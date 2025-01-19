Denis Rancourt recently tweeted this:

Translate this! My choice for the most brilliant living geopolitical and socioeconomic analyst: French historian Emmanuel Todd Absolutely penetrating and extensive His latest book "Defeat of the Western world" is translated into 22 languages, but not in English

That’s good enough for me, to go and look into Emmanuel Todd.

I found this Google translation of the book.

The Defeat Of The West Emmanuel Todd 1, 2024 10.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I’m summarizing below to increase its accessibility.

I’m interested in Empire and understanding geopolitics is to understand the politics of Empire. In fact, it seems to me that all politics is geopolitics.

From the West's miscalculation of Russian military capabilities to America's industrial decline, Emmanuel Todd's "The Defeat of the West" provides a sweeping analysis of how the world's power dynamics have fundamentally shifted. Through the lens of anthropology, religious sociology, and critical economics, Todd reveals how Western nations' apparent economic dominance masks profound weaknesses in their industrial, social, and military capabilities. The Ukraine conflict serves not as the cause but as the revelation of this decline, exposing how the West's financial might no longer translates into real-world power. At the heart of Todd's analysis lies a provocative thesis: the West's dissolution of Protestant values and family structures has created a "zero state" of religion, leading to a form of nihilism that prevents rational strategic thinking. This spiritual and social void, combined with the hollow nature of financial capitalism, has left Western nations unable to produce essential military supplies or maintain industrial capabilities despite their impressive GDP figures. Meanwhile, the rest of the world, particularly nations with patrilineal family structures, increasingly aligns with Russia's more traditional societal model, accelerating a global power shift that the West seems unable to comprehend or address.

With thanks to Emmanuel Todd.

Leave a comment

Share

1× 0:00 -37:08

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Related Posts

Deep Dive Conversation Library (Bonus for Paid Subscribers)

This deep dive is based on the book’s contents.

Discussion No.16: 20 insights from "The Defeat of the West."

Thank you for your support.

Analogy

Imagine a wealthy family living in a magnificent mansion. This family once built everything in their home themselves - from the furniture to the security systems. Over time, they became focused on financial investments and hired others to maintain their house, eventually forgetting how to fix anything themselves. They installed an elaborate electronic banking system that made them appear incredibly rich on paper.

One day, a dispute erupts with a neighbor (who still knows how to build and fix things). The wealthy family, confident in their financial power, rallies their friends to isolate this neighbor. However, they suddenly discover they can't even repair their own heating system or produce enough furniture for their daily needs. Most of their other neighbors, who have similar practical skills to the isolated neighbor, quietly continue trading with him.

The family's apparent wealth, measured by their electronic banking statements, can't solve their real-world problems. Their children, taught to manage money rather than build things, struggle to understand why their financial power doesn't translate into practical capability. Meanwhile, their house gradually deteriorates despite their impressive bank balance.

This mirrors today's West: impressive GDP figures mask an inability to produce essential goods, while practical industrial and engineering capabilities - the real foundations of power - have shifted to other parts of the world. The mansion's electronic wealth represents the dollar's dominance, which creates an illusion of power while masking fundamental weaknesses in actual productive capacity.

12-point summary

The Decline of Western Industrial Capacity: The West's inability to produce sufficient military supplies for Ukraine revealed a profound industrial weakness. Despite a combined GDP vastly larger than Russia's, Western nations can't match Russian military production, exposing the hollow nature of their economies. The Zero State of Religion: The complete dissolution of Protestant values in Western societies has eliminated the moral and social frameworks that previously guided strategic decision-making. This transformation goes beyond secularization to a form of nihilism that affects national cohesion and capability. The Power of Demographics: Russia's demographic constraints shape its military strategy, forcing a careful approach to casualties. Meanwhile, Western nations face similar demographic decline but without the strategic adaptation to this reality. The New Global Alignment: Most of the world's population, living in societies with patrilineal family structures, has aligned with Russia rather than the West. This alignment reflects both cultural affinity and resistance to Western financial dominance. The Transformation of American Elites: The replacement of the WASP establishment with a more diverse but less cohesive leadership class has coincided with a loss of strategic competence and long-term planning capability. The Super Dutch Disease: Dollar dominance creates a systemic weakness in the American economy, making productive activities less profitable than financial speculation and accelerating deindustrialization. The Engineering Gap: Russia maintains significantly higher engineering education rates (23.4%) compared to America (7.2%), explaining disparities in military-industrial capability despite vast GDP differences. The Failure of Sanctions: Western sanctions failed to isolate Russia, instead revealing the limits of Western economic power and accelerating the development of alternative financial systems. The German Paradox: Germany's transformation into a "machine society" has produced economic efficiency alongside strategic paralysis, accepting policies harmful to its national interests. The Role of Tax Havens: American control of global tax havens and financial networks serves as a crucial mechanism for maintaining influence over global elites, particularly in Europe. The Importance of Family Structures: Anthropological differences in family structures explain global alignments better than traditional ideological or economic factors, particularly in resistance to Western cultural influence. The Ukraine Trap: America's involvement in Ukraine represents not strength but entrapment in a conflict it cannot win, revealing the limits of its power and accelerating its global decline.

40 Questions & Answers

1. What key factors contributed to Russia's unexpected economic resilience against Western sanctions?

Russia had prepared extensively for sanctions since 2014, developing internal substitutes for imports and creating alternative financial systems. The Russian Central Bank established its own financial messaging system (SPFS) and the Mir card payment system, effectively immunizing itself against SWIFT exclusion. Additionally, Russia's massive natural resources and agricultural self-sufficiency provided a robust economic foundation.

Russia's economic adaptability manifested through successful import substitution programs and strategic partnerships with non-Western nations. The country's wheat production doubled between 2012 and 2022, reaching 80 million tonnes. Russia also became a leading exporter of nuclear power plants globally, demonstrating technological resilience. The sanctions actually accelerated Russia's economic sovereignty.

2. How did Ukraine maintain military resistance despite its pre-war state of decline?

Ukraine's resistance stemmed from its transformation after 2014, when the country developed a stronger national identity centered on opposition to Russia. Despite a population decline from 52 million to 41 million between 1991 and 2021, Ukraine received substantial Western military support and intelligence assistance, which enabled effective resistance against the initial Russian offensive.

The war provided Ukraine with a unifying purpose that transcended its pre-war social decomposition. The country's military performance benefited from years of NATO training and equipment, particularly American-supplied weapons systems. However, this resistance came at the cost of significant human casualties and territorial losses.

3. What role did Russian demographics play in Putin's military strategy?

Russia's demographic reality - a declining population with a fertility rate of 1.5 children per woman - significantly influenced Putin's military approach. With a five-year window of opportunity before smaller demographic cohorts would reach military age, Russian strategy prioritized minimizing casualties while achieving strategic objectives.

This demographic constraint explained Russia's initial limited deployment of only 120,000 troops and the gradual approach to mobilization. The strategy reflected a broader understanding that Russia could not afford massive casualties like those sustained during World War II, when the country had a much larger population base.

4. How did the Ukrainian social structure transform after 2014?

After 2014, Ukraine experienced a fundamental shift in its social and political structure. The Russian-speaking regions, which had previously played a significant political role, became increasingly marginalized in national politics. This transformation was marked by high abstention rates in elections and the emergence of a more centralized, nationalist political system.

The country's elite composition changed dramatically, with leadership increasingly drawn from western and central regions rather than the traditionally influential eastern regions. This shift coincided with the exodus of Russian-speaking middle classes, fundamentally altering Ukraine's social fabric and political orientation.

5. Why did Western intelligence fail to accurately assess Russian capabilities?

Western intelligence failures stemmed from systemic bias and misunderstanding of Russia's post-1990s transformation. The West remained fixated on a narrative of Russian weakness and corruption, failing to recognize the country's successful economic diversification and technological advancement, particularly in military capabilities.

This misperception was reinforced by Western media and think tanks that consistently undervalued Russia's economic and military modernization efforts. The assumption that sanctions would quickly cripple the Russian economy revealed a fundamental misunderstanding of Russia's economic preparation and resilience.

6. What was the significance of shell production in the conflict?

Shell production emerged as a critical indicator of industrial capability and military sustainability. The West's inability to match Russian artillery shell production exposed fundamental weaknesses in NATO's military-industrial capacity, despite the alliance's vastly larger combined GDP.

This production disparity revealed that GDP figures were misleading indicators of real industrial capability. While Russia maintained and expanded its military production, Western nations struggled to supply Ukraine with sufficient ammunition, highlighting the hollow nature of their industrial bases.

7. How did Russia's engineering capacity compare to the West's?

Russia demonstrated superior engineering capacity through its higher proportion of engineering students - 23.4% compared to America's 7.2%. This educational focus translated into greater technological self-sufficiency and military-industrial capability, despite Russia's smaller overall economy.

The disparity in engineering education reflected deeper structural differences between Russian and Western societies. While Western students increasingly gravitated toward finance and law, Russia maintained its traditional emphasis on technical education, providing crucial advantages in military technology and industrial production.

8. What motivated Putin's timing for the invasion?

Putin's decision to invade in 2022 was influenced by several strategic factors, including Russia's newly developed hypersonic missile capabilities and the completion of economic preparations against sanctions. The timing also considered Russia's demographic window of opportunity before smaller population cohorts would reach military age.

The decision was further motivated by Ukraine's increasing integration with NATO and Western military systems, which Russia viewed as an existential threat. The moment represented an optimal convergence of Russian military capability, economic preparation, and strategic necessity before future demographic constraints would limit military options.

9. How did Ukraine's language policies affect internal cohesion?

Ukraine's increasingly restrictive language policies after 2014 contributed to internal division by alienating Russian-speaking populations. The removal of Russian language rights in Russian-speaking regions exacerbated tensions and accelerated the exodus of Russian-speaking middle classes.

These policies reflected a broader shift toward Ukrainian linguistic nationalism but ultimately weakened national cohesion by effectively disenfranchising a significant portion of the population. The resulting social transformation contributed to the country's increasing polarization along linguistic and cultural lines.

10. What role did oligarchs play in both Russian and Ukrainian societies?

In Russia, Putin subordinated oligarchs to state control after 2003, limiting their political influence while allowing them to maintain their wealth if they remained politically compliant. This created a more centralized power structure where oligarchs served state interests rather than competing with them.

In contrast, Ukrainian oligarchs maintained significant political influence until the war, controlling media outlets and political parties. This difference in oligarch management reflected broader distinctions in state capacity between Russia and Ukraine, with Russian oligarchs becoming tools of state power while Ukrainian oligarchs remained independent power centers until the conflict began.

11. How has America's industrial capacity deteriorated?

America's industrial decline is evident in its inability to produce sufficient military supplies for Ukraine, despite having a GDP 30 times larger than Russia's. Manufacturing declined from 44.8% of global production in 1928 to 16.8% in 2019, while basic industrial capabilities, such as machine tool production, fell to just 6.6% of global output, compared to China's 24.8%.

Agricultural production also suffered, with wheat production dropping from 65 million tons in 1980 to 47 million in 2022. This industrial hollowing-out resulted from decades of outsourcing, financialization, and the "Super Dutch Disease" caused by dollar dominance, making productive activities less profitable than financial speculation.

12. What is the significance of the 'zero state' of religion in American society?

The 'zero state' of religion represents the complete dissolution of Protestant values that historically structured American society. Unlike the previous "zombie" stage where religious values persisted without practice, this final stage marks the disappearance of collective moral frameworks and social cohesion that previously guided American behavior.

This transformation manifests in declining educational standards, increased mortality rates, and the embrace of policies that deny reality. The zero state differs from simple secularization by producing a form of nihilism that rejects truth itself, contributing to America's inability to make rational strategic decisions.

13. How has the composition of American elites changed?

American elites have transformed from a predominantly WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant) establishment with shared values and long-term strategic thinking to a more diverse but increasingly atomized group. The Biden administration exemplifies this shift, with leadership drawn from various ethnic and religious backgrounds but lacking the coherent worldview that characterized the previous WASP elite.

This transformation coincides with the deterioration of strategic competence and long-term planning capability. While the change brought greater demographic representation, it also marked the loss of the cultural and moral framework that had previously guided American leadership.

14. What is the 'Super Dutch Disease' affecting America?

The 'Super Dutch Disease' refers to America's unique predicament where dollar dominance makes productive activities unprofitable compared to financial speculation. Unlike traditional Dutch Disease affecting resource-rich countries, America's ability to print the world's reserve currency creates a systemic disincentive for real economic production.

This condition perpetuates industrial decline by making financial manipulation more profitable than manufacturing or engineering. The disease reinforces itself by attracting talent away from productive sectors toward financial services, further hollowing out America's industrial and technological capabilities.

15. How has the American military-industrial complex weakened?

The American military-industrial complex has contracted severely, with defense industry employment falling from 3.2 million in the 1980s to 1.1 million currently. This decline reflects broader deindustrialization, with America losing the capacity to produce sufficient ammunition, missiles, and other military equipment.

The weakness became evident during the Ukraine conflict, where the U.S. struggled to supply basic military necessities despite its enormous GDP. This industrial decline contradicts GDP statistics, revealing the hollow nature of America's apparent economic strength.

16. What role does the dollar play in American decline?

The dollar's status as global reserve currency paradoxically accelerates American decline by making real production increasingly unattractive. This creates a "super Dutch disease" where financial speculation and money creation become more profitable than actual industrial production.

The ability to finance deficits through dollar creation removes incentives for maintaining industrial capacity or addressing trade imbalances. While this provides short-term advantages, it undermines long-term economic health by encouraging deindustrialization and financial speculation over productive investment.

17. How has American education changed compared to other nations?

American education has experienced a dramatic shift away from technical and engineering fields toward finance and law. Only 7.2% of American students study engineering, compared to 23.4% in Russia and similar proportions in other competing nations. This educational transformation reflects and reinforces broader economic changes.

The decline in educational quality coincides with falling test scores and declining average intelligence quotients, particularly since 1995. This trend contrasts with rising educational achievement in competing nations, particularly in technical fields crucial for industrial and military capability.

18. What characterizes the 'Blob' in American foreign policy?

The 'Blob' refers to Washington's foreign policy establishment, characterized by group-think and disconnection from reality. This self-referential community operates like a village, with members circulating between government positions, think tanks, and academic institutions, creating a closed system of shared assumptions and biases.

The Blob's isolation from broader American society and resistance to contrary evidence produces consistently flawed strategic assessments. Its members' careers depend on maintaining an interventionist foreign policy, regardless of costs or consequences to American interests.

19. How has American society's moral framework transformed?

American society has moved from active Protestantism through a "zombie" phase to a "zero state" where traditional moral frameworks have completely dissolved. This transformation has eliminated the shared values and social cohesion that previously structured American society, replacing them with atomized individualism and moral relativism.

The loss of common moral frameworks has led to increasing social pathologies, including rising mortality rates among working-class whites and an epidemic of mass shootings. This moral dissolution affects strategic decision-making by removing the capacity for collective long-term planning and sacrifice.

20. What role does nihilism play in American decision-making?

Nihilism in American decision-making manifests as a rejection of reality in favor of ideological constructs. This tendency appears in foreign policy through persistent misreading of international situations and inability to recognize objective constraints or limitations.

The nihilistic impulse leads to decisions that deny basic realities of industrial capacity, military capability, and international relations. This pattern explains America's persistent pursuit of unachievable objectives in Ukraine despite clear evidence of industrial and military limitations.

21. Why did Germany accept industrial self-harm during the conflict?

Germany's acceptance of industrial self-harm stems from its transformation into a "machine society" lacking clear national direction. After reunification and emergence as Europe's economic powerhouse, Germany developed a paradoxical combination of economic efficiency and strategic passivity. This transition reflects the loss of national consciousness while maintaining technical competence.

The country's root family structure predisposes it to both authority and uncertainty at the leadership level. This anthropological background, combined with the zero state of religion, resulted in a leadership incapable of defending national interests against American pressure, particularly regarding Russian energy relationships and the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.

22. How has Britain's elite composition changed?

Britain's elite transformation mirrors America's but with distinct characteristics. Traditional WASP dominance has given way to remarkable diversity, particularly evident in Conservative Party leadership. This shift coincides with the country's broader social atomization and loss of coherent national purpose, demonstrated by Brexit and subsequent policy confusion.

The new elite composition reflects a zero state of both Protestantism and nationalism, producing increasingly erratic foreign policy decisions. Britain's aggressive anti-Russian stance, disproportionate to its actual military capabilities, exemplifies this transformation from pragmatic global power to unstable post-imperial entity.

23. What explains Scandinavian countries' shift toward militarism?

Scandinavian militarism emerged from a combination of religious void and social anxiety rather than genuine security threats. Sweden and Finland's abandonment of neutrality reflects internal transformation more than external pressure, marking the end of their traditional balanced approach to international relations.

This shift coincides with broader societal changes, including the adoption of gender ideology and declining fertility rates. The move toward NATO represents a search for belonging rather than a response to concrete threats, highlighting how internal social dissolution drives external policy choices.

24. How does European financial dependence on the US manifest?

European financial dependence operates through American control of tax havens and dollar-denominated assets. The NSA's surveillance capabilities combine with financial system control to create a comprehensive mechanism for monitoring and influencing European elites, whose wealth often flows through American-controlled financial channels.

This system became particularly evident after the Russian invasion, when asset seizures demonstrated America's ability to control global financial flows. European elites' fear of similar treatment ensures compliance with American policy directives, regardless of national interests.

25. What role does the NSA play in controlling European elites?

The NSA maintains comprehensive surveillance of European political and business leaders, creating a system of implicit control through information gathering. This surveillance extends beyond traditional intelligence gathering to include personal and financial information, enabling various forms of pressure on decision-makers.

The system's effectiveness stems from its combination with financial monitoring and control of tax havens. European elites understand their vulnerability to American financial and informational power, leading to self-censorship and alignment with American interests even when these conflict with national priorities.

26. How does the concept of 'zombie Protestantism' explain Western behavior?

Zombie Protestantism represented an intermediate stage between active religious practice and current nihilism, where Protestant values persisted without religious belief. This phase maintained social cohesion and work ethic while allowing technological and economic progress, characterizing the post-war period of Western success.

The transition from zombie Protestantism to zero state marks the end of this sustainable intermediate phase, eliminating the moral framework that previously guided Western societies. This explains the West's current inability to maintain industrial capacity or make rational strategic decisions.

27. What is the significance of family structures in international relations?

Family structures fundamentally shape national political behavior and international alignments. The distinction between patrilineal systems (dominant in Russia and much of the non-Western world) and bilateral systems (characteristic of the West) helps explain current global divisions and reactions to Western cultural exports.

These anthropological differences inform responses to Western gender ideology and social policies, creating natural alignments between societies sharing similar family structures. This explains why much of the world gravitates toward Russia's conservative position despite Western economic dominance.

28. How does educational stratification affect social cohesion?

Educational stratification has created new social divisions that undermine national unity and democratic function. The emergence of a highly educated class with distinct values and interests from the broader population has resulted in the breakdown of democratic representation and national consensus.

This stratification contributes to the loss of industrial capacity by directing talent toward financial and legal professions rather than engineering and production. The phenomenon affects all Western societies but manifests most severely in the United States and Britain.

29. What distinguishes 'active' from 'inert' nations?

Active nations possess coherent collective beliefs and capable elites who direct them according to national interests. Inert nations maintain formal structures but lack the collective will or capability to pursue national objectives, existing through institutional momentum rather than purposeful direction.

The transition from active to inert status characterizes most Western nations, with varying degrees of completion. Germany exemplifies an inert nation maintaining technical efficiency while losing strategic autonomy, while America has moved beyond inert status to a nihilistic phase.

30. How does gender ideology influence international alignments?

Gender ideology has become a key marker of Western influence and a source of global division. Western insistence on promoting transgender rights and related policies alienates societies with patrilineal family structures, contributing to their alignment with Russia's more conservative social position.

This ideological conflict reflects deeper anthropological differences between Western and non-Western societies, making gender issues a proxy for broader cultural and political alignments. Russia's opposition to Western gender ideology enhances its appeal to traditional societies globally.

31. Why have non-Western nations increasingly aligned with Russia?

Non-Western nations' alignment with Russia stems from both economic and anthropological factors. Western sanctions against Russia inadvertently revealed the limitations of Western economic power while demonstrating the viability of alternative economic arrangements. Countries like India, China, and Iran found in Russia a partner who respects their sovereignty without imposing Western cultural values.

The majority of the world's population lives in societies with patrilineal family structures similar to Russia's, creating natural cultural alignment. Western attempts to impose its social values, particularly regarding gender and sexuality, have accelerated this trend, making Russia's conservative stance more attractive to traditional societies.

32. How has the BRICS coalition gained significance?

BRICS evolved from an economic forum into a genuine counterweight to Western dominance, particularly after the Ukraine conflict began. The coalition expanded beyond its original members (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to include major powers like Saudi Arabia and Iran, representing a growing alternative to Western-dominated international institutions.

The coalition's strength derives from combining industrial capacity (China), natural resources (Russia), and large populations (India), while offering smaller nations protection from Western financial coercion. This alignment represents a fundamental shift in global power distribution, undermining Western ability to impose universal standards.

33. What role does patrilineality play in international alignments?

Patrilineal family structures, prevalent across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, create natural resistance to Western cultural influences. These societies share fundamental values regarding gender roles, family organization, and social structure that clash with Western individualism and gender ideology, facilitating alignment with Russia's more traditional stance.

This anthropological factor explains why attempts to isolate Russia have largely failed outside the Western world. Countries with patrilineal traditions naturally resist Western cultural pressure, viewing Russia as a more compatible partner despite its military actions in Ukraine.

34. How has Western moral authority declined globally?

Western moral authority has eroded through a combination of military interventions, economic exploitation, and cultural imperialism. The West's selective application of principles regarding sovereignty and human rights, coupled with its inability to acknowledge its own decline, has undermined its credibility as a moral arbiter in international affairs.

The contradiction between Western claims of moral superiority and its actual behavior has become increasingly apparent to non-Western observers. This credibility gap widened further during the Ukraine conflict, as Western demands for global compliance with sanctions exposed its declining ability to enforce international norms.

35. Why have sanctions failed to isolate Russia internationally?

Sanctions failed because they revealed Western economic power's limitations while accelerating the development of alternative financial systems. Russia's preparation since 2014, combined with support from major economies like China and India, enabled it to weather initial sanctions shock and adapt its economy to new conditions.

The sanctions' extraterritorial nature alienated many non-Western nations, who viewed them as Western overreach. This prompted accelerated development of alternative payment systems and trade arrangements, permanently reducing Western financial dominance.

36. How do tax havens contribute to American control?

The American-controlled network of tax havens serves as a crucial mechanism for maintaining influence over global elites. This system, centered on former British territories and overseen by American authorities, enables comprehensive surveillance and potential control of wealthy individuals and organizations worldwide.

The threat of asset seizure or financial investigation serves as a powerful tool for ensuring compliance with American policy preferences. This system became particularly evident during the implementation of Russian sanctions, demonstrating both its power and limitations.

37. What explains the West's industrial decline?

Western industrial decline results from the combination of financialization, educational shifts away from engineering, and the "Super Dutch Disease" affecting dollar-based economies. The prioritization of financial services over manufacturing, combined with the outsourcing of production to lower-wage countries, has hollowed out Western industrial capabilities.

This decline becomes self-reinforcing as educational systems direct talent toward financial and legal professions rather than engineering and production. The resulting loss of industrial capacity has become strategically significant, as revealed by insufficient military production during the Ukraine conflict.

38. How does engineering education affect national power?

Engineering education directly correlates with industrial and military capability. Russia's maintenance of high engineering enrollment (23.4% of students) compared to America's low rate (7.2%) explains disparities in military production capacity despite vast differences in GDP.

This educational focus reflects and reinforces different national priorities and capabilities. Countries maintaining strong engineering education programs demonstrate greater resilience and strategic autonomy, regardless of their nominal economic size.

39. What role do trade imbalances play in global power shifts?

Trade imbalances reflect and accelerate changes in global power distribution. America's persistent trade deficits, financed by dollar dominance, mask fundamental weaknesses while accelerating deindustrialization. Meanwhile, countries maintaining industrial capabilities gain real strategic advantages despite appearing smaller in GDP terms.

These imbalances have created unsustainable dependencies that the Ukraine conflict has exposed. The ability to produce real goods, rather than financial services, has emerged as a crucial determinant of national power.

40. How has energy dependency influenced international relations?

Energy dependency has emerged as a critical factor in international alignment and conflict. Germany's dependence on Russian gas, and subsequent forced separation from this supply, exemplifies how energy relationships shape strategic choices and national capabilities.

The conflict has accelerated the reorganization of global energy flows, strengthening Russia's position with non-Western consumers while forcing Western Europe into more expensive and less reliable energy arrangements. This reorganization has permanent implications for industrial competitiveness and strategic autonomy.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.