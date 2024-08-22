If you have come to know the truth about the risks and dangers of childhood vaccination, then you know about Children’s Health Defense (CHD).

I became aware of CHD after reading the magnificent book The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert Kennedy Jr. They do some of the very best work in this fight, from quality content creation and publishing, to lobbying to litigation and more.

This is indeed the proverbial David vs Goliath battle, and as far as Davids go, CHD is truly a giant.

I first came across Mary Holland about three years ago after reading the wonderful book she co-authored, The HPV Vaccine on Trial. It’s one of those cornerstone books in the fight against The Poisoning.

Mary Holland has been at the tip of the spear, for many years, fighting the good fight and patiently waiting for more of us to eventually wake up. Many of us finally have.

I’m honored to have this opportunity to interview her.

With appreciation and gratitude to Mary Holland.

1. Mary, can you please tell us a bit about your background and what led you to become involved in advocating for vaccine safety and health freedom over the past two decades?

My son began to regress after his MMR shot. His earlier shots contained thimerosal, the mercury-containing preservative, which in retrospect had also caused harm. Although he has substantially recovered, his injuries from vaccines remain.

2. How have you seen the fight against mandatory vaccination and for informed consent evolve over the last 20 years? What have been some of the key milestones and inflection points?

Overall the movement is much stronger and bigger than it was in the early 2000's. While there has been a significant erosion of rights to vaccine choice and informed consent to medical procedures, there has also been strong resistance and pushback.

Key milestones and inflection points:

– September 11, 2001 is a key inflection point, leading to the 2005 PREP Act and the Model State Emergency Health Powers Act (MSEHPA).

– The 2009 H1N1 swine ﬂu pandemic was another inﬂection point, with attempts to get everyone, and especially healthcare workers, to get two ﬂu shots – the seasonal ﬂu and experimental H1N1 shots.

– The December 2014 Disneyland measles outbreak, leading to the passage of SB277 in California, repealing the personal belief exemption to vaccination for school children, including the religious exemption.

– The 2018-19 measles outbreak in Brooklyn, New York and Rockland County, New York, leading to the repeal of the religious exemption to vaccination for children in New York State in June, 2019.

– October 19, 2019, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted "Event 201," the COVID pandemic tabletop rehearsal exercise.

– January 2020, the New Jersey legislature, in Big Pharma's home state, was unable to enact a law to repeal the religious exemption for school children in light of protest and political action.

– March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern, which the United States followed.

– May 11, 2023, the COVID pandemic is declared oﬃcially over in the United States.

3. Your book "The HPV Vaccine on Trial" takes a critical look at the development, safety and promotion of the HPV vaccine. What was the impetus for writing this book and what has the response been from the medical community and general public?

Before the COVID injections, the HPV vaccine was by far the most injurious vaccine on the market. We wanted to warn people and call out the fraud. It was marketed first to teenage girls to prevent cervical cancer, then to teenage boys and most adults to prevent other cancers and genital warts. It's never been proven to prevent any cancer. The HPV vaccine promotion revealed many dishonest, dangerous and deadly dimensions that we continue to see with COVID, mpox and bird flu vaccines. Fortunately, there is now ongoing litigation against Gardasil manufacturer Merck for its fraud; litigation to watch.

4. In the foreword you wrote for the book "Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth", you praise the authors' comprehensive dissection of the CDC's childhood vaccine schedule and the shortcomings in safety science. How do you think this book has impacted the overall conversation around vaccination?

This book has made a dent in the medical community, for which I'm grateful. Many of the doctors who "woke up" during the COVID era have read the book and now understand that the horrors we experienced then weren't unique; children had been experiencing them for decades. This is a book that is convincing doctors of the lack of safety in the childhood vaccine program.

5. What kind of pushback or criticism have you personally faced, from family and friends, for your stances questioning vaccine safety and raising concerns about infringements on informed consent? How do you respond to those who label you "anti-vaccine"?

Friends and family know where I stand on these issues. Some are fantastically supportive; some are curious; some don't want to know about it; and I've lost contact with some friends and family over the issue. It's sad to lose friendships, but I've made many in the health freedom community. I don't worry much about how people label me; I've gotten pretty used to being misperceived and maligned in some quarters. I see Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as a role model here; the media smeared him for years and years as a crazy "anti-vaxxer," and he simply continued to pursue truth, disregarding the flack.

6. The last few years during COVID-19 saw an "awakening" of sorts among many parents regarding the potential risks of vaccination. Do you think this represents a lasting shift in awareness and if so, how do you expect government health agencies and the pharmaceutical industry to respond?

We're seeing a lasting shift towards "vaccine skepticism" and more broadly towards skepticism about so-called "public health". Once people "wake up," very few go back to sleep. On the contrary, they tend to go deeper and deeper "down the rabbit hole," starting to understand more and more. Of course the government and pharma are distressed by this awakening, and they are desperate to stop the process – hence the all-out efforts to censor voices in the health freedom movement, including RFK, Jr. and CHD as "mis-, dis- or malinformation." These are signs of weakness, not strength. When the best defense is censorship and ad hominem attacks, and about half the population no longer trusts the establishment at all, we're getting very close to the tipping point when public health mandates end.

7. What are some of the most pervasive myths or misunderstandings about vaccines that you encounter from the general public? What key facts do you think are most important for people to understand?

People have accepted the myth that most vaccines create "herd immunity," and that everyone must take the vaccine for it to be "effective." People need to understand that few if any vaccines actually stop infection and outbreaks.

8. Have you engaged in outreach to try to educate doctors about flaws in the vaccine science they were taught during their training? What has that experience been like and why do you think many physicians are resistant to questioning the vaccine paradigm they learned?

I find that it's most effective for doctors to educate other doctors. Thankfully, many new doctors have lifted up the banner of health freedom during COVID and have started speaking out against the unacceptable risks of compulsory medicine. – Doctors would like to believe in the FDA and CDC, yet Big Pharma has long since captured these agencies. Doctors are slow to realize that these "government" agencies are really nothing more than marketing arms of Big Pharma.

9. As a law professor, you've written extensively about the legal and ethical issues surrounding vaccine mandates. What is your perspective on the constitutionality of mandatory vaccination and the implications for human rights and civil liberties?

It's long overdue for the Supreme Court to revisit the 1905 decision in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that granted the authority to the government to impose vaccine mandates in emergency circumstances. That decision has been extended and expanded way past the breaking point. No rights truly exist if individuals don't have complete autonomy over their own bodies.

10. Children's Health Defense, where you serve as chief executive, is involved in a number of lawsuits related to vaccines. Can you share an overview of some of the most important ongoing legal battles?

CHD is challenging government censorship on social media platforms. We just won a round on August 20, 2024 in the important case of Kennedy v. Biden, petitioning for a stop to the government suppression of speech through social media. In addition, we are involved in cases challenging medical mandates, failure to provide religious exemptions, the 2005 PREP Act, laws purporting to grant children independent medical decision making, and Freedom of Information litigation.

11. With the rapid development and rollout of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, do you think this technology is likely to become more predominant in the childhood vaccine schedule going forward? Is that the direction you see industry wanting to take things?

Industry and government clearly want to move all compulsory and recommended injections to the mRNA platform. In a book by Michael Palmer and Doctors for COVID Ethics entitled mRNA Vaccine Toxicity, it's clear that mRNA injections are inherently dangerous. I contributed a forward to this valuable book. Fortunately, the COVID shots backfired so significantly that it is hard to imagine that future efforts to coerce people to take these shots will be successful.

12. You've said that we need to create a new vaccine paradigm predicated on the right to informed consent. What would that look like from a policy and public health perspective?

We have to start with the truth about vaccines. To date, critical science – simply comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated health outcomes – has not been done (or published, anyways) and reporting on vaccine injuries has been suppressed. People, including doctors, don't understand vaccine injury at all. Once the full truth about vaccines is finally revealed and people have true prior, free and informed consent, the uptake is likely to be low to non-existent.

13. For parents navigating decisions around vaccination for their children, what resources would you point them to for objective information to assist in the informed consent process?

Please come to the CHD website, www.childrenshealthdefense.org; we have a wealth of information, and you can sign up for a free daily newsletter, The Defender, and for emails with shows from CHD.TV. We put out objective reporting and programs you will not find elsewhere. We list partner organizations here; they are also great resources.

14. What is your vision for Children's Health Defense going forward and what initiatives are you most excited about?

We have not yet won. We need to get the truth to people – about the incredible robustness of the human immune system, and the risks and human costs of vaccine injury – and other toxic exposures to children including toxic food, air, water and the hazards of ubiquitous electromagnetic radiation. We are working in education, advocacy, science and litigation – our four pillars.

I'm super excited about our film premiering in theaters across the US on September 18, 2024 Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill. This film shows what really happened during the COVID era. It's a powerful, motivating film.

15. Where can people go to learn more about your work and to stay engaged with vaccine safety advocacy efforts? Are there any upcoming events, projects or publications you'd like people to be aware of?

Please come to our Community Calendar! Also read Defender, tune in to CHD.TV, and follow us on social media!

Many thanks for your interest! Best, Mary

