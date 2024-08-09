How long have they been lying to us about milk?

Getting raw milk is virtually impossible in Australia.

The Government wants to protect me from raw milk while forcing doses of injected genetic bioweapons into me, my family and friends. It’s very clear who the enemy is.

I happened to come across this gem of a book, rubber stamped with a Foreword by Dr Robert Mendelsohn.

Here is but one of its many nuggets:

I have always had a prejudice against pediatricians. They are, in this land of the free, passionately in favor of forced immunization, forced fluoride to children, forced confiscation of guns in the home as a protection against killers and thieves – forced, forced, forced; it is part of their training. They are, in general, public health fanatics and a danger to the health of you and your family.

Let’s start with Mendelsohn.

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -42:44

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Raw Truth About Milk By William Campbell Douglass Ii Unbekoming Book Summary 220KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

FOREWORD

This important book should be read by two groups of people—those who drink milk and those who don't. Both groups will learn that, "Is milk good or bad for you?" is the wrong question. The right question is, "What kind of milk should you drink?"

William Campbell Douglass, M.D., in his eminently readable and authoritatively documented book, teaches us a valuable lesson in semantics – the opposite of "dirty" is not "pasteurized" or "homogenized". The opposite of "dirty" is "clean".

And clean milk means raw certified milk!

Even more remarkable than the message of this book is the messenger. Douglass belongs to the profession of Modern Medicine, a group noted, over the past five decades, for its belief in "better living through chemistry."

Reared in a tradition that reveres the fluoridation of our water supplies and eagerly anticipates the irradiation of our food supplies, impeccably credentialed Dr. Douglass is practically unique in Modern Medicine in arguing for a clean milk supply.

Don't look for other MD's to join Bill Douglass' crusade against milk pollution. Habituated to creating mini-Love Canals in the blood streams of their private patients, modern physicians are unwilling to marshal the righteous indignation and careful reasoning necessary to protest against pollution of the public's water, food and milk.

Not only is Douglass' case against pasteurization and homogenization compelling, but this book helps clarify many other issues (vegetarianism vs. meat eating; the cholesterol controversy; goat's milk vs. cow's milk), and offers valuable insights into osteoporosis, tall stature of Americans, cancer, and vitamins. Bill Douglass' breezy style — complete with hilarious footnotes—adds the dimension of entertainment to a fine educational experience.

Robert S. Mendelsohn, M.D.

Author, "Confessions of a Medical Heretic" August, 1984

The Raw Truth about Milk

By William Campbell Douglass II, MD

The Milk Book: How Science Is Destroying... book by William Campbell Douglass II (thriftbooks.com)

INTRODUCTION

Factual and funny, witty and blisteringly honest... filled with truth and hilarity—all the stuff that usually only fiction is made of.

A vital food resource destroyed through greed, ignorance, vindictiveness and fanatical prejudice.

It is all here in this uncommonly readable book. The talented Dr. Douglass has described the destructive effects of pasteurization of milk and the utter ruthlessness and dishonesty of state government protecting a favored industry.

The story he tells of the State of California and its persecution of the Alta-Dena Dairies is unique in the annals of state government.

The battle is almost won—by the panzers of pasteurization. At the time of this writing, the federal government has moved in to crush Alta Dena and Mathis Dairies. A regulation is being proposed that will make the sale of raw milk illegal nationwide. The producers of fresh, clean milk will be classified with heroin, marijuana and cocaine peddlers, and, probably more severely dealt with.

The American Medical Association, the American Veterinary Association, all of the State health departments, the American Dietetic Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the milk lobby, and those consummate meddlers and anti-free enterprise fanatics, Ralph Nader and Dr. Sidney Wolf, are arrayed against the only two clean dairies left in the entire United States to the detriment of the well being and free choice of the people of America.

To the rescue, just in time, comes this factual, funny, first; the only publication in print that tells the true and complete story about milk. The book will probably be suppressed. You are unlikely to find it in your local bookstore. But, if a million copies of this book can be distributed, the battle for clean, fresh milk can still be won.

Buy this book by the case from the publisher. Give them to your friends and relatives for birthdays and Christmas (or Hanukkah, Bastille Day, Labor Day, Fourth of July, St. Patrick's Day, or National Pork Week). Send a copy to your representatives at the local, state and federal level. Send a copy to the President. If he receives a freight carload of them, maybe it will get his attention.

Time is running out. But, the war isn't over until it's over.

Clean, unprocessed milk is essential to health, especially for our children and the elderly. Only you, and tens of thousands of other caring Americans can save this vital food, this "life's blood" given by God to His children for vibrant good health.

Turn to the last page in the book for your ammunition. Order more copies than you can afford because you can't afford not to!

Maureen Kennedy Salaman

President, National Health Federation

Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is the history of milk as a food source for humans?

The invention of milking animals for food by ancient peoples in Southwestern Asia was a revolutionary development in human history. Goats were likely the first animals to be milked, followed by other domesticated animals. This practice greatly increased humanity's protein supply, with milk and grain becoming the standard diet for much of the world. The adoption of animal milking spread to different parts of the world at varying rates, with some cultures like the Chinese and Japanese only introducing it within the last century.

Question 2: How does pasteurization affect the nutritional value of milk?

Pasteurization significantly alters milk's nutritional profile. The process destroys enzymes, antibodies, and hormones present in raw milk. It reduces the availability of vitamins, with losses in water-soluble vitamins ranging from 38% to 80%. Pasteurization also alters proteins, making them less available for tissue repair and rebuilding. The heat treatment affects the fat content, especially the essential unsaturated fats. Additionally, pasteurization can reduce the bioavailability of minerals, with calcium absorption potentially decreased by up to 50% depending on the pasteurization temperature.

Question 3: What are the potential health benefits of raw milk?

Raw milk is described as having numerous potential health benefits. It contains all naturally occurring enzymes, which aid in digestion and nutrient absorption. Raw milk is rich in beneficial bacteria that support gut health and immunity. It's reported to be more easily digestible than pasteurized milk, potentially reducing allergic reactions. Some studies suggest raw milk may help prevent or alleviate conditions such as asthma, allergies, and eczema. The book also mentions raw milk's potential in treating arthritis, heart disease, and even cancer, though it emphasizes the need for more research in these areas.

Question 4: How does homogenization impact milk and human health?

Homogenization breaks down milk fat particles into tiny, suspended droplets, allowing even distribution of cream throughout the milk. This process may have negative health implications. Dr. Kurt Oster's research suggests that homogenization allows an enzyme called xanthine oxidase (XO) to pass through the intestinal wall and into the bloodstream. XO is believed to damage arterial walls, potentially contributing to heart disease. Homogenized milk is also associated with increased allergenicity compared to non-homogenized milk. Additionally, homogenization may lead to faster spoilage and off-flavors in milk.

Question 5: What is certified milk and how does it differ from regular milk?

Certified milk is produced under strict standards set by the American Association of Medical Milk Commissions. It comes from cows in perfect health, housed in clean conditions, and milked by workers adhering to rigorous hygiene practices. Certified milk undergoes frequent testing for bacteria and other contaminants. Unlike regular milk, certified milk is often unpasteurized and unhomogenized. It has lower maximum allowable bacteria counts and stricter regulations on animal health, milking procedures, and overall cleanliness. Certified milk aims to provide a safe, high-quality product without relying on pasteurization for pathogen control.

FOREWORD TO THE THIRD EDITION

Although written in 1984, The Milk Book is as timely today as ever. I have made a few changes, especially concerning coconut and palm oil. These palm oils are good for you. What I said in 1984 seemed correct, without a shadow of a doubt. When I started studying nutrition 35 years ago, I didn’t learn it all over night. I was a victim of the saturated-fat-is-bad school. [Nobody’s perfect] Most doctors, dieticians, and epidemiologists (staticians) still believe it.

Only recently has science confirmed what we first said more than twenty years ago in this book: Adding vitamin D to milk is a risky business. It is entirely unnecessary to "fortify" milk with this highly toxic substance.

Not too long ago, the New England Journal of Medicine reported eight cases of vitamin D intoxication resulting from excessive fortification of commercial (pasteurized) milk. Symptoms included anorexia, weight loss, constipation, weakness, fatigue, inability to think correctly, and something they described as "failure to thrive." You wouldn't catch all that stuff from my Great-Grandma Bell's milk!

According to the article, the artificial baby formulas were even worse than dairy milk. None of the formulas tested had the amount of vitamin D stated on the label; almost all contained excessive amounts of this potentially toxic vitamin. [Toxic, that is, when given in large doses.]

The anti-cholesterol propaganda blitz has increased dramatically since this book was first published. Children are now being denied whole milk because pediatricians are obsessed with the cholesterol myth. These

same gutless wonders don't say anything about children drinking half-a-dozen bottles of Coca-Cola a day, starting before breakfast. But kids can't get a decent glass of unprocessed milk!

Even if Mom buys whole milk, thinking it is better for her growing child than that sickly blue stuff called skim, she can't win, because all of the commercial milk is homogenized. I'm convinced that homogenization is even more detrimental to the nutritional quality of milk than the heat processing called pasteurization. (See Chapter VII—"Udder Menace.”)

Meat is in the doghouse and the animal rights movement has heated up to a point that we may all be forced to become vegetarians. If one of your friends (or children) has succumbed to the anti-meat hysteria, have him read Chapter XII— "Let 'Em Eat Steak."

And let me also put in a plug here for Chapter X, "This Greasy Counterfeit." It really infuriates me that you simply cannot find butter in a restaurant anymore; it's always some kind of "spread." [But the best restaurants still use butter.] (I guess they're ashamed to admit its margarine.) For the full story of the shameful grease that is masquerading as God's butter, please read Chapter X.

The longest chapter in the book is the one on breastfeeding (Chapter IX—"Udder Perfection"). I am honored that my writings had at least a little influence, along with the work of the La Leche League and the efforts of my great good friend, Dr. Robert Mendelsohn, on the increase in breast-feeding in this country.

You might remember that this movement was met with stony silence by the pediatricians—until they realized they were looking pretty anti-nature and did a 180-degree turnaround. Now they claim credit for the revival of breast feeding!

But that battle also is not over. America's mothers are backsliding. The number of mothers breast-feeding is dropping precipitously, because it's not convenient or compatible with the image of the modern, liberated woman, I guess. The artificial-baby-formula companies are gearing up for another propaganda blitz against feeding au natural. I've even seen articles questioning the safety or desirability of feeding babies natural breast milk! Can you believe that?

And now, even the doctors are backsliding again. Some university expert noticed that breast-fed babies weighed less than bottle-fed ones. Well then, since a fat baby is a healthy baby, baby formula should be started as soon as possible after birth. I have always had a prejudice against pediatricians. They are, in this land of the free, passionately in favor of forced immunization, forced fluoride to children, forced confiscation of guns in the home as a protection against killers and thieves – forced, forced, forced; it is part of their training. They are, in general, public health fanatics and a danger to the health of you and your family.

They were taught, as was I, that you can measure the development of a baby by his weight gain. This is true within reason but, like most doctors, they go overboard and abandon common sense. This obsessive concern for weight gain is transmitted to the mother and this results in overfeeding and childhood obesity. A lean baby is a healthy baby; a fat baby, proudly shown to the neighbors with resultant joy all round, has childhood obesity thanks to the pediatrician. Is it any wonder that we have become a nation of obesitrons?

Most readers of this book have never seen, much less tasted, natural milk from a cow. I'm talking about the straight stuff, with the cream left where it belongs—on the top of the milk—and no vitamin D or other artificial elements added.

Once you have read THE RAW TRUTH ABOUT MILK, I hope you will want to drink only natural, unpasteurized, unhomogenized milk yourself. This is easier said than done. At the time of this writing, there is only one dairy in the entire United States producing unpasteurized, unhomogenized milk: Alta Dena Dairy in Chino, California. Sadly, their days appear to be numbered. [There has been progress since 1980 but it’s slow. There are a few more states that have legalized clean milk and have regular inspections, in this stormy year of 2007.]

The media, in collusion with the doctors, the dieticians, the American Heart Association, and the food industry, have done such a colossal job of indoctrinating the American people on the supposed dangers of cholesterol and the drinking of unpasteurized ("raw”) milk that it is no longer available in most states.

What can you do? Let me suggest five things:

(1). Contact your state legislators and demand that they permit you the freedom to choose what sort of milk you will drink. (2). Ditto your federal senators and representatives. (3). Tell the FDA to stop acting like commissars and start acting like what they're supposed to be, public servants. (4). Buy a cow and milk it yourself. (5). If that's too much trouble, make friends with someone who owns a cow and come to some private arrangement with him.

In conclusion, let me note that writing The Milk Book was the most fun I have ever had with a word processor. I am even more pleased with this book now, because it has endured the test of time. I hope you will agree—and will urge your own children to read it, too.

Question 6: What role did Nathan Straus play in the history of milk pasteurization?

Nathan Straus, a New York philanthropist, played a significant role in promoting milk pasteurization. After losing a child to contaminated milk, he established "milk stations" in New York City that provided only pasteurized milk to the poor. His efforts led to a dramatic reduction in child mortality rates, with deaths among children in New York City dropping from 42% to 22% over a seven-year period starting in 1897. Straus's work was instrumental in spreading the practice of pasteurization throughout the United States and even globally.

Question 7: How has the dairy industry's approach to milk production changed over time?

The dairy industry has undergone significant changes in its approach to milk production. Initially, the focus was on cleanliness and certification of raw milk. However, with the advent of pasteurization, many producers began relying on heat treatment to make contaminated milk safe, rather than maintaining strict hygiene standards. Modern dairy farming often involves large-scale operations with cows bred for high milk production. The industry has also introduced practices like homogenization and ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing. There's been a shift towards longer shelf life and convenience, sometimes at the expense of nutritional quality.

Question 8: What are the main differences between human milk and cow's milk?

Human milk differs significantly from cow's milk in composition and nutritional profile. Human milk contains more lactose but less protein and fat than cow's milk. The protein in human milk is more easily digestible and less likely to cause allergic reactions. Human milk is rich in antibodies and immune-boosting factors not found in cow's milk. It also contains hormones and growth factors specific to human infant development. The fat composition differs, with human milk containing more essential fatty acids. Additionally, the mineral content is different, with human milk having less calcium but in a more bioavailable form.

The Calcium Lie - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 9: How does colostrum differ from regular milk?

Colostrum, the first milk produced after birth, differs significantly from regular milk. It has a distinctive yellow color and is much thicker in consistency. Colostrum is extremely rich in antibodies, especially IgA, which provide crucial immune protection to newborns. It contains higher concentrations of proteins, vitamins, and minerals compared to regular milk. Colostrum also has more fat-soluble vitamins and growth factors. Its composition is designed to meet the specific nutritional and immunological needs of newborns, helping to establish their gut flora and boost their immune system.

Question 10: What are the potential risks associated with drinking raw milk?

While the book generally advocates for raw milk, it acknowledges some potential risks. These include the possibility of bacterial contamination with pathogens like salmonella, E. coli, or Listeria if proper hygiene practices are not followed. There's also a risk of transmitting diseases from infected animals, such as tuberculosis or brucellosis, though the book argues these risks are minimal with proper animal care and testing. The book emphasizes that these risks are significantly reduced in certified raw milk operations due to strict hygiene and testing protocols. However, it notes that regulatory bodies and many health professionals still consider raw milk consumption risky.

Question 11: How has government regulation impacted the availability of raw milk?

Government regulation has significantly restricted the availability of raw milk in most states. Many states have banned the sale of raw milk entirely, while others allow it only for pet food or with a prescription. The FDA has proposed regulations to make the sale of raw milk illegal nationwide. These restrictions have made it challenging for consumers to access raw milk and have forced many raw milk producers out of business. The book argues that these regulations are based on outdated concerns and ignore the potential health benefits of raw milk. It also suggests that the regulations favor large-scale dairy operations over small, local producers of raw milk.

Citizen Free Press on X: "State troopers raided Amos Miller's organic farm in Pennsylvania today. The farm specializes in selling raw milk, organic eggs, grass-fed beef and other nutritious foods to private buyers.

State troopers raided Amos Miller's organic farm in Pennsylvania today. The farm specializes in selling raw milk, organic eggs, grass-fed beef and other nutritious foods to private buyers.

Question 12: What is the controversy surrounding soy milk and other milk alternatives?

The book presents a strong critique of soy milk and other milk alternatives. It argues that soy products, including soy milk, can have negative health effects, particularly on hormonal balance and thyroid function. The author contends that soy milk is nutritionally inferior to cow's milk and may contribute to various health problems, including stunted growth, obesity, and sexual development issues. The book also criticizes the marketing of these alternatives as healthier options, arguing that they are often highly processed and lack the nutritional benefits of real milk. The controversy extends to the use of soy in infant formulas, which the author strongly opposes.

Infant Soy Formula - A Risky Public Experiment (substack.com)

Summary:

Commercial infant formulas, including soy-based ones, may contain excessive sugar, leading to increased risks of obesity, diabetes, and related metabolic problems in both short and long term.

Soy formula specifically is linked to numerous health concerns, including:

Altered DNA methylation in vaginal cells of female infants

Disrupted thyroid function due to altered iodine uptake

Potential impacts on reproductive development, including altered age of menarche in girls and inhibited testosterone in infant boys

Exposure to high levels of phytoestrogens in soy formula (equivalent to at least five birth control pills per day) may lead to uterine fibroids, endometriosis, tumors, and autoimmune diseases later in life.

Commercial formulas often lack vital immune-boosting nutrients found in breast milk, potentially leading to higher rates of infections and hospitalizations among formula-fed infants.

Bottle feeding (as opposed to breastfeeding) may contribute to jaw misalignment and related problems such as breathing issues, snoring, sleep apnea, and speech impediments due to differences in sucking mechanics.

Question 13: How does the composition of goat's milk compare to cow's milk?

The book suggests that goat's milk is not significantly different from cow's milk in terms of digestibility or nutritional value when both are consumed raw. However, it notes that goat's milk has smaller fat globules, which some claim makes it more digestible. Goat's milk is deficient in some vitamins compared to cow's milk, particularly vitamin B1, B12, and folic acid. The book mentions that exclusive consumption of goat's milk by infants can lead to nutritional deficiencies. It concludes that while goat's milk is acceptable, it's not necessarily superior to cow's milk and may not be worth the extra cost for most consumers.

Question 14: What is the significance of enzymes in milk?

Enzymes in milk play crucial roles in digestion and nutrient absorption. The book emphasizes that raw milk contains all its natural enzymes, which are largely destroyed by pasteurization. Key enzymes mentioned include lipase (for fat digestion), phosphatase (essential for calcium absorption), and lactase (for milk sugar digestion). These enzymes make raw milk more easily digestible and its nutrients more bioavailable. The destruction of these enzymes through pasteurization is cited as a major reason why processed milk may be less nutritious and potentially more problematic for some consumers to digest.

Question 15: How does the fat content of milk affect its nutritional value?

The book challenges the common belief that low-fat milk is healthier. It argues that the fat in whole milk is essential for proper nutrient absorption, particularly of fat-soluble vitamins. The author contends that skim or low-fat milk may contribute to health problems such as calcification of tissues and vitamin deficiencies. The book cites studies showing that whole milk consumption is associated with lower rates of heart disease and obesity. It also mentions the "anti-stiffness factor" found in cream, which may have anti-inflammatory properties. Overall, the book strongly advocates for whole, full-fat milk as the most nutritious option.

Question 16: What is the role of antibodies in human milk?

Antibodies in human milk play a crucial role in protecting infants from infections. The book explains that human milk, especially colostrum, is rich in immunoglobulins, particularly IgA. These antibodies provide passive immunity to the newborn, helping to prevent various diseases. The milk also contains other immune-boosting factors like lactoferrin and lysozyme. Notably, the mother's body can produce antibodies specific to pathogens in the baby's environment through the "diathelic phenomenon," where bacteria from the baby stimulate antibody production in the mother's breast within hours. This dynamic immune protection is unique to breastfeeding and cannot be replicated in formula.

Breast Feeding - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Book excerpt: Diathelic Phenomenon Another remarkable protective mechanism of the human breast is the diathelic phenomenon. The diathelic mechanism is a wonder of nature. The breast is stimulated by bacteria introduced at the teat by the baby. The bacteria travel up the teat into the breast tissue, causing an immediate reaction with the formation of antibodies, which can then be found back in the mother's milk within eight hours. If the mother is healthy, this is a practically fool-proof system of protection for the baby. Klaus has stated it well, "The mother does not serve merely as a passive transmitter of immunity. Instead, the mammary gland is able to react to the microbes brought to it by the infant and respond with a fast production of specific antibody... The mammary gland is an exocrine reticuloendothelial gland which is 'lend leased' function- ally to the infant at a time when his own reticuloendothelial system is inadequate." The blood-like cellular composition of breast milk, mentioned above, is in itself another remarkable army designed to protect the newborn baby. The primary cell seen in the human milk is the macrophage. It dashes around squirting lysozyme at dangerous bacteria found in the intestine. It fires lactoferrin at the enemy, destroying yeast and other dangerous organisms by literally giving them an iron deficiency, rendering them impotent. These large cells, the macrophages, move around freely. As well as firing their special chemicals at unwanted organisms, they can also eat them. Another cell found in the blood and also found in the breast is called the lymphocyte. They produce inteferons and immunoglobulins to aid in the war against infection. A host of diseases attack the newborn bottle-fed baby which affect the breast-fed baby little or none at all. Among these are epidemic infectious diarrhea of the newborn, acute necrotizing enterocolitis, otitis media, septicemia, and others. All of these diseases can be pre- vented, and usually cured, simply by the use of fresh, human breast milk.

Question 17: How has the perception of milk's health benefits changed over time?

The perception of milk's health benefits has fluctuated significantly over time. Initially, milk was seen as a near-perfect food, essential for growth and health. With the rise of pasteurization, processed milk was promoted as safer and equally nutritious. However, the book argues that this led to a decline in milk's true nutritional value. In recent decades, concerns about fat content and cholesterol have led to the promotion of low-fat milk options. The book challenges this trend, advocating for a return to whole, raw milk. It also notes growing skepticism about milk consumption in adulthood, contrasting this with historical views of milk as a lifelong health food.

Question 18: What are the main arguments for and against milk consumption in adulthood?

Arguments for adult milk consumption include its high nutrient density, potential benefits for bone health, and historical use across many cultures. The book cites examples of populations consuming milk well into adulthood with positive health outcomes. Arguments against adult milk consumption often center on lactose intolerance, concerns about hormones in milk, and the idea that humans are the only mammals to consume milk beyond infancy. The author generally supports adult milk consumption, particularly of raw milk, arguing that many issues associated with milk are due to processing rather than the milk itself. The book also challenges the notion that milk consumption is unnatural for adults.

Inversionism on X: "What if lactose intolerance doesn't exist and it's just pasteurization and homogenization intolerance?

Summary:

Raw milk contains essential enzymes (complement, lysozyme) and beneficial bacteria (Lactobacilli, bifidus) that aid in lactose digestion and gut health, which are destroyed or greatly reduced during pasteurization.

The bioactive components in raw milk (glycomacropeptides, mucins, fibronectin, various saccharides) work synergistically to promote digestibility, support beneficial gut bacteria growth, and protect intestinal integrity.

Pasteurization and homogenization alter milk's natural structure, potentially leading to inflammation and digestive issues often mistaken for lactose intolerance.

Contrary to popular belief, raw dairy is statistically safer than many common foods, including pasteurized dairy, eggs, chicken, and salads, which account for a larger proportion of foodborne illness cases.

The author suggests that many cases of perceived lactose intolerance may actually be intolerance to pasteurized and homogenized dairy products, rather than to lactose itself.

Question 19: How does the process of milk production affect its quality?

The book emphasizes that the quality of milk is heavily influenced by production methods. It criticizes modern industrial dairy practices for prioritizing quantity over quality. Factors that negatively impact milk quality include poor animal diets, use of growth hormones, stress on the animals, and unsanitary conditions. The author advocates for methods used in certified milk production, which involve strict hygiene standards, proper animal care, and grass-based feeding. The book argues that these practices result in milk that is not only safer but also more nutritious and better tasting. It also suggests that the emphasis on pasteurization has led to a decrease in attention to these quality-enhancing production methods.

Question 20: What is the relationship between milk consumption and various health conditions?

The book presents a complex picture of milk's relationship to health conditions. It suggests that raw milk may have protective effects against allergies, asthma, and certain autoimmune conditions. The author argues that many health issues commonly associated with milk, such as lactose intolerance and milk allergies, are actually problems with processed milk rather than raw milk. The book also discusses potential benefits of milk consumption for conditions like arthritis, heart disease, and even cancer, while acknowledging the need for more research. However, it strongly criticizes the consumption of processed milk, linking it to increased risks of various health problems including heart disease and certain cancers.

Paul Saladino, MD on X: "Raw milk protects children from asthma, allergies, infections, and gut issues Yet it’s illegal in 37 states

Raw milk protects children from asthma, allergies, infections, and gut issues Yet it’s illegal in 37 states…

Question 21: How has the marketing of milk evolved over the years?

The marketing of milk has undergone significant changes over time. Initially, raw milk was promoted for its natural benefits. With the rise of pasteurization, marketing shifted to emphasize safety and convenience. The book criticizes modern milk marketing for misleading consumers about the nutritional value of processed milk. It mentions how the dairy industry has promoted low-fat milk options in response to health concerns, despite the author's argument that whole milk is healthier. The book also discusses the marketing of milk alternatives like soy milk, which it views as deceptive. Overall, the author suggests that milk marketing has moved away from promoting true nutritional value in favor of processed convenience foods.

Question 22: What is the significance of grass-feeding in milk production?

The book strongly advocates for grass-feeding in milk production. It argues that milk from grass-fed cows is nutritionally superior, containing higher levels of vitamins, beneficial fatty acids, and other nutrients. The author describes grass as an incredibly nutritious food that, when consumed by cows, translates into healthier milk. The book cites studies showing that cows fed on fresh grass produce healthier calves and maintain better overall health. It also suggests that the decline in grass-feeding in favor of grain-based diets has contributed to a decrease in milk quality. The author argues that returning to grass-based feeding could significantly improve the nutritional value of milk.

Question 23: How does milk affect dental health?

The book presents a nuanced view of milk's effect on dental health. While it acknowledges that milk is often promoted as beneficial for teeth due to its calcium content, the author argues that processed milk may actually contribute to tooth decay. The book cites studies showing higher rates of cavities in children consuming pasteurized milk compared to those drinking raw milk or no milk at all. It suggests that the processing of milk alters its chemical structure in ways that may promote tooth decay. However, the author maintains that raw milk, particularly from grass-fed cows, can be beneficial for dental health due to its natural balance of nutrients and enzymes.

Question 24: What is the controversy surrounding growth hormones in milk?

The book discusses concerns about the use of growth hormones in dairy cows, particularly synthetic hormones used to increase milk production. It suggests that milk from cows treated with these hormones may contain higher levels of insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1), which some studies have linked to increased cancer risk. The author also expresses concern about the impact of these hormones on the cows' health and the quality of the milk produced. The book argues that the use of growth hormones is unnecessary in properly managed, grass-fed herds and that it represents a prioritization of quantity over quality in milk production.

Question 25: How does fermented milk differ from regular milk in terms of health benefits?

The book presents fermented milk products like yogurt, kefir, and koumiss as potentially more beneficial than regular milk. These products are described as pre-digested, making them easier to tolerate for those with lactose sensitivity. The fermentation process is said to increase the bioavailability of nutrients and create beneficial bacteria that support gut health. The book cites studies suggesting that consumption of fermented milk products may be associated with longevity and reduced risk of various diseases. It also mentions that fermented milk contains natural antibiotics and may help protect against radiation injury. The author generally recommends these products over regular processed milk for their enhanced health benefits.

Question 26: What is the role of milk in different cultures and cuisines?

The book touches on milk's varying roles in different cultures. It mentions how milk and milk products became staple foods in many parts of the world, particularly in Western cultures. The author notes that some cultures, like certain Asian societies, traditionally did not consume milk past infancy. The book discusses how different animal milks are used in various cultures, such as yak milk in Tibet or camel milk in desert regions. It also mentions the cultural significance of fermented milk products in places like Eastern Europe and parts of Asia. However, the author criticizes the global spread of Western-style dairy consumption, particularly processed milk, as potentially harmful to traditional diets and health in many cultures.

Question 27: How does milk consumption affect bone health?

The book challenges the common belief that high milk consumption necessarily leads to better bone health. While acknowledging milk's calcium content, the author argues that the processing of milk, particularly pasteurization, may reduce calcium bioavailability. The book suggests that the high phosphorus content in cow's milk might actually contribute to calcium loss. It also mentions that populations with low milk consumption often have lower rates of osteoporosis, contradicting the idea that high milk intake is crucial for bone health. The author advocates for raw milk as a potentially better source of bioavailable calcium and other bone-health nutrients compared to processed milk.

Osteoporosis - Lies are Unbekoming (substack.com)

Question 28: How does the nutritional content of milk change with processing?

The book strongly emphasizes that processing significantly alters milk's nutritional content. Pasteurization is said to destroy enzymes, reduce vitamin content (especially B and C vitamins), alter proteins, and decrease mineral bioavailability. Homogenization is criticized for potentially making milk fats more harmful. Ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing is described as particularly detrimental, essentially sterilizing the milk and destroying many of its beneficial properties. The author argues that these processes turn milk from a living, nutritious food into a "dead" product with reduced health benefits. The book consistently advocates for raw, unprocessed milk as the most nutritionally beneficial form.

Question 29: What is the relationship between milk and allergies?

The book presents a complex view of milk's relationship to allergies. It suggests that many milk allergies are actually reactions to processed milk rather than raw milk. The author argues that pasteurization alters milk proteins in ways that may increase allergenicity. Raw milk, on the other hand, is presented as potentially protective against allergies, with the book citing studies showing lower allergy rates among raw milk drinkers. The author also discusses how the immune-boosting properties of raw milk, particularly its antibodies and beneficial bacteria, may help prevent the development of allergies. However, the book acknowledges that some individuals may still be allergic to milk proteins, regardless of processing.

Question 30: How does milk consumption affect cardiovascular health?

The book challenges the common belief that milk, particularly whole milk, is detrimental to cardiovascular health. It argues that the fat and cholesterol in milk are not inherently harmful and may even be protective. The author cites studies suggesting that whole milk consumption is associated with lower rates of heart disease. The book criticizes the promotion of low-fat milk, arguing that it may actually increase heart disease risk. The author particularly condemns homogenized milk, suggesting that the process allows harmful enzymes to enter the bloodstream and damage arterial walls. However, the book maintains that raw, unhomogenized milk can be beneficial for heart health when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Question 31: What is the role of milk in weight management?

The book presents a perspective on milk and weight management that contradicts common dietary advice. It argues against the use of low-fat or skim milk for weight loss, suggesting that these products may actually contribute to weight gain. The author cites studies indicating that full-fat dairy consumption is associated with lower obesity rates. The book suggests that the natural balance of fats and nutrients in whole milk promotes satiety and proper metabolic function. It also criticizes milk substitutes and low-fat dairy products for often containing added sugars and artificial ingredients that may contribute to weight gain. The author advocates for moderate consumption of whole, raw milk as part of a healthy diet for weight management.

Question 32: How does milk consumption affect child growth and development?

The book strongly emphasizes the importance of proper milk consumption for child growth and development. It argues that human breast milk is the ideal food for infants, providing perfectly balanced nutrition and immune support. For older children, the author advocates for raw, whole cow's milk, suggesting it provides essential nutrients for growth, including proteins, fats, and vitamins. The book criticizes the use of low-fat milk and milk substitutes for children, arguing they may lead to nutritional deficiencies. It also suggests that the hormones and antibodies in raw milk may support proper development. However, the author warns against the potential negative effects of growth hormones in conventional dairy on child development.

Question 33: What is the role of milk in the treatment of certain medical conditions?

The book discusses milk, particularly raw milk, as potentially therapeutic for various conditions. It mentions Dr. J.E. Crewe's work at the Mayo Foundation, where raw milk was used to treat diseases such as tuberculosis, edema, high blood pressure, and diabetes. The author describes cases where raw milk therapy helped alleviate symptoms of psoriasis, prostate problems, and heart conditions. Fermented milk products are also mentioned as potentially beneficial for treating gastrointestinal issues and boosting immunity. However, the book emphasizes that these therapeutic effects are primarily associated with raw, unpasteurized milk rather than processed milk.

Question 34: How does the lactose content of milk affect its digestibility?

The book addresses lactose digestibility, particularly in relation to raw versus pasteurized milk. It suggests that many people who are intolerant to pasteurized milk can digest raw milk without issues. The author attributes this to the presence of the enzyme lactase in raw milk, which is destroyed during pasteurization. The book also mentions that fermented milk products like yogurt and kefir are often more digestible due to the partial breakdown of lactose during fermentation. The author argues that lactose intolerance is often a problem with processed milk rather than milk itself, and that raw milk might be a solution for many who struggle with lactose digestion.

Leave a comment

Share

Thank You for Being Part of Our Community

Your presence here is greatly valued. If you've found the content interesting and useful, please consider supporting it through a paid subscription. While all our resources are freely available, your subscription plays a vital role. It helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. Please make full use of our Free Libraries.

Discover Our Free Libraries:

Unbekoming Interview Library: Dive into a world of thought-provoking interviews across a spectrum of fascinating topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Explore concise summaries of groundbreaking books, distilled for efficient understanding.

Hear From Our Subscribers: Check out the [Subscriber Testimonials] to see the impact of this Substack on our readers.

Share Your Story or Nominate Someone to Interview:

I'm always in search of compelling narratives and insightful individuals to feature. Whether it's personal experiences with the vaccination or other medical interventions, or if you know someone whose story and expertise could enlighten our community, I'd love to hear from you. If you have a story to share, insights to offer, or wish to suggest an interviewee who can add significant value to our discussions, please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com. Your contributions and suggestions are invaluable in enriching our understanding and conversation.

Resources for the Community:

For those affected by COVID vaccine injury, consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Discover 'Baseline Human Health': Watch and share this insightful 21-minute video to understand and appreciate the foundations of health without vaccination.

Books as Tools: Consider recommending 'Official Stories' by Liam Scheff to someone seeking understanding. Start with a “safe” chapter such as Electricity and Shakespeare and they might find their way to vaccination.

Your support, whether through subscriptions, sharing stories, or spreading knowledge, is what keeps this community thriving. Thank you for being an integral part of this journey.