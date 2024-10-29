Beyond trying to understand “What else have “they” lied to me about?”, I’ve been interested from early on, like many others, with trying to understand who “they” are.

Who, or what, chased me and my family with a needle?

As you start to peel back the onion you discover that all roads lead to the British Empire. I’ll call it “British” Empire for now as that is a good enough descriptor to describe the last few hundred years.

This lecture from 1997 by Jeff Steinberg is simply magnificent and delivers a wonderful meta view of the power structure, giving us visibility of the “what” while at the same time delivering an amazing amount of detail in an otherwise short 1-hour lecture. It’s definitely worth amplifying.

It intersects with Parvani’s The Octopus lecture although it provides a higher and more historical view.

One detail that interested me was about Malthus. I’ve had my suspicions about Malthus ever since reading Engdahl. This lecture adds valuable detail, pointing at Malthus and his “ideas” as East India Company propaganda in service of a suppressive mercantile Empire. The “free trade” ideas of Adam Smith are here also cast in a different light.

This Invisible Empire is a sea faring Mercantile Empire, that was best explained to me during my interview with Danial Natal.

"Historical Perspective: How do you think the mercantile practices of the British East India Company have shaped modern economic and political systems?" I think that they’re still very much in a transitional period between The Age of Mercantilism and the Age of Capitalism. In Mercantilism, merchants didn’t make products. They merely sailed to other countries and picked up finished goods there and transported them back home to sell them at a premium. In Capitalism, by contrast, a new model emerged where people made their own products with factory production. Capitalism dispenses with the need for slaves and colonies. But Capitalism cuts into the profits of Mercantilism; so it is in the interests of the mercantilists to undermine and sabotage any nation-state whose economic model is predicated on factory production. (It’s why the British Empire attacked Germany in both World Wars. It was very much a showdown between the mercantilists and a nation-state generating wealth via factory production.) - Extrapolated out, if any nation-state tried to acquire prosperity and power by ditching the mercantilist grid and opting for capitalism [i.e., factory production], the other mercantilist-controlled countries would gang up on it and attack it. See the previous example of Germany being attacked by the so-called Allies [mercantilist states].

Steinberg outlines the value of pessimism and irrationalism to this Invisible Empire. Now almost 30 years later think of Climate Change and Woke through this lens.

His description of Oligarchy is the best yet as it explains it as both old (very old) and interconnected, which it off course must be. There was something before Gates, and before Rockefeller and before Rothschild and so on. There is indeed a club, and it’s a very old club, where the power, manifest as Empire, resides.

Question 6: What is the Club of the Isles and who are its members? The Club of the Isles is described as the modern incarnation of the British East India Company, representing the "invisible empire." According to the lecture, it consists of 3-5,000 oligarchs from powerful families, some tracing their lineage back to the Venetian oligarchy or Roman Empire. Members are said to include top officials from major financial institutions like the Bank of England, Barclays Bank, and N.M. Rothschild, as well as corporations such as Royal Dutch Shell, Imperial Chemical Industries, and Rio Tinto. Steinberg describes this group as controlling vast amounts of the world's strategic raw materials, financial structures, and food supplies.

When people use the term Deep State, it seems as if they are describing “administrators” buried deep within the machinery of Government. That is not what Deep State is. It’s a foreign force. I think that is the best way of conceptualizing it.

If understood this way, it’s easier to see that those “local elites” who align with it, who are bought or blackmailed by it, are simply treasonous agents for a foreign force that is set on destroying all sovereign targets.

Let’s start with an analogy based on the thesis and moving parts of the lecture.

With thanks to Jeff Steinberg.

Analogy

Imagine a vast garden where a master spider has built an incredibly complex web. This isn't just any web - it's a three-layered masterpiece that controls the entire garden ecosystem.

The Visible Web (The Formal Structure):

The outer layer is what everyone can see - beautiful, symmetrical, and impressive

The spider sits prominently at the center, like the British monarch

The main strands represent the Commonwealth nations, connected directly to the center

Smaller supporting threads represent the governors, privy councils, and formal institutions

Other insects see this layer and think they understand how the web works

The Invisible Web (The Real Power):

Beneath the visible strands lies a much stronger, nearly invisible layer

This is where the real hunting happens

Made up of the strongest silk - like the financial institutions, corporations, and resource control

This layer catches and controls the real prey - the world's resources, money flows, and strategic assets

While everyone watches the outer web, this layer does the real work

The spider's most trusted offspring (like the Club of the Isles) maintain this layer

The Mental Web (The Control System):

The finest, most invisible strands float in the air around the web

These are like invisible trip wires that disorient insects before they even reach the main web

They spread pheromones that confuse and misdirect - like cultural programming and mass media

Once caught in these strands, prey often willingly flies into the stronger layers

This represents the psychological and cultural control systems

The Garden Residents (The World Population):

Most insects see only the beautiful outer web and the impressive spider

They don't realize they're already entangled in the invisible strands

Some get caught in the stronger middle layer and become resources for the system

A few aware insects try to warn others, but the pheromones make it hard for their warnings to be believed

Many insects even defend the web, believing it protects the garden's "order"

The key insight is that while everyone focuses on the visible spider and its obvious web (the monarchy and formal institutions), the real power lies in the nearly invisible layers that most never notice. Just as insects might think they're free while already being subtly directed by invisible strands, populations can be influenced and controlled through systems they don't even perceive.

The only way to avoid the web is to first understand all its layers - just as understanding these power structures is the first step to addressing them. Like insects that learn to recognize the invisible strands, people who understand these systems are better equipped to navigate around them.

20-point summary

1. According to the lecture, the British Empire still exists today in three layers: visible, invisible, and psychological.

2. The visible Empire includes Queen Elizabeth as sovereign of 16 countries and head of the Commonwealth, which contains 53 countries and about 1.6 billion people.

3. The Queen isn't just a figurehead - she has significant "prerogative powers" including the ability to declare war, dissolve parliament, and pardon criminals.

4. The Privy Council, a group of about 400 appointed advisors, helps the Queen govern. Most members serve for life and include royalty, religious leaders, and business figures.

5. The Commonwealth isn't just a symbolic organization - it has its own diplomatic corps, development funds, and significant voting power in international organizations.

6. The "invisible Empire" is run by what the lecturer calls the "Club of the Isles" - 3,000-5,000 wealthy families who control major corporations and resources.

7. Just two companies within this network (Rio Tinto and Anglo American) controlled, as of 1996, nearly half the world's diamonds and significant percentages of gold, platinum, and other resources.

8. The lecturer claims this invisible empire uses private armies and mercenary groups to protect their interests, especially in resource-rich areas.

9. Crown Agents, originally created to manage colonial affairs, still exists today as a privatized entity managing projects for 150 governments.

10. The Corps of Commissionaires, founded in 1859, coordinates retired military personnel for security operations worldwide.

11. Prince Philip is identified as a key figure in the invisible empire, particularly through his role in founding environmental organizations that the lecturer claims serve other purposes.

12. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF), according to the lecturer, was used to create nature preserves in strategic locations that could be used for military operations.

13. The third layer - the "Empire of the Mind" - involves psychological control through media, education, and cultural influence.

14. The lecturer argues that universities worldwide still teach economic and political theories developed by the British East India Company.

15. The British East India Company is presented as a historical model for today's corporate control, having once maintained its own army larger than Britain's.

16. The lecture suggests that cultural changes in the 1960s, including the rise of drug culture and certain musical movements, were part of a deliberate effort to change society.

17. The speaker claims that shock events like assassinations and wars were used to create cultural pessimism and make populations more controllable.

18. The fall of the Soviet Union in 1989 is identified as a turning point when this power structure allegedly began moving to eliminate the nation-state system entirely.

19. The lecturer suggests that the current financial system is unstable and that its collapse could provide an opportunity for change.

20. The speech emphasizes that understanding these power structures is the first step to addressing them, and that human beings' capacity for reason and truth-seeking can overcome manipulation.

65 Questions & Answers

Question 1: How does the modern British Empire operate according to Steinberg?

The modern British Empire, as described in the lecture, operates through a complex system of visible and invisible structures. The visible empire includes the British Monarchy, the Commonwealth, and various institutions like the Privy Council. The invisible empire, referred to as the "Club of the Isles," consists of financial oligarchs, raw material cartels, and influential organizations like the World Wildlife Fund.

This modern empire is described as maintaining control through economic dominance, cultural influence, and psychological warfare. Steinberg argues that it uses various means, including control of raw materials, financial markets, and media, to shape global events and maintain power over former colonies and other nations.

Question 2: What is the structure and role of the British Commonwealth?

The British Commonwealth, according to the lecture, is a group of 53 countries, including 16 where Queen Elizabeth II is sovereign and 37 others. It has a population of over 1.6 billion people and is described as the world's second-largest governmental organization after the United Nations.

The Commonwealth is described as a tool for maintaining British influence over former colonies. It has its own diplomatic corps, permanent councils, and organizations that operate in member countries. Steinberg suggests that the Commonwealth uses terms like sovereignty and human rights as a "cruel hoax," implying that it actually serves to perpetuate British control rather than promote true independence of member nations.

Question 3: What powers does Queen Elizabeth II hold according to the lecture?

According to the lecture, Queen Elizabeth II holds significant powers through what are called "prerogative powers." These include:

The authority to declare war The power to appoint all military commanders and officers The ability to dissolve Parliament without cause The power to dismiss the Prime Minister The authority to appoint all judges and magistrates The power to appoint the Archbishop of Canterbury and senior bishops The ability to initiate criminal proceedings and issue pardons

Steinberg describes these powers as evidence of the continuing strength of the British monarchy and its central role in the modern British Empire.

Question 4: What is the Privy Council and what is its function?

The Privy Council is described as a body of approximately 400 prominent individuals appointed for life by the monarch. Its members include leading figures from the royal family, the Church of England, the House of Lords, the government, and the City of London.

The lecture describes the Privy Council as a key instrument of royal power. It mentions that the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council functions as a secret Supreme Court for the entire Empire, with its rulings submitted as advice to the monarch. Many Commonwealth countries are said to accept this committee as their court of last resort, further extending British influence.

Question 5: What are Crown Agents and the Corps of Commissionaires?

Crown Agents, according to the lecture, was founded in 1833 as an arm of the British Crown to administer the Empire. It served as arms broker, quartermaster, paymaster, and private banker for British colonies. Though privatized in 1996, Steinberg suggests it continues to play a similar role, managing customs services, borders, and reconstruction efforts in various countries.

The Corps of Commissionaires is described as a hiring hall and coordinating agency for retired British military personnel. Founded in 1859, it initially provided security guards for London institutions but expanded to other parts of the Empire. Steinberg describes it as a source of manpower for various mercenary operations, maintaining close ties to the British monarchy.

Question 6: What is the Club of the Isles and who are its members?

The Club of the Isles is described as the modern incarnation of the British East India Company, representing the "invisible empire." According to the lecture, it consists of 3-5,000 oligarchs from powerful families, some tracing their lineage back to the Venetian oligarchy or Roman Empire.

Members are said to include top officials from major financial institutions like the Bank of England, Barclays Bank, and N.M. Rothschild, as well as corporations such as Royal Dutch Shell, Imperial Chemical Industries, and Rio Tinto. Steinberg describes this group as controlling vast amounts of the world's strategic raw materials, financial structures, and food supplies.

Question 7: How is the World Wildlife Fund described in the lecture?

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is described in a highly negative light in the lecture. It's described as a front for the "death lobby," founded by Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands. Steinberg asserts that the WWF has spawned generations of "eco-terrorist" organizations and "death squads."

The lecture alleges that the WWF, under the guise of environmental protection, has been involved in genocidal activities in Africa. It asserts that WWF-administered nature preserves have been used to train and arm local death squads, and that WWF-sponsored programs like "Operation Lock" deployed SAS commandos to assassinate political leaders and foment civil wars.

Question 8: What was the British East India Company's role in shaping modern institutions?

The British East India Company is described as a predecessor to the modern "invisible empire." The lecture asserts it had a profound influence on shaping current economic, political, and educational institutions.

According to Steinberg, the East India Company established Haileybury College, which trained influential thinkers like Thomas Malthus, Adam Smith, and Jeremy Bentham. These figures are described as developing theories that still dominate economics, sociology, psychology, and political science departments in universities worldwide. The lecture suggests that this educational legacy serves to perpetuate British imperial interests.

Question 9: How are the Opium Wars relevant to modern geopolitics according to Steinberg?

The Opium Wars are presented as historical evidence of the British Crown's involvement in the drug trade. Steinberg draws a parallel between these 19th-century conflicts and what he calls the modern "Opium War" against nation-states worldwide.

The lecture suggests that the current illegal drug trade, valued at $521 billion annually, is headquartered in London and controlled by the same interests that profit from it. This modern "Opium War" is described as a tool for undermining sovereign nations and maintaining British imperial control, much like the historical Opium Wars were used to force open Chinese markets.

Question 10: How does the lecture describe cultural pessimism and irrationalism?

The lecture describes cultural pessimism and irrationalism as weapons in the British Empire's arsenal, part of what it calls the "Empire of the Mind." These are described as deliberate strategies to undermine rational thought and optimism, particularly in Western societies.

Steinberg argues that the promotion of cultural pessimism, drugs, and irrational cults is aimed at destroying the fundamental idea of Platonic Christian civilization - that man is made in the image of God. This cultural shift is presented as a form of psychological warfare, designed to make populations more susceptible to control and less likely to resist the erosion of nation-states and individual liberties.

Question 11: What role does the Church of England play in the "invisible empire"?

The Church of England is described as a key component of the "Empire of the Mind." According to the lecture, the British monarch is the head of the Church of England and the entire Anglican Communion, which includes over 40 separate churches worldwide.

Steinberg suggests that this gives the British Crown significant influence in international religious bodies like the World Council of Churches. The Church is described as a tool for spreading irrationalist movements and cultural pessimism, with the lecture claiming it has spawned movements like British Israelism and Christian Zionism, which are described as "semi-official pagan religions" influencing American politics.

Question 12: How does Steinberg describe psychological warfare and brainwashing?

The lecture describes psychological warfare and brainwashing as crucial tools of the British Empire for maintaining control. It describes a "psychological warfare machine" headquartered in London, which is said to be the most powerful propaganda ministry in history.

Steinberg cites William Sargant's book "Battle for the Mind" as a blueprint for mass brainwashing techniques. These methods allegedly involve inducing fear, anger, or excitement to disturb brain functioning, leading to impaired judgment and heightened suggestibility. The lecture suggests that events like wars, epidemics, and periods of common danger are exploited to increase anxiety and mass suggestibility.

Question 13: What does the lecture assert about assassinations of US presidents?

The lecture asserts that the British were behind the assassinations of several U.S. presidents, including Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, and John F. Kennedy. These presidents are described as enemies of British oligarchism and free trade, adhering to the American System of political economy.

Regarding JFK's assassination, Steinberg supports the investigations of New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison. The lecture asserts Garrison traced the origins of the murder plot to Montreal, Canada, and a man named Louis Mor Bloomfield, who is described as having connections to British intelligence, the World Wildlife Fund, and the United Nations.

Question 14: How does Steinberg characterize the cultural changes of the 1960s?

The cultural changes of the 1960s are described as a deliberate "cultural paradigm shift" orchestrated by British interests. Steinberg describes this period as a transition from cultural optimism to pessimism, marked by the rise of psychedelic drugs, the Beatles replacing Beethoven, and a general abandonment of scientific study.

This shift is linked to a series of traumatic events including the Kennedy assassination, the Vietnam War, and urban riots. The lecture argues that these events were deliberately engineered to induce shock and trauma in the American population, making them more susceptible to cultural and social engineering.

Question 15: What is said about drug culture and legalization efforts?

The lecture presents drug culture and legalization efforts as tools of the British Empire to undermine society. It asserts that the push for drug legalization is a strategic priority for the "Club of the Isles," citing George Soros (described as the "Queen's personal speculator") as pouring hundreds of millions into reviving drug legalization efforts.

Steinberg argues that the promotion of drug culture is part of a broader strategy of social control, referencing Aldous Huxley's prediction of a "pharmacological method of making people love their servitude." The lecture describes drug legalization as a modern continuation of the British Empire's historical involvement in the opium trade.

Question 16: What was the Strategic Defense Initiative and why is it significant?

The Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), also known as "Star Wars," is presented as a program adopted by President Reagan that significantly changed world history. According to the lecture, it was intellectually authored by Lyndon LaRouche and driven by his political movement from 1977 to 1983.

Steinberg argues that the SDI overturned the doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) and demonstrated that a superpower conflict was not impossible. The initiative is described as a significant challenge to British interests and a demonstration of the "war-winning capability" of LaRouche's philosophical association worldwide.

Question 17: What is the New Bretton Woods proposal mentioned in the lecture?

The New Bretton Woods proposal is described as an initiative led by Lyndon LaRouche to convene a conference aimed at restructuring the global financial system. Steinberg presents it as an effort to "roll back the new age" and the post-industrial paradigm.

This proposal is framed as part of LaRouche's broader mission to complete the "unfinished work" of the Council of Florence and the American founding fathers. It's described as a counter to the British oligarchy's plans and an attempt to establish a more just and stable international economic order.

Question 18: Who is Lyndon LaRouche and what is his role according to Steinberg?

Lyndon LaRouche is presented as a central figure in opposing British influence and promoting alternative policies. Steinberg describes him as "America's leading patriot" and "the world's leading world citizen."

According to the lecture, LaRouche has led various initiatives against British interests, including efforts to defeat drug legalization in the U.S., the development of the Strategic Defense Initiative, and the proposal for a New Bretton Woods conference. He's described as a leader in the fight against the "British Empire" and its influence on global affairs.

Question 19: How does the lecture criticize globalization and world government?

The lecture presents globalization and world government as tools of the British oligarchy to undermine national sovereignty. Steinberg argues that since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the British oligarchy has concluded that they no longer need to tolerate the existence of the nation-state system.

World government initiatives, including the United Nations, are described as mechanisms for extending British influence globally. The lecture suggests that these efforts aim to create a "New World Disorder" rather than the "New World Order" proclaimed by figures like George Bush Sr.

Question 20: What does Steinberg present about British control of world events?

The lecture presents a wide-ranging thesis of British control over world events. It suggests that the British monarchy, through various visible and invisible structures, maintains significant influence over global politics, economics, and culture.

Steinberg argues that British interests control major raw material cartels, financial institutions, and media outlets. They are also accused of manipulating international conflicts, fostering terrorism, and orchestrating major political assassinations. The overall thesis posits that many significant world events are part of a British strategy to maintain global dominance and undermine nation-states.

Question 21: How are raw materials cartels and financial institutions described?

Raw materials cartels and financial institutions are depicted as key instruments of the "invisible empire." The lecture asserts that companies like Rio Tinto and Anglo American control vast percentages of the world's mineral resources. These cartels are described as modern incarnations of the British East India Company, exploiting resources and maintaining economic control over former colonies.

Financial institutions, particularly those based in the City of London, are described as central to the British oligarchy's power. Steinberg suggests these institutions control global financial flows, facilitate illegal activities like drug money laundering, and manipulate markets to serve British interests.

Question 22: What is said about mercenary armies and private military companies?

Mercenary armies and private military companies are presented as modern tools of British imperial control. The lecture asserts that organizations like the Corps of Commissionaires serve as hiring halls for retired military personnel, who are then deployed globally to protect British interests.

Steinberg alleges that in some parts of the world, these private armies outnumber and outgun the armed forces of the countries they've "invaded." They're described as playing a crucial role in defending the commercial interests of raw material cartels, particularly in Africa.

Question 23: How does the lecture describe genocide in Africa?

The lecture presents a stark view of genocide in Africa, claiming it's orchestrated by British interests. Steinberg alleges that millions have been killed in the Great Lakes region since 1994, with many more displaced.

This genocide is linked to the activities of organizations like the World Wildlife Fund. The lecture asserts that WWF-administered nature preserves have been used to train and deploy death squads. The overall goal is described as wiping out nation-states in Africa and replacing them with "commercial administrations" controlled by British interests.

Question 24: What is the Tavistock Institute's role according to Steinberg?

The Tavistock Institute is described as a key player in the British "psychological warfare machine." The lecture references William Sargant, associated with Tavistock, and his book "Battle for the Mind" as providing a blueprint for mass brainwashing techniques.

The institute is described as studying how to transform populations from "creative human beings" into "irrational beasts." Steinberg suggests that Tavistock's research has been applied to induce fear, impair judgment, and increase suggestibility in populations, serving the interests of the British oligarchy.

Question 25: How does the lecture interpret Aldous Huxley's ideas on social control?

The lecture presents Aldous Huxley as a propagandist for the "Psychedelic Revolution" working on behalf of the British oligarchy. It cites a 1961 lecture by Huxley predicting a "pharmacological method of making people love their servitude."

Huxley's vision is interpreted as a blueprint for social control, combining propaganda, brainwashing, and drugs to create a "painless concentration camp for entire societies." Steinberg suggests that this approach is part of the British strategy to undermine individual liberty and rational thought.

Question 26: How does Steinberg contrast the nation-state system with oligarchy?

The lecture presents the nation-state system as a positive force for human progress, contrasting it with the oligarchical system represented by the British Empire. The nation-state is described as promoting sovereignty, economic development, and the general welfare of its citizens. In contrast, the oligarchical system is described as seeking to undermine national sovereignty, control resources, and maintain power for a small elite group.

Question 27: What is said about the American Revolution and republicanism?

The American Revolution is presented as a key moment in the struggle against British oligarchical control. The lecture describes the revolution and the resulting republican system as embodying principles of sovereignty, economic independence, and individual liberty that are fundamentally opposed to British imperial interests. Steinberg suggests that these revolutionary ideals continue to be a threat to oligarchical power structures.

Question 28: What is the significance of the Council of Florence according to the lecture?

The Council of Florence is mentioned as a historical predecessor to the ideals of the nation-state and the American Revolution. While not elaborated upon in detail, it's presented as part of the intellectual and philosophical tradition that Steinberg sees as opposed to oligarchical control. The lecture suggests that completing the "unfinished work" of the Council of Florence is part of the mission to counter British influence.

Question 29: How does Steinberg compare cultural optimism and pessimism?

Cultural optimism is associated with scientific progress, rational thought, and belief in human potential. Steinberg argues that this was characteristic of American society before the 1960s. Cultural pessimism, on the other hand, is described as a tool of the British Empire, promoted through various means including drug culture, irrational cults, and manipulated social movements. The shift from optimism to pessimism is described as a deliberate strategy to make populations more controllable.

Question 30: What predictions does the lecture make about financial and monetary system collapse?

The lecture predicts an imminent collapse of the current financial and monetary system, describing it as "the greatest cultural, monetary, and financial collapse in modern history." This collapse is described as a result of the inherent contradictions and flaws in the British-dominated global financial system. Steinberg suggests that this crisis presents an opportunity to challenge British control and establish a new, more just economic order.

Question 31: How is the role of the Anglican Communion described globally?

The Anglican Communion is described as an instrument of British influence worldwide. The lecture states that it includes over 40 separate churches globally, with the British monarch as its head. This structure is described as giving the British Crown significant voting power and influence in international religious bodies like the World Council of Churches, thus extending British soft power globally.

Question 32: What influence does the British Commonwealth have in international organizations?

The lecture asserts that the British Commonwealth wields significant influence in international organizations. It's described as the largest voting bloc in the United Nations General Assembly, the Organization for African Unity, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. This voting power is described as a means for Britain to maintain global influence despite the formal end of its empire.

Question 33: What environmental initiatives are attributed to Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard?

Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard are described as key figures in establishing environmental organizations that serve British interests. The lecture asserts they founded the World Wildlife Fund in 1961, which is described not as a genuine conservation organization but as a front for population control and maintaining imperial control over resource-rich areas, particularly in Africa.

Question 34: What is the 1001 Club and its significance?

The 1001 Club is described as an elite organization founded by Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard in the late 1960s. The lecture suggests it represents a close approximation of the membership of the "Club of the Isles." It's described as a gathering of powerful individuals from banking, industry, and royalty who support and direct the activities of organizations like the World Wildlife Fund.

Question 35: How does the lecture portray British involvement in African conflicts?

The lecture presents a stark view of British involvement in African conflicts, claiming direct responsibility for genocides and civil wars. It alleges that British interests, often operating through front organizations like the World Wildlife Fund, have trained and armed local militias, assassinated political leaders, and fomented ethnic conflicts. The ultimate goal is described as destabilizing African nations to maintain control over resources.

Question 36: What is presented about British control of media and education?

The lecture suggests pervasive British influence over global media and education systems. It asserts that British-influenced institutions, tracing back to the East India Company's Haileybury College, have shaped the curriculum of universities worldwide, particularly in economics, sociology, and political science. The media is described as largely controlled by British interests, serving to propagate their worldview and maintain cultural influence.

Question 37: How does Steinberg define the concept of the "Invisible Empire"?

The "Invisible Empire" is described as the true power structure behind the visible British monarchy and Commonwealth. It's said to consist of 3-5,000 oligarchs from powerful families, along with an interlocking network of corporations, banks, think tanks, and intelligence services. This invisible structure is described as the real decision-making body controlling global events and maintaining British imperial power.

Question 38: What criticisms are made of modern economic theories like those of Adam Smith and Malthus?

The lecture is highly critical of modern economic theories, particularly those originating from figures associated with the British East India Company. Adam Smith's "Wealth of Nations" is described as merely propaganda for British cartel power. Thomas Malthus is called the "godfather of the genocide lobby." These are described as intellectual justifications for British imperial control and exploitation.

Question 39: How does the lecture describe the role of secret societies and elite clubs?

Secret societies and elite clubs are presented as key mechanisms for coordinating the activities of the "Invisible Empire." Organizations like the 1001 Club are described as gathering places for powerful individuals to plan and direct global events. The lecture suggests these groups operate beyond public scrutiny, making decisions that shape world affairs in the interests of the British oligarchy.

Question 40: What is presented about British influence on US foreign policy?

The lecture asserts significant British influence over US foreign policy, particularly since the 1960s. It alleges British involvement in major events like the Vietnam War and various political assassinations. Steinberg suggests that British interests have worked to shape US policy in ways that undermine American sovereignty and serve imperial goals, often through manipulation of key political figures and institutions.

Question 41: How is the Vietnam War linked to British influence according to Steinberg?

The Vietnam War is described as a "no-win war" orchestrated by British interests. The lecture asserts that President Kennedy, advised by General Douglas MacArthur, was about to withdraw American troops from Vietnam before his assassination. After Kennedy's death, Steinberg alleges that Lyndon Johnson, under the influence of British-aligned advisors like McGeorge Bundy, drew the US deeper into the conflict. This protracted, unwinnable war is presented as serving British strategic interests by weakening the United States.

Question 42: How does the lecture characterize cultural changes in the US during the 1960s-70s?

The cultural changes of the 1960s-70s are described as a deliberate "paradigm shift" orchestrated by British interests. The lecture describes this period as a transition from cultural optimism to pessimism, marked by the rise of drug culture, changes in popular music (e.g., the Beatles replacing Beethoven), and a general abandonment of scientific and rational thinking. These changes are presented as part of a strategy to make the population more susceptible to control.

Question 43: What criticisms are made of the United Nations?

The United Nations is described as an instrument of British global influence. The lecture suggests that the British Commonwealth constitutes the largest voting bloc in the UN General Assembly, allowing Britain to shape global policy. Steinberg implies that rather than serving its stated goals of promoting peace and cooperation, the UN often acts as a tool for extending British imperial control under the guise of international cooperation.

Question 44: What arguments about population control agendas are presented?

The lecture outlines population control agendas, attributing them to British interests. It asserts that organizations like the World Wildlife Fund, despite their environmental facade, are actually involved in efforts to dramatically reduce global population. Steinberg cites Prince Philip's alleged desire to be reincarnated as a "deadly virus" to solve overpopulation as evidence of these intentions.

Question 45: How does Steinberg define the concept of "cultural paradigm shift"?

The "cultural paradigm shift" is described as a deliberate strategy to transform societal values and perceptions. The lecture argues that this shift, particularly evident in the 1960s, was engineered to move from cultural optimism (associated with scientific progress and rational thought) to cultural pessimism (characterized by irrationalism, drug culture, and social fragmentation). This shift is described as a tool for making populations more controllable and less resistant to oligarchical rule.

Question 46: What criticisms are made of modern banking and financial systems?

The lecture is highly critical of modern banking and financial systems, portraying them as tools of British imperial control. It suggests that major financial institutions, particularly those based in the City of London, are integral to the "Invisible Empire." These systems are accused of facilitating illegal activities like drug money laundering, manipulating markets, and maintaining economic control over former colonies and other nations.

Question 47: What is meant by the term "New World Disorder"?

"New World Disorder" is presented as a counter to George H.W. Bush's concept of a "New World Order." The lecture argues that rather than creating a stable, peaceful global system after the Cold War, British interests have deliberately fostered chaos and conflict. This "disorder" is described as a strategy to undermine nation-states, create dependencies, and maintain imperial control in a post-colonial world.

Question 48: What is presented about the manipulation of social movements?

The lecture outlines that many social movements, particularly those emerging since the 1960s, have been manipulated or even created by British interests. Environmental movements, drug legalization efforts, and various counterculture phenomena are described not as genuine grassroots movements, but as tools for social engineering. Steinberg argues that these movements serve to distract, divide, and ultimately control populations.

Question 49: How does the lecture describe the concept of "Empire of the Mind"?

The "Empire of the Mind" is presented as the most subtle and powerful weapon in the British arsenal. It refers to the psychological and cultural influence that shapes people's thoughts, values, and perceptions. The lecture argues that through control of education, media, and cultural institutions, British interests have created a pervasive system of mental control that makes their physical empire unnecessary.

Question 50: What criticisms are made of modern philosophical and sociological theories?

The lecture is deeply critical of modern philosophical and sociological theories, particularly those originating from British thinkers. It suggests that many of these theories, developed by figures associated with institutions like the East India Company's Haileybury College, serve to justify and perpetuate oligarchical control. Steinberg argues that these ideas have infiltrated global academia, shaping worldviews in ways that benefit British imperial interests.

Question 51: How does the lecture discuss the Warren Commission and JFK assassination theories?

The lecture is highly critical of the Warren Commission, describing it as a "cruel hoax" and a cover-up. It suggests that the British were behind Kennedy's assassination, linking it to Kennedy's opposition to British oligarchical interests. Steinberg supports alternative investigations, particularly that of New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, claiming that Garrison was close to uncovering a conspiracy with links to British intelligence.

Question 52: What is said about Jim Garrison's investigation?

Jim Garrison's investigation into the JFK assassination is described positively. The lecture asserts that Garrison traced the origins of the assassination plot to Montreal, Canada, and a figure named Louis Mor Bloomfield, described as having connections to British intelligence, the World Wildlife Fund, and the United Nations. Steinberg suggests that Garrison was close to exposing a broader conspiracy but was thwarted by "traitors in Washington."

Question 53: What is presented about British involvement in other political assassinations?

The lecture alleges British involvement in multiple high-profile political assassinations beyond JFK. It asserts that the British were behind the assassinations of Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, and William McKinley. These presidents are described as enemies of British oligarchism and free trade. Steinberg also suggests British involvement in the assassinations of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., presenting these as part of a broader strategy to destabilize American society.

Question 54: How does Steinberg explain the concept of "shock trauma" in social engineering?

"Shock trauma" is presented as a deliberate strategy of social engineering. The lecture argues that events like assassinations, wars, and social upheavals are engineered to induce collective psychological trauma. This trauma is said to make populations more susceptible to manipulation and control. Steinberg suggests that the series of shocks in the 1960s (assassinations, Vietnam War, urban riots) were part of this strategy to fundamentally alter American society.

Question 55: What criticisms are made of the Beatles and popular culture?

The Beatles and popular culture of the 1960s are described negatively, as tools of British cultural warfare. The lecture suggests that the promotion of the Beatles was part of a deliberate strategy to replace "Beethoven" (representing classical, rational culture) with a new paradigm of cultural pessimism. Popular culture is described as a means of promoting irrationalism, drug use, and social fragmentation, serving the interests of the British oligarchy.

Question 56: How does the lecture describe the role of drugs in social control?

The lecture presents a stark view of drugs as tools for social control. It links the modern drug trade to historical British involvement in the opium trade. Steinberg suggests that the promotion of drug culture, particularly in the 1960s, was a deliberate strategy to undermine rational thought and make populations more controllable. Drug legalization efforts are described as serving British imperial interests by weakening nation-states and fostering dependency.

Question 57: What is presented about the true nature of modern democracy?

The lecture is skeptical of modern democracy, particularly in its Anglo-American form. It suggests that democratic institutions often serve as a facade for oligarchical control. Steinberg argues that real power lies with the "Invisible Empire" of financial and corporate interests, rather than with elected officials. The democratic process is described as largely manipulated to serve the interests of this hidden power structure.

Question 58: How does Steinberg explain the concept of "prerogative powers" in the British system?

"Prerogative powers" are described as the extensive, unchecked powers held by the British monarch. These include the power to declare war, dissolve parliament, dismiss the Prime Minister, appoint judges, and issue pardons. The lecture presents these powers as evidence of the continuing strength of the monarchy and its central role in the modern British Empire, challenging the notion that the Queen is merely a figurehead.

Question 59: What criticisms are made of NGOs and international aid organizations?

The lecture is highly critical of NGOs and international aid organizations, portraying many of them as fronts for British imperial interests. Organizations like the World Wildlife Fund are accused of activities far removed from their stated purposes, including involvement in population control and destabilizing African nations. Steinberg suggests that these organizations often serve to maintain economic dependencies and political influence in former colonies.

Question 60: How does the lecture describe "syncretic irrationalist cults" in population control?

The lecture suggests that "syncretic irrationalist cults" are deliberately fostered as tools of population control. It asserts that British interests, often working through religious organizations like the Church of England, promote irrational belief systems that blend elements of different religions. These cults are described as means of undermining rational thought and making populations more susceptible to manipulation.

Question 61: What is presented about the manipulation of ethnic conflicts?

The lecture alleges that ethnic conflicts, particularly in Africa, are often manipulated or even instigated by British interests. It suggests that these conflicts serve to destabilize nations, creating pretexts for intervention and maintaining control over resources. Steinberg asserts that organizations like the World Wildlife Fund have been involved in training and arming militias along ethnic lines to foment such conflicts.

Question 62: How does Steinberg explain the concept of "no-win wars" as a strategy?

"No-win wars" are presented as a deliberate strategy to weaken nations, particularly the United States. The Vietnam War is cited as a prime example. The lecture suggests that such conflicts are engineered to be prolonged and unwinnable, draining a nation's resources and morale. This strategy is described as serving British interests by weakening potential rivals and creating global instability that can be exploited.

Question 63: What criticisms are made of modern psychiatric and psychological practices?

The lecture is critical of modern psychiatric and psychological practices, linking them to British psychological warfare strategies. It suggests that much of modern psychology, influenced by figures like Sigmund Freud, serves to reduce human beings to their base instincts, undermining the concept of human rationality. Steinberg implies that these practices often align with the goals of population control and social engineering.

Question 64: How does the lecture describe the role of tax-exempt foundations in shaping policy?

Tax-exempt foundations are described as key instruments of the "Invisible Empire." The lecture suggests that these organizations, often with close ties to British interests, play a significant role in shaping policy and public opinion. They are described as influencing academic research, funding specific initiatives, and generally steering societal development in ways that serve the interests of the oligarchy.

Question 65: What is presented about the manipulation of financial markets?

The lecture suggests pervasive manipulation of financial markets by British interests. It asserts that major financial institutions, particularly those based in the City of London, engage in various forms of market manipulation to maintain economic control. Steinberg implies that financial crises and market fluctuations are often engineered to serve the interests of the "Invisible Empire," weakening nations and maintaining global economic dominance.

