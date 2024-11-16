I first came across zeolite in my Interview with Karen Brennan:

You suggest getting testing done to see if someone has a high toxic burden. In your experience, what percentage of people tend to have high levels of these chemicals in their bodies? What is considered a high reading that should prompt action? As mentioned above, one can make many affordable diet and lifestyle changes to reduce their toxic burden. Still, some people with chronic illnesses may benefit from testing and prompt action, such as adding a product with zeolite to their regimen.

In my Interview with Larry Cook, I asked him about it:

5. Regarding heavy metal detox, what are the typical symptoms you see that suggest someone might benefit from this treatment? I’ve been recommending a zeolite-based heavy metal detox spray to my audience for over four years now and some of the biggest improvements are seen in children, especially as better neurological function, better bowel movements, and the clearing of skin issues, like eczema. Children who were nonverbal have sometimes started to talk within days of use, or weeks of use. Or speech has exploded. For adults, the clearing of brain fog, better sleep, less agitation, better skin, ending of fibromyalgia, and more have been reported. The zeolite detox spray I recommend is nano sized, cleaned, remineralized, and suspended in water molecules so it can go throughout the entire body, exchanging a negative charged mineral ion for a positively charged heavy metal ion. The cage like structure locks onto the heavy metal ion and it is out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. It’s especially good for vaccine injured children and children on the autism spectrum. I have a lot of testimonials and an overview of how it works, right here: Heavy Metal Detox.

It came up again in my Interview with Kerri Rivera:

14. Heavy metal toxicity is another concern in autism. Can you explain how the CD protocol addresses this issue and what chelators and binders you recommend? Heavy metals are a big issue in brain related problems. CD will neutralize heavy metals yet CD is not a chelator. It is important to have “moppers” and chelators alongside the other supplements like CD. I like EDTA, zeolite, clays like bentonite as well as products like humic/fulvic which naturally bind with heavy metals as one of its properties.

But…in my Interview with Dennis N Crouse PhD, it came up in a negative light:

11. Your work emphasizes the importance of detoxification, particularly from aluminum. How do you recommend people reduce their aluminum exposure in daily life? My wife, Laurie Adamson, has become an expert on reducing aluminum exposure in daily life so she can better answer this question than myself: “The first step in reducing your aluminum is to identify sources of aluminum you are being exposed to especially ones you ingest or use on a daily basis. In most cases you can find a safer alternative. There is a list of sources of aluminum which includes safer alternatives and a table of how much aluminum the sources contain at our website. There are You Tube videos at my channel and Dennis' channel. Here are major sources: drinking water that is treated with aluminum salts, aluminum cookware, aluminum containing baking powder, most drip style coffee makers, antiperspirants, some antacids, drinks in aluminum cans, aluminum foil, products for detoxing that contain zeolites in any form, most clays such as bauxite, diatomaceous earth, fluoride filters that remove aluminum with alumina (aluminum oxide), some food dyes, some e cigarettes, plants that are aluminum accumulators including: tobacco, soy, marijuana, tea, and coffee.

A friend of mine uses zeolite in his treatment protocols and he referred me to a subject matter expert (thanks Ken!), so here we are.

With thanks to Jeff Hoyt for a great and helpful interview.

Summary

The interview questions explore the use of zeolite, a naturally occurring mineral, as a detoxifying agent. We delve into the unique "swap and drop" mechanism of zeolite, which allows it to selectively remove toxic elements like heavy metals while leaving essential nutrients untouched. Jeff Hoyt emphasizes the "higher dose theory" of zeolite use, suggesting that higher doses can be more effective and result in fewer detox reactions compared to traditional "start low and slow" approaches. We also discuss the importance of choosing high-quality zeolite products with specific characteristics, such as clinoptilolite composition, proper particle size, and purity, to ensure safety and efficacy.

1. Jeff, can you please tell us about your background and what led you to initially explore zeolite research and its health applications?

I got involved in the alternative wellness space just over 10 years ago from personal necessity. Following a series of vaccinations I was given at a routine high school physical, I started experiencing troubling health challenges and a series of “crashes” that left me unable to work or do much of anything. I suspect that the overuse of antibiotics when I was a young child was a main factor leading to microbial disturbance and overall imbalance in my gut and body, which put me at high risk for an adverse reaction to vaccines. I believe the vaccines triggered a strong autoimmune response that resulted in a downward spiral for my health in the coming years.

After visiting a number of doctors and exploring what the mainstream medical system had to offer, I was no better off than before all of the doctors' visits. I was then introduced to a functional medicine doctor whose approach seemed to make more sense to me. From there, I started finding answers and shifting my mindset to root-cause solutions as opposed to symptoms management, which seems to be what the mainstream system specializes in.

I ended up working at a food sensitivity laboratory, followed by doing some functional medicine training myself and later opening up a biohacking and functional wellness center. While running the wellness center, I realized that effective detox solutions were a missing link from what I was offering. Sure, I was offering infrared sauna, oxygen therapies, and various supplements that were supposed to be amazing for detox, but I came to understand that detox is often harder than people think, especially for those dealing with complex health challenges. The body is more focused on short-term survival than long-term thrival. So, although it seems counterintuitive, the body may prefer to keep mercury and other very toxic elements hidden in organs as opposed to trying to get them out of the body, which is often a very stressful experience.

While it is certainly not ideal to have mercury in your brain and other organs, the body often prefers to hold onto it in these organs because it is largely hidden from the immune system and not causing as serious issues as if the mercury was mobilized and excreted from the body. So, for individuals who cannot handle the stress of detox, their bodies often accumulate metals in organs as a short-term defense mechanism. The problem is these metals often end up getting stuck there for years or indefinitely until something is done to detox them.

What led me to zeolite is its unique ability to effectively detox toxic metals from the body without causing the same level of terrible detox reactions common with most other detox approaches. I started recommending powdered zeolite to all of my clients and saw incredible results. Most of my clients were seeing better results with zeolite than from all of the biohacking technology and other supplements combined that they had been on for years. I quickly realized that zeolite was one of the most powerful healing tools on the market, along with being one of the most misunderstood. I have since dedicated my time to developing what I believe is the most effective zeolite product on the market, along with providing education on how to use it to get the best results.

2. Could you explain in simple terms how zeolite acts as a "smart binder" in the body?

Opposed to many traditional binders and chelating agents that bind to both toxic and essential elements, zeolite has the unique ability to selectively remove toxic elements while leaving essential nutrients alone. This is what has led many to classify zeolite as a “smart” or “selective” binder. Opposed to simply grabbing onto everything it comes in contact with, zeolite works primarily through a swap mechanism.

Naturally occurring zeolite has positively charged minerals held in its cage-like structure. It swaps these minerals for heavier (toxic) elements such as heavy metals, mycotoxins, ammonia, and various other toxic elements. When the zeolite particle comes across a vitamin or other essential mineral or nutrient, it leaves it alone because it prefers the minerals it already has in its cage and will only trade them for something it likes better, and it works out great that what it likes better are the heavier, toxic elements we don’t want in our bodies.

For example, a zeolite particle containing magnesium comes across arsenic. The zeolite will trade the magnesium for the arsenic because it is more attracted to arsenic than to magnesium. If the zeolite comes across an essential mineral, vitamin, or nutrient, it will leave it alone because it prefers magnesium, which it already has.

Many people on chelating agents and binders find that their bodies will quickly become depleted of essential nutrients, while most people taking a high-quality zeolite powder actually see improvements in nutrient status! By removing toxic metals that are acting as placeholders in the cell where minerals belong, the mineral status often improves on its own simply from removing the toxic metals! And zeolite’s ability to reduce oxidative stress often results in improvements in vitamin levels because the zeolite is reducing the toxic burden and the body doesn’t have to use up as many antioxidant resources like vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, along with various other antioxidant resources.

3. You've described zeolite's unique "swap and drop" process—what makes this mechanism different from other detox supplements?

The exchange mechanism that gives zeolite its unique ability to selectively remove toxic elements while leaving essential minerals, vitamins, and nutrients alone is what we refer to as the “swap and drop” process. The ability for zeolite to intelligently remove toxic elements such as mercury, cadmium, lead, and gadolinium from your body while leaving vitamins and minerals untouched is one of the things that sets zeolite apart as a unique detox supplement.

Most detox supplements, by design, are going to add stress to the body during the detox process. The goal is generally to mobilize heavy metals and toxicants from tissue so they can be excreted through natural detox mechanisms. This “detox stress” can be quite burdensome on the detox organs and the entire system. While the long-term benefits of this method of detox usually outweigh the negative impacts of the detox process in the short term, it can lead to a number of uncomfortable symptoms (detox reactions), and for some individuals, it is too much for their bodies to handle and they have to stop the protocol or supplement.

Each person has a certain amount of energy that they can expend towards detox; I refer to this as detox energy. The more stressors that are present at any given time, the more total energy is needed to deal with all the stressors. If somebody has a high “daily dose” of toxicity, they may be utilizing all of their detox energy towards combating this toxicity. This is one reason why heavy metals and toxicants get stored in tissue and organs for years. The body doesn’t have enough energy to deal with more toxicity than it already deals with on a daily basis, so it just leaves the metals in “storage” as opposed to trying to remove them, which would overburden the system.

If the body is at max capacity in terms of what it can handle, and metals and toxicants are then dumped into the body’s processing center, this is more than the body can comfortably handle, and the result may be detox symptoms such as headaches, joint pain, irritability, etc. So traditional detox adds stress to the body by mobilizing toxicants from tissue and dumping them into an already overburdened “processing center” where the body has to expend additional effort to remove them.

In contrast to traditional detox supplements, when used appropriately, zeolite generally reduces the total stress load on the body as opposed to adding to it. It does this by effectively binding to a number of the daily dose toxins that the body is prioritizing for removal. These daily dose toxins include both internal and external toxins. External sources include everything we are exposed to on a daily basis (food, water, air, etc.). These are generally the toxins we think about needing to detox.

An overlooked source of toxicity, in my opinion, is the internally produced toxins such as metabolic waste products. Our bodies are naturally producing toxic waste products every day, and it requires a tremendous amount of detox energy to remove these. If detox organs are not working effectively, there could be a buildup of waste products such as ammonia, urea, aldehydes, along with increased free radical production and excess histamine. If the body is struggling to keep up with its daily dose of toxins and a traditional detox supplement is taken that mobilizes toxicants from tissue without addressing the daily dose toxins, this could be problematic.

I believe the primary benefit of zeolite is its ability to effectively bind to these waste products and other daily dose toxins that are making the body work overtime to stay balanced. When these daily dose toxins are bound by zeolite, the result is a reduction of stress on the body and an increase in detox energy. I believe that after the zeolite goes in and cleans things up, the body then utilizes its increased detox energy to dump metals and toxicants into tissue at its own pace. Zeolite is essentially making room for the body to receive more toxicity. So it really does a great job of working with the body’s natural detox system as opposed to fighting against it like many methods.

Ultimately, the body is in control of detox, and it is best to work with the body’s natural detox system as opposed to trying to override or fight against it by mobilizing metals that it may not be able to handle. So essentially, most detox supplements add stress to an overburdened system by mobilizing metals and toxicants from tissue and increasing the workload on the body’s natural detox system. Zeolite reduces the stress load on the body by binding to daily dose toxins that are stressing out the system and using up most of the body’s detox energy. The body is then able to dump metals and toxic elements from organs and tissue at its own pace because there is now room to receive them in the body’s processing center and more energy to safely remove them. The zeolite detox approach is especially helpful for individuals prone to detox reactions or those who haven’t been able to stick with detox protocols in the past due to extreme detox reactions.

4. What role does particle size play in zeolite's effectiveness, and why do you advocate for a full-spectrum approach?

Zeolite starts as a large mineral that is then processed into smaller particles. We recommend zeolite particles in the range of 0.5–8 microns. We have found that zeolite products within this range are the most widely studied and most effective. With particle sizes over 8 microns, the zeolite becomes quite grainy and has a texture similar to sand. A range of particle sizes from 0.5 to 8 microns seems to work great, and that is what is in Zeocharge. If the particle size is larger, the product becomes less effective and more unpleasant to consume.

We don’t recommend nano zeolite due to lack of research and safety concerns. We don’t recommend liquid zeolite products or sprays due to the extremely low dose that is present in these products. Liquid zeolite products generally have around 1 milligram of zeolite per serving (many have 300 micrograms, which is even less). Zeocharge has 5,000 milligrams per scoop. Some people start with up to 6 scoops of Zeocharge per day, which is 100,000× the dose of many liquid zeolite products containing only 300 micrograms per serving. Some people think that sprays and low-dose zeolite are safer than high (or what I would consider normal) doses of zeolite, but the opposite is true.

5. Your "Higher Dose Theory" challenges conventional wisdom about starting low and slow. What observations led you to this conclusion?

When first getting started with zeolite, I observed that individuals who are considered "sensitive to detox" or other supplements often experience detox reactions (headaches, joint pain, irritability, etc.) when taking liquid zeolite supplements (usually less than 10 mg per dose) or low-dose powdered zeolite supplements. When these same individuals take 10,000 mg–30,000 mg (10–30 g) of ZeoCharge™, they don't experience detox symptoms or the detox symptoms are greatly reduced.

The traditional approach recommended for most detox supplements is to start with a very low dose and work your way up. Starting with a high dose of most detox supplements could result in unwanted detox reactions. This is especially important to consider with more sensitive individuals who often have strong reactions, both positive and negative, when introducing new supplements.

The traditional start-low-and-slow approach to supplements does not apply with zeolite, and in fact, has the opposite effect. The lower the dose, the more likely a detox reaction will occur. In fact, although it seems counterintuitive, we recommend starting with a higher dose and working down to a lower dose. Many people are tricked into thinking that their zeolite product or other detox product is working great because they are experiencing detox reactions. While these reactions are a sign that something is happening, it is indicating a stressful experience. While detox reactions are sometimes unavoidable, they can often be minimized or prevented through a more efficient detox. The ideal situation while detoxing with zeolite is that you either feel better or you don’t feel anything at all.

Many people have tried low-dose zeolite products (liquid and nano zeolite products primarily) and have experienced terrible reactions. Once switching to Zeocharge, they are able to take the product without feeling terrible, and they usually feel great on it! Some people will mix a scoop of Zeocharge with a glass of water and only take a sip just to “test the waters.” This often results in headaches, irritability, and other detox symptoms. When these individuals take the full glass of zeolite the next day, they experience no detox reactions. This has happened many times... In this situation, the detox reactions are not a sign that the product is working great, but rather a sign of an inefficient detox.

6. Can you walk us through why a higher dose of zeolite can actually result in fewer detox reactions?

Higher doses of zeolite increase total binding capacity, which results in a more efficient and effective detox. When taking a micro-dose of zeolite, such as is found in liquid zeolite products, the zeolite goes in, stirs things up, and makes a mess. The body is then left to deal with this mess, which adds stress to the body. When a proper dose of zeolite is taken, the zeolite goes in and stirs things up but has enough available zeolite particles to clean up the mess. So the net effect of micro-dosing zeolite is usually an increase of stress on the body, and the net effect of proper-dose zeolite is a reduction of stress on the body.

When there is sufficient binding capacity to lower the stress load on the body and increase detox energy, the benefits discussed earlier will be realized—the body having enough energy to naturally release metals and toxicants from tissue for safe removal from the body.

Here are five reasons why taking a higher dose of zeolite results in a more efficient and effective detox:

Prevents or reduces the redistribution of toxic elements. Helps remove immune-stimulating substances that are released during detox, such as microbes and microbial waste. Helps prevent or remove byproducts of detox that are stressful on the body, such as excess histamine and free radicals. Cleans up your body’s “daily dose” toxins that are lowering your body’s total detox potential. Helps raise your body’s natural detox capacity by reducing inflammation, optimizing immune function, reducing oxidative stress, balancing pH levels, and improving nutritional status.

Very important note—this will not apply to all zeolite products. There are a number of qualifications that a zeolite product will need to exhibit for this theory to hold true. This theory is based on my experience with ZeoCharge™, a powdered clinoptilolite zeolite product with a range of particle sizes and a strong binding capacity.

If you’re interested in deep diving into the logic behind the dosing strategy, you can check out this page:

https://www.zeolitelabs.com/higher-dose-theory

Here is a sneak peek of one of the points on the dosing paradox. Think back to the swap and drop mechanism which we discussed earlier and see how it is important to understand in terms of zeolite dosing:

Zeolite is not limited to one exchange: this “swap and drop” process can occur repeatedly, and a number of toxins can be exchanged before zeolite leaves the body with its element of choice. Here is where potential stress could be put on the body. Let’s say zeolite comes across a particle of mercury. It trades its magnesium for mercury and continues on. This is great! We want that toxic mercury out of the body. But wait, on its way out, it comes across a particle of lead. Zeolite prefers lead over mercury, so it trades the mercury for the lead. Now the mercury that was displaced from its resting place is floating around looking to wreak havoc on the body. If all of the zeolite particles in circulation have been used up, then the mercury is free to do what it wants, and it’s never up to any good. If a higher dose of zeolite was taken, then there will be extra zeolite particles present to grab the mercury before it can cause any damage.

This is how redistribution of toxins can occur via zeolite’s “swap and drop” method of toxin removal—zeolite binds a toxic element but then swaps it for a different toxic element, dropping the first back into circulation. This is why it is important to have sufficient binding volume (amount of zeolite present) to remove circulating toxins while pulling toxins out of storage. If circulating toxins are still present after zeolite grabs a toxin from storage, it will swap it for anything it likes better on its way out. So while taking a low dose will always detox something from the body, other toxins are just being moved around.

A sufficient dose will prevent the swap and drop from occurring because there will be empty zeolite cages available to remove the toxins that otherwise would have been available for swapping. When the circulating toxins are all bound, then the zeolite that has grabbed the toxins from storage will have nothing to swap with on its way out of the body.

7. What are some of the most notable improvements you've witnessed in people using zeolite at proper doses?

The range of benefits people can experience on zeolite is quite broad. One of the primary benefits of proper-dose zeolite is its ability to help calm down an overactive immune system and lower inflammation in the body. The constant supply of toxins we are exposed to daily come under attack from our immune systems, which results in an inflammatory reaction leading to any number of undesirable symptoms. Binding to these toxic elements and preventing this immune reaction can result in much-needed rest for the body’s immune system. It tends to have a very calming effect, and I like to say that it calms the storm in the body.

In terms of removing deeply stored metals from the body, that is going to have tremendous benefit for the long-term function of your organs. And by encouraging your body to naturally dump metals from organs, you don’t have to worry about detoxing too fast because the body will detox at its own pace. While removing metals from organs is of the utmost importance, it doesn’t always result in immediate symptom relief. It may take months to start feeling the benefits, or you may never feel anything—which people don’t like to hear—but if you can safely remove heavy metals from organs without feeling anything, that is a win. Even if you don’t feel better, you will be way better off, and your organs will be in a much healthier state moving forward.

The people who generally feel better shortly after starting zeolite are those with a high daily dose of toxins. These individuals are often symptomatic from these toxins, and the effective binding of them often calms down their system and results in increased energy levels, a reduction in brain fog, improved memory and cognitive function, improved digestion, improved nutrient status, weight loss, and reduced levels of inflammation.

Some people can’t believe how incredible they feel after starting on ZeoCharge. When we lift the toxic burden that is weighing us down day after day, it is amazing how good we can feel!

8. Could you share the story of Heidi and how her experience shaped your understanding of dosing?

Heidi is the “sensitive” type who has a difficult time with detox protocols due to terrible detox reactions that seem to happen every time she tries a new product or protocol. Some practitioners have even told her that she is “too sick to detox.” For years, Heidi has been challenged with MCAS, chronic Lyme, mold toxicity, heavy metal toxicity, EMF sensitivity—the list goes on. Heidi has tried almost everything, searching for something that will help her get back on track with her health. She hasn’t been able to stick with any of the detox protocols she has started due to the terrible detox reactions that she experiences. She has tried supplements along with technology such as infrared saunas, but everything she tries seems to be too much for her body to handle.

Heidi heard about ZeoCharge™ and decided to give it a try in hopes that this was the answer that she has been looking for. She was terrified of the recommendation of taking 10 grams, so she decided to start with 400 mg instead to see how she would react. Bad idea—Heidi ended up bedridden for three days. Terrible weakness and neurological symptoms are a couple of the debilitating symptoms that resulted from this low dose.

After receiving a call from Heidi informing me that the ZeoCharge™ did not work but made her worse, I asked how much she took. After learning that she only took 400 mg (25× less than the 10 grams/10,000 mg I recommended), I encouraged her to immediately take 20 grams. She was uncomfortable with the suggestion considering this was 50× the dose that just made her feel terrible, but she decided to give it a try based on my explanation. She called me back about an hour later in a state of unbelief... She felt amazing! She gleefully explained that her fatigue and brain fog started lifting within 10 minutes of the 20-gram dose.

Heidi began experimenting with various doses and confirmed that low doses made her feel terrible, while high doses made her feel better than she has felt in years. The higher the dose, the better! Heidi is now taking between 10 and 20 grams per day and loving every spoonful of ZeoCharge™!

The dose needed varies greatly from person to person. Generally, the healthier you are, the less you need. If you are experiencing a complex health challenge or undesirable symptoms, you may want to consider starting with a higher dose and working down. The recommended starting dose of ZeoCharge is between 10–30 grams per day. Many very sensitive individuals find that they need 6 scoops per day (taken all at once) to prevent detox reactions. They then lower their dose as they peel off layers of toxicity. We have developed a program called the Ultimate Zeolite Experience, which is a five-month protocol where you start at 6 scoops per day and end up at 2 scoops per day.

Here is a detailed presentation going over detox and everything you want to know about zeolite. The second half discusses in detail the Ultimate Zeolite Experience and the dosing strategy:

You can order the Ultimate Zeolite Experience here:

https://www.zeolitelabs.com/product-page/the-ultimate-zeolite-experience-zeocharge-20-pack

9. How do you track and measure detox progress in individuals using zeolite?

There are a number of ways to track progress when using zeolite. Filling out a medical symptoms questionnaire every 30 days while on zeolite is one simple and free way to monitor improvements. Getting any number of lab tests done on a regular basis is another way to see how your body is responding to the detox. In terms of gauging the effectiveness of heavy metal removal, it gets a bit tricky. There are various heavy metal tests available, including urine, blood, and hair. The challenge with heavy metal testing is that none of the tests are looking at the amount of metals stored in organs. Each test is simply a snapshot in time of what is circulating in the blood or being excreted from the body.

Getting tested with one of these methods, and then retesting after 3–6 months, provides very limited data and can be misleading. Most people want the metals to go from high to low on these tests, and that’s just not how it works. For example, after starting a detox protocol, the level of heavy metals on all tests should rise, indicating that metals are being mobilized from tissue and are leaving the body at an accelerated pace. Levels on these tests tend to cycle back and forth with many fluctuations from test to test, which can be confusing. But with heavy metal testing, it's really all about seeing how your body is processing metals over time. The data is in the journey. It’s not about having high levels and then having low levels a few months later. Very few people understand this, so it is often best not to get heavy metal testing conducted and just assume you have them in higher levels than you want. If someone is going to get tested, I recommend monthly tests to see how the body is processing metals. Each test is a snapshot in time. The more snapshots you have, the more complete the story.

My favorite heavy metal test is a tissue analysis called the Oligoscan. The technology uses spectrophotometry to measure the heavy metal and essential mineral levels in your hand. So, opposed to measuring what is being excreted or circulating like other methods, the Oligoscan is the closest thing to a biopsy. It is still important to recognize that it is only testing what is in the palm of your hand, not what is in organs. We utilized this technology prior to launching Zeocharge to conduct a bunch of case studies to see what Zeocharge can do. The results were impressive, showing that Zeocharge was able to reduce tissue levels of all 15 heavy metals tested for and simultaneously improve vitamin and mineral levels.

We have a page on our website with case studies utilizing this technology, showing how effective Zeocharge is.

https://www.zeolitelabs.com/proof

10. What are the key factors that determine a zeolite product's safety and effectiveness?

The two most important aspects to consider when utilizing zeolite for detox are quality and quantity. It's important to choose a quality, effective zeolite product and also to take it at the necessary dose. Utilizing a poor-quality zeolite or taking the wrong dose can result in negative outcomes. Poor-quality zeolite supplements may be contaminated with toxic elements, which lower the total binding power of the zeolite in your body. Here are four things to look for in a zeolite product:

Natural Clinoptilolite Zeolite: There are a number of forms of zeolite, and the one that has been studied and proven safe for human consumption is clinoptilolite. Many of the other types of zeolite have lower silica content, which makes them less stable and could lead to a breakdown of the zeolite structure in your body. In addition, many forms of zeolite have sharp edges, opposed to the softer-edged clinoptilolite. There are a number of synthetic forms of zeolite that have been developed, and some are being sold in supplements. I highly recommend avoiding these, as studies show that synthetic zeolite can leach aluminum into the body, while natural clinoptilolite does not. The percentage of clinoptilolite in natural zeolite products also varies. Look for a product with over 90% clinoptilolite. Many products on the market are in the 70–80% range. Zeocharge contains 94% clinoptilolite.

Cleaned: Naturally occurring zeolite is often contaminated with a number of toxic elements due to its strong binding capabilities. It is important that the zeolite is cleaned to remove any unwanted contaminants. The cleaner the zeolite, the more binding capacity it will have.

Particle Size: We recommend zeolite particles in the range of 0.5–8 microns. We have found that zeolite products within this range are the most widely studied and most effective. With particle sizes over 8 microns, the zeolite becomes quite grainy and tastes a bit sandy. We don’t recommend nano zeolite due to lack of research and safety concerns.

Choose Powder: Although there are a number of quality liquid zeolite products on the market, we have found that they don’t compare in effectiveness to a high-quality zeolite powder like ZeoCharge™, primarily due to the low zeolite content as they are diluted with water.

Zeocharge meets all of the criteria and also is backed by numerous case studies showing its safety and efficacy.

11. How do you address concerns about aluminum content in zeolite products?

Zeolites are, by definition, aluminosilicates. So they are made up mostly of silica and aluminum. This is what makes zeolite zeolite. There is no way to remove the aluminum or silica. The important thing to understand is that when taking a high-quality natural clinoptilolite zeolite product like Zeocharge, it is not going to break down in your body. The silica and aluminum are bound in the zeolite structure and simply pass through and leave. The zeolite does not get stuck in your body. Clinoptilolite zeolite does not contain loose aluminum that could cause toxicity.

Having said that, there is reason to be concerned regarding lab-grown or synthetic zeolites. While all of the research indicates that natural clinoptilolite zeolite powder does not cause aluminum toxicity, there is research indicating that synthetic zeolite may accumulate in tissue. There are also other forms of naturally occurring zeolite that are not as stable as clinoptilolite and could break down in stomach acid and potentially cause problems. This is why it is important to choose a high-quality, natural, clinoptilolite zeolite powder. We recommend avoiding synthetic or lab-grown zeolite, forms of zeolite other than clinoptilolite, and nano zeolites.

In our case studies program prior to launching, we were able to prove that Zeocharge absolutely does not cause aluminum toxicity (even at high doses), and in fact has a very strong aluminum detoxing effect. So while there are reasons to be concerned with some zeolite products, with Zeocharge there is nothing to worry about.

12. What sets clinoptilolite apart from other forms of zeolite?

It is important to understand that zeolites are a class of minerals, and there are many types, both natural and synthetic. Many people group all zeolites together, which has led to much confusion on the safety of zeolite products. Naturally occurring clinoptilolite is the form of zeolite that has been studied and proven to be safe and effective for human consumption.

One of the most important aspects of clinoptilolite, opposed to other forms of zeolite, is its high silica/aluminum ratio. It is this ratio that determines the stability of the zeolite structure. Clinoptilolite is a very stable structure that can pass through the body without breaking down and releasing aluminum. In addition, many forms of zeolite have sharp edges, opposed to the softer-edged clinoptilolite.

13. What's the best time of day to take zeolite, and does it matter if it's taken with food?

Zeolite can be taken anytime, with food or on an empty stomach. Because zeolite is a smart binder, you can take it with food without worrying about it binding to nutrients in food.

Advantages of taking ZeoCharge™ with food:

Taking ZeoCharge™ with or after a meal will help bind to toxic elements in food and help remove them from the body before they have a chance to start wreaking havoc.

Another benefit of taking ZeoCharge™ with or after a meal is that it will help bind to metabolic waste products produced during digestion, such as ammonia.

Advantages of taking ZeoCharge™ on an empty stomach:

Taking ZeoCharge™ on an empty stomach may offer a more effective full-body detox, as the zeolite won’t be preoccupied helping with the stress of digestion.

Advantages of taking ZeoCharge™ in the evening or before bed:

Your body is in a better position to detox when it is most relaxed. Taking ZeoCharge™ before bed works well for many people because the stress of the day is behind them.

Best time to take ZeoCharge™ to avoid detox reactions:

Taking ZeoCharge™ in the evening with a meal or shortly thereafter seems to be the best option for those concerned with potential detox reactions.

Taking ZeoCharge™ in the morning on an empty stomach seems to be most likely to cause detox reactions for those sensitive to detox.

The rule of thumb with zeolite is to take it when you are most symptomatic, or simply take it when it is most convenient for you and at a time you can consistently take it each day.

14. What aspects of zeolite's mechanisms of action would you like to see studied further?

Zeolite has potential for a number of interesting applications due to its unique swap mechanism. It has unique abilities like being able to regulate humidity levels. Zeolite will adsorb water in a humid environment and release it in a dry environment. It also has been shown to regulate pH levels in water. When put in alkaline water, it lowers the pH, and when put in acidic water, it raises the pH. Zeolite tends to have a regulating effect on many things, which is quite interesting.

One of the interesting abilities of zeolite is its use as a potential delivery system. In theory, zeolite could be pre-loaded with some sort of medicine or healing agent, and then once consumed, that healing agent would be swapped for something toxic in the body. This would deliver the healing agent to the site of the toxicity. I think the future is bright for zeolite, and as more research is done, people will start gaining a greater appreciation for this unique mineral and its potential for human health and potential.

15. What projects are you currently focused on, and how can people stay connected with your ongoing research and developments in this field?

My main focus right now is on zeolite and detox education. I enjoy being interviewed on podcasts and discussing all things zeolite and detox. The website (zeolitelabs.com) is probably the best overall source of information on zeolite right now. There are a number of videos and educational materials. I also have a website, thezeolitecoach.com, that is all about zeolite, so that is another resource. I am not big on social media, but I do have an IG page @zeolitelabs if anyone wants to give me a follow there.

