crucial support for DMSO research, with Oregon Health Sciences University being particularly important as Stanley Jacob's base of operations. However, as FDA opposition intensified, many medical schools became reluctant to risk their federal funding and accreditation by supporting DMSO research.

This institutional retreat highlighted broader challenges in medical education and research, where regulatory compliance often superseded clinical investigation. Some schools maintained limited DMSO research through state protection or specific approved applications, but the general trend showed how institutional dependence on federal funding could effectively control research directions, regardless of clinical promise.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.