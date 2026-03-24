Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
4h

I have written for the Age of Autism blog for about 15 years. For many years, until his death, an older gentleman was the first to comment every morning to every article. He often repeated the following 2 lines, which would apply to this excellent article by Unbekoming, too.

1. Ignore, deny, and hope they die.

2. And the band marches on.

For many/most of us at Age of Autism, we saw what “routine” childhood vaccinations did to our children…and we live with the results 24/7/365. We shout from the rooftops regularly, trying to warn other parents to steer clear of vaccines, the vitamin K shot, the ever-increasing list of “standard of care” procedures, and the doctors who adhere to and push these dangerous, deadly protocols. We are ignored, maligned, and attacked by the vaccine profiteers and “experts”. Their strategy is to ignore, deny, and hope we die…while their harmful, deadly tactics and products, and trillions in profit, march on.

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Brian Costello's avatar
Brian Costello
5h

Absolutely Correct. My Brother Died at 6 Weeks Old. Because My Mother Was Given A Drug. That Caused Thalidomide. 😢😢

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