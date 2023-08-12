WARNING: This book may require thinking for yourself. Ask your Doctor if thinking for yourself is right for you. – Opening to “Dare to Question” by Ted Kuntz

It just blows my mind that even in adulthood (especially in adulthood!) one is required to participate in absurdities in order to gain access to polite society. If one really wants to get ahead it’s essential to believe in and promote these absurdities. – Toby Rogers

We have to lose the mystique of vaccines. They are just products with slick sales people. - James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D.

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Amelia first brought Ted Kuntz to my attention when he testified at the Canadian National Citizen’s Inquiry.

Video: The Vaccine Industry crimes and killing started long before covid.

Ted Kuntz is the president of Vaccine Choice Canada.

I recently came across his book, Dare to Question, and I think it’s worth highlighting and sharing.

Dare To Question 1.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

How many different ways can you say, “stop poisoning kids”?

If there is one subject that requires endless repetition, it is this.

The following are some of the sections that I think are useful to highlight, and the book (packed with references and further resources) is definitely worth sharing.

I especially like his section (below) on “How To Minimize Vaccine Injury”, if your back is to the wall and you must vaccinate.

With thanks to Ted Kuntz.

I thought this until my son Josh was permanently harmed by the DPT vaccine at five months of age. The vaccine caused significant neurological injury that Josh never recovered from. Josh lived with an uncontrolled seizure disorder and required 24-hour care for his entire life. My son never got to experience a full and healthy life.

The DPT vaccine changed both his life and mine in ways I never imagined when we consented to that first vaccination. Josh passed away in February 2017 from his vaccine related injuries. As a result of the significant neurological injuries caused by the DPT vaccine, the United States and Canadian governments eventually replaced the vaccine with the DtaP acellular pertussis vaccine, thought to be less harmful. Their action, however, was too late for my son and many others. – Ted Kuntz

18 Facts About Vaccines

The following are 18 facts about vaccines that every parent should be aware of:

Fact 1: Mandatory vaccination violates the medical ethic of informed consent, the Nuremberg Code, and the Universal Declaration of Bioethics and Human Rights.

Fact 2: The United States and Canada have the most aggressive vaccine schedules in the world. The number of recommended vaccines in the US and Canada have more than doubled since 1980. Children can receive as many as 53 doses of 15 vaccines by age 6.

Fact 3: Canada is the only G7 nation without a national vaccine injury compensation program. If your child is injured by a vaccine in Canada, you are on your own.

Fact 4: The safety of the current CDC vaccine schedule has never been proven in large, long-term clinical trials. There is increasing evidence that the risks of vaccination outweigh the benefits.

Fact 5: Vaccines have not been tested for their ability to cause cancer, the degree to which a vaccine can damage an organism, their ability to damage genetic information, their ability to change genetic material, or for long-term adverse reactions. Product monographs make this fact clear.

Fact 6: The current vaccine schedule has never been tested for safety in the real world way in which the schedule is implemented.

Fact 7: No independent trials confirm the safety of giving multiple vaccinations at once. Research shows a dose-dependent association between the number of vaccines administered at the same time and hospitalization and death.

Fact 8: No long-term clinical evidence exists that show vaccinated children have better overall health than unvaccinated children.

Fact 9: There are no clinical studies that show injecting mercury into humans is safe. There is irrefutable evidence that the use of mercury in vaccine production increases the risk of neuro-developmental disorders.

Fact 10: No clinical studies have been conducted to establish the safety of using aluminum in vaccines. The neurotoxicity of aluminum is well documented, affecting memory, cognition and psychomotor control, and causes damage to the blood brain barrier.

Fact 11: The amount of aluminum used in vaccines regularly exceeds the maximum amount permitted by the FDA. Two month old babies in Canada, the U.K., U.S and Australia are exposed to 49 - 54 times the current safety limit for aluminum exposure.

Fact 12: Most vaccine safety trials use control groups consisting of other vaccinated populations or placebos containing aluminum. These are not true placebos.

The failure of the pharmaceutical industry to use a neutral placebo undermines the integrity of CDC claims that vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective.

Fact 13: The US Vaccine Court has awarded more than 3.7 billion dollars in compensation for vaccine injuries and death since 1989. This includes families whose children developed autism following vaccination.

Fact 14: Artificially stimulated immunity via vaccines is not life long. Disease outbreaks regularly occur in fully vaccinated populations. The need for booster shots makes this self-evident.

Fact 15: Vaccine pre-license safety trials are not conducted by the government. They are conducted by the vaccine manufacturers who are immune from liability for the safety of their products.

Fact 16: Vaccine producers Merck and GlaxoSmithKline have paid billions in criminal penalties and settlements for research fraud, faking drug safety studies, failing to report safety problems, bribery, kickbacks, and false advertising.

Fact 17: The disclosures by CDC senior scientist, Dr. William Thompson, reveal the CDC has known for more than fifteen years that children receiving the MMR vaccine on schedule are significantly more likely to regress into autism compared with children whose parents decided to withhold the vaccine until the child was older.

Fact 18: In the United States and Canada the rate of autism has increased from less than 1 in 10,000 prior to 1980 to more than 1 in 36 children today. ADHD now affects 1 in 10 children. Genetic disorders do not evolve this quickly. A man-made influence is clearly indicated.

I never imagined myself in this position, least so in the very beginning of my Ph.D. research training in immunology. In fact, at that time, I was very enthusiastic about the concept of vaccination, just like any typical immunologist. However, after years of doing research in immunology, observing scientific activities of my superiors, and analyzing vaccine issues, I realized that vaccination is one of the most deceptive inventions that science could ever convince the world to accept. - Dr. Tetyana Obukhanych, Ph. D. Author of Vaccine Illusion

Most Vaccines Don’t Prevent Infection

What is also not commonly known is that most vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission of disease.

Five vaccines – polio, diphtheria, influenza, pertussis, and tetanus are not designed to prevent infection or transmission of disease. They are designed only to reduce the severity of symptoms should one become infected.

Four vaccine targeted diseases – tetanus, Hepatitis B, HPV, and Meningococus are not communicable through casual contact and therefore not easily transmitted.

Three of the vaccine targeted diseases – Pneumococcus, Influenza, and HPV have so many strains that vaccination does little to reduce the prevalence of the disease. Vaccination actually causes an increase in the strains not covered by the vaccine.

The fact is an individual who is not vaccinated with polio, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Hep B or Hib poses no extra danger to the public than a person who is.

To imply that non-vaccinating individuals are a threat to the community is marketing propaganda, not evidence-based medicine. It is fear mongering, not science.

It is pathetic and ludicrous to say we ever vanquished smallpox with vaccines when only 10% of the population was ever vaccinated. - Dr. Glen Dettman, Pathologist

Anti-bodies Do Not Equal Immunity

The CDC claims that, “Immunity to a disease is achieved through the presence of antibodies to that disease.” The CDC deems a vaccine to have efficacy solely on the basis that it increases antibody levels in the blood. Research, however, demonstrates that an individual can have immunity with low or no antibodies, while others can become infected even when antibody levels are high.

Our immune response is significantly more complicated than the level of antibodies in our blood.

The combined and cumulative effects of 55 shots, 209 vaccine antigens, 525 mcg of mercury and 13,425 mcg of aluminum that have been injected into a child by 18 years of age in accordance with the CDC’s 2017 childhood immunization schedule has never been examined. In fact, it has never even been questioned. - Dr. David Brownstein, MD

What Are the Ingredients in Vaccines?

If parents were provided with a list of vaccine ingredients, the list would include the substances below.

Did the medical authority that insisted your child be vaccinated show you this list prior to a shot? Mine didn’t.

According to Dr Todd M. Elsner, this is what your child could receive in the first 6 years of his or her life:

2-phenoxyethanol (antifreeze) – 17,500 mcg

Aluminum (neurotoxin) – 5,700 mcg

Fetal bovine serum – Unknown amounts

Formaldehyde (embalming agent) – 801.6 mcg

Gelatin (ground up animal carcasses) – 23,250 mcg

Human albumin (human blood) – 500 mcg

Mercury – unknown amounts

Monosodium L-glutamate (causes obesity & diabetes) – 760 mcg

MRC-5 cells (aborted human babies) – Unknown amounts

Neomycin (antibiotic) – Over 10 mcg

Polymyxin B (antibiotic) – Over 0.075 mcg

Polysorbate 80 (carcinogen) – Over 560 mcg

Potassium chloride (used in lethal injection to shut down the heart and stop breathing) – 116 mcg

Potassium phosphate (liquid fertilizer) – 188 mcg

Sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) – 260 mcg

Sodium borate (for cockroach control) – 70 mcg

Sodium chloride (table salt) – 54,100 mcg

Sodium citrate (food additive) – Unknown amounts

Sodium hydroxide (Corrosive) – Unknown amounts

Sodium phosphate- 2,800 mcg

Sodium phosphate monobasic monohydrate (toxic) – Unknown amounts

Sorbitol (Not to be injected) – 32,000 mcg

Streptomycin (antibiotic) – 0.6 mcg

Sucrose (cane sugar) – Over 40,000 mcg

Yeast protein (fungus) – 35,000 mcg

Urea (metabolic waste – human urine) – 5,000 mcg

If the public were ever to lose confidence in vaccination, it would mark the beginning of the end of the medical establishment as we know it today. - Dr. Robert Mendelsohn, MD

The Rate of Serious Illness in Children Today:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder – 1 in 10 children

Learning Disability – 1 in 6 children

Mental Illness – 1 in 30 children

Allergies – increased 6X since 1980

Anaphylactic Food Allergies – doubled in the last decade

Eczema – 1 in 5 children

Asthma – 1 in 8 children

Seizure Disorder – 1 in 20 children

Autism – 1 in 36 children 10

Sudden Infant Death – the leading cause of infant death

One mistake early on, and the brain may be forever changed in subtle or serious ways. Dr. Philip Landrigan, Dean for Global Health at Mount Sinai School of Medicine

10 Unanswered Questions

There are a number of questions we ought to be asking and demanding answers to regarding the medical practice of artificial immune stimulation:

Is it reasonable or responsible to continue to inject human beings, particularly infants and pregnant women with mercury and aluminum, which are known neurotoxins? Why is it that we don’t hold those individuals recently vaccinated with a live virus (chicken pox, measles, mumps, rubella, intranasal influenza, shingles) responsible for the spread of diseases due to viral shedding? Should the U.S. Center for Disease Control be trusted on issues of vaccine safety given one of their own senior scientists, Dr. William Thompson, has come forth alleging scientific fraud and the destruction of data that was supported at the highest levels? Is the breadth and depth of studies done on the safety of the current vaccine schedule adequate given the research is done by those with a financial conflict of interest? Have the children who have gotten sick, disabled or died from vaccine reactions been extensively studied to identify their vulnerabilities or the vaccine’s defects? Isn’t it important to identify vulnerable children or the vaccine’s limitations in order to prevent further tragedies and loss of life in the future? Do we have a responsibility to those children, their families and potential vaccine victims to conduct independent vaccine safety studies? How many children are we willing to sacrifice in pursuit of the theory of ‘herd immunity’ or ‘the common good’. Who decides which child’s life is worth sacrificing? Why has only one independent long-term clinical study been conducted that compares the health of vaccinated vs. never vaccinated individuals? Why have the results of this study not been made publicly available? Why is the low incidence of autism in non-vaccinated children not a serious matter of investigation by the CDC, and why is this important fact rarely reported by the mainstream media? Why is discussion about this controversial medical practice actively discouraged by governments, the media, and vaccine manufacturers?

“There is a great deal of evidence to prove that immunization of children does more harm than good. - Dr. J. Anthony Morris, Former Chief Vaccine Control Officer, FDA

How To Minimize Vaccine Injury

If you must vaccinate, you can reduce the risk of vaccine injury in your children with the following guidelines:

Consider delaying as long as possible. Some medical doctors recommend waiting at least two years until the child’s immune system is more developed. Breastfeed your infant. Breastfeeding provides your infant with a sophisticated living immune system, which responds to pathogens that your child may be exposed to. Give large doses of Vitamin C to your child before any vaccination. This will help to reduce the negative side effects. Never vaccinate your child when he or she is sick. Refuse any vaccine that uses mercury as a preservative. Request vaccines with the lowest aluminium content. Refuse to allow your child to receive multiple vaccines at once. Request single dose vaccines. Space out the shots to allow you to monitor your child’s response to each vaccine. Don’t continue to vaccinate if your child has a reaction to a shot. Educate yourself on what vaccine adverse events may look like. Request and read the product information insert for each vaccine. Don’t rely on your doctor to inform you of the risks and contraindications. Find a doctor who respects your questions and your concerns. Consult with a Naturopath. Investigate homeopathic remedies and other immune supports. Homeopathic remedies can reduce the injury caused by vaccination. Trust your intuition. If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it. No one knows your child better than you do. Do not be pressured into vaccinating your child simply because it’s the “recommended schedule”. The fewer vaccines, the better. Research shows the risk of injury increases with the number of vaccines given and the earlier they are given. Know your rights. Become a member of a vaccine choice advocacy organization. Most jurisdictions have exemptions for medical, religious and personal belief.

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I am always looking for good, personal GMC, covid and childhood vaccination stories. You can write to me privately: unbekoming@outlook.com

If you are Covid vaccine injured, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment

If you want to understand and “see” what baseline human health looks like, watch (and share) this 21 minutes

If you want to help someone, give them a book. Official Stories by Liam Scheff. Point them to a safe chapter (here and here), and they will find their way to vaccination.

Here are three eBooks I have produced so far: