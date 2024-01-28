In my 2023 year-end review, I said that vaccination, cancer and Empire would be three meta categories of subjects that I would continue to report and write about. I should have added Alternative Therapies as a fourth.

Within this chamber Vitamin C sits at or near the top of all the available options that help us maintain our health and independence from Cartel Medicine. I’ve written about it before.

Within this subject matter, Dr Thomas Levy stands unopposed as the leading voice, champion and public educator of Vitamin C.

I reached out to Dr Levy requesting an interview, and I’m very grateful he agreed.

As you will see, we cover quite a bit of ground, and we go into some depth on a number of subjects.

There are so many threads that come out of this discussion that I will need to follow up and write about, such as:

Methylene Blue

Coenzyme Q10

Metallic fillings in “enriched” food (Watch the video; quite unbelievable!)

Olive Leaf Extract and Hydroxytyrosol

Calcium

Magnesium

Iron

Anyway, I learned plenty, and I’m sure you will too.

With much thanks and gratitude to Dr Thomas Levy. Let’s get into the interview.

[Note: this was a recorded interview that I have transcribed and presented in written form. Any errors found are mine, whether in the transcription and conversion process or in the footnotes.]

1. What have been some of the main highlights or turning points in your career to date?

Well, I suppose, other than getting into med school and graduating, and then practicing for a limited period of time as an internist and then a cardiologist, was meeting Dr. Hal Huggins of Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1993. He's what I consider to be the first and most significant biological dentist in the world. And it was my privilege to get to know him, and to witness what was happening in his clinic, where he had patients come in from around the world.

This allowed me to see an elderly lady with a neurological disease in a wheelchair, undergo multiple hours of significant dental work. The type of work we see puts a college kid in bed for a week, like when their wisdom teeth are extracted. In this case, this lady got more animated and more energized as the work evolved and was eager to have her caregiver take her out to a nice restaurant in Colorado Springs at night for dinner. And that was her answer to an hour's worth of excruciating dental work.

At that time, Dr. Huggins walked in, and I said, "Hal, please explain this to me." And he pointed to the IV bag and said, "Well, she's getting 50 grams of vitamin C intravenously. That was started before, continued throughout, and then finishing up after the dental work was completed." Well, as I like to say, I'm not in the habit for myself, of denying what my eyes have witnessed. So, something here took place that I didn't understand, was clearly extraordinary. And literally, in that moment, in that instant, I began my personal odyssey with vitamin C, researching it, and seeing what it does clinically, writing books, and of course, giving lectures and going to conferences and things of that sort.

That was the main pivotal thing. I later on, ironically enough, interestingly enough, went to law school because I had the time and the financial ability, and the opportunity. Really, because I witnessed the extraordinary amount of totally unfounded legal garbage Dr. Huggins went through. I mean, he had a lawyer on retainer. And at some level, I just felt it was best for my own education, of course, but for my own protection as time went on. And although I've never been brutalized nearly as badly as Dr. Huggins was, I've had my encounters where I think the legal background has protected me and helped me to a great degree.

Shortly thereafter, maybe a couple of years thereafter, I had been working as a consultant for Dr. Huggins after he invited me to do that. And the moment he did that, I completely gave up my practice of cardiology, and I haven't looked back since. I'm very gratified and appreciative that Dr. Huggins, in my opinion, began my first true medical education. Medical school was really just the backdrop or the foundation, upon which Dr. Huggins was able to truly open my eyes and expand my horizons and make me aware of things that I had no idea existed.

I know that Dr. Huggins was very familiar with the work of Dr. Weston Price. As a younger dentist, he had performed a significant number of root canals and carried with him a great deal of guilt for having done so many on his patients. By the time he came across Dr. Price's work, he began his entire biological dentistry practice, which focused on dealing with dental infections, nutrition, and supplementation.

2. Who have been your main mentors and teachers in this, almost a second chapter of your career, the vitamin C chapter? Obviously, Dr. Huggins was one of them.

You know, Dr. Huggins was the primary mentor, at least with regard to people I personally interacted with. There were other forefathers of vitamin C and its uses whom I never had the opportunity to interact with. One such individual was Dr. Frederick Klenner out of North Carolina. He was the first to start giving vitamin C on a routine basis for infection and high-dose intravenous vitamin C, which had a profound impact on me.

I was also substantially influenced by Dr. Linus Pauling and Dr. Irwin Stone, though I never knew them personally. Beyond them, it's really what I started with Dr. Huggins and built on since then. A lot of my learning came from my review of the literature and working with a few people on the application of vitamin C in different disease processes. Those are probably the four most significant individuals, only one of whom I knew personally, that set me on this direction.

3. Could you talk a little bit about the professional consequences you've faced as an educator and advocate of vitamin C? How has the establishment tried to derail you?

Early on, just after I began working with Dr. Huggins, I received a rather peculiar letter from the Colorado medical board. I can't recite it verbatim, but essentially, it questioned my involvement with Dr. Huggins, who had professed certain unconventional practices. It wasn't an outright criticism of my actions, but more an inquiry about my association with him and the nature of our relationship. I took the time to write them back, clearly stating that whatever Dr. Huggins was doing wasn't part of my professional activities. I added that I was in the midst of completing law school, which would soon augment my professional career. Interestingly, after mentioning law school, the inquiry abruptly ended. I remember speaking with a lawyer who dealt with board inquiries. He was astonished, having never seen a case where a single response effectively closed an inquiry with no further action. This was probably my first hint that my legal education would significantly impact my career.

More recently, with the onset of the pandemic, I authored a book titled "Rapid Virus Recovery" in 2021. The book explores the effectiveness of hydrogen peroxide nebulization in treating COVID, offering a method to rapidly neutralize the virus or pathogen in the nose and throat. The book, released as an ebook and in print, received an overwhelmingly positive response worldwide. However, the Colorado Board sent me a more extensive letter, delving not only into this publication but also scrutinizing my other works. They accused me of making unfounded, scientifically inaccurate statements. I chose not to engage with them; I felt no inclination to waste time rejustifying the scientific and clinical basis of my assertions, especially if they had genuinely read and understood my books.

Ironically, this whole situation caught the attention of Channel Four News in Denver. They did a brief segment on me, showcasing my book prominently. As they say, any form of publicity is great, and this turned out to be quite beneficial in a way. Nevertheless, the allegations made by the Colorado Board led to a professional consequence. The American Board of Internal Medicine, where I was board-certified in internal medicine and in the subspecialty of cardiovascular diseases, decided to decertify me. It's baffling to think how they could assert that I no longer possessed the expertise I once had. This decertification has been, perhaps, the most significant issue I've faced in my professional journey.

4. Could you talk a bit about the scientific aspects, particularly concerning vitamin C? I remember having a lightbulb moment when I watched your lecture, where you discussed oxidative stress as a meta explanation for disease. Could you explain this concept, especially whether it's fair to view most diseases through the lens of oxidative stress?

It's actually a misconception to consider oxidative stress as merely a factor for most diseases; it is, in fact, the root of all diseases without exception. To clarify, diseases aren't just caused by oxidative stress — they are oxidative stress. This means that a disease state is essentially a state of oxidative stress rather than oxidative stress triggering a separate condition. When we look at diseases, we're seeing a collection of biomolecules that have undergone oxidation. The disease manifests depending on the concentration, location, and duration of these oxidized biomolecules and the fact that they've been stripped of electrons, rendering them inactive. As a result, these biomolecules are no longer active participants in metabolism; they become an obstructive force. The more biomolecules that are oxidized across different locations, the more they crowd out the functional ones, hindering and impairing their ability to interact as needed.

This concept is underscored by the role of toxins. Toxins, which are inherently pro-oxidants, are the culprits behind all diseases. A toxin's primary action is to deprive a healthy molecule of its electrons, becoming electron-depleted in the process. Once a toxin acquires an electron, it becomes chemically stable and ceases its quest for more electrons, effectively locking away the stolen electron permanently.

In normal metabolic processes, molecules known as antioxidants, such as vitamin C, play a pivotal role. They donate an electron to neutralize a toxin or to repair an oxidized biomolecule. In doing so, the antioxidant itself becomes oxidized and electron-depleted, yet it does not become toxic. This is because it can readily regain an electron, thereby promoting electron dispersion, distribution, and flow within the tissue. Thus, potent antioxidants like vitamin C act as promoters of microcurrents, whereas toxins act as blockers of these currents. This fundamental physiological principle underlies why toxins lead to disease and how antioxidants counteract these effects.

It's a recent revelation for me, and quite a profound one, that the primary role of antioxidants is not to introduce new electrons into the system. In fact, antioxidants in their reduced or oxidized state, such as vitamin C, coenzyme Q10, or methylene blue, have comparable clinical impacts when administered in significant doses. This is because their main function is to maintain the electron flow, not to supply new electrons – that's the role of a nutritious diet. The new electrons our bodies require come from what we ingest. Therefore, the true role of vitamin C is not merely to donate electrons to oxidized biomolecules but to ensure that the electron flow continues unimpeded. Imagine you're a company manufacturing widgets. If you only have two trucks at your disposal for distribution, your reach is going to be severely limited. However, if you own a fleet of 500 trucks for the same number of widgets, you can distribute them over a significantly larger area.

Dr. Albert Szent-Györgyi, who discovered vitamin C and was awarded the Nobel Prize, encapsulated this idea succinctly: electrons are the essence of life. High electron flow signifies health, slow electron flow is indicative of disease, and the cessation of electron flow equates to death. This principle is what every biological system operates on, whether it's animal, plant, or human. These systems require the distribution of electrons to function, and vitamin C is one of the primary facilitators of this distribution. It maintains the flow of microcurrents, which are essentially streams of electrons. This flow of electrons is what generates the normal voltages—microvoltages—across the cell membrane.

To emphasize the point: oxidation doesn't just contribute to disease; it embodies the disease. It is the excessive oxidation and its particular distribution, location, and concentration within the body that are critical. This understanding propelled me into my research many years ago. Clinically, I have seen that high doses of vitamin C can effectively neutralize any toxic threat, regardless of the nature of the toxin. With thousands of different toxins, each with their unique chemical structures, both water-soluble and fat-soluble, I've pondered how a simple molecule like vitamin C can counteract such a vast array of toxic substances. The answer lies in the shared mechanism by which these toxins exert their harmful effects: oxidation. Vitamin C, by maintaining the flow of electrons, acts as a powerful antidote to this oxidative stress.

5. Do you think of oxidative stress as a unifying theory of disease? Is that a fair description?

Absolutely. In my view, there is no other cause of disease. Some might question what about genetic defects? My response is that if you're deficient in a certain enzyme, your metabolism isn't running optimally, leading to inefficiencies and resultant oxidation. So, even if it's not due to the ingestion of a toxin, the root of diseased, malfunctioning cells and tissues is always elevated oxidative stress. Incidentally, elevated intracellular levels of calcium always mark this condition.

6. Would you like to add anything else about the particular role of electrons in this context?

Yes, there's a fascinating aspect of electrons that became apparent to me. It's about how diet brings in all new electrons, which, in essence, originate from the sun. The sun's energy irradiates plants, which through photosynthesis, produce nutrient substances rich in a natural array of electrons. This concept grabbed my attention during the COVID pandemic when I learned from a colleague in Colombia about the powerful antiviral properties of mango leaf and papaya leaf. It struck me that this could apply broadly across various plants.

Curious, I spent some time on PubMed and conducted a search for "leaf extract." I was presented with around 6,000 articles. Out of these, I managed to review the first 200 or so, which covered approximately 60 to 70 diverse plants. The findings were consistent: these leaf extracts exhibited anti-cancer activities and antioxidant properties, among other positive clinical effects. This research reinforced my understanding of the vital role plants—and by extension, their electrons—play in health and disease management.

It became clear to me that although certain plants can produce toxins, their primary function isn't to be poisonous. Even those that do produce toxins also generate substantial amounts of nutrient substances. This realization fits perfectly within a broader perspective. From my point of view — and this may not sit well with every physicist — the photonic energy from the sun is somewhat analogous to a diluted, airborne flow of electrons. The plants absorb this energy, converting it into electrons — although, it's worth noting, no one has actually seen an electron. These electrons, originating from sunlight photons, are then transferred to our bodies when we consume the plants or use them to make tea.

I find this concept incredibly intriguing. It has led me to believe that if one were stranded in the wild, there's an excellent chance that making tea from any leaf or stem found would be beneficial. Essentially, there's a high probability that these natural elements can sustain life, echoing the vital connection between the sun's energy and the nourishing properties of plants.

7. What makes vitamin C unique in the context of this discussion on electrons?

Vitamin C stands out in the realm of antioxidants, which are fundamentally molecules with the capacity to donate electrons. Essentially, any substance with nutritional value breaks down into a molecule that can donate electrons, while toxic substances break down into molecules that 'rob' electrons. There's a stark divide in the molecular world, with very few molecules that are electrically or electronically inert.

Now, in the clinical world, vitamin C is recognized as a potent antioxidant. Its capacity for electron donation is measured by something known as the ORAC score. While there's a common belief that a higher ORAC value indicates a superior antioxidant, that's not the complete picture. The ORAC score is just one aspect of an antioxidant's capability. Vitamin C's uniqueness lies not just in its ORAC score but in its broad utility and effectiveness within the body's complex biochemical systems.

The distinctiveness of vitamin C in the electron conversation hinges on its ability to recapture electrons after it has donated them. A crucial aspect of antioxidants is their capacity to oscillate, continually donating and then reclaiming electrons, thereby keeping them in motion. For instance, astaxanthin, according to the ORAC test, is touted to be 6,000 times more potent as an antioxidant than vitamin C and is fat-soluble, which is beneficial for eye health. However, this doesn't fully capture the efficacy of an antioxidant in clinical terms.

Vitamin C will never be clinically equivalent to astaxanthin, and here's why: Vitamin C is a remarkably small molecule and is water-soluble. This allows it to be present in virtually all bodily compartments. It utilizes the glucose transporters that are inherent in every cell, competing with glucose to gain entry into the cell directly. This means that vitamin C can be absorbed into the cell in its oxidized form without the cell expending energy, which is a unique and significant attribute in its role as an antioxidant.

Vitamin C's unique capacity within the electron exchange process is quite remarkable. Unlike many antioxidants that donate a single electron per molecule, vitamin C can donate two. This essentially doubles its efficacy. Moreover, vitamin C is distinct in that it possesses an intermediate form in the oxidation process. Starting as ascorbate, it can oxidize to ascorbyl radical, and further to dehydroascorbic acid, representing one and two electron depletion stages, respectively. The ascorbyl radical, in particular, is a stable intermediate that circulates efficiently within the body and can respond promptly in various microenvironments.

In any given moment, depending on what's required — further oxidation or reduction (the latter being the regaining of electrons) — vitamin C can adapt. This adaptability is one of the many characteristics that make vitamin C exceptional among antioxidants. It's also worth noting an interesting comparison; methylene blue, quite unexpectedly, is showing promise as having a similarly extensive effect on the body as vitamin C. This makes both substances invaluable in promoting health at a cellular level through their unique electron-managing properties.

8. Why do you think we lost the ability to make our own vitamin C?

Well, discussing the reasons why we lost the ability to synthesize our own vitamin C could lead us down quite a few speculative paths, but setting aside the cause for the moment, the impact of this loss is what's truly significant. It's a profound deficit that hinders the entire human population, and the loss of this ability could lead to severe consequences for our species.

From an evolutionary standpoint, the inability to produce vitamin C doesn't appear to offer any advantage. In fact, it runs counter to the fundamental principles of evolution, which suggest that traits detrimental to survival tend to be weeded out, while beneficial traits are preserved and proliferate. If the capacity to synthesize vitamin C were advantageous, those who lacked it would have been less likely to survive, and over time we would expect that only those with the ability to produce vitamin C would remain. Yet, here we are, without that ability, which poses the question of why such a seemingly essential function would disappear in humans.

The loss of our ability to produce vitamin C has far-reaching implications, particularly when it comes to interpreting laboratory test values. In medical labs, most blood tests come with a reference range, which is based on the idea of a normal distribution. This range is determined under the assumption that the majority of the population falls within a certain 'normal' range for that specific test.

However, determining what a 'normal' lab value is becomes incredibly challenging when the vast majority of the population is, in some way, impaired – like with vitamin C deficiency. This deficiency skews the entire framework of what we consider normal in lab tests. In contrast, many wild animals have retained the capability to produce their own vitamin C. They possess four different enzymes in the liver that convert glucose into vitamin C, with the last enzyme being L-gulonolactone oxidase. In humans, this enzyme is deficient, impaired, or poorly coded, rendering us unable to produce vitamin C internally.

This deficiency not only affects our health but also distorts our understanding of what normal laboratory values should be. If most of the population is deficient in a crucial nutrient like vitamin C, then our baseline for 'normal' in blood tests is fundamentally flawed. Interestingly, there are still some exceptions among humans, indicating that this inability to produce vitamin C is not universal across the entire human population.

Interestingly, there seems to be a small subset of people who do have the capacity to produce their own vitamin C, although they are the exception rather than the rule. This is exemplified by individuals like the centenarian grandfather who has lived a lifestyle of smoking and drinking yet remains in good health. Such instances suggest that when nature provides the right tools, in this case, the ability to synthesize vitamin C, individuals can maintain good health despite adverse lifestyle choices.

To put this into perspective, consider the case of a 150-pound goat. This animal, which can naturally synthesize vitamin C from glucose, produces around 6 to 9 grams of ascorbic acid daily, directly into its bloodstream. This amount is quite significant compared to what humans typically get from dietary sources or supplements. When we take vitamin C supplements, only a fraction of the dosage is absorbed, meaning that to achieve the same concentration of vitamin C in our blood as the goat, we would need to consume much larger amounts.

Furthermore, in situations where the goat is exposed to significant toxins or life-threatening infections, both of which create oxidative stress and deplete electrons, its liver ramps up the production of vitamin C dramatically. This natural response showcases how vital vitamin C is in countering oxidative stress. In humans, however, who largely lack the ability to produce vitamin C internally, we rely heavily on supplementation to try and mimic this effect, albeit less efficiently. In some cases, the production of vitamin C can surge from a daily average of 6-8 grams to as much as 30-60 grams, all secreted directly into the bloodstream. This adaptive response highlights a stark contrast with humans, where even those diligently supplementing with vitamin C cannot achieve the levels truly needed by our bodies.

This shortfall, in my view, is a significant factor contributing to the general accelerated aging observed in the human population. There's a theory I came across – the specifics of which escape me – suggesting that under optimal conditions, the human lifespan should extend well beyond 100 years, perhaps even to 110 or 115 years. Yet, we fall noticeably short of this potential. A key reason for this discrepancy is our constant exposure to a plethora of environmental toxins, coupled with our lost capability to naturally produce vitamin C, an essential tool in countering these harmful substances.

9. Is there anything someone can do to recover their ability to produce vitamin C?

Dr. Ron Hunninghake and I explored this topic in an article available on my website, focusing on the potential to restore the biosynthesis of vitamin C in the human body. A key component of this research involves olive leaf extract, particularly due to its high levels of hydroxytyrosol, a type of polyphenol. Polyphenols are known for their enormously potent bioactive properties.

In a specific study, a group of young volunteers were given about 50 milligrams of hydroxytyrosol daily. Remarkably, within a week or so, their blood levels of vitamin C had doubled. This result led to various hypotheses, but the explanation becomes clearer when we delve into the genetics involved. The issue with the fourth enzyme responsible for vitamin C production in humans appears not to be a fixed sequence defect in our DNA, but rather an epigenetic issue. This means the DNA sequence responsible for vitamin C production is present, but the process where DNA is transcribed to RNA – and subsequently to protein – is impaired. The code itself might be intact, but the transcription process encounters a blockage at some stage, preventing the complete formation of the necessary enzyme. This epigenetic factor offers a pathway that could potentially be manipulated to restore some level of vitamin C production in humans.

There are substances, and hydroxytyrosol is a prime example, that seem to facilitate the transcription process of messenger RNA in a way that overcomes the blockage affecting the production of vitamin C. The exact chemical mechanisms behind this are still not entirely clear. However, these substances appear to enable the messenger RNA not to be hindered, but rather to proceed, resulting in the production of nearly normal proteins. This is particularly relevant to the synthesis of vitamin C.

To investigate this further and to confirm its efficacy, Dr. Ron Hunninghake and I conducted an experiment. We had already been taking hydroxytyrosol and knew our vitamin C blood levels were good, but we wanted to test the stress response mechanism. Remember, like the goat that increases vitamin C production in response to stress, we wanted to see if a similar response could be induced in humans.

For this purpose, we chose alcohol as the toxin to introduce stress — I opted for scotch, and Dr. Hunninghake chose a dark malted beer. After consuming these, and ensuring we were in a safe environment without the need to drive, we had our blood drawn. The next day, we had another blood draw to see the effects. This experiment was crucial in understanding the potential of substances like hydroxytyrosol in enhancing our body's response to oxidative stress and potentially aiding in vitamin C synthesis.

The outcome of our experiment provided some fascinating insights. Under normal circumstances, if you have vitamin C in your blood and your liver cannot synthesize more, introducing a toxin would typically just deplete the existing vitamin C levels. The logic is straightforward: if the body isn't producing vitamin C and you're introducing a substance that consumes it, the levels in the blood should decrease.

However, in our experiment with alcohol as the toxin, the results defied this expectation. After consuming alcohol, not only did our vitamin C levels not drop, but they actually increased significantly and remained elevated for about 24 hours until the alcohol was fully metabolized. This was a remarkable finding because it contradicted the usual response where vitamin C levels would diminish in the presence of a toxin.

While it's important to note that this observation was based on just two individuals – myself and Dr. Ron Hunninghake – and we can't definitively say what percentage of the population might experience similar results, it does provide compelling evidence. It suggests that hydroxytyrosol might have the capacity, at least temporarily, to restore the liver's ability to produce vitamin C on demand. Whether this effect could be sustained over time or if it's a temporary boost is still unclear. But in this instance, we observed a clear enhancement in the body's response to oxidative stress, indicating a potential avenue for further research and understanding of vitamin C synthesis in humans.

10. Could you elaborate on the anti-cancer properties of vitamin C?

Certainly. To understand vitamin C's role in combating cancer, we first need to discuss what actually causes cancer. In my recent article titled "Root Canals Cause Breast Cancer Frequently," I delve into this topic. The underlying cause of cancer, invariably, is not just an increase in oxidative stress, but a significant escalation at the site where the cancer develops. While mild to moderate levels of oxidative stress may lead to various diseases and infections, cancer specifically arises when there's a sustained high level of oxidative stress in a particular tissue area. Additionally, when factors like reduced oxygen levels in that area are introduced, cells begin to undergo malignant transformation.

Breast cancer serves as a prime example of this process. Studies have shown that breast tumors often contain pathogens commonly linked to oral infections, present in high concentrations both in and around the tumor. This finding suggests a direct correlation between certain types of infections and the development of cancer, underlining the critical role of oxidative stress in the disease's progression.

For anyone arguing that the link between oral infections and breast cancer is merely correlational and not causal, I would strongly disagree. It's much more than just an association; it's a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Infected lymph, drained from infected teeth, travels down to the breast tissue, exacerbated by gravity. When this lymphatic flow slows down, becomes stagnant, or starts oscillating, it leads to a concentration or pooling of infected lymph in the breast area, resulting in breast cancer.

While breast cancer often involves lymphatic spread, other types of cancer may be more bloodborne. However, the common denominator in all these cases is a significant increase in oxidative stress, which triggers the malignant transformation of cells. Vitamin C plays a crucial role in combating cancer through several mechanisms. Firstly, it reduces the level of oxidative stress in the affected area. More importantly, while strengthening normal cells – a stark contrast to chemotherapy, which often damages them – vitamin C enters cancer cells and the surrounding tissue. There, through a process known as the Fenton reaction, it effectively kills the cancer cells. This chemical reaction, involving vitamin C, is a key factor in its potent anti-cancer properties.

The Fenton reaction is integral to understanding vitamin C's effectiveness against cancer, especially when it comes to the presence of iron. Iron, a transition metal with different valence states, can switch between Fe3+ and Fe2+. This ability to change states is unique to transition metals like iron and is not commonly found in other metals or substances.

Both cancer and infections, which often cause increased oxidative stress within cancerous cells, have a voracious appetite for iron. These cells accumulate large concentrations of iron. When more iron is introduced into the body, whether through diet or supplements, it can inadvertently fuel these infections and accelerate cancer growth. That's the critical role iron plays in these diseases.

In the context of the Fenton reaction, vitamin C enters the cell and donates an electron to Fe3+, converting it into Fe2+. This newly formed Fe2+ is then perfectly positioned to transfer its electron to hydrogen peroxide present within the cell. Until this point, hydrogen peroxide is relatively inactive. However, once it receives an electron from Fe2+, it transforms into a highly potent oxidizing agent known as the hydroxyl radical. The hydroxyl radical is so reactive that it immediately oxidizes anything in its vicinity. This immediate reaction is what makes the Fenton reaction so effective in destroying cancer cells, as it creates a highly reactive environment that targets the malignant cells directly.

The efficacy of vitamin C in combating cancer, particularly through the Fenton reaction, hinges on a fundamental principle: for a reaction to reach completion, it requires a constant supply of all necessary substrates. In the case of the Fenton reaction, this means ensuring an abundance of new electrons, effective electron transporters, and a sufficient amount of hydrogen peroxide.

Vitamin C plays a critical role in this process, especially when administered in high doses. It continuously donates electrons, which, for reasons not entirely clear, leads to a significant increase in the production of hydrogen peroxide in the extracellular space. This hydrogen peroxide then diffuses into the cell, enriching the cellular environment with both additional electrons and hydrogen peroxide.

Once the hydrogen peroxide levels inside the cell are elevated, it triggers the mobilization of new iron (Fe3+) from its storage in ferritin within the cell. The increased presence of hydrogen peroxide and iron in the cell sets the stage for the Fenton reaction to occur more effectively. By continually providing high doses of vitamin C, we not only initiate the reaction but also maintain the supply of all three critical components – electrons, hydrogen peroxide, and iron – necessary to sustain the reaction to its completion.

11. Could you explain how excessive consumption of essential nutrients like calcium, iron, and copper can become harmful?

Let's focus on iron and copper first, as they exhibit similar behaviors in this context. Iron, for instance, is found in high levels in diseased cells, particularly in cancer cells, alongside various pathogens. It has been consistently observed that increased intake of iron, and similarly copper, leads to a rise in generalized oxidative stress. There's a substantial body of research, too extensive for me to cite in detail here, showing that higher iron and copper levels correlate with an increased risk of cancer. Conversely, reducing copper levels can decrease the risk.

In my view, these broad observations are more significant than narrow, specific studies that might look at the micro-effects of these elements. The crucial question we should be asking is: what impacts all-cause mortality? Studies that address this question give us a clearer understanding of the big picture, showing us how increased levels of certain nutrients like iron and copper can be detrimental to our overall health. This perspective shifts the focus from isolated benefits to a more holistic view of how these elements affect our body and health on a larger scale.

Iron and copper indeed play significant roles in the body. They are involved in numerous coenzymes and essential metabolic pathways. While these elements are crucial, it's a misconception that we need them in large quantities. The chemical reactions they participate in utilize but don't consume iron and copper. This means that the body recycles and reuses these minerals, so there's no need for constant high intake.

Excessive regular intake of iron and copper leads to an accumulation in the body, which is often unnecessary. For instance, consider the role of iron in blood synthesis. If your Complete Blood Count (CBC) and hemoglobin levels are normal, it's a clear indication that your body has sufficient iron. You are not iron deficient if your hemoglobin level is within the normal range, because synthesizing blood, a significant bodily function, requires substantial amounts of iron. Therefore, a low ferritin level, which indicates stored iron, should not be a concern if your overall blood count is normal. This perspective challenges the notion that we need to continually increase our intake of these minerals.

Having a normal blood count typically means that any level of ferritin – the storage form of iron – is excessive. It's interesting to note that conventional medical literature often cites a 'normal' ferritin range as being between 25 to 400 nanograms per milliliter. However, I contend that a truly normal ferritin range is actually less than 20 nanograms per milliliter. Therefore, the widely accepted normal range is, in my opinion, abnormal. Levels above 25 can be considered excessive, where 25 itself might not be harmful, but as you get to higher levels, like 50 and beyond, the risk starts increasing. Particularly when ferritin levels reach into the hundreds, the risk for diseases like cancer and heart disease significantly escalates.

It's important to understand that laboratory tests are calibrated to reflect what's 'normal' for the majority of the population. But this doesn't necessarily mean that the majority of the population is healthy or in an optimal state. There's a notable discrepancy here that needs to be acknowledged. For those interested in exploring this further, I recommend watching my video on this topic, which is available on YouTube under 'Dr. Levy iron video'. In this video, I discuss how even foods labeled as 'enriched' can contribute to excessive iron intake, highlighting an often overlooked aspect of dietary iron consumption.

YouTube link.

You actually don't need additional iron in your diet. What exacerbates the situation, as shown in the video I mentioned, is the inclusion of metallic iron filings in many processed foods like cereals and grains. We're talking about actual metal filings being added to food, a practice that began back in the 1940s and unfortunately continues today. This is particularly problematic for those who don’t have regular access to organic or fresh foods, as they are more likely to consume these iron-fortified products.

This practice has contributed to the misleading 'normal' ranges for ferritin, which as I mentioned earlier, are actually higher than what is truly healthy. The real impact of excessive metal intake is seen in various health conditions. For example, in cardiology, we often observe cardiomyopathy and advanced congestive heart failure associated with heavy metal accumulation. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, characterized by a thickening of the heart wall, is often linked to copper toxicity. Interestingly, when copper is removed from the body using chelation agents, there's a noticeable improvement in heart function. This illustrates the significant impact that excess iron and copper can have on our health.

Regarding calcium, as part of what I refer to as the 'toxic nutrient triad' along with iron and copper, it's essential to understand its dual nature in our metabolism. The article titled "The Toxic Nutrient Triad" has a subtitle that encapsulates this perfectly: "A Little Good, A Little More Bad." Generally, vitamins and minerals offer numerous benefits with minimal toxicity, but this balance shifts dramatically when consumed in excessive amounts, creating a false sense of safety.

Calcium, for instance, is undeniably vital for our metabolic processes. Yet, there's a prevalent misconception, particularly among women with osteoporosis, that more calcium equates to better health. This belief, whether propagated through ignorance or a lack of ethical consideration by those in authority, has led to increased calcium intake. However, high calcium intake is linked to a greater risk of cancer and higher all-cause mortality rates.

At the cellular level, in cases of increased oxidative stress and oxidized biomolecules, we consistently observe elevated levels of calcium within the cells. This phenomenon is intriguing because calcium acts both as a marker of increased oxidative stress and as a contributor to it. When calcium levels rise, oxidative stress increases accordingly. This dual role of calcium underscores the importance of maintaining a balanced intake, as excessive calcium can exacerbate oxidative stress, contradicting the notion that more is always better.

Magnesium is the antithesis to calcium - they have an inverse relationship in the body. As you increase magnesium intake, it pushes calcium out. This makes magnesium, along with vitamin C, a very powerful supplement. The sad part is that calcium supplementation continues to rise and is one of the most popular supplements globally. However, you simply do not need any supplemental calcium if you’re taking appropriate amounts of vitamin D3 and eating a reasonably balanced diet. The vitamin D allows your body to assimilate the calcium it needs from food sources. My advice is to never, never supplement with calcium. Also never supplement with copper, and only take iron if you have iron deficiency anemia, stopping once the anemia is resolved.

12. Does drinking milk fall into the category of calcium overdose?

Absolutely, yes. Milk should never be consumed as a regular beverage due to its high calcium content. This approach reflects a perversion in our scientific understanding, especially evident when we consider dairy alternatives like nut milks and almond milk. These alternatives are often fortified with calcium to replicate or exceed the amounts found in cow’s milk, missing the point entirely. For those who prefer nut milks, making your own with almonds and water is a far better option, as it avoids added calcium and other additives.

Regarding milk consumption, I strongly advise against drinking it as a beverage. If you wish to use a small amount in your cereal, that's acceptable. However, a tastier and healthier alternative is to use heavy cream, which is the fatty portion of milk lacking the water-soluble components like calcium. By adding a little water to heavy cream, you can create a better-tasting and less calcium-rich addition to your cereal than milk. Therefore, I advocate for not ingesting milk as a liquid.

Cooking with milk is different; using it in various recipes is fine. However, as a beverage, it should be removed from your diet. Similarly, dairy products like yogurt also contain high levels of calcium, but their consumption is typically in much smaller quantities compared to milk. People might drink several glasses of milk a day, but they are unlikely to consume equivalent amounts of yogurt. Hence, you don't necessarily need to change your habits around yogurt or other dairy-derived foods, just keep the quantities moderate.

Another important point is about antacids like Tums and Rolaids, which are made of calcium carbonate. These are problematic because they provide immediate relief for heartburn, making them hard to give up despite their high calcium content. Just one or two of these tablets is equivalent to consuming a large glass of milk in terms of calcium intake. Finding alternative ways to address heartburn without ingesting large amounts of calcium is crucial.

Lastly, butter and cream, being the fatty parts of dairy, are great options. They are nutritious and significantly low in calcium, so you don’t get a calcium overdose from any type of butter or its derivatives, which include cream, sour cream, whipped cream. These can pretty much be used ad libitum.

13. What are the driving forces behind the excess iron and copper intake? We understand the dairy industry's role in promoting milk, leading to excess calcium, but what about iron and copper?

The push for increased iron and copper intake seems to stem more from ignorance than from market forces, unlike the case with calcium. Going back to the 1940s, public health authorities observed iron deficiency anemia in malnourished populations worldwide. This led to a fear that anemia might become prevalent in the United States. However, the critical error in this thinking was failing to recognize that nutritional anemia is not a significant issue in the U.S., where most people have access to sufficient food and, consequently, iron, since we eat regularly and do not suffer from the same level of malnutrition seen in some parts of the world.

There appears to have been a lack of informed decision-making and intelligence within these health authorities, both in the past and currently. This is evident in the World Health Organization and similar bodies, where there seems to be a consistent lack of insightful leadership. The decision to fortify foods with metallic iron filings was particularly ill-conceived, although any form of supplemental iron can be toxic if you have a normal blood count. The use of metallic fillings causes additional problems, such as foreign body reactions and inflammation, which are less likely with non-metallic supplemental forms of iron. But it's crucial to understand that excess iron is harmful regardless of how it enters the body.

14. Could you discuss calcium's role in contributing to chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer?

The link between calcium and chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer ties back to our initial discussion about what causes all diseases: increased numbers of oxidized biomolecules inside the cell. This condition is always accompanied by increased calcium levels, which is why excess calcium intake promotes all diseases. This is a universal condition present in every cell.

A relevant example is the coronary artery calcium score test. This test measures the deposits of calcium in the coronary arteries of the heart and was originally designed to assess the risk of heart attacks. The rationale is straightforward: the more calcium in your blood vessels, the higher the likelihood of blockages and, consequently, heart attacks. The calcium score is categorized as zero, 50, 100, or up to 500, with higher scores indicating greater risk.

However, it has since been recognized that the coronary artery calcium score is also an excellent indicator of all-cause mortality. A high score doesn't just signify the risk of heart attacks but also indicates elevated calcium levels throughout the body, correlating with an increased risk of dying from any cause. Any factor that negatively affects the physiology of all cells will impact all diseases, and calcium is a prime example of this.

This is why appropriate magnesium supplementation is so crucial. Magnesium directly reduces calcium levels and prevents calcium from entering cells in the first place. By managing calcium levels through magnesium intake, the risk associated with high cellular calcium can be mitigated.

Magnesium supplementation plays a crucial role in decreasing all-cause mortality, primarily because it acts as an antithesis to the accumulation of calcium in cellular metabolism. This relationship is particularly evident in the function of calcium channels. Calcium channels are proteins that span the cell membrane, allowing calcium to enter the cell. Normally, magnesium levels are high inside the cell and low outside, while calcium levels are low inside and high outside. However, even though these levels are relative, it doesn't mean that calcium levels can't be elevated within the cell.

Calcium channel proteins facilitate the entry of calcium into cells, and magnesium directly blocks this process. Magnesium acts as a calcium channel blocker, a function similar to certain prescription drugs used for high blood pressure, such as verapamil, diltiazem, and nifedipine. These drugs are used because high levels of calcium cause muscular constriction, leading to increased blood pressure.

Therefore, magnesium's ability to counter the accumulation of calcium inside the cell and prevent it from rising further is, in my opinion, its most important function. This function is vital for health and longevity, based on extensive research I've conducted. Magnesium's effectiveness in blocking calcium channels and regulating calcium levels inside the cell is a key factor in its ability to decrease the risk of various diseases and contribute to overall mortality reduction.

15. As you look ahead, what are your main interests and focus areas for the next few years, especially in your field of work?

In the coming years, my primary focus will be on developing effective remedies for the persistent spike protein observed in chronic COVID cases and post-vaccination scenarios. The current literature, though it may be unsettling for some, clearly indicates that high levels of circulating spike protein are predominantly found in vaccinated individuals. This is somewhat ironic, considering that the purpose of the vaccination is to introduce or induce the production of the spike protein, which we now understand is something we want to avoid.

The logic currently being promoted—that one might need a booster because their spike protein level has dropped too low—is perplexing to me. Addressing this issue is crucial because, in my opinion, there are hundreds of millions of people worldwide suffering from chronic spike protein syndrome, exhibiting a variety of symptoms, many of which are cardiac-related.

Unfortunately, there's still a lack of widespread dissemination of reliable information on how to deal with this condition. I would have hoped that more people would question mainstream medical advice following the pandemic's handling, but when people are ill, they often become compliant and less assertive about their health. This leads to them entrusting their well-being to mainstream medicine, which may not always be in their best interest. Going forward, addressing this gap in understanding and treatment will be a significant part of my work.

