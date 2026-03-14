A man in his late fifties arrived at a health retreat wheelchair-bound with multiple sclerosis. He described his feet as two lumps of rock hanging off the end of his legs. He couldn’t feel them during the day. At night, the sensation was unbearable — the body’s confused signals firing into numbness. He came expecting nothing.

The treatment: a double layer of paper towel, cut to foot size. Olive oil dotted across the surface. Half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper sprinkled on top. His foot placed directly onto it, the whole thing wrapped in cling film, a sock pulled over. Worn overnight.

The first morning, he slept through the night without discomfort. They skipped a night, then repeated. The next morning: pins and needles. The first sign of life returning to tissue that conventional medicine had written off.

The materials cost pennies. The protocol takes minutes to prepare. The question the book asks is why this isn’t the first thing tried.

The Book

That scene is one of twelve essays in The Kitchen Remedies Guide: What Your Grandmother Knew and Your Doctor Doesn’t — a book I’ve spent the past year assembling. It’s now complete: approximately 67,000 words, twelve chapters, a full introduction, and four practical appendices. It’s available now for paid subscribers.

Some of you will have read the individual essays as they appeared on this Substack. The book collects them in sequence for the first time, with a new introduction and four practical appendices that don’t exist anywhere else. The sequencing matters. A castor oil compress that dissolves bone spurs is a surprising claim in isolation. After you’ve read how cayenne restores circulation to dead tissue, how an onion poultice resolves in two hours what four rounds of antibiotics couldn’t touch, how ginger discriminates between inflamed and healthy tissue by producing heat only where inflammation exists — by then, the castor oil compress is not surprising at all. It’s the same principle operating through a different ingredient. The book earns its claims cumulatively in a way that individual essays, read weeks apart, cannot.

What’s Inside

Twelve essays build the kitchen remedies guide. Five draw on the work of Barbara O’Neill, a practitioner whose lectures have been watched by millions: castor oil compresses for fibroids, kidney stones, scar tissue, and cataracts. Cayenne pepper for peripheral neuropathy and cardiac emergencies — including an account of an eighty-year-old woman who collapsed during a cooking class, received half a teaspoon of cayenne, and had her pulse return strong within two minutes. The onion poultice for earaches, coughs, and sore throats. Ginger for joint inflammation, with a built-in diagnostic — if the skin doesn’t get hot, the problem isn’t inflammatory. Potato for tissue swelling so gentle it can go on an infant’s skin where nothing else can.

The remaining seven essays move beyond O’Neill into independent herbal and mineral traditions. Milk thistle as the centrepiece of terrain medicine — supporting the liver as the body’s central processing system rather than treating allergies, skin conditions, and hormonal disruption as separate problems. Comfrey, a plant that knits broken bones and produces more protein per acre than any other temperate crop, yet has been regulated nearly out of existence. Chaga, a medicinal mushroom whose antioxidant profile dwarfs commercial supplements, with a traditional preparation method that most commercial products get wrong. Oil pulling, an Ayurvedic practice revived through coconut oil, treating the mouth as the gateway to systemic health — a connection validated by research showing 70% of heart attack patients harbor dental infections. Bentonite clay, used across millennia for detoxification. Activated charcoal, stocked in every emergency room for poisoning yet almost never recommended for home use. And shilajit, an ancient mountain resin that modern science can’t patent and the Western medical system has never heard of.

The Appendices

The four appendices are entirely new — they don’t exist on the Substack. They’re the practical infrastructure that turns twelve essays into something you can actually use.

Appendix A is a quick-reference remedy chart organized by condition. Earache, neuropathy, fibroid, cough, joint pain, boils, scar tissue, poor circulation, digestive trouble — each entry names the remedy, the application method, and the essay to read for the full protocol. This is the page you reach for at two in the morning when the child is screaming and you need the answer, not the argument.

Appendix B is a materials list for stocking your kitchen before the crisis arrives. Every item mentioned in the book — castor oil, cayenne, incontinence pads, old sheeting, activated charcoal, bentonite clay, shilajit — organized by where to find it, with sourcing notes where quality matters. The whole point of kitchen medicine is that the materials are ready when the need arises. This appendix makes that possible.

Appendix C is a construction guide for every compress and poultice in the book, stripped to the essential steps: materials, assembly, placement, duration, reuse or disposal, and the specific mistake to avoid. Seven entries, same format each time. The essays explain why these remedies work. This appendix explains how to make them.

Appendix D is an honest guide to recognizing when kitchen remedies aren’t enough. Spreading redness, persistent fever, rapid-growing lumps, severe sudden pain, symptoms that worsen despite treatment. Knowing the boundaries of these remedies is as important as knowing the remedies themselves.

Why a Book

I wrote this as a book because the argument required it. Individual essays can show that a remedy works. Only a book can show that the same pattern — effective, inexpensive, accessible remedies displaced by a system that cannot profit from them — repeats across every chapter, every tradition, every ingredient. Castor oil, cayenne, onion, ginger, potato, milk thistle, comfrey, chaga, coconut oil, clay, charcoal, shilajit. Twelve different remedies from different traditions, different centuries, different continents. Every one of them cheap, accessible, and effective for conditions that modern medicine manages rather than resolves. Every one of them unknown to most of the people who could use them. That convergence is the argument. It needed room to accumulate, and it needed a structure where each chapter made the next one harder to dismiss.

The book’s introduction begins with an image I keep returning to: a trained nurse standing in the kitchen of her eighty-five-year-old neighbor, learning how to treat her child’s earache with a steamed onion. The neighbor knew what to do because her mother had known. Her mother knew because her mother had known. That chain of transmission — hand to hand, kitchen to kitchen, bedside to bedside — was broken in a single generation. The neighbor is gone now. What she knew nearly went with her.

This book is an attempt to make sure it doesn’t.

The Kitchen Remedies Guide is available now for paid subscribers, alongside the full library of my other books.

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