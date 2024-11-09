When I interviewed Paul Cudenec I asked him about the Rothschilds.

10. In your analysis, you frequently point out connections to the Rothschild family. How central do you see their role in the global power structure you describe? The Rothschilds are very central to the global criminocracy. This was not something I expected or wanted to discover! The mention of their name rings "conspiracy theory" alarm bells for many and tends also to lead to accusations of "anti-semitism", no matter how often one repeats that one is not criticising them because they are Jewish but for the harm they have done and are still doing to the world. My path to exploring their role in fact began as an investigation into the British empire, the Commonwealth, prompted by the fact that the WEF's Great Reset was officially launched by the man who is now King Charles III. Months of reading and research showed me that this empire – which turned into the entity known as "globalism" – is inextricably tied in to the Rothschilds' worldwide financial and industrial concerns. In fact, it is one and the same entity and has been so for many decades. Of course, this unacceptable reality is hidden from public view by a series of fronts, as well as by the empire's control of both mass media and academia and by the taboos that have been erected around the subject. - Potential political leaders are carefully groomed. This produces politicians who are really more like business executives, appointed to their management role by those pulling the strings. This is becoming increasingly obvious, in my opinion. Another way of controlling politicians is by lending them money - the Rothschilds used this approach to control Randolph Churchill, Winston's father, as I set out in Enemies of the People.

I don’t believe you can have an honest discussion of British Empire without discussing and understanding The Rothschilds.

David Irving was once asked whether he would write a history of the family, and he said “No” because he wanted to stay alive.

This force, that has been c. 250 years in the making, is the closest thing we have to Voldemort. He who must not be named. As Cudenec says

Is it really "anti-semitic" to write a booklet exploring the power and activities of the Rothschilds, while carefully stressing that this is being done despite rather than because of their Jewish identity?

Rockefeller power pales in comparison to Rothschild power.

It’s worth repeating that I am of the view that the power that rules the world is an interconnected oligarchy much older that the Rothschilds as framed by Steinberg here.

Question 6: What is the Club of the Isles and who are its members? The Club of the Isles is described as the modern incarnation of the British East India Company, representing the "invisible empire." According to the lecture, it consists of 3-5,000 oligarchs from powerful families, some tracing their lineage back to the Venetian oligarchy or Roman Empire. Members are said to include top officials from major financial institutions like the Bank of England, Barclays Bank, and N.M. Rothschild, as well as corporations such as Royal Dutch Shell, Imperial Chemical Industries, and Rio Tinto. Steinberg describes this group as controlling vast amounts of the world's strategic raw materials, financial structures, and food supplies.

That being said, the Rothschilds are a VIP member of this club.

This 16-minute video is worth watching.

With thanks to Paul Cudenec.

Podcast Conversation

This is the first podcast discussion I’ve created. It’s another way for people to experience the subject matter. Let me know what you think.

Analogy

Imagine a vast spider web stretching across a garden, with a single spider family controlling multiple interconnected webs. The main web appears visible in the sunlight - this represents the Rothschilds' known banking operations. But in the shadows are dozens of additional webs, connected by nearly invisible threads - these are their front companies and hidden operations.

The spiders don't just wait for prey; they actively reshape the garden itself. They strengthen certain plants (friendly governments) while weakening others, create new structures (financial systems) that force other creatures to move along their predetermined paths, and gradually transform the entire garden's ecosystem to serve their interests. They even convince the garden's caretaker (public institutions) to modify the garden according to their design.

When storms come (wars and crises), the spiders don't just survive - they strengthen their webs using the destruction as an opportunity to rebuild stronger networks. Other creatures might see only individual webs, but the spiders operate with complete knowledge of their entire network, moving resources and establishing control through seemingly separate but actually connected structures.

Most importantly, while garden visitors might notice individual spiders or webs, they rarely perceive the full extent of the family's control over the entire garden ecosystem. Every new plant (technological innovation) or change in the garden's layout (political reform) is quietly incorporated into their web system, ensuring their continued dominance over the garden's resources and inhabitants.

Just as the spider family transforms a natural garden into an engineered web system serving their interests, the Rothschilds transformed the natural development of human society into an engineered system of financial, political, and social control serving their family's accumulation of power and wealth.

12-point summary

[For those that don’t want to read the 50 Q&A deeper dive below.]

1. WEALTH ACCUMULATION & INITIAL POWER The Rothschilds built their initial fortune during the Napoleonic Wars (1792-1815), through war financing, black market operations, and currency manipulation. Their early success came from Nathan Rothschild's £10 million account with the British government and spectacular profits from government bond trading. This foundation established them as what Niall Ferguson calls "the richest family in all history."

2. WAR PROFITEERING INFRASTRUCTURE The family systematically profited from major conflicts through multiple channels: direct war financing, arms manufacturing (particularly through Maxim-Nordenfelt), supplying raw materials, and post-war reconstruction loans. Between 1895-1907 alone, they loaned nearly $450,000,000 (equivalent to $13,350,000,000 in 2022) to European governments. They consistently positioned themselves to profit from both sides of conflicts.

3. INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SYSTEM They built a vast industrial empire centered on essential infrastructure: railways (controlling over 600 miles of Italian railways alone), mining operations in 22 countries, oil industry investments (becoming largest shareholders in Royal Dutch Shell), copper markets (crucial for electrification), and mercury supplies (essential for gold processing). Their Compagnie du chemin de fer du Nord reached 1.3 billion francs in capital by 1895.

4. POLITICAL MANIPULATION The family maintained political influence through systematic bribery, loans to politicians, and strategic appointments. Their influence extended from Benjamin Disraeli in Victorian Britain to Emmanuel Macron in modern France. They placed their representatives in governments and maintained what Ferguson calls "unique influence over French foreign policy and European international relations."

5. BANKING & FINANCIAL CONTROL They established control over central banking systems, orchestrating events like the 1907 banking crisis to justify creating the Federal Reserve. Their network included front banks like Warburg, Bleichröder, Credit-Anstalt, and Morgan, creating a global financial system operated for private rather than public interests.

6. COLONIAL EXPLOITATION The family extensively exploited colonial resources, from Burmese rubies to African minerals. In one notorious example, they transported Chinese workers to South African mines in slave-ship conditions, with 51 deaths on a single voyage. Through COFIMER in the 1950s, they targeted African resources including iron, aluminum, phosphates, and uranium.

7. PRIVATIZATION AGENDA They played a central role in the privatization movement, particularly in 1980s Britain, managing the sell-off of public assets including British Gas, British Steel, and water authorities. In 1988 alone, they handled eleven privatizations across eight countries, facilitating what Ferguson describes as an "immense transfer of assets from the public to the private sector."

8. MODERN TECHNOLOGICAL CONTROL Through Victor Rothschild's Biotechnology Investments Limited and other vehicles, they maintain significant influence in modern biotechnology. Their involvement extends to digital infrastructure, "Farming 4.0," and smart city development, continuing their pattern of controlling crucial technological infrastructure.

9. ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE The family maintains control through an intentionally complex network of front companies, trusts, and interlocking directorships. Their operations span multiple entities including N.M. Rothschild, Rothschilds Continuation Holdings AG, and numerous regional offices, making it increasingly difficult to assess their true wealth and influence.

10. GLOBAL INSTITUTIONAL CONTROL They helped create what Quigley calls "a multi-level political hierarchy" of international institutions, including the UN, WHO, IMF, and World Bank. Their influence extends through modern entities like BlackRock and Vanguard, where they maintain strategic holdings.

11. WORKER EXPLOITATION Throughout their history, they've shown consistent disregard for worker welfare, from mercury-poisoned miners at Almaden to exploited Chinese laborers in South Africa. Alphonse de Rothschild's 1897 statement that workers were "very satisfied with their lot" exemplifies their attitude toward labor.

12. CURRENT INFLUENCE & THE GREAT RESET The family maintains significant influence in modern initiatives including impact investment, biotech development, and the Great Reset agenda. Through Edmond de Rothschild and other entities, they're involved in developing "digital solutions," alternative proteins, and new agricultural systems, while maintaining their historical pattern of controlling fundamental infrastructure and resources.

The Economist is a Rothschild publication.

Notice the dates.

To understand these The Economist covers I recommend a short 20-minute detour to listen to Neema Parvani explain why Trump was going to win, before he won.

“The Regime doesn’t play 4D chess.” - Neema Parvani

Enemies Of The People

The Rothschilds and their corrupt global empire

By Paul Cudenec

Enemies Of The People By Paul Cudenec 491KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

50 Questions & Answers

Question 1: How did the Rothschild family initially build their wealth during the Napoleonic era?

Answer: The Rothschilds exploited multiple opportunities presented by the revolutionary wars of 1792-1815. In Frankfurt they profited from food shortages through black market operations and sold provisions to armies at considerable markups. From 1808, Nathan Rothschild established a lucrative business exporting English guineas to the continent, while simultaneously transporting British goods like cotton, sugar, indigo and tobacco across the Channel in defiance of Napoleon's blockade.

The family's most significant wealth accumulation came through war financing and state loans. As wartime costs escalated, they stretched their credit to breaking point, gambling everything for governmental commissions and speculative gains. By 1815 alone, Nathan's account with the British government totaled nearly £10 million, and following Napoleon's defeat, he pulled off a spectacular coup through well-timed investments in British government bonds, realizing profits of more than £250,000 at a stroke.

Question 2: What role did secret communications networks play in establishing Rothschild financial dominance?

Answer: Before the age of telegraphs and telephones, the Rothschilds developed an essential private infrastructure of couriers and dedicated ships that accepted no external passengers. This network allowed them to receive news of events across the continent ahead of both competitors and governments, providing crucial market advantages as demonstrated by their early knowledge of Napoleon's defeat at Waterloo in 1815.

The system's value extended beyond mere financial intelligence - it brought them closer to diplomats and government officials who came to rely on Rothschild communications to stay informed. This created a symbiotic relationship where the family gained inside knowledge of official communications while providing an invaluable service to state actors, further cementing their influence in corridors of power.

Question 3: How did the Rothschild family's relationship with European royalty evolve over time?

Answer: The Rothschilds established deep connections with royalty, particularly the Saxe-Coburg dynasty (later renamed Windsor in the UK). They began by making personal loans to King George IV and cultivated a close relationship with Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's husband, who suffered from chronic money shortages. In 1847, correspondence reveals Rothschild involvement in Albert's purchase of Balmoral Castle, along with a £3,000 loan to Albert's relative Prince Ludwig which Albert personally guaranteed.

The relationship continued through generations, with the family covering gambling debts for the future King Edward VII and ensuring his luxurious lifestyle. Even in recent times, the connection persisted, with Evelyn de Rothschild serving as financial advisor to Queen Elizabeth II, receiving a knighthood in 1989, and maintaining ties to King Charles III through business networks.

Question 4: What was the extent of Rothschild involvement in railway development across Europe?

Answer: The Rothschilds recognized railways as a transformative force as early as 1836, with Salomon Rothschild noting they would create "completely new possibilities - industrial, commercial, political and military." Their largest project was the Compagnie du chemin de fer du Nord in France, which became the center of an immense industrial web including waterway navigation, steel, and coal, reaching 1.3 billion francs in capital by 1895.

By mid-century, they had built a highly profitable pan-European railway network with leading roles in railway finance across Austria, France, and Germany. Their involvement extended to Russia with massive loans in the 1870s and 1890s, Italy through the Imperial Lombardo Venetian and Central Italian Railway Company, and further expansions into Spain, Austria, Slovenia, and Croatia. This railway empire served as the tentacles of a central state-commercial system, extracting resources, moving goods, and transforming economic life.

Question 5: How did the Rothschilds profit from major wars throughout the 19th and 20th centuries?

Answer: The Rothschilds developed multiple revenue streams from warfare, starting with the Napoleonic conflicts. They financed both sides in various conflicts, notably lending to Britain, France, and Turkey during the Crimean War, while adding to Britain's £782 million existing national debt. Between 1859 and 1870, they repeatedly positioned themselves on opposing sides of European conflicts, calculating carefully to ensure both sides paid for their financial services.

Their war profiteering reached new heights with the Franco-Prussian War of 1870, where they first helped create conditions for the conflict, then profited from France's post-war reparation payments to Prussia. The family maintained deep involvement in the arms trade through shareholdings in companies like Maxim-Nordenfelt, and their agent Basil Zaharoff played a crucial role in both munitions and international politics during World War I, exemplifying James de Rothschild's maxim that "in a war there is money to be made from having money."

Question 6: What was the family's approach to worker conditions and labor rights?

Answer: The Rothschilds displayed consistent contempt for workers' rights and conditions throughout their history. Alphonse de Rothschild's 1897 declaration perfectly encapsulated their attitude when he claimed working people were "very satisfied with their lot" and dismissed those demanding eight-hour days as "lazy, incapable ones." He further demeaned workers by suggesting they would simply drink if given shorter working hours.

Their mining operations demonstrated particular disregard for human welfare. The mercury mines at Almaden were described as "hell-holes" where workers were reduced to "physically pathetic" conditions from mercury fumes, leading to severe health issues including muscle weakness, poor coordination, numbness, and neurological problems. Similar exploitation occurred in their South African gold mines, where Chinese workers were transported in slave-ship conditions with 51 deaths on a single voyage, then housed 20 to a hut and subjected to flogging and fines.

Question 7: How did the Rothschilds influence the creation of central banking systems?

Answer: The Rothschilds worked through a cartel including Morgan, Schiff, and Rockefeller to establish the Federal Reserve in the United States. They orchestrated the banking crisis of 1907 as a "colossal fraud" to create the apparent need for a central bank, with their agent J.P. Morgan stepping forward to provide the "solution" of a central bank, earning the Rothschilds' praise as "a man of wonderful resources."

The family operated behind various front companies and banks including Warburg, Kuhn, Loeb & Co, and Morgan, maintaining hidden influence while pushing for centralized banking control. This strategy resulted in central banks across Europe that were controlled not by governments on behalf of the people, but by the bankers themselves in their own self-interest, creating a model that would be replicated globally.

Question 8: What role did marriage strategy play in maintaining Rothschild power?

Answer: The Rothschilds practiced deliberate in-breeding for many generations, marrying not just within their faith but within their immediate kinship group. Of 21 marriages involving descendants of Mayer Amschel Rothschild between 1824 and 1877, fifteen were between his direct descendants. This practice led to situations like Natty Rothschild marrying Emma Rothschild, who was the daughter of both his father's sister and his mother's brother.

Charlotte de Rothschild's reaction to her brother's engagement to their cousin's daughter revealed the family's strategic thinking behind this practice. She celebrated that he had "not chosen a stranger," explaining that for the Rothschilds, it was better to avoid contact with other families as it "always leads to unpleasantness and costs money." This deliberate intermarriage policy helped maintain both wealth concentration and family control over their empire.

Question 9: How did the family approach media ownership and information control?

Answer: The Rothschilds maintained significant media influence through various ownership structures and investments. Evelyn de Rothschild chaired the Economist magazine from 1972 to 1989, sat on the boards of Beaverbrook Newspapers and The Telegraph plc, and invested in ATV. Through their Paribas bloc, they controlled Havas, a monopolistic news agency that could suppress or spread both news and advertising, receiving secret government subsidies for almost a century.

The family also controlled Hachette, which held a monopoly on periodical distribution and significant book distribution power in France. This monopoly could be used to suppress objectionable papers. In modern times, their influence continues through connections to major media figures like Vincent Bolloré, who worked for the Rothschilds and owns shares in Rothschild & Co while controlling several TV and radio channels, as well as publications like Paris Match.

Question 10: What was the Rothschild involvement in colonial resource extraction?

Answer: The Rothschilds relied heavily on European imperial control to enable their resource exploitation, with Ferguson noting it would have been "hard to imagine their investments in Burmese ruby mines or New Caledonian nickel mines in the absence of direct European control." They leveraged British occupation of various territories to secure highly lucrative mining concessions and trade opportunities, including ruby mining following the annexation of Burma and trade expansion after the British annexation of Hong Kong.

In the late 1950s, they accelerated their colonial exploitation through COFIMER, targeting African resources including iron, aluminum, phosphates, and uranium. Their mining empire expanded globally through companies like Rio Tinto, which by 1928 operated in twenty-two different countries with diverse metallurgical and chemical interests. They used prison labor in their Pacific colony operations and maintained a pre-eminent position in Australian natural resources.

“Give me control of a nation's money supply, and I care not who makes its laws.” - Mayer Amschel Rothschild

“He who controls the money supply of a nation, controls the nation.” - James A. Garfield

Question 11: How did the family navigate their Jewish identity while maintaining relationships with antisemitic regimes?

Answer: The Rothschilds maintained a complex relationship with their Jewish identity, positioning themselves as "Kings of the Jews" and playing a key role in the Balfour Declaration, yet often displaying contempt for other Jews. Mayer Carl Rothschild demonstrated this when telling Bismarck that Jews themselves were to blame for anti-semitic feeling, citing their "arrogance, vanity and unspeakable insolence." The family particularly disliked Jewish nouveaux riches and Eastern European Jewish refugees, actively participating in organizations to remove them from Western Europe.

Their business interests consistently took precedence over religious or cultural solidarity. They initially rejected Theodor Herzl's approach for funding a Jewish state, prompting him to denounce them as "vulgar, contemptuous, egotistical people." Most shockingly, during the Nazi era, Robert de Rothschild declared that Jewish refugees "must learn how to behave," while Victor Rothschild complained about refugees "encroaching on the privacy of our country."

Question 12: What role did the Rothschilds play in the privatization movement of the 1980s?

Answer: The Rothschilds were central architects of British privatization through N.M. Rothschild's involvement. Victor Rothschild's role as head of Heath's Central Policy Review Staff initiated their influence, while John Redwood, working for their Equity Research Team, wrote the foundational text "Public Enterprise in Crisis." Their close relationship with Margaret Thatcher secured their position as lead underwriter in major privatizations including British Gas and British Petroleum.

The firm handled numerous privatizations, including Amersham International, Britoil, British Steel, British Coal, regional electricity boards, and water authorities. Their influence extended globally, managing eleven privatizations across eight countries in 1988 alone. They advised on privatizations in Brazil, Zambia, Germany, and Australia, facilitating what Ferguson describes as an "immense transfer of assets from the public to the private sector."

Question 13: How did the family maintain control through front companies and hidden ownership?

Answer: The Rothschilds employed a sophisticated network of interlocking front companies and trusts to conceal their true ownership and power. They would rescue struggling banks or industrial conglomerates with cash injections, take control, and use them as fronts. Banks historically identified as Rothschild fronts included Warburg, Bleichröder, Credit-Anstalt, Disconto, Kuhn, Loeb & Co, and Barings, creating a complex web of control that extended far beyond their publicly known holdings.

Financial researcher Jean-Jacques Laurendon described their ownership structure as a deliberately complicated "maze." The multiplication of entities bearing the Rothschild name - from N.M. Rothschild to various regional offices and specialized divisions - further obscured their true reach. This complex structure made it increasingly difficult to assess their real influence and wealth, with their power often hidden behind different names and multiple layers of ownership.

Question 14: What was the extent of Rothschild influence in the oil industry?

Answer: By 1890, claims were already being made that the Rothschilds had cornered the world oil market. They controlled Germany's oil supply through Romania and held major interests in the Russian oilfields around Baku. Their involvement extended to constructing oil tank wagons for railways, storage depots, and refineries, while negotiating government concessions and favorable rail cargo rates.

Their relationship with Royal Dutch Shell became particularly significant, taking a third share of the Asiatic Petroleum Co in 1902 and exchanging their entire Russian operation for shares in Royal Dutch and Shell in 1911, making them the largest shareholders in each. This influence continued through the decades, with Edouard de Rothschild's estate including 720 million francs worth of Shell shares in 1949, and questions persist about their hidden relationships with Standard Oil and the Rockefeller dynasty.

Question 15: How did the family respond to social movements and revolutionary threats?

Answer: The Rothschilds responded to social movements with fierce opposition and supported violent suppression when necessary. During the 1871 Paris Commune, Alphonse de Rothschild expressed virulent hatred toward the "dangerous classes," calling them "vermin" and "gallows fodder," supporting their brutal suppression which resulted in 20,000 deaths during the Bloody Week, with half being executed in improvised "abattoirs."

Their response to earlier threats, such as the 1848 revolution where their railway infrastructure was attacked and a Rothschild chateau was burned, established a pattern of backing authoritarian solutions to social unrest. They consistently opposed socialist movements, supported counter-revolutionary forces, and backed whatever regime promised to maintain "order" - from absolute monarchies to fascist governments - as long as it protected their financial interests.

Question 16: What role did the Rothschilds play in shaping modern Israel?

Answer: The Rothschilds' role in Israel's creation centered on their involvement with the Balfour Declaration in 1917, with the document being both addressed to and apparently drafted by the family. However, their initial response to Zionism was tepid, as demonstrated by their rejection of Theodor Herzl's approach for funding a Jewish state in the 1890s. This rejection stemmed not from ideological opposition but from Herzl's proposals for banking system controls that conflicted with their financial interests.

The family's approach demonstrated their consistent prioritization of business interests over Jewish solidarity. The Jewish newspaper Allgemeine Zeitung des Judenthums had earlier criticized them for harming Jewish emancipation, stating that anti-Jewish sentiment had increased with the rise of the House of Rothschild and calling for separation of "the Jewish cause from the whole House of Rothschild and their consorts."

Question 17: How did the family influence British imperial policy?

Answer: The Rothschilds were deeply embedded in British imperial expansion, using empire as a vehicle for their financial interests. They funded the British occupation of Egypt, profiting through the Suez loan and speculation on Egyptian bonds. When Egyptian nationalism threatened British control, they withdrew their investments, demonstrating their preference for centralized imperial authority over local autonomy. They also opposed Irish home rule, seeing it as a threat to imperial integrity and centralized power.

Their involvement extended across the empire, from financing Indian railways to exploiting Burmese ruby mines following British annexation. They participated in the Commonwealth Development Finance Co in 1963, showing their continued influence in post-colonial British interests. Ferguson notes that the "profits of overseas expansion unquestionably flowed to a relatively small elite of investors," with the Rothschilds being leading members of this imperial investor class.

Question 18: What was the Rothschild approach to government debt and national finance?

Answer: The Rothschilds followed Mayer Amschel's principle that "it is better to deal with a government in difficulties than with one that has luck on its side." They systematically targeted countries with financial problems for "penetration," offering loans that created debt dependency. By the 1850s, they had become Europe's pre-eminent government lender, with Britain, France, Turkey, Austria, and Prussia all issuing bonds through Rothschild houses.

Between 1895 and 1907 alone, they loaned nearly $450,000,000 ($13,350,000,000 in 2022 values) to European governments. This lending created powerful leverage - as Ferguson notes, "a government that did not borrow money was a government the Rothschilds could advise, but not pressurise." This approach gave them "unique influence over French foreign policy and European international relations in general."

Question 19: How did the family maintain their wealth through different historical periods?

Answer: The Rothschilds maintained their wealth through exceptional adaptability and diversification. Starting with war financing during the Napoleonic era, they expanded into railways, mining, oil, and eventually modern financial instruments. Their strategy included maintaining a low profile in later periods, becoming almost "anonymous" in representing global Capital itself, while their true wealth remained carefully concealed behind complex ownership structures.

Occasional glimpses of their continued prosperity emerged, such as Dorothy Rothschild's estate being the largest ever probated in British history in 1988, and Eric de Rothschild's $180 million sale of two Rembrandt paintings in 2015. Their modern wealth is further obscured through involvement in major investment vehicles like BlackRock and Vanguard, with Rothschild Investment Corp and Edmond de Rothschild Holding identified as stakeholders in these powerful financial entities.

Question 20: What was the extent of Rothschild involvement in the mining industry?

Answer: The Rothschilds built what Ferguson describes as a "mining empire," encompassing gold, mercury, copper, lead, silver, diamonds, rubies, zinc, iron, and coal. Their control of mercury supply through the Almaden mines was crucial for their gold processing operations, though it created devastating health consequences for workers. Through vehicles like Rio Tinto and the Exploration Company, they established a vast network of gold mines stretching from South Africa to Australia, New Zealand, California, Mexico, and Venezuela.

The family's mining interests expanded dramatically after World War I through Rio Tinto, which operated in twenty-two different countries by 1928. They maintained control of crucial resources like copper, which became essential for electrical infrastructure, gaining "a position of real power on the world copper market." Their mining operations often involved exploitative labor practices, including the use of prison labor in their Pacific colony operations.

1910 - Representatives of the Rockefellers, Rothschild, Morgan and other PRIVATE BANKERS gathered on Jekyll Island to create ‘The Federal Reserve’

Jekyll Island, the Federal Reserve Banksters and the IRS in 1 minute.

Question 21: How did the family influence European political decisions?

Answer: The Rothschilds maintained extraordinary influence over European politics through strategic financial relationships with politicians. Their approach followed Mayer Amschel's principle that "if a high-placed person enters into a partnership with a Jew, he belongs to the Jew," leading them to systematically ply powerful individuals with gifts, loans, investment tips, and outright bribes. This was evident in their relationship with Benjamin Disraeli, who received help with his debts and railway speculations, raising concerns when he later made crucial decisions about the Suez Canal purchase using Rothschild loans.

The family maintained influence across multiple regimes and countries through various agents. In France, they placed their representatives in parliaments and governments, including Léon Say and René Mayer, while Georges Pompidou moved between the Banque Rothschild and government positions, eventually becoming Prime Minister. More recently, Emmanuel Macron, a former Rothschild banker and protégé of Baron David de Rothschild, became French President, demonstrating their continued political influence into the modern era.

Question 22: What role did the Rothschilds play in South American development?

Answer: The Rothschilds exerted significant control over South American development, particularly in Brazil where they established what Ferguson calls "an exceptionally monogamous financial relationship." Between 1852 and 1914, they issued Brazilian government bonds worth £142 million, beginning with railway financing and expanding into coffee trade and other sectors. Their control was so complete that by World War I, the US ambassador noted they had "so mortgaged Brazil's financial future" that they could block any banking relationships with other houses.

The family's involvement in South America extended to Chile, where their government finance activities were closely linked to nitrate exports for fertilizers and explosives. They were instrumental in what Quigley describes as the commercialization and industrialization of Latin American society, introducing railways, tramlines, faster communications, large-scale mining, and various public utilities, effectively creating an informal empire through financial control.

Question 23: How did the family approach technological innovation and development?

Answer: The Rothschilds consistently positioned themselves to profit from technological transformations, starting with their early recognition of railways' revolutionary potential. Salomon Rothschild identified in 1836 that railways would create "completely new possibilities - industrial, commercial, political and military." They later adapted their communications advantage to new technologies, securing monopoly rights on the Dover-Calais submarine telegraph cable for banking use.

In modern times, they have embraced the Fourth Industrial Revolution agenda through entities like Edmond de Rothschild, promoting "Farming 4.0," "Digital Lifestyle," and "Cybersecurity." Their biotech investments through Biotechnology Investments Limited and International Biotechnology Trust demonstrate their continued focus on emerging technologies. This includes involvement in innovative food technology, alternative proteins, and digital solutions for nutrition, maintaining their historical pattern of profiting from technological change.

Question 24: What was the Rothschild relationship with other banking dynasties?

Answer: The Rothschilds operated at the center of a complex network of banking relationships, often maintaining control through front operations and hidden partnerships. They particularly disliked "Jewish bankers and businessmen who had made their fortunes more recently than the Rothschilds," yet formed strategic alliances when profitable. This was evident in their secret talks with the Rockefellers about collaboration as early as 1892, while maintaining a public facade of rivalry.

Through their front J.P. Morgan and agent Jacob Schiff, they formed a powerful cartel with Rockefeller's Standard Oil, effectively controlling Wall Street through these seemingly separate entities. This banking network extended through various front banks including Warburg, Bleichröder, Credit-Anstalt, Disconto, and Barings, creating what Quigley describes as a system of interlocking directorships and lesser banks funneling capital according to Rothschild interests.

Question 25: How did the family influence the development of the European Union?

Answer: The Rothschilds actively supported European economic integration, recognizing that centralization of power aligned with their interests. Guy de Rothschild became known as "EEC banker Rothschild" and the family was instrumental in developing plans for a transnational currency. They initiated the concept of the "eurco" (European Composite Unit), based on nine major European currencies, which became the predecessor to the ecu and eventually the euro.

Their support for European integration aligned with their historical preference for centralized authority over national autonomy, as demonstrated by their earlier opposition to movements for local independence. For the Rothschilds, the European project represented another opportunity to consolidate financial control across borders while weakening individual national sovereignty, continuing their long-standing pattern of promoting supranational structures that facilitated their operations.

Question 26: What role did the Rothschilds play in African resource exploitation?

Answer: The Rothschilds' exploitation of African resources intensified in the 1950s through COFIMER, which targeted iron, aluminum, phosphates, and uranium. Guy de Rothschild announced in 1957 their active participation in exploiting "immense natural resources" across western and equatorial Africa, Madagascar, and the Sahara, working with European and American partners. Their operations exemplified the merger of financial power with colonial exploitation.

Through Edmond de Rothschild's creation of the World Conservation Bank (later renamed Global Environment Facility), they established a new form of resource control under the guise of conservation. This organization became instrumental in the modern conservation movement, which often results in displacing African pastoralists from their land in the name of wildlife protection, demonstrating how the family adapted colonial exploitation to modern environmental discourse.

Question 27: How did the family approach environmental and conservation issues?

Answer: The Rothschilds' approach to environmental issues centered on financial exploitation through institutions like the Global Environment Facility (GEF). Initially created as the World Conservation Bank by Edmond de Rothschild, this organization became the funding mechanism for five UN conventions, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It has funded various projects including Chinese solar cell production and wind farm technology.

Their environmental initiatives consistently aligned with profitable ventures rather than genuine conservation. The GEF's establishment of "protected areas" often served to control resources and territories while displacing indigenous populations. This approach demonstrates how the family adapted their historical resource exploitation methods to modern environmental concerns, using conservation as a vehicle for maintaining control over natural resources.

Question 28: What was the extent of Rothschild influence in Asia?

Answer: The Rothschilds built significant influence in Asia through various financial and industrial ventures. They benefited from the British annexation of Hong Kong, establishing correspondence with Shanghai-based merchants by 1853 for regular silver shipments from Mexico and Europe. They also secretly helped finance Japan in their 1904-1906 war against Russia, following this with a £48 million loan issue to rebuild Japan's post-war economy.

Their Asian operations extended to Burma through railway investments and ruby mining concessions secured after British annexation. In modern times, their influence continues through entities like the St. James's Place Group, which established a Beijing office in 1999, demonstrating their ongoing adaptation to shifting global economic power centers.

Question 29: How did the family maintain control during periods of social upheaval?

Answer: The Rothschilds maintained control during social upheaval through a combination of adaptability and strategic support for authoritarian responses. During the 1848 revolution, when their railway infrastructure was attacked and a chateau burned, they pivoted to working with "moderate" republicans while opposing radical elements. In response to the 1871 Paris Commune, they supported brutal suppression resulting in mass executions.

Their strategy consistently involved backing whatever force could maintain "order" and protect their interests, whether monarchies, republics, or dictatorships. They funded the restoration of aristocratic power in the 1820s, supported Metternich's suppression of Italian nationalism, and later maintained connections with both fascist and communist regimes, demonstrating their priority was always financial rather than ideological.

Question 30: What role did the Rothschilds play in the development of modern capitalism?

Answer: The Rothschilds were instrumental in creating key institutions of modern capitalism, particularly central banking systems. Through their hidden control of various banks and financial institutions, they orchestrated events like the 1907 banking crisis to justify creating the Federal Reserve, establishing a model of private control over national monetary systems that would be replicated globally.

Their influence extended beyond banking to shape corporate structures through interlocking directorships, holding companies, and complex ownership arrangements. They pioneered techniques of financial capitalism including the strategic use of bankruptcy and reorganization for profit, and the creation of international networks of financial, political, cultural, and academic institutions that formed what Quigley describes as "a multi-level political hierarchy" culminating in organizations like the United Nations and its associated bodies.

Did you know the Rothschild family has a Youtube channel with 27k subscribers? It's called Waddesdon Manor, and will blow your mind with how obscenely and unfathomably wealthy they are.

I don't think anyone truly has any idea how rich this family is. Trillionaires for sure, perhaps even quadrillionaires at this point with all assets evaluated together, including the hidden shadow central banking wealth if we ever had the means to audit all of it globally.

Even if we did audit these central banks and found that they have taken trillions of wealth away from various countries and it's people, what could we possibly do about it? It's unimaginable power. The power to create or destroy entire nations.

Question 31: How did the family influence transportation infrastructure globally?

Answer: The Rothschilds systematically gained control of transportation infrastructure, starting with railways in the 19th century. Their Compagnie du chemin de fer du Nord in France evolved into an industrial complex worth 1.3 billion francs by 1895, integrating railways, waterways, steel, and coal. They saw railways as tools for extracting resources, moving goods, and projecting military power, while creating opportunities for massive public spending they could finance.

Their transportation influence extended beyond railways to shipping through their private fleet, and later to oil transportation infrastructure. They constructed oil tank wagons, storage depots, and negotiated favorable cargo rates. In modern times, their influence continued through projects like the Channel Tunnel, where Rothschild acted as advisors to the European Channel Tunnel Group, maintaining their historic pattern of controlling crucial transportation links.

Question 32: What was the Rothschild approach to public utilities and services?

Answer: The Rothschilds targeted public utilities as another means of controlling essential infrastructure. Through their involvement in privatization programs, particularly in 1980s Britain, they orchestrated the sale of water authorities, electricity boards, and other public services. Their bank, N.M. Rothschild, handled the privatization of key national assets, including British Gas, British Steel, and regional utilities.

They replicated this privatization model globally, advising on similar transfers of public assets to private control in multiple countries. This approach aligned with their historical strategy of converting public infrastructure into private profit centers, while maintaining control over essential services. Their involvement in these privatizations represented what Ferguson describes as an "immense transfer of assets from the public to the private sector."

Question 33: How did the family maintain political influence across different regimes?

Answer: The Rothschilds maintained political influence through a pragmatic approach that prioritized financial interests over ideology. As Bouvier explains, "It wasn't political principles that they defended, but their own security." They adapted to different political systems, whether monarchies, republics, or dictatorships, by maintaining financial relationships with key figures and institutions regardless of the regime in power.

This flexibility was demonstrated in their transition from supporting absolute monarchies to working with republican governments in France, distinguishing between "moderate" republicans they could work with and radical ones who threatened their interests. They placed their representatives in governments, as shown by Georges Pompidou moving between Banque Rothschild and government positions, and continued this pattern into modern times with Emmanuel Macron's presidency.

Question 34: What role did the Rothschilds play in weapons manufacturing and distribution?

Answer: The Rothschilds were deeply embedded in the military-industrial complex through their involvement with arms manufacturers like Maxim-Nordenfelt, whose automatic guns were crucial to European colonial dominance. They maintained substantial shareholdings in the company and exerted direct influence over its management. Their agent Basil Zaharoff, described as "a Rothschild man," became a prominent international arms dealer involved in both munitions and political dealings.

Their arms industry involvement extended through their control of raw materials needed for weapons production, including copper, steel, and chemical industries. Through their network of companies and financial interests, they profited from multiple aspects of arms manufacturing and distribution, while their involvement in war financing created a self-reinforcing cycle of military spending and debt.

Question 35: How did the family approach industrial development and innovation?

Answer: The Rothschilds consistently positioned themselves to profit from industrial innovations by controlling key resources and infrastructure. They recognized early opportunities in electrification, securing control of copper markets as demand for electrical infrastructure grew. Their involvement in chemical industries, metallurgy, and industrial processes expanded through companies like Rio Tinto, which operated in twenty-two countries by 1928.

In modern times, they have adapted this approach to new technologies through biotechnology investments and digital infrastructure development. Their Edmond de Rothschild entity promotes "Farming 4.0" and other technological transformations, maintaining their historical pattern of profiting from industrial change while controlling essential components of new technological systems.

Question 36: What was the extent of Rothschild influence in pharmaceutical development?

Answer: The Rothschilds established significant influence in biotechnology through Victor Rothschild's creation of Biotechnology Investments Limited in 1981, which became one of Europe's leading specialist biotech investment companies. This merged with International Biotechnology Trust, both Rothschild divisions, to broaden their investment portfolios. Their modern biotech involvement became particularly visible during the Covid-19 pandemic through Kate Bingham, their investment manager who chaired the UK Vaccine Taskforce.

The family maintained influence through strategic positions, with Bingham serving as managing partner of SV Health Managers LLP while simultaneously leading UK vaccine efforts. Despite controversy over her appointment process and PR budget allocation, she played a crucial role in vaccine deployment and continues to advocate for expanded vaccine policies. This demonstrates how the Rothschilds maintained influence in modern pharmaceutical development through key positions and investment vehicles.

Question 37: How did the family maintain control of gold markets?

Answer: The Rothschilds established dominance over gold markets through multiple channels, including gold mining, refining, and broking. Their mining interests expanded rapidly in the late 19th century, particularly in South Africa, and spread globally through vehicles like Rio Tinto and the Exploration Company. They had operations in Australia, New Zealand, California, Mexico, and Venezuela, generating what Ferguson describes as "substantial returns."

Their control extended to the monetary system itself, as they promoted the gold standard as the global monetary system. The London house acted as a vital auxiliary to the Bank of England, profiting from moving gold across markets. Their central role was formalized after World War I, when the world market price for gold was set every morning at 11am following an auction conducted at their New Court office in London.

Question 38: What role did the Rothschilds play in shaping modern financial systems?

Answer: The Rothschilds were instrumental in creating the framework of modern global finance through their influence on central banking and international financial institutions. They orchestrated the creation of the Federal Reserve through a manufactured crisis in 1907, establishing a model of private control over national monetary systems. Their network built a vast infrastructure of financial, political, cultural, and academic institutions that formed what Quigley calls "a multi-level political hierarchy."

This hierarchy culminated in international organizations like the United Nations, World Health Organization, International Monetary Fund, and World Bank. In modern times, their influence continues through major investment vehicles like BlackRock and Vanguard, where Rothschild Investment Corp and Edmond de Rothschild Holding are identified as stakeholders, suggesting continued control over global financial systems through complex ownership structures.

Question 39: How did the family approach colonial expansion and exploitation?

Answer: The Rothschilds leveraged European colonial power to enable their resource exploitation, with Ferguson noting it would have been "impossible to imagine their investments in Burmese ruby mines or New Caledonian nickel mines in the absence of direct European control." They profited from colonial occupation through multiple channels, including resource extraction, infrastructure development, and government financing. For example, they funded British occupation of Egypt while profiting from Suez Canal investments and Egyptian bonds.

Their exploitation methods included using prison labor in colonies like New Caledonia and implementing brutal labor practices in South African mines, where Chinese workers were transported in slave-ship conditions and subjected to harsh treatment. The family consistently supported imperial control over local autonomy, withdrawing investments when nationalist movements threatened colonial authority, demonstrating their reliance on imperial power structures for profitable operations.

Question 40: What was the Rothschild involvement in chemical industries?

Answer: The Rothschilds built extensive interests in chemical industries through their mining and industrial empire. Through Rio Tinto, they expanded into sulphur-recovery, cinder-treatment and silica gel production, establishing presence across Spain, Belgium, Africa and the Americas. By 1928, their chemical interests were part of a vast industrial network operating across twenty-two countries.

Their chemical industry involvement integrated with their other industrial interests, particularly through mining operations that produced raw materials for chemical processing. This included their control of mercury supplies through the Almaden mines, which was crucial for gold processing but created severe health hazards for workers, demonstrating their prioritization of profit over human welfare in chemical operations.

Jacob Rothschild: “My family created Israel”

Question 41: How did the family influence modern conservation efforts?

Answer: The Rothschilds shaped modern conservation through Edmond de Rothschild's creation of the World Conservation Bank, later renamed Global Environment Facility (GEF). This institution became the funding mechanism for five UN conventions, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Under the guise of conservation, the GEF has been instrumental in establishing "protected areas" that often result in displacing indigenous populations, particularly African pastoralists, from their traditional lands.

The family's approach to conservation consistently aligned with their financial interests, funding projects like Chinese solar cell production and wind farm technology while maintaining control over natural resources. Their conservation agenda, executed through international banking mechanisms, represents a modern adaptation of their historical resource control strategies, using environmental concerns to justify continued influence over global resources.

Question 42: What role did the Rothschilds play in developing digital infrastructure?

Answer: The Rothschilds have embraced digital transformation through their modern banking and investment operations. The Edmond de Rothschild entity promotes "Digital Lifestyle" and "Cybersecurity" initiatives as part of their Fourth Industrial Revolution agenda. They approach digital infrastructure development through their traditional strategy of controlling fundamental systems while adapting to technological change.

Their modern technological interests extend to "digital solutions" for nutrition and agriculture through "Farming 4.0" initiatives. Following their historical pattern of controlling communication infrastructure, from their early courier networks to telegraph systems, they have positioned themselves to profit from and influence digital transformation, maintaining their grip on crucial infrastructure as it evolves into the digital age.

Question 43: How did the family approach human capital development?

Answer: The Rothschilds view human capital as another resource to be managed and exploited, maintaining their historical perspective of seeing people as objects in their profit-making operations. Their modern approach is evident in Edmond de Rothschild's focus on "human capital" initiatives and their involvement in impact investment, which turns human lives into digital commodities.

This modern iteration of human exploitation continues their historical pattern of treating populations as "mere objects, counters in their great game." The term "human capital" remains prominent in their current operations, reflecting a consistent view of human beings primarily as resources to be managed for profit, much as they approached labor in their historical mining and industrial operations.

Question 44: What was the extent of Rothschild influence in smart city development?

Answer: The Rothschilds' involvement in smart city development aligns with their modern technological agenda and historical pattern of controlling infrastructure. Through their support of the Great Reset agenda, they endorse the development of "digital concentration camps known as smart cities," integrating this with their broader initiatives in digital transformation and human capital management.

This approach continues their historical strategy of controlling fundamental infrastructure while adapting to new technological possibilities. Their smart city interests connect with their other initiatives in digital infrastructure, biotech, and impact investment, representing a modern iteration of their traditional approach to urban and social control.

Question 45: How did the family maintain their power through different historical crises?

Answer: The Rothschilds maintained power through crises by adapting their strategies while keeping their fundamental approach to wealth and control intact. They consistently profited from crises, following Mayer Amschel's principle that "it is better to deal with a government in difficulties than with one that has luck on its side." During economic downturns like the 1930s Great Depression, while millions suffered poverty, the family continued their luxurious lifestyle with activities like golf, American cars, and dancing at Biarritz.

Their adaptability extended to political crises, where they supported whatever regime could maintain order and protect their interests, whether monarchies, republics, or dictatorships. This pragmatic approach, combined with their complex network of front companies and hidden ownership structures, allowed them to weather various historical storms while maintaining and often expanding their power.

Question 46: What role did the Rothschilds play in shaping modern corporate structures?

Answer: The Rothschilds pioneered complex corporate structures through networks of interlocking directorships, holding companies, and front operations. They developed a system where they could funnel capital through lesser institutions to enterprises they favored while withdrawing support from those who resisted their influence. Their approach to corporate organization included strategic use of private partnerships to maintain secrecy and control while minimizing public scrutiny.

Their model of corporate structure included deliberate complexity and opacity, creating what researchers describe as a "maze" of business relationships. Through strategic bankruptcy and reorganization cycles, they discovered they could profit not only from business success but also from corporate failures, establishing a pattern of "flotation, bankruptcy, flotation, bankruptcy" that generated consistent profits through fees and commissions, while maintaining control through reorganization processes.

Question 47: How did the family influence international institutions?

Answer: The Rothschilds were instrumental in creating and controlling a network of international institutions that formed what Quigley calls "a multi-level political hierarchy." This hierarchy culminated in organizations like the United Nations and its associated bodies including the World Health Organization, UNESCO, the Food and Agricultural Organization, the International Labour Organization, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank.

Their influence extended through multiple international networks "organized by the same people for the same motives" with financing from the same international banking groups. This created a comprehensive system of global governance institutions that could advance their interests while maintaining the appearance of independent international cooperation. The World Economic Forum represents a more recent addition to this network of influence.

Question 48: What was the Rothschild approach to technological transformation?

Answer: The Rothschilds consistently positioned themselves to profit from technological changes while maintaining control over crucial infrastructure. From their early recognition of railways' transformative potential to their modern involvement in biotechnology and digital systems, they repeatedly adapted their operations to emerging technologies while ensuring they maintained control over key components and systems.

Their approach to technological transformation is exemplified by Victor Rothschild's establishment of Biotechnology Investments Limited and their modern focus on "Farming 4.0," digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity through entities like Edmond de Rothschild. They maintain their historical pattern of identifying and controlling crucial technological developments while adapting their methods to new technological possibilities.

Question 49: How did the family influence modern sustainable development initiatives?

Answer: The Rothschilds have positioned themselves within the sustainable development agenda through various initiatives and institutions. Their Global Environment Facility, evolved from the World Conservation Bank, became a key funding mechanism for UN environmental conventions. They've integrated sustainable development rhetoric into their business operations while maintaining their traditional focus on resource control and profit generation.

Through Edmond de Rothschild, they promote "Sustainable Governance" while developing investments in areas like "innovative food" and "alternative proteins." Their approach to sustainable development consistently aligns with their broader agenda of maintaining control over resources and infrastructure while adapting to changing global narratives about development and sustainability.

Question 50: What role do the Rothschilds play in the modern global financial system?

Answer: The Rothschilds maintain significant influence in the modern financial system through both visible and hidden channels. Their presence in major investment vehicles like BlackRock and Vanguard, through Rothschild Investment Corp and Edmond de Rothschild Holding, suggests continued control over global financial flows. Their network of banking operations, investment firms, and financial services continues to expand globally while maintaining their characteristic preference for operating behind complex ownership structures.

Their modern financial influence extends through impact investment, biotech investment, and various forms of digital transformation, while maintaining their historical pattern of controlling fundamental financial infrastructure. Their approach to modern finance continues to reflect their traditional strategy of maintaining power through financial control while adapting their methods to new financial instruments and systems.

