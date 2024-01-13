I was reminded of Dr. Andreas Kalcker when I was doing my research in preparing my Hydrogen Peroxide stack.
Amelia had first mentioned his name to me in late 2022, but honestly it was too soon for me then to appreciate the significance of his work.
More recently Dr. Robert Yoho1 has been doing great work highlighting Kalcker and Chlorine Dioxide2 (see Resources below).
Kalcker is the world authority on researching the many uses of Chlorine Dioxide, and for that he is also one of the most censored people in the world.
As you know by now, the amount of censorship one is under is directly correlated with the value of their message and work.
Empire doesn’t like people reducing the size of its markets.
Empire doesn’t like people reducing the number of its unhealthy customers. We are living through Late Stage Capitalism3 after all.
I decided to reach out to Dr. Andreas Kalcker requesting an interview, and I’m very grateful he agreed.
I personally learned a lot from the interaction, and I believe you will too. He and his team are doing incredible work.
With thanks to Dr. Andreas Kalcker.
1. What initially led you to explore the potential of Chlorine Dioxide in medical treatments?
I began using this treatment personally, as I was suffering from severe arthritis. Remarkably, it worked for me. Encouraged by my experience, my neighbor, friends, and others with different health issues also tried it and reported positive results. This included cases of arthritis, diabetes-related complications, various intoxications, allergies, and many more conditions.
Initially, I struggled to understand how one substance could be effective against such a diverse range of illnesses. To me, and likely to many physicians, the idea of a single treatment working for so many different health problems seemed illogical. If you were to tell a doctor about a substance capable of addressing all these varied issues, they might dismiss it as implausible. At one point, I would have agreed with that skepticism. However, experiencing its effects firsthand made a significant impact and changed my perspective.
2. Can you explain the molecular mechanism of Chlorine Dioxide in combating diseases?
Well, Chlorine Dioxide, or ClO2, is a simple molecule that interacts effectively with water. It doesn’t undergo hydrolysis easily4. When ingested as a liquid, the gaseous form of ClO2 is released in the stomach. This gas evaporates at a relatively low temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and diffuses through the stomach walls. This process follows Fick's law of diffusion5, allowing ClO2 to enter the bloodstream and interstitial tissues.
Once in the body, ClO2 selectively targets more acidic areas (defined by the concentration of hydrogen ions6, or protons (H⁺)), typically associated with diseased or inflamed tissues. Diseased organs often exhibit higher acidity compared to healthy ones. In these acidic conditions, ClO2 undergoes a series of reactions, eventually dissociating into harmless substances like salt and oxygen, leaving no harmful residues. This aspect is significant as the amount of salt produced is minimal.
Regarding oxygen release, let's consider a typical protocol where 10 milliliters of a ClO2 solution, in one liter, is consumed over a day. This amount can generate approximately 10,700,000 molecules of oxygen for each red blood cell. While this might seem substantial, it's relatively minor in the context of the body's overall oxygen requirements. It's not enough to significantly alter one's breathing capacity but may provide a slight increase in available oxygen for a few seconds. Importantly, the oxygen is released precisely at the site of the problem, where acidity and, consequently, inflammation or infection (caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or cancer) are present. This targeted delivery of oxygen to areas with oxygen deficiency is what makes ClO2's mechanism of action beneficial.
3. Can you clarify the oxidative nature of Chlorine Dioxide?
How does it work compared to something like Vitamin C, which donates electrons. Chlorine Dioxide, on the other hand, takes electrons. How does this process not cause oxidative stress in the body?
What is the underlying mechanism that prevents this from happening?
The key lies in understanding the biochemical interactions. Take free radicals7, for instance, like the hydroxyl radical8 (OH). We typically combat these with antioxidants9 such as Vitamin C. The effectiveness of these antioxidants can be partly explained through their voltage, a concept central to electro-molecular medicine, an emerging field.
For context, imagine a cellphone requiring a specific voltage for charging. If the voltage is too high, it damages the phone; if it is too low, it doesn’t charge. Similarly, our cells operate within a voltage range – typically 1 to 1.5 volts. Hydroxyl radicals, with their 2.8 volts, are too 'powerful' and can damage cells. Antioxidants like Vitamin C, with a voltage of 0.66, help neutralize these radicals.
Chlorine Dioxide plays a fascinating role here. With a voltage of around 0.94 volts, it falls just below the cell's operational range. It's effective against pathogens like bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which generally have lower voltages. Interestingly, despite being an oxidant, Chlorine Dioxide acts as an antioxidant in the presence of higher-voltage entities like hydroxyl radicals, converting them into harmless substances like water.
Technically speaking, it exhibits greater potency as an antioxidant than as an oxidant. This is characterized by its voltage: as an antioxidant, it has a voltage of 1.42 volts, which is higher than its voltage of 0.94 volts when it acts as an oxidant. This significant distinction between its antioxidative and oxidative capacities is a crucial aspect.
It's like when you're soldering: you can touch the iron of the soldering machine without getting an electric shock, yet it's hot enough to melt the iron. This happens because there's a significant flow of electrons. A similar process occurs in the body with electron movement. Vitamin C, for example, transfers one electron. In contrast, Chlorine Dioxide as a reductant moves two electrons – double the amount.
Vitamin C operates at a different voltage, which might imply faster action, but in practice, this difference is negligible as we are dealing with microseconds. Therefore, Chlorine Dioxide is a stronger antioxidant than Vitamin C, particularly in relation to hydroxyl radicals. This comparison is important to understand.
The claim that we need more antioxidants is, in my view, a form of bogus medicine. Have you considered the mathematics of this, the biophysics? My specialty involves understanding that more isn't always better. Take oxygen, for instance – its impact is highly dependent on the context. For a diver going 100 meters underwater, oxygen becomes toxic due to high pressure. Conversely, on Mount Everest, the problem is a lack of sufficient oxygen. Everything must be viewed in relation to its context.
This brings us to Chlorine Dioxide. Yes, it's an oxidant, effective against bacteria, viruses, fungi, prions, and spike proteins. It acts swiftly – the smaller the organism, the faster the action. There's no resistance possible, unlike with antibiotics. It works through oxidation, which is essentially a burning process, unlikely to encounter resistance.
Chlorine Dioxide's voltage is around 0.9, within the operational range of cells, meaning it doesn't harm the cells themselves. Of course, this is dose dependent. But within the correct operating range, Chlorine Dioxide can also reduce higher-voltage entities like hydroxyl radicals and other toxic oxidants. It's capable of both oxidation and reduction.
4. Are there any key studies or trials demonstrating Chlorine Dioxide's effectiveness in treating diseases?
We are a group of over 20 researchers, and one of our significant contributions includes the trilogy of studies by Dr. Aparicio, encompassing over 3,000 patients. These studies focus on three distinct stages: pre-COVID-19, active COVID-19 with severe symptoms, and long-term effects of COVID-19, each involving well over 1,000 patients. Notably, Dr. Aparicio's research demonstrated a remarkable 99.3% effectiveness in treating symptomatic COVID-19 patients, with an average recovery time of just four days.
Additionally, we've conducted extensive research on the efficacy of this treatment against MRSA and Borrelia infections. These studies contribute significantly to our understanding of the treatment's potential and versatility. However, it's noteworthy that despite these promising results, mainstream media has shown little interest in our findings.
5. What safety measures should be taken when using Chlorine Dioxide, and how do you address toxicity concerns?
It's crucial to understand the distinction between Chlorine Dioxide gas and Chlorine Dioxide dissolved in water, as they have markedly different properties. Inhaling the gas form of Chlorine Dioxide is not recommended and can be harmful. However, when Chlorine Dioxide is dissolved in water, especially in low concentrations, its characteristics change significantly, making it safe for certain applications.
We adhere to a specific protocol, often referred to as Protocol C [See book Forbidden Health], which involves using Chlorine Dioxide at concentrations 14 times lower than the Low RL, the lowest measurable reaction level in the body. This ensures that the dosage remains well within safe limits, negating toxicity concerns. For perspective, to reach a lethal toxic level, an adult would need to consume more than 20 liters of a 3,000 PPM Chlorine Dioxide concentrate over a period exceeding 14 days. Such an intake is practically impossible, given the sheer volume of liquid that would need to be ingested.
6. Which diseases and conditions do you believe Chlorine Dioxide can effectively treat?
Based on the extensive research and data we have gathered; it is believed that Chlorine Dioxide can effectively treat a wide variety of diseases and conditions. This effectiveness is largely attributed to its impact on metabolic acidosis10, a condition that is present in an estimated 85 to 90% of illnesses. Metabolic acidosis involves an imbalance in the body's pH levels, leading to excessive acidity in the bloodstream.
Our observations and collected data, spanning 17 years, and amounting to approximately nine terabytes of data collected on recoveries, indicate recoveries from a spectrum of illnesses ranging from allergies to cancer. The scope of these ailments is extensive, covering conditions from A to Z, as detailed in my book. With such a broad range of applications, it's challenging to single out one condition where Chlorine Dioxide is most effective. The diversity of illnesses and conditions that have shown positive responses in our studies underscores the potential versatility of Chlorine Dioxide as a treatment option.
For those unfamiliar with the subject, Chlorine Dioxide is seen as effective in treating a wide array of health conditions, falling into ten main categories. These include:
Blood Pressure Issues: Managing conditions related to abnormal blood pressure.
Diabetes: Treating both the primary condition and its complications, such as diabetic leg issues.
Rheumatoid Arthritis: Alleviating symptoms and potentially impacting the underlying causes of this autoimmune disease.
Cancer: Offering support in the treatment of various forms of cancer.
Burns: Aiding in the healing process of burns.
Infections: Addressing a broad range of bacterial, viral, and other microbial infections.
Inflammation: Reducing inflammation, a common factor in many diseases.
Toxicity: Counteracting various forms of bodily toxins.
Electron Charge Disorders: Treating conditions that involve imbalances in electron charge at the cellular level.
Overall Energy Deficiencies: Addressing conditions that stem from or result in a lack of energy within the body.
This approach to treatment is grounded in the concept of electro-molecular medicine, which focuses on the movement of electrons and their role in health and disease. In this view, illness is equated with a lack of energy; when the body is deficient in energy, it becomes susceptible to opportunistic infections and various health issues. This perspective differs markedly from conventional pharmaceutical approaches, which often involve using substances that provoke a reaction in the body. Instead, this approach focuses on providing the body with what it needs – like oxygen – to heal itself. The importance of oxygen can't be overstated; while we can survive weeks without food and days without water, we can only last a few minutes without oxygen. Hence, oxygen is considered a crucial element for the body's health and recovery.
7. How can it help with autism?
Autism presents a complex challenge, primarily because it is not a singular illness but a spectrum encompassing a range of conditions. At its core, we can simplify autism as being related to inflammation of the vagal nerve system, although this description only touches the surface of its complexity.
Our observations have shown that Chlorine Dioxide can be effective in addressing issues related to autism. This effectiveness is partly due to its ability to combat inflammation, which is often a component of autism spectrum disorders. Moreover, Chlorine Dioxide appears to possess the unique capability to activate and differentiate stem cells. This property is particularly intriguing as it might contribute to neurological improvements or recovery.
We have documented cases of hundreds of children who, under a carefully managed, long-term treatment regime involving Chlorine Dioxide, have shown significant recovery from symptoms associated with autism.
8. Did any countries use Chlorine Dioxide as a treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The usage of Chlorine Dioxide as a treatment for COVID-19 has been notably significant in many South American countries. My primary workspace has been in Germany, but I have spent 35 years living in Spain, giving me insight into these regions. Specifically, in Bolivia, we observed enormous success with Chlorine Dioxide. Millions of people have used and continue to use it there. We've established a partnership with the Bolivian military, leading to my receiving their highest commendation. This collaboration involved working with the top universities associated with the Bolivian military, which have since incorporated Chlorine Dioxide into their programs. I was part of the writing team of the law.
9. How has the 'bleach' association affected the public's perception and scientific discussion of Chlorine Dioxide?
The association of Chlorine Dioxide with bleach has had a profoundly negative impact on both public perception and the scientific discussion surrounding its use. When confronted with the assertion that Chlorine Dioxide is simply bleach, my response is straightforward and based on a clear, observable difference: bleach is transparent, while Chlorine Dioxide is yellow. This simple, yet fundamental distinction, which doesn't require advanced scientific knowledge to understand, should help dispel this common misconception.
10. Do you see a role for Chlorine Dioxide in helping individuals with vaccine-related injuries?
The question of using Chlorine Dioxide for vaccine-related injuries is not just my perspective but is also shared by over 5,000 doctors in the COMUSAV association. These medical professionals successfully use Chlorine Dioxide in their treatment protocols. The approach involves initial assessments, where they measure ferritin and d-dimer levels to determine the nature of the vaccine reaction – whether it's more or less severe.
In cases where these biomarkers indicate a severe reaction (reflected by high levels of ferritin and d-dimer), doctors recommend the standard Protocol C for Chlorine Dioxide treatment. This treatment typically lasts for three months, after which the same biomarkers are measured again. In about 90% of cases, these values tend to normalize post-treatment. For the remaining 10%, where normalization isn't observed, the treatment might be extended for another three months.
This protocol is based on published studies, including parts of my own publication, which explain how Chlorine Dioxide interacts with the spike protein present in vaccines. The mechanism involves the oxidation of cysteine and tyrosine in the spike protein. It's important to note that the vaccines are based on the spike protein, not the virus itself, and Chlorine Dioxide appears to be effective in this context.
11. Do you have a view on its value for injuries from childhood vaccines?
This is basically one of the causes of autism. I've defended for many years, and this is why I've been attacked. But in the statistics of more than 2,000 mothers, more than 80 something percent confirmed that autism is directly related after the vaccines. Yes, we have.
12. How do you address skepticism from the medical community and media about Chlorine Dioxide?
I completely understand the skepticism from the medical community and the media. As a physician with 30 years of experience, I would initially react with caution too if someone claimed to have a remedy for nearly every ailment. The natural response for many in the field is skepticism, often expressed as 'don't bother me with this.'
However, it's important to emphasize that these claims are not without a scientific and academic foundation. We are discussing a novel technology that is gradually gaining recognition and acceptance among medical professionals. While I acknowledge that some doctors may be resistant to new ideas, perhaps due to a certain degree of arrogance or traditionalism, more and more doctors are beginning to see the potential benefits of this approach. Our goal is to continue presenting the scientific evidence and practical results to gradually overcome this skepticism and encourage a broader acceptance within the medical community.
13. What regulatory or legal hurdles have you encountered in your work with Chlorine Dioxide?
In my work, I've faced numerous regulatory and legal challenges, largely due to the dominant influence of the pharmaceutical lobby. This lobby tends to favor treatments that maintain chronic conditions, ensuring ongoing customer dependency on pharmaceuticals. Our efforts to legalize and gain acceptance for our approach involve overcoming significant hurdles.
One major issue we've encountered involves the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has made claims equating Sodium Chloride with Chlorine Dioxide, which is misleading and scientifically inaccurate. It is false. Sodium Chloride is a precursor in the production of Chlorine Dioxide, but they are fundamentally different substances. Sodium Chloride is a salt, while Chlorine Dioxide is a gas. This distinction is as clear as understanding the difference between carbon and gunpowder; while one may be a precursor to the other, they are not the same.
To highlight this and challenge the misconceptions, in Mexico, Pedro Luis Martin Bringas of the Soriana group, a prominent and wealthy individual, publicly offered $2 million to anyone who could prove the toxicity of Chlorine Dioxide at the dosages we use. This challenge was issued over two years ago, and to date, no one has come forward with such proof. Despite this, the FDA has not responded to our communications and queries.
14. What are your thoughts on dosage and administration of Chlorine Dioxide?
I want to make it clear that I do not directly recommend specific dosages or administration methods for Chlorine Dioxide. My role primarily revolves around conducting research, which includes both statistical analysis and laboratory investigations. Through this research, we've observed certain dosages that appear to be effective or show promise in various applications. However, these are observations and findings from studies, not personal recommendations.
For those interested in the detailed results of these investigations, including the dosages that have been found effective in our studies, I refer them to my book, 'Forbidden Health.' All the insights and data gathered from our research are comprehensively documented there. Additionally, for more information and updates, my website serves as a resource and point of reference.
15. What are the future research avenues you envision for Chlorine Dioxide?
The future research possibilities for Chlorine Dioxide are vast and diverse. Many, including myself and over 5,000 doctors, believe it to be one of the most significant medical discoveries in the last century. Let me share some examples that illustrate its potential:
Ophthalmology: One of our students, an ophthalmologist, has successfully used intraocular injections of Chlorine Dioxide to restore sight in patients with certain neurological vision impairments. To date, seven individuals who were previously blind have regained their vision, a remarkable achievement.
Surgical Applications: Dr. Andrada in Mexico has made groundbreaking discoveries in the use of Chlorine Dioxide during surgeries. He found that it prevents adhesions and infections, significantly improves wound healing, and is more effective than other treatments, all without any side effects. The wounds treated with Chlorine Dioxide heal exceptionally well, often without the need for transplants and without leaving scars.
Burn Treatment: In cases of severe burns, Chlorine Dioxide has shown fantastic results. When applied directly to burns, it promotes skin recovery without the need for grafts and prevents scarring.
Hemostasis in Surgery: We've also observed its effectiveness in stopping bleeding during surgeries. It improves blood flow at low concentrations and can halt bleeding at higher concentrations. Unlike other substances used in surgery that promote blood coagulation, Chlorine Dioxide works through muscle constriction, a different and effective mechanism. This approach also prevents infections during surgical procedures.
Broader Medical and Veterinary Applications: Current research is exploring its use in various medical fields, including urology and veterinary medicine.
These examples underscore the revolutionary nature of Chlorine Dioxide in medical science. Its effectiveness stems from its basis in electro-molecular medicine, representing a new technological paradigm distinct from traditional pharmaceutical approaches.
16. Was Jim humble one of the first discoverers of its value?
Jim Humble can indeed be considered a foundational figure in the history of Chlorine Dioxide's application, akin to a 'grandfather' of the field. He popularized the use of Chlorine Dioxide through a method that involved mixing chloride with an acid. This traditional method was widely known and used initially.
However, in my research, as outlined in my first book, I identified limitations with this traditional approach, particularly when it came to treating animals like calves and cows, which have a different digestive system. This led me to develop a new form of Chlorine Dioxide, known as CDS. This variant is solely the gas, with no Chloride content and is pH neutral, differentiating it significantly from the older MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) formula.
It's also important to note that while Jim Humble played a significant role, he was not the first to discover Chlorine Dioxide's potential. The first known use of Chlorine Dioxide for medical purposes dates back to 1949, when it was patented for treating burns. Also, Howard Allinger in America developed blood disinfection bags using Chlorine Dioxide, and his daughter continues this legacy through Frontier Pharmaceuticals.
17. How do people get or make the solution?
While it's crucial to note that Chlorine Dioxide is not officially recognized or endorsed as a medical treatment, and I certainly do not recommend it as such, the substance itself is widely used in various non-medical applications. For example, Chlorine Dioxide is commonly used as a disinfectant, and you might find it in products designed for this purpose, with concentrations around 3,000 ppm.
What's interesting is that the basic composition of Chlorine Dioxide used for disinfection – a combination of the gas dissolved in water – is essentially the same as what is used in other contexts, such as plant care, animal treatments, or proposed human applications.
For those interested in creating Chlorine Dioxide solutions themselves, it's not an overly complicated process. In fact, I've provided detailed instructions in my book. The process is straightforward enough that I often compare it to making marmalade; if you can do the latter, you can likely prepare CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) as well.
18. What advice would you offer practitioners interested in using Chlorine Dioxide?
For practitioners interested in using Chlorine Dioxide, my primary advice is to ensure you thoroughly understand how it works before incorporating it into your practice. A common mistake among practitioners is to mix Chlorine Dioxide with other substances without a deep understanding of its electro-molecular mechanisms. This can lead to unforeseen complications or ineffective treatments.
To address this knowledge gap, we offer a range of online courses through our institute, accessible via my website. These courses are designed to cater to different levels of interest and expertise:
Beginner Level: An introductory course offering foundational knowledge, ideal for those new to Chlorine Dioxide.
Intermediate Level: For practitioners who already have some understanding but wish to delve deeper into its applications.
Advanced Master Course: A comprehensive nine-month program, incorporating a mix of video content, literature, and interactive sessions. This course is suitable for doctors, nurses, therapists, and even interested laypersons who want to gain an in-depth understanding of Chlorine Dioxide.
These courses provide a structured and detailed learning path, ensuring that practitioners are well-equipped to use Chlorine Dioxide safely and effectively in their practices.
19. It's as if a new field is emerging.
Indeed, we are witnessing the birth of a new field in medicine. This field takes a radically different approach, especially in its treatment of concepts like oxidants and antioxidants. Traditional medical language often uses vague or general terms when discussing illness – for example, simply rating a patient's illness on a scale of 1 to 4. But what does that truly convey about the patient's condition? Where is the precision, the metrics?
In this emerging field, we're advocating for a more precise, molecular-level understanding. Instead of relying on broad, often ambiguous terms, we focus on measurable, quantifiable data. This includes evaluating the electrical or molecular basis of a condition, providing a more accurate and scientific understanding of a patient's health. The key here is to identify and work from a common denominator.
20. Can you tell us a bit about this new field of Electro-molecular medicine?
Electro-molecular medicine represents a groundbreaking shift in medical thinking. It's a field that fundamentally understands that energy is at the core of all biological processes. In simpler terms, we often refer to oxygen as the key to this energy. However, for professionals in the field, it's more about the charge that facilitates oxygen intake. It's not just about oxygen in isolation; it's about its charge and its role in the body.
My specialty, biophysics, involves working extensively with frequency machines like the Biotron and the Plasmatron. These aren't just ordinary frequency machines; I've programmed them to create cellular coherence. This coherence boosts the body's energy, much like how laser light is more focused and potent than standard light. Higher cellular coherence leads to increased energy in the body, which correlates with better health, quicker thinking, and even enhanced intelligence.
Moreover, there's a fascinating link between this approach and longevity. In our laboratory experiments with rats, those treated with Chlorine Dioxide throughout their lifespan showed a remarkable increase in longevity. Typically, rats live for about 600 to 650 days, but in our studies, many lived well beyond 900 days, with the oldest reaching 972 days – a significant extension of their standard lifespan by almost 30%. This not only demonstrates the potential for increased lifespan but also implies a general improvement in overall health.
21. Does it have value regarding allergies, for example hay fever?
Certainly, Chlorine Dioxide has shown value in treating conditions like hay fever, which are typically associated with allergic reactions involving histamine. The key lies in understanding how histamine functions in allergic reactions. Histamine plays a central role in allergies, and interestingly, it can be oxidized by Chlorine Dioxide. This oxidation process effectively neutralizes the histamine, thereby mitigating the allergic response.
This perspective on using Chlorine Dioxide for allergies offers a unique approach, especially considering its potential effects on the immune system. Many patients with allergies are often prescribed medications that suppress the immune system, leading to a critical question: who protects the body when the immune system is compromised? This is where Chlorine Dioxide can play a crucial role. It acts like a protective agent or a 'mercenary', defending the body against viruses, bacteria, and fungi that could exploit a weakened immune system. In this way, Chlorine Dioxide provides an additional layer of defense, safeguarding the body during periods when its natural immune responses might be diminished.
22. Can it be used prophylactically?
Chlorine Dioxide can indeed be considered for prophylactic use. Its ability to boost oxygen and energy levels without causing harm makes it an attractive option for maintaining overall well-being. I personally use it when I feel low on energy and have noticed significant benefits.
In the realm of sports, Chlorine Dioxide has shown remarkable results in enhancing performance. We've had professors and high-performance sports professionals among our students who have conducted studies in swimming and other sports. These studies indicate that Chlorine Dioxide can improve efficiency and prevent sore muscles post-exercise by reducing lactic acid and other acids in the body.
This reduction of lactic acid is also a critical factor in its potential use in cancer treatment. Lactic acid is known to promote vascularization, which cancer cells exploit for growth. By reducing lactic acid levels, Chlorine Dioxide may inhibit the growth of cancer cells.
23. How can people follow your work and access resources on Chlorine Dioxide?
For more information, including about our courses, I invite you to visit our website, the Kalcker Institute. We offer courses for various levels of interest, from beginners seeking basic knowledge to advanced students looking to delve deeper. The goal is to empower people with knowledge that remains valuable, especially in times of crisis, and to build a global network of knowledgeable individuals.
Our Master’s course is particularly aimed at creating more teachers who can effectively communicate this knowledge, answer questions from professionals, and expand our reach globally. We’re already present in 60 countries, aiming to grow further and make a positive impact.
24. Any last thoughts?
I am immensely gratified to see an increasing number of doctors and healthcare professionals showing interest in how Chlorine Dioxide works. It's particularly heartening to note that our student base spans across 60 countries, including places as far-flung as New Caledonia, which was a delightful discovery for me. This global awakening to a new medical technology is truly remarkable.
We're at the cusp of establishing a new branch of medicine, akin to the emergence of computer science as a field of study in the 1980s. Just like then, when you couldn't yet pursue a university degree in computer science, we are now pioneering this new domain in medicine, focusing on electro-molecular medicine.
This isn't just about Chlorine Dioxide; it's about a fundamental shift to understanding and applying medicine at the electro-molecular level. It's a paradigm shift from traditional pharmaceutical approaches. Chlorine Dioxide, much like ozone, operates on this level. While ozone therapy is widely used, it has its limitations due to its potency. In contrast, Chlorine Dioxide is more manageable and accessible.
However, understanding why Chlorine Dioxide works as it does is a complex and ongoing journey. After 17 years of working with this substance, I'm still uncovering new insights, although I certainly know more now than when I began.
Resources:
How to make Chlorine Dioxide by Andreas Kalcker
EXPERT MASTER SEMINAR IN OXIDATIVE THERAPIES – Kalcker Institute
Forbidden Health Forum | Forbidden Health
277. KEY POST: "CHLORINE DIOXIDE SOLUTION (CDS) IS A UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE" --NASA
286. SNOOT! SPRAY IS NOSE MAGIC - by Robert Yoho MD (ret)
288. KERRI RIVERA, THE MAMA BEAR WHO STARTED A MOVEMENT
Collections – Frontier Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Chlorine Dioxide (CDS) Water Purifier | MMS | Aquarius ProLife
Chlorine dioxide (chemical formula ClO₂) is a yellowish-green gas with a distinctive chlorine-like odor. It's a potent and effective disinfectant and oxidizing agent and has several notable properties and applications:
Chemical Properties: As a chemical compound, chlorine dioxide is different from chlorine gas. It remains a true gas at room temperature and does not hydrolyze easily (dissolve) in water, which allows it to retain its effectiveness as a disinfectant over a broader pH range.
Use in Water Treatment: One of the most common uses of chlorine dioxide is in water purification. It effectively kills bacteria, viruses, and some types of parasites, and is used in both municipal water treatment facilities and in some bottled water plants. Unlike chlorine, it does not react with water to form chlorinated byproducts, which can be harmful.
Bleaching Agent: Chlorine dioxide is used in the bleaching process of wood pulp for the production of paper and pulp. Its use results in significantly less environmental impact compared to elemental chlorine.
Disinfection and Sanitization: It is also used in a variety of disinfection and sanitization processes. Due to its potent oxidizing properties, it's effective in eliminating odors, and controlling biofilm, and is used in the food processing industry, in medical facilities, and for sterilizing medical equipment.
Safety and Handling: Chlorine dioxide is a hazardous material that can be explosive at high concentrations and exposure to it can be harmful. It must be handled with care, using appropriate safety measures.
Late Stage Capitalism or "late capitalism" was first introduced by the German economist Werner Sombart around the turn of the 20th century. His work, "Der Moderne Kapitalismus," published from 1902 through 1927, explored the evolution of capitalism, dividing it into different stages, including the phase he termed "late capitalism." This stage described the period following the First World War.
The term gained significant traction and further development in the mid-20th century. Marxist economist Ernest Mandel, in particular, played a key role in popularizing the concept in the 1960s, using it to describe the economic and social conditions post-Second World War. Mandel's work, especially his book "Late Capitalism," focused on the qualitative changes within the capitalist system during and after World War II and highlighted the limitations to capitalist development.
The concept of late capitalism has evolved to describe the perceived absurdities, contradictions, and crises of the capitalist system in its advanced stage. It often emphasizes issues like increasing inequality, environmental degradation, over-commercialization, and the disproportionate influence of corporations and the wealthy elite.
Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) is known for its relative stability in water, meaning it does not readily undergo hydrolysis under normal conditions. This stability is one of the key characteristics that make it effective in various applications, particularly as a disinfectant and bleaching agent. However, this does not mean that ClO₂ is completely resistant to hydrolysis under all conditions.
Here are some important points regarding the hydrolysis of chlorine dioxide:
Stability in Water: ClO₂ tends to remain stable in water, especially in dilute solutions, which is why it's effective in water treatment and disinfection. Its stability allows it to maintain its oxidative properties without decomposing rapidly.
Reactivity Under Certain Conditions: While generally stable, ClO₂ can react under specific conditions, particularly at high concentrations, in the presence of certain impurities, or at extreme pH levels. These reactions can lead to the formation of chlorite (ClO₂⁻), chlorate (ClO₃⁻), and other byproducts.
Dependence on Environmental Factors: Factors such as temperature, pH, and the presence of other chemicals in the solution can influence the rate at which ClO₂ may undergo hydrolysis or other decomposition reactions.
Controlled Use in Industrial Applications: In industrial and municipal water treatment processes, the conditions (such as concentration, pH, temperature) under which ClO₂ is used are carefully controlled to maintain its stability and effectiveness, minimizing hydrolysis or other undesirable reactions.
In summary, while chlorine dioxide is relatively stable and does not easily undergo hydrolysis in water, it can still react under specific conditions.
Fick's law of diffusion is a set of rules in physics and biology that explains how particles or substances spread from an area where they are more concentrated to an area where they are less concentrated. This principle was established by Adolf Fick in the 19th century and is crucial for understanding various physical and biological phenomena, particularly in the study of how cells function and how breathing works.
Fick's law comes in two main versions:
Fick's First Law of Diffusion: This law states that the movement of a substance across an area is directly related to the difference in concentration across that area. In simpler terms, substances tend to move from regions where they are more concentrated to regions where they are less concentrated. The speed at which this movement happens depends on both the difference in concentration and the nature of the substance and the environment through which it is moving.
Fick's Second Law of Diffusion: While the first law deals with steady-state conditions where the concentration difference doesn't change over time, the second law is used for situations where the concentration in a region changes over time. It describes how the distribution of a substance changes with time, considering the changing concentration gradient.
Fick's laws have broad applications across several fields like physics, chemistry, biology, and engineering. They help explain processes such as how oxygen and carbon dioxide are exchanged in the lungs, how cells absorb nutrients and get rid of waste, and how substances move in solutions and across different barriers. Understanding these laws is key to grasping how substances naturally tend to move and spread in various environments.
Hydrogen ions are positively charged ions formed when a hydrogen atom loses or donates its electron. In chemical terms, a hydrogen ion is simply a hydrogen atom that has lost its electron, resulting in a positively charged ion represented as H⁺. Here are some key points about hydrogen ions:
Formation: A hydrogen ion is created when a hydrogen atom, which normally has one proton and one electron, loses its electron. Without its electron, the hydrogen atom becomes a positively charged ion (H⁺) because only the proton remains.
Role in Acidity: Hydrogen ions are central to the concept of acidity and pH in chemistry. The pH of a solution is a measure of its hydrogen ion concentration. A higher concentration of hydrogen ions results in a lower pH, making the solution more acidic. Conversely, a lower concentration of hydrogen ions results in a higher pH, making the solution more alkaline or basic.
Biological Importance: In biological systems, the concentration of hydrogen ions is tightly regulated as it is crucial for maintaining cellular functions and metabolic processes. Enzyme activities, cellular energy production, and many other biological reactions are sensitive to changes in hydrogen ion concentration.
Water Dissociation: In water, a small fraction of molecules dissociate into hydrogen ions (H⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻). The balance between these ions determines whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral.
Acid-Base Reactions: Hydrogen ions play a critical role in acid-base reactions in chemistry. Acids are substances that can donate hydrogen ions, while bases are substances that can accept them.
Free radicals are molecules or atoms that have an unpaired electron in their outer shell, making them highly reactive and unstable. In chemistry and biology, free radicals are significant because of their ability to engage in rapid and often damaging reactions. Here are some key aspects of free radicals:
Formation: Free radicals can be formed through various processes, including the breakdown of certain molecules in the body, exposure to radiation or pollutants, and during normal metabolic processes. For instance, the body's use of oxygen can produce oxygen free radicals as by-products.
Reactivity: Due to their unpaired electron, free radicals are highly reactive. They seek stability by either donating or accepting an electron from other molecules. This can cause damage to cells, proteins, and DNA by triggering chain reactions that compromise the integrity of these molecules.
Role in the Body: In biological systems, free radicals play both beneficial and harmful roles. They are involved in cell signaling processes (beneficial) but are more known for their potential to cause oxidative stress (harmful), leading to cell damage and contributing to aging and various diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and neurodegenerative disorders.
Antioxidants: The body naturally combats free radical damage using antioxidants. These are substances that can neutralize free radicals by providing the needed electron without becoming destabilized themselves. Antioxidants can be obtained from the diet, especially from fruits and vegetables, or are produced by the body.
Environmental Factors: External factors such as pollution, radiation, cigarette smoke, and certain chemicals can increase the production of free radicals, adding to the body’s oxidative stress.
Balance is Key: While excessive free radicals can be harmful, they are also necessary for certain essential metabolic processes. Therefore, maintaining a balance between free radicals and antioxidants is crucial for health.
In summary, free radicals are unstable molecules with a wide range of effects on the body. While they are natural by-products of some biological processes and play roles in cell signaling, their ability to cause oxidative damage is a major concern, highlighting the importance of antioxidants in maintaining cellular health and preventing disease.
The hydroxyl radical (OH) is a highly reactive molecule consisting of one oxygen atom and one hydrogen atom. It is a type of free radical, which means it has an unpaired electron, making it extremely reactive with other substances. Here are some key points about the hydroxyl radical:
Chemical Structure: The hydroxyl radical has the chemical formula OH. It should not be confused with the hydroxide ion (OH⁻), which is negatively charged and more stable. The hydroxyl radical is neutral but highly reactive due to its unpaired electron.
Formation: Hydroxyl radicals can be formed in the environment through several processes, such as the reaction of water vapor with excited atomic oxygen in the atmosphere. They are also produced in living organisms during various biochemical reactions, often as a result of oxidative stress.
Reactivity: The hydroxyl radical is one of the most reactive free radicals. It can react with a wide range of molecules, including DNA, lipids, and proteins, often causing significant damage to cells and tissues. This reactivity makes it a potent agent in oxidative stress, contributing to cell aging and the development of various diseases.
Role in the Atmosphere: In atmospheric chemistry, hydroxyl radicals play a crucial role in breaking down pollutants and greenhouse gases, acting as a natural 'detergent' in the atmosphere. They help to remove various harmful substances by oxidizing them.
Antioxidants and Protection: In biological systems, antioxidants are crucial for protecting cells from the damaging effects of hydroxyl radicals. Antioxidants can neutralize these radicals, preventing them from causing cellular damage.
In summary, the hydroxyl radical is a highly reactive molecule with significant implications in both environmental chemistry and biology. Its reactivity can lead to harmful effects in living organisms, highlighting the importance of antioxidants in protecting against oxidative stress.
An antioxidant is a substance that can prevent or slow the oxidative damage to cells caused by free radicals, unstable molecules that the body produces as a reaction to environmental and other pressures. Antioxidants are sometimes referred to as “free-radical scavengers.” Here are some key points about antioxidants:
Mechanism of Action: Antioxidants neutralize free radicals by donating an electron. This donation stabilizes the free radical without turning the antioxidant into a free radical itself. This action helps in stopping the chain reaction that free radicals can start, potentially leading to cell and tissue damage.
Sources of Antioxidants: Antioxidants are found in various foods, especially in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains. They are also available as dietary supplements. Examples of antioxidants include vitamins (such as vitamins C and E), minerals (such as selenium), and flavonoids, which are found in plants. The body also produces some antioxidants, like the enzyme superoxide dismutase.
Health Benefits: By protecting cells from damage, antioxidants are thought to help prevent a range of diseases and conditions linked to oxidative stress.
Types of Antioxidants: There are numerous different antioxidants, each with unique functions and properties. For example, vitamin E is particularly effective at protecting lipids from oxidation, while vitamin C removes free radicals from inside the cell.
Balance is Important: While antioxidants are essential for health, an imbalance in favor of antioxidants can be harmful. A balance between oxidative stress and antioxidants is necessary for proper physiological function.
Metabolic acidosis is a medical condition characterized by an imbalance in the body's acid-base balance, leading to a lower-than-normal pH in the blood. This condition occurs when the body produces too much acid, loses too much base (such as bicarbonate), or cannot effectively remove enough acid from the body. Here are some key points about metabolic acidosis:
Causes: Metabolic acidosis can be caused by various factors, including kidney disease (which impairs acid excretion), diabetic ketoacidosis (where high blood sugar leads to excess acid production), lactic acidosis (excess lactic acid due to oxygen deprivation or other causes), and ingestion of certain toxins (like methanol or antifreeze).
Symptoms: Symptoms of metabolic acidosis can vary depending on the underlying cause but may include rapid breathing, fatigue, confusion, and in severe cases, shock or death.
Diagnosis: It is typically diagnosed through blood tests that measure pH levels, bicarbonate levels, and other electrolytes. A low blood pH and bicarbonate level are indicative of metabolic acidosis.
Acid-Base Balance: The body normally maintains a delicate balance between acids and bases to function correctly, with a blood pH that is slightly alkaline (around 7.35 to 7.45). Metabolic acidosis disrupts this balance.
Complications: If left untreated, metabolic acidosis can lead to poor health outcomes, including chronic conditions, organ damage, and increased risk of mortality.
Awesome interview! Very succinct and on point.
I started my CDS journey less than two weeks ago, and it has been remarkable in this short time. I've had Raynaud's Syndrome for at least the last 35 years, an auto-immune condition which causes impaired peripheral circulation in the extremities. It is unpleasant, and at times can be very painful. Two days ago, I went out to shovel snow. It was quite deep, so it took longer than normal to do so. My hands were quite cold despite being heavily layered to preserve heat, but I was determined to get it done. I came inside, thinking my Raynaud's would be spasming, but instead of my fingers being blanched and flattened, they were normal, except for the fingertips being reddened by the amount of blood that had rushed to them (this is opposite of what happens with Raynaud's). For 35 years I've tried every possible remedy that I could find for this condition. The only one I didn't try was an experimental plague vaccine.
Ever since, I've been looking for any opportunity to be out in the cold. I've dressed less warmly than I normally would, and so far I can't get my Raynaud's triggered. Normally, it can trigger in temps as high as 45 degrees fahrenheit in low humidity (or even higher temps in humid, windy conditions). Lately I've been out in 20 degrees in wet snow with windy conditions. This is nothing short of amazing!
I also have a lot of actinic keratoses on my scalp, the result of extensive bicycle touring in 1985 and 1986, where I was outside in the sun all day long for months at a time, resulting in a lot of skin damage to my then-balding scalp (I am a 20 year melanoma survivor and my first basal cell carcinoma was over 30 years ago). My dermatologists have been pressuring me for five years to use a highly toxic chemotherapy cream because I have so many of these little red crusty dudes. I've been spraying CDS on my scalp twice a day for about a week and a half. My scalp is clearer than it has been in decades. And other anonymous minor skin things have started disappearing elsewhere on my body.
I'm going after my toenail fungus as well, but since it can take a nail six months or more to grow out, time will tell on that.
Andreas Kalcker has earned a spot near the top of my pantheon of healers, together with Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. John Bergman, and Dr. Mark Sircus.
By the way, I'm using 5 ml of CDS in a liter of water each day, which I alternate with either sodium bicarbonate or magnesium bicarbonate, per Dr. Sircus' protocol.
Interesting Frank.
Ties in very well with HBOT and NBOT.
Unfortunately, he passes quickly on the most fundamental explication which is ROS-induced stem cell stimulation, the exact same process that is triggered by high intensity sports or Oxygen Therapy.
It's quite evident, in light of the Bolus Theory, that the benefit is there, notably in the endothelial repair performed by stimulated stem cells.
That's why it's a cure for all illnesses bc it's stimulating the human body's repair mechanism, most likely not because of all the electron related reactions. HBOT doesn't have that and it still works the same. My 2 cents. Very interesting.