It’s been too long since the last UnBOOKoming Conversation.

The last 3 books discussed were:

It’s appropriate to follow a Maready book with Dissolving Illusions. Early in my vaccination awakening, and while consuming many of Maready’s videos (no longer on YouTube) he mentioned that Dissolving Illusions was the book that awakened him.

It did the same for me.

Dissolving Illusions takes an axe to the spiritual foundation of vaccination. It is medical history at its finest.

Vaccination is claimed to have ridden us of a litany of diseases, and the book proves that is simply not the case. They all fell by the wayside as we cleaned up the cities with better water, better food, better sewage, better healthcare and better work conditions, especially child labor laws.

Vaccination (Cartel Medicine) simply waltzed in, after all of that and claimed (lied) that it was vaccination that had saved us. Our memories being what they are and their capacity for societal propaganda being what it is, we believed them.

Dissolving Illusions torpedoes all of that. Without doubt it’s one of the most important books I’ve ever read.

The book has been recently republished as a 10th anniversary edition.

It would make a wonderful Christmas present to someone mildly curious about the story of disease and vaccination.

Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History 10th Anniversary Edition: Bystrianyk, Roman, Humphries, Dr. Suzanne

Some highlights and primary takeaways that have stayed with me are:

By industrializing, cities formed that were ill equipped for the sheer volume of people that came to work and live in the city. The living conditions were horrendous, and disease followed. As the conditions improved, disease fell away. It’s a pretty simple story once you see it.

How smallpox vaccination, disgustingly manufactured, prolonged smallpox wherever it was practiced by about 150 years.

The story of Leicester (its mandates, protests and ultimately becoming a control group). In May 2022, I compared it to Sweden.

Questions to get the conversation started:

How did you first come across the book.

What impact did it have on you?

Have you recommended it to others and what impact did it have on them?

Which parts of the book really stood out for you?

Below is a podcast style conversation about the book and a short review.

With thanks to Dr. Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk.

Podcast Conversation

Dissolving Illusions: A Review of Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History

This outline reviews the main themes and significant points from excerpts of the book Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History by Dr. Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk. The book challenges conventional narratives surrounding the history of disease, sanitation, and the rise of vaccination.

Main Themes:

Sanitation and Hygiene: The dramatic decline in infectious diseases in the late 19th and early 20th centuries was primarily due to improved sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition, rather than vaccination.

Questioning Vaccine Effectiveness and Safety: The book presents historical accounts and research that cast doubt on the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, particularly smallpox vaccination. They highlight cases of vaccine failure and adverse reactions, citing historical medical professionals who voiced similar concerns.

Smallpox Vaccine and Foot-and-Mouth Disease: Smallpox vaccines were contaminated with foot-and-mouth disease virus in the early 20th century, leading to outbreaks of acute pemphigus, a severe skin condition.

The Leicester Experiment: The book showcases the "Leicester experiment" as a compelling example of how improvements in sanitation and hygiene, rather than mass vaccination, led to a significant decline in smallpox mortality. The authors present data from Leicester, England, showing a decrease in smallpox deaths despite low vaccination rates, suggesting that sanitation played a primary role.

Questioning the Polio Narrative: The book challenges the conventional narrative surrounding the polio vaccine, arguing that the decline in polio cases was already underway before the widespread introduction of the vaccine. It examines factors such as improved hygiene, better nutrition, and reduced exposure to environmental toxins like DDT as potential contributors to the decline.

Whooping Cough and Vaccine Effectiveness: The book critically assesses the effectiveness of the pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine. It presents data suggesting that the decline in whooping cough deaths was already well established before the introduction of the vaccine. It also explores the issue of waning immunity from the vaccine and the potential for vaccinated individuals to spread the disease.

Measles and the Shifting Disease Landscape: The book examines the changing landscape of measles before and after the introduction of the measles vaccine. It argues that measles mortality had significantly declined prior to vaccination, suggesting that other factors, such as improved nutrition, played a role. It also discusses concerns about the long-term effects of the measles vaccine, including the potential for immune suppression.

The Power of the State and Medical Authority: The book criticizes the forceful imposition of vaccination programs by governments, often overriding individual choice and disregarding dissenting medical opinions. It draws parallels between forced vaccination and the eugenics movement, highlighting the dangers of unchecked state power in medical interventions.

Alternative Therapies and Nutritional Approaches: The authors advocate for a more holistic approach to health, emphasizing the importance of nutrition and highlighting historical examples of successful alternative treatments for diseases like diphtheria, scurvy, and poliomyelitis.

Key Points and Evidence:

Sanitation and Hygiene:

The book paints a vivid picture of the deplorable sanitary conditions in 19th-century cities, with overcrowding, contaminated water sources, and poor waste management contributing to rampant infectious diseases.

The authors highlight the significant impact of infrastructural improvements, such as sewage systems and clean water supplies, on public health: "It is not strange that health improves when the population gives up using diluted sewage as the principle beverage." – Dr. Thurman Rice, 1932

They argue that the decline in diseases like typhoid and cholera coincided with these sanitation reforms, predating the widespread use of vaccines.

Questioning Vaccine Effectiveness and Safety:

The book presents historical accounts of smallpox outbreaks occurring even in vaccinated populations, suggesting that the vaccine's effectiveness was overstated.

The authors point to cases like that of Arthur Smith Jr. in 1914, a boy who suffered severe health consequences allegedly due to smallpox vaccination.

They cite historical medical professionals who questioned the safety and efficacy of vaccination: "But he [Jenner] no sooner mentioned it than they laughed at it. The cow doctors could have told him of hundreds of cases where smallpox had followed cow-pox…"

The book raises concerns about the origins and composition of the vaccinia virus used in smallpox vaccination, suggesting that its true nature was poorly understood.

The Power of the State and Medical Authority:

The authors condemn the use of coercive measures, including fines, imprisonment, and forced vaccination, to enforce public health policies. They present examples of individuals persecuted for resisting vaccination.

They draw parallels between forced vaccination and the eugenics movement, both representing instances where state power was used to impose medical interventions deemed beneficial for society, regardless of individual rights and autonomy: "The sterilization of the mentally diseased makes it possible to curtail their ever-increasing number… sterilization is one of the most valuable means for not only improving the human race and protecting its welfare…"

The book critiques the suppression of dissenting medical opinions, highlighting the dangers of blindly accepting dominant medical paradigms without critical evaluation.

Alternative Therapies and Nutritional Approaches:

The authors present historical examples of successful treatments for diseases like diphtheria and scurvy using natural remedies such as cinnamon and vitamin C.

They discuss the work of Sister Elizabeth Kenny, whose non-invasive approach to treating polio paralysis achieved better outcomes than conventional methods involving immobilization and casting.

The book highlights the work of pioneering doctors like Dr. Max Gerson, who used dietary interventions and detoxification to treat chronic diseases.

Overall, Dissolving Illusions presents a compelling alternative perspective on the history of disease and vaccination, urging readers to critically examine conventional narratives and consider the role of sanitation, nutrition, and individual choice in achieving optimal health. The book raises crucial questions about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, the influence of the pharmaceutical industry, and the potential for abuse of power in public health policies. While controversial, it serves as a valuable reminder of the importance of independent research and informed consent in medical decision-making.

