We are in the midst of a mass poisoning.

We have been for a long, long time.

This poisoning leads to unhealth, to disease. Obviously.

These diseases are given names.

They are given hypotheses and “explanations.”

They are often explained by viruses and genetics, the two go-to “sciences” when you don’t want to talk about the poisoning. They never want to talk about the poisoning.

Cures are frowned upon. Disdained.

Important ignorances are constructed. For “mortgages create beliefs” and Alzheimer’s genetic researchers have mortgages.

They are used to harvest unimaginable wealth.

The Alzheimer’s story has it all.

Drunkard’s Search:

A policeman sees a drunk man searching for something under a streetlight and asks what the drunk has lost. He says he lost his keys and they both look under the streetlight together. After a few minutes the policeman asks if he is sure he lost them here, and the drunk replies, no, and that he lost them in the park. The policeman asks why he is searching here, and the drunk replies, "this is where the light is".

The reference material for this article is sourced from the wonderful work of A Midwestern Doctor, Dr Christopher Exley and Dr Robert Yoho.

35 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is the dominant hypothesis that has driven Alzheimer's research for decades?

The dominant hypothesis driving Alzheimer's research for decades is the "amyloid hypothesis" or "amyloid cascade hypothesis." This theory posits that Alzheimer's disease is primarily caused by the accumulation of amyloid beta protein plaques in the brain. The hypothesis has led researchers to focus on developing treatments that target these plaques, with the belief that eliminating or reducing them would effectively treat the disease.

Question 2: How have clinical trials targeting amyloid proteins in Alzheimer's disease fared?

Clinical trials targeting amyloid proteins in Alzheimer's disease have largely been unsuccessful. Hundreds of trials have failed to produce meaningful benefits for patients. Despite billions of dollars invested in research and development, only one controversial drug, Aduhelm, has gained FDA approval. These consistent failures have led to growing skepticism about the validity of the amyloid hypothesis and the effectiveness of treatments based solely on targeting amyloid plaques.

Question 3: What percentage of NIH Alzheimer's funding went towards amyloid research in 2022?

In 2022, half of the NIH Alzheimer's funding, which amounted to $1.6 billion, was allocated to amyloid research. This significant allocation of resources towards a single hypothesis highlights the ongoing dominance of the amyloid theory in Alzheimer's research, despite the lack of successful treatments resulting from this approach.

Question 4: What issues arise from using reductionist models to understand chronic diseases?

Reductionist models, which attempt to break down complex systems into simpler components, often fail when applied to chronic diseases like Alzheimer's. These models can work for acute conditions but struggle to capture the complexity of chronic diseases. Chronic conditions typically result from multiple small problems compounding over time, disrupting normal functioning in ways that cannot be adequately explained by focusing on a single cause or mechanism.

Question 5: How does peer review potentially entrench flawed beliefs in medical research?

Peer review can entrench flawed beliefs in medical research through several mechanisms. Publishing standards tend to favor ideas that align with prevailing medical opinions or industry interests, while holding conflicting views to much higher standards of evidence. Once certain ideas become established as authoritative, subsequent papers will validate them without sufficient critical analysis, simply to pass peer review. This process perpetuates and reinforces flawed concepts, making it difficult for new or contradictory evidence to gain traction in the field.

Official Story vs reality

The cause of Alzheimer's disease is more complex and multifaceted than the Official Story. Here's a comparison:

Official Story (Amyloid Hypothesis): The official narrative, which has dominated research for decades, posits that Alzheimer's disease is primarily caused by the accumulation of amyloid beta protein plaques in the brain. This "amyloid hypothesis" has driven most research and drug development efforts.

Alternative Perspective on Causes:

Aluminum Exposure: Dr. Christopher Exley's research suggests a strong link between aluminum and Alzheimer's. His studies found high levels of aluminum in the brain tissue of all Alzheimer's patients examined. Vascular Factors: There are parallels between heart disease and Alzheimer's, suggesting that repeated damage to blood vessels over time contributes to both conditions. Glymphatic System Dysfunction: Impairment of the brain's waste clearance system (glymphatic system) is implicated in the development of Alzheimer's. Zeta Potential and Blood Flow: Disruptions in the electrical charge balance of blood (zeta potential) may lead to impaired circulation and contribute to Alzheimer's. Toxins and Infections: Various toxins, metals, and pathogens are linked to cognitive decline and play a role in Alzheimer's development. Cellular Dysfunction: An imbalance in the brain's natural process of pruning neural circuits contributes to the disease. Metabolic Dysfunction: Insulin resistance and diabetes are strongly linked to dementia, with some researchers referring to Alzheimer's as "Type 3 diabetes." Hormonal Factors: There is a protective role for estrogen and other hormones against Alzheimer's.

Question 6: What was the significance of the 2006 research on Aβ56 in Alzheimer's disease?

The 2006 research on Aβ56 was a pivotal moment in Alzheimer's research. It claimed to provide major evidence confirming the amyloid hypothesis by identifying a new toxic molecule called Aβ56, which was shown to cause Alzheimer's-like symptoms in rats. This study further entrenched the amyloid theory and boosted the careers of the authors. It led to billions more being invested in amyloid-based research and solidified the direction of Alzheimer's studies for years to come.

Question 7: How did the Aβ56 research scandal reveal perverse incentives in scientific research?

The Aβ56 research scandal revealed several perverse incentives in scientific research. Despite image manipulation and data doctoring in multiple papers, the authors faced limited consequences. Even after notification of potential fraud, one author continued to receive grants. This situation demonstrates how financial and reputational investments in a particular research direction can override ethical concerns and proper scientific scrutiny, potentially perpetuating flawed or fraudulent research.

Question 8: What parallels are drawn between heart disease and Alzheimer's disease?

Both heart disease and Alzheimer's disease result from long-term, cumulative processes rather than single, acute causes. Heart disease is described as arising from repeated damage to blood vessels over time, not from high cholesterol. Similarly, Alzheimer's is seen as the result of multiple factors compounding over decades. The reference material suggests that treatments improving cardiovascular health, such as chelation therapy, may also benefit Alzheimer's patients, indicating shared underlying mechanisms.

Question 9: How does zeta potential relate to blood flow and Alzheimer's disease?

Zeta potential refers to the balance of electrical charges in blood, which affects how blood cells and vessels interact. As zeta potential decreases, blood cells and vessels tend to attract each other, leading to clumping and impaired circulation. Many Alzheimer's risk factors, including pathogens, metals, and the COVID-19 spike protein, carry positive charges that can reduce zeta potential. This disturbance in blood flow is linked to oxidative stress and impaired brain function, contributing to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Question 10: What is the glymphatic system and how does it relate to Alzheimer's disease?

The glymphatic system is a recently discovered waste clearance system in the brain. It's responsible for draining inflammatory products and toxic byproducts from the brain's interstitial fluid. This system is driven by vascular pulsations and is highly dependent on sleep and melatonin levels. Impairment of the glymphatic system is implicated in Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. As people age and melatonin levels decrease, glymphatic function declines, creating a toxic environment in the brain that contributes to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

The Amyloid Scandal

Near the end of 2021, a neuroscientist physician was hired by investors to evaluate an experimental Alzheimer's drug and discovered signs its data consisted of doctored images of Western Blot protein tests (and therefore erroneous assessments of what oligomers were present within research subjects’ brains). As he explored the subject further, he discovered other papers within the Alzheimer's literature had been flagged by Pubpeer (a website scientists use to identify suspect studies) for containing doctored Western Blots.

Before long, he noticed three of these papers had been published by the same author and decided to investigate their other publications. This led him to the seminal 2006 Alzheimer’s publication, which like the author’s other works contained clear signs of fraud (note: one of the most common reasons why criminals get caught is because they repeatedly commit the same crime—humans after all are creatures of habit). In short, these findings suggested the presence of the infamous Aβ*56 may have actually been a result of doctoring the Western Blot to support the author’s desired conclusion.

A subsequent investigation uncovered 20 papers written by the author, 10 of which pertained to Aβ*56, Many outside investigators agreed that the images had been doctored and a co-researcher came forward stating he had previously suspected the author of scientific misconduct and withdrawn his collaboration with the author for that reason. Despite being notified of this investigation, the suspect author was nonetheless awarded a coveted research grant by the NIH (which was signed off by another one of the authors of the 2006 paper) and the author remains employed by the University of Minnesota medical school.

As far as I can gather, the scientific community has been hesitant to directly condemn the author’s findings (as I believe he created a "too big to fail” situation). Thus far, notices of possible data integrity issues have been placed on some of his publications, and a gradual investigation has been launched of his findings which may eventually result in something being done.

In reviewing the saga, I find it interesting to consider how many forces will conspire to support a medical dogma once a sufficient financial and reputational investment has been made into it. In many ways, this process is identical to what occurs within the body as the process of a chronic disease establishes itself within normal physiology, and sadly is just as difficult to address.

Why Isn't There A Cure for Alzheimer's Disease? (midwesterndoctor.com)

Question 11: How do sleep and melatonin production affect the risk of neurological degeneration?

Sleep and melatonin production play crucial roles in maintaining brain health and preventing neurological degeneration. The glymphatic system, which clears waste products from the brain, is most active during sleep and depends on melatonin. Melatonin secretion is highly sensitive to environmental factors, such as exposure to blue light. Poor sleep hygiene and reduced melatonin production can impair glymphatic function, potentially leading to the accumulation of toxic substances in the brain. Experts like Dale Bredesen argue that improving sleep hygiene is essential for preventing neurological degeneration.

Question 12: What role do toxins and infections play in cognitive decline?

Toxins and infections are implicated as significant contributors to cognitive decline. Metals like mercury and aluminum, oral pathogens, and Lyme disease have all been linked to cognitive impairment. Many of these pathogens and toxins carry positive charges, which can disrupt the zeta potential of blood and lymphatic fluids, leading to stagnation and inflammation. This, in turn, can damage the glymphatic system and contribute to the development of neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

Question 13: How does cellular dysfunction contribute to Alzheimer's disease?

Cellular dysfunction plays a crucial role in the development of Alzheimer's disease. Normally, the brain maintains a balance between pruning unused neural circuits and reinforcing helpful pathways. In Alzheimer's, this balance shifts towards excessive, harmful pruning. Factors such as anesthesia, pharmaceutical side effects, infections, and environmental stress can trigger neural dysfunction and shutdown. Reversing this process by providing neuronal support and restoring circulation is seen as a potential treatment approach for cognitive decline.

Question 14: What is the connection between metabolic dysfunction and Alzheimer's disease?

Metabolic dysfunction, particularly insulin resistance and diabetes, is strongly linked to dementia and Alzheimer's disease. The enzyme that degrades insulin also breaks down amyloid proteins, suggesting a shared metabolic pathway. High glycemic diets that promote metabolic syndrome are implicated in the development of both diabetes and Alzheimer's. Some researchers refer to Alzheimer's as "Type 3 diabetes" due to these connections. Interventions that address metabolic health, such as ketogenic diets, exercise, and intermittent fasting, are thought to potentially delay or alleviate Alzheimer's disease.

Question 15: How effective was the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in clinical trials?

Aduhelm, an Alzheimer's drug targeting amyloid plaques, demonstrated limited effectiveness in clinical trials. While it showed some ability to reduce amyloid plaques in the brain, its impact on cognitive function was minimal and controversial. The FDA advisory panel voted overwhelmingly against approving the drug, with 10 out of 11 members opposing its approval. Moreover, 41% of patients in the Aduhelm clinical trials experienced significant side effects, including brain swelling or bleeding. Despite these concerns, the drug was approved, highlighting the desperation for new Alzheimer's treatments and raising questions about the drug approval process.

The Aduhelm story

This story highlights significant controversies and concerns surrounding the drug's development, approval, and efficacy:

Aduhelm (generic name: aducanumab) is an Alzheimer's drug developed to target and remove amyloid plaques in the brain, based on the long-standing amyloid hypothesis of Alzheimer's disease. However, its approval and use have been highly controversial:

Clinical trial results: The drug showed minimal effectiveness in improving cognitive function. It demonstrated some ability to reduce amyloid plaques, but its impact on patients' cognitive abilities was limited and controversial. FDA approval process: Despite the drug's limited efficacy, the FDA approved Aduhelm. This decision was made against the strong recommendation of the FDA's own advisory panel, where 10 out of 11 members voted against approval. Safety concerns: In clinical trials, 41% of patients experienced significant side effects, including brain swelling or bleeding. This high rate of adverse effects raised serious safety concerns. Cost: The annual cost for Aduhelm treatment was set at $56,000, making it an extremely expensive option with questionable benefits. Criticism: The approval and promotion of Aduhelm have been criticized as an example of the pharmaceutical industry profiting from ineffective treatments. It's seen as a continuation of a trend where drugs with minimal benefits are heavily marketed despite lack of clear evidence of efficacy. Broader implications: The Aduhelm story is presented as part of a larger narrative about the potential misdirection of Alzheimer's research, the influence of pharmaceutical companies on treatment approaches, and the persistence of the amyloid hypothesis despite repeated failures in clinical trials.

Question 16: What were the findings of Dr. Christopher Exley's research on aluminum and Alzheimer's disease?

Dr. Christopher Exley's research has consistently shown a strong link between aluminum and Alzheimer's disease. He found that 100% of individuals with both familial and sporadic Alzheimer's disease had high levels of aluminum in their brain tissue. This contrasts with individuals without neurological dysfunction, who did not have significant aluminum in their brain tissue. Exley's work challenges earlier dismissals of aluminum's role in Alzheimer's and suggests that aluminum exposure could be a significant risk factor for the disease.

Question 17: How does the recently discovered SHMOOSE gene mutation relate to Alzheimer's risk?

The recently discovered mutation in the SHMOOSE gene is claimed to potentially explain 20-50% of Alzheimer's cases. However, this wide prediction range indicates significant uncertainty around these findings. Dr. Exley expresses skepticism about the focus on such genetic discoveries, noting that decades of prior genetic findings linked to Alzheimer's have not translated into effective treatments. He suggests that the emphasis on genetic factors may be diverting attention and resources from more promising avenues of research, such as the role of environmental factors like aluminum exposure.

Question 18: What evidence supports the role of aluminum in neurological diseases?

A 2020 study provided unequivocal evidence for elevated brain aluminum in neurological diseases. This research found significantly higher brain aluminum levels in patients with Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and autism compared to controls without neurological diseases. Despite being accessed over 58,000 times online and ranking first in attention among Scientific Reports articles over two years, this seminal study was largely ignored by mainstream media. This finding builds a strong case for the connection between aluminum and these neurological conditions.

Question 19: How do aluminum and copper interact differently with amyloid beta proteins?

Aluminum and copper interact with amyloid beta proteins in distinctly different ways. Aluminum tends to induce beta sheet amyloid structures that resemble those found in Alzheimer's plaques. In contrast, copper promotes the formation of amorphous aggregates that do not resemble these plaques. Furthermore, copper has been shown to counteract and even reverse pre-existing beta sheet formations. This suggests that while aluminum may contribute to the formation of harmful amyloid structures, copper might play a protective role in preventing or reversing these formations.

Question 20: What criticisms does Dr. Exley raise about current Alzheimer's treatments?

Dr. Exley is highly critical of current Alzheimer's treatments. He argues that the pharmaceutical industry continues to profit from drugs like Aricept, which he claims are completely ineffective in treating Alzheimer's disease. He also criticizes newer treatments like Donanemab, a monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid plaques, questioning both its efficacy and safety. Exley suggests that the focus on amyloid-targeting drugs is misguided and based on a flawed hypothesis, leading to the development of treatments that offer little real benefit to patients while potentially causing harm.

Important statistics and data points:

$3.1 billion was allotted for Alzheimer's and dementia research in 2021 $3.5 billion was allotted by NIH for Alzheimer's and dementia research in 2022 Half of the $1.6 billion in NIH Alzheimer's funding in 2022 went towards amyloid research 10 out of 11 FDA panel members voted against approving the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm 41% of patients in Aduhelm clinical trials experienced brain swelling or bleeding Hundreds of clinical trials targeting amyloid proteins have failed $56,000 is the annual cost for Aduhelm Alzheimer's treatment 2006 is when the fraudulent, seminal Aβ56 Alzheimer's research was published 20 total suspect papers were identified from the Aβ56 study author 10 suspect papers from the Aβ56 author specifically related to Aβ56 355 billion dollars was the estimated annual cost of Alzheimer's disease in the US in 2021 67% of Medicare long-term care payments are related to Alzheimer's 100% of familial Alzheimer's patients had high brain aluminum levels 100% of sporadic Alzheimer's patients had high brain aluminum levels 0% of individuals without neurological dysfunction had significant aluminum in brain tissue 76 weeks was the duration of the Donanemab trial 2 points improvement in ADAS-Cog score after Donanemab treatment 3 points is considered the minimal clinically relevant change (MCRC) in ADAS-Cog 58,000 times Exley's paper on aluminum in brain tissue was accessed on Nature's website #1 ranking of Exley's paper on Altmetric among Scientific Reports over two years 30.2%-56.7% of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's were later found to not actually have the disease 12-23% of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's do not have it according to autopsy studies 69% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease was linked to taking Viagra in a study of 7 million Americans 80% reduction in Alzheimer's risk with estrogen use according to some studies 11% of those over 65 have Alzheimer's disease

Question 21: How does the pharmaceutical industry influence Alzheimer's research directions?

The pharmaceutical industry's influence on Alzheimer's research directions is significant and problematic. Financial interests steer research away from promising avenues like investigating the role of metals, particularly aluminum. The continued focus on amyloid-targeting drugs, despite repeated clinical failures, is seen as evidence of this influence. The industry's ability to profit from ineffective drugs and its potential role in promoting certain hypotheses over others raises concerns about the objectivity and effectiveness of current research efforts.

Question 22: What were the results of the Donanemab trial for Alzheimer's disease?

The Donanemab trial for Alzheimer's disease showed limited efficacy. After 76 weeks of treatment, patients demonstrated only small improvements in cognition scores compared to the placebo group. The improvement in the ADAS-Cog score was just 2 points, which falls short of the 3-point minimum considered clinically relevant. While the drug appeared to reduce brain amyloid load, its impact on cognitive function was minimal. Additionally, there were concerning adverse effects, including two patient deaths potentially linked to the drug.

Question 23: How does silicon-rich mineral water consumption compare to Donanemab in cognitive improvement?

In contrast to the limited cognitive improvements seen with Donanemab, a study on silicon-rich mineral water showed more promising results. Some early Alzheimer's patients drinking this water for just 12 weeks demonstrated greater cognitive improvements, with ADAS-Cog score reductions of 8-9 points. This is significantly higher than the 2-point improvement seen with Donanemab over 76 weeks. While the mineral water study was smaller in scale, these results suggest that simpler interventions targeting factors like aluminum exposure might be more effective than complex pharmaceutical approaches.

Question 24: What percentage of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease may be misdiagnosed?

The material suggests that a significant proportion of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease may be misdiagnosed. Studies indicate that 30.2% to 56.7% of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's were later found to not actually have the disease. Autopsy studies further support this, showing that 12-23% of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's do not have the characteristic brain pathology associated with the disease. These high rates of potential misdiagnosis highlight the challenges in accurately identifying Alzheimer's disease and raise questions about the reliability of current diagnostic methods.

Question 25: How much does Alzheimer's disease cost annually in the US?

The annual cost of Alzheimer's disease in the United States is staggering. As of 2021, the estimated cost was 355 billion dollars. This makes Alzheimer's one of the most expensive diseases in US healthcare. A significant portion of this cost is related to long-term care, with 67% of Medicare long-term care payments being related to Alzheimer's. The high cost underscores the urgent need for effective prevention and treatment strategies, as well as the potential economic impact of successful interventions.

Science and power have always gone together. It works by a sleight of hand whereby the rulers claim that they are closer to God and their scientific advisors give them legitimacy by being able to predict things in the natural world. The relationship is fraught. Science needs power to convert ideas into wealth. Power needs science in order to stay in control of the population. But I doubt the two camps like each other very much. They both think of themselves as superior to the other. But one cannot survive without the other so they are stuck in an uneasy marriage throughout history. They are united though in their contempt for the peasants. The relationship between science and power - by Toby Rogers (substack.com)

Question 26: What role does estrogen play in Alzheimer's disease prevention?

Estrogen appears to play a significant role in Alzheimer's disease prevention, particularly when hormone replacement therapy is initiated within 10 years of menopause. Some studies suggest that estrogen use can decrease the chances of developing Alzheimer's by up to 80%. This protective effect is substantial, yet it remains largely unknown or underutilized in mainstream medical practice. The potential of estrogen in Alzheimer's prevention highlights the importance of considering hormonal factors in both the etiology and treatment of the disease.

Question 27: How does hormone replacement therapy potentially benefit cognitive health?

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) shows promise in benefiting cognitive health beyond just estrogen's effects. The reference material suggests that testosterone and human growth hormone (HGH) may also have positive impacts on Alzheimer's and other age-related brain diseases for both sexes. HRT is described as potentially treating or preventing not only cognitive decline but also heart disease, depression, impotence, diabetes, and some cancers. This multi-faceted approach to health through hormone balance presents a broader perspective on maintaining cognitive function with age.

Question 28: What criticisms does Dr. Yoho raise about misinformation surrounding hormone therapies?

Dr. Yoho criticizes widespread misinformation about hormone therapies. He argues that common beliefs, such as estrogen causing breast cancer and blood clots, testosterone causing heart disease and prostate cancer, and human growth hormone being dangerous, are false. He also challenges the notion that insulin's high price is justifiable and that thyroid disease is rare and risky to treat. Dr. Yoho suggests that these misconceptions, often perpetuated by mainstream medicine, are hindering the use of potentially beneficial treatments for various conditions, including Alzheimer's disease.

Question 29: How prevalent is Alzheimer's disease among the elderly population?

Alzheimer's disease is highly prevalent among the elderly population. According to the provided information, 11% of individuals over 65 have Alzheimer's disease. This high prevalence rate underscores the significant impact of the disease on older adults and the healthcare system. The material also notes that Alzheimer's disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer combined, highlighting its severity as a public health issue.

Question 30: What concerns are raised about politicians and cognitive decline?

The reference material raises concerns about cognitive decline among politicians, particularly in the context of the United States Congress. Due to the lack of term limits, many politicians serve for extended periods, potentially long enough to develop unaddressed cognitive decline. This situation is problematic for the country, as it results in legislators with diminished cognitive capacity making crucial decisions. This lack of attention to cognitive health in long-serving politicians impacts their ability to address complex legislative challenges facing the nation.

The premise of agnotology is both simple and profound. Most people think of ignorance as the absence of knowledge. Proctor and others in the field argue the opposite — that ignorance is socially constructed in the same way that knowledge is. Powerful interests instruct society to pay attention to some things and not others through a variety of inducements (you get paid to study certain topics and not others) and punishments (you will be blacklisted if you ask too many questions about forbidden topics). Over time these values become invisible and just a part of culture. How anti-corporate agnotology studies got swamped by pro-corporate misinformation studies (substack.com)

Question 31: How do essential metals like copper differ from aluminum in their interaction with human biology?

Essential metals like copper have coevolved with human biology and play beneficial roles in our physiology. In contrast, aluminum is biologically foreign and potentially disruptive. Copper's interaction with amyloid beta proteins appears to be protective, promoting the formation of amorphous aggregates rather than the harmful beta sheet structures associated with Alzheimer's disease. Copper can reverse pre-existing beta sheet formations. Aluminum, on the other hand, tends to induce these beta sheet structures. This fundamental difference underscores the importance of distinguishing between essential and non-essential metals in neurological health.

Question 32: What challenges exist in translating genetic discoveries into effective Alzheimer's treatments?

Translating genetic discoveries into effective Alzheimer's treatments faces significant challenges. Despite decades of genetic research and numerous discoveries linking various genes to Alzheimer's risk, these findings have not led to successful treatments. The focus on genetic factors is diverting attention and resources from more promising areas of research, such as environmental factors like metal exposure. The wide range of predictions for newly discovered genetic risk factors (like the SHMOOSE gene mutation) also indicates uncertainty in how these discoveries relate to actual disease development and potential treatments.

Question 33: How does Dr. Exley view the focus on amyloid beta oligomers in Alzheimer's research?

Dr. Exley is highly critical of the focus on amyloid beta oligomers in Alzheimer's research. He states that in thirty years of studying amyloid beta protein, his team was never able to implicate oligomers in disease etiology. Exley considers the oligomer hypothesis of Alzheimer's disease to be "dead," suggesting that the continued focus on this area is misguided. He argues that this emphasis has led to the development of ineffective treatments and has diverted resources from potentially more fruitful areas of research, such as the role of aluminum in the disease process.

Question 34: What potential risks are associated with breaking down amyloid plaques in the brain?

Breaking down amyloid plaques in the brain, a strategy employed by drugs like Donanemab, may carry significant risks. One concern is that this process could release aluminum that is trapped within the plaques, potentially increasing the brain's exposure to this metal. Given the evidence linking aluminum to Alzheimer's disease, this could theoretically exacerbate the condition rather than improve it. Additionally, some patients in trials of amyloid-targeting drugs experienced serious side effects like brain swelling or bleeding, further highlighting the potential risks of this approach.

Question 35: How does Dr. Exley suggest redirecting Alzheimer's research efforts?

Dr. Exley suggests redirecting Alzheimer's research efforts towards investigating the role of environmental factors, particularly aluminum exposure. He argues for a more comprehensive approach that considers the interaction between metals, amyloid beta proteins, and other factors in the development of the disease. Exley emphasizes the need for unbiased, evidence-based research that isn't influenced by pharmaceutical industry interests. He also advocates for more attention to be paid to potential preventive measures, such as reducing aluminum exposure or using silicon-rich mineral water, which showed promising results in improving cognitive function in early Alzheimer's patients.

