Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
9h

Not trying to be confrontative: is it Bacillus tetani or clostridium tetani or both?

I read the data several years ago regarding actually contracting tetanus. Based on those numbers, I have opted out taking the shot.

Your summary far exceeds what I knew, though. Thank you for tge education.

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Ron Heidary's avatar
Ron Heidary
9h

Whoever does your artwork needs a raise. For some reason, the visual makes the articles more compelling, like it tells the story before reading the article.

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