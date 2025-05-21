Lies are Unbekoming

ABIGAIL REPORTS
1h

ON TARGET. WELL DONE, GREAT FIND. It's like Robert Yoho's BUTCHERED BY HEALCARE, PHARMA AND GOVERNMENT. If you listen to a medical drug commercial, they tell you (fast speech) the things in it that will kill you. These Weight Loss jabs are one of the latest fads, and extremely dangerous. If you stop them, you gain the weight back. But that is the least of the problems. Thyroid disruption, Thyroid Cancer, all those gastro symptoms are GASTROPRESIS, A paralyzed stomach. Now your feet, tongue are affected. Warnings are growing as more health issues are showing up. A vertigo fall on my AB on concrete caused Gastroparesis for me. That is hard to deal with. My med reaction list is a page long. I read the side effects before I take them now.

I've beaten a 30-year Nexium need by accident, Applecider Vinegar with Mother's a tablespoon in my water, by adding a tsp. of local real honey, and the juice from the strawberries I made jam with Cane Sugar (less than is called for) my A1C has been steady at 6.2-5. for months. Without the twice-daily Humalog. I nibble fruit, eat 14grm full fat yogurt, with a dollop of my jam. I turned 177 lbs to 126.8 this morning. I'll be 77 in August. Exercise is gardening, canning, cooking, and taking care of my 14 chickens, 2 small senior dogs, and 1 nearly 84-year-old husband.

Robert Townshend
2h

We can run two contrary narratives at once. All my life I sensed that nobody could make me sick by touching me or going ah-choo. I also had a vague idea that chemicals and meds disagreed with me, even endangered me...yet I went along with authority, albeit lazily. It was instinct wrestling conditioning with no clear divide.

Now late in life I get exercise that doesn't injure, ingest nothing that can't turn into me, and follow the simplest of all nutritional rules: Don't drink the orange juice, eat the orange. Just by doing these simple things I've been incapable of "catching" a cold or flu for decades. And now the demarcation is clear. Instinct has won the wrestle, even as conditioning has risen to a deafening, nagging blare.

