Lies are Unbekoming

I smell the sulfur all over this one.

What lands hardest isn’t any single anomaly, but the pattern: never a straight answer, always a proxy, a replica, a reconstruction, a credentialed interpreter standing between the public and anything verifiable. Especially NASA. When the same institution that can’t give a clean answer about the present is confidently narrating the deep past from satellite imagery, the nose knows something’s off.

The dinosaur narrative reads less like discovery and more like scaffolding. It props up the peak-oil fraud (scarcity by story, not geology) and the evolution deep-time mythos at the same time. Fossil fuel needs fossils. Evolution needs spectacle. Dinosaurs do double duty. That’s efficient mythology.

And the peak oil angle is the tell. Scarcity justifies price, control, war, and “responsible management” by the same actors who benefit most. If oil is abiogenic and replenishing, the whole moral architecture collapses. No wonder the Brontosaurus is still smiling at the gas pump.

What this essay does well is refuse the cheap binary (“dinosaurs real / dinosaurs fake”) and instead asks the only question that matters: what work does this story perform, and who profits from its maintenance? The defensive reflex, the ridicule, the refusal to allow scrutiny — that’s ideology, not science.

When answers curve, access closes, and replicas replace originals, the sulfur smell gets stronger. Not proof. But a signal.

Hoaxasaurus!

