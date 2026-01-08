Lies are Unbekoming

Dean Fraser
7h

“What really makes us ill…. “ - apart from the usual suspects: the nefarious Cryptocracy; World Banks; bloviating NGO’s; United Nations; Big pharma/agri/medical, etc, etc.

Brilliant tome. Almost biblical proportions. Should be on the school curriculum.

And even more fascinating: published before the Scamdemic. Before we were (metaphorically) mustard-gassed, plagued-up, virussed out of our tiny minds. Gaslighted to the max. Beaten senseless, muzzled. Accused of murdering our children/grannies/neighbours, by just breathing on them.

The book goes a long way to explaining how poor/bad health occurred in a more natural manner - than we’re expected to believe.

Extremely bad sanitary conditions. Unhealthy drinking water. Poisoning. Toxic chemicals. Think Third world; but after colonisation…

..Gas and sulphur, from a multitude of erupting volcanoes, way back in the day, IIRC. Great research. Out and out common sense, with a lot of Terrain on top.

Great choice of book. And interviewee. Deffo recommend.

The Cosmic Onion
2h

Dawn Lester is one of the few investigators who came at medicine from the outside — which is exactly why she saw what the insiders can’t.

No white coat, no pharma loyalty, no indoctrination to defend.

Just logic, evidence, and the nerve to ask the questions the medical church punishes.

Her work blows apart the core lie of modern medicine — that “disease” is a creature hunting us.

Instead of chasing invisible enemies, she points straight at the real culprits:

Toxins, stress, nutrient collapse, poisoned environments, and the emotional baggage we’re trained to ignore.

What I appreciate most is her tone:

No preaching, no ego, no savior complex.

Just curiosity, clear thinking, and the reminder that the burden of proof lies with those selling the theory — not with those asking “Who says?”

Lester gives people something the system hates:

Permission to stop outsourcing their body, their mind, and their intuition to credentialed priests.

If medicine actually cared about health, everyone would be taught the basics:

You’re not a passive victim.

Symptoms aren’t enemies.

And labels aren’t identities.

You don’t need to buy her conclusions to recognize the value of the frame.

Just start with the single forbidden act that collapses the whole pyramid:

Question everything.

Wolf out.

4 more comments...

