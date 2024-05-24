I'm part of the original LGB community before being Trans was shoved down everyone's throat. I'm 54 and my 14 year old nephew came home from school one day and told me he was trans. My jaw hit the floor and I said no you're not. She swears he is. I said listen B this is a very life altering event and further more I've never noticed anything about you that is even remotely feminine. I know I hurt his feelings because I think he expected a different response from me but I am not on board with any of this. They are poisoning our young people and it needs to be stopped. This community that it has attached itself to has to be the ones to stop it. - jenniferyelvington1291

The Trans Queering of society is a top-down movement.

If it’s top-down and so widespread it means that it’s extremely well-funded.

There are only three sources of extreme funds.

Oligarchy, Industry and Empire.

If you squint, they all blur.

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -37:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

To understand Empire’s role and how it green lighted this top-down infusion, I go to the work of Rancourt from 2019.

15. At the same time, in express response to the end of the Cold War, the UN undertook an unprecedented flurry of highly mediatized world conferences. Most notably, the UN advanced new paradigms of global concern that can be categorized as “climate change”, “gender-equity”, and “anti-racism”; and put in place declarations and plans to institutionalize and legalize these new paradigms of global concern.

But to understand the money, and where it’s raining in from, we need to go to the work of Jennifer Bilek. The world’s leading investigative journalist on the subject.

If you missed it, here is the wonderful interview I did with Jennifer recently:

As you can see from Q5 below, the door was opened and these moneyed interests were invited to walk in:

Another key document Arcus has been involved with is the Declaration on the Human Genome and Human Rights, drafted by the International Bar Association's biopolitical project for the United Nations. Stryker led this project, and the final version was adopted by UNESCO in 1997 and later endorsed by the UN General Assembly in 1998.

The interests of Empire, Oligarchy and Industry converged.

It is important to understand that the Transing and Queering of society is not organic.

Here is an excellent explainer video from the woman herself. Jennifer Bilek.

The 10 main points that Bilek makes in this video are:

Intersection of Transgenderism with Transhumanism: Bilek discusses the convergence of transgender ideology with transhumanism, suggesting that the promotion of transgenderism is a step towards a broader agenda of transhumanism, where human bodies are modified or augmented with technology. Influence of Big Tech and Billionaires: She claims that big tech companies and billionaires are pushing the transgender and transhumanist agendas, aiming to reshape society's understanding of human biology and identity. Medicalization of Gender Identity: The medical industry's role in transforming the understanding and treatment of gender identity, moving from cross-dressing and transvestitism to surgical and hormonal interventions, is highlighted as part of a broader shift towards medicalizing gender experiences. Legal and Ideological Changes: Bilek points out the rapid legal and social changes occurring over the past decade that support transgender rights and identities, questioning the speed and influences behind these movements compared to traditional human rights movements. Transgender Ideology in Schools: She criticizes the introduction of transgender ideology into educational systems, suggesting it's part of grooming future generations to accept and undergo bodily dissociation and identity modification. Financial and Corporate Interests: The narrative includes a critique of the financial and corporate interests behind the transgender movement, suggesting a profit motive in the promotion of gender transitioning therapies, surgeries, and technologies. Erasure of Biological Reality: Bilek expresses concern over the erasure of biological realities and distinctions in favor of a subjective sense of gender identity, warning of its implications for women's rights and societal perceptions of sex. Transhumanist Agenda and Human Reproduction: The push towards a transhumanist future where human reproduction is controlled or altered by technology, eroding the natural biological foundations of human life. Social and Cultural Impact: She discusses the broader social and cultural impacts of promoting transgender ideology, including changes in language, law, and the normalization of medical interventions for gender dysphoria in children. Critique of Ideological Conformity and Silencing of Dissent: Bilek is critical of the silencing of dissenting voices and the ideological conformity demanded by proponents of transgender rights, questioning the long-term consequences of suppressing open debate on these issues.

It is important to understand what the work of this billionaire oligarchy has achieved so far.

"Do they have the right to not have a 6'2" man who is a repeat serial rapist put in as their cell mate?" - Ted Cruz

The following Q&As are based on Jennifer Bilek’s extensive work. See the source articles in the footnotes.

Questions & Answers

Who is Jon Stryker and what role has he played in the LGBT movement?

Jon Stryker is the grandson of Homer Stryker, the founder of Stryker Corporation, a major medical technology company. Jon Stryker is an heir to the Stryker fortune and identifies as gay. In 2000, he created the Arcus Foundation, one of the largest LGBT funders in the world, which has given over $58.4 million to LGBT-related programs and organizations between 2007 and 2010 alone.

Through his position at Arcus and his financial resources, Jon Stryker has played a pivotal role in shaping and driving the global LGBT movement. His foundation has supported numerous influential LGBT organizations, legal efforts, and initiatives around the world, working to mainstream and normalize LGBT identities and causes.

How have Jon Stryker's family members been involved in philanthropy related to LGBT causes?

Jon Stryker's sister Ronda is married to William Johnston, the chairman of Greenleaf Trust, a wealth management firm. Ronda Stryker is the vice chair of Spelman College, where Arcus bestowed a $2 million grant for a queer studies program, the largest gift from living donors in the college's history. She is also a trustee of Kalamazoo College, which received a $23 million grant from Arcus for social justice leadership.

Another sister, Pat Stryker, has worked closely with Tim Gill, a prominent gay rights activist and founder of one of the largest LGBT nonprofits in America. Together with two other wealthy philanthropists, they poured half a billion dollars into advocating for LGBT causes, aiming to turn Colorado from a red to blue state.

What connections do Jon Stryker and Tim Gill have?

Jon Stryker and Tim Gill have a close relationship and have been working together for years to advance LGBT causes. According to Gill, since knowing each other, he and Stryker have "plotted, schemed, hiked and skied together," in addition to "punishing the wicked and rewarding the good" through their advocacy and philanthropy.

In 1999, around the same time Stryker founded Arcus, Gill sold his stakes in Quark, his software company, to focus on LGBT activism through his foundation. Stryker and Gill, along with Pat Stryker and two other wealthy philanthropists, became known as the "four horsemen" for their aggressive political strategies in support of LGBT rights.

How has the Arcus Foundation been influential in the LGBT movement globally?

The Arcus Foundation, founded by Jon Stryker, has been one of the most influential players in the global LGBT movement. By 2015, Arcus had already built an extensive political infrastructure to drive gender identity ideology and transgenderism worldwide, donating millions to numerous entities, both large and small.

Some of the influential organizations and initiatives Arcus has funded include: ILGA, an LGBT group focused on equality in Europe and Central Asia across 54 countries; Transgender Europe, representing the trans community in Europe and Asia across 43 countries; the Yogyakarta Principles, which outlined the application of international human rights law to sexual orientation and gender identity; and the LGBT Movement Advancement Project (MAP), which tracks the complex system of LGBT advocacy and funding. Arcus has also supported faith, education, and cultural organizations to promote LGBT causes globally.

What influential legal and human rights documents has Arcus been involved with internationally?

The Arcus Foundation has been involved with several landmark international legal and human rights documents pertaining to LGBT issues. In 2006, Arcus founder Jon Stryker attended a meeting in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, where the influential Yogyakarta Principles on the application of international human rights law to sexual orientation and gender identity were developed.

Another key document Arcus has been involved with is the Declaration on the Human Genome and Human Rights, drafted by the International Bar Association's biopolitical project for the United Nations. Stryker led this project, and the final version was adopted by UNESCO in 1997 and later endorsed by the UN General Assembly in 1998.

How have universities been captured by the gender identity movement through Pritzker family philanthropy?

The Pritzker family (Hyatt Hotels), one of the wealthiest families in America, has been strategically funding university departments and programs to promote gender identity ideology. At Yale University, members of the Pritzker family have donated over $23 million since 2007, supporting the Yale School of Medicine, pediatric clinics, and the Yale Gender Program, which serves children as young as 3 years old and young adults up to 25.

The Pritzkers have also made significant donations to other universities, including Harvard, the University of Michigan, and the University of California San Francisco, all of which have prominent gender clinics or departments. These donations have allowed gender identity ideology to become entrenched in academia, shaping research, curricula, and the training of future medical professionals.

What role have billionaires played in creating and driving the transgender movement?

Billionaires, particularly those with ties to the medical-tech and pharmaceutical industries, have played a crucial role in creating and driving the transgender movement. Through strategic philanthropy, these wealthy individuals and families have funded various organizations, initiatives, and institutions to promote transgender ideology and normalize medical interventions as a solution for gender dysphoria.

The Pritzker family, Jon Stryker, Tim Gill, and George Soros are among the most prominent billionaires involved in this effort. By pouring vast sums of money into universities, medical institutions, LGBT organizations, political campaigns, and media, they have been able to shape the narrative around transgender issues, influence laws and policies, and accelerate the growth of the gender industry. Without the financial backing and influence of these billionaires, it is unlikely that the transgender movement would have gained such rapid and widespread traction.

What are the primary motives and end goals of the billionaires funding the transgender movement?

The primary motives of the billionaires funding the transgender movement appear to be two-fold: financial profit and the ideological goal of transforming human identity. Many of these wealthy individuals have significant investments in the medical-tech, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries, which stand to benefit greatly from the growing demand for gender transition services, hormones, and surgeries.

However, beyond financial incentives, there seems to be a deeper ideological agenda at play. Some of these billionaires, such as Martine Rothblatt, have expressed a vision of transcending traditional notions of human identity, biology, and even mortality through technology. The transgender movement, with its emphasis on self-identification and medical intervention, aligns with this transhumanist philosophy of using technology to reshape the human body and experience. By normalizing and promoting transgender ideology, these billionaires may be laying the groundwork for a future in which the boundaries of human identity are radically redefined.

How have LGBT organizations been influenced by the infusion of big money from wealthy backers?

The infusion of big money from wealthy backers has had a profound impact on LGBT organizations, transforming them from grassroots activists into well-funded, professionalized institutions with significant political and cultural influence. With the financial support of billionaires like Jon Stryker, Tim Gill, and the Pritzkers, these organizations have been able to expand their reach, hire more staff, and undertake ambitious projects and campaigns.

However, this influx of money has also raised concerns about the independence and priorities of LGBT organizations. Some critics argue that the reliance on wealthy donors has led these groups to focus on issues that align with the interests of their benefactors, such as promoting medical interventions for transgender individuals, rather than addressing more pressing concerns facing the broader LGBT community. Additionally, the top-down, billionaire-driven nature of the movement has led some to question whether it truly represents the diverse experiences and needs of LGBT individuals, particularly those from marginalized backgrounds.

What challenges do grassroots groups face in pushing back against the billionaire-backed LGBT movement?

Grassroots groups seeking to push back against the billionaire-backed LGBT movement face significant challenges, primarily due to the vast disparity in financial resources and institutional support. While wealthy donors pour millions of dollars into promoting transgender ideology and medical interventions, grassroots organizations often rely on small donations and volunteer labor to sustain their efforts.

This funding gap makes it difficult for grassroots groups to compete in terms of media presence, legal advocacy, and political lobbying. Additionally, the mainstream media and political establishment have largely embraced the narratives and priorities of the billionaire-backed LGBT movement, making it harder for dissenting voices to be heard. To overcome these challenges, grassroots groups must focus on building strong communities, leveraging social media and alternative communication channels, and forging alliances with like-minded organizations and individuals. They must also work to expose the financial interests and ideological agendas behind the transgender movement, and appeal to the broader public's concerns about the well-being of children and the importance of biological reality.

Who is Martine Rothblatt and what is his background?

Martine Rothblatt, born in 1954 as Martin Rothblatt, is an influential entrepreneur, lawyer, and activist who has played a significant role in shaping the transgender and transhumanist movements. Rothblatt's background is extensive and varied, spanning fields such as satellite communications, biotechnology, and digital immortality.

In the early stages of his career, Rothblatt worked in Washington, D.C., focusing on satellite communications law. He later founded Sirius Satellite Radio and served as its CEO. Rothblatt also founded United Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for rare diseases, and has been one of the highest-paid executives in the pharmaceutical industry. Rothblatt's influence extends to the legal realm as well, having played a key role in drafting the International Bill of Gender Rights and advocating for the legal recognition of transgender individuals.

How has Martine Rothblatt been an influential figure in the rise of transgenderism and transhumanism?

Martine Rothblatt has been a driving force behind the rise of both transgenderism and transhumanism, using his wealth, intellectual prowess, and public platform to promote these interrelated movements. As a prominent transgender individual, Rothblatt has worked to normalize and legitimize transgender identities, arguing that gender is a social construct and that individuals should be free to define their own gender identity.

At the same time, Rothblatt has been a vocal proponent of transhumanism, the belief that humans can and should use technology to transcend biological limitations and enhance their physical, cognitive, and emotional capabilities. Rothblatt sees transgenderism as a stepping stone towards a transhumanist future, in which individuals can freely modify their bodies and identities using advanced technologies such as genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, and mind uploading. Through his writings, speeches, and philanthropic endeavors, Rothblatt has played a significant role in shaping the intellectual and cultural landscape of both movements.

What legal efforts related to trans rights did Rothblatt undertake in the early 1990s?

In the early 1990s, Martine Rothblatt was instrumental in drafting key legal documents that laid the foundation for the modern transgender rights movement. In 1992, Rothblatt joined the International Conference on Transgender Law and Employment Policy (ICTLEP), where he met with other prominent transgender activists and lawyers to discuss strategies for advancing transgender rights.

At the ICTLEP, Rothblatt authored the first draft of the "Transexual and Transgender Health Law Reports," which would later evolve into the International Bill of Gender Rights (IBGR). This document outlined a comprehensive set of legal principles and guidelines for protecting the rights of transgender individuals, including the right to self-define one's gender identity, the right to access medical care related to gender transition, and the right to be free from discrimination based on gender identity. Rothblatt's work on the IBGR and other legal initiatives helped to establish a framework for transgender advocacy and laid the groundwork for future legal battles over transgender rights.

How do Rothblatt's transsexual and transhumanist identities and philosophies intersect?

Martine Rothblatt's transsexual and transhumanist identities and philosophies are deeply intertwined, reflecting a shared belief in the malleability of human identity and the potential for technology to transform the human experience. As a transsexual individual, Rothblatt has long argued that gender is a social construct and that individuals should have the freedom to define their own gender identity, regardless of their biological sex.

This belief in the fluidity of identity extends to Rothblatt's transhumanist philosophy, which holds that humans should use technology to transcend the limitations of biology and enhance their physical, cognitive, and emotional capabilities. Rothblatt sees the transgender experience as a precursor to a transhumanist future, in which individuals can freely modify their bodies and minds using advanced technologies. In Rothblatt's view, just as individuals should have the right to change their gender identity, they should also have the right to alter their biological makeup and even upload their consciousness into digital form. This radical vision of human malleability and technological enhancement lies at the core of both Rothblatt's transsexual activism and his transhumanist advocacy.

What are Rothblatt's ambitions and projects related to xenotransplantation, genetic engineering, and immortality?

Martine Rothblatt's ambitions and projects extend far beyond the realm of transgender rights, encompassing cutting-edge scientific and technological endeavors aimed at transforming the human condition. One of Rothblatt's key areas of interest is xenotransplantation, the practice of transplanting organs from one species to another. Rothblatt has been a vocal advocate for xenotransplantation research, arguing that it could help alleviate the chronic shortage of human organs for transplantation. To this end, Rothblatt founded United Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that has been working to develop genetically modified pig organs suitable for transplantation into humans.

Rothblatt's interest in genetic engineering also extends to the realm of human enhancement and life extension. He has spoken and written extensively about the potential for genetic technologies to modify human traits and abilities, and has even proposed the creation of "beme," a hypothetical unit of cultural information that could be used to engineer human identity and behavior. Ultimately, Rothblatt's goal is to achieve a form of technological immortality, either through the indefinite extension of the human lifespan or through the uploading of human consciousness into digital form. These ambitious projects reflect Rothblatt's overarching vision of a post-human future in which the boundaries of biology and identity are radically transformed.

What is Rothblatt's Terasem Movement and how does it relate to transhumanism?

Martine Rothblatt's Terasem Movement is a transhumanist organization that seeks to promote the ethical use of technology to expand human life and consciousness. Founded by Rothblatt in 2002, the Terasem Movement combines elements of science, technology, and spirituality to explore the possibilities of digital immortality and the creation of artificial consciousness.

At the core of the Terasem Movement is the concept of "mindfiles," digital archives that contain an individual's memories, thoughts, and personality traits. The ultimate goal is to use these mindfiles to create "mindclones," artificial intelligences that replicate an individual's consciousness and can continue to exist indefinitely in digital form. The Terasem Movement also conducts educational programs and supports research in areas such as cryonics, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence, all of which are seen as key technologies for achieving transhumanist goals. Rothblatt's involvement in the Terasem Movement reflects his deep commitment to transhumanist ideals and his belief that technology can be used to fundamentally transform the human experience, transcending the limitations of biology and achieving a form of digital immortality.

How does Rothblatt view the future of humanity in relation to technology, gender, and biology?

Martine Rothblatt envisions a future in which technology radically transforms the human experience, blurring the lines between biology, gender, and identity. Central to Rothblatt's vision is the idea that humanity is on the cusp of a "transhuman" era, in which advances in fields such as genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology will allow individuals to transcend the limitations of their biological bodies and minds.

In this future, Rothblatt believes that traditional notions of gender and sex will become increasingly obsolete, as individuals gain the ability to modify their physical characteristics and even their genetic makeup at will. He argues that just as society has begun to recognize the fluidity of gender identity, it must also embrace the malleability of biological sex and the potential for technology to create new forms of embodiment and identity. Ultimately, Rothblatt sees the future of humanity as a "posthuman" one, in which the boundaries between human and machine, natural and artificial, and biological and digital become increasingly blurred. In this vision, technology becomes the key to unlocking human potential and creating a world in which individuals are free to define their own identities and experiences, unconstrained by the limitations of biology or social norms.

What are the implications of Rothblatt's statement that "the beme is mightier than the gene"?

Martine Rothblatt's statement that "the beme is mightier than the gene" encapsulates his belief in the primacy of information and culture over biology in shaping human identity and experience. The term "beme," coined by Rothblatt, refers to a hypothetical unit of cultural information, analogous to the biological gene, that can be transmitted and modified across individuals and generations.

By asserting that the beme is mightier than the gene, Rothblatt is suggesting that cultural and informational factors, such as ideas, beliefs, and social norms, play a more significant role in determining human behavior and identity than biological factors such as genes. This idea challenges traditional notions of biological determinism and suggests that human nature is highly malleable and subject to cultural and technological influences. The implications of this view are far-reaching, as it opens up the possibility of using technology and information to fundamentally redesign human identity and experience, potentially leading to the creation of new forms of posthuman or transhuman existence.

In practical terms, the idea that the beme is mightier than the gene could have significant implications for fields such as education, psychology, and social engineering, as it suggests that cultural and informational interventions may be more effective than biological ones in shaping human behavior and identity. It also raises important ethical questions about the extent to which individuals and societies should be able to use technology to modify human nature and the potential risks and benefits of such interventions.

How have major investment firms like BlackRock and Vanguard invested in pharmaceutical companies involved in the gender industry?

Major investment firms like BlackRock and Vanguard have significant holdings in pharmaceutical companies that are actively involved in the gender industry. These firms are among the top shareholders in companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, United Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie (the maker of Lupron), Merck, and Novartis, all of which produce drugs and treatments related to gender transition and hormone therapy.

For example, BlackRock is the third-largest shareholder in Johnson & Johnson, with a 4.6% stake, and is the largest shareholder in Pfizer, with a 7.7% stake. Vanguard Group is also a top shareholder in these companies, holding significant positions in each. By investing heavily in these pharmaceutical giants, BlackRock, Vanguard, and other major investment firms are indirectly supporting and profiting from the growth of the gender industry, which relies on the widespread use of hormones, puberty blockers, and other medical interventions to facilitate gender transitions.

What media properties with pro-trans content are owned by investment giants like BlackRock?

Investment giants like BlackRock have significant ownership stakes in various media properties that have been known to produce pro-trans content. One notable example is Authentic Brands Group, which received a sizable investment of $875 million from BlackRock in 2019. Authentic Brands Group owns several well-known media properties, including Sports Illustrated magazine.

Sports Illustrated has featured multiple transgender models on its covers and published content promoting transgender visibility and rights. BlackRock also owns significant shares in major media conglomerates like Comcast and Disney, which have increasingly incorporated pro-trans content into their programming and publications. This trend has raised questions about the influence of large investment firms on media narratives related to gender identity and the potential conflicts of interest that may arise when financial interests intersect with social and political messaging. Critics argue that the increasing prevalence of pro-trans content in media owned by these firms is not coincidental, but rather reflects a deliberate effort to shape public opinion and normalize transgender identities in line with the financial interests of the gender industry.

How does the ideology of "gender identity" open up new markets and expand the LGBT constituency?

The ideology of "gender identity" has opened up new markets and expanded the LGBT constituency by creating a seemingly endless array of new identities and consumer categories. Traditional conceptions of sexual orientation, such as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and straight, were relatively limited in terms of market segmentation. However, by introducing the concept of gender identity as distinct from biological sex, the gender industry has created a vast new landscape of potential identities and consumer groups.

Under the umbrella of "transgender," individuals can now identify as genderqueer, non-binary, genderfluid, agender, and a host of other increasingly specific identities, each with its own unique set of consumer preferences and needs. This has created new opportunities for companies to target these niche markets with specialized products and services, such as gender-neutral clothing lines, cosmetics, and accessories. Furthermore, by framing gender identity as a fundamental aspect of personal identity and a matter of social justice, the gender industry has been able to tap into the growing social and political consciousness of younger consumers, who are increasingly likely to support brands that align with their values. As a result, the gender identity ideology has not only expanded the LGBT constituency but also created a powerful new market force that is reshaping industries and driving social and political change.

What are some examples of new products and market segments that have emerged due to gender identity ideology?

Gender identity ideology has given rise to a wide range of new products and market segments catering to individuals who identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming. Some notable examples include:

Gender-neutral fashion: Many clothing brands have launched gender-neutral collections, featuring items that are designed to be worn by anyone, regardless of their gender identity. These collections often feature unisex or androgynous styles and sizing, and may use neutral colors and patterns. Cosmetics: The beauty industry has seen a surge in gender-neutral and trans-specific makeup lines, such as Jecca Blac and Fluide, which offer products that cater to the unique needs and preferences of transgender and non-binary individuals. Binders and packers: Companies like gc2b and TransPack offer chest binders and packing underwear designed specifically for transgender men and non-binary individuals looking to achieve a more masculine or gender-neutral appearance. Menstrual products: Brands like Thinx and Lunapads have introduced gender-neutral menstrual products, such as period underwear and reusable pads, that can be used by anyone who menstruates, regardless of their gender identity. Sex toys: The adult toy industry has seen a growing demand for gender-neutral and trans-specific sex toys, such as the "Buck-Off" stroker designed for transgender men who have not undergone bottom surgery.

These examples demonstrate how gender identity ideology has created new market niches and consumer categories, each with its own unique set of products and services tailored to the specific needs and desires of transgender and gender non-conforming individuals. As the gender industry continues to grow and evolve, it is likely that we will see even more specialized products and market segments emerge, further reinforcing the idea that gender identity is a fundamental aspect of personal identity and consumer choice.

How large are industries like cosmetics and men's personal care that stand to benefit from the blurred boundaries of gender?

The cosmetics and men's personal care industries are massive and rapidly growing, with the potential to benefit significantly from the blurred boundaries of gender promoted by gender identity ideology. The global cosmetics market, which includes makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrance products, was valued at a staggering $532 billion in 2022 and is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Traditionally, the cosmetics industry has been heavily gendered, with products and marketing campaigns targeted specifically at women. However, as gender identity ideology has gained traction, the industry has begun to embrace gender-neutral and male-specific products, recognizing the potential for growth in these markets. For example, major cosmetics brands like Chanel, Tom Ford, and Marc Jacobs have launched makeup lines specifically for men, capitalizing on the growing acceptance of male beauty and grooming practices.

Similarly, the men's personal care industry, which includes products like skincare, haircare, and grooming tools, is also experiencing rapid growth, with a projected value of $166 billion by 2022. This growth is largely driven by changing attitudes towards masculinity and the increasing acceptance of self-care and grooming practices among men. As gender identity ideology continues to blur the lines between traditional gender norms, it is likely that the men's personal care industry will continue to expand and evolve, offering a wider range of products and services that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of male consumers. Together, the cosmetics and men's personal care industries represent a vast and growing market that stands to benefit significantly from the ongoing cultural shift towards more fluid and inclusive understandings of gender and identity.

How does gender identity ideology "groom" society to dissociate from biological sex and reality?

Gender identity ideology "grooms" society to dissociate from biological sex and reality in several ways. First and foremost, it promotes the idea that gender identity is separate from and more important than biological sex. By emphasizing the primacy of subjective feelings and experiences over objective biological realities, gender identity ideology encourages individuals to view their gender as a matter of personal choice rather than a fundamental aspect of their physical being.

This dissociation is further reinforced through changes in language and social norms. The use of preferred pronouns, for example, requires individuals to prioritize a person's subjective gender identity over their biological sex when referring to them. Similarly, the push for gender-neutral bathrooms and other facilities erases the distinction between male and female spaces, further obscuring the reality of biological sex differences. Over time, these linguistic and social changes can have a profound impact on the way individuals perceive themselves and others, leading to a gradual disconnection from the physical realities of the body.

Furthermore, gender identity ideology is often promoted through educational programs and media campaigns that target young people, who are particularly vulnerable to social influence and pressure. By introducing children to the concept of gender identity at an early age and encouraging them to question and explore their own gender, these programs can "groom" the next generation to accept and embrace a dissociated view of gender and biology. This is particularly concerning given the fact that many of these programs are funded and promoted by powerful interest groups with a stake in the gender industry, such as pharmaceutical companies and advocacy organizations. As a result, what may appear to be a grassroots movement for social justice and inclusion is often driven by deeper economic and ideological agendas that prioritize profit and political power over individual well-being and biological reality.

What is the real motive behind the corporate-driven gender industry, beyond inclusivity?

While the corporate-driven gender industry often presents itself as a champion of inclusivity and social justice, its real motives are rooted in profit and ideological control. At its core, the gender industry is a money-making enterprise that seeks to exploit the growing market for gender-related products and services, from hormone treatments and surgeries to fashion and beauty products.

By promoting the idea that gender is a fluid and malleable construct, the industry creates an ever-expanding pool of potential consumers who are encouraged to express their identities through the purchase of specialized goods and services. This not only generates enormous profits for the companies involved but also creates a self-perpetuating cycle of demand, as individuals are continually pressured to adapt to new gender norms and expectations. Furthermore, the gender industry is deeply intertwined with the broader agenda of the biomedical and technological industries, which seek to normalize the idea of human bodily modification and manipulation for profit.

By blurring the lines between biology and identity, the gender industry paves the way for a future in which the human body itself becomes a commodity to be bought, sold, and altered at will. This agenda is particularly insidious because it targets vulnerable and marginalized communities, such as transgender individuals, who are often desperate for acceptance and support. By presenting itself as a champion of these communities, the gender industry is able to disguise its true motives and evade scrutiny from those who might otherwise question its practices. Ultimately, the gender industry's real goal is not inclusivity or social justice, but rather the consolidation of economic and ideological power in the hands of a small elite who seek to reshape society in their own image.

Leave a comment

Share

Thank You for Being Part of Our Community

Your presence here is greatly valued. If you've found the content interesting and useful, please consider supporting it through a paid subscription. While all our resources are freely available, your subscription plays a vital role. It helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. Please make full use of our Free Libraries.

Discover Our Free Libraries:

Unbekoming Interview Library: Dive into a world of thought-provoking interviews across a spectrum of fascinating topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Explore concise summaries of groundbreaking books, distilled for efficient understanding.

Hear From Our Subscribers: Check out the [Subscriber Testimonials] to see the impact of this Substack on our readers.

Share Your Story or Nominate Someone to Interview:

I'm always in search of compelling narratives and insightful individuals to feature. Whether it's personal experiences with the vaccination or other medical interventions, or if you know someone whose story and expertise could enlighten our community, I'd love to hear from you. If you have a story to share, insights to offer, or wish to suggest an interviewee who can add significant value to our discussions, please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com. Your contributions and suggestions are invaluable in enriching our understanding and conversation.

Resources for the Community:

For those affected by COVID vaccine injury, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Discover 'Baseline Human Health': Watch and share this insightful 21-minute video to understand and appreciate the foundations of health without vaccination.

Books as Tools: Consider recommending 'Official Stories' by Liam Scheff to someone seeking understanding. Start with a “safe” chapter such as Electricity and Shakespeare and they might find their way to vaccination.

Your support, whether through subscriptions, sharing stories, or spreading knowledge, is what keeps this community thriving. Thank you for being an integral part of this journey.