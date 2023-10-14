The first book that cracked by brain open was The Real Anthony Fauci, especially the AIDS story. That was my introduction to “Empire scale story” and Reality™ construction. I got a glimpse of THEY, and what they are capable of.

Then along came Liam Scheff with Official Stories as if to say, “if you think they just lied about AIDS, let me tell you 9 other stories.”

Then came Joe Plummer with Tragedy & Hope 101 to teach me that above all those stories is a much bigger and much longer story that helped me create a framework within which to place and understand all these untruths I was awakening to.

And then along came 180 Degrees, by Feargus O’Connor Greenwood, to sit above all of the above-mentioned books.

I would say, it’s the book that has taught me the most of any book I’ve ever read. I think that sums it up for me.

So, I contacted Feargus and asked him if he would be open to a written interview, and to my absolute delight he responded positively.

As you will see from the interview below, Feargus has spared no time or detail in answering my long list of questions and I am incredibly grateful and appreciative for the time, thought and care that has gone into his responses.

It was a valuable “conservation” for me, and I am sure that it will be for many people, now and into the future.

Waking up to reality from Reality™ is painful and disorienting. It is a metamorphosis. Learning from those that have walked the path before us is frankly priceless. We need wiser heads to remind us to tickle dolphins.

Without further ado, and with thanks and gratitude I give you Feargus O’Connor Greenwood.

The Awakening Journey

1. Do you remember the moment you first "woke up"? What triggered it?

Yes. Watching a video called Money as Debt by Canadian artist and filmmaker Paul Grignon in 2006. Prior to that, I had just been too busy - working 14 hour days whilst also completing a masters degree from TIAS business school in the Netherlands.

2. What were your early influences, such as mentors, books, or events?

The Creature from Jekyll Island by G. Edward Griffin.

Revisiting the 9-11 narrative.

3. How has your awakening journey influenced your career choices?

It is probably responsible for not wanting to work for a corporation ever again or anyone for that matter. That observation doesn’t negate working in collaboration with others, just that I prefer, if possible, not to be beholden to anyone else.

4. How has your awakening impacted your personal relationships?

We go through life collecting and losing friends. It’s a natural process as we age and grow. That said, I think I’ve been pretty good at nurturing deep friendships over decades but there is nothing like the truth (and other people’s behaviour when faced with that truth) to throw a spanner in the works.

I think one of the secrets is to stand in your truth - without feeling the need to ram it down other people’s throats (which as it happens, doesn’t work and is actually counter-productive). I guess the challenge for most of us is: Can we, or do we, want to sit and chat about the banal when our own government is engaged in outright democide and the person in front of you is blissfully unaware of that fact. For most people it also raises a moral issue, and as Edgar Cayce put it:

“Destiny or Karma, depends upon what the soul has done about what it has become aware of.”

And this is where most of us fall down (and I include my younger self in this group) because communicating the truth to others (who have strongly held beliefs) is an art form and slightly counter-intuitive to how we normally talk to each other. It’s why I focus on explaining the five hurdles, one communication trap and ten solutions when I give any talks / interviews. Most of these are listed at the end of Chapter 4.

To give a few examples: You win, by not winning. If your objective is to convince the other person you are right then you have already lost before you open your mouth. Why? Because you have the wrong objective. Challenging people’s existing beliefs often solidifies their current position even more (It’s called the backfire effect). So to be effective we need a different approach. For example: Be kind first, be right later. The idea is to seed, not succeed. Planting an idea is a bit like planting an apple pip. You don’t do that and expect to see a fully grown tree the next day so why are you expecting the person in front of you to change their position overnight? You need to allow them absorption and processing time.

So, to return to the specific question at hand, the awakening process normally has an associated attrition rate but also the opportunity to gain new friends.

And if you master the communication techniques and get out of your ego you can retain a lot of the old ones too. But you won’t keep them all and moreover you probably won’t want to keep them all.

5. What coping mechanisms have you developed to navigate the emotional aspects of awakening?

There is a book called Tuesdays with Morrie. It’s about a series of visits Mitch Albom made to his former sociology professor, Morrie Schwartz on his death bed and the wisdom that emerged from those conversations. One observation that stuck out was, not to avoid or fight your emotions but instead allow emotions to wash through you. We live on a Planet that is water based, as are we. In esoteric terms water equals emotion. Emotion, both positive and negative, is something to be experienced and accepted, not to be wedded to, wrestled with or defeated by.

Another lesson I picked up (via Wayne Dyer, if memory serves me correctly) is that you can choose your emotions. This, like many things in life, is simple but certainly not easy. Once you understand the system wants you angry and is milking that energy, one of the most effective strategies is to remain calm and centred regardless of what is happening around you. It’s not that you shouldn’t be angry about what is happening but don’t act angry. Then they have you where they want you - i.e. you are easily controlled. Instead transmute that anger into determination, a will of iron and increased levels of integrity.

Furthermore, life on ‘Planet Lie’ is a tough gig. It appears to be a crucible, it’s a test. We come here not knowing any of the rules, not remembering and then have to negotiate our way through all the crap. I think understanding some of the larger cycles at play (see the Liberty-Tyranny cycle and John Grubb’s empire collapse cycle in Chapter 7) also helps. If you are ever down or feeling isolated - remember there is always someone worse off than you. Beyond that: “Buckle up, buttercup”. But people need some more practical advice than just that.

Further tips: Don’t get hooked on doom. Too often, is often too much - you need to take a break. The news is negative because they want you in a negative mind set. War reporting and chronicling events is important but not at the expense of creating the new - which you can’t do, if all you are focused on is the relentless inversion, gaslighting and BS.

Other suggestions: Walk in nature, do your grounding (bare feet on the land massively helps with creativity and motivation). Commit to doing one new thing and then do it. Get off your screen (screens are arguably more addictive than coffee). Go and see friends / a comedian and have a laugh (although, how any comics nowadays manage to do parody, when the MSM already has that fully covered, is a mystery). Other advice? Buy a dog. Go tickle a dolphin. Get laid. But maybe not simultaneously as that may end in a court case.

As per the Bob Moran cartoon - stand firm. You’ve got this.

Philosophical and Psychological Aspects

6. How do you conceptualise "awakening" in the context of your book, and do you perceive it as an ongoing journey or a singular transformative event?

It’s a process not an event. However, some of us are lucky in that, we have had nearly 20 years to do this, others may get 20 minutes. That’s going to be a shock to the system for many and those of us who are aware have a duty to take care of those who are not (yes, even the ones who previously called you “a raging, tinfoil hat wearing, conspiracy theorist nut-job” - which is yet another labelling tactic and CIA psy-op; analysed and exposed on page 5 of the book).

One of the challenges I set myself with the 180 Degrees was could I take someone who was totally unaware of what is happening through to awake in one read through whilst still making it an engaging read for those ‘veterans’ within the truth community. From the feedback received, I’m humbled to say, there are readers from both ends of that spectrum for which that is the case.

It is important to note that people slide from A to Z, they don’t jump from A to Z.

If someone still believes the government would never lie to them, they are at ‘A’ on that scale. Jumping straight in with examples of satanic ritual abuse will only have one effect - make them look at you, as though you have three heads. So, in many ways, how you communicate the information is more important than what you are communicating. An inordinate amount of time was spent choosing which were the correct ‘vectors of attack’, how to sequence that information, the flow, the layout and how to make a non-fiction tome into a page turner - in order that people would want to read more. As a writer, you have a duty to your readers to make it as accessible and addictive as possible. People are paying good money for a good read, not a badly edited word salad. Of course, you don’t find out what the response is until after publication. I had zero expectations beforehand.

Probably the best compliment I received was from a teenage boy who doesn’t read books. He finished 180 Degrees in 2 weeks flat. Although the prize for the quickest read through goes to Tim Price, State of The Markets podcaster who devoured it in a weekend. His opening statement to me, in that interview, was: “Without any sense of hyperbole 180 Degrees is probably the most incredible thing I have ever read in my entire life”.

The cheque is in the post, Tim.

7. Many people who experience an awakening develop a cynical or pessimistic outlook. Do you see this as an inevitable phase, and what strategies can help individuals transition out of it?

Yes, it’s almost inevitable. You can call it ‘a dark night of the soul’ or perhaps better is to reference Elizabeth Kübler-Ross and the five stages of grief: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance. So you are asking about stage four? I think I’ve already covered how to deal with that in one of my previous answers (i.e. let the emotion wash through you). But if you don’t get angry/depressed about the industrial scale of child trafficking, torture, rape and far worse that has been happening on our watch - then you may want to check whether you are actually human.

What is the key to transitioning out of depression into acceptance? I would say time is the biggest factor, with the length of that phase varying from individual to individual. One approach to accelerating the process is to understand that we can only change what is within our immediate sphere of influence, everything else is out of our control. I call it shrinking your ambition in order to expand it. Go tiny, in order to go large. Micro before macro. It can be as simple as doing one act of kindness (NB: helping others is one of the best ways to escape a depression phase).

So, I accept I cannot ‘change the world’ (and therefore don’t put much emotional energy into things outside my control) but I could, for example, write a book. By writing a book, one’s sphere of influence is expanded.

Perhaps someone reads it and then acts on what they have found out, or it changes their mindset. They then go on to influence others. It’s power via geometric progression (the ripple effect):

“It’s the action, not the fruit of the action, that’s important. You have to do the right thing. It may not be in your power, may not be in your time, that there will be any fruit. But that doesn’t mean you stop doing the right thing, You may never know what results come from your action. But if you do nothing, there will be no result.” - att. Mahatma Gandhi

Start by helping one person, then help another, then another. Before you know it, you’re out of the depression phase. Finally, I would also go and check whether you have any negative entity attachments (see Marzinsky, Chapter 14).

8. What are some prevalent misunderstandings or misconceptions about the process of awakening, and how do they differ from your own perspective?

“Before we argue let’s define our terms”. Depends which awakening you are referring to. An awakening to the truth or a spiritual awakening (such as a Kundalini event - consciousness fully awakened).

We are at war and that war is psychological, biological and spiritual. The majority of people in the truth community still seem to be unaware of the deeply spiritual aspects to this battle. But maybe that shouldn’t come as a surprise. After you strip everything back there is only one core conspiracy:

“The dark part of reality’s endless ruse has a single goal: To hide a spiritual being from ever understanding its true nature … that’s it”. - Matt, Quantum of Conscience

So a real awakening isn’t just about unlearning the lies, it’s about understanding who you really are (a spiritual being having a physical experience) and what we as a species are really cable of (we are way more powerful than most of us can possibly imagine).

If I’m allowed to go off-piste slightly I would like to answer a slightly different question?:

What are some of the challenges that people face during the awakening process?

Challenge 1: Breaking the belief in authority.

Many of us seem to be programmed for following orders, regardless of how corrupt the authority is that is issuing them. That’s a huge problem and one the individual can solve by standing in his, or her, own sovereignty and not complying.

A definition:

Obedience: Doing what you are told, regardless of what is right. Morality: Doing what is right, regardless of what you are told

Challenge 2: Finding / discerning the truth

Start by absorbing better resources than the MSM. It’s why I spent 15,000 hours creating 180 Degrees, so you don’t have to waste several years of your life doing so. There are plenty of signposts and sources to follow up on should the reader be interested in any particular section.

Discernment is much easier when you realise the enemy deals almost exclusively in ‘inversion’. So to get back to the truth you just need to invert their inversions. Often by reversing their narrative the world makes more sense. So for example w.r.t. COVID: The control measures were not brought in because of the virus, the virus was released in order to bring in the control measures. Again, safe and effective becomes dangerous and useless. Don’t take Ivermectin because “it’s horse paste” and ignore Vitamin D, C and Zinc becomes take Ivermectin and Vitamin D because they work.

Challenge 3: Understand the psychological warfare tactics being applied.

It’s hard to understand what is going on in the world, if you don’t recognise the tactics being deployed. So unfortunately, we now have to waste a percentage of our lives on becoming statecraft experts in order not to fall victim to it. ‘Weaponised morality’, ‘word shaming' and ‘the Big Lie’ being just three of many. I suppose I should also mention ‘Bikini opposition’ and false light - those appearing to be on the side of truth but are in fact just gatekeepers and limited hangouts.

I rename ‘controlled opposition’ and call it bikini opposition because it better describes the problem. It’s an observation based on the slightly sexist quip by Aaron Levenstein in the 1950s, saying “Statistics are like bikinis, what they reveal is suggestive but what they conceal is vital”. By renaming the problem it focuses us more on where the problem lies. It’s not what they reveal, it’s what they don’t reveal that matters. Sure, you can expose some of the lies but if none of that exposure changes the status quo, then it may just be part of a sanctioned release and/or ‘revelation of method’.

9. How do you reconcile the tension between individual awakening and collective societal norms, especially considering the impact on mental health?

Whatever the question is, kindness is the cure. Unless you are faced with a transnational Luciferian sociopath - in which case you may want to ‘go long’ on those guillotine options. Joking aside, “Healing comes through facing the truth”, not avoiding it.

10. Do you believe that everyone has the potential for awakening, and how do you manage the balance between intellectual understanding and emotional experience in this context?

In a word, no. How do we know? Because under the conditions of demoralisation (the first part of ‘active measures’ that are used to destabilise a country) a percentage of people will not see it:

“A person who is demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures. Even if I take him, by force, to the Soviet Union and show him a concentration camp, he will refuse to believe it.” - Yuri Besmenov, KGB defector, 1984

So some people will not understand (or want to understand) what is happening until the jackboot crashes into their gonads (If you don’t own a pair, just pretend - apparently it’s quite fashionable nowadays to do so). Only at that point will they understand (i.e. when their personal world is shattered through force).

Reference intellectual vs emotional experience it is clear that high IQ wasn’t much of a help in understanding what was being done to us over the last 4 years. Many highly intelligent people fell for psy-op. One study indicated that it was intuitive and empaths that were the least likely to fall under the spell of the official narrative. So high EQ was far more important than high IQ.

Personally, I wonder if the best criteria is: How many times has one incarnated on this planet before? Maybe some of us are so used to this level of psychopathy, that we instantly recognise it? Just a thought.

Financial System and Its Importance

11. You've written extensively about the financial system. Why do you think it's crucial for people to understand this?

Because the monetary system we live under is the key tool being used to enslave us. If you wanted to devise an evil genius master plan to take over the world, the power to charge interest on money that doesn’t exist and exchange that for real assets would be a very effective way of going about it. That’s our monetary system in a nutshell.

It’s crucial to understand the nature, simplicity (hidden by complexity) and audacity of it all. A further problem: Infinite money creation means infinite bribes. So clearly, wealth inequality is a feature, not a bug and of course by design. Who’s design? Well I’m going to just leave the following quote here without further comment:

“When a planet accepts usury, it is the beginning of the end”. - Penny Kelly

12. How does financial literacy tie into the broader theme of awakening?

For me it was the starting point but different people will come at the truth from different angles and silos. I also don’t think you can fully understand what is being done without a basic understanding of how it is being done. Money is a fundamental in that process.

13. What are some practical steps people can take to better understand the financial system?

This is going to sound like a shameless plug but just read Chapters 5 and 6. They were written to do exactly that. But this is a Q and A, and people want A’s, right? So, here is an extract from the book which explains in a couple of quotes how it all works:

Almost as remarkable as the system itself is how few bank managers, senior economists and even bank auditors know how this actually works. G. Edward Griﬃn (GEG) recalls a conversation he had with someone who should know better, a bank auditor (BA).

BA: “Well, you don’t really understand the complexities of money ... money is not really just created at all ... because you can’t just create something. For every asset, you have to have a liability.”

GEG: “Well, I know that. But they create them both at the same time.”

BA: “Oh no, no, they don’t do that, no ... I audit the books. This is my business.”

Mr Griﬃn received a letter from the same auditor a week later.

BA: “You got me thinking. I went back and I analyzed It ... I hate to admit it, but you were right. Yeah, we do make it out of nothing.”

Richard A. Werner, founder and director of the Centre for Banking, Finance and Sustainable Development, conducted an empirical test of this observation and published his results in the International Review of Financial Analysis, Volume 36, December 2014. He found the following:

“Money [was] borrowed from a cooperating bank, while its internal records [were] being monitored ... This study establishes for the first time empirically that banks individually create money out of nothing. The money supply is created as ‘fairy dust’ produced by the banks individually, ‘out of thin air.’”

Would you call yourself a midwife if you couldn’t say where babies came from? Would you call yourself an economist if you can’t explain how money is created?

“A retired professor of economics, yelled [at me] “I have taught economics for 30 years [at university] and you have money creation all wrong” ... One year later he came back and apologised and said “Sorry, I had no idea.””- Chris Martenson, economic researcher and futurist.

Doesn’t this lack of knowledge among numerous high level insiders strike you as extremely peculiar? Why on earth, as specialists in their field, wouldn’t they know? Well, if you are running a scam, such as a Ponzi scheme, it’s best not to tell people how it works in case they become infuriated and don’t want to play your game anymore.

Don’t understand money? No worries, you are in good company - bank auditors and highly trained economists are clueless as well!

About the Book "180 Degrees"

14. When and why did you decide to write this book? How long did the process take?

WHY?

Because I could see we were being lied to not just about the small things but about the big things and not just some things but pretty much everything.

WHEN?

2014. But there was a hiatus of about 4 years after I was told “I was writing the wrong book”. The research carried on but not the writing. When I eventually got back to it, armed to the teeth with information and quotations, it took around 18 months solid writing (but admittedly I’m possibly the world’s slowest scribe) and in addition to that was another year’s editing, fact checking, citations and so on. Writing a book (at least for me) is a bit like making a Japanese sword - you can hone it for ages and then once you’ve done that - you realise you’ve only just started the process. The last 4 months at the end were brutal (due to a flaw in the initial set up and some broken fonts). In hindsight, that could be viewed as some sort of spiritual practice but I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. So, compressed timeline? Around 5 - 6 years.

15. What is your favourite chapter in the book, and why?

Not sure I have one. How about The Prologue? Brevity is a much underrated attribute.

16. Were there any chapters or sections that were particularly challenging to write?

Yes. Chapter 8 because of tying together what possibly looks like a disparate set of information on the surface (ancient history, the pyramids, evolution, rationalism vs spirituality, hybridisation, Freemasonry and religion). And arguably Chapter 9 because of the dark nature of the content.

17. Do you plan on releasing updated editions in the future?

Yein, as the Germans would say. Technically speaking a new edition (as opposed to just a being ‘revised’ one) should have enough changes in the content to warrant a re-purchase from someone who had bought the book previously) so from this perspective it’s a no (but never, say never). I think it’s better that it stands as a snapshot in time but with enough truths/lessons/ psychology/insights that it is also timeless (human nature rarely changes).

Having said that, I do plan on making two limited editions (same content but with a more creative / exclusive take on the binding etc.). I am currently chatting with Paul from Ludlow bookbinders about:

The Magician Edition: A three layer affair featuring a wooden box, a solander case and a heavily embossed goatskin jacket. It may also contain a trap door, a secret compartment (with a full size, solid silver ace of clubs playing card within it and ‘a secret revealed’). This will be a lettered edition (A-Z) of only 26 copies and as such out of most people’s price range. It’s a niche collectors’ piece. The ‘Sword of Truth’ Edition: 180 copies of 180 Degrees that will be a simpler affair but still leather bound, archive quality paper and a hand sewn binding with specialist end papers etc. It would be great if I could keep the price on these down to £180 each but that’s a challenge given the set up and ‘handmade’ production costs.

If anyone wants to register an interest in either of the above, they can contact me directly feargusgreenwood@protonmail.com.

Don’t have that sort of money to spare - don’t worry, the good news is the paperback is currently selling on amazon.com for around $22 and the standard hardback is available direct from me for £25.

18. Are you considering writing other books on similar or different subjects?

There’s probably already enough material out there to do a second volume of 180. For example, not only “where are we?” - in the universe but “when are we?” - in terms of time (and when the full truth emerges about how much we’ve been lied to, maybe another ten volumes after that).

But I write what my soul demands not what is expected. So the next one will be on a more spiritual tip as I feel this will offer the most benefit to the maximum number of people given where we are.

Working title: No one should be allowed to die that happy (but that’s unlikely to be the final name as I already have another in mind). If I had to sum the next one up:

“Probably the least and most spiritual book you have ever read - combined into one”.

Pure materialism appears to be a dead end and another psy-op - and that comes from someone who isn’t religious and did a degree in maths.

19. Do you think "180 Degrees" might be overwhelming for young adults? Should their awakening be more gradual?

Kids are more resilient that what we give them credit for. I think, rather than making them distraught, it will just enlighten them to how the world really works. As one reviewer put it, 180 Degrees is “Insightful, scary, and empowering all in one”. If you avoid the ‘scary', you also avoid the ‘empowerment’.

Of course there are issues for teenagers such as managing those raging hormones, discovering who they are and finding their place in the world. That does make them more susceptible to all manner of attacks. But truth is a healer. They need to know what they are up against:

So, for example, Agenda 2030 is about trying to break us mentally, physically and spiritually. THEY (The Hierarchy Exploiting You) want to degrade our ability to resist. THEY want us cold, hungry, ill and clamouring to be saved.

THEY want you to lose faith in everything:

The medical profession

The legal system

The financial system

The media

Religion

And ultimately lose faith in yourself

Why? Because then a solution will be presented. Which was the objective all along. Problem, reaction, solution.

Also note that resistance is like a muscle … it gets worn out … and then people capitulate. That’s why they bombarded us for 2 years solid - to break that resistance. They have a 10 year plan up to 2030 to break you

How do we win? Easy, you never give in. The young need to know this more than anyone else.

Audience and Impact

20. What age group do you believe would benefit most from reading "180 Degrees," and why?

Anyone from 13 onwards but teenagers especially because they are the ones who are eventually going to overturn this shitshow.

21. Have you received any transformative feedback from readers who've had a similar awakening? Can you share some examples?

Yes. Here are two reviews I received:

“I finished the book in a week. It answered all my questions … [Furthermore] it will awaken something inside you, something that was asleep”. - Kel, 9th April, 2023

“This book is literally THE bible of truth in a world of inverted truths. A grimoire so magic[k]ally composed, it can literally empower the reader towards enlightenment”. - Chris Lucy, 5 August 2023

But my favourite anecdote was from a man (and his brother). Post COVID he told me, they had been unable to hold a single conversation with each other without it breaking down into a slanging match within 2 minutes as they held diametrically opposing views on what was really happening. The man said after his brother had read 180 Degrees they can now speak for hours again without a problem. That’s the book not just providing insight, but healing.

22. Are there specific outcomes or changes you hope to see in readers who have gone through "180 Degrees”?

Breaking the spell of blind obedience to authority. Understanding (if not already aware) they are a spiritual entity have a physical experience. That, what we are facing is: an anti-human agenda. And that, if enough of us put in the right effort, we will win.

23. How do you plan to engage with your audience moving forward, especially those who have experienced an awakening after reading your book?

Psychically. That’s only half tongue-in-cheek. I’m not on any social media, I don’t have a web site and so 3D options are limited. I give the occasional talk here and there and may go Stateside next year to do so. I’m open to invites.

Future Outlook and Legacy

24. How do you envision the long-term impact or legacy of "180 Degrees”?

Not for me to say. I merely hope it will help as many people as possible. Maybe the full impact will not be known until after I’m dead. Which may be next week if the alphabet agencies have anything to do with it.

25. If you could go back in time, what advice would you give to your younger self before embarking on this journey?

Tricky question, because you never know whether you get a better outcome by following such advice. That aside, I would tell my younger self:

Intuition is real (make sure you listen to it and act on it). I spent decades not doing so - to my own considerable detriment. That, in all probability, this isn’t my first rodeo and that I’ve been here before. So the advice would be: I need to discover why I’m back this time.

“Your work is to discover your work, and then with all your heart, to give yourself to it”. - Buddha, Dhammapada, 62

I spent a good few years wondering what am I going to do now? Before writing a book - because I couldn’t work out what I was meant to be doing next. Turns out, it was the book. Funny how life works sometimes.

Without the time in the wilderness maybe the path would not have appeared. So some further advice would be: Don’t get so busy with life that you forget to create space for thinking / contemplating. Not easy, as the whole system we live under is designed to stop you doing just that. Not many have the luxury of that amount of time / space. I was lucky. I would tell myself: “We are in an inter dimensional war and the faster you wake up bozo, the more you can help mankind”. Don’t give up when faced with the impossible. It may be a little less impossible than you first imagine.

