jacquelyn sauriol
Being alive now is like finding out there is a serial killer, really a few of them, locked into all our lives via 'scientism'; vaccines, (all pharma drugs remove bodily function, that's how they 'work'), petrochemicals/glyphosate in farming, chemtrails blot out the sun to stop 'global warming'.....I can come to no other conclusion, the gov'ts of the world are seeking to kill and debilitate as many humans as possible. It's such an ugly thing to face each day, but I would rather face it than live in la la land.

This one is worth your time.

Attorney Aaron Siri dragged the vaccine system into federal court and forced the CDC to produce the studies it relied on for one of its most repeated claims — that the vaccines given in the first six months of life do not cause autism.

What showed up in court was revealing.

The CDC listed twenty studies.

Nineteen had nothing to do with the vaccines given in the first six months of life. Most were about the MMR shot, which isn’t even given until around twelve months. The twentieth review acknowledged there was essentially no conclusive evidence either way.

That stipulation was signed by the Department of Justice and entered by a federal judge.

Then there’s the structural issue few people talk about.

Since the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, vaccine manufacturers have had liability protection that no other product category enjoys. If a pharmaceutical drug harms you, you can sue the manufacturer. If a vaccine harms you, the case goes to a special federal program with capped damages and limited discovery.

Remove liability and you remove the incentive to generate long-term safety data.

At the same time, the schedule expanded dramatically — from a handful of shots in the 1980s to dozens across childhood today.

The system that emerged is unusual by any standard:

no liability, a guaranteed market, mandated uptake, and government promotion.

Whether one agrees with Siri’s conclusions or not, the legal record he forced into the open raises questions that deserve serious discussion.

The documents exist.

The signatures are on them.

And the court record says exactly what it says.

Worth a read.

— Lone Wolf 🐺

