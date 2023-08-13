[Note: If this is too long for the email, please go to the site for complete article. Also, you can listen to this and other articles by using the audio option in the Substack App on your iPhone]

I’ve been meaning to write about “preparedness” for some time, and so when I saw this clip on Instagram from Bobby talking about Event 201, I decided it was time.

author Quotes, Motivation & Inspiration on Instagram: “What are your thoughts on this 🤔 Check out my shop, link in bio or

www.thetrendspot.shop Every purchase helps me create more videos and posts. Always remember, “The eyes are useless when the mind is blind” Follow my backup account just in case: @mindsetoftherich1 ″

The Official Story, if you remember, is that a bat and a pangolin had illicit sex that spawned a pandemic.

Share

But as Bobby says in the clip and as you can see from Segment 4 of Event 201, the lab leak idea was always going to be the fallback (the limited hangout) of the Official Story.

Listen to George Gao, head of China’s CDC (yes, they also call it CDC!) at minute 17.30.

I’ve been thinking about the word “Leak” for some time; it’s such a good word.

Leaks are accidents. They are unintentional. Things are not meant to leak.

People will ultimately accept the idea of a “lab leak” exactly because it maintains the idea that the government never “meant” to harm them. It was all just one big unfortunate accident.

Segment 4 is only about half an hour, I recommend watching it all, and just ask yourself, do any of them sound like they are acting out a “hypothetical” situation?

There are 16 people at the table.

One of the most interesting people for me at that table, as an Australian, is Jane Halton, you can hear her at minute 8.30 and then again at minute 25.00 where she talks about “incentivising behavior”.

Jane Halton deserves her own full article, but I’ll just excerpt from Collits who is one of the few to highlight her significance in Australia:

Pandemic Preparedness and Its Discontents - by Paul Collits (substack.com)

Tony Abbott, as Health Minister in the Howard Government, was caught up in the whole pandemic preparedness movement, no doubt egged along by his then Departmental Secretary, and now Gates collaborator, Jane Halton. Halton was described by The Daily Telegraph in 2014 as both “fascinating” and “all powerful”. Tony’s “iron lady”, in fact. She has been dubbed “Mrs Everywhere”. More importantly, she has also been termed “the global expert in pandemic preparedness”. (Her university degree was in psychology, which has perhaps come in handy for her in our current era of fear, nudging and “mass formation”, as Mattias Desmet terms the driver of Covid totalitarianism).

The assumption that conspiracy requires secrecy is false. If you want to hide something, hide it in the open.

“Only the small secrets need to be protected. The big ones are kept secret by public incredulity.” - Herbert Marshall McLuhan, Canadian professor and Communication Theory specialist

As Greenwood writes in 180 Degrees:

THE BIG LIE But there is still one counterintuitive factor that is missing if you wish people to fully embrace a lie. The bigger the lie, the ‘better.’ The big lie is more credible, purely by being incredible. Therein lie both the paradox and its true power. Incredulity induces unquestioning acceptance and compliance with the big lie. This obvious contradiction works because, fundamentally, most people would never contemplate doing such a thing and therefore cannot believe others would do so. This is sometimes referred to as a failure of imagination. The factual evidence surrounding the lie may indeed give the game away, but does it matter if no one chooses to look at that evidence in the first place - because they have swallowed the official narrative? Unfortunately, the difficulty in reversing belief is inversely proportional to how easy it was to initially adopt it. Unwinding a story is far harder than establishing it in the first place. Or, as Mark Twain almost said, “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”

What we are seeing in Event 201 (and in the long list of earlier “events” below over 20 years) is War Games.

They are preparing for a coming war.

It looks like the war is against a virus, but in fact what American Empire has been openly preparing for, for 20 years is the global war on all citizens. Listen to Segment 4 through the lens of governments preparing for war, information warfare, against their citizens, and tell me if you agree.

As I wrote in Nov 2021:

That’s really what war is about, territory. You have something that I want, and I will fight you for it. So, if this is a war, who are the warring parties and what is the fight over? The war is between “the state” and “the citizen”. The latter is YOU and ME and it’s easy enough to understand (sort of), but THE STATE is not straightforward anymore and I’ll cover that later. The border between these two parties is being redrawn. The relationship between the State and the Citizen is being RESET. When you hear about The Great Reset, that is what “Reset” really means. Think back to your life, last year in Feb 2020. Think back to how you thought, what you did, what degree of intrusion the State had in your life and what level of control you had over your life and choices. In Feb 2020 there was a border, a fairly large circle that you stood in the centre of. Everything within that circle was your domain, your freedoms, and your sovereignty. Now, reflect on your life today, but more importantly reflect on the size of that circle. It obviously is much, much smaller today. The border between you and the State has been Reset. Within that circle is a second circle that is much smaller, and it surrounds you almost like a second skin. Within this second circle, you have what is your “bodily sovereignty”. What is within your body is YOURS and not the State’s. If you have acquiesced to the State’s injection, you have surrendered your bodily autonomy to the State. There is no border anymore between you and the State. It’s a depressing conclusion but true.

As to the “how” you can keep something a secret in an “open” society, the answer is Compartmentalization.

The Bomb was built with: $28b in today’s money

Over 3 years

With 200,000 people

Across 80 offices

And dozens of production plants, spread across the country

Including a sixty-thousand-acre facility in rural Tennessee “And no one knew the Manhattan Project was there. That is how powerful a black operation can be.” -- Each U-2 aircraft arrived at Area 51 from Lockheed’s facility in Burbank in pieces, hidden inside the belly of a C-124 transport plane. The pointy fuselage and long, thin wings were draped in white sheets so no one could get even a glimpse. “In the very beginning, we put Ship One and Ship Two together inside the hangar so nobody saw it before it flew,” recalls Bob Murphy, one of the first Lockheed mechanics on the base. From the moment the CIA began operating their Groom Lake facility, they did so with very strict protocols regarding who had a need-to-know and about what. All elements of the program were divided into sensitive compartmented information, or SCI. “I had no clue what the airplane looked like until it flew directly over my head,” recalls security guard Richard Mingus.

The beauty of these simulated War Games is that they are incredibly useful to openly train a larger population of politicians, health experts and medical officers about what to do when the moment comes. All these trained people are well intentioned but end up, because of their compartmentalization, becoming useful idiots to a much larger plan that nobody can see. Then they will be “triggered into action” and triggered into their "training" when the moment comes. Remember how all the medical health officers loved their 15 minutes (actually about 3 years) of fame? They were trained for this moment after all.

The below is the extract from the latter part of The Real Anthony Fauci, where Bobby, spells out 20 years of planning, chapter, and verse (and this is only the part we know about in the public domain). All fully referenced.

People are welcome to read this and think that this is only well-meaning governments, doing the right thing, and planning for unsanctioned sex between bats and pangolins. People are welcome to their delusions and opium of choice.

If you haven’t read The Real Anthony Fauci, it is still strongly recommended.

If you have, but haven’t gifted it to friends and family, that is also strongly recommended.

If reading it is too hard (it is a long book after all) the Audible edition is great (you can gift that also).

Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense): Kennedy Jr., Robert F.

With all that said, and with eternal thanks to Bobby, here is the extract from the book that is the best coverage of 20 years of American Empire and its production and preparing for the “pandemic” they gave us in 2020.

This one-hour presentation from Paul Schreyer in March 2021 is essential viewing.

Especially the section from about 51.00 where Schreyer explains the imminent collapse of the financial system in late 2019, as Event 201 was being held.

I have written about this here.

and here.

By the way, here is their latest “exercise” from October 2022.

Catastrophic Contagion (centerforhealthsecurity.org)

Atlantic Storm 2003, 2005

Atlantic Storm | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

Navigating the storm: report and recommendations from the Atlantic Storm exercise

In January of 2003 and again in 2005, a cabal of US and European military, intelligence, and medical officials germ- gamed another exercise they called Atlantic Storm. Thomas V. Inglesby and the spooks, Tara O’Toole and Col. Randall J. Larsen, were the simulation’s principal authors.139

Both the 1999 HHS smallpox simulation and the June 2001 Dark Winter smallpox simulation focused, ominously, not on public health, but on the quandary of how to impose control over US and global populations during public health emergencies, how to sweep away civil rights and impose mass obedience to military and medical technocrats. Atlantic Storm further probed these sinister disquisitions. High-level government figures, including Madeleine Albright playing the president of the United States and WHO Director-General Gro Harlem Brundtland playing herself, hosted a summit of transatlantic military and intelligence agency planners coordinating responses after a radical terrorist band unleashes smallpox.

According to the After-Action Report, the key issues for summit principals were “coping with scarcity of critical medical resources such as vaccines” and assuring a uniform coordinated response among all governments in the world. The simulation stressed the inadequacy of current multilateral frameworks like NATO and the EU to cope with social, economic, and political disruption from an international epidemic, “be it natural or the result of a bioterrorist attack,” and emphasized the importance of developing systems to coordinate global lockstep security protocols that went beyond “just stockpiling vaccines or training more doctors.”140

Characteristically, the assembled eminences bypassed any discussion of bolstering people’s immune system response or testing and distributing off-label therapeutics and went directly to recommending militarized strategies including police state controls, mass propaganda and censorship, and the suspension of civil rights and due process rulemaking in favor of diktats by health authorities, all aimed at coercive vaccination of the population. These scenarios, which health officials and spooks conceived of and gamed back in 2005, became our collective reality in 2020 and 2021.

Global Mercury 2003

Global Mercury: An International Bioterrorism Exercise (state.gov)

Between September 8 and 10 of that same year, the spooks at the US State Department Office of the Coordinator for Counterterrorism organized another scenario exercise dubbed Global Mercury with the CDC, the NIH, the FDA, the WHO, and the Department of State. Over a fifty-six-hour period, public health technocrats coordinated communications and lockstep response between “trusted agents” from the GHSAG nations (the United States, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Mexico), during a simulated outbreak after self-inoculated terrorists spread smallpox to countries around the world.141

The SCL Simulation 2005

Psy-ops propaganda goes mainstream. (slate.com)

Atlantic Storm and Global Mercury were additional loud notes amplifying persistent Pentagon signals that biosecurity was the emerging growth sector for national defense. In response to such tocsins, private military contractors began thronging to the pandemic “surveillance and psyops” sector like hogs to a corncrib.

Long before Robert Mercer (with his daughter Rebekah) became Donald Trump’s biggest private donors, and before they launched the right-wing social media platform Parler, he created the first private-sector provider of psychological warfare services in 1993. The Mercers’ Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) Group was the parent company to the notorious data-manipulating firm Cambridge Analytica. This brand new psyops firm, headquartered in the UK, drew some of the largest crowds in 2005 when it set up a high-tech propaganda “ops center” at the UK’s annual military technology showcase.142

As a contemporary article in Slate described the SCL simulation, “classic signs of smallpox” are “threatening a pandemic of epic proportions” when “a shadowy media firm steps in to help orchestrate a sophisticated campaign of mass deception.” SCL takes on the task of convincing the entire country’s population to comply with lockdown rules by inventing a lie about an unleashed cloud of toxic chemicals. The mission’s objective is to prevent mass panic and casualties from the classified threat of smallpox. SCL feeds disinformation to the press and manufactures medical data. “Londoners stay indoors … convinced that even a short walk into the streets could be fatal.”143

The article continues: “If SCL weren’t so earnest, it might actually seem to be mocking itself, or perhaps George Orwell. At the end of the smallpox scenario, dramatic music fades out to a taped message urging buyers to ‘embrace’ strategic communications, which it describes as ‘the most powerful weapon in the world.’ … What makes SCL’s strategy so unusual is that it proposes to propagate its campaign domestically, at least some of the time, and rather than influence just opinion, it wants people to take a particular course of action.”144

The company based its psyops strategies on propaganda techniques developed by a virtual lab called the Behavioral Dynamics Institute, run out of Leeds University by Professor Phil Taylor, a consultant to UK and American defense agencies until his death at 56 in 2010. The article identified SCL only as “funded by private investors.”145 Company chief Nigel Oakes described its nefarious skullduggery as “mind- bending” for political purposes.146 In a March 20, 2018 interview with Yahoo Finance, Oakes described himself as a man “without much of an ethical radar.”147

According to SCL’s public affairs director Mark Broughton, “Basically, we’re launching ourselves … on the defense market and homeland security market at the same time.” Aware that the company might face criticism over its promotion of totalitarian security states, Broughton emphasized to Slate the company’s role in saving lives. “There is some altruism in it,” he said grudgingly, “but we also want to earn money.”148

How War Games Became Instruments for Imposing Obedience

Dark Winter | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

Dark Winter, Atlantic Storm, and Global Mercury were only three of over a dozen Germ Games staged by military, medical, and intelligence planners leading up to COVID-19. Each of these Kafkaesque exercises became uncanny predictors of a dystopian age that pandemic planners dubbed the “New Normal.” The consistent feature is an affinity among their simulation designers for militarizing medicine and introducing centralized autocratic governance.

Each rehearsal ends with the same grim punchline: the global pandemic is an excuse to justify the imposition of tyranny and coerced vaccination. The repetition of these exercises suggests that they serve as a kind of rehearsal or training drill for an underlying agenda to coordinate the global dismantlement of democratic governance.

Military intelligence analysts first introduced scenario planning, as a strategic device during World War II. RAND’s iconic military planner, Herman Kahn, used sophisticated war game simulations to model nuclear engagement strategies in the Cold War era.149 Working for Royal Dutch/Shell, futurologists Pierre Wack and Peter Schwartz of the Global Business Network (GBN) pioneered scenario-planning simulations as a strategic device for their corporate clients in the 1970s and 1980s.150 By the millennium, simulations had evolved into an indispensable vehicle for military policy makers, intelligence agency planners, public health technocrats, and the petroleum and pharmaceutical multinationals for reinforcing prescribed responses that allow predictable and rigid control of the outcomes of future crises.

After 9/11, the rising biosecurity cartel adopted simulations as signaling mechanisms for choreographing lockstep response among corporate, political, and military technocrats charged with managing global exigencies. Scenario planning became an indispensable device for multiple power centers to coordinate complex strategies for simultaneously imposing coercive controls upon democratic societies across the globe.

Virtually all of the scenario planning for pandemics employ technical assumptions and strategies familiar to anyone who has read the CIA’s notorious psychological warfare manuals for shattering indigenous societies, obliterating traditional economics and social bonds, for using imposed isolation and the demolition of traditional economies to crush resistance, to foster chaos, demoralization, dependence and fear, and for imposing centralized and autocratic governance.151

In particular, the exercises incorporate psyop techniques gleaned from the notorious “Milgram Obedience Experiments.” In those 1960s exercises, Yale social psychology professor Dr. Stanley Milgram was able to show that researchers could formulaically manipulate “ordinary citizens” from all walks of life to violate their own conscience and commit atrocities, so long as an authority figure (a doctor in a white lab coat) ordered them to do so. The subjects believed they were torturing fellow volunteers, by electrocution, out of sight in an adjacent room. As a doctor instructed them to rev up the juice, the recruits could hear the nightmarish screaming of actors pretending to be suffering electrocution and their pleadings for mercy. Of Milgram’s forty subjects, some 65 percent administered the full-bore 450- volt shocks they had been told were potentially fatal. Milgram describes his experiments as proof that “obedience to authority” trumps morality and conscience:

Stark authority was pitted against the subjects’ strongest moral imperatives against hurting others, and, with the subjects’ ears ringing with the screams of the victims, authority won more often than not. The extreme willingness of adults to go to almost any lengths on the command of an authority constitutes the chief finding of the study.152

In his book A Question of Torture: CIA Interrogation, from the Cold War to the War on Terror, University of Wisconsin historian Alfred W. McCoy suggests that the Yale obedience experiments were funded by the CIA as part of MKUltra’s studies on the control of human behavior.153 During that time, the CIA funneled money through various federal agencies to fund 185 independent researchers to perform sinister behavioral manipulation studies at universities across North America.154 Milgram first proposed his obedience research in a 1960 solicitation to the Group Psychology Branch of the Office of Naval Research (ONR), a key conduit for the CIA’s MKULTRA mind control experiments. The dean who hired Milgram later as a professor at City University of New York was a former deputy director of ONR. Milgram’s Yale mentor was Irving L. Janis, who wrote the seminal Air Force study of Soviet mind-control and hypnosis for the Rand Corporation. Milgram’s other connections to the CIA’s Psychological Warfare program are too numerous to mention here.

In an equally important revelation, the CIA mind-control experiments identified social isolation as the primary protocol for controlling societal and individual behavior: “In 1960, one of the agency’s most active contractors, Lawrence Hinkle of Cornell, confirmed the significance of [social isolation] … for the CIA mind-control effort … in light of the neurological literature, the most promising of all known techniques.”155

The CIA’s research found that “the effect of isolation on the brain function [on an individual] is much like that which occurs if he is beaten, starved, or deprived of sleep.”156

Social isolation affects organic brain development, and the human body, length of life, cardiovascular health, and so on. Social isolation doubles the risk of death in Blacks while increasing the risk of early death in Caucasians by 60–84 percent, while other studies show that it is safer to smoke fifteen cigarettes a day—or be an alcoholic—than to be socially isolated:

Meta-analysis co-authored by Julianne Holt-Lunstad, PhD, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University, [found that] lack of social connection heightens health risks as much as smoking 15 cigarettes a day or having alcohol use disorder. [Holt- Lunstad] also found that social isolation is twice as harmful to physical and mental health as obesity…“There is robust evidence that social isolation significantly increases risk for premature mortality, and the magnitude of the risk exceeds that of many leading health indicators.”157

NIH’s collaboration with the CIA in these odious torture, obedience, and brainwashing experiments heaps additional ignominy on the agency. During the 1950s, NIH scientist Dr. Maitland Baldwin conducted social isolation experiments on monkeys and humans at NIH headquarters and CIA safehouses. MKUltra’s experiments used “expendables”— people whose deaths or disappearances would go unnoticed— including “a rather gruesome experiment” in which Baldwin had subjected a soldier to forty hours of isolation, causing him to go insane and to kick apart the box in which Maitland imprisoned him. Maitland, who told his “Operation Artichoke” case officer that isolating subjects for over forty hours could cause “irreparable damage” and perhaps be “terminal,” nevertheless agreed to go forward if the agency could provide cover and subjects.158

The various scenario-planning simulations provided a unique forum to convene key decision makers, and to introduce, and then to sanction, with authoritative voices, previously unspeakable conduct that violated democratic and ethical norms. That conduct included the forced isolation and quarantine of entire populations, including the healthy; censoring free speech; violating privacy with track and trace surveillance systems; trampling property rights and religious freedoms; and obliterating traditional economies via nationwide business lockdowns, enforced masking, coercive medical interventions, and other assaults on human rights, civil rights, constitutions, and democracies. With each new simulation, the staccato repetition of the message by “trusted experts”—doctors in lab coats and authoritative collectives like Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Sen. Sam Nunn, WHO Director-General Gro Harlem Brundtland, and Sen. Tom Daschle—reinforced the lesson that censorship, isolation, the militarization of medicine, totalitarian controls, and coercive vaccine mandates are the only appropriate response to pandemics. Scenario planning, in other words, is a potent brainwashing technique for creating and fortifying anti- democratic orthodoxies among key political leaders, the press, and the technocracy, and preparing the nation to tolerate a coup d’état against its Constitution without resistance.

Lockstep Simulation 2010

Rockefeller Foundation Lockstep Simulation 2010 5.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In 2009, President Obama declared biosecurity as the spear tip of US foreign policy, dispersing memos to all government agencies instructing them to integrate biosecurity into their mission. By 2010, US spy agencies were demonstrating a growing interest in vaccines as a foreign policy instrument. Just as the Cold War, and later on, the “War on Terror,” had rationalized US military presence across the world as a bulwark against brushfire nationalist rebellions purportedly orchestrated by a communist monolith, vaccination programs could justify interventions in developing countries with high disease burdens as a tool for social and political control. In 2010, the WHO pronounced biosecurity as the centerpiece of its approach for managing global risks.159

That same month, as Bill Gates delivered his Decade of Vaccines speech at the UN, biosecurity—the war on microbes

—was already eclipsing the “War on Islamic Terrorism” as the preferred driver of the security state cartel. A few days later, Peter Schwartz authored a scenario report funded by the Rockefeller Foundation titled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.”160 A section called “Lockstep” reinforced the burgeoning orthodoxy that rigid global tyranny was the antidote to infectious disease:

In 2012, the pandemic that the world had been anticipating for years finally hit. Unlike 2009’s H1N1, this new influenza strain—originating from wild geese—was extremely virulent and deadly. Even the most pandemic-prepared nations were quickly overwhelmed when the virus streaked around the world, infecting nearly 20 percent of the global population and killing 8 million in just seven months… .

The pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains. Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers.

During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets. Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems— from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty—leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power.161 (Emphasis added)

Schwartz’s chilling document goes on to predict that citizens terrified by germs and orchestrated propaganda willingly relinquish their civil and constitutional rights. The population, Schwartz predicts, will not start rebelling against the new tyranny and authoritarian clampdowns for more than ten years.

Intelligence agencies left their fingerprints all over these scenario-planning exercises. Schwartz—like O’Toole, Larsen, Kadlec, Woolsey, and David—is one of the many leading promoters of weaponized vaccines as a foreign policy tool with deep connections to the Intelligence Apparatus. Schwartz’s résumé chronicles multiple touchpoints with spy agencies before and after he authored the “Lockstep” scenario. In 1972, Schwartz joined the Stanford Research Institute (later SRI International), an early pioneer in computer technology and artificial intelligence. Schwartz rose to run SRI’s Strategic Environment Center, at a time when SRI was hosting the CIA’s notorious MKUltra program and actively researching psychological warfare including the sophisticated use of propaganda, torture, and psychiatric chemicals to shatter societies and impose centralized control. Schwartz left to become head of Scenario Planning for Royal Dutch/Shell. He then cofounded the Global Business Network (GBN) in 1987 as a corporate consultant specializing in analyzing intelligence and in “future-think” strategies. Shell Oil was GBN’s highest- revenue client.

In the early 1990s, Ken McCarthy, who would become an early pioneer of practical efforts to commercialize the Internet, met Schwartz at a large Thanksgiving gathering in a remote location in rural Harris, California. Schwartz introduced himself to McCarthy, an anthropology graduate from Princeton, and Schwartz began probing McCarthy’s interest in being recruited for a contract with an unnamed West African country that involved “weakening tribal and family structures on behalf of a federal government.” Recalling the encounter, McCarthy told me, “I found Schwartz’s proposal intensely disturbing.” Schwartz dismissed McCarthy’s qualms as “naive.” McCarthy says, “It made a lasting impression on me

—so much so that I’ve recounted the story many times over the years.”162

Schwartz’s client, Shell Oil, had extensive oil holdings in the Ogoni region of Nigeria. In 1995, the Nigerian government executed Ogoni environmental leader, writer, and television producer Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other environmental organizers based on charges that they had “incited violence.” Saro-Wiwa’s arrest, trial by a military tribunal, and subsequent execution followed a harassment campaign against him and other Ogoni environmental leaders, which started in 1993 after they repeatedly mobilized peaceful demonstrations against Shell, attracting over 300,000 of the region’s total population of 600,000.163 The United Nations General Assembly and the European Union condemned Saro-Wiwa’s execution, and the United States recalled its ambassador to Nigeria.164

In 1993, Schwartz, along with Stewart Brand and Nicolas Negroponte, was one of the driving forces behind the founding of Wired Magazine, which became the central clearinghouse for mainstream news coverage of the burgeoning online ecosystem. Wired quickly earned notoriety as a clearinghouse for intelligence agency chatter. Prior to Wired, Mondo 2000, the Bay Area’s original tech and culture magazine, reflected the progressive, idealistic viewpoints of many of the pioneer tech innovators. In contrast, Wired, which appropriated Mondo 2000’s look and feel and no small number of its employees, glorified military and intelligence agency celebrities and corporate CEOs who happened to be clients of Nicholas Negroponte’s MIT Lab. Wired gained snowballing prominence in the early 2000s at the same time that the CIA launched its notorious investment firm, In-Q-Tel, to infiltrate the tech industry and put Silicon Valley on steroids with easy terms and government contracts.165 (Scenario planner Tara O’Toole served as In-Q-Tel’s executive vice president.)

It’s worth recalling here that the defense and intelligence agencies had a beachhead in the tech industry from its birth: the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency, DARPA, created the Internet by building the ARPANET grid in 1969.166 DARPA is the Pentagon’s angel investor and venture fund. In addition to creating the Internet, DARPA developed GPS, stealth bombers, weather satellites, pilotless drones, and the M16 rifle. DARPA was, perhaps, the largest funder of gain-of-function research, outstripping even Dr. Fauci’s NIH in some years. In 2017 alone, DARPA laundered at least $6.5 million through Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance to fund experiments167 at the Wuhan lab. DARPA funded additional gain-of-function experiments at Fort Detrick and other biosecurity research at Battelle’s laboratory at St. Joseph, Missouri.168 Beginning in 2013, DARPA also financed the key technologies for the Moderna vaccine.169

In 2002, DARPA set off a firestorm among human rights advocates from the Left and Right by creating a comprehensive data mining system under President Reagan’s National Security Advisor, Admiral John Poindexter. Public protests forced DARPA to scuttle that project, but critics have accused the agency of using the technology to help launch Facebook.170 By remarkable coincidence, DARPA shut down its Facebook-like project LifeLog, a venture that involved MIT contractors, the very same month—February 2004—that Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook just a thirty-minute walk up the Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on the campus of Harvard University.

In 2010, DARPA’s visionary director, Dr. Regina Dugan, moved to Google as an executive, and in 2016, she transferred to Google’s competitor, Facebook, running a mysterious project called Building 8.171 In 2018, she moved again, to run Wellcome Leap, a health technology breakthrough innovation project of Wellcome Trust. Her peregrinations offer another example of the incestuous links between Big Tech, Big Pharma, and the military and intelligence agencies.

According to veteran CIA officer Kevin Shipp, Silicon Valley CEOs who accepted In-Q-Tel contracts would become some of the 4.8 million Americans subsequently pressured into signing CIA “State Secret Contracts,” which subject signatories to twenty-year prison sentences, property forfeitures, and other draconian reprisals imposed by secret courts for even minor violations of arbitrary provisions— including admitting to signing the contract: “Once he signs that secrecy agreement, that Silicon Valley entrepreneur is now functionally the indentured servant of the agency. It binds him and his company for life, and the agreement itself is classified.”172

Wired’s seed funding came from MIT Media Lab founder Nicholas Negroponte, whose brother, John Negroponte, was the first Director of National Intelligence, notorious for his support of Central American death squads. Wired’s central function was to “scrub every last particle of progressive thinking from reporting on the then-developing online world and to promote a pro-military/pro-corporate/pro-intelligence agency view within the digital media and technology community,”173 according to McCarthy, who lived and worked in San Francisco in the 1990s and organized the first conference on monetizing the web. When he saw his first copy of Wired, Dr. Timothy Leary reportedly called it “the CIA’s answer to Mondo 2000.”174

In 2015, Wired emerged as a promoter of a particular brand of autism epidemic denial known as “Neurodiversity.” By normalizing autism as “neurodiversity,” this movement seeks to dilute autism numbers, deny the vaccine association, and promote the larger view that all vaccines are safe and vaccine injuries are the delusions of crackpots. This “movement” has spawned an army of “activist” trolls weaponized to attack autism researchers, advocacy groups, and even families of vaccine-injured children. Steve Silberman, a writer for Wired since 2010, published the book Neurotribes in 2015 to massive acclaim and highly orchestrated publicity. It became the manifesto for the new “autism rights” movements, which also demonize medical freedom and food safety advocates. Its tactics include online attacks and aggressive disruption of public events, including conferences and film screenings.

Wired is also the fountainhead of the equally sinister movement transhumanism, which advocates for the integration of human beings and machines. The movement’s ancillary aims include extending the lifespans of key Silicon Valley billionaires indefinitely and “liberating humanity from biological restraints”—using AI, novel therapies like stem cells and nanobots, vaccination, and subdermal chips. Jacques Ellul, an early pioneer, described transhumanism’s elegant capacity for top-down control of humanity:

For the psychocivilized society, the complete joining of man and machine will be calculated according to a strict system, the so-called “biocracy.” It will be impossible to escape this system of adaption because it will be articulated with so much scientific understanding of the human being. The individual will have no more need of conscience and virtues. His moral and mental furnishing will be a matter of the biocrats’ decisions.175

Transhumanism, in its various doctrinal approaches, has fervent acolytes among the Silicon Valley elites, including C- suite titans at Microsoft, Facebook, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Google Engineering Director Raymond Kurtzweil, PayPal founder Peter Thiel, satellite and biotechnology titan Martine Rothblatt, and Bill Gates. In-Q-Tel has made transhumanism one of the persistent themes of its long-term investment strategies.

A celebration of transhumanism, from In-Q-Tel’s website.

Not everyone is a fan: Francis Fukuyama has called the transhumanism movement “the greatest threat to humanity.”177

Schwartz served as a consultant on the 1998 sci-fi disaster film Deep Impact and the 1992 futuristic film Minority Report, which follows a special PRE-CRIME police unit able to arrest murderers before they commit their crimes. Emerging reality seldom disappoints Schwartz’s past predictions; in 2020, a Chinese whistleblower revealed that the Chinese government has widely deployed facial recognition technologies that can detect guilty thoughts against dissident minority groups. A March 3, 2021, article in the Guardian predicts that demands by government enforcement agencies will make remote emotion detection technologies a $36 billion industry by 2023.178

Schwartz’s auguring skills are legendary. One of his early plots for GBN scenarios tested strategies by a major airline for surviving a coronavirus pandemic. TIME Magazine’s 2004 profile focused on Schwartz’s unerring prognosticating: “Very rarely have we really missed,” he told TIME of his forecasting. “More often our failure is in getting people to take it seriously.” The TIME article mentioned one of his most impressive fortune-telling stunts: In 2000, as part of a study for a Senate commission, Schwartz predicted “the horrifying possibility of terrorists flying planes into the World Trade Center.”179

In 2016, as senior vice president of strategic planning at Salesforce.com, Schwartz chaired a session at the World Government Summit titled “How governments get ready for the unthinkable.”180 Three thousand participants from 125 countries attended that year. Barack Obama delivered the keynote speech; Klaus Schwab, president of the World Economic Forum and the head of the World Bank, put a happy face on global crisis as a potential path to the cashless society so coveted by international banksters: “The Digital Currency: Is It the Way of the Future?”

In 2014, Schwartz conducted an offstage interview with Schwab at a Salesforce conference on “The Future of Global Governance,”181 following a speech by Hillary Clinton, in which the two men forecast the merger of new devices with the human brain allowing machinery to control “our brains, with our souls and our hearts.” They applauded the concept of biology as part of the new technological and scientific revolution and praised the capacity of the Internet to integrate in a continuous interaction with the machinery of the human mind, to control aberrant and criminal behavior [i.e., dissent], and to challenge people’s sacred identities. Schwartz describes a machine-driven evolution that will supplant emotional intelligence with knowledge and data. According to Schwab, a new intelligence will be distributed and of course will accelerate even more technological progress: “If you combine, let’s say, brain research with big data, you have fantastic new areas with tremendous application [for controlling behavior].” Schwartz lauds Salesforce as a participant in this process.182

As chief futures officer for Salesforce, Schwartz currently markets a “vaccine management” software platform that allows governments to track, trace, monetize, and enforce vaccine compliance among global populations. An autumn 2021 video describes “the latest factors impacting our ability to move out of multiple, pandemic-driven global crises” and promotes Saleforce’s software as the solution. Schwartz predicts a dystopian future in which ever-evolving mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2 drive skyrocketing death rate curves— and, presumably, ballooning pharma profits— making “the race between the vaccines and a virus” the conflict that will define the world economy and civilization’s future.183

The Salesforce system is elaborate and provides local governments the ability to establish a credential ID system. In- Q-Tel markets a competitive technology, B.Next, for tracking and tracing, facilitating pandemic management. “Given the reality of the capacity of most government information technology (IT) departments, national, state and local it’s fair to say that without Salesforce.com, In-Q-Tel, and other companies like IBM, the planning and execution of population-wide vaccination programs of the kind Dr. Fauci and others called for would have been logistically impossible,” says McCarthy.

Training Day for Tyranny

By 2010, the Fauci/Gates partnership was spearheading the globalist biosecurity agenda. Bill Gates began partnering with military and intelligence planners to stage regular follow-up simulations. Each successive drill repeated the narrative of Schwartz’s “Lockstep” scenario for different audiences of key power brokers. These exercises served as devices for planners to rehearse their schemes with critical functionaries and to coordinate communications and choreograph the actions of diverse government, industry, military, intelligence, energy, and financial power centers in their lockstep march to replace constitutional democracy with authoritarian plutocracy. The “global war” against infectious diseases provided the rationale for oppressive government and corporate interventions. The arsenal for this war is the endless batteries of mandated vaccines to combat the diseases weaponized by gain-of- function experiments and marketed by sophisticated government/corporate propaganda.

In February 2017, Gates told the Munich Security Conference—the leading global convention on international security policy—that “we ignore the link between health security and international security at our peril.” He warned that “a highly lethal global pandemic will occur in our lifetimes” by “a quirk of nature or at the hand of a terrorist.” The world needs to “prepare for epidemics the way the military prepares for war.”184

MARS 2017

[From minute 44.45 in Schreyer’s presentation]

Paul Schreyer: Pandemic simulation games – Preparation for a new era? - YouTube

By mid-2017, the Rockefeller Foundation and intelligence agency planners had passed to Bill Gates their baton as the primary funder and front man for the military/intelligence community’s increasingly regular pandemic simulations. In May, the health ministries for the world’s wealthiest twenty (G20) nations assembled for the first time, gathering in Berlin to participate in a Joint Exercise Scenario with an imagined China responding to a contagion dubbed MARS, for “Mountain Associated Respiratory Virus.”185 (Mars is also the Roman god of war.) German governmental institutions collaborated to produce the simulation with the Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the World Bank, the WHO, and the Robert Koch Institution (RKI). The ministers hailed from the United States, Russia, India, China, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey, and the European Union.

The exercises’ two moderators also worked closely with the Gates Foundation; David Heymann served simultaneously as chair of the UK’s Centre on Global Health Security and as an epidemiologist with the Gates-funded London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Heymann also sits with Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel on the Mérieux Foundation USA Board. BioMérieux is the French company that built the Wuhan lab.186 Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Heymann has chaired the WHO’s Scientific Technical Advisory Group for Infectious Hazards. The other moderator of the 2017 simulation was Professor Ilona Kickbusch, a member of Gates’s Global Preparedness Monitoring Board.

Over two days, the global health ministry officials and other “guest countries and international representatives” bore witness to a “timeline of the unfolding pandemic,” known as MARS, a novel respiratory virus, spread from busy markets in a mountainous border region of an unnamed but China-like country—to nations around the globe. Only draconian clampdowns by neighboring governments and heroic WHO technocrats orchestrating a tightly choreographed centralized global response save humanity from a chaotic dystopian apocalypse.

In an hour-long documentary about that event, German journalist Paul Shreyer shows the health ministers intently studying the simulation exercises: “When we look at that picture,” Shreyer says, “we might comprehend a bit better why in today’s crisis, all or at least most of the countries are proceeding very coordinatedly, and why in every country, more or less the same is acted out… . They were given the same general recipes and procedural instructions that are now being realized in a synchronized way.”187

SPARS 2017

Spars Pandemic Scenario 21.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Five months later, in October 2017, Gates convened yet another tabletop pandemic at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the global biosecurity command center. Gates’s foundation, along with NIAID and NIH, are major funders of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.188 “SPARS 2017” chronicled an imaginary coronavirus pandemic that would, supposedly, run from 2025 to 2028. The exercise turned out to be an eerily precise predictor of the COVID-19 pandemic exactly three years later.

Gates’s working group, which staged the exercise, was a collection of characters with deep connections to intelligence agencies and NIH. They included Luciana Borio, vice president of the CIA’s In-Q-Tel; and Joseph Buccina, director of Intelligence Community Support and B.Next Operations at In-Q-Tel. Prior to joining B.Next, Buccina was a Program Manager for In-Q-Tel’s biotech portfolio, which works with tech startups specializing in enhanced products for the intelligence and defense communities. Matthew Shearer, a Senior Analyst at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and Associate Editor of the peer-reviewed journal Health Security, would discover the first US cases of coronavirus in Seattle in February 2020.189 Walter Orenstein, MD, is a former surgeon general who managed CDC’s fraudulent efforts to suppress the science linking autism to vaccines, from 1999 to 2004. He left HHS to serve as Deputy Director for Immunization Programs at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and adviser to WHO. Another Working Group Member was vaccine developer Dr. Gregory Poland, whom the National Institutes of Health has continuously funded since 1991.190

Building on the Pentagon’s anthrax simulation (1999) and the intelligence agency’s “Dark Winter” (2001), Atlantic Storm (2003, 2005), Global Mercury (2003), Schwartz’s “Lockstep” Scenario Document (2010), and MARS (2017), the Gates-funded SPARS scenario war-gamed a bioterrorist attack that precipitated a global coronavirus epidemic lasting from 2025 to 2028, culminating in coercive mass vaccination of the global population. And, as Gates had promised, the preparations were analogous to “preparing for war.”191

Under the code name “SPARS Pandemic,” Gates presided over a sinister summer school for globalists, spooks, and technocrats in Baltimore. The panelists role-played strategies for co-opting the world’s most influential political institutions, subverting democratic governance, and positioning themselves as unelected rulers of the emerging authoritarian regime. They practiced techniques for ruthlessly controlling dissent, expression, and movement, and degrading civil rights, autonomy, and sovereignty. The Gates simulation focused on deploying the usual psyops retinue of propaganda, surveillance, censorship, isolation, and political and social control to manage the pandemic. The official eighty-nine-page summary is a miracle of fortune-telling—an uncannily precise month-by-month prediction of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic as it actually unfolded.192 Looked at another way, when it erupted five years later, the 2020 COVID-19 contagion faithfully followed the SPARS blueprint. Practically the only thing Gates and his planners got wrong was the year.

Gates’s simulation instructs public health officials and other collaborators in the global vaccine cartel exactly what to expect and how to behave during the upcoming plague. Reading through the eighty-nine pages, it’s difficult not to interpret this stunningly prescient document as a planning, signaling, and training exercise for replacing democracy with a new regimen of militarized global medical tyranny. The scenario directs participants to deploy fear-driven propaganda narratives to induce mass psychosis and to direct the public toward unquestioning obedience to the emerging social and economic order.

According to the scenario narrative, a so-called “SPARS” coronavirus ignites in the United States in January 2025 (the COVID-19 pandemic began in January 2020). As the WHO declares a global emergency, the federal government contracts a fictional firm that resembles Moderna. Consistent with Gates’s seeming preference for diabolical cognomens, the firm is dubbed “CynBio” (Sin-Bio) to develop an innovative vaccine using new “plug-and-play” technology. In the scenario, and now in real life, Federal health officials invoke the PREP Act to provide vaccine makers liability protection.193

Another company in this scenario receives an Emergency Use Authorization for a remdesivir-like antiviral named Kalocivir that federal officials previously evaluated as a therapeutic for SARS and MERS.194

This item seems to predict Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates’s aggressive promotion of a failed Ebola drug, remdesivir, during the pandemic as “Standard of Care” for COVID-19. Dr. Fauci helped develop the drug, and Gates has a substantial equity stake in its manufacturer, Gilead. The two men promoted remdesivir during the earlier Ebola and Zika pandemics, despite its stunning inadequacy as a remedy for these ailments. Promotion of remdesivir, and the simultaneous Gates/Fauci orchestrated suppression of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, collectively—as we shall see— caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in the United States alone.

According to the scenario, by late January, SPARS has spread to every state and forty-two countries. In record speed, a coalition of ingenious corporate and heroic government officials miraculously produce a new vaccine, “Corovax,” just in time for a July 2026 Emergency Use Authorization rollout.

This medical marvel meets resistance from several nuisance groups who complain that the companies have not adequately tested the jab. Among these ingrates are African Americans, alternative medicine enthusiasts, and a rapidly growing members of an anti-vaccination movement who bellyache on social media. But government and industry leaders depicted in those eighty-nine pages have plans to silence and censor these dangerous elements and to crush all resistance.195

The SPARS team responds with a flood of propaganda to drown doubt with vaccine plugola, public shaming of the vaccine-hesitant, and patriotic appeals.

While allies in government and the media boost public acceptance with propaganda, impose censorship, and muzzle dissent, Gates’s minions recruit trusted “interlocutors,” familiar community and medical leaders, to mollify the public that the experimental, unapproved, hastily tested, zero-liability vaccine is “safe and effective.” The most effective “interlocutor” is Dr. Paul Farmer, Harvard’s esteemed medical anthropologist and cofounder of Partners in Health, which provides medical care to impoverished regions around the globe. The simulation report states: “Paul Farmer, the renowned global health expert … lauded the safety and efficacy of Corovax and underscored the dangers of SPARS. His only regret, he said, was that the vaccine could not yet be made available to everyone on the planet.”196 (The real-life Farmer lists Gates as his organization’s top funding partner.)

By springtime 2026, with the EUA vaccine rollout in full swing, public reservations about the vaccine are multiplying. The scenario blueprint predicts waves of severe neurological vaccine injuries soon appearing among children and adults. The CDC is meeting escalating skepticism toward its exaggerated predictions of coronavirus lethality; official fatality number indicates that coronavirus mortalities are comparable to the seasonal flu:

By May 2026, public interest in SPARS had begun to wane. In late April the CDC had publicized an updated case fatality rate estimate, suggesting that SPARS was only fatal in 0.6 percent of cases in the United States.197 (Note: the 2020 COVID-19 case fatality rate was a mere 0.26 percent according to CDC).

The SPARS organizers warn that dropping death rates will spark “public sentiment, widely expressed on social media, that SPARS was not as dangerous as initially thought.” This perilous drop in popular fear jeopardizes the vaccine enterprise.

The SPARS team turns to pandemic porn—constantly repeated death counts and case counts—to amplify the panic decibel so as to assure the success of their mass inoculation program. To overcome the public’s dangerous complacency, the CDC and FDA, in concert with other government agencies and their social media experts, begin developing a new public health propaganda campaign:

create a core set of messages that could be shared by all public health and government agencies over the next several months during which time the SPARS vaccine could be introduced.198

In a section headed “Food for Thought,” the scenario challenges participants to devise their own strategies for disabling common sense so as to achieve broad vaccine coverage:

How might federal health authorities avoid people possibly seeing an expedited SPARS vaccine in development and testing process as somehow “rushed” and inherently flawed… . How might federal health authorities respond to critics who propose that liability protection for SPARS vaccine manufacturers jeopardizes individual freedom and well- being? … What are the potential consequences of health officials over- reassuring the public about the potential risks of a novel SPARS vaccine when long-term effects are not yet known?199

Even a casual read of the Foundation’s planning document makes clear that Gates’s preparation has little to do with public health and everything to do with limiting freedom and aggressively marketing vaccines.

The planners tell their intended audience—“public health providers and pandemic communicators”—that public concerns over worrisome reactions and vaccine side effects can be drowned out by flooding the airwaves with good news about vaccine successes: The dismaying role of mainstream media in these exercises is to broadcast propaganda, impose censorship, and manufacture consent for oppressive policies. In their projections, the social planners project absolute confidence that news media and social media companies will fully cooperate with this coup d’état. The simulation planners presciently assume their capacity to undermine the Fourth Estate in its role as the gladiatorial champion of free speech and democracy, and their ability to subvert the social media, which once promised to democratize the flow of information. Both mainstream and social media titans, it turns out, are predisposed to serve globalist elites. Gates and his cronies somehow intuited that these institutions would obligingly shape news coverage so as to manufacture obedience with compulsory vaccination and the dismemberment of the Constitution:

In the following months … the WHO began developing an enhanced international vaccine program based on the expanded financial support of the United States and other countries. As time passed and more people across the United States were vaccinated, claims of adverse side effects began to emerge… . Given the positive reaction to the federal government’s response and the fact that the majority of US citizens willing to be vaccinated had already been immunized, the negative publicity surrounding adverse reactions had little effect on nationwide vaccination rates.200

Gates and his team assure pandemic planners that they will easily avoid culpability for the wave of long-term neurological injuries that they cause by their experimental vaccines:

While the federal government appeared to have appropriately addressed concerns around the acute side effects of Corovax, the long-term, chronic effects of the vaccine were still largely unknown. Nearing the end of 2027, reports of new neurological symptoms began to emerge. After showing no adverse side effects for nearly a year, several vaccine recipients slowly began to experience symptoms such as blurry vision, headaches, and numbness in their extremities. Due to the small number of these cases, the significance of their association with Corovax was never determined.201

According to organizers, the purpose of Gates’s simulation was to prepare “public health communicators” with a step-by- step strategic playbook for the upcoming pandemic. Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to peruse Gates’s detailed 2018 planning document without feeling that we are all being played.

Laying Pipe for Totalitarianism

Following the success of the SPARS simulation, Gates projected a progressively darker and more martial tone and stepped up his declarations about the need for authoritarian coercion to cinch compliance with vaccination against the impending pandemic.

On April 18, 2018, Gates delivered a speech at the Malaria Summit in London, warning that a deadly new disease could arise within a decade, taking the world “by surprise,” spreading globally and killing tens of millions. Hinting at the need for increased coordination between health officials and militaries, Gates reiterated: “The world needs to prepare for pandemics in the same serious way it prepares for war.”202 Gates’s simulations invoke the concept of “total war,” meaning the mobilization of entire populations, the sacrifice of global economies, and the obliteration of democratic institutions and civil rights.

Appreciating the challenges of imposing tyrannical controls in a democracy, Gates increasingly focused his efforts on enrolling critical allies in Big Tech and the military.

On April 27, Gates told the Washington Post that he had warned President Trump about “the increasing risk of a bioterrorism attack.”203 Emphasizing his frequent contacts with the president and military advisers, he publicly disclosed having regular meetings with H. R. McMaster, Trump’s former national security advisor.

Gates was simultaneously building bridges with social media tycoons, including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, whose support he would need for his master plan. Like all totalitarian capers, Gates’s gambit would require some book burning, and Bezos would be there to oblige. Beginning in March 2020, Amazon would outright ban or throttle the delivery of entire categories of books and videos that questioned official orthodoxies— including the scientific basis for the lockdown that would multiply Bezos’s wealth by tens of billions. In the finest Operation Mockingbird tradition, Bezos’s Washington Post also pitched in, including a shrill yet adoring propaganda tract under the headline “Bill Gates calls on US to lead fight against a pandemic that could kill 33 million.” That month Gates announced a $12 million Grand Challenge, in partnership with the family of Google’s cofounder Larry Page, to accelerate developing a universal flu vaccine.204 Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was already heavily investing in vaccine manufacturing start-ups and had signed a $76 million partnership with GlaxoSmithKline. Apparently anticipating rich returns to Big Tech from the lockdown he would orchestrate, Gates was, by then, among the largest shareholders of Amazon, Google, Facebook, and, of course, Microsoft.

The day after the Post story ran, a board member of the EcoHealth Alliance emailed zoologist and bioweapons expert Peter Daszak: “Any connections with Bill Gates we could [re]- activate given this perfect alignment in mission?”

Daszak responded: “re: gates and google—we have good connections at both orgs …” We’ll definitely be reaching out to them again… . Ever since the Ebola outbreak [G]ates [foundation] are now getting more into pandemic preparedness.”205

Daszak, at that juncture, was acting as a conduit through which Tony Fauci, Robert Kadlec, the Pentagon (DARPA), and USAID—formerly a CIA cover and nowadays reporting to the National Security Council—were laundering grants to fund gain-of-function experiments, including at the Wuhan Institute of Virology Biosafety Lab. In 2018, the French government had warned US government officials that the Wuhan lab, which the French helped build, was shoddily maintained and inadequately staffed and secured. For example, the French construction company, bioMérieux, which built the lab, had neglected to properly complete the negative airflow system—a critical piece of infrastructure to prevent the escape of viruses deliberately enhanced to create pandemics. Dr. Fauci ignored the warning.

When in May 2021 I emailed bioMérieux’s ex-CEO (2007– 2011), Stéphane Bancel, to ask him if he knew that his company had violated its contract to provide a functional system, he did not reply. Bancel by that time was CEO of Moderna and a partner of Bill Gates and Tony Fauci, operating a company that would be the primary beneficiary of the lab leak, quickly making Bancel’s 9 percent stake worth over $1 billion and counting. In March 2019, eight months before COVID-19 began circulating, Bancel had reapplied for a patent for an mRNA technology for Moderna’s new vaccine. The US patent office had previously rejected his application.

But this time he approached the patent office with special urgency, expressing “a concern for reemergence or a deliberate release of the SARS coronavirus.”206, 207, 208, 209, 210

Between Germ Game simulations, Gates continued his barnstorming tour laying pipe for mass panic and authoritarian rule. At the annual Shattuck Lecture on April 27, 2018, in Boston, he warned: “We can’t predict when, but given the continual emergence of new pathogens, the increasing risk of a bioterror attack, and how connected our world is through air travel, there is a significant probability of a large and lethal, modern-day pandemic occurring in our lifetimes.” Biological weapons of mass destruction, he warned, had “become easier to create in the lab.” Gates went on to add that “we are supporting efforts by others, including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, whose vaccine candidate [presumably Moderna] is expected to advance to human safety trials in about a year.”211

Clade X 2018

Clade X | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

Then, on May 15, 2018, inside the darkened ballroom of Washington’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel, foreboding military music introduced another “pandemic/biowarfare preparation exercise” hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (formerly the Hopkins Population Center, which Gates and NIH fund). The daylong event, dubbed Clade X, “simulate[d] the response to a fictitious bioengineered pathogen for which there is no vaccine.”212 Hoping to reduce world population, an elite cult released their genetically engineered bug from a Zurich lab. The disease spreads first to Germany and Venezuela and then to the United States, killing 100 million people globally as “health-care systems collapsed, panic spread, the US stock market crashed.”213

The simulation included “a series of National Security Council-convened meetings of ten US government leaders, played by individuals prominent in the fields of national security or epidemic response.”214 The exercise emphasized the need for militarized pandemic responses and explored strategies for controlling media and social media. It was a training drill to prepare political, bureaucratic, military, and intelligence officials to support the coup d’état against American democracy and the US Constitution. Participating were a kitchen cabinet of former top leaders of the FDA and CDC, as well as a former CIA general counsel. Playing themselves were ex-Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle and Indianapolis Congresswoman Susan Brooks. Daschle, a former Army Intelligence officer who was among the targets of the 2001 anthrax-laced letters, became a pharmaceutical industry lobbyist by 2018. Susan Brooks, the so-called “Member from Eli Lilly,” founded the Congressional Biodefense Caucus. She also introduced a successful bill in 2015—the Social Media Working Group Act of 2014—to establish a Social Media Bureau within the Department of Homeland Security to facilitate censorship of social media during national emergencies. Another of her bills in 2015 sought to streamline implementation of coercive vaccination programs by the federal government during pandemics.

Clade X livestreamed on Facebook before about 150 invited guests, including carefully selected representatives of major media. The simulation left his adulatory press quaking with fear. “This mock pandemic killed 150 million people. Next time it might not be a drill,” Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post headlined.215 The New York Post assured readers that “the world is completely unprepared for the next pandemic.”216, 217

As the Post’s reporter summarized:

The simulation mixed details of past disasters with fictional elements to force government officials and experts to make the kinds of key decisions they could face in a real pandemic. It was a tense day. The exercise was inspired in part by the troubled response to the Ebola epidemic of 2014. Unlike Ebola, “which spreads through direct contact and bodily fluids,” this latest “was a flulike respiratory virus, which would spread far more easily from person to person through coughing and sneezing …”

In the exercise, schools closed, the demand for surgical masks and respirators far exceeded supply, and hospitals in the United States were quickly overwhelmed.” Among the “difficult questions”: “An entry ban on flights from other countries?” “Who should get the vaccines first?”218

It’s noteworthy that none of the Hopkins simulations contemplate the efficacy of repurposed medications to mitigate or end the pandemic. And none of them allow for soul- searching about the abolition of constitutional rights and the wholesale destruction of America’s political and judicial systems in favor of a tyrannical medical and military junta. None of them recognize that there is no pandemic exception in the United States Constitution. Instead, they were too busy war-gaming a high-level mutiny against American democracy.

All of the Hopkins simulation stories end with the same affirmations: the advisability of militarized police state response and the dire need for broadly deployable mRNA vaccines upon which Gates and Fauci had already invested billions of dollars: “Players underscored the need for the United States to ‘go from bug to drug’ faster.”219

And each simulation highlighted the so-called “need” to quarantine and isolate the healthy, censor criticism of the Gates/Fauci vaccines and coerce the population into receiving vaccines rushed into distribution, all in opposition to logic, common sense, and previous public health practices.

Hopkins Center Director Tom Inglesby explained that the event’s immediate purpose was to “provide experiential learning” for new decision makers in the Trump Administration.220 Of course, the event’s embedded press corps lauded Gates as the hero of the day—the beneficent billionaire whose genius, alone, would save us from the murderous contagion.

An adulatory New Yorker article, “The Terrifying Lessons of a Pandemic Simulation,” giddily embraced the images of a nation at war with Gates as the general atop his gleaming white steed: “Philanthropist-in-chief Bill Gates drew on models developed by the [Gates-funded] Institute for Disease Modeling [IMHE], a venture founded by his former Microsoft colleague Nathan Myhrvold, to warn that, at our current state of readiness, roughly thirty-three million people would die within the first six months of a global pandemic similar to the 1918 flu.”221 (Gates would deploy his IMHE minions in January 2020 to grotesquely exaggerate the COVID-19 predicted mortalities—22 million dead in 12 months—to justify Tony Fauci’s draconian lockdown.)

Where did the mock virus originate? In this scenario, “someone has genetically modified a mostly harmless parainfluenza virus to kill,” recounted MIT Technology Review. “The fictional culprit is A Brighter Dawn, a shadowy group promoting the philosophy that fewer people—a lot fewer—would be a good thing for planet Earth.” Johns Hopkins pandemic specialist Eric Toner created the scenario after carrying out “meticulous research to come up with a plausible threat using real virology and epidemiological models. The result was so realistic that the organizers chose not to present too many details.”222

A clear strategic objective for Gates and Fauci was the repetition of the message that a global pandemic was inevitable, that only mandatory vaccines could avert catastrophe, and that obliteration of civil rights will be required. Most astonishing was their capacity to mobilize the obliging global media to uncritically swallow and promote these propositions in complete contradiction of all previously accepted science and history.

That same month, PBS’s NewsHour—once revered as the most incorruptible of all US television media—ran an adoring feature on Dr. Fauci prominently, touting the need for a universal flu vaccine in a two-part report on “Why another flu pandemic is likely just a matter of when.”

PBS cut to a tour of Fauci’s Vaccine Research Center with Dr. Barney Graham, coinventor of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine. In the next segment, the PBS reporter asked Dr. Fauci about “a shot to protect against all known and unknown strains of the [flu] virus.” Dr. Fauci replied: “Several years ago, I wouldn’t have been able to give you even an approximation of when that would be, because the science wasn’t giving us the clues that we could actually do that. Now with these exquisite techniques of structure-based vaccine design, I think we are in shooting distance.”223 Dr. Fauci continued, “We have got to be able to have something that, when a new pandemic virus emerges, we already have something on the shelf to do something about it, something that you could make and it would be useable so that, when you stockpile it, it really is a stockpile.”224

The show was functionally an infomercial for Moderna and mRNA vaccines. PBS didn’t mention that Dr. Fauci’s NIAID had pumped massive funding into Moderna’s vaccine or that NIAID claimed patent rights and stood to profit handsomely from its approval. Nor did PBS acknowledge that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had previously given PBS NewsHour millions of dollars,225 or that, by 2019, Gates had also bet millions on Moderna’s mRNA vaccine. Gates owns a substantial equity stake in the company.

In September 2019, the Gates-funded John Hopkins Center for Health Security followed up on its Clade X event by issuing an eighty-four-page report, “Preparedness for A High- Impact Respiratory Pathogen Epidemic.” The report focused on the only end point that seemed to really concern Gates—the Gates/Fauci mRNA vaccine project. If there was any doubt that pushing mRNA vaccine was the entire purpose of the exercise, the white paper cleared that up. The Clade X summary called for making the top priority of all government, media, and biosecurity players the coordinated drive for:

R&D aimed at rapid vaccine development for novel threats and distributed surge manufacturing… . Nucleic acid (RNA and DNA)– based vaccines are widely seen as highly promising and potentially rapid vaccine development pathways, though they have not yet broken through with licensed products.226

Both Gates and Fauci had already invested such enormous financial resources in that technology. In this light, the simulations can be interpreted as marketing and public relations exercises designed to recruit and train political, military, media, and public health officials to advance their enterprise using censorship, propaganda, and state-sponsored violence, if necessary.

The report concluded with a revealing warning about biosafety, “particularly for countries that are funding research with the potential to result in accidents with pathogens that could initiate high-impact respiratory pandemics.”227 The report warned that the possibility of deliberate release “could substantially add to the extraordinary consequences that would follow a naturally occurring pandemic event with the same agent.228 Mass vaccination strategies should be developed and put in place to increase immediate access.”229

Put simply, through the medium of this sponsored report Gates, is saying that we need a rapid mass vaccination strategy in place to anticipate the accidental or deliberate release of the kind of enhanced pathogens that his working partner, Dr. Fauci, was funding the development of in Wuhan, under the pretext of vaccine research.

Though Gates’s simulation highlighted the need for masks and respirators, Gates, Dr. Fauci, and Kadlec ignored stockpiling these items, and the same for any antiviral drugs that might successfully treat sick people.230 Instead, they were laser-focused on next-gen vaccines, on compulsory administration to healthy uninfected populations, on censorship and other coercive devices, on constructing and controlling global health agencies, and on surveillance technologies.

Global Preparedness Monitoring Board

Later, in May 2018—with imprimatur from the WHO and the World Bank Group— Gates created a kind of permanent standing committee called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), including some of the most powerful global public health kingpins, to institutionalize the lessons derived from all these scenario planning drills.231 The global committee would serve as the real-life authoritative collective for imposing rules during the upcoming pandemic. This so-called “independent” monitoring and accountability body’s purpose was to validate the imposition of police state controls by global and local political leaders and technocrats, endorsing their efforts to take the kind of harsh actions that Gates’s simulation modeled: subduing resistance, ruthlessly censoring dissent, isolating the healthy, collapsing economies, and compelling vaccination during a projected worldwide health crises. GPMB’s board includes a pantheon of technocrats whose cumulative global power to dictate global health policy is virtually irresistible: Anthony Fauci; Sir Jeremy Farrar of Wellcome Trust; Christ Elias of BMGF; China’s CDC director, George Gao; Russian health minister, Veronika Skvortsova; WHO’s health director, Michael Ryan; its former director, Gro Harlem Brundtland; its former programming director, Ilona Kickbusch; and UNICEF’s Henrietta Holsman Fore, who is former director of USAID, that used to be a reliable CIA front.

In June 2019, about twenty weeks before the start of the COVID pandemic, Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, summarized the conclusions of GPMB’s pandemic report, warning that “we are entering a new phase of high impact epidemics” that would constitute “a new normal” where governments worldwide would strengthen control and restrict the mobility of citizens.232

Crimson Contagion 2019

Crimson Contagion - Wikipedia

Crimson Contagion 2019 16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

That August—not even ten weeks before the first COVID-19 infections were reported in Wuhan—a 2019 war game code- named Crimson Contagion capped eight months of planning overseen by Robert Kadlec, who was, by then, President Trump’s Disaster Response Leader. Also involved in this virus war game scenario was Anthony Fauci representing the NIH, Dr. Robert R. Redfield of the CDC, and HHS Secretary Alex Azar.233 The HHS Office of Preparedness and Response teamed with the top spooks at the National Security Council to lead the four-day nationwide “Functional Exercise.”234

So now Kadlec—who had, for twenty years, been writing scripts for using a pandemic to overthrow democracy and curtail constitutional rights—was in a perfect position to do just that. With this virus simulation, he included all the key players who would manage what was to become a de facto coup d’état sixty days hence.

While earlier simulations functioned as training drills for high-level political, military, press, intelligence agency, and regulatory commissars, the 2019 Crimson Contagion simulation functioned as a nationwide crusade to evangelize state-level health bureaucracies, municipal officials, hospital and law enforcement agencies across America with the messages developed in the preceding simulations.

Under a veil of enforced secrecy, organizers staged the Crimson Contagion exercise nationwide at over 100 centers. “Participation included 19 federal departments and agencies, 12 key states, 15 tribal nations and pueblos, 74 local health department and coalition regions, 87 hospitals, and over 100 healthcare and public health private sector partners.”235 The simulation scenario envisioned a “novel influenza” pandemic originating in China labeled H7N9. As with COVID-19, air travelers rapidly spread the deadly respiratory illness across the globe.

In this scenario, by the time US health officials first identify the virus in Chicago, it is already galloping like the Grim Reaper across other metropolitan areas, forcing the HHS Secretary to declare a national public health emergency. The WHO delays a month before declaring a pandemic. The multistate, multiregional exercise that took place just months before the real-world COVID-19 pandemic focused on “critical infrastructure protection; economic impact; social distancing; scarce resource allocation; prioritization of vaccines and other countermeasures.”236 (Again not including therapeutic medicines.) The Crimson Contagion exercise achieved eerily accurate forecasting with numbers that precisely predicted the official casualty data for COVID-19:

110 million forecasted illnesses, 7.7 million predicted hospitalizations, and 568,000 deaths in the United States alone.

The draft report, dated October 19, 2019, and marked “not to be disclosed,” didn’t become public until the New York Times obtained a copy under the Freedom of Information Act and published a front-page article on March 19, 2020, eight days after the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic.237 Only under pressure from another FOIA request did Kadlec’s HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary of Preparedness and Response release the January 2020 After-Action Crimson Contagion Report the following September. It is available online here:

governmentattic.org/38docs/HHSaarCrimsonContAAR_2020. pdf.

The Times story contained this paragraph: “The October 2019 report documents that officials at the Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, and even at the White House’s National Security Council, were aware of the potential for a respiratory virus outbreak originating in China to spread quickly to the United States and overwhelm the nation.”238 The New York Times takeaway missed altogether the larger and more significant stories: that the Crimson Contagion’s planners precisely predicted every element of the COVID-19 pandemic—from the shortage of masks to specific death numbers—months before COVID-19 was ever identified as a threat and that their overarching countermeasure was the preplanned demolition of the American Constitution by a scrupulously choreographed palace coup.

The Crimson Contagion draft report complains that existing federal funding sources were insufficient to combat a pandemic and concluded, predictably, that government officials needed far more money and far more power: “A significant topic of concern centered around the inadequacies of existing executive branch and statutory authorities to provide HHS with the requisite mechanisms to serve successfully as the lead federal agency in response to an influenza pandemic.”239

The team noted that “The group … concluded they would soon need to move toward aggressive social distancing, even at the risk of severe disruption to the nation’s economy and the daily lives of millions of Americans.”240

TOPOFF 2000–2007

In the course of researching this book, I discovered that, beginning in 2000, the security, military, police, and intelligence agencies have been secretly staging other mass simulations, under the codename TOPOFF, of which the public is almost entirely unaware. Each of these functioned as training exercises for the lockstep imposition of global totalitarianism. Many of these drills have involved tens of thousands of local police, health officials, and emergency responders across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, as well as representatives from the FBI, the State Department, the intelligence agencies, and private corporations from chemical, petroleum, financial, telecom industries, and health sectors.

Four TOPOFF (Top Official) exercises between May 2000 and 2007 mobilized DOJ, FBI, and FEMA officials staging scenario planning around chemical and bioweapons attacks. The first of them, in May 2000, modeled chemical biological attacks in Denver, Colorado, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, exploring logistics for quarantining an entire state (Colorado). The executive summary complains that “stronger measures to protect the local Colorado citizens were not implemented”241 and warns that to survive such a disaster, the state must immediately take quick and decisive action to quarantine the population, including the enforcement of an unprecedented “no contact out of your home”242 policy that became the hallmark of the response to COVID-19 twenty years later.

The Department of Homeland Security sponsored TOPOFF 2, in May 2003, including more than 8,000 participants in Seattle and Chicago, as well as significant participation by the Canadian government.243

TOPOFF 3, in April 2005, simulated biological and chemical attacks in New Jersey and Connecticut, involving more than 20,000 participants from over 250 federal, state, and local agencies, private businesses, volunteer groups, and international organizations. Canada and the UK coordinated simultaneous exercises.244

TOPOFF 4, running from October 15 to October 24, 2007, involved more than 23,000 participants from government and the private sector, simulating attacks in Guam, Portland, and Phoenix. In Washington, DC, the State Department activated an Exercise Task Force and participated in high-level meetings with other Department and agency decision makers, including American embassies in Canberra, Ottawa, and London.245

“These are brainwashing exercises,” says former CIA officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp. “Getting all of these thousands of public health and law enforcement officials to participate in blowing up the US Bill of Rights in these exercises, you basically have obtained their prior sign-off on torpedoing the Constitution to overthrow its democracy. They know that none of these participants are going to suddenly start soul-searching when the real thing happens. The CIA has spent decades studying exactly how to control large populations using these sorts of techniques.” Shipp adds: “We are all subjects now being manipulated in a vast population- wide Milgram experiment, with Dr. Fauci playing the doctor in the white lab coat instructing us to ignore our virtues and our conscience and obliterate the Constitution.”246

Event 201: October 2019

Event 201 | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

Event 201 108KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Under Gates’s direction in mid-October 2019, only two months after Crimson Contagion and three weeks after US intelligence agencies believe that COVID-19 had begun circulating in Wuhan, the cabal of potentates and institutions that compose the Biosecurity Cartel began preparing decision makers for the mass eviction of informed critics of the vaccine industry from social media. That month, Gates personally organized yet another training and signaling exercise for government biosecurity functionaries. This war game consisted of four “tabletop” simulations of a worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Participants included a group of high- ranking kahunas from the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, Bloomberg/Johns Hopkins University Populations Center, the CDC, various media powerhouses, the Chinese government, a former CIA/NSA director, vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson, the globe’s largest pharmaceutical company; finance and biosecurity industry chieftains, and the president of Edelman, the world’s leading corporate PR firm. Conspiracy-minded critics dub this cabal the “Deep State.” The World Economic Forum Director Klaus Schwab has christened their agenda the “Great Reset.”247

Event 201 was a signaling exercise, but it was also, as we shall see, a training run for a “government in waiting.” Its principals would quickly move into key positions to run pandemic response a few months later.

At Gates’s direction, the participants role-played members of a Pandemic Control Council, war-gaming a contagion that serves as pretext for this insurgency against American democracy. They drilled a retinue of psychological warfare techniques for controlling official narratives, silencing dissent, forcibly masking large populations, and leveraging the pandemic to promote mandatory mass vaccinations. Needless to say, there was little talk of building or fortifying immune systems, existing off-the-shelf remedies, or off-patent therapeutic drugs and vitamins. Instead, there was abundant palaver about expanding government’s authoritarian powers, imposing draconian restrictions, curtailing traditional civil rights, which might include of rights of assembly, free speech, private property, jury trials, due process, and religious worship, as well as promoting and coercing the uptake of new, patentable, antiviral drugs and vaccines. The participants walked through imaginary global coronavirus contagion scenarios that focused on fear-mongering, blanket censorship, mass propaganda, and police state strategies culminating in compulsory mass vaccination.

As with the Clade X simulation, the most trusted Pharma- friendly media attended. Forbes and Bloomberg participated in the exercise, which focused on war-gaming the medical cartel’s censorship initiative. The Bloomberg Foundation is a major funder of the Johns Hopkins Center. Oddly, Gates later claimed that this simulation didn’t occur. On April 12, 2020, Gates told BBC, “Now here we are. We didn’t simulate this, we didn’t practice, so both the health policies and economic policies, we find ourselves in uncharted territory.”248 Unfortunately for that whopper, the videos of the event are still available across the Internet. They show that Gates and team did indeed simulate health and economic policies. It’s hard to swallow that Gates had forgotten.

Organizers billed Event 201 as a vehicle for delineating “areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.” They reminded attendees that “experts agree” that it is only a matter of time before one of these epidemics becomes “global.”249

Event 201 was as close as one could get to a “real-time” simulation. It was a meeting of a hypothetical Pandemic Emergency Board, in the same week that COVID-19 was already claiming its first victims in Wuhan. “We’re not sure how big this could get, but there’s no end in sight,”250 warns one hypothetical physician in an opening briefing. Gates’s simulated coronavirus epidemic was far worse than the authentic COVID-19 outbreak that would hit America just weeks later. The simulated version caused 65 million deaths at the eighteen-month end point and global economic collapse lasting up to a decade.251 Compared to the Gates simulation, therefore, the actual COVID-19 crisis is a bit of a dud. Public health officials claim 2.5 million deaths “attributed to COVID” globally over 13 months. The death counts from COVID in our real-life COVID-19 predicament are highly inflated and questionable. Further, the death of 2.5 million must be put in the context of a global population of 7.8 billion, with around 59 million deaths expected annually in any event. Event 201’s predictions of decade-long economic collapse will probably prove more accurate—but only because of the draconian lockdown promoted by both Gates and Dr. Fauci.

The theme of Event 201 was that such a crisis would prove an opportunity to promote new vaccines and tighten information and behavioral controls through propaganda, censorship, and surveillance. Gates’s script anticipates vast anti-vaccine resistance triggered by mandates and fanned by Internet posts.

Share

Thanks for being here.

Please consider a small paid subscription (donation). The money goes to help covid vaccine injured Australians.

I am always looking for good, personal GMC, covid and childhood vaccination stories. You can write to me privately: unbekoming@outlook.com

If you are Covid vaccine injured, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment

If you want to understand and “see” what baseline human health looks like, watch (and share) this 21 minutes

If you want to help someone, give them a book. Official Stories by Liam Scheff. Point them to a safe chapter (here and here), and they will find their way to vaccination.

Here are three eBooks I have produced so far: