Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
7h

The following was published yesterday by Anne Dachel, and is a terrifying example of parents being blamed when vaccines kill their child:

Twins die after 18 month vaccines, year later, mother charged with murder.

Would any of this be happening if Andrea Shaw weren’t part of a lawsuit against the AAP over vaccine safety?

https://annedachel.substack.com/p/twins-die-after-18-mo-vaccines-year

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

Murder by decree. Murder for profit. That is all it is. ALL vaccines and mRNA substances are pure poisons and toxic to the pristine and spiritual body. Obviously, those in the halls of government have been paid handsomely to take part in this terrorism against children and adults. For no human with a conscious would ever submit their approval of this cruelty and torture.

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