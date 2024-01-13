I was reminded of Dr. Andreas Kalcker when I was doing my research in preparing my Hydrogen Peroxide stack.

Amelia had first mentioned his name to me in late 2022, but honestly it was too soon for me then to appreciate the significance of his work.

More recently Dr. Robert Yoho has been doing great work highlighting Kalcker and Chlorine Dioxide (see Resources below).

Kalcker is the world authority on researching the many uses of Chlorine Dioxide, and for that he is also one of the most censored people in the world.

As you know by now, the amount of censorship one is under is directly correlated with the value of their message and work.

Empire doesn’t like people reducing the size of its markets.

Empire doesn’t like people reducing the number of its unhealthy customers. We are living through Late Stage Capitalism after all.

I decided to reach out to Dr. Andreas Kalcker requesting an interview, and I’m very grateful he agreed.

I personally learned a lot from the interaction, and I believe you will too. He and his team are doing incredible work.

With thanks to Dr. Andreas Kalcker.

1. What initially led you to explore the potential of Chlorine Dioxide in medical treatments?

I began using this treatment personally, as I was suffering from severe arthritis. Remarkably, it worked for me. Encouraged by my experience, my neighbor, friends, and others with different health issues also tried it and reported positive results. This included cases of arthritis, diabetes-related complications, various intoxications, allergies, and many more conditions.

Initially, I struggled to understand how one substance could be effective against such a diverse range of illnesses. To me, and likely to many physicians, the idea of a single treatment working for so many different health problems seemed illogical. If you were to tell a doctor about a substance capable of addressing all these varied issues, they might dismiss it as implausible. At one point, I would have agreed with that skepticism. However, experiencing its effects firsthand made a significant impact and changed my perspective.

2. Can you explain the molecular mechanism of Chlorine Dioxide in combating diseases?

Well, Chlorine Dioxide, or ClO2, is a simple molecule that interacts effectively with water. It doesn’t undergo hydrolysis easily. When ingested as a liquid, the gaseous form of ClO2 is released in the stomach. This gas evaporates at a relatively low temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and diffuses through the stomach walls. This process follows Fick's law of diffusion, allowing ClO2 to enter the bloodstream and interstitial tissues.

Once in the body, ClO2 selectively targets more acidic areas (defined by the concentration of hydrogen ions, or protons (H⁺)), typically associated with diseased or inflamed tissues. Diseased organs often exhibit higher acidity compared to healthy ones. In these acidic conditions, ClO2 undergoes a series of reactions, eventually dissociating into harmless substances like salt and oxygen, leaving no harmful residues. This aspect is significant as the amount of salt produced is minimal.

Regarding oxygen release, let's consider a typical protocol where 10 milliliters of a ClO2 solution, in one liter, is consumed over a day. This amount can generate approximately 10,700,000 molecules of oxygen for each red blood cell. While this might seem substantial, it's relatively minor in the context of the body's overall oxygen requirements. It's not enough to significantly alter one's breathing capacity but may provide a slight increase in available oxygen for a few seconds. Importantly, the oxygen is released precisely at the site of the problem, where acidity and, consequently, inflammation or infection (caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or cancer) are present. This targeted delivery of oxygen to areas with oxygen deficiency is what makes ClO2's mechanism of action beneficial.

3. Can you clarify the oxidative nature of Chlorine Dioxide?

How does it work compared to something like Vitamin C, which donates electrons. Chlorine Dioxide, on the other hand, takes electrons. How does this process not cause oxidative stress in the body?

What is the underlying mechanism that prevents this from happening?

The key lies in understanding the biochemical interactions. Take free radicals, for instance, like the hydroxyl radical (OH). We typically combat these with antioxidants such as Vitamin C. The effectiveness of these antioxidants can be partly explained through their voltage, a concept central to electro-molecular medicine, an emerging field.

For context, imagine a cellphone requiring a specific voltage for charging. If the voltage is too high, it damages the phone; if it is too low, it doesn’t charge. Similarly, our cells operate within a voltage range – typically 1 to 1.5 volts. Hydroxyl radicals, with their 2.8 volts, are too 'powerful' and can damage cells. Antioxidants like Vitamin C, with a voltage of 0.66, help neutralize these radicals.

Chlorine Dioxide plays a fascinating role here. With a voltage of around 0.94 volts, it falls just below the cell's operational range. It's effective against pathogens like bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which generally have lower voltages. Interestingly, despite being an oxidant, Chlorine Dioxide acts as an antioxidant in the presence of higher-voltage entities like hydroxyl radicals, converting them into harmless substances like water.

Technically speaking, it exhibits greater potency as an antioxidant than as an oxidant. This is characterized by its voltage: as an antioxidant, it has a voltage of 1.42 volts, which is higher than its voltage of 0.94 volts when it acts as an oxidant. This significant distinction between its antioxidative and oxidative capacities is a crucial aspect.

It's like when you're soldering: you can touch the iron of the soldering machine without getting an electric shock, yet it's hot enough to melt the iron. This happens because there's a significant flow of electrons. A similar process occurs in the body with electron movement. Vitamin C, for example, transfers one electron. In contrast, Chlorine Dioxide as a reductant moves two electrons – double the amount.

Vitamin C operates at a different voltage, which might imply faster action, but in practice, this difference is negligible as we are dealing with microseconds. Therefore, Chlorine Dioxide is a stronger antioxidant than Vitamin C, particularly in relation to hydroxyl radicals. This comparison is important to understand.

The claim that we need more antioxidants is, in my view, a form of bogus medicine. Have you considered the mathematics of this, the biophysics? My specialty involves understanding that more isn't always better. Take oxygen, for instance – its impact is highly dependent on the context. For a diver going 100 meters underwater, oxygen becomes toxic due to high pressure. Conversely, on Mount Everest, the problem is a lack of sufficient oxygen. Everything must be viewed in relation to its context.

This brings us to Chlorine Dioxide. Yes, it's an oxidant, effective against bacteria, viruses, fungi, prions, and spike proteins. It acts swiftly – the smaller the organism, the faster the action. There's no resistance possible, unlike with antibiotics. It works through oxidation, which is essentially a burning process, unlikely to encounter resistance.

Chlorine Dioxide's voltage is around 0.9, within the operational range of cells, meaning it doesn't harm the cells themselves. Of course, this is dose dependent. But within the correct operating range, Chlorine Dioxide can also reduce higher-voltage entities like hydroxyl radicals and other toxic oxidants. It's capable of both oxidation and reduction.

4. Are there any key studies or trials demonstrating Chlorine Dioxide's effectiveness in treating diseases?

We are a group of over 20 researchers, and one of our significant contributions includes the trilogy of studies by Dr. Aparicio, encompassing over 3,000 patients. These studies focus on three distinct stages: pre-COVID-19, active COVID-19 with severe symptoms, and long-term effects of COVID-19, each involving well over 1,000 patients. Notably, Dr. Aparicio's research demonstrated a remarkable 99.3% effectiveness in treating symptomatic COVID-19 patients, with an average recovery time of just four days.

Additionally, we've conducted extensive research on the efficacy of this treatment against MRSA and Borrelia infections. These studies contribute significantly to our understanding of the treatment's potential and versatility. However, it's noteworthy that despite these promising results, mainstream media has shown little interest in our findings.

5. What safety measures should be taken when using Chlorine Dioxide, and how do you address toxicity concerns?

It's crucial to understand the distinction between Chlorine Dioxide gas and Chlorine Dioxide dissolved in water, as they have markedly different properties. Inhaling the gas form of Chlorine Dioxide is not recommended and can be harmful. However, when Chlorine Dioxide is dissolved in water, especially in low concentrations, its characteristics change significantly, making it safe for certain applications.

We adhere to a specific protocol, often referred to as Protocol C [See book Forbidden Health], which involves using Chlorine Dioxide at concentrations 14 times lower than the Low RL, the lowest measurable reaction level in the body. This ensures that the dosage remains well within safe limits, negating toxicity concerns. For perspective, to reach a lethal toxic level, an adult would need to consume more than 20 liters of a 3,000 PPM Chlorine Dioxide concentrate over a period exceeding 14 days. Such an intake is practically impossible, given the sheer volume of liquid that would need to be ingested.

6. Which diseases and conditions do you believe Chlorine Dioxide can effectively treat?

Based on the extensive research and data we have gathered; it is believed that Chlorine Dioxide can effectively treat a wide variety of diseases and conditions. This effectiveness is largely attributed to its impact on metabolic acidosis, a condition that is present in an estimated 85 to 90% of illnesses. Metabolic acidosis involves an imbalance in the body's pH levels, leading to excessive acidity in the bloodstream.

Our observations and collected data, spanning 17 years, and amounting to approximately nine terabytes of data collected on recoveries, indicate recoveries from a spectrum of illnesses ranging from allergies to cancer. The scope of these ailments is extensive, covering conditions from A to Z, as detailed in my book. With such a broad range of applications, it's challenging to single out one condition where Chlorine Dioxide is most effective. The diversity of illnesses and conditions that have shown positive responses in our studies underscores the potential versatility of Chlorine Dioxide as a treatment option.

For those unfamiliar with the subject, Chlorine Dioxide is seen as effective in treating a wide array of health conditions, falling into ten main categories. These include:

Blood Pressure Issues: Managing conditions related to abnormal blood pressure. Diabetes: Treating both the primary condition and its complications, such as diabetic leg issues. Rheumatoid Arthritis: Alleviating symptoms and potentially impacting the underlying causes of this autoimmune disease. Cancer: Offering support in the treatment of various forms of cancer. Burns: Aiding in the healing process of burns. Infections: Addressing a broad range of bacterial, viral, and other microbial infections. Inflammation: Reducing inflammation, a common factor in many diseases. Toxicity: Counteracting various forms of bodily toxins. Electron Charge Disorders: Treating conditions that involve imbalances in electron charge at the cellular level. Overall Energy Deficiencies: Addressing conditions that stem from or result in a lack of energy within the body.

This approach to treatment is grounded in the concept of electro-molecular medicine, which focuses on the movement of electrons and their role in health and disease. In this view, illness is equated with a lack of energy; when the body is deficient in energy, it becomes susceptible to opportunistic infections and various health issues. This perspective differs markedly from conventional pharmaceutical approaches, which often involve using substances that provoke a reaction in the body. Instead, this approach focuses on providing the body with what it needs – like oxygen – to heal itself. The importance of oxygen can't be overstated; while we can survive weeks without food and days without water, we can only last a few minutes without oxygen. Hence, oxygen is considered a crucial element for the body's health and recovery.

7. How can it help with autism?

Autism presents a complex challenge, primarily because it is not a singular illness but a spectrum encompassing a range of conditions. At its core, we can simplify autism as being related to inflammation of the vagal nerve system, although this description only touches the surface of its complexity.

Our observations have shown that Chlorine Dioxide can be effective in addressing issues related to autism. This effectiveness is partly due to its ability to combat inflammation, which is often a component of autism spectrum disorders. Moreover, Chlorine Dioxide appears to possess the unique capability to activate and differentiate stem cells. This property is particularly intriguing as it might contribute to neurological improvements or recovery.

We have documented cases of hundreds of children who, under a carefully managed, long-term treatment regime involving Chlorine Dioxide, have shown significant recovery from symptoms associated with autism.

8. Did any countries use Chlorine Dioxide as a treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The usage of Chlorine Dioxide as a treatment for COVID-19 has been notably significant in many South American countries. My primary workspace has been in Germany, but I have spent 35 years living in Spain, giving me insight into these regions. Specifically, in Bolivia, we observed enormous success with Chlorine Dioxide. Millions of people have used and continue to use it there. We've established a partnership with the Bolivian military, leading to my receiving their highest commendation. This collaboration involved working with the top universities associated with the Bolivian military, which have since incorporated Chlorine Dioxide into their programs. I was part of the writing team of the law.

9. How has the 'bleach' association affected the public's perception and scientific discussion of Chlorine Dioxide?

The association of Chlorine Dioxide with bleach has had a profoundly negative impact on both public perception and the scientific discussion surrounding its use. When confronted with the assertion that Chlorine Dioxide is simply bleach, my response is straightforward and based on a clear, observable difference: bleach is transparent, while Chlorine Dioxide is yellow. This simple, yet fundamental distinction, which doesn't require advanced scientific knowledge to understand, should help dispel this common misconception.

10. Do you see a role for Chlorine Dioxide in helping individuals with vaccine-related injuries?

The question of using Chlorine Dioxide for vaccine-related injuries is not just my perspective but is also shared by over 5,000 doctors in the COMUSAV association. These medical professionals successfully use Chlorine Dioxide in their treatment protocols. The approach involves initial assessments, where they measure ferritin and d-dimer levels to determine the nature of the vaccine reaction – whether it's more or less severe.

In cases where these biomarkers indicate a severe reaction (reflected by high levels of ferritin and d-dimer), doctors recommend the standard Protocol C for Chlorine Dioxide treatment. This treatment typically lasts for three months, after which the same biomarkers are measured again. In about 90% of cases, these values tend to normalize post-treatment. For the remaining 10%, where normalization isn't observed, the treatment might be extended for another three months.

This protocol is based on published studies, including parts of my own publication, which explain how Chlorine Dioxide interacts with the spike protein present in vaccines. The mechanism involves the oxidation of cysteine and tyrosine in the spike protein. It's important to note that the vaccines are based on the spike protein, not the virus itself, and Chlorine Dioxide appears to be effective in this context.

11. Do you have a view on its value for injuries from childhood vaccines?

This is basically one of the causes of autism. I've defended for many years, and this is why I've been attacked. But in the statistics of more than 2,000 mothers, more than 80 something percent confirmed that autism is directly related after the vaccines. Yes, we have.

12. How do you address skepticism from the medical community and media about Chlorine Dioxide?

I completely understand the skepticism from the medical community and the media. As a physician with 30 years of experience, I would initially react with caution too if someone claimed to have a remedy for nearly every ailment. The natural response for many in the field is skepticism, often expressed as 'don't bother me with this.'

However, it's important to emphasize that these claims are not without a scientific and academic foundation. We are discussing a novel technology that is gradually gaining recognition and acceptance among medical professionals. While I acknowledge that some doctors may be resistant to new ideas, perhaps due to a certain degree of arrogance or traditionalism, more and more doctors are beginning to see the potential benefits of this approach. Our goal is to continue presenting the scientific evidence and practical results to gradually overcome this skepticism and encourage a broader acceptance within the medical community.

13. What regulatory or legal hurdles have you encountered in your work with Chlorine Dioxide?

In my work, I've faced numerous regulatory and legal challenges, largely due to the dominant influence of the pharmaceutical lobby. This lobby tends to favor treatments that maintain chronic conditions, ensuring ongoing customer dependency on pharmaceuticals. Our efforts to legalize and gain acceptance for our approach involve overcoming significant hurdles.

One major issue we've encountered involves the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has made claims equating Sodium Chloride with Chlorine Dioxide, which is misleading and scientifically inaccurate. It is false. Sodium Chloride is a precursor in the production of Chlorine Dioxide, but they are fundamentally different substances. Sodium Chloride is a salt, while Chlorine Dioxide is a gas. This distinction is as clear as understanding the difference between carbon and gunpowder; while one may be a precursor to the other, they are not the same.

To highlight this and challenge the misconceptions, in Mexico, Pedro Luis Martin Bringas of the Soriana group, a prominent and wealthy individual, publicly offered $2 million to anyone who could prove the toxicity of Chlorine Dioxide at the dosages we use. This challenge was issued over two years ago, and to date, no one has come forward with such proof. Despite this, the FDA has not responded to our communications and queries.

14. What are your thoughts on dosage and administration of Chlorine Dioxide?

I want to make it clear that I do not directly recommend specific dosages or administration methods for Chlorine Dioxide. My role primarily revolves around conducting research, which includes both statistical analysis and laboratory investigations. Through this research, we've observed certain dosages that appear to be effective or show promise in various applications. However, these are observations and findings from studies, not personal recommendations.

For those interested in the detailed results of these investigations, including the dosages that have been found effective in our studies, I refer them to my book, 'Forbidden Health.' All the insights and data gathered from our research are comprehensively documented there. Additionally, for more information and updates, my website serves as a resource and point of reference.

15. What are the future research avenues you envision for Chlorine Dioxide?

The future research possibilities for Chlorine Dioxide are vast and diverse. Many, including myself and over 5,000 doctors, believe it to be one of the most significant medical discoveries in the last century. Let me share some examples that illustrate its potential:

Ophthalmology: One of our students, an ophthalmologist, has successfully used intraocular injections of Chlorine Dioxide to restore sight in patients with certain neurological vision impairments. To date, seven individuals who were previously blind have regained their vision, a remarkable achievement. Surgical Applications: Dr. Andrada in Mexico has made groundbreaking discoveries in the use of Chlorine Dioxide during surgeries. He found that it prevents adhesions and infections, significantly improves wound healing, and is more effective than other treatments, all without any side effects. The wounds treated with Chlorine Dioxide heal exceptionally well, often without the need for transplants and without leaving scars. Burn Treatment: In cases of severe burns, Chlorine Dioxide has shown fantastic results. When applied directly to burns, it promotes skin recovery without the need for grafts and prevents scarring. Hemostasis in Surgery: We've also observed its effectiveness in stopping bleeding during surgeries. It improves blood flow at low concentrations and can halt bleeding at higher concentrations. Unlike other substances used in surgery that promote blood coagulation, Chlorine Dioxide works through muscle constriction, a different and effective mechanism. This approach also prevents infections during surgical procedures. Broader Medical and Veterinary Applications: Current research is exploring its use in various medical fields, including urology and veterinary medicine.

These examples underscore the revolutionary nature of Chlorine Dioxide in medical science. Its effectiveness stems from its basis in electro-molecular medicine, representing a new technological paradigm distinct from traditional pharmaceutical approaches.

16. Was Jim humble one of the first discoverers of its value?

Jim Humble can indeed be considered a foundational figure in the history of Chlorine Dioxide's application, akin to a 'grandfather' of the field. He popularized the use of Chlorine Dioxide through a method that involved mixing chloride with an acid. This traditional method was widely known and used initially.

However, in my research, as outlined in my first book, I identified limitations with this traditional approach, particularly when it came to treating animals like calves and cows, which have a different digestive system. This led me to develop a new form of Chlorine Dioxide, known as CDS. This variant is solely the gas, with no Chloride content and is pH neutral, differentiating it significantly from the older MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) formula.

It's also important to note that while Jim Humble played a significant role, he was not the first to discover Chlorine Dioxide's potential. The first known use of Chlorine Dioxide for medical purposes dates back to 1949, when it was patented for treating burns. Also, Howard Allinger in America developed blood disinfection bags using Chlorine Dioxide, and his daughter continues this legacy through Frontier Pharmaceuticals.

17. How do people get or make the solution?

While it's crucial to note that Chlorine Dioxide is not officially recognized or endorsed as a medical treatment, and I certainly do not recommend it as such, the substance itself is widely used in various non-medical applications. For example, Chlorine Dioxide is commonly used as a disinfectant, and you might find it in products designed for this purpose, with concentrations around 3,000 ppm.

What's interesting is that the basic composition of Chlorine Dioxide used for disinfection – a combination of the gas dissolved in water – is essentially the same as what is used in other contexts, such as plant care, animal treatments, or proposed human applications.

For those interested in creating Chlorine Dioxide solutions themselves, it's not an overly complicated process. In fact, I've provided detailed instructions in my book. The process is straightforward enough that I often compare it to making marmalade; if you can do the latter, you can likely prepare CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) as well.

18. What advice would you offer practitioners interested in using Chlorine Dioxide?

For practitioners interested in using Chlorine Dioxide, my primary advice is to ensure you thoroughly understand how it works before incorporating it into your practice. A common mistake among practitioners is to mix Chlorine Dioxide with other substances without a deep understanding of its electro-molecular mechanisms. This can lead to unforeseen complications or ineffective treatments.

To address this knowledge gap, we offer a range of online courses through our institute, accessible via my website. These courses are designed to cater to different levels of interest and expertise:

Beginner Level: An introductory course offering foundational knowledge, ideal for those new to Chlorine Dioxide. Intermediate Level: For practitioners who already have some understanding but wish to delve deeper into its applications. Advanced Master Course: A comprehensive nine-month program, incorporating a mix of video content, literature, and interactive sessions. This course is suitable for doctors, nurses, therapists, and even interested laypersons who want to gain an in-depth understanding of Chlorine Dioxide.

These courses provide a structured and detailed learning path, ensuring that practitioners are well-equipped to use Chlorine Dioxide safely and effectively in their practices.

19. It's as if a new field is emerging.

Indeed, we are witnessing the birth of a new field in medicine. This field takes a radically different approach, especially in its treatment of concepts like oxidants and antioxidants. Traditional medical language often uses vague or general terms when discussing illness – for example, simply rating a patient's illness on a scale of 1 to 4. But what does that truly convey about the patient's condition? Where is the precision, the metrics?

In this emerging field, we're advocating for a more precise, molecular-level understanding. Instead of relying on broad, often ambiguous terms, we focus on measurable, quantifiable data. This includes evaluating the electrical or molecular basis of a condition, providing a more accurate and scientific understanding of a patient's health. The key here is to identify and work from a common denominator.

20. Can you tell us a bit about this new field of Electro-molecular medicine?

Electro-molecular medicine represents a groundbreaking shift in medical thinking. It's a field that fundamentally understands that energy is at the core of all biological processes. In simpler terms, we often refer to oxygen as the key to this energy. However, for professionals in the field, it's more about the charge that facilitates oxygen intake. It's not just about oxygen in isolation; it's about its charge and its role in the body.

My specialty, biophysics, involves working extensively with frequency machines like the Biotron and the Plasmatron. These aren't just ordinary frequency machines; I've programmed them to create cellular coherence. This coherence boosts the body's energy, much like how laser light is more focused and potent than standard light. Higher cellular coherence leads to increased energy in the body, which correlates with better health, quicker thinking, and even enhanced intelligence.

Moreover, there's a fascinating link between this approach and longevity. In our laboratory experiments with rats, those treated with Chlorine Dioxide throughout their lifespan showed a remarkable increase in longevity. Typically, rats live for about 600 to 650 days, but in our studies, many lived well beyond 900 days, with the oldest reaching 972 days – a significant extension of their standard lifespan by almost 30%. This not only demonstrates the potential for increased lifespan but also implies a general improvement in overall health.

21. Does it have value regarding allergies, for example hay fever?

Certainly, Chlorine Dioxide has shown value in treating conditions like hay fever, which are typically associated with allergic reactions involving histamine. The key lies in understanding how histamine functions in allergic reactions. Histamine plays a central role in allergies, and interestingly, it can be oxidized by Chlorine Dioxide. This oxidation process effectively neutralizes the histamine, thereby mitigating the allergic response.

This perspective on using Chlorine Dioxide for allergies offers a unique approach, especially considering its potential effects on the immune system. Many patients with allergies are often prescribed medications that suppress the immune system, leading to a critical question: who protects the body when the immune system is compromised? This is where Chlorine Dioxide can play a crucial role. It acts like a protective agent or a 'mercenary', defending the body against viruses, bacteria, and fungi that could exploit a weakened immune system. In this way, Chlorine Dioxide provides an additional layer of defense, safeguarding the body during periods when its natural immune responses might be diminished.

22. Can it be used prophylactically?

Chlorine Dioxide can indeed be considered for prophylactic use. Its ability to boost oxygen and energy levels without causing harm makes it an attractive option for maintaining overall well-being. I personally use it when I feel low on energy and have noticed significant benefits.

In the realm of sports, Chlorine Dioxide has shown remarkable results in enhancing performance. We've had professors and high-performance sports professionals among our students who have conducted studies in swimming and other sports. These studies indicate that Chlorine Dioxide can improve efficiency and prevent sore muscles post-exercise by reducing lactic acid and other acids in the body.

This reduction of lactic acid is also a critical factor in its potential use in cancer treatment. Lactic acid is known to promote vascularization, which cancer cells exploit for growth. By reducing lactic acid levels, Chlorine Dioxide may inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

23. How can people follow your work and access resources on Chlorine Dioxide?

For more information, including about our courses, I invite you to visit our website, the Kalcker Institute. We offer courses for various levels of interest, from beginners seeking basic knowledge to advanced students looking to delve deeper. The goal is to empower people with knowledge that remains valuable, especially in times of crisis, and to build a global network of knowledgeable individuals.

Our Master’s course is particularly aimed at creating more teachers who can effectively communicate this knowledge, answer questions from professionals, and expand our reach globally. We’re already present in 60 countries, aiming to grow further and make a positive impact.

24. Any last thoughts?

I am immensely gratified to see an increasing number of doctors and healthcare professionals showing interest in how Chlorine Dioxide works. It's particularly heartening to note that our student base spans across 60 countries, including places as far-flung as New Caledonia, which was a delightful discovery for me. This global awakening to a new medical technology is truly remarkable.

We're at the cusp of establishing a new branch of medicine, akin to the emergence of computer science as a field of study in the 1980s. Just like then, when you couldn't yet pursue a university degree in computer science, we are now pioneering this new domain in medicine, focusing on electro-molecular medicine.

This isn't just about Chlorine Dioxide; it's about a fundamental shift to understanding and applying medicine at the electro-molecular level. It's a paradigm shift from traditional pharmaceutical approaches. Chlorine Dioxide, much like ozone, operates on this level. While ozone therapy is widely used, it has its limitations due to its potency. In contrast, Chlorine Dioxide is more manageable and accessible.

However, understanding why Chlorine Dioxide works as it does is a complex and ongoing journey. After 17 years of working with this substance, I'm still uncovering new insights, although I certainly know more now than when I began.

