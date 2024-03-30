Sadly, in America, this won’t stop until doctors, therapists, etc. start being sued - and receive judgements against them with severe financial consequences. - te4110

The trans movement has been one of the most poignant expressions of the demonic in my lifetime - corporalkills

Detransitioner here. We have to stop it asap. - DetransLizard

When I first encountered Political Ponerology by Andrew M. Łobaczewski, I had been struggling to understand just how authoritarian leftism had essentially taken over the United States of America. Ever since my encounters with the rabid social justice warriors as a Professor at New York University—as I recounted in my book Springtime for Snowflakes - I began to note, with no little alarm, the authoritarian character of the contemporary left. Then the emergence of “woke” ideology and its metastasis from academia into the entire social body set me on a mission to understand the rise of totalitarianism—because I believed, and still do, that wokism is totalitarian. – Michael Rectenwald in his Foreword to Political Ponerology

This stack is a synthesis of:

Michael Shellenberger’s 31-tweet thread

Political Ponerology by Andrew Lobaczewski

Jordan Peterson’s interview with Michael Shellenberger

Let’s start with Shellenberger, Mia Hughes and their Team that have done simply excellent work on this subject. The recent WPATH reporting is all their doing.

Most, including me, until very recently, had no idea who WPATH was.

World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).

They are the central body developing the standards of “care” that direct countries all over the world on how to mutilate children with gender-distress.

American Industrial Medicine, as part of its Queering, has developed and exported a global child sacrifice model of “medicine.”

WPATH is the “standard setter” of this enterprise.

If you are interested in the trans queering of society and its industrial medical mutilation of children, then this stack is for you.

Let’s start with Shellenberger’s 31-tweet thread from 5th March 2024.

Here is Shellenberger introducing the subject and the thread.

Here is the full report.

Here is the full report.

The tweet thread has 6 short videos of the people that are determining, among many other chemical and surgical interventions, the appropriateness of double mastectomies for young girls.

I have sprinkled the 6 videos throughout this article.

Here is a PDF of all 31 tweets that include copies on many of the internal documents obtained.

Thread By @shellenberger 6.22MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is the opening tweet.

THE WPATH FILES Advocates of gender-affirming care say it’s evidence-based. But now, newly released internal files from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) prove that the practice of transgender medicine is neither scientific nor medical. American Medical Association, The Endocrine Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and thousands of doctors worldwide rely on WPATH. It is considered the leading global authority on gender medicine. And yet WPATH’s internal files, which include written discussions and a video, reveal that its members know they are creating victims and not getting “informed consent.” Victims include a 10-year-old girl, a 13-year-old developmentally delayed adolescent, and individuals suffering from schizophrenia and other serious mental illnesses. The injuries described in the WPATH Files include sterilization, loss of sexual function, liver tumors, and death. WPATH members indicate repeatedly that they know that many children and their parents don’t understand the effects that puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries will have on their bodies. And yet, they continue to perform and advocate for gender medicine. The WPATH Files prove that gender medicine is comprised of unregulated and pseudoscientific experiments on children, adolescents, and vulnerable adults. It will go down as one of the worst medical scandals in history. The WPATH Files — Environmental Progress

Here is an example from one of the video tweets:

Many Parents Don’t Understand What Will Happen To Their Children “I try to kind of do whatever I can to help them understand best they, best I can,” says a therapist. “But what really disturbs me is when the parents can't tell me what they need to know about a medical intervention that apparently they signed off for."

Next, I want to take a moment to look at this book (that will be mentioned later), which is relevant to the subject matter.

Here are some key points made in the Editor’s Introduction to the book.

Totalitarianism attracts psychopathic personalities who become drunk on violence and addicted to power, as seen in historical examples like communist Poland. Social justice ideology promotes conformity, inequality, and exclusion under the guise of "diversity, equity, and inclusion," mirroring totalitarian thought control. While ordinary people can participate in atrocities under certain conditions, dangerous personality disorders in a small minority pose the greatest threat by inducing mass pathology. Communism was a macrosocial pathological phenomenon that destroyed the existing social structure and enforced a psychological selection process favoring conscience-less individuals. Practically all of society's psychopaths integrated into the communist system, and their influence shaped its brutal, anti-human nature. Ponerology studies the nature and genesis of evil, which involves both individual traits and group/social processes that allow pathological individuals to exploit circumstances. In a pathocracy (rule by the diseased), career criminals, incompetent egotists, and manipulators find themselves in positions of power and influence in every institution. Ideologies like communism, fascism, Islamism and now social justice serve as Trojan horses that destroy social structures and replace them with pathological caricatures. Many see troubling parallels between social justice ideology and "soft totalitarianism" emerging in the West and the historical rise of communism in 20th century Europe. Understanding ponerology and strengthening society's traditional values, norms and institutions are crucial to prevent the continued spread of pathological influences.

Here is an example of what a psychopathic personality looks and sounds like:

“Oh, the dog isn’t doing it for you?” Many gender medicine victims are filled with regret that they were sterilized. Nobody knows this more than the doctors who mistreated them. At times, their response to such regret appears callous. “I follow a lot of kids into their mid twenties, I'm always like, ‘Oh, the dog isn't doing it for you, right?’ They're like, ‘No, I just found this wonderful partner and now we want kids. So you know, it doesn't surprise me.”

Next, Peterson has done a great podcast with Shellenberger on the WPATH subject.

Timestamp in footnote.

Here is a list of 30 Q&As derived from their discussion.

1. What organization does Michael Shellenberger expose in the "WPATH files" and what concerning activities do these files reveal about the organization?

Michael Shellenberger exposes the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) in the "WPATH files." The files, totaling around 1170 pages of internal discussions and a 90-minute video, reveal concerning activities such as discussions about treating children as young as 10 years old with radical gender interventions, performing genital surgeries on mentally ill or homeless individuals, and conversations about the difficulty of getting kids and parents to understand that the procedures will result in sterilization and likely loss of sexual function.

2. How does the picture WPATH presented to the world differ from what is shown in their internal files and discussions?

WPATH presented itself to the world and major medical associations as a professional organization grounded in the best available science and evidence. However, the internal files show a lot of unscientific "spitballing," making things up without evidence, and no serious follow-up on adverse outcomes from gender interventions. The files reveal a lack of professionalism and rigor that contrasts with WPATH's public image.

3. What radical interventions are being promoted without an evidence base according to Shellenberger?

According to Shellenberger, WPATH is promoting puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones (testosterone for females and estrogen for males), double mastectomies for girls as young as 13-15, and irreversible genital surgeries, all without a solid evidence base to support these interventions. The "Standards of Care" WPATH promotes are based on pseudoscience rather than rigorous evidence.

4. What is the core issue underlying the distress that gets labeled as "gender distress" according to Peterson?

According to Peterson, the core issues underlying what gets labeled as "gender distress" are generalized negative emotion, absence of positive emotion, depression, and anxiety. Peterson argues that "gender distress" is mostly indistinguishable from these more general mental health issues, and that the adoption of the "gender distress" label often fails to demonstrate additional explanatory utility beyond the more parsimonious diagnoses of depression and anxiety.

5. How have professional associations and the medical community enabled the spread of gender affirming care despite a lack of evidence?

Professional associations like the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Endocrine Society have enabled the spread of gender affirming care by uncritically accepting WPATH's guidelines as authoritative, despite the lack of rigorous evidence. They have failed to scrutinize the pseudoscience and low evidentiary standards behind the "Standards of Care." The medical community has abdicated its responsibility to demand proper evidence and has instead capitulated to ideological pressure and emotional blackmail around the suicide narrative.

“Those conversations can be ongoing even after the intervention has occurred.” Readers of the WPATH Files may be struck, as we were, by how flexible WPATH members were in rationalizing their mistreatments. Faced with rising amounts of regret and detransition, WPATH members describe what’s happening as a “gender journey” not a single “transition.” And faced with their own failure to achieve informed consent, WPATH members re-frame it as a “process,” and an “on-going conversation.” “...informed consent [is a]... process... not one conversation at one point in time ... those conversations don't have to stop once the Medicaid and intervention has been started. Those conversations can be ongoing even after the intervention has occurred.”

6. What is the typical profile and psychology of the male leaders pushing the trans agenda according to Shellenberger and Peterson?

According to Shellenberger and Peterson, the male leaders pushing the trans agenda tend to fit the profile of autogynephilic men - biological males who experience sexual arousal at the thought or image of themselves as women. They tend to be narcissistic, psychopathic, Machiavellian and sadistic in their psychology and motivations. They are driven by a fetishistic desire to live out their sexual fantasy of being a woman, and become hostile when confronted with information that undermines this fantasy.

7. How does the maternal instinct factor into the spread of gender ideology and affirmation, especially among childless women under 30?

Peterson argues that a misdirected maternal instinct, especially among childless women under 30, is being exploited to spread gender ideology. The maternal instinct to care for an innocent, suffering infant is being applied to the "victimized" trans-identified youth. In the absence of an actual child, these women direct their maternal feelings towards activist causes and infantilize those they perceive as downtrodden. The natural female predisposition to be risk-averse and protect children from danger is weaponized to push dangerous gender interventions.

8. What parallels do Shellenberger and Peterson draw between the spread of trans ideology and the rise of totalitarian regimes historically?

Shellenberger references the book "Political Ponerology" which identifies the rise of totalitarianism with the takeover of institutions by narcissists and psychopaths who manipulate through deception and bullying. The charismatic "spellbinders" (trans activists) engage in emotional manipulation while the bullies (like Antifa) attack anyone who questions the narrative.

Peterson notes how the ideology advances through manipulating compassion, vilifying dissenters as oppressors/Nazis, and forcing people to ignore clear discrepancies out of disbelief and fear. As with historical totalitarian movements, blatant untruths are pushed as truth by a coordinated faction that has infiltrated the institutions.

9. What four different scientific disciplines have converged on the realization that sense data presents itself as value according to Peterson?

Peterson states that the AI community, robotics engineers, psychologists studying perception, and postmodernists have all converged on the realization that sense data presents itself as value, not as raw facts from which value is derived. The AI community recognized this in shifting to value-based rather than rule-based training. Robotics engineers, perceptual psychologists, and postmodernists also reached similar conclusions about the primacy of value and narrative in human cognition.

Children and Adolescents “We're explaining things to people who haven't even had biology in high school…” “I think the thing you have to remember about kids is that we're often explaining these sorts of things to people who haven't even had biology in high school yet,” says Dan Metzger, an endocrinologist. “The 14-year-olds, you just... It's like talking [about] diabetic complications with a 14-year-old. They don't care. They're not going to die. They're going to live forever, right? So I think when we're doing informed consent, that's still a big lacuna.”

10. How do Peterson and Shellenberger believe nihilism and the rejection of higher values and meaning are fueling the extremes of gender ideology?

Shellenberger and Peterson see gender ideology as fundamentally nihilistic - a rejection of the inherent meaning and value of biological reality, the body, and reproduction in favor of a subjective identity. The willingness to sacrifice one's fertility and healthy body to a mental abstractions reflects a rejection of higher values and meaning beyond the self.

Peterson ties this to a nihilistic proclivity for short-term hedonism and rejection of the value of life itself. Absent a higher value structure to align action with meaning, people default to ideological possession and/or the raw exercise of power - forcing their subjective will onto reality and others to feel a sense of control.

11. What are the key differences between a mature person and an immature person or toddler in their values and behavior according to Peterson?

Peterson outlines that a toddler or immature person is characterized by a succession of unrestrained whims and impulses without consideration for future consequences or the impact on others. They want what they want now, regardless of what it costs their future self or other people.

In contrast, a mature person has developed the capacity to reign in momentary impulses and desires to serve their long-term wellbeing and the collective good. They sacrifice the pleasures of the present for a greater future reward and harmonious social relations. Maturity involves expanding one's circle of concern beyond the immediate self to consider one's future self and the community.

12. How does the devouring mother archetype manifest in the example of Jazz Jennings' mother and the fairy tale of Snow White?

Peterson explains that Jazz Jennings' mother exemplifies the devouring mother archetype by exploiting her child's confusion to garner social validation and self-aggrandizement through the spectacle of transitioning her son. Like the wicked stepmother in Snow White, she stunts her child's development and sacrifices them to bolster her own ego and status.

More broadly, both Peterson and Shellenberger note how the activist "affirming" parents display the same archetype by glorifying their child's trans identity to signal their virtue while robbing the child of normal development and projecting their own narcissistic needs onto the child rather than allowing the child to authentically grow into themselves.

13. What evidence did Shellenberger find in the WPATH files that informed consent is not being properly obtained for gender treatments?

Shellenberger highlights multiple instances in the WPATH files where the doctors and practitioners admit that the kids and parents signing off on gender treatments do not fully understand the ramifications, particularly the high likelihood of permanent sterility and loss of sexual function.

Rather than taking this lack of comprehension as reason to stop or reevaluate, the WPATH members simply lament the difficulty of getting truly informed consent while proceeding full speed ahead with the treatments anyway. They openly acknowledge that informed consent is not happening while abdicating responsibility for addressing this serious breach of medical ethics.

“Most of the kids are nowhere in any kind of brain space to really talk about it seriously.” One WPATH member says, “It's out of their developmental range sometimes to understand the extent to which some of these medical interventions are impacting them.” “We try to talk about it, but most of the kids are nowhere in any kind of a brain space to really, really, really talk about it seriously.”

14. What was the typical response Shellenberger observed when someone in the WPATH discussions questioned whether they should be treating complex cases?

Shellenberger notes that on the rare occasion someone in a WPATH discussion would meekly suggest pumping the brakes on a complex case, like a kid with multiple personality disorder or schizophrenia, the response from other members was immediate and aggressive.

The concerned member would be accused of "gatekeeping" and the affirmation-at-all-costs dogma was reasserted. Principled caution was attacked as "denying needed healthcare" to the patient. The overwhelming culture of the group was to attack and suppress any hint of restraint, no matter how reasonable.

15. How do Peterson and Shellenberger believe pornography may be fueling the rise of autogynephilia and young men transitioning?

Shellenberger references research suggesting that excessive consumption of porn, especially more extreme or fetishistic genres, is warping young men's sexual development and giving rise to autogynephilic tendencies at a younger age.

The ubiquity and intensity of online porn is short-circuiting the normal sexual maturation process and incepting some young men with the sexual fantasy of being a woman, which they then feel compelled to act out. When this porn-induced autogynephilia is then given credence by gender ideology, it can motivate young men to identify as trans and pursue transition.

16. What role has the mainstream media played in promoting gender affirming care and extreme cases like that of Jazz Jennings?

Both Shellenberger and Peterson point out how mainstream media has promoted gender affirming care and normalized the most extreme cases without scrutiny. Shellenberger specifically calls out the Barbara Walters interview with Jazz Jennings where Walters uncritically repeats the "born in the wrong body" narrative.

The media has laundered the most radical elements of gender ideology and sold it to the public as the new civil rights frontier. Any dissenters are dismissed and demonized. The effect is to shift the Overton window and make the unthinkable seem normal and necessary.

17. Why does Peterson believe a purely secular worldview is insufficient to resist the spread of gender ideology and other forms of nihilism?

Peterson argues that a purely secular worldview grounded in scientific materialism and raw empiricism cannot provide the value structure needed to resist nihilism and ideological possession. It fails to address the fundamental human need for metaphysical meaning and moral orientation.

By reducing the world to dead matter and viewing the human story as random happenstance, secularism leaves a void easily filled by destructive ideologies. Without an affirmative vision of meaning transcending the self, humans default to proximal tribalism, hedonism and power games. Secularism is like a ship unmoored from its anchor - unanchored in core value, it drifts with the strongest current.

18. What core value or mode of being does Peterson believe needs to be at the center of any sustainable worldview or civilization?

Peterson posits that voluntary self-sacrifice in service to a higher good is the core value that must be at the center of any sustainable worldview or civilization. He argues that humans are fundamentally wired for self-transcendence - for contributing to something greater than one's narrow self-interest.

A civilization organized around enabling individuals to "pick up their cross" and uplift the whole through ethical action allows humans to harmonize their interests with the community and find deep meaning. Absent that, civilization devolves into atomized, short-term pleasure seeking and eventual collapse under the weight of competing selfish interests.

19. How would Peterson make the case for the necessity of faith and the divine to rationalist atheists like Steven Pinker or Michael Shermer?

Peterson would contend to rationalist atheists like Pinker and Shermer that even their commitment to reason, evidence and humane values implicitly relies on an irreducible metaphysical bedrock. Their willingness to delay gratification and sacrifice their time and energy to a scholarly pursuit reflects an unstated faith that doing so serves some greater good and higher truth.

Even if they resist any supernatural conception of the divine, their reverence for truth, beauty and humanistic ideals gestures to a transcendent domain of eternal forms that commands sacrifice and altruism. So in that sense, they already operate on "faith" in a higher organizing principle, even if it remains unnamed. Peterson would likely urge them to consider that the personified, narrative conception of this higher principle as divinity enables the masses who lack their erudition to act on the same pro-social faith.

20. What are the key pillars of civilization that Shellenberger and Peterson identify as needing to be protected to resist totalitarianism?

Shellenberger and Peterson identify several key pillars of civilization that need stalwart defense to resist the pull of totalitarianism:

The family unit and parental authority, especially the sacred bond between mother and child

Merit-based competence and excellence rather than ideological purity tests

Law and order and democratic due process rather than mob rule and coercion

Allowing children to naturally mature and develop rather than using them as political pawns

Commitment to free speech, open inquiry and the primacy of observable reality over dogma

Economic freedom and private property to decentralize power

A transcendent, aspirational vision of the good life and the honored citizen

“What has been currently happening is, frankly, not what we need to be doing, ethically.” As we saw above, many WPATH members waive away the evidence of medical mistreatment. But others appear genuinely concerned by the lack of informed consent. A therapist describes talking to parents after they meet with a medical doctor. “I would go in, and say, ‘Okay, so tell me what you learned.’ They would be like, ‘We have no idea what they were talking about.’ “Part of it is that they feel less deferential to the kind of doctor I am than the kind of doctor the medical doctor is. "And because they really are seeking the care, they're just going to say they know when they really aren't picking up on what's happening. “And so I think the more we can normalize that it is okay to not get this right away, that it is okay to have questions, is, you know, the more we're going to actually do a real informed consent process than what I think has been currently happening and that I think is, frankly, not what we need to be doing ethically.” You can tell that her comment had an impact from the long and awkward pause that followed.

21. Why do Shellenberger and Peterson believe the image of mother and child must remain sacred for society to function properly?

Peterson and Shellenberger argue that the sanctity of the mother-child bond is the bedrock of civilization. It is the crucible in which human beings first learn to love and sacrifice for another, which then extends out fractally to the broader human community.

When this most foundational and primal bond of innocence and care is corrupted - when mothers become "devouring" and feed on their children for status and narcissistic supply - it creates a gaping psychic wound that spreads through society. The perversion of the nurturing mother into the self-aggrandizing activist mother using her child as a cause célèbre robs society of its most precious resource - the next generation's capacity to healthily bond and care for life.

22. How fast does Peterson believe the lines between good and evil and the archetypal structures are becoming visible in the present moment?

Peterson believes that the lines between good and evil and the underlying archetypal structures of human drama are becoming starkly visible at a shockingly accelerated rate. What was once a slow, multigenerational drift towards dissolution has become a warp-speed nosedive into moral inversion and civilizational crisis.

The masks are coming off and even normies are starting to glimpse the demonic energy animating the most brash elements of the cultural revolution. Things have gotten so bad so fast that only willfull oblivion can ignore the spiritual dimension of the conflict. We are watching deeply ancient patterns of good versus evil playing out at a fever pitch.

23. What was Shellenberger's initial resistance to really looking into the extremes of gender affirming care and what made him finally decide to do so?

Shellenberger admitted to initially resisting a full confrontation with the reality of pediatric transitioning because the implications were so dark and upsetting to face. On some level, he intuited that fully facing this issue would shatter his residual faith in the medical system and require a drastic reworking of his worldview.

It was easier to keep the issue at arm's length and not stare directly into that abyss. But when he was given the WPATH files and saw in black and white the undeniable insanity and how deep the rot went, his conscience would not let him turn away or make excuses any longer. He knew he had a moral duty to expose this horror show and damn the consequences.

24. How have the consequences and dangers increased for Shellenberger after exposing the truth about WPATH and the gender affirming care movement?

Shellenberger shares that he has never been as concerned for his personal safety as he is after blowing the whistle on WPATH and the gender industry. While he has faced coordinated attacks from government agencies and power players like the FBI and CIA in the past, the gender activist complex has a uniquely unhinged and sadistic MO.

He anticipates vicious character assassination, lawfare, threats to his livelihood and even physical violence from the men who have a psychopathic investment in maintaining their delusions and authority. The intensity of the backlash has forced Shellenberger to beef up his personal security protocols, though he declines to elaborate on the specifics.

25. Why does Shellenberger say he doesn't regret taking on the personal risk and danger to expose what is happening with pediatric gender medicine?

Despite the increased danger, Shellenberger maintains he has no regrets about exposing the truth because it is the only ethical course of action. He considers it his sacred duty as a man, a father and a human being to protect innocent children from the predations of a depraved medical establishment.

To remain silent in the face of such a monumental betrayal of human rights would be to render his life meaningless - he would be a hollow slave to the psychopaths rather than a vessel for truth and justice. Shellenberger takes an almost Stoic approach, resolved to do what is right come what may and let fate play out as it will. Inaction is complicity.

26. How central does the unification of values towards the highest good play in Peterson's conception of meaning and a functional civilization?

The unification of values towards the highest conceivable good is absolutely central to Peterson's conception of both personal meaning and civilizational sustainability. He argues that it is the fundamental call of the hero's journey - to orient one's life in service to the transcendent ideal which unites all positive values and sacrifice the baser appetites to that north star. Every cultural tradition has some variant of this perennial philosophy, be it the Platonic Good, the Vedic Brahman, the Taoist Dao, the Kingdom of God or the humanistic vision of human rights and flourishing.

For Peterson, this is the foundation of mental health and existential fortitude. To the degree that an individual or society maintains reverent contact with this aspirational ideal and allows it to be the ultimate arbiter of choice and action, they will find deep wells of meaning and the strength to endure hardship. Conversely, when a person or culture severs themselves from this transcendent center and either denies its reality or elevates some parochial good to the status of divinity (e.g. money, power, pleasure, tribal identity), they begin to degenerate and self-destruct, as we see with the modern West's fall into acedia and agitation.

27. What role has the spread of Marxist and postmodernist thought played in reducing complex issues to simple narratives of power and oppression?

Peterson and Shellenberger discuss how the rise of Marxist and postmodernist thinking has reduced complex social phenomena to crude narratives of oppressor versus oppressed. While acknowledging that power dynamics play a role in human affairs, they argue that the postmodernist view takes this kernel of truth and makes it the entire lens through which reality is distorted.

By positing that all cultural narratives and knowledge structures are merely veiled power plays by a dominant group, postmodernism induces a cynical relativism and paves the way for the replacement of one power narrative with another. The clear evolutionary and pragmatic reasons for various cultural institutions and norms get occluded by a paranoid obsession with power as the hidden puppet master behind everything.

This creates an "Emperor's New Clothes" situation where even the most patently absurd and destructive ideas, like extreme gender ideology, can be laundered through the oppressor/oppressed dichotomy and any resistance gets branded as reactionary villainy to preserve the privilege of the powerful. It's an unfalsifiable, "Heads I win, tails you lose" frame.

28. How have the lines between medicine and activism been blurred in the case of WPATH and gender affirming care according to Shellenberger?

Shellenberger highlights how WPATH and the gender affirming care model have completely erased the lines between medicine and activism to the point of total fusion. The WPATH membership is driven not by scientific inquiry and the Hippocratic oath, but by a crusading zeal to ram through its ideological prescriptions at any cost.

The organization's mission is blatantly activist - to make the world safe for transgenderism - and uses the language of medicine as a beard for its political project. Any actual scientists or doctors who retain a scintilla of skepticism or integrity get bullied into submission and pushed out of the profession by the ideological zealots who now hold the whip hand.

Medicine has essentially been conquered and occupied by postmodern neo-Marxism and materialist techno-utopianism in the case of gender, with WPATH as the tip of the spear. It's an almost complete perversion of medicine's traditional role as an institution of healing in harmony with biological reality.

29. What are the existential threats Peterson and Shellenberger see in the spread of gender ideology, climate alarmism, and the rejection of merit and competence?

Peterson and Shellenberger see several existential threats stemming from the trifecta of gender ideology, climate apocalypticism and the war on merit and competence:

The mass sterilization and mutilation of youth in the name of gender identity, which could both physically and psychologically cripple an entire generation

The sabotage of the energy infrastructure and concomitant immiseration and scarcity in the name of a misanthropic environmentalist religion

The erosion of standards and the placement of ideological loyalty over ability in crucial sectors like medicine, engineering, education, aviation, etc. which would lead to waves of deadly incompetence

The inculcation of learned helplessness and a victim mentality that saps the populace of vitality and the will to confront challenges

The further breakdown of the family unit and social trust under the cult of self-expression and intersectional grievance

The loss of any shared vision of human flourishing and objective value in favor of a Balkanized, Hobbesian war of all against all

30. How can the medical community correct course and restore trust after enabling such widespread mistreatment in the name of gender affirmation?

To correct course and begin restoring trust, Peterson and Shellenberger argue that the medical community must take several drastic steps:

Publicly acknowledge the abject failure, openly repent and commit to a 180-degree policy reversal on all things trans

Strip the credentials and board certifications from all doctors involved in unethical pediatric transition and refer the worst offenders for prosecution

Pass ironclad legislation outlawing medical transition for minors and any unconsenting adults, including strict penalties for those who defy the law

Massively increase research into treatment and rehabilitation for those harmed by the gender industry, including a focus on therapy to address the underlying traumas and neuroses fueling dysphoria

Create a restitution fund for detransitioners and others maimed by the medical establishment to access reconstructive procedures and a lifetime of mental health support

Impose transparent and verifiable systems of accountability based on actual health outcomes to prevent ideological capture in the future

Launch a depoliticized public education campaign to break the spell of gender ideology and reinforce the biological basis of sex and the naturalness of the body

Engage in deep soul-searching and assessment of how the medical establishment became so untethered from its core mission and vulnerable to extremist infiltration

Rebuilding medicine's shattered credibility will be the work of a generation or more, but the only path forward is brutal honesty, unwavering penance, tangible restitution and a zealous commitment to "never again" tolerating the slightest deviation from scientific integrity and "first, do no harm."

