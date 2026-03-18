Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
8m

Great work!

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
20m

What or which individual or group of individuals is responsible for creating the myths, disinformation and outright lies about diseases...the same myths, disinformation and outright lies which are demolished, to somehow establish the truth..?

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