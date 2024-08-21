"The FDA is not here to protect the people from big business; the FDA is here to protect Big Business from the people." — pecker556

"When you sleep well, you heal well!" — norrismannjr

"Good sleep is key to weight loss, mental health, healing, aging, metabolism, and growth." — stevesmith7839

"What the government wants is control. What the corporate world wants is money. What both of them want is power. What neither of them care about is you." — malcolmnicoll1165 (quoting Russell Brand)

I remember that the news was once full of stories about the “date rape drug”, now thanks to this excellent piece by A Midwestern Doctor (AMD), I now know why.

Just more public-private FDA malfeasance.

From the playbook of: “Scare people off things that work so that we can sell them our things that don’t.”

Jimmy Dore even did a recent piece on AMD’s article.

I’m repurposing and amplifying it here.

With thanks to AMD.

Summary:

The FDA’s actions have had a profound and detrimental impact in the case of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB). Originally seen as a promising treatment for sleep disorders and various other health conditions, GHB's potential was effectively stifled by the FDA’s ban, driven by exaggerated concerns and aggressive media campaigns. This decision not only limited access to a potentially life-changing treatment but also pushed patients towards less effective and more harmful alternatives, highlighting a troubling pattern of FDA malfeasance. The repercussions of this ban have left a significant gap in sleep research and treatment options, forcing the medical community to grapple with the challenges of sleep disorders without a safe and effective solution that was once within reach.

30 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is the significance of proper sleep for overall health?

Proper sleep is crucial for numerous aspects of health. It plays a vital role in maintaining circulatory health, preventing heart attacks, ensuring proper metabolic and immune function, and preventing cancer. Sleep is essential for healing and restoring the brain, regulating hormonal function, processing emotional trauma, and maintaining mental health. It also facilitates creativity, reduces sensitivity to pain, and is critical for long-term memory retention.

Question 2: How does modern life disrupt natural sleep patterns?

Modern life disrupts natural sleep patterns in several ways. The constant exposure to blue light from electronic screens interferes with the body's natural circadian rhythm. Many people don't have enough time set aside for sleep due to work or lifestyle demands. Additionally, modern life often involves consuming substances like caffeine or alcohol that can interfere with sleep quality. Environmental factors such as noise pollution and irregular schedules further contribute to sleep disruption.

Question 3: What are the three main processes involved in regulating sleep?

The three main processes regulating sleep are: 1) The buildup of adenosine in the brain throughout the day, which signals tiredness as energy is used. 2) The circadian rhythm, a self-sustaining cycle that signals the body when to sleep and responds to environmental cues. 3) The active, energy-intensive process of sleep itself, which can be impaired by various factors such as age-related brain changes or environmental disturbances.

Question 4: How does sleep deprivation affect cognitive function and learning?

Sleep deprivation significantly impairs cognitive function and learning. It affects attention, reflexes, and overall awareness, leading to decreased performance in tasks requiring focus. Sleep is crucial for transferring short-term memories to long-term memory and for developing fine motor skills. Studies have shown that sleep deprivation impairs memory retention and the ability to learn new information. It also affects the brain's ability to integrate new knowledge and solve problems creatively.

Question 5: What is the relationship between sleep and mental health disorders?

There is a strong relationship between sleep and mental health disorders. Poor sleep is associated with increased emotional reactivity, impulsivity, and risk-taking behavior. It predisposes individuals to anxiety and depression, and can amplify negative mood states. Sleep loss has been shown to cause social withdrawal and loneliness. Additionally, sleep deprivation is known to trigger episodes in bipolar disorder. Conversely, healthy sleep can improve positive mood states and decrease emotional reactivity, potentially mitigating some mental health symptoms.

10 bullet points:

Proper sleep is crucial for overall health, affecting circulatory health, metabolic function, immune system, brain health, and mental wellbeing.

Modern life disrupts natural sleep patterns through constant exposure to blue light, irregular schedules, and consumption of sleep-disrupting substances like caffeine and alcohol.

Sleep deprivation significantly impairs cognitive function, learning ability, and memory retention.

Poor sleep quality is strongly linked to increased risks of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and Alzheimer's disease.

GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) was once considered a promising sleep aid and therapeutic agent before being banned by the FDA.

Most common sleeping pills are sedatives that impair the brain's ability to initiate restorative sleep functions, leading to health risks.

Natural sleep hygiene practices, including regulating light exposure, temperature control, and consistent sleep schedules, can significantly improve sleep quality.

Head drainage and zeta potential play important roles in sleep quality, with various techniques available to improve these factors.

Certain natural supplements and pharmaceuticals, such as Ramelteon and Trazodone, offer potentially safer alternatives to traditional sleeping pills.

The ban on GHB has limited treatment options for various sleep disorders while pushing research into understanding the underlying causes of sleep impairment.

Question 6: How does insufficient sleep impact the immune system?

Insufficient sleep significantly decreases immune system function. Studies have shown that sleep deprivation reduces the number of circulating natural killer cells, which are responsible for eliminating cancers. People who sleep less are more susceptible to infections like the common cold and pneumonia. Sleep deprivation has also been associated with a reduced antibody response to vaccines, including flu shots and hepatitis vaccines.

Question 7: What is the connection between sleep deprivation and heart disease?

Sleep deprivation has a strong link to heart disease. Studies have shown that shortened sleep is associated with a 48% increased risk of developing or dying from heart disease over 7-25 years. Sleep loss damages the lining of blood vessels, impairs the brain's control of blood vessel function, and increases inflammation within blood vessels. People who sleep less than six hours a night have been found to have a significantly higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, and coronary events compared to those who sleep 7-8 hours.

Question 8: How does poor sleep affect diabetes and obesity risks?

Poor sleep increases the risk of diabetes and obesity. It elevates blood glucose levels, decreases insulin sensitivity, and increases the desire for sugary foods. Studies have found that insufficient sleep makes children 89% more likely to be obese and adults 59% more likely to be obese. Sleep deprivation also increases hunger hormones and the tendency to overeat, particularly sugary foods. There's also a direct relationship between the health of one's gut microbiome and sleep quality, which can further impact metabolic health.

Question 9: What is the impact of sleep on Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline?

Sleep plays a crucial role in preventing Alzheimer's disease (AD) and cognitive decline. Poor sleep quality and sleep disorders are associated with an increased risk of developing AD. Studies have shown that disrupted sleep causes an accelerated accumulation of Alzheimer's plaques in the brain and can forecast the development of dementia. Deep sleep has been shown to mitigate the cognitive impairment created by Alzheimer's plaques. Conversely, AD can further disrupt sleep, creating a vicious cycle of sleep disruption and cognitive decline.

Alzheimer's - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 10: How prevalent is sleep deprivation in modern society?

Sleep deprivation is highly prevalent in modern society. According to a Gallup poll, 57% of Americans say they would feel better if they could get more sleep, while only 42% say they are getting as much sleep as they need. About 35.5% of American adults report sleeping less than 7 hours per night. Roughly 30% of adults have symptoms of insomnia, with 14.5% experiencing insomnia all or most days of the month. Additionally, 13.5% of adults report feeling tired or exhausted most days. Sleep issues are even more common in the elderly population.

10 statistics and data points:

57% of Americans say they would feel better if they could get more sleep, while only 42% say they are getting as much sleep as they need. 35.5% of American adults report sleeping less than 7 hours per night. Roughly 30% of adults have symptoms of insomnia, with 14.5% experiencing insomnia all or most days of the month. People who sleep less than 6 hours per night were 41% more likely to experience strokes and 44-78% more likely to experience heart attacks. A meta-analysis found insufficient sleep made children 89% more likely to be obese and adults 59% more likely to be obese. One study found that sleep-deprived individuals were 2.94 times more likely to develop a cold than those who had more than 8 hours of sleep. People who used sleeping pills were twice as likely to die as those who did not, and three times more likely if they were daily users. A study of 23,620 Europeans found that those who slept for less than 6 hours per day were 43-46% more likely to develop cancer. When healthy young men slept for four hours, compared to nights where they slept eight hours, there was a 72% decrease in their circulating natural killer cells. Sleep apnea (which significantly impairs the sleep cycle) impacts 9%–38% of the general population.

Question 11: What are some common sleep disruptors in our environment?

Common sleep disruptors in our environment include modern technology that creates unnatural signals interfering with the body's sleep regulation. These can include blue light from electronic devices, which disrupts the circadian rhythm. Habitually consuming long-acting substances like caffeine or alcohol can block our ability to sleep. A wide range of commonly used pharmaceuticals, including decongestants, asthma inhalers, blood pressure medications, antidepressants, and corticosteroids, can be highly disruptive to sleep. Environmental factors like noise and light pollution also contribute to sleep disruption.

Question 12: How do caffeine and alcohol affect sleep quality?

Caffeine and alcohol are both highly disruptive to sleep quality. Caffeine works by blocking adenosine receptors in the brain, eliminating the natural pressure to feel tired as metabolic waste products build up during the day. This can make it difficult to fall asleep, especially for slow metabolizers who may still have caffeine in their system from afternoon consumption. Alcohol, while initially sedating, significantly disrupts the actual sleep cycle. It leads to poor quality sleep, causing people to wake up not feeling refreshed and impairing their ability to memorize information studied before sleep.

Question 13: What is the importance of temperature regulation for sleep?

Temperature regulation is crucial for quality sleep. The body's temperature naturally drops by 1-2 degrees during sleep, and people often find it easier to sleep in cooler rooms. According to sleep researcher Matthew Walker, the ideal bedroom temperature for sleep is around 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3°C), assuming standard bedding and clothing. Cooling the body, such as through a warm bath that subsequently cools as the water evaporates, can help induce sleep. Conversely, many people have difficulty sleeping in hot rooms, highlighting the importance of maintaining a cool sleeping environment.

Caffeine - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Alcohol - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 14: How does light exposure impact sleep cycles?

Light exposure significantly impacts sleep cycles. The brain evolved to respond to blue light in the early morning as a wake-up signal, while red light at the end of the day signals sleep. Continuous exposure to blue light from electronic screens disrupts this natural cycle by stopping the pineal gland from secreting melatonin, a hormone crucial for sleep regulation. To address this, experts recommend using blue light filters on electronic devices, changing home lighting to reduce blue light exposure in the evening, and ensuring bedrooms are as dark as possible for sleep.

Question 15: What are some key behavioral practices for improving sleep hygiene?

Key behavioral practices for improving sleep hygiene include maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, creating a bedroom environment associated only with sleep, and allowing time to wind down before bed. It's recommended to have at least a 1-2 hour buffer between screen use and sleep. Avoiding prolonged computer use or sitting, increasing physical activity during the day, and using good earplugs at night can also help. Avoiding late-night eating and caffeine consumption later in the day are important. Keeping a sleep journal to identify factors contributing to insomnia can be beneficial in developing personalized sleep hygiene practices.

"GHB was also a huge threat to the alcohol industry. All the relaxing and pleasant effects one would hope drinking has, but no rowdy stupid behavior or hangovers. No liver damage too. I know someone who successfully used it to comfortably detox her son from his heroin addiction." — timrockman7

Question 16: What is gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and its historical use in medicine?

Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) is a substance developed in 1874 and marketed in Europe as an intravenous anesthetic from 1964. It has unique properties as an anesthetic, including slowing heart rate without loss of blood pressure, not irritating veins, and not suppressing respiratory centers. GHB was found to have numerous benefits, including improving sleep quality, increasing growth hormone levels, treating various addictions, aiding in childbirth, and having therapeutic effects in mental health treatments. It was considered a safe and effective sleep aid that allowed people to feel refreshed after just 3-4 hours of sleep.

Question 17: How did the FDA's actions impact the availability and perception of GHB?

The FDA's actions significantly impacted the availability and perception of GHB. In the early 1990s, as GHB entered the USA as a supplement, the FDA decided to stop its use. They publicized adverse reactions, despite limited evidence of harm, and released an urgent press release labeling GHB as an "imminent hazard to the public health." The FDA then banned GHB, threatened compounding pharmacies, and raided suppliers. Through media campaigns, GHB was portrayed as a dangerous date-rape drug, leading to its classification as a Schedule I drug in 2000. These actions effectively eliminated legal access to GHB and dramatically altered public perception of the substance.

Question 18: What are the potential benefits and risks associated with GHB use?

Potential benefits of GHB include improved sleep quality, increased growth hormone levels, treatment for various addictions (particularly opioids, alcohol, and benzodiazepines), aid in childbirth, and therapeutic effects in mental health treatments. It was also noted to have aphrodisiac effects and help with anxiety without many side effects associated with benzodiazepines. Risks associated with GHB use include the potential for overdose, especially when combined with alcohol or benzodiazepines, which can lead to deep sleep that may be mistaken for a coma. Some users reported memory loss, addiction, airway issues, and mood depression with prolonged use. However, AMD suggests that many of the severe risks publicized by the FDA were exaggerated or based on limited evidence.

Question 19: How do common sleeping pills affect sleep quality and overall health?

Common sleeping pills, particularly those classified as "sedative hypnotics," often negatively affect sleep quality and overall health. While these drugs induce unconsciousness, they impair the brain's ability to initiate restorative sleep functions. This results in users feeling tired throughout the day and at higher risk for health issues associated with poor sleep. Studies have shown that people who use sleeping pills are twice as likely to die as those who don't, with daily users being three times more likely. Sleeping pill users also have a significantly increased risk of cancer. Additionally, many of these drugs are highly addictive, leading to long-term dependence despite being intended for short-term use.

Question 20: What are some natural alternatives for improving sleep quality?

Natural alternatives for improving sleep quality include using blue light filters on electronic devices, changing home lighting to reduce blue light exposure in the evening, and ensuring bedrooms are as dark as possible. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, creating a sleep-conducive bedroom environment, and allowing time to wind down before bed are also recommended. Physical activity during the day, particularly walking, can improve fluid circulation and aid sleep. Other natural aids mentioned include chamomile tea, liposomal melatonin (used intermittently), magnesium supplements, lithium orotate for anxiety-related insomnia, and wild lettuce as a sleep-inducing agent. Inclined bed therapy and infrared mats set to low temperatures are also suggested as potential sleep aids.

"It's actually prescribed in droves in South Korea (even at very young ages) to add extra height, improve focus, stamina, and sleep improvement. South Korea uses it responsibly, and its usage reports little to no adverse side effects. It has been a success so far." — miss_america8643

Question 21: How does head drainage impact sleep quality?

Head drainage plays a significant role in sleep quality. AMD suggests that one of the greatest barriers to sleep is the inability of things to drain out of the head when lying down. This can include venous blood, glymphatics (the brain's waste clearance system), or bioenergy (Qi). When drainage is impaired, people may feel heat or pressure in their head, or find that their mind can't stop running when they try to lie down. Improving head drainage can be crucial for some individuals to achieve quality sleep, and if not addressed, even powerful sleep aids may not be effective.

Question 22: What are some effective methods for improving head drainage before sleep?

Several methods are suggested for improving head drainage before sleep. These include using liposomal melatonin intermittently, engaging in physical activity during the day (especially walking), and practicing inclined bed therapy by slightly elevating the head of the bed. Other techniques involve heating the body, especially the lower half, through methods like hot baths. Mind-body practices that focus on moving energy downwards, such as breathing exercises or stimulating acupuncture drainage points in the feet, can also be helpful. Additionally, adjustments and cranial sacral therapy may address structural compressions that impair drainage.

Question 23: What role does the zeta potential play in sleep quality?

The zeta potential, which relates to the electrical charge of particles in a fluid, plays a role in sleep quality by affecting fluid circulation in the body. Poor zeta potential can lead to fluid obstruction, which can impair sleep. AMD suggests several treatments to improve zeta potential and potentially aid sleep. These include taking Epsom salt baths before bed (as magnesium sulfate improves physiologic zeta potential), electrically grounding the body with an Earthing sheet, and taking zeta aid supplements. Improving zeta potential can help facilitate better fluid movement in the body, potentially leading to improved sleep quality.

Question 24: How do infrared mats potentially aid in sleep improvement?

Infrared mats, despite seeming counterintuitive due to their heating effect, can potentially aid in sleep improvement. AMD explains that infrared energy helps build liquid crystalline water within the body, facilitating fluid flow. Using an infrared mat set to a low temperature can provide energy to create fluid movement within the body without significantly heating it up. This improved fluid movement may help some people sleep more easily. AMD also notes that infrared light is provided by physical contact with others, which might explain why cuddling often makes it easier to sleep.

Question 25: What are some recommended natural sleep inducers?

AMD recommends several natural sleep inducers. These include Calm Forte, a homeopathic preparation that calms the central nervous system; magnesium preparations, especially those with magnesium threonate; lithium orotate for anxiety-related insomnia; chamomile tea; liposomal melatonin (used intermittently); kava, which induces drowsiness with minimal disruption to the sleep cycle; and wild lettuce, described as an effective painkiller and sleep-inducing agent. AMD emphasizes that different sleep aids may work better for different individuals depending on the cause of their insomnia, and suggests starting with low doses and gradually increasing as needed.

Question 26: How does wild lettuce potentially aid in sleep and pain management?

Wild lettuce is described as an effective painkiller and sleep-inducing agent. It functions as an adenosine agonist, similar to how opioids work to block pain signals. The buildup of adenosine in the brain also signals tiredness, which explains its sleep-inducing effects. Wild lettuce is sometimes referred to as "opium lettuce" due to its potent effects. However, AMD cautions about potential overdosing, as it contains an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor that can cause very lucid dreams if taken in excess. The quality and sourcing of wild lettuce are crucial factors in its effectiveness.

Question 27: What pharmaceutical sleep aids are considered to have a better risk-benefit ratio?

AMD identifies two pharmaceutical sleep aids with a better risk-benefit ratio than most others: Ramelteon (Rozerem) and Trazodone. Ramelteon functions as an agonist for melatonin receptors in the brain, potentially providing a stronger sleep-inducing effect than natural melatonin. Trazodone, an antidepressant, helps people get to sleep and, unlike most sleeping medications, does not disrupt the sleep cycle but slightly improves it. Both are described as having fewer adverse effects compared to many other sleeping medications, though they still have potential side effects that users should be aware of.

Question 28: How does Ramelteon differ from natural melatonin in its effects on sleep?

Ramelteon (Rozerem) differs from natural melatonin in several ways. As a stronger agonist for melatonin receptors, it's more likely to induce sleep than natural melatonin, which is supported by existing data. However, like melatonin, not everyone responds to it. Unlike natural melatonin, Ramelteon doesn't improve the zeta potential of the cerebrospinal fluid, so it's less likely to facilitate glymphatic drainage. AMD suggests using Ramelteon intermittently to avoid potential down-regulation of the pineal gland's melatonin secretion, which can occur with regular use of melatonin or Ramelteon.

Question 29: What is the significance of Trazodone in treating insomnia?

Trazodone is described as a significant pharmaceutical option for treating insomnia. Unlike most sleeping medications, Trazodone not only helps people fall asleep but also doesn't disrupt the sleep cycle. In fact, it's noted to slightly improve the sleep cycle. Due to these benefits, many holistically-minded psychiatrists use it as their primary treatment for insomnia. However, like all psychotropic medications, Trazodone can have side effects. These may include headaches as it wears off, slow metabolism in some older individuals, and frequent nighttime erections. Despite these potential side effects, AMD suggests that Trazodone's side effects are generally less severe than many other sleeping medications.

Question 30: How has the ban on GHB impacted sleep research and treatment options?

The ban on GHB has significantly impacted sleep research and treatment options. AMD suggests that if a safe and effective cure for insomnia (like GHB) had remained available, researchers might not have been forced to investigate the underlying causes of sleep impairment as thoroughly. This ban has led to a deeper understanding of the extreme dangers of poor sleep and the mechanisms behind sleep disorders. However, the ban has also limited treatment options for various conditions that GHB was found to benefit, including insomnia, narcolepsy, and fibromyalgia. The ban has pushed the sleep aid market towards less effective and more harmful alternatives, while a potentially beneficial treatment remains largely inaccessible due to legal restrictions and high costs when available as a prescription drug.

