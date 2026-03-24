Eugenics attained scientific legitimacy. Thalidomide was prescribed to pregnant women. Bloodletting persisted for centuries. Medicine has embraced disastrous ideas before. What receives less attention is the inverse—effective treatments abandoned not because they failed, but because they couldn’t be patented.

Dissolving Illusions by Suzanne Humphries, MD, and Roman Bystrianyk documents many such treatments.¹ Physicians throughout the 1800s and early 1900s published their results in medical journals. They treated thousands of patients. They recorded outcomes. Their work was buried. Not refuted. Ignored.

The physicians offered explanations using the language of their era—”killing germs,” “destroying the virus,” “anti-infective properties.” The outcomes are what the historical record establishes. Symptoms resolved. Patients recovered.

What “vitamins” actually are—whether they exist as discrete chemical entities in living tissue or emerge as artifacts of laboratory isolation—remains an open question.² When Albert Szent-Györgyi, who received the Nobel Prize for work related to vitamin C, tried to replicate the effects of paprika using pure ascorbic acid, he obtained no response.³ The isolated compound failed where the whole food succeeded. We know less than we assume. What we can say is that certain substances, administered in certain ways, produced observable effects.

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Ascorbic Acid

Dr. Fred R. Klenner practiced in Reidsville, North Carolina. Between the late 1940s and 1950s, he published extensively on high-dose ascorbic acid, documenting case after case.

His shingles protocol: 2,000 to 3,000 milligrams by injection every twelve hours, supplemented by 3,000 milligrams in fruit juice by mouth every two hours. Eight adult cases. Seven experienced complete cessation of pain within two hours of the first injection. Vesicles dried within twenty-four hours, cleared within seventy-two.⁴

One patient, a sixty-five-year-old man, arrived “doubled up with abdominal pain.” He received 3,000 milligrams intravenously and was told to return in four to five hours. He came back in four hours completely free of pain. Additional 2,000 milligrams. Full recovery within three days.⁵

During the 1948 measles epidemic, Klenner deliberately exposed his own daughters to children in the contagious phase. When symptoms developed—fever, red eyes and throat, cough, Koplik spots—he began treatment. At 1,000 milligrams every four hours, the attack was modified. At 1,000 milligrams every two hours, “all evidence of the infection cleared in 48 hours.” His daughters never developed the rash. They maintained immunity on subsequent exposures.⁶

A ten-month-old baby: fever of 105°F, red eyes and throat, spasmodic cough, Koplik spots. Klenner administered 1,000 milligrams intramuscularly every four hours. Twelve hours later, fever normalized to 97.6°F. Conjunctivitis cleared. Cough stopped. Four years later, no recurrence.⁷

An eight-year-old boy diagnosed with poliomyelitis: conjunctivitis, sore throat, fever of 104°F, nausea and vomiting, headache so severe that adult doses of aspirin had no effect. During examination, he rubbed his neck or held his head between his hands, begging for relief.

Six hours after starting treatment: neck pain gone, headache relieved, could tolerate the ceiling light, eyes dry and clearing, nausea and vomiting disappeared, fever down to 100.6°F. He was sitting up straight in bed, in a jovial mood, drinking limeade. Discharged after twenty-six grams over forty-eight hours. Clinically well.⁸

During the 1948 North Carolina polio epidemic, Klenner treated sixty cases, including bulbar—the most dangerous form. “Every patient of this series recovered uneventfully within three to five days.”⁹

He presented these findings to the American Medical Association in 1949. Silence. No follow-up trials. Not confirmed, not refuted—ignored.

Diphtheria

Diphtheria produces a membrane in the throat that obstructs breathing. Conventional treatment used antitoxin serum, which carried risk of severe allergic reaction. Klenner:

“Diphtheria can be cured in man by the administration of massive frequent doses of hexuronic acid [vitamin C] given intravenously and/or intramuscularly. To the synthetic drug, by mouth, there is little response, even when 1000 to 2000 mg. is used every two hours. This cure in diphtheria is brought about in half the time required to remove the membrane and give negative smears by antitoxin. This membrane is removed by lysis when ‘C’ is given, rather than by sloughing as results with the use of the antitoxin. An advantage of this form of therapy is that the danger of serum reaction is eliminated.”¹⁰

Oral administration produced little response at the doses he tried. Injection was required.

Dr. King’s work with guinea pigs—which, like humans, cannot synthesize their own ascorbic acid—found that dietary levels had significant impact: “There is a wide zone of vitamin C deficiency, without the appearance of scurvy, where physiological processes are subnormal and the animal is more sensitive to injury from bacterial toxin.”¹¹

Whooping Cough

Multiple researchers documented improvement even at doses far lower than Klenner used. Otani’s 1936 study showed rapid improvement, though his dosing—50 to 200 milligrams—was too low.¹² Vermillion’s 1938 study of twenty-six cases found it “strikingly effective in relieving and checking the symptoms in all but two.”¹³ Ormerod, 1937: “Ascorbic acid has a definite effect in shortening the period of paroxysms from a matter of weeks to a matter of days.”¹⁴

All used low doses—150 to 500 milligrams. The authors themselves suggested higher doses might work better.

The book notes that practices using high-dose protocols for thirty years have not lost or damaged one child with pertussis. “There are thousands of happy mothers who know that vitamin C saved their children from suffering the feared ravages of pertussis.”¹⁵

Other Physicians

Dr. Claus W. Jungleblut, 1930s, called ascorbic acid “the antitoxic and antiviral vitamin.” His 1937 experiments: natural vitamin C prevented paralysis in experimental poliomyelitis. Six times as many animals escaped paralysis compared to controls.¹⁶

Dr. W. J. McCormick, 1952: “spectacular results” for tuberculosis, scarlet fever, pelvic infection, septicemia.¹⁷

The Scurvy Parallel

Mortality data from England: deaths from scurvy decreased in parallel with deaths from whooping cough and measles.¹⁸ As nutritional status improved, susceptibility to disease conditions decreased.

Route mattered—oral dosing often produced weaker effects than injection. Frequency mattered as much as total dose—every two to four hours was typical. Magnitude exceeded conventional recommendations by orders of magnitude—grams, not milligrams.

Cod Liver Oil

A 1909 medical text: “The unquestioned value possessed by cod-liver oil in all conditions of reduced vitality… has won for it the most extensive use and firmly established it in the medical profession’s favor. Not alone in chronic malnutrition has its worth been demonstrated, but also as a builder of tissue and a restorative in convalescence, especially in that state following acute lung and bronchial inflammations.”¹⁹

For tuberculosis: “There is no doubt that cod-liver oil is an important remedy in tuberculosis, even if only for the fact that it contains a considerable proportion of easily assimilable fat, and may be used as a food rather than a drug.”²⁰

In 1932, a 58 percent mortality reduction when children hospitalized with measles received cod liver oil.²¹ Dr. Ellison reported that year that well-nourished children rarely died or had serious complications from measles, even without antibiotics.²²

Puerperal Fever

Childbed fever killed enormous numbers of women. In 1929, Mellanby and Green published work showing 66 percent decline in the death rate among infected women who received cod liver oil.²³ Physicians at the County of Lanark Maternity Hospital conducted a larger trial. Treatment reduced incidence by two-thirds.²⁴

Measles

Tanzania, 1987: impressive protective effects during outbreaks.²⁵

1990s combined analyses: “Massive doses of vitamin A given to patients hospitalized with measles were associated with an approximately 60% reduction in the risk of death overall, and with an approximate 90% reduction among infants… Administration of vitamin A to children who developed pneumonia before or during hospital stay reduced mortality by about 70% compared with control children.”²⁶

South Africa, 2010: 80 percent mortality reduction in acute measles with complications.²⁷

California, 1992: “We studied 20 children with measles in Long Beach, Calif., and found that 50% were vitamin A deficient. This frequency among presumably well nourished American children supports evaluation of vitamin A status as a part of acute management of measles in the United States.”²⁸

Presumably well-nourished.

Cod liver oil is whole food, not isolated compound. It contains whatever it contains in its natural matrix—fats, fat-soluble factors, substances we have not identified. The isolated compound fails where the whole food succeeds. The documentation shows outcomes.

Cinnamon

1878, a letter to The Lancet describing an outbreak on an Indian emigrant ship: “I have tried oil of cinnamon in an outbreak on board an Indian emigrant ship, and every case recovered. I have no doubt that the above medicine is a specific for cholera.”²⁹

Cholera had extremely high fatality rates. The letter noted a contrast: a surgeon using chloral injection “lost 60 per cent of his patients.” Cinnamon oil achieved complete recovery.

1889, Dr. Knaggs treated seventy-five diphtheria patients with a mixture containing precipitated sulphur, chocolate powder, glycerine, and cinnamon water. Half a teaspoonful every hour or oftener. “Dr. Knaggs reports the treatment of seventy-five cases of diphtheria by this drug alone, with no fatal results.”³⁰

Dr. C. G. Grant, 1899: “When in Ceylon he discovered that persons working in cinnamon gardens seemed to be immune to malaria. On trial he found it valuable in gastro-enteritis, recurrent boils, and, he thinks, in typhoid fever. He was astonished by its wonderful influence in influenza, and earnestly recommends its free use by others.”³¹

Dr. Ross, 1907, on sixteen years of practice: “He has invariably treated influenza with cinnamon, his patients have generally been perfectly fit to return to their avocations, whatever they may have been, within three or four days, and that in no single case has a patient suffering from influenza been on his hands for more than a week.”³²

Contrast with conventional care: patients “confined to their beds or their rooms for a fortnight, three weeks, a month, or even longer.”

Dr. Drummond used cinnamon for measles prevention: “It has been my practice, when I meet with a case of measles in a family, to prescribe a course of cinnamon for all unprotected members of the family. In the majority of cases the person so treated escaped the disease altogether, or else had it in very mild form.”³³

Garlic and Onion

1901, City Hospital of Venice, two hundred tuberculosis patients treated with garlic: “An improvement is said to have taken place in all stages of tuberculosis, especially in the early cases… the cough is lessened, the local physical signs disappear, as do the night-sweats and hemoptyses [coughing up of blood], and there is a remarkable improvement in appetite and the general condition.”³⁴

Dr. Minchin, 1902: “I look upon it as a perfectly safe treatment, and also an efficient one in all cases of pulmonary tuberculosis… I have had so much success with it that I have come to look upon few cases of consumption as hopeless.”³⁵

1904 study: guinea pigs kept in an environment “charged with tubercle bacilli.” Those given one gram of garlic daily remained free of tuberculosis after three months. Controls became “badly infected.”³⁶ The author attributed this to “the comparatively low death rate from pulmonary tuberculosis among the Italians, both in their own country, and in America.”

1917, Metropolitan Hospital, New York: of fifty-six different treatments tried against tuberculosis, “garlic gave the best results.”³⁷

Garlic for whooping cough: “In the case of adults an inhalation of fresh [garlic juice] rapidly relieves the distressing symptoms. It must be used, however, continuously from three to five hours for two or three days in order to produce the best results. In the case of infants and young children 20 minims to half a dram of the juice of garlic taken internally every four hours in a little syrup gives speedy relief in the early stages.”³⁸

Onion

Dr. A. P. Seligman, vaccine physician to the city Board of Health, 1903: "Onion-eating people are virtually immune from the disease. Not a single case has broken out among the inhabitants of the Italian, Polish and Hungarian settlements. These people consume large quantities of onions. Vaccination is extremely rare among them."³⁹

Echinacea

Dr. Joseph Adolphus, 1901: “I have seen the beneficial action of Echinacea in two epidemics. The remedy in smallpox modified the severity of the disease, restrained suppuration [discharge of pus], checked the severity of symptoms and promoted convalescence. I frequently saw cases of severe confluent type, wherein the symptoms were of a serious kind, high fever, delirium, some with coma, abominably offensive odor of body and breath, urine nearly suppressed, steadily improve when taken internally, and used as a lotion over the whole body.”⁴⁰

Confluent smallpox—lesions merged together—was the most severe form. Echinacea was used in exactly these cases.

Dr. A. B. Mathews, 1904: “In the treatment of typhoid fever it seems especially valuable and can be given without interruption from the start to the close of the disease with any kind of temperature without any fear of dosing the patient any irreparable damage, but with an assurance that if properly administered the severity of the disease will be modified and less liable to have complications, and shorten its duration… Given in smallpox it lessens aching and shortens the febrial [fever] period, and beyond question robs the stage of postulation of its frightful consequences. As a remedy for anthrax it exerts such an influence that the formation of new colonies of boils can almost certainly be stopped… As a remedy for burns I have never seen its equal. It relieves pain and burning sensation almost instantly.”⁴¹

Dr. C. S. Chamberlin, 1905, on sepsis: “I have repeatedly used it in cases of septicemia following wounds of the extremities, which I am confident, by any other means of treatment, would have resulted in the loss of the limb and possibly the life of the patient.”⁴²

Vegetable Juices

Dr. John F. Russell at Post-Graduate Hospital treated tuberculosis with fresh vegetable juices. New York Times, 1905: “Since the introduction of this juice the report records remarkable results among the tuberculosis patients… It is now recorded that in the first five months of this year eleven patients were discharged ‘apparently cured,’ against a record number of thirteen cures effected during the whole of 1904.”⁴³

Russell published a book in 1906 documenting fifty-five confirmed cases. Patients declared cured only after being determined free of tubercle bacilli. Fresh juices from potato, onion, beet, turnip, cabbage, celery, sweet potato, apple, pineapple, carrot, parsnip, rhubarb, summer squash, tomato, spinach, radishes, string beans, green peas with pods.⁴⁴

All fifty-five cured.

Russell’s principle: “Pulmonary Tuberculosis is a disease of malnutrition. The plan of treatment is based upon what is universally accepted as the most rational method for the relief of the disease, viz.: fresh air and sunlight in abundance, good food, plenty of sleep, regulated exercise, care of sputum and attention to the small things of daily life which are known to influence nutrition favorably.”⁴⁵

Jicama

1890s, General Aureliano Rivera of the Mexican Army faced a typhus epidemic among his troops. A local woman administered a preparation of jicama. The results prompted Rivera to open a dispensary.

New York Times, 1893: “In the past year it is estimated that Gen. Rivera has treated over 4,000 cases, and there has not been one death. Every person attacked with pneumonia or typhus who has taken the marvelous remedy had been cured. The root has never been analyzed by chemists and its properties are unknown.”⁴⁶

Four thousand cases. Zero deaths. Properties unknown. Never investigated.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Dr. Roth, 1877: “Dr. Roth gave both to the sick and to the exposed two tablespoonfuls of vinegar, after breakfast and at evening, for fourteen days. Few persons thus treated took the disease at all. None who adopted the prophylactic treatment died, while among those under ordinary treatment the mortality was as usual.”⁴⁷

Dr. C. F. Howe, county health officer of Atchison, Kansas, 1899: “The vinegar treatment as a preventative against the contagion of smallpox… has passed the point of mere theory and is now an established fact, having been efficient in several hundred cases of exposure in the city of Atchison and Atchison county.”⁴⁸

The protocol allowed nursing smallpox patients without contracting the condition: “Anyone, vaccinated or not, can nurse a case of smallpox without fear of contracting the disease if, at the same time, they use the vinegar in tablespoonful doses four times daily in half a cup of water.”⁴⁹

Dr. G. W. Harvey, 1902: “I know from personal experience that vinegar is an antidote to the poison of diphtheria, and I have so much confidence in it that I use it in every case of that malady, and I have my first case to lose.”⁵⁰

The book notes: “The apple cider vinegar used in these instances would have been raw unfiltered and unpasteurized.”⁵¹

And: “Apple cider vinegar might seem silly, but only because most people have been conditioned to accept the age-old prophylaxis for smallpox: raw, disease-laden, contaminated pus scrapings from an infected animal’s (usually a cow) belly, diluted in glycerin, and scratched into the human arm with a metal prong until the arm was raw and bleeding. What seems sillier now?”⁵²

Colloidal Silver

Dr. Dworetzky, 1901, on ten cases of serious infections: “The action of this ‘metallic antitoxin’ was manifested by the rapid disappearance of all the symptoms of general intoxication, the fall in the temperature, and the improvement in the pulse that was apparent in all cases.”⁵³

Many were “entirely cured” within a short period. Dworetzky: “There is a great future before this new remedy, which is one of the most reliable weapons for the combating of septic wound infection and septic general infection.”⁵⁴

The predicted future did not arrive. Antibiotics proved profitable.

During the 1918 pandemic, the ship Susquehanna: “A prophylactic treatment consisting of colloidal silver, 10 per cent in the eyes and nose twice each daily, proved very successful in every way, as the cases developing in the crew diminished rapidly.”⁵⁵

One ship, one protocol. Cases diminished while the pandemic raged.

Why Forgotten

The physicians used the language of their era—”killing germs,” “neutralizing toxins.” But their descriptions fit another reading: “improvement in appetite and general condition,” “builder of tissue and restorative in convalescence,” “conditions of reduced vitality.” The body supported, not the pathogen attacked.

“What you might not know is that there were always other simpler, cheaper, and more helpful means to combat diseases, many of which provided remarkable successes yet, unfortunately, never attained legitimacy in the mainstream. If a remedy couldn’t be patented or given the AMA seal of acceptance, it generally would not have ranked in the public or medical eye.”⁵⁶

A pharmaceutical company cannot patent cinnamon bark. A medical institution cannot charge substantial fees for apple cider vinegar. When antibiotics arrived, earlier approaches were abandoned without being disproven.

Klenner presented his polio results to the AMA. Ignored. He continued treating and publishing. The papers remain in the literature. The treatments were never incorporated.

The remedies are simple: a spice, a vegetable, fermented apple juice, fish oil. They require no proprietary manufacturing. The physicians who used them worked in different countries, different decades. They were not coordinating. They were reporting what they observed.

A child with 105°F fever receives ascorbic acid injections; twelve hours later, fever normal and symptoms cleared. A ship’s crew receives colloidal silver during a pandemic; cases diminish rapidly. Seventy-five diphtheria patients receive a cinnamon preparation; none die. Four thousand cases of typhus and pneumonia treated with jicama root; zero deaths.

Either these are accurate reports or they are not. If accurate, they describe effective treatments neglected for a century.

Cinnamon is in every grocery store. Apple cider vinegar costs a few dollars. Cod liver oil is sold in pharmacies.

What was documented remains documented.

References