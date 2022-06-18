Share

It’s been a year since I wrote my letter, and as its anniversary crept up I thought of revisiting it to see how it held up. In so doing I’ve produced this eBook.

I did warn you that I like putting eBooks together (this is the third one already).

You can download it.

A Letter To My Two Adult Kids One Year Anniversary June 2022 Public Edition 1.03MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

To the Reader

It’s now one year since I wrote this letter to our kids. I sent it to them on 20 June 2021. They remain unvaccinated.

I shared it with others, and many have told me that it made a difference. It was what really got this Substack, and 100+ other articles, started. It’s my most read article on Substack with 23,953 views so far.

It’s the most important thing I have ever written. I doubt I will ever write something more significant. I’m proud of it.

On 21 June 2021, when I published it on Substack, I had 4 Subscribers, today it’s 1,151, so most haven’t seen or read it. I decided, on the anniversary of the letter to republish it as an eBook with the original letter to the kids plus some thoughts, comments, and reflections.

June 2021 was a moment of chaos, of deep uncertainty and fear. The entire system came after us with its needle. Don’t be fooled, that beast is not dead, it has merely retreated to the shadows to digest what it has consumed so far. You may feel like things are “back to normal”, but that would be a fool’s conclusion.

I think the beast will be back.

I think we will be called upon to fight for ourselves and our loved ones again. The war is not over.

I believe that thought precedes feelings that precede action. Think, feel, act. If you can change a thought, the rest will follow. Words change thoughts, that change feelings that change actions. Words create the world.

I wrote the letter, and I write this Substack, because I believe that words can save lives, that words matter.

“In the beginning was the Word…”

Regards

Unbekoming

(related to Ken Mubongi)

Here are the 27 separate sections of the eBook:

Original email and cover letter to the kids. Follow up email to family on 28 June 2021. Email and covering letter to family and friends. Information, Misinformation, Disinformation, and other forms of Distortion. Brainwashing and Cults. Byram Bridle. Brett Weinstein. Steve Kirsch. The free Spike Protein. Dr. Robert Malone. Dr. Malcolm Kendrick. Salk Institute Report. Ovaries. Young men. How dangerous is Cov-Sars-2? Ivermectin. Probabilistic Thinking and Fact Patterns. Natural Immunity vs Vaccine Immunity. Cov-Sars-1. What is the risk of COVID to you? What is a Vaccine? What does SAFE mean? “Vaccine” Safety and Time. Seychelles. Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy. Australian data. Responsibility to the old.

