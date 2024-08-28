It is very significant to go to a place where you have no control, to give yourself up to authority, to let them do a ritual in which you are a participant. – Liam Scheff

Vaccination: The best of all possible worlds.

I have recently come across the work of Marcella Piper-Terry, and I’m very much enjoying and appreciating it. This stack is to amplify her work.

Pediatricians are poisoners. They are brainwashed, well-intentioned, and lethal.

We don’t talk enough about the poisoners. The doctors.

Often people talk about every other piece in the puzzle, except for the white coat that hypnotises you to then poison your baby.

I like talking about the doctors. I like pointing the finger at them. So did Mendelsohn.

“The pediatrician serves as the recruiter for the medical profession. He indoctrinates your child from birth into a lifelong dependence on medical intervention. It begins with a succession of needless "well-baby check­ ups" and immunizations and then moves on to routine annual physical examinations and endless treatment of minor ailments that would cure themselves if they were left alone.” "Avoid your doctor whenever you can." “For some, the temptation to display their knowledge and thus win the gratitude of parents, even when the treatment is superfluous and even potentially damaging, can be overwhelming. This indefensible medical behavior is a real threat to your child.” - Dr. Robert Mendelsohn

More and more are catching on. This recent survey by Larry Cook.

It’s hard to imagine are more vile doublespeak in the English language.

The Well-Baby visit.

How about…

The Come-In-To-Get-Your-Baby-Poisoned visit.

Or

The Sacrifice-Your-Baby visit.

Is this our modern-day child sacrifice ritual?

With thanks to Marcella Piper-Terry.

Marcella’s Substack | Marcella Piper-Terry | Substack

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -19:46

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Preparing for the "Well-Baby" or "Well-Child" Visit if You Don't Plan to Vaccinate

Marcella Piper-Terry

Let’s pretend.

I am a young mother. I have a new baby. I also have a 4-year-old. My 4-year-old was fully vaccinated as an infant and young child. I didn’t know anything about vaccines, and I didn’t know to question. I did things differently with my little one, and she has not had any vaccines - no hepatitis B at birth, and no vitamin K injection.

I have received a notice from my family doctor (or pediatrician) that it is time to bring my children in for their “well-baby” and “well-child” check-ups. Getting that notice makes me feel sick to my stomach. I know that I do not want to further vaccinate my older child, and I know that I do not want to vaccinate my baby at all.

My decision has not been made lightly. I have spent many hours researching and learning about vaccines, their ingredients, the lack of placebo-controlled studies, and the fact that they have never been studied for safety or efficacy as they are administered according to The CDC’s Childhood Schedule.

I have also prayed about this. A lot.

When I allowed my older child to be vaccinated, I felt a horrible sense of dread every time. I “knew” it was wrong. My mother’s intuition was screaming at me to grab my baby from that table and run out the door… but I didn’t know why… and I didn’t listen to that voice. I realize now that that voice… that “intuition”… is the voice of God. I didn’t listen before, but I am listening now. And now, I know why vaccinating my babies is not right for my family. I know better now; so now, I will do better.

Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism (Pt 1) (They cause other stuff) by Marcella Piper-Terry [What follows is the text of an essay I wrote in 2008, which was originally published as a Facebook Note.] Okay. I give up.

Vaccines do not cause autism. Autism is a behavioral diagnosis. In order to receive the diagnosis of “Autism” a child must exhibit a certain number of behaviors over a certain time frame. If he or she does not do so, the diagnosis of “autism” is not warranted. There is no blood test for “autism.” “Autism” can’t be confirmed or “ruled-out” by laboratory analysis. It’s strictly a behavioral diagnosis. Therefore, anything that causes physiological damage cannot directly “cause” autism. Ergo… vaccines cannot “cause” “autism.” Vaccines cause other stuff. Vaccines cause encephalitis.

Vaccines cause seizures.

Vaccines cause immune system deficiencies.

Vaccines cause gastrointestinal problems. Encephalitis causes mood swings.

Encephalitis causes extreme pain.

Encephalitis causes inattention and impulsivity.

Encephalitis causes aggression.

Encephalitis causes balance problems and difficulty relating to one’s environment. Seizures cause mood swings.

Seizures cause inattention and impulsivity.

Seizures cause alterations in consciousness. Immune system deficiencies cause children to have more frequent bacterial infections, such as ear infections, upper respiratory infections (URIs), sinusitis, and strep infections. Immune system deficiencies cause children to have more frequent viral infections, such as stomatitis, “fevers of unknown origin,” “viral rashes,” hives, conjunctivitis, and gastrointestinal viruses that cause vomiting and diarrhea. Immune system deficiencies cause children to be more vulnerable to “everything that’s going around” and to have a tougher time getting over things than their peers. Gastrointestinal damage from vaccines causes diarrhea.

Gastrointestinal damage from vaccines causes nausea, reflux, vomiting, and the recently discovered “disease” now known as GERD (Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease). Gastrointestinal damage from vaccines causes increased vulnerability to viruses and bacteria, which leads to increased administration of antibiotics, which leads to overgrowth of pathogenic yeast. Pathogenic yeast overgrowth leads to intestinal hyperpermeability (“leaky gut syndrome”). Pathogenic yeast overgrowth leads to constipation.

Pathogenic yeast overgrowth leads to food allergies.

Pathogenic yeast overgrowth leads to skin eruptions, “drunken, silly behavior,” inattention and impulsivity, and cravings for bread, sugar, ice cream, milk, and carbohydrates.

This is the basis of my faith. I have erred in the past. I have asked for forgiveness and said many prayers of thanks that my oldest appears to have escaped significant harm as a result of my uninformed actions. I will not make the same mistake again. My resolve is strong. But I still feel so anxious about this appointment. I think I’m going to vomit.

How can I prepare myself? What can I do to ensure I am not coerced or bullied? What can I take with me to let the doctor know that I have not made a snap decision, and I am not just listening to others’ opinions?

Here is my plan:

1. Find out exactly what vaccines my children are “due to receive.”

2. Call the doctor’s office and ask which brands of vaccines they use.

3. Find out what the ingredients are in those vaccines.

4. Print the Safety Data Sheets (SDS) for those ingredients.

5. Print the vaccine manufacturer’s inserts for each vaccine.

6. Print out the state law regarding school attendance.

I will put everything in a binder (actually, I’ll get two copies of everything so I can leave one with my doctor and have one to keep).

Here is where I will find the information I need…

To find out what vaccines my child is “due” for, and the ingredients (and doses), I will use the Vaccine Ingredient Calculator. (This used to be free on the National Vaccine Information Center [NVIC] website. It is no longer free to use and is no longer on the NVIC site. IMO, it is absolutely worth the minimal cost to pay for one day use and get what you need so you will be better prepared for this journey.) I will print out my child’s customized plan (2 copies).

Toby Rogers Imagine a free online database that lists vaccine ingredients so that when your doctor tells you 'it's just killed virus and saline' you can look it up for yourself and prove that s/he is lying. BAM! Here it is (hot off the digital press): https://openvaers.com/resources/vaccine-excipients

Next, I will get the SDS sheets and highlight the toxicity sections.

Page 1 of the Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) for Thimerosal. Mutagenic for mammalian somatic cells. Mutagenic means capable of causing changes, or mutations, in the genetic material of an organism. Mutations in DNA are associated with increased risk of cancer.

Mammalian somatic cells are a big deal…

Note: The newer SDS (Safety Data Sheet) for Thimerosal says, “Not mutagenic in AMES test.” The AMES test is used to determine if the chemical compound (Thimerosal, in this case) can cause mutagenic changes in bacteria. Your child is not a bacterium. The fact that the SDS says “Not mutagenic in AMES test” has nothing to do with the FACT that Thimerosal IS mutagenic to mammalian somatic cells. Your child IS a mammal.

The following is a partial list of ingredients in vaccines given to infants and children in the U.S. (click each ingredient to view the Safety Data Sheet (SDS):

If you click on each of the above links, you will be taken to the SDS for that vaccine ingredient. Scroll down and look at the information under Section 11: Toxicological Information. This is where you can learn about:

Carcinogenic Effects – the KNOWN ability to cause cancer

Mutagenic Effects – the KNOWN ability to cause alterations in DNA (FYI… alterations in DNA cause childhood cancers)

Teratogenic Effects – the KNOWN ability to cause harm to a developing fetus in utero

Developmental Toxicity – the KNOWN ability to cause harm to children in one or more ways

As you are looking through section 11 of the Safety Data Sheets, when you come across the statement, “No known information,” use your critical thinking skills. “Not known” is not the same as “proven safe.” You will see this “Not known” statement on the same SDS sheets that list such harms as “fatal if swallowed” and “Highly toxic to aquatic life.” Are you willing to take the chance, just because they haven’t done the safety studies? FYI… refusing to do the studies is the game plan for many things that are deemed “safe and effective.” If you don’t want to know the answer, and especially if you don’t want to have to REPORT the answer, you don’t ask the question.

Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism (Pt 2) Technically, vaccines do not cause autism because technically there is no such thing as autism. Vaccines cause the underlying physical conditions that result in the pain, neurological damage, immune system disorders, gastrointestinal damage, and yeast overgrowth – all of which combine to produce the behavioral symptoms that result in the “autism” diagnosis. Gastrointestinal damage is the most obvious result of vaccine damage. When a previously healthy child suddenly starts having multiple episodes of watery and extremely stinky diarrhea every day, and this happens shortly after receiving vaccinations, it is notable as a “vaccine injury.” What is not so obvious is that when the child’s gut is permanently damaged, he or she is no longer able to absorb nutrients necessary to produce neurotransmitters necessary for proper brain function. So, when the child develops mood swings, sleep difficulties, and learning disabilities several months later, these issues are not recognized as being related to the vaccine injury because the initial damage occurred many months earlier. Please re-read the previous paragraph. This is why Dr. Andrew Wakefield is such a threat to the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Wakefield NEVER said vaccines cause autism.

Dr. Wakefield is a gastroenterologist. He saw a number of children with gastrointestinal problems who also happened to be diagnosed with autism. Dr. Wakefield reported his observations. He never claimed that the MMR “caused” autism. He merely reported that a number of children he had seen had BOTH gastrointestinal problems AND autism, and according to parental report, these issues developed within a short time of when the children received the MMR vaccine. Again… Why is Dr. Wakefield such a threat to the pharmaceutical industry? Hint: Not because vaccines cause autism – they don’t. Vaccines cause gastrointestinal damage. Gastrointestinal damage causes malabsorption of nutrients necessary for proper brain function. Malabsorption of essential nutrients causes immune system disorders, seizures, encephalopathy, etc… and THAT’s what leads to the ultimate diagnosis of “autism.” [Unbekoming: The primary cause of encephalitis is the aluminum smuggled into the child’s brain. Clearly this is another contributor.] If Dr. Wakefield’s observations are correct, SOMEONE, SOMEWHERE will eventually draw the connection between vaccines and the domino-effect that leads to the “autism” diagnosis. From the perspective of the pharmaceutical industry, better to “nip it in the bud” now, which means discrediting Dr. Wakefield to the extent that no one will look further into the science. Has this ploy worked? Not for me. And not for many of the very intelligent parents I know. Only time will tell if there are enough of us to make a difference. Note: For more on vaccines and encephalitis: http://www.whale.to/v/buttram.html Links to peer-reviewed medical literature.

Another good thing to put in my binder is the Excipient List from the CDC, which lists all of the vaccines, their ingredients, and substances used in their manufacture.

Next, I need the Vaccine Manufacturer’s Inserts for each vaccine. On each vaccine manufacturer’s insert, I will highlight the part where it says the vaccine should not be given to anyone who has an allergy to any of the ingredients in the vaccine. Given that my child has not been tested to determine if he or she is allergic to any or all of the ingredients, there won’t be any injecting going on just so we can see what happens.

The above image is from ProQuad (MMR & Varicella) Vaccine Contraindications, Warnings & Precautions. Page 1 of Merck’s Vaccine Manufacturer’s Insert.

On each vaccine manufacturer’s insert, I will highlight section 13.1 (and I will highlight the absence of section 13.1 on the Varivax vaccine, since it has been removed), which states clearly, “This vaccine has not been studied for carcinogenic or mutagenic effects, or for effects on fertility.”

If we get this far in our discussion, I will show the doctor this information, and then we will discuss each of the Safety Data Sheets for the vaccine ingredients – at length. If you want more information on vaccine ingredients, this post seems to be pretty helpful for a lot of people. At least they keep using it a lot…

If, after this discussion, my doctor still wants to grasp at straws and tell me that my child cannot go to school without vaccines, I will calmly point out that in Arkansas, and 45 other states, we have the right to religious exemption from vaccination for school attendance, and that as my children’s parent, I will be exercising that legal right on their behalf.

Here is where I go to find the law regarding vaccines for school attendance.

Here is where I go to find information on the laws in a particular state.

If I happen to live in California, Maine, New York or West Virginia… my next step (as far as school is concerned) is to figure out how to homeschool or how to move to another state. There are a lot of options for homeschooling, and many of my friends are doing it with fabulous success. If I am able, this is what I will do because now that I know better, I know there is no way I would sacrifice my child’s health and well-being just so he can go to a (failing) public school where he will have to sit still and have his creativity and joy stamped out of him for the next 12 years. No thanks.

If my doctor attempts to bully me after all of this, I will calmly inform him (or her) that I am aware of my rights and I am aware that the only laws regarding vaccination are for school attendance. I will also let him (or her) know that I am aware that physicians are receiving bonuses for meeting benchmarks and having a certain percentage of patients fully vaccinated by age two years. I will let the physician know in no uncertain terms that coercion (threatening to call CPS, for example) is unethical and possibly against the law (look up the definition of extortion), and I will be reporting him (or her) to the state medical board for ethics violations. For good measure, I will probably throw in, “And you’ll be hearing from my attorney,” as I pick up my babies and walk calmly and confidently out of his or her office. For the very last time.

The last thing I will say, if it gets to this point?

“You’re fired.”

NOTE: This originated as a post on Facebook, in response to a young father’s question about how to handle the upcoming 2-month appointment for his new baby. That post was shared 400 times in the first 48 hours. Judging by the comments, this is something that is really resonating with parents. To be clear: There is no law that you have to use a pediatrician or an allopathic physician (Family Practice M.D. or D.O.) for your children. Chiropractors, Naturopathic Physicians, and Homeopaths are all fully capable of providing excellent routine care for your family. If you need emergency medical treatment, you can seek it through an Urgent Care facility or hospital Emergency Room. The fact is, if you are not vaccinating, you generally do not need a pediatrician or other medical doctor. Obviously, this may not be the case for all children. Use your judgment and do what is right for your family.

My hope in putting this information together is that those who are unsure or feel insecure about standing up for themselves, but who still feel they must go to the “well-baby” or “well-child” check-up (aka “vaccine appointment”), will take the steps outlined in this post, and as a result, they will feel empowered and strengthened in their knowledge base. We all must do the work and be prepared to defend our choices. – mpt

If you are just beginning your research on vaccines, here is where you can find many excellent resources for your journey.

Levi Quackenboss is another childhood vaccination write worth following. The Substack has been silent for quite some time. This post explains why. It is well worth the whole read, emotional, read.

And all of that brings me to the point of writing this note tonight. This is what I want you to know. In that moment, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. did not throw in the towel. He didn’t ruin third party politics forever. He didn’t quit so that he could get a job. He did not sell out. In that moment, this most important member of the most famous Democratic family in America chose our children above all else. He chose our children above his Hollywood friends. Above his long standing Trump-hating environmental supporters. Above the entire Democratic party. Above his once-adoring Kennedy family. Above peace in his own home. Can you imagine the pressure he was under to do anything but this? He chose my kids. He chose yours. He chose all the babies being born from here on out. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is going to prove what is causing this 40-year tsunami of childhood chronic illness. He is going to root it out, shine the light on it, make the public understand, and he is going to burn down the alter it’s been living on. In that moment, on Friday afternoon in Phoenix, Arizona, I witnessed the most selfless human act of my entire lifetime. We all did.

Leave a comment

Share

Thank You for Being Part of Our Community

Your presence here is greatly valued. If you've found the content interesting and useful, please consider supporting it through a paid subscription. While all our resources are freely available, your subscription plays a vital role. It helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. Please make full use of our Free Libraries.

Discover Our Free Libraries:

Unbekoming Interview Library: Dive into a world of thought-provoking interviews across a spectrum of fascinating topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Explore concise summaries of groundbreaking books, distilled for efficient understanding.

Hear From Our Subscribers: Check out the [Subscriber Testimonials] to see the impact of this Substack on our readers.

Share Your Story or Nominate Someone to Interview:

I'm always in search of compelling narratives and insightful individuals to feature. Whether it's personal experiences with the vaccination or other medical interventions, or if you know someone whose story and expertise could enlighten our community, I'd love to hear from you. If you have a story to share, insights to offer, or wish to suggest an interviewee who can add significant value to our discussions, please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com. Your contributions and suggestions are invaluable in enriching our understanding and conversation.

Resources for the Community:

For those affected by COVID vaccine injury, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Discover 'Baseline Human Health': Watch and share this insightful 21-minute video to understand and appreciate the foundations of health without vaccination.

Books as Tools: Consider recommending 'Official Stories' by Liam Scheff to someone seeking understanding. Start with a “safe” chapter such as Electricity and Shakespeare and they might find their way to vaccination.

Your support, whether through subscriptions, sharing stories, or spreading knowledge, is what keeps this community thriving. Thank you for being an integral part of this journey.