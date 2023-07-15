Being forbidden to teach about propaganda is a really good example to use on a class about propaganda. - @itchykami

The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. – Edward Bernays

The folks at GloboCap are done playing grab-ass, and they want us to know that they are done playing grab-ass. That’s what the last six years have been about. – CJ Hopkins

Share

Jimmy Dore continues to do great work. This time by giving Mark Crispin Miller (MCM) airtime to give us an update on his story.

I’ve known of MCM, but in truth have not paid much attention to his work but know that he has done great work on Substack highlighting vaccine injury and the injured.

My most memorable quote from MCM was at the end of Part 2 of The Real Anthony Fauci documentary, see the masthead video in Narrative, at minute 14.20.

“This is war, we are under attack…”

Here is the short interview with MCM that I highly recommend.

I took a lot away from it, including a good short-hand history of what happened to him.

How it all started with ONE student complaining

The response of his colleagues

The response of NYU leadership

The loss of his court case, and his ongoing appeal

Most importantly, I found it fascinating, and chilling, as to why he lost his libel case. Turns out the court believes in “free speech” after all, when that free speech is used to libel and defame someone.

If the ruling stands, a precedent will be set that weaponizes free speech against free speech. How’s that for some quality Doublethink.

Here is a summary of the discussion.

Executive summary: The video highlights the case of Mark Crispin Miller, a professor at New York University (NYU), who faced investigation and eventual cancellation of his propaganda course after encouraging students to critically examine modern-day propaganda, including that related to COVID-19. Miller's teaching practices were scrutinized, and he was accused of violating university policies and promoting unsafe learning environments. Despite his efforts to defend academic freedom and challenge the accusations, the situation escalated, leading to a libel lawsuit against his colleagues. The article emphasizes the threats to free speech and academic freedom, as well as the concerning state of media coverage and the suppression of dissenting opinions. Key takeaways: 1. NYU professor Mark Crispin Miller taught a popular course on propaganda, including modern-day examples related to COVID-19. 2. Miller's encouragement of critical thinking and examination of propaganda led to an investigation into his teaching practices. 3. The university administration sided with a student's complaints and accused Miller of violating policies and promoting unsafe learning environments. 4. Miller was forbidden from teaching the propaganda course and faced a libel lawsuit from his colleagues. 5. The libel lawsuit raised important questions about free speech and academic freedom. 6. The media's lack of diverse perspectives and their negative portrayal of dissenting voices was evident in their coverage of the case. 7. Miller's case highlights the challenges faced by educators and scholars who challenge mainstream narratives. 8. The suppression of alternative viewpoints and the lack of open debate pose a threat to academic freedom and democratic principles. 9. The case demonstrates the influence of propaganda in shaping public opinion and limiting critical thinking. 10. The erosion of free speech can have broader societal implications and hinder the pursuit of truth and knowledge. 11. The accusations against Miller highlight the growing trend of labeling dissenting voices as conspiracy theorists or extremists. 12. The legal implications of the libel lawsuit and the court's interpretation of protected speech raise concerns about future cases. 13. The need to defend academic freedom and protect diverse viewpoints is crucial to foster intellectual growth and democracy. Excerpts: 1. "NYU professor Mark Crispin Miller has for many years taught a course on propaganda without incident. But when he began asking students to investigate modern-day propaganda they experienced, including about COVID, the university turned on him and launched an investigation into his teaching practices, eventually canceling the class for good." 2. "The greatest loss in education is critical thinking." 3. "The media's lack of diverse perspectives and their negative portrayal of dissenting voices was evident in their coverage of the case."

Listening to MCM discuss how propaganda got his Propaganda course cancelled I was reminded of Propaganda (by Edward Bernays) that I read about 2 years ago. It’s an important book, first published in 1928(!), and even more relevant today I think than then.

MCM’s discussion, and the cancellation of his Propaganda course motivated me to summarize Bernays’s book. What’s even better is that this edition has a wonderful introduction by the man himself, Mark Crispin Miller!

Here is it.

Propaganda By Edward Bernays Book Summary Lies Are Unbekoming 302KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Bernays is a very important figure in our lives. When you drink your tap water, and taste the fluoride in it, you can thank Bernays:

A by-product of aluminum manufacture is toxic. Ewing’s public relations strategist for the fluoride campaign was the nephew of Sigmund Freud, Edward L. Bernays. Bernays conducts a public relations campaign to promote fluorine ingestion by applying Freudian theory to induce public acceptance. It was one of Bernays most successful campaigns.

I like putting these summaries together, as I’m hopeful that they will make these important books just a bit more accessible. That in one sitting, someone can absorb the main message of the book, and that might motivate them to buy and read the whole thing, and if not, then at the very least they read the summary rather than nothing at all.

Also, I think these summaries are much more easily shareable with people in your circles that you want to nudge towards awakening. It could be a relative studying Communication at university, and you send them this summary about propaganda, they see that it was summarized by someone on Substack, they go to that Substack, rummage around and come across all the other “forbidden knowledge” here…with childhood vaccination being the most important.

So, that was a long way of saying that a book summary about Propaganda can be just the right tool that opens the pathway for their own self-discovery about things that really, really matter, such as the poisoning of babies. I live in hope anyway.

While on the subject of propaganda, it’s worth mentioning that Australia is about to bring in the most fascist, totalitarian, evil, chilling and scandalous censorship legislation in the country’s history.

I’ll call it the ACMA legislation (Australian Communications and Media Authority).

New ACMA powers to combat misinformation and disinformation | Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts

Here is the Fact Sheet.

Communications Legislation Amendment Combatting Misinformation And Disinformation Bill 2023 Factsheet June2023 (1) 511KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Executive summary: The Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023 has been proposed by the Australian government to address the growing threat of misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms. The bill aims to empower the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) with reserve powers to combat these issues. The proposed powers include gathering information, requesting the development of a code of practice, and creating and enforcing an industry standard. The ACMA's focus will be on encouraging digital platform providers to have robust systems in place to address misinformation and disinformation, rather than directly regulating individual content. The bill also includes strong protections for privacy and freedom of speech, with limitations on requesting the removal of specific content or monitoring private messages. Key takeaways: 1. The Australian government has proposed the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023 to tackle the threat of misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms. 2. The bill grants reserve powers to the ACMA, allowing them to gather information, request the development of a code of practice, and create and enforce an industry standard. 3. The focus is on encouraging digital platform providers to address misinformation and disinformation through robust systems, rather than regulating individual content. 4. The powers apply to digital platform services accessible in Australia, such as social media, search engines, news aggregators, and podcasting services. 5. Misinformation is defined as false, misleading, or deceptive online content that can cause serious harm, while disinformation is intentionally disseminated misinformation with the intent to deceive or cause harm. 6. The proposed powers do not allow the ACMA to request the removal of specific content or monitor private messages. 7. The bill includes strong protections for privacy and freedom of speech, and it will not apply to authorized electoral and referendum content or professional news. 8. Public feedback is invited to ensure a balanced approach in protecting Australians from harm before the bill is introduced in Parliament. 9. Misinformation and disinformation spread via digital platforms have led to a wide range of harms, including disrupted public health responses and foreign interference in elections. 10. The ACMA's report recommended granting new powers to address misinformation and disinformation, alongside the existing voluntary industry code. 11. The proposed powers aim to increase transparency and accountability for digital platform services, holding them responsible if voluntary efforts are inadequate. 12. Private messages on digital platforms are out of scope, but the ACMA can gather information to understand the platforms' measures against misinformation and disinformation. 13. The bill outlines enforcement mechanisms, including formal warnings, infringement notices, remedial directions, injunctions, and civil penalties for non-compliance. Excerpts: 1. "The proposed powers are designed to encourage digital platform services to be accountable for improving and implementing measures to counter the spread of misinformation and disinformation online (i.e. they have a 'systems' focus rather than an individual content focus)." 2. "Misinformation and disinformation pose a threat to the safety and wellbeing of Australians, as well as our democracy, society, and economy." 3. "The bill defines serious harm as harm that affects a significant portion of the Australian population, economy, or environment, or undermines the integrity of an Australian democratic process." 4. "The proposed powers will only apply to misinformation and disinformation that is reasonably likely to cause or contribute to serious harm. The types of harms captured include hatred against a group in Australian society, disruption of public order or society, harm to the integrity of Australian democratic processes, harm to the health of Australians, harm to the Australian environment, and economic or financial harm to Australians or the Australian economy."

A better way to think about this new law is through the lens of “Blasphemy”.

Misinformation and Disinformation are today’s euphemisms for Blasphemy.

This new ACMA legislation will end Substack’s availability in Australia. I’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

This section from the Fact Sheet is interesting and I think the most important part, where they tell us what is and what isn’t Blasphemy, under the rubric of Harm (or more precisely Serious Harm).

Serious harm The types of ‘harms’ captured, and some examples of what could be serious harm, are set out below: Hatred against a group in Australian society on the basis of ethnicity, nationality, race, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion or physical or mental disability Misinformation about a group of Australians inciting other persons to commit hate crimes against that group Disruption of public order or society in Australia Misinformation that encouraged or caused people to vandalise critical communications infrastructure Harm to the integrity of Australian democratic processes or of Commonwealth, State, Territory or local government institutions Misinformation undermining the impartiality of an Australian electoral management body ahead of an election or a referendum Harm to the health of Australians Misinformation that caused people to ingest or inject bleach products to treat a viral infection Harm to the Australian environment Misinformation about water saving measures during a prolonged drought period in a major town or city Economic or financial harm to Australians, the Australian economy or a sector of the Australian economy Disinformation by a foreign actor targeting local producers in favour of imported goods

Blasphemy against what?

Well, against State Doctrine and Empire’s religions of course.

Which as Rancourt has so wonderfully highlighted and explained, are:

Climate, Gender, Race.

And let’s throw in Health for good measure.

Now read the examples above through the lens of Climate, Gender, Race and Health.

Now think about “Harm to the health of Australians” through the lens of childhood vaccination. It is likely, actually very likely bordering on certain, that they will use this new law to get all platforms to scrub any dissenting vaccination voices.

I think that childhood vaccination is the Achilles heel of the whole show, if nobody believes in childhood vaccination, they cannot be made to believe in anything else.

This from Depopulation.

In fact, I think that the Achilles heel of Global Scientific Totalitarianism is the childhood vaccine schedule. The more people that wake up to that and decide to take a stand for their kids, against this system, the harder and harder it will be to bring on Global Scientific Totalitarianism. Waking up to childhood vaccination is the ultimate destroyer of trust in the false idols of our time. It is the axe that can accelerate the bringing down of these liars. One day, being against unnecessary, unsafe and ineffective vaccines, will be accepted as a badge of honour, maybe not in our lifetime, but one day.

The “bleach” example from the Fact Sheet is fascinating and a nod to Trump.

Hydrogen Peroxide (a bleaching agent) is a known cure for respiratory viral infection. This type of material runs the risk of being classified as “harmful” under the new legislation.

Or how about Chlorine Dioxide (a type of bleach), will discussion about that be chilled?

Thought comes in three forms. Silent, Spoken and Written.

Written is the most important, it is the most considered and perfected, it is the most long lasting with the furthest reach.

The Written word is bottled Thought.

To censor the Written is to censor Thought.

Rancourt touches on Empire’s desire and need to censor in his 2019 OCLA Report.

Regarding the UN’s continued role in promoting global warming and legalizing censorship, the three opening keynote speeches of the month-long UN Human Rights Council’s 40th session in Geneva, pronounced on February 25, 2019, are worthy of study. As reported by the UN itself and echoed in the international media, the salient features of the three keynote speeches were as follows. -- Thus, the censorship desires of the “liberal democracies” will soon have explicit support in new UN policy. “Cyber bullying” cannot be allowed to make election results “unpredictable”. It seems: “Goodness must prevail.” -- The UN had explicitly called for criminalization (“penal measures”) of “all forms and manifestations of racism, xenophobia or related intolerance”, and this elite-instigated desire was made reality with codes of conduct, vast internet censorship, hate-speech prosecutions, exploding defamation litigation threats, and arrays of sanctions against unapproved political views.

Here you can listen to Päivi Räsänen, Finnish MP, and her criminal charges.

Here is Sanna Marin at Davos 2023 (notice they turn off the comments).

She is one of their darlings.

Young, photogenic and easy on the eye, media trained, articulate and a believer.

Bernays addresses this in his book:

Fortunately, the sincere and gifted politician is able, by the instrument of propaganda, to mold and form the will of the people.

The key word here is “sincere”. These young “leaders” are likely believers in the cause to save the planet and to reduce racial and sexual discrimination.

Think of Macron, Trudeau, Arden, Rutte, Sunak, Newsom to name just a few of the most obvious.

They are Manchurian, they are developed and manufactured, and they have chosen Empire over their nation’s Citizens.

They have made that choice for the good of the world. They are easily replaceable as elections are fickle, and terms come and go, so a steady pipeline of supply has been put in place to deliver us these empty mannequins.

Share

Thanks for being here.

Please consider a small paid subscription (donation). The money goes to help covid vaccine injured Australians.

I am always looking for good, personal GMC, covid and childhood vaccination stories. You can write to me privately: unbekoming@outlook.com

If you are Covid vaccine injured, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment

If you want to understand and “see” what baseline human health looks like, watch (and share) this 21 minutes

If you want to help someone, give them a book. Official Stories by Liam Scheff. Point them to a safe chapter (here and here), and they will find their way to vaccination.

Here are three eBooks I have produced so far: