Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
My daughter is in her fifties now, but when she was two we live in Bombay in India. She developed a weird cough one day, a terrible whoop and then she would cough out a big glob of phlegm. I had no idea what this was. I took her to a couple of different doctors and they didn't either. It kept up and finally I took her to a grouchy old pediatrician at Breach Candy hospital. "That's whooping cough!" he said. "You didn't vaccinate her, did you?" Bad, stupid, hippy mother!

Actually, I had vaccinated her. I had stood in line in the village where we lived in Goa, along with all the fisherwomen and their kids to do that. She had had two of the vaccines and there was one more to go. Someone told me that getting the first two kept her from getting a bad case. I guess the last one was supposed to have made the disease impossible but only having two thirds of the doses just made it not so bad. I can't remember what that doctor gave her but the sickness cleared up.

I can see how a sickness like that could kill a frail little baby. It was quite violent. But my child was a tough, fat little girl, from generations of whole milk and meat and plenty of nutrition.

INGRID C DURDEN
I was 4 when I had pertussis. Not vaccinated, born at 7 months, living in a poorly ventilated house with a coal stove. Mom did not believe in airing, it might have been winter, I do not remember, and she was not the best of cooks, so I ate poorly even though most veggies were home grown. But, since I am writing this it means I survived LOL. I am now 68 and in pretty decent health.

